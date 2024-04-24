Senaat VS stemt voor TikTok-verbod, ByteDance heeft jaar om TikTok te verkopen

Ook de Amerikaanse Senaat heeft ingestemd met het algehele verbod op TikTok en daarmee heeft ByteDance na ondertekening door president Joe Biden een jaar de tijd om aan de nieuwe wet te voldoen. Het bedrijf moet de facto TikTok aan een Amerikaanse partij verkopen.

Senators stemden in het Amerikaanse equivalent van de Eerste Kamer met 79 stemmen voor en 18 stemmen tegen het eerder door het Huis van Afgevaardigden aangenomen TikTok-verbod. Ook Biden liet eerder weten dat hij van plan is om de wet te ondertekenen, waarna moederbedrijf ByteDance een jaar de tijd heeft om aan de nieuwe wet te voldoen. Het aangenomen wetsvoorstel maakt onderdeel uit van een hulppakket voor Oekraïne, Israël en Taiwan, zo schrijft The Guardian.

Het platform zelf is het niet eens met de redenering van de Amerikaanse overheid. In een statement tegenover Tweakers benadrukt TikTok meermaals dat het geen banden heeft met de Chinese overheid en dat een groot deel van het bedrijf nu al in handen is van Amerikaanse investeerders. Ook zouden de gegevens en content van Amerikaanse gebruikers niet in China opgeslagen worden. Volgens het sociale medium worden 7 miljoen kleine bedrijven en 170 miljoen Amerikanen onterecht getroffen door de verbanning.

In principe heeft het Chinese bedrijf na de inwerkingtreding van de wet twee mogelijkheden, namelijk het verkopen van TikTok aan een Amerikaanse partij of het accepteren van de verbanning, waarna appwinkels het sociale medium in de Verenigde Staten niet meer mogen aanbieden. Voordat dit zover is, start het bedrijf overigens nog een juridische procedure om te verbanning te voorkomen. Eerder concludeerde de rechtbank in de staat Montana al dat het TikTok-verbod ongrondwettelijk was.

Door Yannick Spinner

Redacteur

24-04-2024 11:40
Submitter: Malistix1985

24-04-2024 • 11:40

243

Submitter: Malistix1985

Websites en community's Politiek en recht bytedance Social media tiktok Verenigde staten Wetgeving

Reacties (241)

-Moderatie-faq
241
206
129
6
0
22
Wijzig sortering
dmantione 24 april 2024 11:43
Dit is een beroving en gaat niet zonder gevolgen blijven. Ik denk dat Amerikaanse bedrijven met activiteiten in China zich de borst nat kunnen maken.
teun95 @dmantione24 april 2024 12:16
Het is niet dat je ongelijk hebt, maar beroving is te simpel en laat alle nuance weg over Amerikaans-Chinese handelsrelatie op het gebied van sociale media platforms. Sociale media platforms zoals Facebook, Twitter, en YouTube zijn niet toegankelijk in China zonder het gebruik van VPN-diensten. Deze platforms zijn geblokkeerd omdat ze niet voldoen aan de strikte regelgeving van de Chinese overheid met betrekking tot content en gegevensbeheer. De beperkingen zijn deels ingegeven door economische en politieke motieven, waarbij China streeft naar technologische zelfvoorziening en het verminderen van afhankelijkheid van buitenlandse technologie. Dit is duidelijk in de manier waarop China zijn eigen technologiegiganten zoals Alibaba, Tencent en Huawei promoot, die nu dominante spelers zijn op de Chinese markt.

De zorgen in de VS over nationale veiligheid en gegevensbescherming zijn legitiem, maar het is de vraag of deze zorgen op zichzelf de doorslag hebben gegeven voor de politieke beslissing van deze wet. Sociale media hebben macht, ook als dit op het moment (nog) niet wordt uitgebuit door het land waar het moederbedrijf zich bevindt. Het is voor Amerika niet wenselijk dat Chinese bedrijven actief kunnen zijn op de Amerikaanse markt met sociale media platforms terwijl Amerikaanse bedrijven dat niet in China kunnen. Tegelijkertijd is censuur zoals China dit toepast niet geschikt of wenselijk in de Amerikaanse context.

Bytedance wordt niet per definitie beroofd van TikTok door het wetsvoorstel wat is aangenomen:
  • Het heeft ook de optie om de Amerikaanse markt te verlaten.
  • Het moederbedrijf kan er ook voor kiezen om alleen de Amerikaanse tak te verkopen.
Beiden zijn opties die vergelijkbaar zijn met de keuzes die Amerikaanse technologiebedrijven zouden moeten maken met betrekking tot de Chinese markt.
n4m3l355 @teun9524 april 2024 14:44
Dat China niet toegankelijk is voor Westerse social media bedrijven is niet het probleem. Het probleem is dat Bytedance ondanks dat zelfs de CEO keer op keer aangeeft dat "China" geen invloed op het platform heeft, enkel kort daarna blijkt dat dit weer wel het geval is. Westerse gebruikers data vertrekt naar China en wordt daar door Chinese overheidslieden ingezien. Tegelijkertijd wordt Bytedance breed ingezet door dezelfde overheid om de maatschappij te beinvloeden. De CEO mag in zijn handjes klappen dat hij nog niet in de gevangenis zit vanwege meineed.

Stel je voor een Westers social media platform in China waarbij de Amerikaanse of Duitse overheid direct begint te stoken met bijvoorbeeld Xinjiang, politieke onrust in HongKong of Taiwan?

En het is niet alsof Bytedance genoeg kans heeft gehad om beter inzichtelijk te maken hoeveel invloed de Chinese overheid heeft. Tegelijkertijd zien we ook zelfs gisteren dat Bytedance totaal geen intresse heeft om aan lokale regels te voldoen. Waarbij de EU vraagt specifiek aan Bytedance om met een duidelijk plan te komen alvorens ze nieuwe elementen implementeren, doet Bytedance gewoon maar.

Is het verwonderlijk dat overheden hier over vallen? Wij zetten de deur wagenwijd open en Bytedance maakt hier zwaar misbruik van. Het is nog kwalijker als hetzelfde bedrijf zich uiterst goed aan de lokale regelgeving weet te houden binnen China zelf. Dus het is niet alsof het niet kan, maar zoals ik al aangaf, zij denken zich niet aan de lokale wetten (of verwachtingen) te hoeven voldoen. En na jaren trekken geeft de Amerikaanse overheid dat het genoeg is geweest en is het gewoon einde verhaal. (Iets wat menig Westers bedrijf in China is overkomen, de Chinese overheid heeft hier dan ook totaal geen recht van spreken, talloze bedrijven zijn het land uitgezet, en nu gebeurd het ook een keertje met een Chinees bedrijf.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door n4m3l355 op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Space Monkey @freaq24 april 2024 17:32
Plus dit is niet het weghalen van een app uit een land, das prima zo zijn de regels, maar dit is verplichte verkoop van een tak, dat is imho erger.
De app verbieden in het land is uiteindelijk het resultaat als ze niet verkopen. Dus het is geen verplichte verkoop. Het is een verbod, tenzij het verkocht wordt.
Zyphlan
@dmantione24 april 2024 12:47
nieuws: Apple haalt WhatsApp en Threads uit Chinese App Store na eis Chinese ...

Dan pakken we nog even: WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Search en de andere tientallen westerse websites die geblokkeerd worden in China.

De chinese overheid is al vanaf het begin deze regels aan het toepassen , het enige verschil is dat we het nu gelijk trekken en ze een koekje van eigen deeg krijgen. want waarom mogen hun die argumenten wel gebruiken en zouden wij deze niet mogen gebruiken?
bladerash @Zyphlan24 april 2024 16:52
China heeft nooit gedaan alsof het een liberaal kapitalistische samenleving was.
Ze hebben een tijdje het communisme gehad, dat bleek slecht te werken en later pasten ze staats kapitalisme toe om het land te industrialiseren en meer welvaart te creëren. Maar China heeft nooit de stap gezet naar liberalisme.

Wij stelden onze liberale kapitalistische samenleving juist aan China open om ze te overtuigen dat ons model beter zou zijn en zij die stap ook zou moeten maken. Het ironische is dat China ons blijkbaar heeft overtuigd dat hun model juist beter en wij een stap terug moeten doen wat betreft liberalisme.

Ipv dat de Chinese regelgeving die van ons zou gaan kopiëren en dat ze onze westerse normen & waarden gaan aannemen, kopiëren wij nu de Chinese regelgeving. :Y)
Fijn dat je ook overtuigd bent van het Chinees model.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bladerash op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Zyphlan
@bladerash24 april 2024 17:55
China heeft nooit gedaan alsof het een liberaal-kapitalistische samenleving was.
En toch is het lid geworden van de WTO.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by the bulk of the world’s trading nations and ratified in their parliaments. The goal is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably, and freely as possible.
Economisch liberalisme is de erkenning van het recht op vrije economische activiteit en vrij economisch verkeer, gebaseerd op particulier bezit en marktmechanismen.
Wikipedia: Economisch liberalisme
Grappig, want
China werd lid van de World Trade Organization (WTO) op 11 december 2001.
Dus wil je nu zeggen dat China afspraken heeft gemaakt die ze al bij voorbaat niet zouden nakomen? ( Leuk waslijstje in de link hieronder)
https://itif.org/publicat...-wto-commitments-and-its/
Wij stelden onze liberale kapitalistische samenleving juist aan China open om ze te overtuigen dat ons model beter zou zijn en zij die stap ook zou moeten maken.
Wij stelden onze liberale kapitalistische samenleving juist open voor China omdat zij beloofden bij het aansluiten bij de WTO een kapitalistische samenleving te worden. Het blijkt echter dat ze alleen de voordelen willen benutten en de nadelen niet willen dragen.
In plaats van dat China onze regelgeving zou kopiëren en onze westerse normen & waarden zou aannemen, kopiëren wij nu de Chinese regelgeving. :Y)
En wij hebben 20 jaar lang gevraagd of ze zich aan de afgesproken regels willen houden, maar het is natuurlijk veel makkelijker handel te drijven als je vals kunt spelen. Nu het Westen er eindelijk klaar mee is, noem je het "het kopiëren van China"?

Nee, de Chinese overheid speelt al vanaf het begin vals. We hebben ze 20 jaar de tijd gegeven, maar ze blijven vals spelen. Op een gegeven moment moet je zeggen: "Het is klaar. We moeten onze markten beschermen, want jij bent aan het vals spelen."

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

bladerash @Zyphlan24 april 2024 20:18
China is ook een kapitalistische samenleving geworden, alleen niet liberaal. Van vrijheid van meningsuiting hebben ze nooit een hoge pet op gehad, in de toekomst ook niet.
Westerse media met vrijheid van meningsuiting? Banned
Tiktok met vrijheid van meningsuiting? Banned
Apple met Chinese censuur wordt toegelaten. Douyin (= Tiktok + chinese censuur) wordt toegelaten.
Als je op de Chinese markt wilt bevinden, moet je dus Chinese censuur toepassen, zo moeilijk is het dus niet. En dat heeft niks met de WTO te maken.

