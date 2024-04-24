Senaat VS stemt voor TikTok-verbod, ByteDance heeft jaar om TikTok te verkopen

https://www.forbes.com/si...year-low/?sh=1d33322e1ac6
The release of foreign direct investment figures, showing that inbound investment into China is now the lowest in 30 years (at $33 billion) calls into question the health of the Chinese economy, and what Western investors should do regarding its financial markets.
en kijken we naar je bron.
Still, German investments in China in the last four years were financed entirely by reinvested profit and companies have also withdrawn capital, painting a more nuanced picture.
Dit stukje geeft toch al een heel ander beeld.
The proportion of German firms exiting the Chinese market or considering doing so has more than doubled to 9% in the last four years, a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce in China published last month found.
Ik kan je deze aanraden , de titels vind die zelf ook niks maar heeft te maken met het algrotime van youtube dat het heel catchy moet zijn.
YouTube: EU Hits China | Chinese Economy: Bonds, FDI & Overcapacity | US-Chin...
Nog een mooi voorbeeld:
“The EU has been frequently using its economic and trade ‘toolkit’ and trade remedies,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a regular media briefing on Wednesday. “The EU says it is the most open market in the world, but as the world can see, the EU is clearly inching toward protectionism.”
He urged the EU to honor its commitment to open market and fair competition, observe World Trade Organization rules and stop going after and restraining Chinese companies under various pretexts.
Apart from these, the EU on Wednesday announced that it has initiated for the first time an investigation under the International Procurement Instrument against Chinese medical device suppliers.
It said evidence showed that China’s procurement market for medical devices has gradually become more closed to European and foreign firms, as well as to products made in the EU.
It criticized China for unfairly differentiating between local and foreign companies, and between locally-produced and imported medical devices.
The EU said it had already raised its concerns over the matter directly and repeatedly with Chinese authorities but had not received satisfactory replies or actions.
It will now invite the Chinese authorities to submit their views, provide relevant information and open a consultation with an aim to eliminate the discriminatory measures.
Wel grappig want als China het doet dan is het dus geen probleem en moeten we het accepteren? Maar zodra wij besluiten om dit niet langer te laten doorgaan dan zie je de chinese overheid zeggen:
He urged the EU to honor its commitment to open market and fair competition, observe World Trade Organization rules and stop going after and restraining Chinese companies under various pretexts.
https://asiatimes.com/202...a-calls-eu-protectionist/
Grappig want dus de chinese overheid is het met me eens wat de WTO is dus dan mogen wij de chinese overheid langs deze meetlat leggen en dan zie je dat ze wel willen dat iedereen zich eraan houd maar zij niet.
PS : Waarom zouden wij het niet mogen doen? De chinese overheid doet al jaren hetzelfde , derisking.
Kijken we naar hoe wij onze risicos afdekken:
Beijing-based computer maker Lenovo has reportedly been blacklisted for years by spy agencies worldwide, as concerns about government-sanctioned Chinese hacking persist. According to the Australian Financial Review, Australia, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and the US have all rejected Lenovo machines for their top-secret networks since the mid-2000s, though the computers can be used for lower-security tasks that don't involve sensitive information
en dan kijken we naar China
China has ordered that all foreign computer equipment and software be removed from government offices and public institutions within three years, the Financial Times reports.
Het Westen: Ban bij high security gebruik
China : Ban van alles uit het buitenland ongeacht wat ermee gedaan word.
Dus wij zijn nog heel erg redelijk.
[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 22 juli 2024 14:04]