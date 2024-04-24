Senaat VS stemt voor TikTok-verbod, ByteDance heeft jaar om TikTok te verkopen

Ook de Amerikaanse Senaat heeft ingestemd met het algehele verbod op TikTok en daarmee heeft ByteDance na ondertekening door president Joe Biden een jaar de tijd om aan de nieuwe wet te voldoen. Het bedrijf moet de facto TikTok aan een Amerikaanse partij verkopen.

Senators stemden in het Amerikaanse equivalent van de Eerste Kamer met 79 stemmen voor en 18 stemmen tegen het eerder door het Huis van Afgevaardigden aangenomen TikTok-verbod. Ook Biden liet eerder weten dat hij van plan is om de wet te ondertekenen, waarna moederbedrijf ByteDance een jaar de tijd heeft om aan de nieuwe wet te voldoen. Het aangenomen wetsvoorstel maakt onderdeel uit van een hulppakket voor Oekraïne, Israël en Taiwan, zo schrijft The Guardian.

Het platform zelf is het niet eens met de redenering van de Amerikaanse overheid. In een statement tegenover Tweakers benadrukt TikTok meermaals dat het geen banden heeft met de Chinese overheid en dat een groot deel van het bedrijf nu al in handen is van Amerikaanse investeerders. Ook zouden de gegevens en content van Amerikaanse gebruikers niet in China opgeslagen worden. Volgens het sociale medium worden 7 miljoen kleine bedrijven en 170 miljoen Amerikanen onterecht getroffen door de verbanning.

In principe heeft het Chinese bedrijf na de inwerkingtreding van de wet twee mogelijkheden, namelijk het verkopen van TikTok aan een Amerikaanse partij of het accepteren van de verbanning, waarna appwinkels het sociale medium in de Verenigde Staten niet meer mogen aanbieden. Voordat dit zover is, start het bedrijf overigens nog een juridische procedure om te verbanning te voorkomen. Eerder concludeerde de rechtbank in de staat Montana al dat het TikTok-verbod ongrondwettelijk was.