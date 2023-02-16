AI is in de zoekopdracht 'google pixel specs' zeker relavant. (Let op zoek op de 5, niet op de 7 ivm data tot 2021 actueel) Chat GPT Antwoorden:
Specs Google pixel 5
Display:
6.0-inch OLED display
1080 x 2340 pixels resolution
90Hz refresh rate
Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
Adreno 620 GPU
Memory:
8GB RAM
128GB internal storage
No microSD card slot
Camera:
Dual-camera setup
12.2 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization
16 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
Battery:
4080 mAh battery
18W fast charging
15W wireless charging
5W reverse wireless charging
Other features:
IP68 dust/water resistant
Android 11 operating system
Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
USB Type-C port
Stereo speakers
5G capable
Available in Just Black and Sorta Sage color options
Note that these specifications may vary by region and carrier.
Are the similar specced phones for less money
There are several phones with similar specifications to the Google Pixel 5 that are available for less money. Here are a few examples:
OnePlus Nord 2: The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 4500mAh battery, and 30W fast charging. It is priced lower than the Pixel 5.
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 4500mAh battery, and 25W fast charging. It is priced lower than the Pixel 5.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 4250mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. It is priced lower than the Pixel 5.
Note that prices and availability may vary depending on your region and carrier.
---
Nu vind je een resultaat bij Google naar de google of tweaker spec pagina. Straks krijg je een volledig antwoord met extra slimmigheden als:
In deze categorie zijn ook deze telefoons de moeite waard.
Gebruikers reviews voor de Google Pixel X zijn over het algemeen positief.
etc. etc.
Edit: Ik kan waarschijnlijk nog wel een paar uur doorgaan met voorbeelden, maar nog eentje:
I want a phone with an Micro SD card slot, 6" or larger screen, amoled, long battery life and a good camera system.
There are many great phone options available that meet your requirements. Here are some suggestions:
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: This phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a large 5000mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 108MP main camera and 10x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: This phone features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 108MP main camera and 5x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.
OnePlus 9 Pro: This phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a large 4500mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 48MP main camera and 3x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: This phone features a 6.81-inch AMOLED display, a large 5000mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 50MP main camera and 5x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.
All of these phones offer excellent performance, great cameras, long battery life, and a micro SD card slot for expandable storage. You can choose the one that fits your budget and personal preferences best.
Which model has the best reviews ?
All of the phones I suggested have received positive reviews from both users and critics. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has received particularly high praise for its impressive camera system, long battery life, and large AMOLED display. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on various tech review websites. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 Pro are also highly rated and have received positive reviews for their features and performance. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a newer model and has not been reviewed as extensively, but it has received positive feedback for its camera, display, and battery life. Ultimately, the best phone for you will depend on your personal preferences and budget.
I looked at the models they are to expensive for me, any other suggestions?
Sure, there are many more affordable options that still meet your requirements. Here are some suggestions for phones with a micro SD card slot, a 6-inch or larger AMOLED display, good camera system, and long battery life:
Samsung Galaxy A52: This phone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, and a good camera system with a 64MP main camera. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro: This phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a large 5160mAh battery, and a good camera system with a 48MP main camera. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.
Motorola Moto G Power (2021): This phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, a massive 5000mAh battery, and a decent camera system with a 48MP main camera. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.
Nokia 5.4: This phone features a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display, a 4000mAh battery, and a decent camera system with a 48MP main camera. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.
All of these phones offer good performance, long battery life, and a micro SD card slot for expandable storage. While they may not have the same level of camera quality or high-end features as some of the more expensive options, they are still great choices for those on a budget.
---
Dit is wel meer typen ( 'laat mij de specificaties van een Google Pixel 7 zien' is overigens helemaal niet nodig naar AI, pixel 7 specs is genoeg voor een compleet antwoord) maar je heb een geweldig start punt om te gaan vergelijken en verder te zoeken.
[Reactie gewijzigd door MrCaBLeGuY op 22 juli 2024 14:39]