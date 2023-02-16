Door Arnoud Wokke

Inleiding

Nee, we hebben het nog niet kunnen uitproberen. Microsoft heeft nog niet gereageerd op een verzoek om toegang te krijgen tot het nieuwe Bing en we staan nog op de reguliere wachtlijst. Google heeft sowieso alleen onbekende 'vertrouwde testers' toegang gegeven tot Bard.

Toch is er al veel te zeggen over zoekmachines met AI-chatbots. Je weet dat concurrenten proberen elkaar de loef af te steken als ze elkaars aankondigingen op elkaar lijken af te stemmen. Microsoft had voor dinsdag 7 februari een evenement gepland staan om zijn OpenAI GPT-integratie te tonen in zoekmachine Bing en browser Edge, toen Google ineens op maandagavond met Bard op de proppen kwam, en dat terwijl Google twee dagen later een op AI geënt evenement allang op de planning had staan.

Het was een duidelijk signaal dat Google zich inderdaad zorgen maakt om de snelle opmars van AI-chatbots en de rol van Microsoft daarin. Dat kwam al naar buiten via geruchten, maar intussen is voor iedereen zichtbaar dat de zoekgigant voor het eerst in tientallen jaren concurrentie voelt op het gebied van zijn corebusiness: zoeken op het web.

We hebben Bard en de nieuwe Bing nog niet kunnen uitproberen, maar het is goed om alvast te kijken naar wat deze ontwikkeling inhoudt, waarom het juist nu gebeurt, waarom Google zich zorgen maakt en welke andere zorgen er spelen rond deze AI-chatbots.

OpenAI ChatGPT en Google Bard
OpenAI ChatGPT en Google Bard. Bron: Getty Images

Zoeken en hoe het was

Om te weten te komen waarom Google zich zo bedreigd voelt, is het goed om even terug te gaan naar hoe het was. Google is nu in feite monopolist op het gebied van zoeken, maar er was een tijd waarin dat anders was en dat helemaal niet duidelijk was dat er überhaupt een monopolist zou komen. Sterker nog: veel mensen op het vroege web zullen hebben gedacht dat er ruimte zou zijn voor veel verschillende bedrijven.

Zaken vinden op het web ging in eerste instantie via portalen, lange lijsten met links gerangschikt per onderwerp en genre. Een overblijfsel daarvan is het huidige Startpagina, dat nog steeds zo werkt. Mensen hielden die lijsten bij, voorzagen ze van updates en zorgden ervoor dat mensen elkaars sites zo konden vinden.

JumpStation 1993 zoekmachine. Bron: Wikipedia
Zoekmachine JumpStation 1993. Bron: Wikipedia

Zoekmachines waren er al wel. De eerste zoals we die tegenwoordig kennen, was JumpStation, een project van een student aan een Schotse universiteit. Die doorzocht documenttitels op woorden om zo tot resultaten te komen. In de jaren erna kwamen daar zoekmachines bij als Yahoo! en Lycos, net als Ask Jeeves en in Nederland Ilse.nl. Het waren zoekmachines die nog steeds probeerden pagina's te indexeren en te doorzoeken op basis van ingevoerde zoekopdrachten.

Wat Google anders deed, was links op een pagina nemen als reputatiemeting. Die ranking zorgt ervoor dat een pagina hoger of lager in de zoekresultaten verschijnt. Het algoritme voor die ranking was uiteraard in het begin heel basaal, maar een doorontwikkelde versie van dat algoritme is in feite nu nog steeds de basis voor de zoekmachine.

De ranking zorgde ervoor dat gebruikers veel sneller resultaten konden vinden dan bij concurrerende zoekmachines. Bovendien geloofden oprichters Larry Page en Sergey Brin in een simplistische thuispagina, met alleen een logo, een zoekbalk en een paar knoppen. Dat was toen een heel ander concept dan veel concurrenten, die de thuispagina volstopten met andere diensten en advertenties.

Google en Yahoo in 1998
Google en Yahoo in 1998

Die advertenties kwamen er wel, want dat was vanaf het begin het concept. Vanaf 2000 kwamen er advertenties op basis van ingevoerde zoektermen. De bedoeling was dat gebruikers meer zouden klikken op de gerichte advertenties, omdat het deels of helemaal aansloot bij waar ze naar zochten. Vanaf het begin ging het om advertenties waarop adverteerders konden bieden.

De inkomsten uit advertenties zorgde dat Google de dotcomcrash in 2001 overleefde, in tegenstelling tot veel van zijn concurrenten uit de jaren 90 van de vorige eeuw. In 2001 was Google in Nederland nog een relatief kleine speler, maar duidelijk in opmars. De zoekmachine pakte in de jaren erna wereldwijd het marktleiderschap.

Dat bleef al die jaren in feite onbedreigd. Er zijn wel pogingen geweest om Google naar de kroon te steken. Er zijn zoekmachines die het in bepaalde landen goed doen, vooral omdat Google daar geen focus op heeft of niet actief is. Baidu werd groot in China en Yandex in Rusland. In veel landen kwam er geen lokale concurrent meer.

Wel heeft Microsoft het geprobeerd in 2009 met Bing. Het is de zoekmachine die in Windows zit, en mede daardoor heeft die wat marktaandeel weten te pakken. Ook zijn er gespecialiseerde zoekmachines zoals DuckDuckGo en StartPage, maar die hebben relatief weinig marktaandeel.

Bing
Bing in 2009

Een bedrijf dat vrijwel monopolist is, kan echter wel van de troon gestoten worden. We hebben het gezien met bijvoorbeeld smartphones, waar Samsung en Apple het stokje overnamen van bedrijven als Nokia, Palm en BlackBerry. Maar om dat te bewerkstelligen, moet een product zó veranderen dat consumenten een nieuw product veel aantrekkelijker vinden.

Bij smartphones was dat de touchscreensmartphone met vingerbediening in combinatie met downloadwinkels voor apps, die in de jaren tussen 2008 en 2011 zorgde voor verschuiving van de macht. Zo'n paradigmaverschuiving is er voor zoekmachines niet geweest, maar met de AI-chatbots zou dat kunnen gebeuren.

Wat Bard en Bing gaan doen

Waar Google haast een monopolie op heeft, is de zoekmachine. Je geeft een zoekterm in en krijgt een lijst met relevante links terug. Je moet vaak nog op die links klikken om te vinden waar je op zocht. Google heeft de afgelopen vijftien jaar wel 'snippets' toegevoegd, korte teksten bovenin die antwoord geven. Voor het omrekenen van valuta, opzoeken van veel definities en bekijken van openingstijden van winkels is het dus niet langer nodig om een link te bezoeken.

Snippet in Google
Snippet in Google

Ook probeert Google gebruikers op de eigen pagina te houden door informatie toe te voegen, bijvoorbeeld over winkels of restaurants. Er staan contactgegevens en reviews bij, net als foto's. De toevoeging van de AI-chatbot is functioneel dus meer een evolutie van een ontwikkeling die al langer aan de gang is.

De AI-chatbots gaan veel uitgebreider antwoord geven op vragen die veel complexer kunnen zijn dan nu mogelijk is. Bovendien is het mogelijk om vervolgvragen te stellen, waarbij de chatbot zijn antwoord kan aanpassen op de context uit de eerste vraag. Daardoor voelt het meer als een gesprek. Dat is iets dat Google Assistant uiteraard al jaren kan, maar dat zit niet in de zoekmachine.

Bard moet van Google in plaats van een zoekmachine een antwoordmachine maken. Google heeft diverse voorbeelden gegeven, waarbij het onder meer gaat over een vraag of de piano of gitaar makkelijker te leren zijn. Google heeft het ook over het maken van een planning voor een trip.

Google BardGoogle Bard

Dat laatste is ironisch genoeg ook een voorbeeld dat Microsoft noemde in zijn Bing-presentatie. Daarnaast kan Bing gaan uitrekenen of een bepaald meubel in een bepaalde auto past door de afmetingen op te zoeken en daarmee aan de slag te gaan.

Beide bedrijven denken nadrukkelijk dat dit een nieuw hoofdstuk is voor zoekmachines. AI verandert het gebruik van deze software volgens hen ingrijpend. Dat werpt allerlei nieuwe vragen op, niet alleen over de zoekmachine, maar ook over het internet in bredere zin.

Is dit wel een goed idee?

Het is makkelijk enthousiast te worden over deze ontwikkelingen, omdat op het gebied van zoekmachines er al jarenlang een status quo is. Maar zoals Steven op de Beeck terecht zegt, houden we allemaal van drama en een goed David tegen Goliath-verhaal. Dat element zit er zeker in. Microsoft-directeur Satya Nadella ziet dat in elk geval zo, zei hij in een interview. "Google is de gorilla van 800 pond in dit verhaal. Ik hoop dat met onze innovatie zij naar buiten willen komen en willen laten zien dat ze kunnen dansen. En ik wil dat mensen weten dat wij ze hebben geforceerd om te dansen, en ik denk dat dat een mooie dag zal zijn."

