Hebben ze vaker gedaan. Dark Sky comes to mind.
Overgenomen, API toegang ingetrokken, klaar, voorbij.
Maar ik dacht, wat heeft Perplexity er zelf over te melden?
Which companies has Apple aqcuired whose products (including API's) where only made available to Apple customers afterwards?
<img src="https://r2cdn.perplexity.ai/pplx-full-logo-primary-dark%402x.png" class="logo" width="120"/>
# Which companies has Apple aqcuired whose products (including API's) where only made available to Apple customers afterwards
Apple has a longstanding practice of acquiring smaller companies and integrating their technology or products into its own ecosystem, often making features or services available exclusively to Apple customers after acquisition. While Apple does not always explicitly state that acquired products or APIs will be limited to Apple platforms, in practice, this is a common outcome for many of its acquisitions. Below is an overview of notable acquisitions where the acquired technology or product became exclusive to Apple customers or was integrated into Apple’s own software and hardware, sometimes leading to discontinuation or limitation of the original product or API.
## Notable Examples
- **Beats Electronics \& Beats Music (2014)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple bought Beats Electronics (headphones, speakers) and Beats Music (streaming service) for \$3 billion[^1][^2][^3].
- **Outcome:** The Beats Music streaming service was shut down in 2015, and its subscribers were migrated to Apple Music, which became available only on Apple platforms at launch and later expanded to Android and web, but with core integration and features exclusive to Apple devices[^2][^3].
- **Beats hardware:** Became a staple in Apple’s retail and online stores, but remained available to all customers, not just Apple users.
- **Siri (2010)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired Siri, a voice assistant app.
- **Outcome:** Siri was integrated into iOS, making the technology exclusive to Apple devices[^2][^3].
- **Original Siri app:** Discontinued for other platforms.
- **AuthenTec (2012)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired AuthenTec, a company specializing in fingerprint sensor technology.
- **Outcome:** AuthenTec’s technology was integrated into Apple’s Touch ID, making fingerprint authentication exclusive to Apple devices[^2][^4].
- **AuthenTec’s original products:** Discontinued for non-Apple customers.
- **PrimeSense (2013)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired PrimeSense, known for 3D sensing technology.
- **Outcome:** PrimeSense’s technology was used in Apple’s Face ID and TrueDepth camera system, making the advanced 3D sensing features exclusive to Apple devices[^5][^4].
- **PrimeSense’s original products:** Discontinued for other platforms.
- **Shazam (2017)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired Shazam, a music recognition app.
- **Outcome:** While Shazam remains available on Android and iOS, Apple has integrated Shazam deeply into its ecosystem (e.g., via Siri, iOS Control Center), making some features exclusive or more seamless on Apple devices[^2][^4].
- **Shazam’s original API:** While still available to some extent, Apple has limited certain integrations and prioritized Apple ecosystem features.
- **Workflow (2017)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired Workflow, an automation app for iOS.
- **Outcome:** Workflow was integrated into iOS as Shortcuts, making the automation features exclusive to Apple devices[^6].
- **Workflow’s original app:** Discontinued for non-Apple platforms.
## General Pattern
Apple’s typical approach is to acquire companies whose technology can be deeply integrated into its own products, often resulting in:
- **Discontinuation of the original product or service for non-Apple users.**
- **Integration of acquired technology into Apple’s own software or hardware, making new features exclusive to Apple customers.**
- **Limited or discontinued access to APIs or developer tools that were previously open or cross-platform.**
This strategy is sometimes referred to as “sherlocking,” where Apple introduces native features that compete with third-party apps, often making it difficult for those apps to survive outside the Apple ecosystem[^7].
## Summary Table
| Acquired Company | Year | Original Product/API | Post-Acquisition Availability |
| :-- | :-- | :-- | :-- |
| Beats Music | 2014 | Streaming service | Migrated to Apple Music (Apple only) |
| Siri | 2010 | Voice assistant app | Integrated into iOS (Apple only) |
| AuthenTec | 2012 | Fingerprint sensors | Touch ID (Apple only) |
| PrimeSense | 2013 | 3D sensing tech | Face ID/TrueDepth (Apple only) |
| Shazam | 2017 | Music recognition app/API | Deep iOS/Siri integration (Apple favored) |
| Workflow | 2017 | Automation app | Shortcuts (Apple only) |
## Conclusion
Apple has acquired numerous companies whose products—including APIs and core features—were made available only to Apple customers or integrated into Apple’s own software and hardware, often resulting in the discontinuation or limitation of the original product for other platforms[^2][^3][^4]. This is a core part of Apple’s strategy to enhance its ecosystem and maintain exclusivity for its users.
<div style="text-align: center">⁂</div>
[^1]: https://www.apple.com/new...-Music-Beats-Electronics/
[^2]: https://www.investopedia....op-companies-owned-apple/
[^3]: https://www.knowyourmobil...ple-acquisitions-history/
[^4]: https://www.cityindex.com...pple-acquisition-history/
[^5]: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-56178792
[^6]: https://insights.greyb.co...diaries-and-acquisitions/
[^7]: https://astropad.com/blog/the-catch-22-of-apple-apis/
[^8]: Wikipedia: List of mergers and acquisitions by Apple
[^9]: https://www.forex.com/en-...pple-acquisition-history/
[^10]: https://www.historyoasis....ns-mergers-over-the-years
[^11]: Wikipedia: Category:Apple Inc. acquisitions
[^12]: https://www.cnbc.com/2021...uiet-with-no-bankers.html
[^13]: https://www.pocket-lint.c...ost-notable-acquisitions/
[^14]: https://www.wikiwand.com/...and_acquisitions_by_Apple
[^15]: https://business.columbia...ios-ecosystem-competition
[^16]: https://www.subscriptioni...t-for-subscription-models