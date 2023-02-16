Bing, Bard en de toekomst van zoeken

We hebben Bard en de nieuwe Bing nog niet kunnen uitproberen, maar het is goed om alvast te kijken naar wat deze ontwikkeling inhoudt, waarom het juist nu gebeurt, waarom Google zich zorgen maakt en welke andere zorgen er spelen rond deze AI-chatbots.

Het was een duidelijk signaal dat Google zich inderdaad zorgen maakt om de snelle opmars van AI-chatbots en de rol van Microsoft daarin. Dat kwam al naar buiten via geruchten , maar intussen is voor iedereen zichtbaar dat de zoekgigant voor het eerst in tientallen jaren concurrentie voelt op het gebied van zijn corebusiness: zoeken op het web.

Toch is er al veel te zeggen over zoekmachines met AI-chatbots. Je weet dat concurrenten proberen elkaar de loef af te steken als ze elkaars aankondigingen op elkaar lijken af te stemmen. Microsoft had voor dinsdag 7 februari een evenement gepland staan om zijn OpenAI GPT-integratie te tonen in zoekmachine Bing en browser Edge , toen Google ineens op maandagavond met Bard op de proppen kwam , en dat terwijl Google twee dagen later een op AI geënt evenement allang op de planning had staan.

Nee, we hebben het nog niet kunnen uitproberen. Microsoft heeft nog niet gereageerd op een verzoek om toegang te krijgen tot het nieuwe Bing en we staan nog op de reguliere wachtlijst. Google heeft sowieso alleen onbekende 'vertrouwde testers' toegang gegeven tot Bard.

Om te weten te komen waarom Google zich zo bedreigd voelt, is het goed om even terug te gaan naar hoe het was. Google is nu in feite monopolist op het gebied van zoeken, maar er was een tijd waarin dat anders was en dat helemaal niet duidelijk was dat er überhaupt een monopolist zou komen. Sterker nog: veel mensen op het vroege web zullen hebben gedacht dat er ruimte zou zijn voor veel verschillende bedrijven.

Zaken vinden op het web ging in eerste instantie via portalen, lange lijsten met links gerangschikt per onderwerp en genre. Een overblijfsel daarvan is het huidige Startpagina, dat nog steeds zo werkt. Mensen hielden die lijsten bij, voorzagen ze van updates en zorgden ervoor dat mensen elkaars sites zo konden vinden.

Zoekmachine JumpStation 1993. Bron: Wikipedia

Zoekmachines waren er al wel. De eerste zoals we die tegenwoordig kennen, was JumpStation, een project van een student aan een Schotse universiteit. Die doorzocht documenttitels op woorden om zo tot resultaten te komen. In de jaren erna kwamen daar zoekmachines bij als Yahoo! en Lycos, net als Ask Jeeves en in Nederland Ilse.nl. Het waren zoekmachines die nog steeds probeerden pagina's te indexeren en te doorzoeken op basis van ingevoerde zoekopdrachten.

Wat Google anders deed, was links op een pagina nemen als reputatiemeting. Die ranking zorgt ervoor dat een pagina hoger of lager in de zoekresultaten verschijnt. Het algoritme voor die ranking was uiteraard in het begin heel basaal, maar een doorontwikkelde versie van dat algoritme is in feite nu nog steeds de basis voor de zoekmachine.

De ranking zorgde ervoor dat gebruikers veel sneller resultaten konden vinden dan bij concurrerende zoekmachines. Bovendien geloofden oprichters Larry Page en Sergey Brin in een simplistische thuispagina, met alleen een logo, een zoekbalk en een paar knoppen. Dat was toen een heel ander concept dan veel concurrenten, die de thuispagina volstopten met andere diensten en advertenties.

Google en Yahoo in 1998

Die advertenties kwamen er wel, want dat was vanaf het begin het concept. Vanaf 2000 kwamen er advertenties op basis van ingevoerde zoektermen. De bedoeling was dat gebruikers meer zouden klikken op de gerichte advertenties, omdat het deels of helemaal aansloot bij waar ze naar zochten. Vanaf het begin ging het om advertenties waarop adverteerders konden bieden.

De inkomsten uit advertenties zorgde dat Google de dotcomcrash in 2001 overleefde, in tegenstelling tot veel van zijn concurrenten uit de jaren 90 van de vorige eeuw. In 2001 was Google in Nederland nog een relatief kleine speler, maar duidelijk in opmars. De zoekmachine pakte in de jaren erna wereldwijd het marktleiderschap.

Dat bleef al die jaren in feite onbedreigd. Er zijn wel pogingen geweest om Google naar de kroon te steken. Er zijn zoekmachines die het in bepaalde landen goed doen, vooral omdat Google daar geen focus op heeft of niet actief is. Baidu werd groot in China en Yandex in Rusland. In veel landen kwam er geen lokale concurrent meer.

Wel heeft Microsoft het geprobeerd in 2009 met Bing. Het is de zoekmachine die in Windows zit, en mede daardoor heeft die wat marktaandeel weten te pakken. Ook zijn er gespecialiseerde zoekmachines zoals DuckDuckGo en StartPage, maar die hebben relatief weinig marktaandeel.

Bing in 2009

Een bedrijf dat vrijwel monopolist is, kan echter wel van de troon gestoten worden. We hebben het gezien met bijvoorbeeld smartphones, waar Samsung en Apple het stokje overnamen van bedrijven als Nokia, Palm en BlackBerry. Maar om dat te bewerkstelligen, moet een product zó veranderen dat consumenten een nieuw product veel aantrekkelijker vinden.

Bij smartphones was dat de touchscreensmartphone met vingerbediening in combinatie met downloadwinkels voor apps, die in de jaren tussen 2008 en 2011 zorgde voor verschuiving van de macht. Zo'n paradigmaverschuiving is er voor zoekmachines niet geweest, maar met de AI-chatbots zou dat kunnen gebeuren.