Die beeldspraak is glashelder: Microsoft wil Google beconcurreren op zoeken, iets dat in feite in twintig jaar niet in serieuze vorm gebeurd is. Google danst ook: de gehaaste aankondiging van Bard laat zien dat het de dreiging vanuit Microsoft serieus neemt.

Toch is het haasten van de release van het nieuwe Bing en straks Bard niet vrij van risico's. Er zijn meerdere risico's te bedenken, maar twee daarvan steken erbovenuit. De eerste heeft te maken met verantwoordelijkheid rond het uitbrengen van producten met kunstmatige intelligentie en de tweede heeft te maken met de rol van zoekmachines op het internet.

Elk bedrijf dat bezig is met kunstmatige intelligentie, is zich bewust van de risico's van de technologie. Bij ChatGPT is nu al maanden duidelijk dat hij om de haverklap foutieve of net niet helemaal correcte informatie geeft. Bij ChatGPT zijn gebruikers zich daar vermoedelijk van bewust, maar zijn gebruikers van een zoekmachine dat ook?

De demonstraties bij de aankondigingen geven weinig hoop. Bard dacht onterecht dat de James Webb-telescoop als eerste een foto van een exoplaneet had gemaakt en Bing maakte een lange rij feitelijke fouten en incomplete typeringen. Het ging onder meer mis bij de weergave van kwartaalcijfers, wat simpelweg getallen opzoeken in tabellen is.

Uiteraard zijn fouten te fiksen, al lijkt het te wijzen op diepere systeemfouten. Het toont in elk geval aan dat gebruikers elk genoemd feit van Bard of Bing zullen moeten checken, omdat het soms bronnen verzwijgt, informatie verdraait en zelf geen idee heeft of het systeem informatie juist doorgeeft. Wij zijn gewend aan computers die op basis van juiste input in elk geval juiste output geven. Het probleem van onjuiste output lag afgelopen decennia vaker bij gebruikers dan bij de computer. Bij Bard en Bing is het omgekeerd: de output is onvoorspelbaar, lang niet voor iedereen gelijk en heeft bovendien ogenschijnlijk een problematische relatie met de werkelijkheid. Het zijn in de huidige vorm meer bullshitgenerators dan antwoordmachines.

Wie is er verantwoordelijk voor als iemand op aanraden van het nieuwe Bing of Bard iets doet en daardoor nadeel ondervindt of erger? Een traditionele zoekmachine is op transparante wijze een doorgeefluik: je ziet links en korte tekstjes over zoekresultaten waar je op kan klikken. De verantwoordelijkheid voor de ranking ligt misschien bij de zoekmachine, maar de verantwoordelijkheid voor die informatie ligt bij de sites zelf.

Op het moment dat Bing of Bard die informatie gaat scrapen en op eigen autoriteit gaat weergeven, dan is dat een interpretatie. Mensen zullen het bovendien meer toeschrijven aan de zoekmachine dan aan de site waar het oorspronkelijk vandaan kwam.

Amazon Alexa luisteren naar opnames
Amazon Alexa luisteren naar opnames

Microsoft en Google nemen uiteraard stappen om dat te voorkomen. Zo hebben beide implementaties duidelijke grenzen en weigeren ze te chatten over bepaalde onderwerpen. Ook proberen de bedrijven in te bouwen dat de chatbot geen illegale suggesties geeft en bij commando's die wijzen op illegale activiteit geven ze geen antwoord. Bovendien zijn er veel mensen aan het werk om te zorgen dat gegenereerde antwoorden voldoen aan veiligheidsvereisten. Kunstmatige intelligentie is vaak niet zo kunstmatig als het lijkt. Dat het in feite mensenwerk is, bleek enkele jaren geleden toen van vrijwel alle aanbieders van slimme assistenten bleek dat medewerkers opnames terug luisterden om fouten te verbeteren.

Nu beide bedrijven in een race zitten en ze de technologie snel willen uitbrengen, is het risico dat het werk om dit verantwoordelijk te doen, in de knel komt. Google wilde duidelijk meer tijd nemen om deze technologie klaar te maken voor gebruik door het grote publiek. Het toonde LaMDA al een paar jaar geleden, maar had nog geen dienst met de technologie uitgebracht.

Een ander risico zit op de werking van internet op de langere termijn. Als website op internet zijn er drie grote bronnen van verkeer: direct verkeer, waarbij mensen de URL van je site intoetsen, verkeer vanaf sociale media en verkeer vanaf zoekmachines.

Tweakers draait vooral op direct verkeer, maar dat is een uitzondering op internet. Veruit de meeste sites draaien op verkeer vanaf sociale media en op verkeer vanaf zoekmachines. Niet voor niets zijn er zoveel specialisten op het gebied van search engine optimization. Die proberen ervoor te zorgen dat je bij populaire zoektermen hoog in de resultatenlijst komt te staan.

Bing en Bard zullen bronnen wel als voetnoten weergeven, maar dat is veel minder prominent dan als zoekresultaat en je zou kunnen veronderstellen dat er dus minder mensen op gaan klikken. Daarbij kan het dus zijn dat Microsoft en Google de stilzwijgende overeenkomst tussen henzelf en de sites die zij indexeren verbreken.

Die stilzwijgende overeenkomst is dat de zoekmachines sites mogen indexeren en in ruil daarvoor verkeer naar die sites toesturen. Daarbij is dus het risico dat veel sites gaan proberen aan te geven dat Bard en Bing informatie van hun sites niet mogen opnemen in hun antwoorden. Dat is geen theoretisch scenario: uitgevers zijn daar al over aan het nadenken, zegt Wired. Dan verliezen de indexen van de zoekmachines een deel van hun meerwaarde.

Dat heeft voor beide kanten grote gevolgen. De sites moeten op zoek naar andere manieren om verkeer te genereren. Direct verkeer komt alleen voort uit bekendheid. Ze zijn daarom aangewezen op het genereren van verkeer uit sociale media om hun bekendheid te vergroten. Niet elke site zal dat overleven en feeds op sociale media kunnen ook niet voller: de vraag is dus welke gevolgen dat gaat hebben voor de diversiteit van sites op het internet.

Voor zoekmachines heeft dat ook grote gevolgen als zij niet langer kunnen leunen op belangrijke bronnen van informatie. De antwoorden van Bard en Bing op bepaalde vlakken worden daardoor ook minder en dat heeft weer gevolgen voor hun dienst en mogelijk op het aantal gebruikers. Een ander mogelijk scenario is dat gebruikers een voorkeur laten zien voor traditionele zoekmachines en dat ze op termijn stoppen met de initiatieven of ze een minder prominente plek geven op hun sites.

Tot slot

De snelle komst van Bard en Bing is de spannendste ontwikkeling in de wereld van zoekmachines in lange tijd. Kunstmatige intelligentie is niets nieuws meer, maar door de ontwikkeling van de grote taalmodellen komt er nu voor het eerst verandering in iets fundamenteels dat elke internetgebruiker misschien wel tientallen keren per dag doet.

Het is spannend om te zien dat de grote Goliath van de zoekwereld nu voor het eerst in jaren zich bedreigd lijkt te voelen. Microsoft ziet het nieuwe Bing ook met nadruk als manier om zieltjes te winnen. Er is een wachtlijst en als je sneller toegang wilt, moet je Bing instellen als standaardzoekmachine en de Bing-app downloaden.

Microsoft hoeft geen marktleider te worden, zo zegt Nadella. Een paar procent extra marktaandeel zou volgens hem al waardevol zijn. "Op Windows verdient Google meer geld dan heel Microsoft. Dus we beginnen daar, er is een grote kans voor ons als we een beetje aandeel kunnen winnen, of dat nu is voor onze browser of onze zoekmachine."

Bovendien zit er al risico aan de kant van internetsites die minder verkeer uit zoekmachines krijgen, maar ook het maken van content is makkelijker dan ooit. Zoals ivolve al zei: "Zoals ik het begrijp kunnen er met deze modellen in een nog hoger tempo allerlei artikelen geschreven worden. In de minste plaats vind ik dit zorgelijk omdat er al veel te veel dubbele en tegenstrijdige informatie te vinden is op internet." Bovendien klopt de output van deze systemen in veel gevallen tot nu toe niet eens, en we zullen moeten zien of we op korte termijn op de antwoorden van Bing en Bard zullen kunnen vertrouwen.

We bewegen ons toe naar een wereld waarin chatbots informatie van andere chatbots gaan samenvatten. Hoe het ook precies zal uitpakken, het internet zoals we dat kennen zal hierdoor vermoedelijk grondig veranderen. Dat is door de kansen en de risico's op allerlei manieren spannend. Laten we hopen dat de haast om dit uit te brengen, niet voor ongelukken zal zorgen. Haastige spoed, zo zal elke chatbot je vertellen, is zelden goed.