Over vals spelen gesproken. Wij subsidiëren onze bietsuiker en hebben importheffingen op rietsuiker, tegelijkertijd dumpen we onze bietsuiker op de wereldmarkt en maken we rietsuiker boeren uit Paraguay helemaal kapot. Onze gesubsidieerde patatboeren dumpen we in Colombia waar daar de aardappelboeren helemaal aan onder gaan. Dit is wat we bedoelen met eerlijk spelen?
Zyphlan
@bladerash24 april 2024 20:34
En dat heeft niks met de WTO te maken.
Waar staat de WTO voor en waar teken je voor?
The World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by the bulk of the world’s trading nations and ratified in their parliaments. The goal is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.
Dus ja de WTO heeft hier alles mee te maken.
Zoals uiteengezet in de preambule van de WTO-overeenkomst, streven WTO-leden naar de doelstellingen van een hogere levensstandaard, volledige werkgelegenheid, groei en duurzame economische ontwikkeling door:

De aanzienlijke vermindering van tarief- en niet-tarifaire belemmeringen voor de toegang tot de markt is, samen met de eliminatie van discriminatie, het belangrijkste instrument van de WTO om haar algemene doelstellingen te bereiken.
Wij subsidiëren onze bietsuiker en hebben importheffingen op rietsuiker, tegelijkertijd dumpen we onze bietsuiker op de wereldmarkt en maken we rietsuiker boeren uit Paraguay helemaal kapot.
1: Hou is op met het whataboutisme want dit doe je elke keer en ook weer geen bronvermeldingen.
2: Je staat hier weer een leuk verhaaltje te schrijven wat gewoon simpelweg niet klopt want doe je 2 seconde onderzoek dan vind je:
Als grote importeur van rietsuiker geeft de EU aan ontwikkelingslanden toegang tot de EU-markt zonder invoerheffingen in het kader van de “Alles behalve wapens”-overeenkomst en de economische partnerschapsovereenkomsten met de landen in Afrika, het Caribisch gebied en de Stille Oceaan.
https://agriculture.ec.eu...t-based-products/sugar_nl
De suikerprijs op de wereldmarkt is het afgelopen jaar al flink onderuitgegaan. Het extra aanbod uit Europa maakt de prijsdaling alleen maar erger. Maar de invloed van Europa moet niet overdreven worden, zegt Schers. 'Europa produceert maar 10 procent van het wereldwijde suikeraanbod. De grootste producent, Brazilië, is in zijn eentje al goed voor de helft. Wat daar gebeurt, is veel belangrijker voor de prijs.'

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

bladerash @Zyphlan24 april 2024 21:57
WTO staat voor handel. Landen zijn vrij om specifieke eisen te stellen aan de goederen die op hun markt komen zo lang de eisen geen directe onderscheid maken tussen binnen- en buitenlandse producten.
China mag eisen stellen wat betreft censuur op (social) media platformen.
Iedereen die zich houdt aan de Chinese censuur, mag zich aanbieden op de Chinese markt ongeacht afkomst: ( Chinees: Douyin, Amerikaans: Apple, icloud, microsoft, hotmail ).
Iedereen die zich niet houdt aan de Chinese censuur, mag zich niet aanbieden op de Chinese markt ongeacht afkomst: (Chinees: Tiktok, Amerikaans: Whatsapp, Facebook, Google.)
Een facebook of een google is welkom op de Chinese markt als ze zich laten censureren.

Snap je dat in dit geval geen WTO regels zijn overtreden omdat de eisen universeel zijn?
Een Frankrijk mag bijvoorbeeld CO2 uitstoot eisen stellen bij de productie van electrische auto's. Als het gevolg daarvan is dat er dan extra heffingen komen op Chinese EV's omdat die bij de productie meer CO2 uitstoot hebben, dan houdt Frankrijk zich nog steeds aan de WTO regels.
1: Hou is op met het whataboutisme want dit doe je elke keer en ook weer geen bronvermeldingen.
2: Je staat hier weer een leuk verhaaltje te schrijven wat gewoon simpelweg niet klopt want doe je 2 seconde onderzoek dan vind je:
Dit is niet iets wat actueel in de politiek meer speelt, maar heb ik ooit meegekregen als student bij m'n wereldoriëntatie.
https://www.mo.be/artikel...ing-europees-suikerregime
ik had verwacht dat dit algemene kennis was en in bredere zin subsidie voor EU boeren. Als iemand zegt dat Israël Gaza is binnengevallen, vraag ik ook niet om bronvermelding.
Zyphlan
@bladerash24 april 2024 22:26
Nee ik geef je letterlijk net de definitie waar de WTO voor staat, dat jij een andere mening heeft maakt 0.0 uit dit is het doel van de WTO en als de chinese overheid zich hier niet aan wenst te voldoen dan is het toch logisch dat ze 20 jaar geleden hadden gezegd , zo willen wij ons staatssyteem niet inrichten dus wij doen niet mee, echter hebben ze gewoon glashard gelogen omdat het gigantische voordelen heeft om lid te zijn van de WTO en helemaal als je de regels niet volgt.
- Het rapport onderzoekt de 12 belangrijkste voorbeelden van China's voortdurende falen om aan zijn WTO-verplichtingen te voldoen, voornamelijk gericht op de handelsrelatie tussen de VS en China.

- De 12 gebieden waar China tekortschiet zijn:
1. Fundamentele afwijzing van de marktgerichtheid van de WTO;
2. Staatsgestuurde industriële planning die WTO-normen trotseert;
3. Voortdurende dominantie en voorkeur voor staatsbedrijven (SOEs);
4. Massale industriële subsidiëring die vaak leidt tot overcapaciteit;
5. Niet tijdig en transparant melden van subsidies;
6. Gedwongen technologieoverdracht en joint venture-eisen;
7. Geen respect voor buitenlandse intellectuele eigendomsrechten;
8. Misbruik van mededingingsregels;
9. Discriminerende technologiestandaarden;
10. Geen wederzijdse openstelling van overheidsaanbestedingen;
11. Voortdurende beperkingen op toegang tot dienstenmarkten; en
12. Vergeldend gebruik van handelsbeschermingsmaatregelen.

- Het rapport plaatst China's handels- en economische praktijken die in strijd zijn met de WTO in deze 12 categorieën. Het benadrukt dat deze beleidsmaatregelen samen het gecoördineerde streven van de Chinese Communistische Partij (CCP) vertegenwoordigen om zijn vorm van staatsgestuurd kapitalisme met een sterke nadruk op innovatie-mercantilisme te effectueren.
https://itif.org/publicat...-wto-commitments-and-its/

Ga nou is op het punt in als wij een contract tekenen en ik kom mijn gedeelte van de afspraken niet na terwijl jij deze wel nakomt dan mag ik hopen dat jij ook op een gegeven moment zegt ...... je houdt je aan de regels of je rot op want je wil wel de voordelen maar niet de nadelen.

Europa en ook andere landen hebben nu met regelmaat al aangegeven bij de chinese overheid dat dit spelletje wel klaar is maar ipv zich aan te passen zijn ze van mening dat zij zich niet aan de regels te hoeven houden maar de rest uiteraard wel.

https://www.mo.be/artikel...ing-europees-suikerregime

Die bron komt uit 2004 en blijkt toch wel echt verouderd te zijn.
De EU importeert veel meer suiker dan dat het exporteert. Volgens de Europese Commissie is sprake van een negatieve handelsbalans van 855.000 ton suiker over de eerste zeven maanden van seizoen 2019-2020 (oktober 2019 t/m mei 2020).

Er is 551.000 ton suiker verkocht aan landen buiten de EU en 1,409 miljoen ton suiker geïmporteerd. Het handelstekort is bijna drie keer groter dan in dezelfde periode van het vorig seizoen. Toen was de import 305.000 ton groter dan de export.
https://www.foodagribusin...t-veel-groter-dan-export/
https://www.nieuweoogst.n...anden-bewegen-suikermarkt
ik had verwacht dat dit algemene kennis was en in bredere zin subsidie voor EU boeren. Als iemand zegt dat Israël Gaza is binnengevallen, vraag ik ook niet om bronvermelding.
https://www.rvo.nl/sites/...2023-per-27april-2023.pdf

Het probleem is dat je het niet zo generiek kunt zeggen omdat dat ook vaak aannames zijn en klaarblijkelijk zijn de angsten op dit moment ongegrond.
bladerash @Zyphlan25 april 2024 00:09
- Het rapport onderzoekt de 12 belangrijkste voorbeelden van China's voortdurende falen om aan zijn WTO-verplichtingen te voldoen, voornamelijk gericht op de handelsrelatie tussen de VS en China.

- De 12 gebieden waar China tekortschiet zijn:
1. Fundamentele afwijzing van de marktgerichtheid van de WTO;
2. Staatsgestuurde industriële planning die WTO-normen trotseert;
3. Voortdurende dominantie en voorkeur voor staatsbedrijven (SOEs);
4. Massale industriële subsidiëring die vaak leidt tot overcapaciteit;
5. Niet tijdig en transparant melden van subsidies;
6. Gedwongen technologieoverdracht en joint venture-eisen;
7. Geen respect voor buitenlandse intellectuele eigendomsrechten;
8. Misbruik van mededingingsregels;
9. Discriminerende technologiestandaarden;
10. Geen wederzijdse openstelling van overheidsaanbestedingen;
11. Voortdurende beperkingen op toegang tot dienstenmarkten; en
12. Vergeldend gebruik van handelsbeschermingsmaatregelen.

- Het rapport plaatst China's handels- en economische praktijken die in strijd zijn met de WTO in deze 12 categorieën. Het benadrukt dat deze beleidsmaatregelen samen het gecoördineerde streven van de Chinese Communistische Partij (CCP) vertegenwoordigen om zijn vorm van staatsgestuurd kapitalisme met een sterke nadruk op innovatie-mercantilisme te effectueren.
Dat zou allemaal wel waar kunnen zijn. Het probleem is echter dat je hier niet als aanklager EN rechter kunt spelen. Breng de kwestie maar bij WTO-geschillencommissie en laat het door onafhankelijke rechters beoordelen. Oh wacht.. De VS weigert daar onafhankelijke rechters te laten benoemen omdat die onafhankelijke rechters af en toe in het nadeel van de VS hebben beoordeeld. Sindsdien huilie huilie doen omdat ze willen dat ze altijd gelijk krijgen.
Zyphlan
@bladerash25 april 2024 00:22
Ja want de chinese overheid treat zich er toch niks van aan zie ook
The Hague tribunal overwhelmingly backed the Philippines in a case on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, ruling that rocky outcrops claimed by China - some of which are exposed only at low tide – cannot be used as the basis of territorial claims. It said some of the waters were “within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, because those areas are not overlapped by any possible entitlement of China”. The tribunal furthermore found China had violated the Philippines’ sovereign rights in those waters by interfering with its fishing and petroleum exploration and by constructing artificial islands.
En china ze reactie
China has said it will not accept a ruling against it in a key international legal case over strategic reefs and atolls that Beijing claims would give it control over disputed waters of the South China Sea.
The case at the permanent court of arbitration in The Hague, the UN-appointed tribunal that adjudicates in international disputes over maritime territory, has been running since 2013
We hebben jouw manier nu 20 jaar geprobeerd en ze blijven valsspelen en naar de rechter gaan heeft dus ook geen zin.
bladerash @Zyphlan25 april 2024 00:28
https://www.cato.org/blog...s-system-incompatible-wto
The committee is, though, a bit too clever in saying that, in response to the many cases brought and won in the WTO by the United States against China in the past twenty years, “even if the PRC changed the specific practices at issue, it did not change the underlying problem.” The record is clear that when China has lost a case before the WTO, in almost every instance it has complied with the WTO ruling in a reasonable period.

Nothing in the WTO treaty requires that the 164 member countries of the WTO‐​based multilateral trading system structure their domestic markets around free private enterprise—as desirable as that would be. The WTO treaty establishes a framework for freeing trade and opening markets, but it in no way mandates it. For the most part, the WTO treaty simply obliges WTO members not to discriminate between and among traded products irrespective of how their domestic economies may be structured.
https://www.cato.org/poli...can-help-make-china-more#
Of the 27 matters litigated against China, 5 are still pending, 12 were litigated all the way through, and 10 were resolved through some kind of settlement, or not pursued after the measure was modified. These cases addressed a wide range of issues: export restrictions, subsidies, intellectual property protection, discriminatory taxes, trading rights, services, and trade remedies.

In all 22 completed cases, with one exception where a complaint was not pursued, China’s response was to take some action to move toward greater market access. This was done either through an autonomous action by China, a settlement agreement, or in response to a panel or appellate ruling.

In the cases where there was a WTO ruling, there was sometimes a dispute about compliance with the ruling (as happens with other countries as well), and China’s compliance came only after the follow-up complaint procedure provided for in WTO law (Article 21.5 of the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Understanding). In other cases, the complainants have disputed whether China has complied but have not brought an Article 21.5 complaint to push it to comply.

The overall picture of China’s response to WTO complaints looks very much like the situation of other governments that face such challenges: China has made efforts to comply, although some issues are still contested. The actual extent of Chinese compliance with WTO judgments has been questioned; in some instances it has been seen by some as only “paper compliance.”10 But there are no cases where China has simply ignored rulings against it, as has happened with some other governments. For example, the United States has not complied with the WTO ruling in the cotton subsidies complaint brought by Brazil, and the European Union (EU) still does not allow hormone-treated beef to be sold there even after losing a complaint brought by Canada and the United States.
Zyphlan
@bladerash25 april 2024 01:05
Ik heb al laten zien dat het niks uitmaakt want zodra de rechter besluit dat ze fout zitten dan maken ze een paper compliance of gooien het naast zich neer zoals de ruling van de zuid chinese zee , de afspraken die ze gemaakt hebben betreffende HK.

