'Apple overweegt samenwerking of overname van Perplexity AI'

Enkele kaderleden bij Apple hebben gesprekken gevoerd over een mogelijke overname van start-up Perplexity AI. De gesprekken kunnen volgens Bloomberg-journalist Mark Gurman een andere richting opgaan, want Apple denkt ook na over een nauwere samenwerking met de AI-start-up.

Adrian Perica, de president voor corporate development bij Apple, zou het idee op tafel hebben gelegd bij Eddy Cue en andere kaderleden van de techgigant. Als Apple een overname zou willen doordrukken, zal het volgens Mark Gurman eerst wachten totdat er een uitspraak is gevallen in de huidige antitrustrechtszaak tegen Google. Daarin wordt immers ook de zoekmachinedeal tussen Apple en Google onderzocht.

Apple denkt volgens Gurman niet enkel aan een overname van Perplexity AI. Het bedrijf zou ook overwegen om gewoonweg een nauwere samenwerking met de start-up aan te gaan. De Perplexity AI-zoekmachine zou dan in de Safari-webbrowser en Siri-spraakassistent kunnen worden geïntegreerd. Een team van Apple heeft de AI-technologie van Perplexity AI volgens Gurman trouwens al onder de loep genomen.

De techjournalist schrijft tenslotte dat Apple momenteel verschillende AI-experts aan het proberen aanwerven is. De nieuwe wervingscampagne zou deel uitmaken van de inhaalrace die het Amerikaanse bedrijf moet lopen op het vlak van artificiële intelligentie. Apple zou tijdens deze wervingscampagne ook concurrentie ondervinden van onder andere Meta, die ook meer experts uit het AI-vakgebied wil aannemen.