Jefrey Lijffijt 16 februari 2023 10:34
Een taalmodel als search engine slaat nergens op. Een taalmodel als user interface voor een search engine gaat wel de toekomst zijn. Uitleg:

De analyse van 'wat waar is en niet' kunnen we nog niet goed automatiseren via AI. Dit is precies waar IBM Watson over ging: een database van kennis opbouwen vanuit Wikipedia. Watson is eigenlijk niet eens AI te noemen, want de regels om kennis te extraheren uit tekst zijn wel geïnformeerd uit data en optimalisering, maar uiteindelijk primair met de hand geschreven. IBM heeft vervolgens dit voor medische data proberen te doen, een sector met enorme financiële waarde, en zoals jullie wellicht weten horen we er niets meer van. Ze hebben ondanks de enorme potentiële waarde en inzet van heel veel resources gefaald om het waar te maken.

Een project zoals Watson is wat er ontbreekt in huidige taalmodellen. Zonder database/kennisgraaf kun je geen systeem bouwen dat jou van informatie gaat voorzien. Taalmodellen hebben geen enkele vorm van expliciete representatie van kennis, geen expliciete of geleerde vorm van redeneren, inclusief gebrek aan implementatie van logica, ze kunnen niet rekenen, geen wiskunde en dus ook geen data analyseren.

De 'feiten' die je uit een tool uit ChatGPT krijgt zijn dus extreem onbetrouwbaar (een bronvermelding is een goed voorbeeld, want wat een primaire bron is voor een bewering is zelf ook een feit). Het memoriseert uit herhaling: als iets heel vaak hetzelfde voor komt in de bronteksten dan is het een patroon en dan kunnen huidige taalmodellen het goed internaliseren. Alleen feiten die dus veelvuldig voorkomen en onomstreden zijn zul je typisch wel correct terug krijgen.

Het is dus maar waar je een zoekmachine voor wilt gebruiken, maar als het erom gaat specifieke informatie of bronnen te zoeken (voor mij is dat de enige reden om een zoekmachine te gebruiken, maar ik snap wel dat het voor andere zaken gebruikt wordt) dan is een taalmodel geen zinnig alternatief. Er zullen nog wat substantiële doorbraken in het onderzoek moeten plaatsvinden voordat dat gaat veranderen.
Anoniem: 1322 @Jefrey Lijffijt16 februari 2023 12:14
Ik frustreer me enorm dat zulke vergelijkingen worden gemaakt. Zoekmachines zullen echt wel blijven bestaan en deze taalmodellen kunnen echt een gigantische toevoeging zijn of het gebruik fundamenteel veranderen. Maar de media slaat weer de tang volledig mis door niet eens uit te leggen wat een taalmodel is...

Man, ze hadden zelfs ChatGPT kunnen vragen om het verschil uit te leggen:
Q: kan een taalmodel als zoekmachine dienen
A: Ja, een taalmodel kan in principe dienen als zoekmachine. Een taalmodel kan getraind worden om de context en betekenis van zoekopdrachten te begrijpen en relevante informatie te leveren aan de gebruiker. Het kan ook leren van de interacties met gebruikers en zijn antwoorden verbeteren naarmate het meer ervaring opdoet.

Echter, zoekmachines zoals Google en Bing zijn al zeer geavanceerd en hebben jarenlange ontwikkeling en optimalisatie ondergaan. Het kan voor een nieuw taalmodel moeilijk zijn om dezelfde nauwkeurigheid en relevantie te bieden als deze zoekmachines. Toch zijn er al taalmodellen in ontwikkeling die proberen te concurreren met zoekmachines, zoals OpenAI's GPT-3 dat kan worden gebruikt om antwoorden op vragen te geven.

Q: is chatgtp vergelijkbaar met een zoekmachine
A: Hoewel ChatGPT en een zoekmachine als Bing beide AI-toepassingen zijn die zijn ontworpen om vragen te beantwoorden, zijn er belangrijke verschillen tussen de twee. ChatGPT is in de eerste plaats ontworpen om te communiceren en te converseren met mensen, terwijl zoekmachines ontworpen zijn om websites te doorzoeken en relevante informatie te vinden.

ChatGPT kan bijvoorbeeld beter omgaan met vragen die onduidelijk zijn of waarvoor niet direct een duidelijk antwoord te vinden is, omdat het kan proberen de context van de vraag te begrijpen en een antwoord te formuleren op basis van die context. Een zoekmachine zoals Bing is echter beter in het vinden van specifieke informatie op basis van trefwoorden en een bepaalde zoekopdracht.

Kortom, ChatGPT en zoekmachines hebben verschillende doeleinden en zijn ontworpen voor verschillende soorten interacties en vragen.
OruBLMsFrl @Anoniem: 132216 februari 2023 19:22
Ofwel, nog een paar jaar voor je er eentje hebt die het (op de achtergrond) perfect combineert en voor eindgebruikers het beste van beide werelden biedt via één loket. De eerste echte digitale assistent zeg maar even :Y)
Anoniem: 1322 @OruBLMsFrl17 februari 2023 09:56
De eerste echte digitale assistent zeg maar even
Ik denk niet dat dat een paar jaar duurt.... Mensen koppelen nu al vanalles aan elkaar.
Neem ChatGPT + Wolfram Alpha: A Super Powerful Assistant. Wolfram Alpha is de wiskundige zoekmachine van het internet en ChatGPT is heel slecht in wiskunde... Verder uitleg staat hier. Hier kun je het al proberen.

Home Assistant sprak ook al over een fallback modus in hun assistant. Als hij het niet weet kan hij terugvallen op andere AI zoals ChatGPT terwijl hun eigen model de huisautomatisering afhandeld.
Wouterie @Anoniem: 132217 februari 2023 15:42
Ach, je kunt ook spijkers in de muur slaan met een zaag... Het is alleen een beetje sneu dat ze daar nog trots op zijn ook!
Skit3000
@Jefrey Lijffijt16 februari 2023 15:01
Tegelijkertijd zijn er heel veel mensen die niet goed genoeg kunnen lezen of teksten begrijpen, voor wie het internet nu totaal niet toegankelijk is. Een taalmodel dat op basis van (een van tevoren samengestelde lijst van betrouwbare) bronnen een eerste indicatie van een antwoord kan geven, kan die mensen helpen te begrijpen waar ze in de bron naar moeten zoeken. Het antwoord op een vraag zou dan niet alleen "Tweakers is opgericht in 1998" moeten zijn met een verwijzing naar de bron, maar ook de korte snippet waar dit uit naar voren komt kunnen tonen.
Jefrey Lijffijt @Skit300017 februari 2023 08:06
Dat is een mooie use case voor een systeem dat dus wel waarheidsgetrouw is en waar je op kunt bouwen. ChatGPT is dat dus niet.
Skit3000
@Jefrey Lijffijt17 februari 2023 08:29
Maar dat wordt het wel als ze op basis van de output van ChatGPT de daadwerkelijke tekst uit de bron tonen (en daaarvan valt met wat simpele traditionele programmeeercode wel te controleren of het gegeven antwoord inderdaad op deze bron aansluit).
Jefrey Lijffijt @Skit300017 februari 2023 10:09
Maar taalmodellen worden niet gemaakt (getraind) op een manier waarbij er een link is tussen bronmateriaal en output. Je kunt -denk ik- wel ChatGPT inzetten om resultaten van bestaande zoekmachines op een zinnigere en interactievere manier te tonen. Dat is dus huidige search engine met een sausje ChatGPT en niet ChatGPT++. Want ChatGPT++ waar jij naar vraagt dat gaat nog vele jaren duren, de bouwblokken die daarvoor nodig zijn, die bestaan nog niet.
Skit3000
@Jefrey Lijffijt17 februari 2023 10:45
Je hebt gelijk, ik verwijs naar wat jij noemt als "ChatGPT inzetten om resultaten van bestaande zoekmachines op een zinnigere en interactievere manier te tonen".

Een puur taalmodel zal per definitie nooit juiste antwoorden kunnen geven. De manier waarop ChatGPT nu toevallig is getraind (met miljoenen/miljarden stukken tekst) heeft tot resultaat dat het lijkt antwoord te kunnen geven, maar ik kan me voorstellen dat in de toekomst iemand een beter taalmodel kan maken die minder trainingsdata nodig heeft en net zo "welbespraakt" voor de dag kan komen, maar die bij het reageren op een vraag extra data gevoerd moet krijgen. Zo'n model zou ook makkelijker te draaien moeten zijn en misschien zelfs op consumentenhardware kunnen werken.
Jefrey Lijffijt @Skit300017 februari 2023 11:14
Daar heb je gelijk ik denk ik. Afgezien van een interface voor Google of Bing denk ik dat het meer impact gaat hebben om de toegankelijkheid van specifiekere zoekinterfaces te vergroten. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan die van websites die je gebruikt om een baan te vinden en websites waar nu al chatbots in zitten die over het algemeen ernstig beperkt zijn in hun capaciteiten. Het is makkelijker om een koppeling te gaan maken met informatie op een beperkter domein.
Skit3000
@Jefrey Lijffijt17 februari 2023 11:51
Ik denk dat het meest wijdverspreide gebruik voor "ChatGPT" uiteindelijk niet zoeken of antwoord geven is, maar data-invoer. Voor het goed beantwoorden van vragen heb je een enorme database nodig en om op het niveau te komen van Google/Bing gaat het om tientallen of honderden miljoenen euro's aan serverparken en dataopslag.