Een afspraak heeft geen waarde als het overduidelijk is dat de chinese overheid wel de voordelen wil maar niet de nadelen die komen met vrije handel
But other actions have run counter to that spirit of openness. Raids on foreign businesses in China, unclear state secrets laws and tightening rules on the handling of data have generated unease among many foreign business people in the country.

“The number and severity of risks companies find themselves having to navigate has grown exponentially in recent years,” Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber in China, told reporters in a briefing before the report’s release.

At the same time, Beijing has not addressed many of the issues raised by foreign businesses, among them access to government procurement contracts, which are vital given the huge role of state-owned companies in the economy.
En de mensen die in China zitten en zaken proberen te doen zijn het met me eens. Ik heb er zelf jaren gewoond en mijn werkgever won gegarandeerd de tenders van de overheid want de prijzen die de concurrentie opstuurde werden gewoon naar ons opgestuurd.

https://www.euronews.com/...opean-business-group-says

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

bladerash @Zyphlan25 april 2024 11:57
Een afspraak heeft geen waarde als het overduidelijk is dat de chinese overheid wel de voordelen wil maar niet de nadelen die komen met vrije handel
Welke nadelen willen wij wel die komen met vrije handel?

En toch breekt Duitse investeringen in China nieuwe records en ze zitten er al 40 jaar.
https://www.reuters.com/m...w-record-high-2024-02-14/
Zyphlan
@bladerash25 april 2024 16:31
The release of foreign direct investment figures, showing that inbound investment into China is now the lowest in 30 years (at $33 billion) calls into question the health of the Chinese economy, and what Western investors should do regarding its financial markets.
https://www.forbes.com/si...year-low/?sh=1d33322e1ac6

en kijken we naar je bron.
Still, German investments in China in the last four years were financed entirely by reinvested profit and companies have also withdrawn capital, painting a more nuanced picture.
Dit stukje geeft toch al een heel ander beeld.
The proportion of German firms exiting the Chinese market or considering doing so has more than doubled to 9% in the last four years, a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce in China published last month found.
Ik kan je deze aanraden , de titels vind die zelf ook niks maar heeft te maken met het algrotime van youtube dat het heel catchy moet zijn.
YouTube: EU Hits China | Chinese Economy: Bonds, FDI & Overcapacity | US-Chin...

Nog een mooi voorbeeld:
“The EU has been frequently using its economic and trade ‘toolkit’ and trade remedies,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a regular media briefing on Wednesday. “The EU says it is the most open market in the world, but as the world can see, the EU is clearly inching toward protectionism.”

He urged the EU to honor its commitment to open market and fair competition, observe World Trade Organization rules and stop going after and restraining Chinese companies under various pretexts.
Apart from these, the EU on Wednesday announced that it has initiated for the first time an investigation under the International Procurement Instrument against Chinese medical device suppliers.

It said evidence showed that China’s procurement market for medical devices has gradually become more closed to European and foreign firms, as well as to products made in the EU.

It criticized China for unfairly differentiating between local and foreign companies, and between locally-produced and imported medical devices.

The EU said it had already raised its concerns over the matter directly and repeatedly with Chinese authorities but had not received satisfactory replies or actions.

It will now invite the Chinese authorities to submit their views, provide relevant information and open a consultation with an aim to eliminate the discriminatory measures.
Wel grappig want als China het doet dan is het dus geen probleem en moeten we het accepteren? Maar zodra wij besluiten om dit niet langer te laten doorgaan dan zie je de chinese overheid zeggen:

He urged the EU to honor its commitment to open market and fair competition, observe World Trade Organization rules and stop going after and restraining Chinese companies under various pretexts.
https://asiatimes.com/202...a-calls-eu-protectionist/
Grappig want dus de chinese overheid is het met me eens wat de WTO is dus dan mogen wij de chinese overheid langs deze meetlat leggen en dan zie je dat ze wel willen dat iedereen zich eraan houd maar zij niet.


PS : Waarom zouden wij het niet mogen doen? De chinese overheid doet al jaren hetzelfde , derisking.

Kijken we naar hoe wij onze risicos afdekken:
Beijing-based computer maker Lenovo has reportedly been blacklisted for years by spy agencies worldwide, as concerns about government-sanctioned Chinese hacking persist. According to the Australian Financial Review, Australia, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and the US have all rejected Lenovo machines for their top-secret networks since the mid-2000s, though the computers can be used for lower-security tasks that don't involve sensitive information
en dan kijken we naar China
China has ordered that all foreign computer equipment and software be removed from government offices and public institutions within three years, the Financial Times reports.
Het Westen: Ban bij high security gebruik
China : Ban van alles uit het buitenland ongeacht wat ermee gedaan word.

Dus wij zijn nog heel erg redelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Mr.Armageddon @bladerash24 april 2024 17:25
Mijn regel is om vriendelijk te zijn tegen anderen en anderen niet fysiek aan te vallen. Als ik dan fysiek aangevallen word en ik verdedig mij door terug te slaan, ben ik dan een hypocriet? Nee. Regels bestaan in een context. Als iemand ongunstigere spelregels voor jou hanteert, is het logisch dat retour te doen (wat we al niet doen, zelfs dit is nog enorm mild). Daarmee word je niet zoals de ander, je reageert op de ander.
icecreamfarmer @Zyphlan24 april 2024 15:58
Omdat wij beter zijn dan China. Maar mee eens dat eenzijdig openstellen van markten en vrijheden richting autocratische staten moet een keer gestopt worden.
majic @dmantione24 april 2024 12:00
Je hebt het compleet mis. *OMDAT* Amerikaanse bedrijven in China verboden zijn door de overheid (inclusief Tiktok zélf overigens) gaat Amerika nu over tot mildere, maar enigzins vergelijkbare regelgeving als het gaat om Chinese bedrijven.

Dit is het *GEVOLG* van Chinees beleid. Lees je even in, misschien?
Edit : Het lijkt er op dat er iemand dacht dat ik bedoelde 'alle amerikaanse bedrijven' ; nee dus, niet alle. Maar wel veel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door majic op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Mr.Beach @majic24 april 2024 12:50
Apple Inc. - Technology (Consumer Electronics)
General Motors - Automotive
Ford Motor Company - Automotive
Boeing - Aerospace, Defense, and Commercial Aircraft
Starbucks Corporation - Coffeehouse chain
McDonald's Corporation - Fast food chain
Walmart Inc. - Retail
Tesla, Inc. - Electric vehicles and clean energy
Coca-Cola Company - Beverage
Nike, Inc. - Apparel and footwear
General Electric - Conglomerate (Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, etc.)
IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) - Technology (Hardware, Software, Services)
Microsoft Corporation - Technology (Software, Cloud Computing)
Qualcomm Incorporated - Technology (Semiconductors)
Intel Corporation - Technology (Semiconductors)
Amazon.com, Inc. - E-commerce, Cloud Computing
Johnson & Johnson - Healthcare (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Consumer Health)
Procter & Gamble - Consumer Goods (Personal Care, Home Care, Beauty)
Honeywell International Inc. - Conglomerate (Aerospace, Building Technologies, Performance Materials)
FedEx Corporation - Logistics and Delivery Services
majic @Mr.Beach24 april 2024 13:01
Lijstje van apps, diensten en websites die verboden zijn in China (En dus geblokkeerd) :
Tiktok (...)
The BBC
Instagram
Gmail
Spotify
Wikipedia
WhatsApp
YouTube
Snapchat
Quora
Slack
Facebook
Reddit
Netflix
Zoom
Blogspot
Bing
Twitch
Roblox
Steam
Twitter
Linkedin
Skype
Tumblr
Pinterest
Signal
Pornhub
Onlyfans
Medium
Daiymotion
New York Times
Vimeo
The Guardian
Discord
DeviantArt
The Washington Post
Archive.org
Blooomberg
Flickr
Huffpost
The Wall Street Journal
DuckduckGo
Reuters
NBC News
TIME
CBC
Viber
The Economist
ABC
NBC
HBO
Apple Daily
ChatGPT
Github
Flipkart

Dit zijn slechts een paar van de meer voornamere bedrijven, apps en websites die verboden zijn in China. De lijst is vrij eindeloos (en random) als het gaat om iets minder bekende.

Verder hebben veel van de bedrijven die jij noemt helemaal geen vrijheden en rechten vergelijkbaar met zoals Chinese bedrijven dat in het westen wél hebben (Tiktok is een beetje een uitzondering).

Het is dan ook niet vreemd dat in 2023 er bijna minus 12 miljard dollar aan foreign direct investments waren in 3de kwartaal. Bedrijven zijn het beu en gaan steeds minder zaken doen in China (Zie ook diversificatie van bijv. Apple naar India, Vietnam).
Mr.Beach @majic24 april 2024 13:12
Je kan er wel allerlei drogredenen bijbedenken maar jij stelde dat er helemaal geen Amerikaanse bedrijven actief zijn in China, waar je nog een +1 voor hebt gekregen ook ...Hoe mag Joost weten, misschien zijn hier mensen actief die niet graag willen weten hoe het echt zit, zou kunnen.
Je hebt het compleet mis. *OMDAT* Amerikaanse bedrijven in China verboden zijn door de overheid (inclusief Tiktok zélf overigens) gaat Amerika nu over tot mildere, maar enigzins vergelijkbare regelgeving als het gaat om Chinese bedrijven.
majic @Mr.Beach24 april 2024 13:14
Dat stelde ik *niet*. Ik heb nergens geschreven 'alle' Amerikaanse bedrijven.
Dat heb je er echt zélf van gemaakt :) Ik snap dat het met moeite multi-interpretabel is wellicht, maar kom, ik hoef ook niet uit te leggen dat de wereld plat is. Alsof niet 100% van de mensen hier weet dat Microsoft, Tesla e.d. in China opereren. Dus nee, uiteraard niet ALLE bedrijven, Mr. Beach...bedankt dat je ons daar op attendeerde :9

"omdat Nederlanders in Afrika slaven hielden was er weerstand bij de lokale bevolking tegen de kolonisten".

Alle Nederlanders volgens jou dus? Dus ook die in Nederland? En ook de Nederlanders die géén slaven hield? Kom, even scherp blijven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door majic op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

vickypollard @majic24 april 2024 14:07
Ik snap dat het met moeite multi-interpretabel is wellicht
"Omdat Amerikaanse bedrijven in China verboden zijn" impliceert wel degelijk dat het om alle Amerikaanse bedrijven gaat. Dat interpreteren als enkele bedrijven lijkt me juist de hersenkronkel. Mogelijk wilde je schrijven "Omdat er Amerikaanse bedrijven in China verboden zijn", wat duidelijk maakt dat het om meerdere bedrijven gaat, maar zeker niet om alle. Of nog duidelijker: "er meerdere", dan bestaat er helemaal geen twijfel meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vickypollard op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

PhatFish @vickypollard24 april 2024 14:23
Een implicatie wordt door de lezer zelf geïnterpreteerd. Hij zegt het correct, jij maakt er zelf meer van. Je eigen verantwoordelijkheid enzo en ik denk dat hij beter weet dan jij wat hij zelf bedoelde met het door hemzelf geschreven stukje. China verbiedt veel buitenlandse bedrijven en hierbij ook nog eens ze doen vieze gore trucjes om Westerse IP in handen te krijgen. Wij hebben er een fabriek en onze bleeding edge technieken gaan daar bewust niet meer heen (plus we hebben een goedkopere fabriek in Indonesië, wie niet tegenwoordig. China is op z'n retour als wereldfabriek. Te duur) want anders zijn er 'douaniers' die maanden lang alles uit elkaar halen en documenteren. Liefst willen ze ook nog per onderdeel een volledige beschrijving wat het is en doet. Koekkoek dus. In elkaar zetten en hopen dat het werkt is voor ons zelf al een uitdaging, gaat daar helemaal niet lukken
vickypollard @PhatFish24 april 2024 14:25
Een implicatie wordt door de lezer zelf geïnterpreteerd. Hij zegt het correct, jij maakt er zelf meer van. Je eigen verantwoordelijkheid enzo en ik denk dat hij beter weet dan jij wat hij zelf bedoelde met het door hemzelf geschreven stukje
Niet doen alsof de manier waarop een zin is opgebouwd geen gevolgen heeft.
vickypollard @PhatFish24 april 2024 14:32
Woorden en de manieren waarop je ze wel of niet in een zin zet hebben een betekenis. Dat ontkennen is krampachtig je zin proberen te krijgen.
PhatFish @vickypollard24 april 2024 14:35
Helemaal waar. Ik zou zeggen pas het toe wanneer je een tekst leest. Niet alles dient volgens jouw referentiekader geïnterpreteerd te worden. De zender van de informatie heeft een eigen referentiekader, daarvanuit is de tekst geschreven. Jammer, maar je zit op een andere lijn en leest dus iets anders dan bedoeld. Eigen. Schuld. Leer beter lezen met een ruimer referentiekader
vickypollard @PhatFish24 april 2024 14:40
Als de zender van de informatie wil dat de informatie op de bedoelde manier geïnterpreteerd wordt, dan moet de zender misschien niet kiezen voor de meest dubbelzinnige manier om de informatie op te schrijven, terwijl er tal van manieren voor handen zijn om de informatie ondubbelzinnig op te schrijven :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door vickypollard op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

PhatFish @vickypollard24 april 2024 15:05
Heeft de zender hier ook niet gedaan, maar jij blijft maar bezig met mental gymnastics en schijnheiligheid. Je misinterpretatie was bewust, is nu wel duidelijk

Edit: Even waarom ik hier zo sterk achter sta. Als je het per ongeluk verkeerd had geïnterpreteerd was je enige reactie na de uitleg van de auteur: "Oh, dank je, zo had ik het niet geïnterpreteerd". Echter blijf je maar je best doen om jouw misinterpretatie te verdedigen

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhatFish op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

majic @vickypollard24 april 2024 18:16
Hier heb je een punt hoor, maar heb er al een disclaimer bij gezet én ik ben oprecht nog steeds niet zeker of het wel zo'n vreemd taalgebruik is (Zie mijn andere reactie op je met een ander random voorbeeld waar je met/zonder 'er' de constructie ook gewoon begrijpelijk kunt maken).
majic @vickypollard24 april 2024 18:14
"Omdat Amerikanen zich misdragen hebben in Irak is de relatie met Islamitische landen nu verslechterd"

Hebben alle Amerikanen zich misdragen in Irak? (dit is een oprechte, eerlijke vraag hé!). Volgens mij heb je technisch gezien het 'er' niet nodig om de zin correct te krijgen. Ik snap dat het ook anders te interpreteren is, maar iedereen die het leest weet (denk ik) ook wel dat er andere Amerikaanse bedrijven nog actief zijn. Dacht het niet te moeten uitleggen :) Maybe my bad.
vickypollard @majic24 april 2024 18:16
"Omdat Amerikanen zich misdragen hebben in Irak is de relatie met Islamitische landen nu verslechterd"
Jouw voorbeeld is niet direct gerelateerd en het zorgt automatisch voor een andere interpretatie.

Iets wat meer op jouw zin lijkt:

"Omdat Nederlanders verboden zijn in China ..."

Klinkt dat voor jou als slechts enkele Nederlanders?

[Reactie gewijzigd door vickypollard op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

majic @vickypollard24 april 2024 18:17
Als opzichzelf staande zin heb je gelijk! Maar mijn zin was een reactie (En voortzetting) op een eerdere discussie waar al meermalen Amerikaanse bedrijven die in China verboden zijn ter sprake was gekomen. En dán kan mijn zin weer prima.
Zyphlan
@majic24 april 2024 18:35
Wikipedia: Category:Chinese-foreign joint-venture companies

Dat is vaak een stukje dat veel mensen zich niet realiseren maar Microsoft China is niet Microsoft.
Microsoft Azure operated by 21Vianet (Azure in China) is a physically separated instance of cloud services located in China. It's independently operated and transacted by Shanghai Blue Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. ("21Vianet"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing 21Vianet Broadband Data Center Co., Ltd..

Microsoft Joint Venture Milestone in Software
Microsoft Corp launched its first software joint venture in China on Wednesday in Beijing, with an investment of US$2.2 million.
It said the move was a milestone in cashing in on the nation's growing software industry.

Microsoft's two local partners -- the domestically listed Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding Co Ltd (CENTEK) and Hong Kong listed Stone Group -- hold 51 percent and 30 percent respectively of the Zhongguancun Software Company, which has a registered capital of 100 million yuan (US$12 million). All three parties invested in cash.
En zelfs de accountantskantoren zijn niet de accountantskantoren die je denkt dat het zijn in China ;)
The move to curb the power of the Big Four is not entirely new, but marks a significant step up in its efforts. In 2012, China’s Ministry of Finance launched a five-year plan requiring the audit and advisory giants to form partnerships with local firms, meaning that Big Four firms only have a ‘license to operate’ in close conjunction with a Chinese partner. This move concepted the establishment of Deloitte Hua Yong, Ernst & Young Hua Ming, KPMG Huazhen and PwC Zhong Tian.
Mr.Beach @majic24 april 2024 13:15
Misschien dat je het dan even kan aanpassen, kleine moeite
majic @Mr.Beach24 april 2024 13:18
Heb een kleine toevoeging gedaan, zou niet moeten hoeven, maar oke.
Sebast1aan @Mr.Beach24 april 2024 13:22
Drogredenen? Jij roept dingen zonder bewijs, die trouwens compleet onjuist zijn. Doe één search op youtube b.v.: https://www.youtube.com/r...+foreign+company+in+china
Mr.Beach @Sebast1aan24 april 2024 14:35
Heb even gekeken, maar daar wordt gewoon gezegd dat het voor buitenlandse investeerders nog steeds aantrekkelijk is, zolang je in een industrie zit waar men in China behoefte aan heeft.

Verder zijn door de mogelijke inval van China in Taiwan buitenlandse investeerders terughoudend in het doen van investeringen, wat ook logisch is.

Wat er in China gebeurt kwa censuur moeten ze lekker zelf weten, ik hoef dat hier niet, en dat zou jij ook niet moeten willen.
Zyphlan
@Mr.Beach24 april 2024 18:17
Dat lijstje is niet correct en je bent appels met peren aan het vergelijken.
Wat is Gedwongen Technologieoverdracht (FTT)?

Gedwongen technologieoverdracht (FTT) is een praktijk waarbij een binnenlandse overheid buitenlandse bedrijven dwingt om hun technologie te delen in ruil voor toegang tot de markt. Deze praktijk komt veel voor in China. Wanneer een bedrijf de Chinese markt wil betreden, kan de Chinese overheid het bedrijf dwingen om zijn technologie te delen met Chinese bedrijven.
En de voorbeelden hiervan zijn er in overvloed aangezien een joint venture verplicht werd/word gesteld in China en het dus niet vrijwillig het delen van kennis was.
Apple Inc.: Werkt samen met Foxconn voor productie in China.
General Motors (GM): Heeft een joint venture met SAIC Motor genaamd SAIC-GM.
Ford Motor Company: Werkt samen met Changan Automobile Group in de joint venture Changan Ford.
Boeing: Heeft partnerschappen met Chinese luchtvaartmaatschappijen en leveranciers.
Starbucks Corporation: Joint venture met Maxim's Caterers als Starbucks Coffee (China) Co., Ltd..
McDonald's Corporation: Joint venture met CITIC Limited en Carlyle Group als McDonald's China Co., Ltd..
Walmart Inc.: Joint venture met JD.com voor e-commerce in China.
Tesla, Inc.: Eigen productiefaciliteit in Shanghai.
Coca-Cola Company: Joint venture met China Foods Limited als Coca-Cola China.
Nike, Inc.: Samenwerking met lokale distributeurs voor verkoop.
General Electric (GE): Partnerschappen in diverse sectoren in China.
Dus blijft volgens mij alleen Tesla over in je lijstje :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Zyphlan
@Mr.Beach24 april 2024 21:16
Maar dat zijn het dus niet.

Het zijn verplichte joint ventures waar het originele amerikaanse bedrijf niet de volledige eigenaar is omdat ze gedwongen worden voor de markt te betreden om een JV aan te gaan.
aaradorn @dmantione24 april 2024 11:53
De meeste websites en apps zijn al gebanned in China dus ik denk niet dat de VS hier heel hard mee word geraakt, het is althans gewoon een social media app, zelfs china laat tiktok niet toe.
batjes @aaradorn24 april 2024 18:28
TikTok heet Douyin in China.
aaradorn @batjes24 april 2024 19:35
Is ook een totaal andere client en niet het zelfde als onze tiktok
iAR @dmantione24 april 2024 11:53
Volgens mij maken bedrijven in China continue hun borst al nat. Dit soort praktijken is vrij normaal in China. Nu het andersom gebeurt zijn ze daar pissed? Koekje van eigen deeg lijkt me.
SA65 @dmantione24 april 2024 12:41
Hoezo beroving, Byte Dance kan zich gewoon terug trekken uit de VS.
Shunt @dmantione24 april 2024 11:53
Er wordt niets beroofd, het bedrijf moet of stoppen met activiteiten in de USA of het moet het onderdeel verkopen aan een Amerikaans bedrijf. Niets is er afhandig gemaakt er is alleen potentieel toegang ontzegd.
Tintel
@dmantione24 april 2024 12:22
Als de V.S. nu Chinees eigendom gaat schenden op het moment dat het ze niet uitkomt, dan zal China zich ook op een bepaald moment niet meer genoodzaakt voelen buitenlands eigendom te respecteren.
Hoe kun je dit nu stellen terwijl China dit al jaren zelf al doet ? 8)7


En ja, gedwongen verkoop is vervelend....maar wat wil je dan? Geen actie tegen dergelijke bedrijven? Hopelijk zet dit de hele wereld aan tot actie.
dmantione @Tintel24 april 2024 14:03
Ik zie inderdaad geen reden om actie te ondernemen tegen Tiktok, ze zijn gewoon een technologiebedrijf en afgezien van wat licht gemopper over privacy e.d. wat ieder techbedrijf heeft, doen ze niets verkeerds.
Frame164 @dmantione24 april 2024 14:43
In een jaar tijd lukt het echt wel om een koper te vinden die de marktwaarde wil betalen. Het is niet dat ze het verplicht aan de overheid moeten verkopen.
rickboy333 @dmantione24 april 2024 16:04
Amerikaanse bedrijven moesten ook hun Chineese tak verkopen aan een Chineese eigenaar of verplicht samenwerken met Chineese partners. Destijds noemde China de reden hiervoor dat de VS zich wil mengen met China via hun Amerikaanse appa.

Dit was al jaren aan de gang. En nu gaat de VS hetzelfde doen en word er weer stennis gemaakt.
BlaDeKke @dmantione24 april 2024 13:45
Iemand gaat TikTok missen moesten ze dit doortrekken naar eu :+
Oon @dmantione24 april 2024 19:04
Hoezo beroving? Ze moeten het verkopen, het wordt niet afgepakt
Nark0tiX @dmantione25 april 2024 00:58
Google meta etc is al lang verboden in china
Cergorach
24 april 2024 11:42
Ik kan niet rouwen om TikTok, maar ik vind deze ontwikkeling extreem zorgzaam. Op welk punt zullen de Amerikanen een zelfde kunstje flikken met bv. ASML of elk andere bedrijf wat ze in handen willen krijgen...
Blokker_1999
@Cergorach24 april 2024 11:48
Niet alleen in de tech sector trouwens. Het Japanse Nippon Steel is bezig met het overnemen van US Steel.De deal is eigenlijk zo goed als rond, maar omdat het een verkiezingsjaar is, gaat de overheid ineens dwarsliggen simpelweg omdat ze vinden dat een groot Amerikaans bedrijf niet in buitenlandse handen mag vallen.
Gunneh @Blokker_199924 april 2024 12:34
En dat is verkeerd? We zien al jaren dat buitenlandse corpos bedrijven kopen en dan alles eruit halen wat ze kunnen en dan de boel verkopen en honderden mensen zonder werk laat zitten.
Limbeckx @Gunneh24 april 2024 13:35
Dat is verkeerd als je voor het vrij vloeien van kapitaal bent. Precies waar de VS groot mee is geworden. Ik ben niet tegen protectionisme zolang er een level playing field is (iedereen moet zich houden aan dezelfde regels) en de medewerkers van bedrijven hier ook van profiteren. Nu komt het over als een manier om Amerikaans kapitaal te beschermen tegen instanties die hun kapitalistische spelletje beter spelen dan de Amerikanen. Daar ben ik wel tegen.
Gunneh @Limbeckx24 april 2024 15:16
Dat is verkeerd als je voor het vrij vloeien van kapitaal bent.
Daar ben ik dan ook tegen.