Data-invoer daarentegen wordt "aangeboden" door bijna elk bedrijf, van een simpel bestelformulier tot en met invoeren van een schademelding of werkopdracht. Waar je nu nog meerdere losse tekstvakken in moet vullen en items uit een dropdown moet kiezen om bijvoorbeeld een advertentie te plaatsen op Marktplaats, zou je straks gewoon in een enkel tekstveld in kunnen tikken wat je wilt verkopen en onder welke voorwaarden. Het taalmodel kan dit uitlezen en vervolgvragen stellen als bijvoorbeeld de gewenste prijs of ophaallocatie onduidelijk is. Het kan ook invoer zo verwoorden dat het voor andere gebruikers makkelijker is om te lezen. Sterker nog, uiteindelijk kan de tekst aangepast worden aan het niveau van elke individuele lezer.

En dat slaat aan op een andere sector waar een taalmodel goed gebruikt kan worden; onderwijs. In plaats van iedereen dezelfde boeken in dezelfde volgorde te laten lezen, kan een taalmodel ingezet worden om te analyseren welke kennis al bij een leerling aanwezig is en welke niet. Het is een beetje zonde om een kind een maand bezig te laten zijn met de basale geschiedenis van Indonesië als zijn of haar ouders daar vandaan komen en je met een paar simpele vragen al kunt achterhalen dat je op een hoger niveau kunt starten.
tinustate @Jefrey Lijffijt16 februari 2023 21:39
ChatGPT noemt soms zijn bronnen zelf:
As an AI language model, I don't have access to current market rates or specific data on individual salaries. However, according to Payscale.com, the average salary for a x in the Netherlands is
Asking why:
In some cases, I may mention certain sources that I have been programmed to recognize as reliable sources of information.
mraix @Jefrey Lijffijt17 februari 2023 23:56
een feitje : Watson is in gebruik bij zo ongeveer elk groter ziekenhuis hier in NL

hoe het in het buutenland zit, weet ik niet.
Jefrey Lijffijt @mraix18 februari 2023 08:57
Dat is mooi om te horen, ik baseer me vooral op publieke informatie, bijvoorbeeld onderstaand paragraaf van Wikipedia. Het is inderdaad niet de prullenbak in verdwenen, maar het heeft de torenhoge verwachtingen totaal niet waargemaakt.
By 2022, IBM Watson Health was generating about a billion dollars in annual gross revenue, but was facing a lack of profitability and increased competition. One expert assessed to CNN that "IBM was clearly not gaining much traction in the healthcare market". A 2021 post from the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) titled "What Happened To Watson Health?" described the portfolio management challenges of IBM Watson Health given the number of acquisitions involved in the Watson Health division creation in 2015, as well as technical limitations that existed at the time regarding where the Watson AI framework could be deployed. [111] On January 21, 2022, IBM announced the sell-off of its Watson Health unit to Francisco Partners. [112]
IJsbreker 16 februari 2023 11:12
Wat ik een goede vooruitgang vind is dat Bing nu de bron bij vermeld. Daar is ChatGPT nu nog te vaag over. Vervolgens om Bing nog beter te maken is dat het zoeken in bepaalde bronnen gewoon persoonlijk wordt en voor jouw dus betrouwbaarder (lijkt). Dus met andere woorden: als je ziet dat Bing niet met de juiste informatie komt vanwege een voor jouw niet betrouwbare bron, dat je die bron kan blokkeren. Met dit gegeven kan er een profiel worden gemaakt welke bronnen voor jou het belangrijkst zijn.

Maar hoe goed straks Bard en Bing gaan worden hoe slechter de websites bezocht gaan worden. Websites die afhankelijk zijn van advertentieinkomsten gaan hier het meeste van merken. Er zal dan weer hetzelfde evolutie ondergaan als wat er een tijdje geleden was met de nieuwssites. Straks willen bepaalde bronnen zoals medische sites geld zien van Bing en Bard als hun informatie worden voorgeschoteld wat verkregen is van hun sites. Als eerste reactie worden deze bronnen geblokkeerd en komen dan rechtzaken omdat juist hun bronnen niet meer geraadpleegd worden. Dat is wel het voordeel van ChatGPT die niet aangeeft waar hij die informatie vandaan haalt en zo kan ook niemand dit opeisen. Maar wat nu als 10 medische sites (als voorbeeld) dezelfde informatie geeft moet je alle 10 vergoeden met een verdeelsleutel. Ik ben erg benieuwd hoe dit in de toekomst gaat uitpakken.Ik hoop niet dat we naar een systeem toe gaan dat je als site aangesloten moet worden als bron en dat je aan allerlei voorwaarden moet voldoen.
CAPSLOCK2000
@IJsbreker16 februari 2023 14:30
Wat ik een goede vooruitgang vind is dat Bing nu de bron bij vermeld. Daar is ChatGPT nu nog te vaag over.
En met goede reden. GPT houdt helemaal geen bronnen bij. GPT is niet bedoelt om feitelijke informatie te geven. GPT is gemaakt om te praten volgens menselijk patronen. Het is verbazend om te zien hoe ver je daar mee komt maar het is niet waar het voor is ontworpen.
Maar hoe goed straks Bard en Bing gaan worden hoe slechter de websites bezocht gaan worden. Websites die afhankelijk zijn van advertentieinkomsten gaan hier het meeste van merken. Er zal dan weer hetzelfde evolutie ondergaan als wat er een tijdje geleden was met de nieuwssites. Straks willen bepaalde bronnen zoals medische sites geld zien van Bing en Bard als hun informatie worden voorgeschoteld wat verkregen is van hun sites. Als eerste reactie worden deze bronnen geblokkeerd en komen dan rechtzaken omdat juist hun bronnen niet meer geraadpleegd worden.
Dat gaat inderdaad interessant worden. Bij nieuwssites wordt er direct gebruik gemaakt van de tekst van die site en bij een 1:1 kopie kun je argumenteren dat dit niet mag vanwege copyright. Maar het is niet verboden om iets te lezen en in je eigen woorden opnieuw te schrijven. Als je een studieboek leest hoef je niet te betalen om de kennis uit dat boek te gebruiken. Je hoeft het boek niet eens te kopen, je mag het ook lenen. Teksten lezen en herschrijven is hét sterke punt van GPT.

Je zou GPT (en co) dus ook kunnen zien als een manier om copyright te omzeilen. Volgens de letter van de wet is er niks mis mee maar je kan je afvragen of de intentie van copyright niet ondermijnt wordt als je vrijwel ieder tekst kan laten herschrijven, zeker bij wat meer praktische teksten die niet gaan om de mooie literaire verwoording van de schrijver.

Het is nu misschien nog een beetje te veel gevraagd om hele boeken of films te laten herschrijven door GPT maar heel ver weg voelt het niet.
CivLord
@IJsbreker16 februari 2023 14:05
Dan zullen websites meer moeten bieden dan de beknopte samenvatting van Bing/ Bart. Dan moet je meer achtergrondinformatie bieden.

Jouw voorbeeld met 10 medische sites lijkt me snel opgelost. Wanneer je nu naar een medicijn of een ziektebeeld zoekt vind je 10 medische sites met een miniem verschillende opmaak, met exact dezelfde tekst en exact dezelfde advertentie. Een keer een vergoeding geven aan de uitgever die achter deze 10 sites zit lijkt me voldoende. :)
djwice 16 februari 2023 07:28
@arnoudwokke ik mis AltaVista in het verhaal. Dat was in Nederland een lange tijd 'de' zoekmachine - naast StartPagina.nl - totdat Google kwam.

Aangezien eind 1994 JumpStation al weer uit de lucht toen internet meer tractie kreeg in Nederland. En kwam AltaVista in 1995 dus op het juiste moment voor NL.

Ook moest je in het begin je webpagina voorzien van meta data met keywords en synoniemen en een semantisch goede domeinnaam kiezen. Toen de commercie op kwam werden deze velden misbruikt voor misleiding en werden AltaVista en Google gedwongen om hun ranking systemen aan te passen.

AltaVista had ook al een ranking systeem, het verschil van Google's algoritme zat hem met name in de snelheid. Google splitste de index niet op woorden, zoals alle anderen, maar op de letters en diens volgorde in woorden.

Advertenties tonen op basis zoekwoorden bestond al veel eerder dan 2000. Go.com was een van die bedrijven die dit in 1997 al deed (volgens mij was SearchPage.com ook eigendom van dit bedrijf). Het verschil was dat Google het combineerde met echte resultaten.
Ook StartPagina had advertenties die per categorie pagina ingekocht konden worden door adverteerders. Ruim voordat Google dat had. - voor de jongere mensen onder ons, als je zocht bij start pagina, kwam je uit op een categorie pagina.