Als we iets in de laatste 10-20 jaar hebben gezien, is dat kapitalisme op de huidige manier heel fout gaat.
FreezeXJ @Gunneh24 april 2024 12:47
Dat zijn lang niet alleen buitenlandse tokos, maar gewoon grote ondernemers. Doel is nu winst maken, en als je dat bereikt door anderen te benadelen, dan doe je dat. Kapitalisme, heet dat.

Dat gaat pas (goed) mis zodra de staat zich niet als scheidsrechter gedraagt maar als handelaar. De Chinese overheid is actief aan het handelen om Chinese bedrijven op de markt te zetten, en de Amerikaanse overheid idem. Wat dat betreft verwacht ik nu een escalerende regeltjesdwang, specifiek gericht op bepaalde partijen (en met onbedoeld vervelende effecten voor heel veel kleine spelers).
Frame164 @Gunneh24 april 2024 14:44
Waarom wordt bij dit soort discussies altijd alleen die situaties er uit gehaald? Er zijn genoeg overnames waarbij dat niet gebeurt en waarbij een 1+1=3 organisatie wordt gemaakt. Maar die halen het nieuws niet.
aaradorn @Blokker_199924 april 2024 11:52
En niet omdat staal 1 van de strategische resources is van de VS? Dat heel belangrijk is voor hun positie in de wereld markt en omdat er enorme conflicten zijn in de wereld die laten zien wat er kan gebeuren als je afhankelijk bent van een ander land?
Terrestrial @Blokker_199924 april 2024 12:11
En groot gelijk hebben ze, alles moet gericht zijn op zelfbehoud en je moet jezelf niet zwakker maken door belangrijke zaken in de handen van het buitenland te duwen. Dan geef je macht weg, dat is toch dom?

Je zult de komende jaren gaan zien hoe hard het globalisme gaat falen, de mensheid is daar de komende eeuwen nog niet aan toe en misschien wel nooit.
Wimmie13 @Cergorach24 april 2024 12:07
Eens, misschien moeten ze hier randvoorwaarden voor opstellen. Van TikTok is de economie niet echt afhankelijk, verwacht ik. Misschien moet er een wet komen dat ze deze regels enkel kunnen toepassen op producten/diensten waarbij de impact op de economie laag is. Als ASML niet kan leveren, dan verwacht ik dat er toch wat problemen zijn bij de grote tech bedrijven.
FreezeXJ @Wimmie1324 april 2024 13:22
Nee, nee nee. De impact op de economie zou totaal niet relevant mogen zijn op deze regelgeving. Het gaat erom of een bedrijf oneigenlijk van data zit te snoepen, maar dat wordt een beetje weggepoetst (want dat doen er vrij veel).
Frame164 @Wimmie1324 april 2024 14:46
Waarom denk je dat Tiktok economisch niet van belang is? Omzet 120 miljard dollar en een kanaal waar veel bedrijven gebruik maken om hun spullen te verkopen. Allemaal onderdeel van de economie.
Fedo @Cergorach24 april 2024 12:09
China is een enge en kwaadaardige dictatuur, daar gaat het om, niks anders.
Mavamaarten @Fedo24 april 2024 13:24
Klopt, dat is inderdaad de onderliggende reden. Ik vind het ook een goed idee om TikTok te verbieden, het is niet meer een onschuldig appje waar je wat filmpjes kan kijken maar zeker ook een beinvloedingstool voor buitenlandse actoren. Waarom dit ook wringt is omdat wij onszelf voordoen als een land met bijna oneindige vrijheden (itt bv. China). We zijn op deze manier vrijheden aan het inruilen voor zelfbescherming. Als we niet uitkijken dan zijn we snel van onze vrijheden vanaf, dus vind ik het best okee als we daar met z'n allen wat kritisch over zijn.
Cid Highwind @Mavamaarten24 april 2024 14:18
We hebben absoluut geen oneindige vrijheden, dat is juist een grondige misvatting. Onze vrijheden zijn beperkt aan wetten en verdragen en komen tevens met plichten. Het verschil is wel dat er neutrale arbitrage bestaat, persvrijheid is en dat deze wetten en verdragen democratisch tot stand zijn gekomen.

Vergeleken met China zijn we weliswaar ongekend vrij, maar we zijn verre van een anarchie. Degene die denkt dat wij onszelf voordoen als een land met oneindige vrijheden, heeft gewoon zelf geen kaas gegeten van de eigen maatschappij. Krokodillentranen over een vermeende inperking van de vrijheden moet je dan dus ook met een extra korrel zout nemen. Als je kritisch naar dergelijke zaken kijkt, kan je enkel tot de conclusie komen dat juist het niet ingrijpen bij dergelijke ondermijnende praktijken het grotere risico is voor onze verworven vrijheden.
Frame164 @Mavamaarten24 april 2024 14:47
Ik blijf het bijzonder vinden dat het opeens geaccepteerd is op dit forum dat overheden internetdiensten forceren om iets te doen. Nog niet zo lang geleden hadden er duizend reacties met CENSUUR er in gestaan.
Saph @Cergorach24 april 2024 11:51
Volgens het artikel is TIkTok voor een groot deel in handen van Amerikaanse investeerders, bij ASML is dat niet het geval. Voor dit soort ongein moet het bedrijf dus voor een groot al in handen van Amerikanen zijn.
Cergorach
@Saph24 april 2024 14:47
Als je kijkt naar de top 10 aandeelhouders van ASML, dan hebben de twee Amerikaanse aandeelhouders meer aandelen dan de overige 8. Waar de overige 85-90% uithangt is op basis hiervan onduidelijk.

Bron:
https://www.marketscreene...ING-N-V-12002973/company/
Stoney3K
@Cergorach24 april 2024 12:06
Nou nee. ASML biedt zijn produkten vanuit NL wel aan in de VS, maar als er een los staande Amerikaanse 'ASML' zou zijn dan kan die niet putten uit de kennis en techniek die we hier in NL hebben. Als bedrijf wat fysieke goederen levert heb je er weinig aan om een zusterbedrijf op te richten in een ander land, behalve misschien belastingen.

Bij een internet-onderneming is dat anders omdat bits en bytes niet langs de douane gaan. Dan heeft het dus zin om een lokaal bedrijf op te starten die een internet-dienst aanbiedt volgens de lokale wetten, omdat anders je hele bedrijf kan worden geblokkeerd.
Tintel
@Cergorach24 april 2024 12:09
Ja, het is zorgelijk maar al langer aan de gang en een logisch gevolg van het feit dat een land niets is zonder een eigen industrie omdat anders alle fondsen (en macht) wegvloeien naar een ander land.

Kapitalisme heeft ook protectionisme nodig op het moment.
Sebast1aan @Cergorach24 april 2024 13:19
Doe je nu de aaname dat de VS TikTok "in handen wil krijgen"?
Some12 @Cergorach25 april 2024 19:14
Waar slaat deze vergelijking nou weer op? ASML levert lithografiemachines. Het profiled geen rechtspersonen in de VS…
aaradorn @Cergorach24 april 2024 11:47
Er is wel een verschil tussen Tiktok en ASML, dit gaat over wat er met de data van hun burgers gebeurt, het is duidelijk dat de Chinese overheid mee kan kijken, ook al zeggen ze dat dit niet kan, de chinese overheid flipt niet voor niets hier over uit.
Euma3000 @aaradorn24 april 2024 11:57
Gezien de USA geen inspraak heeft in wat Tiktok doet en geldstromen in China blijven, maar wel massa surveillance op het volk doet buiten China, zonder dat de regering daar controle over heeft is een doorn in het oog van de regering. Dat Tik Tok virtuele junkfood is zonder toevoeging interesseert ze echt niets.
moonlander @aaradorn24 april 2024 11:54
Dat kunnen ze over ASML toch ook zeggen. Nederland kan mogelijk meekijken met de data van de Amerikanen.
aaradorn @moonlander24 april 2024 11:55
Volgens mij snap je niet echt wat ASML voor een bedrijf is... ASML is een bedrijf wat de machines maakt die de wafers kan maken van chip-productie bedrijven... dat heeft vrijwel niks te maken met het scrapen en behouden van user data.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aaradorn op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

GurbieV @moonlander24 april 2024 13:44
Je kan immers niemand vertrouwen. Dat is nogal een uitspraak. Is dat werkelijk waar?
Cid Highwind @GurbieV24 april 2024 14:29
Het is lastig anderen vertrouwen, als je zelfs jezelf niet meer vertrouwt.
Xfade @moonlander24 april 2024 12:23
asml maakt geen chips...
aaradorn @moonlander24 april 2024 12:24
ASML maakt geen chips....
Stoney3K
@moonlander24 april 2024 12:32
ASML maakt geen chips. Ze maken de 'printers' die chips kunnen maken als je er een chip-recept in stopt. Zo'n machine kan ook niet uit zichzelf even het ontwerp van een chip veranderen.
Philip Ross @moonlander24 april 2024 13:04
En dan? Dan hebben ze alleen de blueprints van de chip. Daarmee kan je nog steeds geen data verzamelen van gebruikers van die chips
Cafe Del Mar @holoduke5124 april 2024 12:18
Ik ga de dubbele standaard niet ontkennen, zoek maar eens op hoe betrokken de Amerikaanse Justitie was bij de deal met Alstom: degoutant.
Maar is het dan beter om u te laden uitkleden door China? Er is een enorme assymetrie tussen wat US bedrijven in China mogen en omgekeerd.
En TikTok kan je bezwaarlijk een verlies noemen, als je ziet hoe manipulatief dat ingezet wordt.

Maar de overname van US Steel, door een bedrijf van een bondgenoot (Japan), is wel iets heel anders. Dat is gewoon platvloers stemmen kopen bij de US-Steel arbeiders op kap van de rest van de US bevolking (want zij gaan dat duurder staal moeten kopen).
Sinester @Cafe Del Mar24 april 2024 14:42
En TikTok kan je bezwaarlijk een verlies noemen, als je ziet hoe manipulatief dat ingezet wordt.
Ik zie dat eigenlijk niet, kan jij uitleggen hoe Tiktok manipulatief wordt ingezet met voorbeelden?

Want als ik op Tiktok zit, het enige dat ik zie zijn gewoon de standaard filmpjes waarvan het meeste overeen komen met zaken die ik vaker bekijk of me voor intereseer, en natuurlijk bergen aan reclames

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sinester op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

NotWise @Sinester24 april 2024 16:53
[...]

Ik zie dat eigenlijk niet, kan jij uitleggen hoe Tiktok manipulatief wordt ingezet met voorbeelden?

Want als ik op Tiktok zit, het enige dat ik zie zijn gewoon de standaard filmpjes waarvan het meeste overeen komen met zaken die ik vaker bekijk of me voor intereseer, en natuurlijk bergen aan reclames
Ik verbaas me soms hoe wereldvreemd sommige mensen zijn. Er is een grote controversie omtrent TikTok en de enorme schadelijke effecten. Een simpele zoekopdracht op Youtube en presto.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbv-VteX5H8
Sinester @NotWise25 april 2024 09:34
Ik ben niet wereldveemd hoor, ik stel gewoon een vraag, als je daar geen antwoord op kan geven.. prima
Er is een grote controversie omtrent TikTok en de enorme schadelijke effecten
Ik vind het allemaal zwaar overdreven, maar natuurlijk weet ik hier wel vanaf

Maar als iemand gaat stellen enorm schadelijke effecten, mag je op ze minst die enorm schadelijke effecten benoemen... want ik zie ze niet zo

Ik vroeg hoe ik dit zou moeten opvallen? die link van je zou vast interessant zijn.. geeft me nog steeds geen antwoord op me vraag.. nogmaals ik merk daar persoonlijk helemaal niks van

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sinester op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Cafe Del Mar @Sinester24 april 2024 19:48
Er zijn toch meerdere schadelijke effecten:
1. Zelfbeeld en emotionele/psychische ontwikkeling van kinderen/jongeren.
2. Het is niet moeilijk om een buitendlandse mogendheid (China in dit geval) de gesuggereerde filmpjes te laten sturen. Net voor de verkiezingen bepaalde content wat meer tegenhouden of net wat meer pushen.