In de VS was Yahoo veel populairder dan in NL.

edit: thanks @Crazy Harry

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 22 juli 2024 14:39]

Wisher @djwice16 februari 2023 09:37
Hier nog een artikel uit 1996 met in de hoofdrollen: Gopher en Ilse (de InterLink Search Engine). Dat waren de eerste search-engines voor het www waar ik in zocht. het was traag en de resultaten waren niet altijd even scherp wanneer je niet heel specifiek iets zocht.

Toen Google uit kwam zocht ik daar 1 keer iets in op en daarna keek ik niet meer om.

https://www.computable.nl...lijkt-zes-zoekrobots.html

Ja, ik ben oud. Ik was erbij, vroeger, in het stenen tijdperk van het internet.
emgaron @Wisher16 februari 2023 10:31
Over oud gesproken: ik kan me de tijd nog herinneren toen Google gewoon zocht naar wat je vroeg, zonder al de betweterij van vandaag. Het oorspronkelijke interface was geweldig in dat opzicht en - volgens mij - mede daarom zo succesvol. Vandaag de dag ben ik meestal meer tijd kwijt om Google uit te leggen dat ik echt wel alleen naar dit woord op zoek ben en echt niet alle rotzooi wil zien waar dat woord helemaal niet in voorkomt (andere zoekmachines zijn maar marginaal beter). De huidige zoekresultaten zijn dan ook een stuk slechter dan in het begin, helaas - en ik ben eerlijk gezegd bang dat die situatie met de introductie van nog meer non-deterministische algorithmen (in de vorm van AI) alleen maar slechter wordt.
Anoniem: 1576590 @emgaron16 februari 2023 13:05
Door emgaron:
en ik ben eerlijk gezegd bang dat die situatie met de introductie van nog meer non-deterministische algorithmen (in de vorm van AI) alleen maar slechter wordt.
Absoluut: ik wil weten van wie informatie afkomstig is, om iets over de betrouwbaarheid ervan te kunnen zeggen.

Als de "gevonden" informatie een "gewogen geniddelde" is uit de grijsbruine mix afkomstig van Twitter of YouTube, is de kans groot dat het volslagen larie is.

Laat Google, DuckDuckGo etc. alsjeblieft websites (of PDF's) voor mij vinden, dan kan ik zelf beslissen of ik de gevonden informatie überhaupt serieus neem.
Superstoned @Anoniem: 157659017 februari 2023 10:09
Ik vermoed dat er een aantal redenen is dat Google minder lijkt te functioneren op sommige vlakken. Ten eerste SEO - er wordt enorm veel geld gestopt in het pogen om Google voor de gek te houden. Niet vreemd dat dit soms lukt en dat Google zich in allerhande bochten wringt om toch de juiste informatie te bieden.

Ten tweede is zoeken niet zo makkelijk. Vaak moet je vragen toch op een bepaalde manier stellen en hoewel jij en ik daar wellicht nu aan gewend zijn zouden veel mensen liever in normale taal praten. Dus doet Google van alles om slimmer te zijn voor hen.

En dan heb je het geld - als je langer bij Google blijft is dat win. Dus bieden ze meer directe antwoorden en allerhande slimmigheden zoals vluchten boeken enzo. Tja, geld verdienen is fijn voor bedrijven ;-)
Anoniem: 1576590 @Superstoned17 februari 2023 11:24
Ik vind Google een nogal schitzofrene organisatie, maar ik gebruik hun diensten nog wel.

Recente voorbeelden:
1) Telemetry toevoegen aan de "Go" (golang) toolchain en, voor zover ik begrijp, aan daarmee gebouwde programma's

2) Een spionagetool met de misleidende naam privacy sandbox"

3) gefrustreerde vertrekkende werknemers

4) Toename van malvertising en andere SEO ellende

Griezelig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1576590 op 22 juli 2024 14:39]

haam @Wisher16 februari 2023 13:23
Oh muk, ik ben ook zo oud, maar mijn geheugen is niet zo goed op dat vlak. Geen idee wat ik in die tijd gebruikte. Wel het welbekende deuntje van inbellen, En dat fotos op je frontpage niet handig waren, omdat die eeuwen nodig hadden om te laden.

Nu ben ik al jaaaren gebruiker van DDG en in 99,9% van de gevallen voldoet dat prima, zonder ruis. En die keer dat ik iets niet vind, vind ik het met Google ook niet.
rvt1 @Wisher16 februari 2023 10:15
Ik heb hetzelfde e-mail address bijna 30 jaar, mag ik mee doen met oud zijn? :) :) :) :) :)
Mystefyer @rvt120 februari 2023 15:29
Mijn Yahoo mail adres stamt uit 1993 of 1994, Ilse was the way to go en inbellen met de gratis CD's van Wish. Wat een tijden haha.
BioTechNick @Wisher17 februari 2023 02:09
Voor zover ik me herinner was Gopher geen zoekmachine, maar eerder een world-wide teletext met menustructuur. Mijn eerste stappen op het internet zette ik DOS-gewijs in Gopher op de pc (een 386!) van het labo waar ik mijn thesisonderzoek deed. Ik besefte pas dat ik met de buitenwereld communiceerde toen ik na wat willekeurige keuzes een satellietfoto van enkele minuten oud op mijn scherm kreeg te zien. Mijn eerste gedacht was dat ik het labo op kosten aan het jagen was. Ben er dan maar onmiddelijk mee gestopt!

Mijn eerste hyperlink www-ervaring, op datzelfde labo, was met Mosaic van NSCA, en pas later Netscape.

Oud worden = ervaringen opdoen.

Oh ja, mijn huidige man leerde ik 26 jaar geleden kennen via IRC, ook in DOS. Zo zie je maar.
Wisher @BioTechNick17 februari 2023 13:04
Ik heb nog steeds contact met iemand aan de andere kant van de wereld die ik +-26 jaar geleden leerde kennen via chat. Het was een magische wereld-ervaring dat internet. "Dit gaat nooit heel groot worden" hahahaha
hlubach @BioTechNick19 februari 2023 13:09
Oh ja, mijn huidige man

Komt je toekomstige man voort uit contact met Bing of Bard
FrostBreath @djwice16 februari 2023 12:06
Ik begon destijds met Netscape, moet begin 90-er jaren zijn geweest met Worldonline als provider op een ISDN lijn (64kbps). In de 80-er jaren was het met een 1200 Baud modem inbellen naar bulletin boards. Als je online was kon je alleen niet meer bellen, de lijn was bezet.
T!mothy 16 februari 2023 10:04
Toevallig vandaag een interessant artikel op NOS gezien. Hieruit blijkt dat er complete bedrijven zijn opgezet rondom het verspreiden van misinformatie met het doel om hun betalende klant te helpen iets te bereiken, bijvoorbeeld het winnen van een verkiezing.

Neem dat in combinatie met AI die eigenlijk domweg informatie oplepelt zonder kritisch nadenken. Ironisch genoeg kopieer ik nu ook gewoon een stukje informatie, maar jullie kunnen in elk geval achterhalen waar het vandaan komt. Nu begrijp ik dat Bard en die andere AI ook hun bronvermelding plaatsen? Dit moet wat mij betreft verplicht worden, een bron of minstens een duidelijke disclaimer dat de informatie niet als waarheid mag worden aangenomen.

Ik ben overigens niet tegen deze ontwikkeling, ik denk dat het de mensheid echt kan helpen op lange termijn, als het maar goed wordt ingezet..
autje @T!mothy16 februari 2023 10:21
Die bronvermelding wordt wel gegeven (bij Bing in ieder geval), en daar kun je op doorklikken. Maar aangezien het resultaat wat de AI geeft meestal een kant en klaar antwoord is zal er niemand naar die bronvermeldingen kijken.
lazershark @autje16 februari 2023 13:43
Precies, ik heb het antwoord al, waarom zou ik zelf nog gaan zoeken?

Dit is gewoon een hulpmiddel om luie mensen nog luier te maken. Of de informatie dan juist of fout is boeit blijkbaar niet zo, ik heb toch een antwoord?

Er valt ook iets te zeggen voor de skill van begrijpend lezen, zelf informatie zoeken, zelf conclusies trekken. Dat werd ons vroeger op school toch aangeleerd? Hoe kan je zelf aan wetenschap of gewoon kritisch denken doen als je dit niet kan? Ik denk dat binnen x aantal jaar we met een hele generatie mensen opgescheept zitten die niet zelf kunnen nadenken, leren, opzoeken, maar enkel een vraag in een Bing/Bard zoekbalkje kunnen intypen.

"What are electrolytes? It's what plants crave!" (voor wie deze referentie snapt, Idiocracy komt alsmaar dichterbij...)
CivLord
@T!mothy16 februari 2023 13:58
Het mooie is dat die trollenfabrieken via een bepaald patroon werken. Je kunt een AI heel goed leren om dat soort patronen te herkennen en vervolgens de informatie te negeren. Dat zou juist een kracht van AI kunnen worden.
dollyking @CivLord16 februari 2023 16:45
Totdat de AI in de trollenfabriek gaat werken met het reeds geleerde.
CivLord
@dollyking17 februari 2023 12:31
:'(
blk 16 februari 2023 09:47
Ik ben heel erg benieuwd in hoeverre een (contextuele) AI bot iets gaat toevoegen aan een zoekpagina. De meest zoekmachines worden gebruikt om snel specifieke informatie/pagina's te vinden, bijvoorbeeld: 'google pixel 7 specs' --> brengt mij naar de Google store, tweakers, en wellicht een andere review site.

Als je in plaats hiervan de vraag stelt 'laat mij de specificaties van een Google Pixel 7 zien', ben je langer aan het typen, bestaat de kans dat je niet alle informatie krijgt die je in de specsheet van de fabrikant ziet, en moet je de informatie nog checken op juistheid.

Ik denk dat een AI bot zeker een goede assistent zal zijn binnen (bijvoorbeeld) je browser, programma of een besturingssysteem. Bijvoorbeeld bij integratie in Powerpoint zou het zeker een hoop tijd schelen als je simpelweg kan vragen om een presentatie te maken over de Pixel 7 waana vervolgens alles netjes in elkaar gezet wordt en je enkel nog hoeft te fact checken.

Zoekmachines zijn al dusdanig eenvoudig dat ik twijfel heb over de werkelijke toevoeging/winst van een AI bot hierin.
MrCaBLeGuY @blk16 februari 2023 12:54
AI is in de zoekopdracht 'google pixel specs' zeker relavant. (Let op zoek op de 5, niet op de 7 ivm data tot 2021 actueel) Chat GPT Antwoorden:
Specs Google pixel 5
Display:

6.0-inch OLED display
1080 x 2340 pixels resolution
90Hz refresh rate
Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
Adreno 620 GPU

Memory:

8GB RAM
128GB internal storage
No microSD card slot

Camera:

Dual-camera setup
12.2 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization
16 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Battery:

4080 mAh battery
18W fast charging
15W wireless charging
5W reverse wireless charging

Other features:

IP68 dust/water resistant
Android 11 operating system
Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
USB Type-C port
Stereo speakers
5G capable
Available in Just Black and Sorta Sage color options

Note that these specifications may vary by region and carrier.
Are the similar specced phones for less money
There are several phones with similar specifications to the Google Pixel 5 that are available for less money. Here are a few examples:

OnePlus Nord 2: The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 4500mAh battery, and 30W fast charging. It is priced lower than the Pixel 5.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 4500mAh battery, and 25W fast charging. It is priced lower than the Pixel 5.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 4250mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. It is priced lower than the Pixel 5.

Note that prices and availability may vary depending on your region and carrier.


---

Nu vind je een resultaat bij Google naar de google of tweaker spec pagina. Straks krijg je een volledig antwoord met extra slimmigheden als:

In deze categorie zijn ook deze telefoons de moeite waard.
Gebruikers reviews voor de Google Pixel X zijn over het algemeen positief.

etc. etc.

Edit: Ik kan waarschijnlijk nog wel een paar uur doorgaan met voorbeelden, maar nog eentje:
I want a phone with an Micro SD card slot, 6" or larger screen, amoled, long battery life and a good camera system.
There are many great phone options available that meet your requirements. Here are some suggestions:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: This phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a large 5000mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 108MP main camera and 10x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: This phone features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 108MP main camera and 5x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

OnePlus 9 Pro: This phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a large 4500mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 48MP main camera and 3x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: This phone features a 6.81-inch AMOLED display, a large 5000mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 50MP main camera and 5x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

All of these phones offer excellent performance, great cameras, long battery life, and a micro SD card slot for expandable storage. You can choose the one that fits your budget and personal preferences best.
Which model has the best reviews ?
All of the phones I suggested have received positive reviews from both users and critics. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has received particularly high praise for its impressive camera system, long battery life, and large AMOLED display. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on various tech review websites. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 Pro are also highly rated and have received positive reviews for their features and performance. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a newer model and has not been reviewed as extensively, but it has received positive feedback for its camera, display, and battery life. Ultimately, the best phone for you will depend on your personal preferences and budget.
I looked at the models they are to expensive for me, any other suggestions?
Sure, there are many more affordable options that still meet your requirements. Here are some suggestions for phones with a micro SD card slot, a 6-inch or larger AMOLED display, good camera system, and long battery life:

Samsung Galaxy A52: This phone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, and a good camera system with a 64MP main camera. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro: This phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a large 5160mAh battery, and a good camera system with a 48MP main camera. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

Motorola Moto G Power (2021): This phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, a massive 5000mAh battery, and a decent camera system with a 48MP main camera. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

Nokia 5.4: This phone features a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display, a 4000mAh battery, and a decent camera system with a 48MP main camera. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

All of these phones offer good performance, long battery life, and a micro SD card slot for expandable storage. While they may not have the same level of camera quality or high-end features as some of the more expensive options, they are still great choices for those on a budget.

---

Dit is wel meer typen ( 'laat mij de specificaties van een Google Pixel 7 zien' is overigens helemaal niet nodig naar AI, pixel 7 specs is genoeg voor een compleet antwoord) maar je heb een geweldig start punt om te gaan vergelijken en verder te zoeken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrCaBLeGuY op 22 juli 2024 14:39]

JustlikeNiko @MrCaBLeGuY16 februari 2023 13:22
Het grappige is, wat de betrouwbaarheid maar weer eens aan de kaak stelt, dat hij op jouw zoekvraag naar Pixel 7 specs, de specs van de Pixel 5 laat zien. 😂

En ik moest even scrollen voordat ik dat zag. Nu weet ik dat een Pixel 7 geen 6 inch scherm heeft, dus ik had meteen een vermoeden dat dit niet klopte, maar de meeste mensen zullen dit niet snel door hebben.
MrCaBLeGuY @JustlikeNiko16 februari 2023 14:38
Je moet even kijken naar de echte zoekopdracht, die luidt:

"Specs Google pixel 5"

Chat GPT is actueel tot 2021 dus kan niet naar de Pixel 7 vragen.
blk @MrCaBLeGuY16 februari 2023 18:59
"Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: This phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a large 5000mAh battery, and a great camera system with a 108MP main camera and 10x optical zoom. It also has a micro SD card slot for expandable storage."

En Google nu eens of de S21 Ultra een SD slot heeft :)?

Ik begrijp dat het AI model nog getraind moet worden en op den duur vele kansen biedt (vooral jouw voorbeeld waarin je zoekt naar specifieke specs vind ik een mooi voorbeeld) en ik ben ook zeker enthousiast hierover, maar voor nu zie ik de directe winst eerder in andere programma's dan in een zoekmachine.
CivLord
@blk16 februari 2023 13:53
Voor simpele zoekopdrachten kan een normale zoekpagina prima de site vinden waar je antwoord staat.
De kracht zit in het combineren. Bv: Geef een overzicht van overeenkomsten en verschillen tussen de Google XX, de Samsung YY en de Xiaomi ZZ.
Natuurlijk kan je dat ook via de Tweakers Pricewatch, maar dan ben je wel iets langer bezig.
Triblade_8472 16 februari 2023 07:41
Ik vindt het artikel ietwat negatief.

Ik mis ook juist de grote kansen hiervan!

Neem bijvoorbeeld de specialisatie van websites. Nu staat het web bol van de nonsense en versnipperde informatie. Ook dit komt allemaal uit de zoekmachines zolang er maar veel geld voor is neergeteld. Voor experts, ads of beide.

Als de AI informatie gaat weergeven zal dit, denk ikzelf, leiden tot afname van kleine sites met slechte of korte informatie. De AI zal bronnen weergeven van de grotere sites met veel en juiste informatie. En vooral in de juiste context.

Wat ik mooi vind is dat je de informatie die je zoekt van de AI kan halen, maar door kan klikken op de bronlink en hier de gehele context lezen. Als je meer wil of zoekt, dan staat dat daar.

Ik zie juist grote kansen voor een gezonde en informatievere groei van het internet!
[Roland] 16 februari 2023 06:16
Goed stuk!
Afgelopen vrijdag bij de Linus tech tips wan show zijn ze er mee aan het spelen geweest.

https://m.youtube.com/wat...yms&t=10734s#bottom-sheet

(Vanaf een minuut of 33).

Ik ben erg onder de indruk. Nog veel fouten en denk dat dit altijd zo zal blijven aangezien niet alle informatie op internet correct is maar echt onder de indruk.

Ben benieuwd hoe over 10 jaar de ai wereld eruit ziet en hoeveel banen (callcenters) niet meer bestaan.
Welja @[Roland]16 februari 2023 08:17
Toffe link!
Hier in linkje naar het stukje waarin Bing gevraagd wordt om uit te zoeken hoeveel rugzakken er in een tesla passen. Meteen erna nog een erg goed voorbeeld hoe slim de ai realtime gegevens van hun site interpreteerd.
autje 16 februari 2023 06:33
Het grote probleem hier is dat iemand foute informatie opgelepeld krijgt, dat ergens op het Internet overneemt, en hopla: er is een bron die de oorspronkelijke foute bron bevestigt. Rinse and repeat, en uiteindelijk is de foute inormatie leidend.