Hetzelfde gebeurt natuurlijk ook met X en Facebook, maar we zijn - tot nader order - niet in economische oorlog met de US, de US is dat wel met China.
Zyphlan
@holoduke5124 april 2024 12:42
nieuws: Apple haalt WhatsApp en Threads uit Chinese App Store na eis Chinese ...
Apple heeft op last van de Chinese overheid WhatsApp en Threads uit de Chinese versie van de App Store verwijderd. Reden voor de overheid zijn 'zorgen over de nationale veiligheid'. Ook berichtendiensten Telegram en Signal zijn van het platform verdwenen.
Ik zie geen bericht van je in de post over China van vorige week? :) Geen lang traject, geen rechtszaken die deze bedrijven kunnen aanspannen.

Dus de Chinese overheid kraai je niet naar, maar zodra een westers land hun inwoners met dezelfde redenering beschermt, dan is het hypocriet?

Sorry, maar er is maar één echt hypocriet, en dat is de Chinese overheid."
ThunderThome @holoduke5124 april 2024 12:01
Ik sta ervan te kijken dat dit zo hard gedownvote word. Mensen hebben blijkbaar echt niet door dat politiek echt om zelfbehoud en winst in eigen zak betreft. Hoe het binnenkomt maakt niet uit of het linksom of rechtsom is. Dus daar word natuurlijk voor gelobby'd. Maar natuurlijk steek ik mijn hoofd in het zand en zal dat soort corruptie niet plaatsvinden in de oh zo beschaafde westerse samenleving :X
Caelestis @ThunderThome24 april 2024 12:35
Alleen zegt het helemaal niks. Zelfs China gebruikt lobby groepen dus wat probeer je te zeggen?
Het is gevaarlijk? Ok en waarom precies?

Mens vs Wereld argumenten gaan helemaal nergens over.
FreezeXJ @ThunderThome24 april 2024 13:16
'de politiek' kan dat doen doordat Sjon Bierkrat toch niet oplet op wat ie stemt, maar gewoon de grootste roeptoeters achterna loopt (mede mogelijk gemaakt doordat die het nieuws halen, mede mogelijk gemaakt doordat Sjon vooral dat geroeptoeter interessant vindt).
Als we even nadenken voor we stemmen, en in de gaten houden wie er voor eigen zak lullen, en wie er iets zinnigs melden, dan zijn we zo van die corrupte bende af.
Vereist wel dat een meerderheid oplet, en zoals een gemiddelde schoolklas bewijst: dat gaat niet gebeuren.

Ondertussen geldt wel dat je voor consistente vrijheid andere dingen moet beperken. Volledige vrijheid bestaat niet (die van mij begint waar die van jou ophoudt). Dat Amerika een einde wil maken aan Chinese beinvloeding: prima. Echter pakken ze dat nu op de verkeerde manier aan (gepushed door lobby-groepen uiteraard), waardoor deze wetten misbruikt kunnen worden om andere onschuldige buitenlandse bedrijven te pesten.
Cergorach
@ThunderThome24 april 2024 15:00
En in het westen, wie is er schuldig dat dergelijke politieke partijen aan de macht komen? De bevolking! Dat is het voor EN het nadeel van een representatieve democratie. Als je kijkt naar de politiek van niet alleen de VS, maar zeker ook in Nederland de afgelopen 20+ jaar dan zie je dat populisme enorm is geworden in de politiek. Dat begon op grote schaal met Wouter Bos (PvdA) aan het begin van deze eeuw en zorgde in 2010 ervoor dat de VVD effectief de machthebber werd en ook weer met de meest recente verkiezingspuinhoop. Mensen kiezen voor korte termijn eigen voordeel ipv. lange termijn visie.
Azerox @holoduke5124 april 2024 12:35
Helemaal goed, alles aan de oostkant is het kwaad.
Cergorach
@Azerox24 april 2024 15:02
Tenzij je gelooft dat de aarde plat is, komt elke kant die je op wijst, weer terug bij jezelf. Links om of rechts om kom je uit bij hetzelfde probleem... Jezelf! ;)
aaradorn @holoduke5124 april 2024 12:00
Woont in moscow, schreeuwt over het "westen" en wat hun fout doen, a tale as old as time.
HKS-Skyline @holoduke5124 april 2024 12:16
Alles is beter dan een psychopaat van een dictator met een verknipte droom van een nieuw soviet rijk die zijn eigen volk voor de leeuwen gooit en iedereen die hem tegenspreekt trakteert op een kopje thee of een open raam. Ga je putin propoganda maar ergens verkondigen waar mensen er wel op zitten te wachten, de FVD facebookpagina ontvangt je met open armen.
HKS-Skyline @holoduke5124 april 2024 12:41
Dat valt wel mee, er is alleen een selecte groep mensen met een bord voor hun kop en die krijgen dankzij social media een podium waardoor ze meer opvallen dan 20 jaar geleden. Socialisten zijn er altijd al geweest, en kijk wat die idioten in de 2e wereldoorlog hebben aangericht, iedereen met een gezond verstand snapt dat je die ellende buiten de deur moet houden. Als er iemand in een bubbel zit dan ben jij het. En het moge duidelijk zijn dat gezien de downvotes op je bericht, je zwetsverhaal hier niet welkom is. En wat maakt het jou uit, ga lekker voor het kremlin met een vlaggetje wapperen, misschien krijg je wel een zak aardappelen van ome putin.
aaradorn @holoduke5124 april 2024 13:30
Noem je nu ook nog het westen "facisten"? Zet RT eens uit en kijk eens om je heen.

Land 1:
* gooit mensen in de gevangenis of stuurt ze naar het front omdat ze iets slechts hebben gezegd over de overheid - https://www.rferl.org/a/r...-false-news/31737627.html
* deporteert de bevolking van een ander land, steelt de kinderen en vermoord hele dorpen - https://www.aljazeera.com...fer-of-ukrainian-children
* heeft geen vrije verkiezingen meer - https://www.themoscowtime...atchdog-golos-says-a84511
* Nationalisme word constant en overal gepusht, zelfs op basisscholen - https://edition.cnn.com/2...e-grounds-intl/index.html
* ziet een ander volk als minder
* Heeft praktisch een dictator - Wikipedia: Vladimir Putin.
* is ver VER rechts

Land 2:
* laat mensen posten wat ze willen zonder consequenties of er moet een duidelijke bedreiging zijn
* laat mensen zijn wie ze willen
* heeft vrije verkiezingen
* valt zijn buren niet binnen
* ziet iedereen als gelijk

Noem nu effe welke van deze 2 fascistisch of fascisme adjecent is, en zo nodig, hier heb je nog effe de defitinie van facisme
Fascism (/ˈfæʃɪzəm/ FASH-iz-əm) is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement,[1][2][3] characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and/or race, and strong regimentation of society and the economy.[2][3]
Je bent niks beters dan een microfoon voor het kremlin. Je kan niet eens voor je zelf denken.

Edit, omdat ik zo een stronthekel aan je heb heb ik voor bijna alles directe sources toegevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aaradorn op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

aaradorn @holoduke5124 april 2024 13:49
Okay, als je door wilt gaan:
Land 2 stuurt wapens waardoor duizende Oekrainers sterven over de rug van westerse bedrijven.
^ Land 2 stuurt wapens naar een ander land zodat het zichzelf kan verdedigen van een invasie
Land 2 laat mensen in arme landen voor hongerlonen werken voor eigen gewin
^ Land 1 doet dit ook en hey GUESS WHAT? https://www.europarl.euro...boden-op-de-interne-markt
Land 2 stuurt mensen die problemen aankaarten in het westen maar gevangenis.
^dit is projectie want dit gebeurt niet in het westen en dat weet jij ook, anders kom maar met een source
Land 2 cancelled mensen die niet dezelfde mening hebben.
^dit word gedaan door individuen, niet door overheden
Land 2 heeft ongeveer 10 tor 15 oorlogen gestart sinds ww2
AHEM: Wikipedia: List of wars involving Russia

14 oorlogen gestart of actief mee bemoeit sinds 1990

Wikipedia: List of wars involving the United States
Lees eens waarom de VS deze oorlogen heeft gestart of mee bemoeit want volgens mij valt het kwartje niet eens in jouw koppie. Meer dan de helft van de conflicten waar de VS zich mee bemoeit hebben te maken met het beschermen van de bevolking in dat land.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aaradorn op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

aaradorn @holoduke5124 april 2024 13:59
Armoe is inderdaad overal te zien, letterlijk overal. Wat is je punt? De hele wereld draait om geld, letterlijk overal, dat het slecht is is natuurlijk te begrijpen, maar als je alleen maar naar het westen probeert te wijzen zonder effe om je heen te kijken dan ben je toch wel oerdom bezig.
Sinester @aaradorn24 april 2024 14:48
* laat mensen posten wat ze willen zonder consequenties of er moet een duidelijke bedreiging zijn
* laat mensen zijn wie ze willen
* heeft vrije verkiezingen
* valt zijn buren niet binnen
* ziet iedereen als gelijk
Grappig dat jij denkt dat het in het westen zo goed is, maar hangt er maar af aan wie je dit vraagt of die punten van jouw ook daadwerkelijk waar zijn.. vooral laat mensen zijn wie ze willen en ziet iedereen gelijk is zeer vaak gewoon niet waar.. we denken graag dat we zo zijn, maar de realiteit is vaak anders

Overig is het hier imo veel beter als Land 1, maar ik ben ook niet zo naive om te denken dat alles hier zo goed is
aaradorn @Sinester24 april 2024 14:52
Land 2 is niet specifiek Nederland want meneer wijst maar al te graag naar "het westen"

Land 1 is wel specifiek Rusland want meneer woont daar en herhaalt maar al te graag hun standpunten.
HKS-Skyline @holoduke5124 april 2024 13:23
Lol, geschiedenislesje gemist? ooit van de NSB gehoord? Google maar waar dat voor staat. Mij ga je niet overtuigen. Dat jij de argumenten niet inhoudelijk vind is jouw eigen tekortkoming. Doe vooral geen moeite, je zet jezelf enkel voor schut.
Finraziel @HKS-Skyline24 april 2024 13:25
Wil je socialisten aub niet over één kam scheren met dat soort figuren? :S
Socialisme is ook niet hetzelfde als communisme...
aaradorn @holoduke5124 april 2024 13:06
:+
aaradorn @holoduke5124 april 2024 12:24
Je helpt je case niet echt. Ik stem niet eens D66 lmao
EnigmaNL 24 april 2024 11:42
Dus nu gaat Bytedance een Amerikaanse tak opzetten en TikTok in de VS daaraan verkopen?
Blokker_1999
@EnigmaNL24 april 2024 11:52
TikTok in de VS is al een app van een Amerikaanse dochteronderneming die is opgezet in samenwerking met Oracle. Dat is net heel de grap van het geheel. Onder Trump werd ByteDance al verplicht om de data van Amerikaanse burgers in de VS te houden, niet naar China door te sturen en om een samenwerking met een Amerikaanse firma aan te gaan die de controle krijgt over de content alsook de algoritmes die gebruikt worden (klinkt bekend niet, net zoals bijv bedrijven in China dat ook moeten doen). Dat is nu dus al niet meer voldoende voor de Amerikaanse overheid omdat er nog altijd een enorme kapitaalvlucht naar China is via deze ene app.