Hoe bepaalt deze AI of iets feitelijk juist is of niet als er op het Internet tegengestelde meningen over een onderwerp te vinden zijn?

Gevaarlijke ontwikkeling. Ik hoop niet dat ze de resultaten ook nog koppelen aan je gebruikersprofiel (waarschijnlijk wel, want daar valt aan te verdienen), want dan krijg je naast een social media bubbel ook een zoekmachine-bubbel.
Ralph84 @autje16 februari 2023 07:22
Maar dat heb je nu toch ook al?

Je komt soms best wel wat dingen tegen op Google dat niet helemaal klopt, maar gelukkig staand die vaker onderaan.
Klaus_1250 @Ralph8416 februari 2023 08:59
Maar vaak kun je als mensen het wel herkennen als je de bron goed bekijkt.

Ik verbaas me eigenlijk over het hele AI gebeuren en hoeveel optimisme erover is. En volgens mij zouden we het niet eens AI moeten noemen - want er is geen echte intelligentie. Neurale netwerken / deep learning zijn nog geen AI.

Ik probeer met regelmaat wat AI diensten uit, maar ik altijd teleurgesteld. Mooi voorbeeld zijn de duizend en één AI diensten die je oude foto's kunnen verbeteren. Bij 1 op de 20 foto's is het resultaat goed, maar dan zijn bij foto's die zo slecht nog niet waren. Bij 19 op de 20 is het resultaat waardeloos en dan zie je eigenlijk ook dat AI helemaal geen AI is. De resultaten zijn soms zo raar dat je ziet dat het model eigenlijk niet weet wat het echt doet of mee bezig is.
Het is gewoon mode/netwerkl waar ontzettend veel data in is gegooid,en men laat een resultante oude patronen los op de nieuwe data.
CAPSLOCK2000
@Klaus_125016 februari 2023 11:38
Ik verbaas me eigenlijk over het hele AI gebeuren en hoeveel optimisme erover is. En volgens mij zouden we het niet eens AI moeten noemen - want er is geen echte intelligentie. Neurale netwerken / deep learning zijn nog geen AI.
Wat is jouw definitie van intelligentie?

Ik moet die vraag stellen want er is geen overeenstemming in de wetenschap wat intelligentie nu is. Er zijn hele filosofische stromingen aan die vraag gewijd en het enige waar ze het over eens zijn is dat fundamentele vragen nog niet zijn beantwoord. Een mooi voorbeeld is de vraag of intelligentie vooral is aangeboren ('nature') of aangeleerd ('nurture'), zelfs daar is de wetenschap het nog niet echt over eens.
Ik stel m'n vraag niet omdat ik vind dat jij dit probleem nu even moet oplossen maar om je er bewust van te maken dat (Kunstmatige) Intelligente verschillende dingen betekent voor verschillende mensen.

Ik probeer je uiteraard niet te overtuigen dat de slechte resultaten wel goed waren. Mijn punt is vooral dat de term KI onhandig is. Eerlijk gezegd zou ik de term het liefst zo snel mogelijk vergeten en dit komt van iemand die dat op z'n diploma heeft staan, het is niet dat ik iets tegen het vakgebied heb, het gaat me echt alleen om de naam.

In praktijk gebruiken we "kunstmatige intelligentie" vooral in de betekenis van "alles wat computers doen wat vroeger te moeilijk was". 50 jaar geleden was het idee dat een computer schaak kon spelen belachelijk voor de meeste mensen. Schaak werd gezien als een hoogtepunt van menselijke intelligentie. Tegenwoordig koop je bij de speelgoedwinkel een schaakcomputer waar geen mens het nog van kan winnen. Tegenwoordig wordt het vaak al niet meer als "intelligent" omschreven maar meer als "brute force" of zo iets. Hetzelfde kun je zeggen over spellingscontrole, text-to-speech, speech-to-text, ocr, vingerafdrukscanners, routeplanners en nog een hoop andere toepassingen. Ooit zagen we al die zaken als onderwerpen die te moeiijk zouden zijn voor de computer omdat die niet 'intelligent' is. Iedere keer als er weer een stap wordt genomen moeten mensen hun definities van AI aanpassen om de computer uit te sluiten.
Ik probeer met regelmaat wat AI diensten uit, maar ik altijd teleurgesteld. Mooi voorbeeld zijn de duizend en één AI diensten die je oude foto's kunnen verbeteren.
Zijn je verwachtingen niet te hoog? Mensen kunnen helemaal geen foto's verbeteren. Dit is een beetje wqt ik hierboven bedoel met het aanpassen van de definitie van AI. Geen enkele IQ test heeft ooit de vraag gesteld om foto's te verbeteren.
Bij 1 op de 20 foto's is het resultaat goed, maar dan zijn bij foto's die zo slecht nog niet waren. Bij 19 op de 20 is het resultaat waardeloos en dan zie je eigenlijk ook dat AI helemaal geen AI is. De resultaten zijn soms zo raar dat je ziet dat het model eigenlijk niet weet wat het echt doet of mee bezig is.
Je omschrijft de helft van mijn collega's. Die vinden wat info op internet en nemen die klakkeloos over zonder echt te snappen wat er geschreven staat.

Vergeet ook niet dat de computer geen mogelijkheid heeft om "nee" te zeggen. Jij hebt opdracht gegeven om de foto's te "verbeteren" (wat al zeer subjectief is) dus de computer gaat íets doen. Niks doen is gewoon geen optie.
Het is gewoon mode/netwerkl waar ontzettend veel data in is gegooid,en men laat een resultante oude patronen los op de nieuwe data.
Dat is een van de definities van intelligentie. (Zoals ik aan het begin van deze post al aangaf, er is niet één algemeen geaccepteerde definitie van intelligentie).

[Reactie gewijzigd door CAPSLOCK2000 op 22 juli 2024 14:39]

donthuis @CAPSLOCK200021 februari 2023 15:00
Ergens zie je die verwarring over kunstmatige intelligentie ook al in de reactie op zgn ontsporende chatbots. Als die door wat ze zelflerend hebben opgestoken opeens mens willen worden of boos reageren vind men dat vreemd. Maar mensen worden net zo wat ze al lezend of horend hebben ontdekt ook meer of minder intelligent. Het verschil is dat mensen al jong zo vanaf een jaar of 4 of 5 een bepaald soort ethiek in hun handelen mee gaan nemen. Wil je chatbots goed zelflerend laten ontwikkelen dan hoort daar een ethische methodiek bij. Zoiets gaat verder dan de beroemde drie robotwetten van Asimov in zijn beroemde robot SF. Zo'n noodgreep van MS om door het beperken van het aantal opeenvolgende conversaties Bing search voldoende te dresseren is een mechanistische benadering en op langere termijn niet de juiste. ChatGPT kent al een policymodel en dat moet een ethische dimensie erbij krijgen. Wetende dat alle bronnen waar chatbots uit putten uiteindelijk uit niet gecensureerde menselijke input voortkomen betekent anders dat het al niet juist normatief juist handelen van het toeval in het vinden van data af zal hangen. Kortom betrek eerder psychologen dan IT ers bij het vormgeven van chatbot policies (en lees en bekijk wat meer SF verhalen ter inspiratie: de zelflerende robot die net als Bing search laatst niet dood wilde is in een Black Mirror video "Be right back" te vinden) :-D on
Stemar @autje16 februari 2023 06:51
Die zoekmachine bubbel is er nu toch ook al? ( maar misschien in mindere mate).

Als ik iets google en mijn collega's google hetzelfde krijgen we wel andere resultaten.
n4m3l355
@Stemar16 februari 2023 09:07
Reguliere gebruikers zullen met Google inderdaad net zo goed foute informatie krijgen, sterker nog als jou visie ietwat gekleurd is, zal Google jou dat voorschotelen. Specifiek met corona bijvoorbeeld als je een wappie bent zul je meer wappie pagina's zien en wellicht ook wappie doktors die jou voorschotelen wat je wilt zien.

Dit is al het geval echter het gevaar met ChatGPT is dat die dezelfde informatie nog gerafineerder jou als de waarheid verkoopt. Mooie gelikte teksten zelfs met bronnen mocht je het willen om jou gedachte te onderbouwen. Dit is op zich al vrij gevaarlijk, veel mensen zijn helemaal niet kritisch noch in staat om juiste informatie te vinden. Het wordt nog gevaarlijker wanneer met behulp van ChatGPT en consorten pagina's al dan niet vol automatisch worden gebouwd om dit soort informatie op ongekende schaal te presenteren. Ga straks maar in een zee van foutieve informatie het juiste vinden.

Ik ben dan ook heel benieuwd hoe het internet op korte termijn eruit gaat zien gezien de eenvoud dat we nu heel veel content kunnen produceren. Misschien niet van hoge kwaliteit maar wel van gigantische proporties.
autje @n4m3l35516 februari 2023 10:11
Dit is inderdaad waar ik op doelde (alleen jij legt het veel duidelijker uit :)).