Bytedance, een Chinees bedrijf, neemt een significant deel van de sociale media markt in de VS in, dat heeft economische gevolgen en daar is men niet blij mee, dus worden ze verplicht om te verkopen.
Tintel
@Blokker_199924 april 2024 12:12
kapitaalvlucht naar China
En vermoedelijk toch ook wel wat macht over 'het volk'....de tolerantie richting dubieuze bedrijven als Meta kun je eigenlijk alleen verklaren doordat deze macht en het kapitaal dan wel in de US blijft.
enver63 @Blokker_199924 april 2024 12:24
TikTok in de VS is al een app van een Amerikaanse dochteronderneming die is opgezet in samenwerking met Oracle. Dat is net heel de grap van het geheel. Onder Trump werd ByteDance al verplicht om de data van Amerikaanse burgers in de VS te houden, niet naar China door te sturen [...]
Alle gegevens van Amerikaanse gebruikers staan in de datacenters van Oracle.
Deze nieuwe wet gaat dus niet om misbruik van persoonsgegevens, want daar is Oracle ook goed in.
Er zijn wel zorgen over toegang tot de algoritmes vanuit China.
Bytedance, een Chinees bedrijf, neemt een significant deel van de sociale media markt in de VS in, dat heeft economische gevolgen en daar is men niet blij mee, dus worden ze verplicht om te verkopen.
Het heeft niet alleen economische gevolgen. Voor veel Amerikaanse jongeren is TikTok een belangrijke bron van nieuws (ongelofelijk, ja, maar toch).
TikTok wordt niet gestuurd door de grote Amerikaanse mediaconglomeraten, en die kunnen dus niet bepalen wat deze jongeren te zien en te horen krijgen. Dat is een probleem voor de (rechtse) mainstream media en (extreem-rechtse) fringe media in de USA.
Die hebben dan ook hard gelobbyed voor deze wet.
spokje @enver6324 april 2024 14:35
Het modereren neemt echt sneue vormen aan op Tweakers. Je post is gewoon +1 of +2 maar je wordt gemint waar je bij staat. CCP hier ook actief ofzo 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door spokje op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

enver63 @spokje24 april 2024 14:56
Het modereren neemt echt sneue vormen aan op Tweakers. Je post is gewoon +1 of +2 maar je wordt gemint waar je bij staat. CCP hier ook actief ofzo 8)7
Ik denk eerder de pro-Russische trollenbrigade en PW-aanhangers. }:O
En maar roepen dat ze zo zielig zijn omdat ze gecanceld worden.
Zyphlan
@Blokker_199924 april 2024 12:45
TikTok in de VS is al een app van een Amerikaanse dochteronderneming die is opgezet in samenwerking met Oracle. Dat is net heel de grap van het geheel.
https://www.theverge.com/...-project-texas-china-silo
Several former employees told Fortune that Project Texas, TikTok’s attempt to sequester US users’ data away from its Chinese parent company, is largely ineffective.
Cosmetische ingreep zoals al verwacht was.
Acteonis @EnigmaNL24 april 2024 12:09
Nee, want in de wettekst staat: "... any successor application or service and any other application or service developed or provided by ByteDance Ltd. or an entity under the control of ByteDance Ltd."

Overigens gaat de vergelijking met de zaak in Montana niet op, omdat tiktok, in tegenstelling tot de wet in Montana, niet verboden wordt. Het wordt verboden voor bytedance, of enig andere 'buitenlandse tegenstander' (https://www.ecfr.gov/curr...t-7/subpart-A/section-7.4) om ook maar iets met tiktok te maken te hebben. Als het overgaat naar een bedrijf dat geen eigendom is van een bedrijf uit een buitenlandse tegenstander, dan is de wet niet meer van toepassing.

Deze wet gaat overigens ook op voor apps, programma's, websites en andere communicatiemiddelen die:
- Tekst, afbeeldingen, videos, real-time communicatee, of 'vergelijkbare content' verspreiden;
- Meer dan 1.000.000 maandelijkse actieve gebruikers hebben;
- Gebruikers in staat stellen om content te delen of te zien.

Het gaat dus om veel meer dan tiktok.
FreezeXJ @Acteonis24 april 2024 13:26
Hmmm ik voel er veel voor om dat ook maar in Europa in te voeren... Dat betekent einde van alle grote Internettenten hier, opknippen maar! Of wacht, de USA is (nog) geen buitenlandse tegenstander. Ze spelen alleen met onze data.
eltweako 24 april 2024 11:53
Ik denk dat de diepere vraag moet zijn: willen we dat de data van onze burgers in handen komen van buitenlandse partijen? De wet die nu is aangenomen, is natuurlijk niet specifiek een anti-TikTok wet, hoewel hij daar op dit moment wel voor bedoeld is. Deze wet richt zich specifiek tegen socialemediaplatformen uit landen die als 'buitenlandse tegenstanders' worden beschouwd, wat in principe elk land kan zijn.

Los van de beweegredenen achter deze wet, denk ik dat we, bijvoorbeeld binnen de EU, ook moeten nadenken over dergelijke regels. Het is immers onverstandig dat we de gegevens van onze burgers zomaar weggeven aan andere landen. Ik ben van mening dat dergelijke data altijd opgeslagen zouden moeten worden in landen die voldoen aan onze richtlijnen.
Tintel
@eltweako24 april 2024 12:19
willen we dat de data van onze burgers in handen komen van buitenlandse partijen?
Ik wil dat 'mijn data' uberhaupt niet in handen komt van partijen/overheden of deze nu lokaal of internationaal opereren. En met mijn data bedoel ik dan privacy gerelateerde data maar ook persoonsgegevens. Een deel van mijn persoonsgegevens zal altijd ergens rondzwerven maar dat is onvermijdelijk en dus nooit alle persoonsgegevens bij elkaar bij 1 partij. Maar wat mijn surf-/koop-kijk-gedrag is, dat is mijn zaak - ook al wordt geanomiseerd verwerkt.
Ik ben van mening dat dergelijke data altijd opgeslagen zouden moeten worden in landen die voldoen aan onze richtlijnen.
Welke data? Zodra dit dus met gedrag te maken zeg ik: dat is opt-in (en niet: als je niet akkoord gaat dan beperken we de functionaliteit tot praktisch nul).
Dat is veel makkelijker - nergens oplsag, nergens gezeur of het al weer is weggegooid, nergens gezeur of het oneigenlijk wordt gebruikt.
eltweako @Tintel24 april 2024 15:10
Helemaal gelijk, data zou eigenlijk alleen de data moeten zijn die je zelf bewust opslaat, alle andere "metadata" gebaseerd op je gedrag enz., moet puur opt-in zijn, dat zou de perfecte wereld zijn.
Mr.Beach @eltweako24 april 2024 12:46
Hoe vaak wordt er niet melding gemaakt van een hack of lek tegenwoordig ?Al die data is toch al een keer verkocht, en als een bedrijf die gegevens opslaat loop je altijd achter de feiten aan.

Tegenwoordig moet je voor elke site een heel cookie protocol door worstelen voordat je de content mag zien, en je weet dat bedrijven het up to date houden van IT beveiliging toch niet als prioriteit zien, waardoor lekken en hacks vaker voorkomen. Het is ook niet zo dat er ergens een alarm af gaat, dus het is voor bedrijven echt het actief up to date houden van beveiliging en tzt investeringen doen wat een grote kostenpost is. Soms weten bedrijven niet eens dat ze gehackt zijn !

Ik ben het met je eens dat we onze data goed moeten beschermen, maar dan met name de data waar onze persoonlijke gegevens opstaan, om kloning te voorkomen. Ik zie echter niet zo'n gevaar in data van een sociaal media platform als TikTok. Jij wel ?
eltweako @Mr.Beach24 april 2024 15:23
Ik denk het wel, Ik denk niet dat je het risico van dataopslag door platformen zoals TikTok moet onderschatten.
TikTok verzamelt stiekem best wat informatie over jou op basis van je gedrag, niet alleen de gegevens die je invult als je een account aanmaakt. Wat te denken aan de inhoud die je bekijkt, hoe lang je er naar kijkt, hoe vaak je kijkt, waar je naar zoekt. Deze gegevens kunnen samen best een gedetailleerd profiel van jou schetsen, informatie waar je totaal geen grip op hebt, en welke opgeslagen staat op plaatsen wat je niet moet willen.

Ik denk dan ook dat dergelijke informatie op de eerste plaats gewoon niet meer opgeslagen zou moeten worden. Laat me desnoods, puur op opt-in, aan kunnen geven welke video's ik leuk en niet leuk vond, en bouw op basis daarvan, met mijn toestemming, een profiel op. Maar de manier waarop het nu gaat, zorgt er voor dat apps wel heel ver gaan om jou als gebruiker zo lang mogelijk vast te houden in de app met alle nadelige gevolgen van dien.
Mr.Beach @eltweako24 april 2024 17:04
Ik moet echt zeggen dat dit reuze meevalt, als actief TikTok gebruiker.

Ik zie die verslaving helemaal niet, ik kijk er wel regelmatig op, maar wegleggen is echt geen enkel probleem. Vaak komen er dan ook viedeootjes voorbij waar ik helemaal niks mee heb. Verder denk ik dat het gedaitalleerde profiel waar jij het over hebt ook niet klopt.. Ik heb verschillende hobbies waar ik echt geen videootjes van kijk, ik denk echt dat Google meer en over gedaitaiilleerdere informatie beschikt en kan beschikken dan een app als TikTok ooit zou kunnen.
Pinkys Brain @eltweako25 april 2024 10:38
Het gaat niet alleen om de opslag, maar ook om de bewerking. Zo gauw een buitenlands bedrijf zelf locatie data bewerkt, ga je het niet binnen houden als ze het weg willen sluizen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pinkys Brain op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

ShadLink 24 april 2024 11:50
Misschien iets voor Elon Musk om te kopen. En noem het dan gelijk XTok.
DropjesLover @ShadLink24 april 2024 12:01
Musks droom was een app te hebben die alles doet.
Een app waar X en tiktok samen in geintergreerd zijn zodat je 1 plek hebt voor al je ongewenste social media diarree :P
[Remmes] @ShadLink24 april 2024 12:13
Nee joh, die haalt gewoon Vine uit de Twitter koelkast.
iAR @ShadLink24 april 2024 11:55
Of ToX, van Toxic. Heel toepasselijk.
OttoRocketman 24 april 2024 11:57
Kijkende naar deze wet, gaat het niet specifiek om TikTok, maar kunnen andere platforms ook hieronder vallen:
The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA) (...) would make it illegal to distribute, maintain, or update (or enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating of) social media applications designated as being controlled by United States foreign adversaries, unless exempted under a qualified divestiture as determined by the president of the United States.
(Wikipedia.org)
Auredium 24 april 2024 12:31
Er, is niet 1 reden waarom TikTok wordt verboden. Feitelijk is dit een handelsoorlog zaak. Social media beheerd een hoop data en gaat een hoop geld in om. China heeft restricties en beperkingen op alle social media wat niet van China is. De social media wat er wel is toegestaan is Chinees en speelt alles door naar de overheid. Het verbod op TikTok is tweeledig - Ten eerste omdat China feitelijk een handelsoorlog voert op westerse media (niet alleen social media) en dit precedent is voor een handelsoorlog. De tweede reden is omdat China gegevens doet harvesten voor zijn inlichtingsdiensten. (dit kan niet hard worden bewezen maar is waarschijnlijk waar). We kunnen stellen dat de VS dit ook doet (pot, ketel). Alhoewel in mijn ogen persoonlijk de VS wat punten heeft verloren als gevolg van Trump en MAGA zie ik hun nog steeds als betrouwbaarder dan China.
Fermion 24 april 2024 13:23
Leuk dat iedereen over vrijheid heeft van meningsuiting, het gevaar van de Chinese spionage. In de jaren 60 was de communisme het grote gevaar. Nu alles wat met China te maken heeft werkt als een rode doek.

Ik geloof dat alles met maar 1 ding te maken heeft voor de Amerikaanse congresleden: GELD

Wees niet te naïef als je denkt dat de democratie daar fantastisch werkt, het kapitalisme werkt daar op volle toeren. Ik zeg niet dat democratie faalt. Het is de cultuur en mentaliteit die daar leeft voor het streven naar meer geld. Natuurlijk niet iedereen is daar zo, maar diegene die aan de touwtjes trekken voornamelijk wel. Het is gewoon lucratief. Gelukkig hebben wij in Europe nog een vrijgoed besef.

Verdiep je maar is goed in, zij mogen ongestraft handelen in aandelen met voorkennis:
https://m.standaard.be/cnt/dmf20230208_98323112

De aandelen van Tiktok is niet verhandelbaar.

Maar volgens mij zit er nog een andere reden achter, nee geen spionage. TikTok is enorm goed in het door volk eigengemaakte propaganda te verspreiden onder het volk. Dat kan een bepaalde stemming heel snel doen omslaan.
Pinkys Brain @Fermion25 april 2024 10:15
Russische spionnen zaten dan ook overal en hadden op dat moment al atoombom ontwerpen gestolen.

Hoever wil je het laten komen? Sociale media apps met locatie data zijn de meest krachtige spionage/profilering/chantage tool in de geschiedenis. Meer nog dan de mobiele telefoon OS, waarover alleen Apple nog controle heeft in China. Als Apple data wil wegsluizen heeft dat veel meer voeten in de aarde dan voor een sociale media app beheerder.

One China is een handreiking om een nucleaire macht zoet te houden, maar feitelijk is Taiwan een Amerikaanse bondgenoot. Japan is zonder twijfel een bondgenoot. China is zeer zeker geen bondgenoot. Handel drijven met China op hoop van zege is nog te verantwoorden, je hele bevolking blootstellen aan spionage niet.
TigerXtrm 24 april 2024 11:50
Dit is echt een bizarre gang van zaken. Bij wet een buitenlands bedrijf verplichten om zich onder Amerikaanse invloed te schikken.

Nou is alle social media pure aids, of dat nou Amerikaans of Chinees is, maar dit is toch vrij ongehoord.
Danny Phantom @TigerXtrm24 april 2024 11:54
Wat china dus ook doet met buitenlandse bedrijven... En china heeft ook genoeg buitenlandse (internet) bedrijven verbannen. Beetje raar dus dat we dat eigenlijk niet met gelijke munt terug doen
Euma3000 @Danny Phantom24 april 2024 12:46
Dat komt ook voort uit het feit dat we in het westen "democratisch" van inslag zijn. Als wij bedrijven gaan verbannen snijd dat ergens ook in onze democratische richtlijnen. Het is een mes wat aan twee kanten snijd.
TigerXtrm @Danny Phantom24 april 2024 12:01
Of iets is toegestaan moet ieder land lekker zelf weten natuurlijk. Als Amerika een Chinese app wil verbieden is dat hun goed recht. Maar bij wet van een buitenlands bedrijf eisen dat ze een Amerikaans bedrijf worden is compleet idioot.

Dat is zoiets als Philips verbieden producten te verkopen in de VS tenzij 100% van de aandeelhouders Amerikaans zijn.
Countess @TigerXtrm24 april 2024 12:14
Ze verbieden TikTik toch ook? Tenzij ze het verkopen.
Er wordt ze dus een keuze voorgelegd.

En als Philips een product zou maken dat ze in eigen land niet mogen verkopen, dan zou ik er ook niet om staan te springen om de verkoop ervan wel toe te staan in mijn land (want china staat de versie van tiktik die beschikbaar is in het westen niet toe in eigen land)
Tintel
@TigerXtrm24 april 2024 12:24
Maar bij wet van een buitenlands bedrijf eisen dat ze een Amerikaans bedrijf worden is compleet idioot.
Ik meen dat China ook bij wet allerlei eisen stelt m.b.t. Chineze inmenging indien een willekeurig buitenlands bedrijf zich daar (deels) vestigd.
Dus vanwaar deze verontwaardiging?
majic @TigerXtrm24 april 2024 12:00
In China zelf is Tiktok verboden. Net als Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp enz enz enz enz. Waar heb je het precies over?
Countess @majic24 april 2024 12:17
Niet helemaal. ze hebben een eigen feed voor TikTik in china. minder onzin, minder complot BS, en meer educative content, en intern gerichte propaganda, ipv de extern gerichte propaganda.
SA65 @Countess24 april 2024 12:40
Ja, zolang het niet over Xi gaat, want dat is verboden pfffff.
Euma3000 @Countess24 april 2024 12:47
Ja, gecensureerd en gecontroleerd voor de Chinese bevolking.
majic @Countess24 april 2024 12:19
Douyin is niet Tiktok hé.
JackJack @TigerXtrm24 april 2024 12:39
Ik vindt het een goeie zaak. Zouden ze hier ook moeten doen. Opdoeken die hap, net als alle andere social media die denken alles te kunnen maken. Weg ermee.
JoHnnY-Btm 24 april 2024 11:55
en nu nog een verbod op TikTok in de EU. allicht worden de jeugdige personen misschien wat snugger of gaan zij zich meer tijd investeren in hun studie dan met uitermate domme bedoelingen op een TikTok platform, de jeugd is wezenlijk bewezen ontspoord als het gaat om dergelijke aspecten in het leven.
SuperDre @JoHnnY-Btm24 april 2024 13:25
Nee dankje, dat soort achterlijke sensuur moeten we hier niet willen. Tja, wat jij van bv TikTok vindt, vinden anderen van andere sites/zaken. En hoe is wezenlijk bewezen dat de jeugd ontspoort is? De jeugd is ansich niet heel veel anders dan vroeger 'ontspoort', enige verschil nu is dat elke scheet overal extra de aandacht krijgt waardoor je ook een vertekend beeld krijgt.
JoHnnY-Btm @SuperDre24 april 2024 13:46
zoals @NotWise al aangeeft zijn er goede voorbeeld en feiten van.

de jeugd van nu is wel degelijk anders dan de jeugd van vroeger.
neem het aspect van normen waarden en fatsoen en niet te missen beleefdheid en als laatste de mentaliteit.

ik zou het vroeger niet in mijn hoofd gehaald moeten hebben om te pas en te onpas een persoon/individu kankerhoer te moeten gaan roepen/schreeuwen en agressie te tonen of uiten, dan had ik gelijk een draai of meer om me hoofd.

de jeugd van tegenwoordig heeft geen dialogisch kaliber en begint gelijk als een holbewoner te vloeken en schelden en agressie te gebruiken. dat bedoel ik met ontspoort en dat is wel degelijk een hardnekkig feit.
en ik mag het misschien niet zo noemen en ben ik zeker geen racist echt zijn het voornamelijk individuen van arabische afkomst die zich hier aan schuldig maken, en de andere rassen volkeren nemen het zoetsappig over omdat zij er vervolgens bij willen horen want doen zij het niet dan pies je naast de pot. en zo is het en niet anders. het is een structureel probleem bij die jeugd en ik maak het dagelijks mee bij aanzicht
JurGor @JoHnnY-Btm24 april 2024 12:22
En dat zeiden onze ouders en grootouders ook, toen ik tot "de jeugd van tegenwoordig" behoorde. En me hele dagen op mijn kamer opsloot met het spelen van verwerpelijke niet snuggere waar als Wolfenstein 3D, Civilization en Leisure Suit Larry op de Persoonlijke Computer. Afgewisseld met urenlang op de bank naar de kathodestraalbuis (aka kleurentelevisie) gluren, bij voorkeur naar uitermate niet snuggere MTV.

Waarmee ik niet wil beweren dat het gebruik van social media als TikTok geheel zonder schadelijke neveneffecten is. Maar wel dat het "ze groeien op voor galg en rad" over de "jeugd van tegenwoordig" echt van alle tijden is.

Je beweert dat "de jeugd wezenlijk bewezen ontspoord is" zonder enig wezenlijk bewijs te leveren.

Ik beweer dat als er ooit een jeugd wezenlijk zou moeten zijn ontspoord, dit Gen X zou moeten zijn. Ze hadden werkelijk alle mogelijkheden om eindeloos te ontsporen, waaronder deels oneindige studiefinanciering en hun ouders legden ze geen strobreed in de weg qua opvoeding, wat nou je loopt averij op lekker boeien fuck around, find out, dat idee. En toch is het maatschappelijk gezien best wel goed gekomen met Gen X. We zijn er zeker niet minder snugger om geworden. Wat als het met de jeugd van tegenwoordig ook best wel goed gaat komen? Net als alle jeugd voor hen?

Een ding is zeker, ze staan voor steeds nijpender problemen op een steeds grotere, wereldwijde schaal dan dat wij ooit stonden. En ik zie voor wereldwijde social media daar een sleutelrol in weggelegd. Als ik kijk naar hoe diverse mogendheden zich tegen social media aan bemoeien en er macht over proberen te krijgen, dan denk ik dat ik niet de enige ben die er zo over denkt.
NotWise @JurGor24 april 2024 12:56
Je beweert dat "de jeugd wezenlijk bewezen ontspoord is" zonder enig wezenlijk bewijs te leveren.

Ik beweer dat als er ooit een jeugd wezenlijk zou moeten zijn ontspoord, dit Gen X zou moeten zijn. Ze hadden werkelijk alle mogelijkheden om eindeloos te ontsporen, waaronder deels oneindige studiefinanciering en hun ouders legden ze geen strobreed in de weg qua opvoeding, wat nou je loopt averij op lekker boeien fuck around, find out, dat idee. En toch is het maatschappelijk gezien best wel goed gekomen met Gen X. We zijn er zeker niet minder snugger om geworden. Wat als het met de jeugd van tegenwoordig ook best wel goed gaat komen? Net als alle jeugd voor hen?
Je bent appels met peren aan het vergelijken en je bent ook niet goed geïnformeerd.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ihEKWDerlk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7STD2ESmWg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozWjFqTeSl8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwQmQfb-_qg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oJtSGgVeik

Er zijn heel veel bronnen en voorbeelden.

Er is deel van de jeugd wel degelijk ontspoort (is ook al aan de gang in Nederland). Denk aan excessen zoals SJW (Social justice warriors), Wokeness, mentale gezondheidsproblemen, Tiktok brain en nog veel meer. Allemaal uitvergroot door social media waarbij TikTok ver weg de grootste aanjager is.
Sebast1aan @NotWise24 april 2024 13:20
Inderdaad.

Daar komt bij dat de Chinese overheid de data van Amerikaanse burgers zonder enige controle of beperkingen kan inzien. En daar komt dan nog boven op dat de CCP een bewezen "bad actor" is.
JurGor @NotWise25 april 2024 09:43
Die bronnen die jij aanhaalt... je zit in een oerconservatieve bubbel of zo? Het spijt me, maar als je zulke eenzijdige gepolariseerde "informatie" gebruikt om je mening te vormen dan ben jij degene die niet goed geïnformeerd wordt. Pas een beetje op met wat je bekijkt op Youtube, zeker als het uit Amerikaanse hoek komt. Ze grossieren daar niet bepaald in "nuance", ongeacht welke kant ze voorstaan, of het nou woke of oerconservatief is.

40 jaar geleden waren mijn leeftijdsgenoten en ik de jeugd die echt wel moest ontsporen, want we zaten zoveel voor de televisie en achter de PC, daar waren we verslaafd aan, het ondergroef onze normen en waarden (teveel seks en geweld) en die kathodestraling was natuurlijk superschadelijk voor alles. Oprecht: met ons zou het nooit goed komen!

40 jaar later moet je toch concluderen dat de volledige ineenstorting van onze generatie is uitgebleven. Blijkbaar zijn andere factoren bepalender.

Waarmee ik nogmaals niet wil zeggen dat excessief TV kijken, gamen, social media gebruiken totaal onschadelijk is, verre van. Maar de oerconservatieve trope "de jeugd van tegenwoordig groeit op voor galg en rad" is echt al zo vaak achteraf gelogenstraft. Het is een luie sleetse redenering die voorbij gaat aan de opmerkelijke veerkracht van het opgroeiende jeugdige menselijke brein en het bepalende mechanisme dat vrijwel iedere jongere heeft: de transformatie van kind naar verantwoordelijke volwassene.

Bewustzijn kweken is volgens mij veel beter dan domweg verbieden. Met verbieden creëer je een verboden vrucht en weinig is aantrekkelijker voor de mens. Ja, er zijn manieren om TikTok te gebruiken die niet goed voor je kunnen zijn, dus moet je voorgelicht worden over hoe media als TikTok verslavend kunnen zijn, wat mogelijk risicovolle content is, wat schadelijk kan zijn voor je zelfbeeld, etc. etc. Zoveel daarvan gebeurt al in onze scholen en in onze huiskamers. Om die reden verbieden is niet nodig.
NotWise @JurGor25 april 2024 12:30
Ik kan hier op reageren, maar een expert kan het beter uitleggen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeShvzwiiRc

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