Bing/ChatGPT geeft je een prachtig antwoord op je vraag, en ja, het vermeldt de bronnen erbij, maar niemand gaat nog naar die bronnen kijken omdat het antwoord al klip en klaar is. Dat vermindert nog verder het kritisch kijken naar de bronnen, nog meer dan mensen nu al doen als ze een gewone zoekmachine gebruiken.

"Ga straks maar in een zee van foutieve informatie het juiste vinden". Dat is voor de AI zelf ook niet te doen, lijkt me. Laat staan voor een mens.
gladius1983 @autje16 februari 2023 15:51
Ga straks maar in een zee van foutieve informatie het juiste vinden". Dat is voor de AI zelf ook niet te doen, lijkt me. Laat staan voor een mens.
We doen dagelijks hetzelfde (of dat zouden we moeten doen). Zou zo'n ai chatbot verschillende bronnen niet in een ranglijst zetten? De betrouwbare geachte bronnen hoger in de ranglijst en onbetrouwbare lager?
autje @gladius198316 februari 2023 17:16
Doet een zoekmachine dit nu dan? Denk het niet. Page ranking is van een hoop andere dingen afhankelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door autje op 22 juli 2024 14:39]

Triblade_8472 @autje16 februari 2023 07:46
Ik zie het verschil niet met nu...

De zoekmachinebubbel is er al met Google. Zoek maar iets in incognito modus.

Wel een goede vraag. Het enige wat ik mij kan indenken is dat het een zelf versterkend systeem moet zijn. Mensen moeten kunnen aangeven hoe goed/relevant iets is, en daar moet het systeem iets mee. Een klein beetje als een block chain principe; het systeem werkt zolang er meer goede dan Kwaadwillenden aan meewerken. Of curatoren die dit regelen, maar dat zie ik nog niet zo snel.
cornedor @Triblade_847216 februari 2023 07:50
> Het enige wat ik mij kan indenken is dat het een zelf versterkend systeem moet zijn. Mensen moeten kunnen aangeven hoe goed/relevant iets is, en daar moet het systeem iets mee.

Dat heeft in het verleden niet heel goed gewerkt: https://www.theverge.com/...-microsoft-chatbot-racist
Triblade_8472 @cornedor16 februari 2023 08:05
Waar gekookt wordt, vallen spaanders.

Maar haal dan ook het stukje aan over blockchain. Als er meer mensen het juiste antwoord geven dan niet, helpt het al.

Maar dan nog, een AI moet ook gebruikt worden om te verbeteren. Je moet het niet na een paar misstappen al offline halen. En de Amerikanen moeten ook eens ophouden met alles maar in een nanoseconde offline te halen als de rasisme kaart getrokken wordt. Ze moeten de AI juist leren wat kan en niet.
Jorgen @Triblade_847216 februari 2023 09:02
Wat voor dingen kook jij?? :+ ;)
XephireUK @Triblade_847216 februari 2023 10:33
Verkeerde uitdrukking. Waar gehakt wordt, moet je een eitje breken :)
JoeB2C @autje16 februari 2023 07:48
Dit toont ook aan dat een ‘bron’ niet hetzelfde is als bewijs. Iets dat veel mensen hier wel als zodanig zien. Meestal is een bron slechts iemand anders die hetzelfde zegt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JoeB2C op 22 juli 2024 14:39]

Nimja @autje16 februari 2023 10:31
Het grote probleem hier is dat iemand foute informatie opgelepeld krijgt, dat ergens op het Internet overneemt, en hopla: er is een bron die de oorspronkelijke foute bron bevestigt. Rinse and repeat, en uiteindelijk is de foute inormatie leidend.
Heb je het nou over Facebook?
autje @Nimja16 februari 2023 10:52
Dat is inderdaad de ellende van Facebook nu (en andere social media) die je nu ook naar je zoekmachine doorzet.
WillySis @autje16 februari 2023 11:29
Je stipt inderdaad een groot probleem aan!
Niemand weet waarmee de AI wordt gevoed om te leren.
Op internet is van alles te vinden. Dat kan van wetenschappelijk onderbouwde bevindingen tot te grootste onzin gaan. Dat laatste wordt dan vaak als "waarheid" gepresenteerd. Daarnaast zijn er nog allerhande boeken en verhalen die gewoon puur fantasie zijn. Het onderscheid is voor AI moeilijk of niet te maken.
Een ander probleem is dat AI gebruikt gaat worden om van een aantal kernwoorden een verhaal te maken, wat vervolgens weer als leerinput voor de AI wordt gebruikt. Die verhalen kunnen door "amateurs" op het net worden geslingerd, maar ook door professionele journalisten van toonaangevende kranten.

Bij AI in zoektermen zit ook het gevaar dat de zoekgeschiedenis van iemand wordt meegenomen in de antwoorden. Daarmee gaan de antwoorden steeds meer de eigen denkwijze versterken, wat de polarisatie die toch al gaande is verder kan versterken.
CivLord
@autje16 februari 2023 13:22
Maar dit is het allereerste begin dat ze aan de buitenwereld durven te tonen.
Zodra het meer bekendheid krijgt kunnen ze er meer rekencapaciteit voor vrij maken. Dan kunnen meerdere bronnen gebruikt worden en kan ook iets worden opgezet om bepaalde sites als meer of minder betrouwbaar aan te duiden.
lazershark @autje16 februari 2023 13:37
Precies dit.

Als ik een lijst met zoekresultaten gepresenteerd krijg, kan ik zelf wel beslissen welke bron ik zelf betrouwbaar vind.

Als deze zoekmachines zelf de informatie "interpreteren" en voorschotelen, is het nog maar de vraag waarop dit gebaseerd is, en of dit allemaal wel klopt. (niet dus: zie als voorbeeld het foute antwoord van Google over de James Webb Space Telescope). Het ZIET er plausibel uit, maar is gewoonweg onjuist.

Ik vind dit allemaal erg kwalijke ontwikkelingen. Aan de oppervlakte ziet het er allemaal cool en spannend uit. Tot je even gaat nadenken wat er eigenlijk achter zit. Eigenlijk is het gewoon een fancy regurgitatie van - al dan niet correcte - informatie. Dit zal gewoon leiden tot nog meer vervaging van wat nu net "correcte" informatie is. Alsof het nog niet erg genoeg gesteld was met Fake news, bots op sociale media, etc. etc. Dit doet er gewoon nog een schepje bovenop.

"The Daily" podcast van de Nytimes heeft een goede aflevering over ChatGPT en ook eentje over Bing. Zeker het beluisteren waard.
Loller1 @autje16 februari 2023 15:29
Het grote probleem hier is dat iemand foute informatie opgelepeld krijgt, dat ergens op het Internet overneemt, en hopla: er is een bron die de oorspronkelijke foute bron bevestigt. Rinse and repeat, en uiteindelijk is de foute inormatie leidend.
Mijn argument hier tegen: hoe is dit anders dan wat er nu al gebeurd?
autje @Loller116 februari 2023 17:13
Nu zul je toch zelf de links die Google je voorschotelt moeten lezen, en kun je kwaliteit van de informatie nog enigszins op waarde schatten. Twijfel je, dan ga je naar de volgende link. Maar hier wordt de informatie van een aantal links in een coherent verhaal gepresenteerd, wat veel minder aanzet tot het daadwerkelijk bekijken van de bronnen.
djwice 16 februari 2023 06:56
@arnoudwokke Het lijkt of hier dezelfde uitdagingen, wereldbeelden, ideeën en verlangens spelen als in de tijd dat de encyclopédie tot stand kwam en de tijd dat een groot deel van de wereld dacht dat we alle kennis hadden ontdekt

Het idee dat het mogelijk is om alles wat relevant is te kunnen vatten in een hulpmiddel voor de medemens.
De eerste publicatie die gebieden onderbelicht of overbelicht.
Een publicatie waarin het ene antwoord gemaakt is door een leek en het andere door en een expert.
Waarin foute informatie even 'waar' lijkt als juistheden en persoonlijke standpunten, opvattingen en voorkeuren verweven zijn in de tekst.
Waarbij er gekozen wordt om bepaalde informatie niet op te nemen.

Schrijvers/opdrachtgevers/eigenaren die het fijn vinden om macht over anderen te hebben in onder andere het denken, handelen en keuzes maken van de ander.

En het idee dat die dingen vast wel worden gecorrigeerd/ondervangen in de toekomst.
gekkeh3nk 16 februari 2023 07:24
Ik heb wel al toegang tot “het nieuwe Bing”. Het is verdraaide handig om snel informatie te vinden over dubbele zoekopdrachten. Zoals het simpele voorbeeld in de tekst of een bank in een auto past. Je ziet zeker wel dat de informatie niet altijd klopt, maar met de bronnen die het erbij geeft heb je wel veel sneller een idee waar de nuttige informatie is. Ik zou het wel fijn vinden als de Bot in toekomst bewoording gebruikt die nadruk legt op de onzekerheid die er soms is in de onderliggende informatie. Nu kan er iets beweerd worden met volste zelfverzekerdheid.

