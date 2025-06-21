'Apple overweegt samenwerking of overname van Perplexity AI'

Enkele kaderleden bij Apple hebben gesprekken gevoerd over een mogelijke overname van start-up Perplexity AI. De gesprekken kunnen volgens Bloomberg-journalist Mark Gurman een andere richting opgaan, want Apple denkt ook na over een nauwere samenwerking met de AI-start-up.

Adrian Perica, de president voor corporate development bij Apple, zou het idee op tafel hebben gelegd bij Eddy Cue en andere kaderleden van de techgigant. Als Apple een overname zou willen doordrukken, zal het volgens Mark Gurman eerst wachten totdat er een uitspraak is gevallen in de huidige antitrustrechtszaak tegen Google. Daarin wordt immers ook de zoekmachinedeal tussen Apple en Google onderzocht.

Apple denkt volgens Gurman niet enkel aan een overname van Perplexity AI. Het bedrijf zou ook overwegen om gewoonweg een nauwere samenwerking met de start-up aan te gaan. De Perplexity AI-zoekmachine zou dan in de Safari-webbrowser en Siri-spraakassistent kunnen worden geïntegreerd. Een team van Apple heeft de AI-technologie van Perplexity AI volgens Gurman trouwens al onder de loep genomen.

De techjournalist schrijft tenslotte dat Apple momenteel verschillende AI-experts aan het proberen aanwerven is. De nieuwe wervingscampagne zou deel uitmaken van de inhaalrace die het Amerikaanse bedrijf moet lopen op het vlak van artificiële intelligentie. Apple zou tijdens deze wervingscampagne ook concurrentie ondervinden van onder andere Meta, die ook meer experts uit het AI-vakgebied wil aannemen.

Door Jay Stout

Redacteur

Feedback • 21-06-2025 09:51 48

21-06-2025 • 09:51

48

Smartphones Bedrijfsnieuws Apple Safari iPhone iOS Generatieve AI Kunstmatige intelligentie Perplexity Siri

Reacties (48)

satya 21 juni 2025 10:00
Paniek: Apple heeft maar een hele smalle basis om iets met AI diensten te doen. Het zou zomaar kunnen dat ze de boot gemist hebben. Microsoft en Google hebben een veel bredere portefeuille om AI diensten aan gebruikers en bedrijven te leveren.
Master Chieftec @satya21 juni 2025 10:03
Apple wilt alleen zijn producten slimmer mee maken zodat hun gebruikers in hun ecosysteem blijven. AI diensten gaan leveren aan bedrijven klinkt absoluut niet als Apple.
kamerplant @Master Chieftec21 juni 2025 10:08
Dat is wel wat Microsoft met Copilot doet, en dat voelt gewoon alsof je in het ecosysteem van Microsoft blijft.
Master Chieftec @kamerplant21 juni 2025 11:03
Dat klopt en je ziet meteen het verschil: Apple richt zich vooral op hardwareverkoop, aangevuld met software zoals Final Cut Pro en diensten als Apple Music, AppleTV en iCloud+. Microsoft daarentegen is primair een software- en servicesbedrijf, wat je terugziet in Office paketten, Copilot en Game Pass. Hoewel ze ook hardware maken (zoals Xbox en Surface), is hun focus duidelijk anders. Je ziet Microsoft vooral met Gaming uitbreiden naar andere platformen, bijv. games uitbrengen op Playstation 5. Apple houdt het liefst alles bij zijn hardware met uitzondering als Apple Music for Android en iTunes. Verwacht geen Apple Intelligence of Siri op andere platformen. Copilot is wel gewoon op de Mac en iOS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Master Chieftec op 21 juni 2025 11:19]

OruBLMsFrl @satya21 juni 2025 10:14
2 miljard Apple gebruikers die regelmatig siri, de app store, apple music en apple tv en nog tig apps gebruiken zijn een hele smalle basis?
https://backlinko.com/apple-statistics

Apple weet vooralsnog (bijna) als geen ander het verschil te maken tussen vooral veel (en vaak gratis) diensten leveren naar ook daadwerkelijke omzet conversie. Wel zorgelijk is dat de instap in het Apple ecosysteem stilaan onbetaalbaar lijkt te worden, met ook een vrij terecht negatieve review van Tweakers over de iPhone 16e tot gevolg, die als apparaat meer voelde als een iPhone SE klasse, maar daarvoor veel te dicht in prijs bij de volwaardige iPhones zit. Oude iPhones blijven betaalbaar 2e hands, maar uiteindelijk moet iemand die steeds hogere instapprijs wel blijven afschrijven voor die toekomstige 2e en 3e eigenaar natuurlijk.
CH4OS @OruBLMsFrl21 juni 2025 12:23
De basis bij Apple is, dat zij dat alleen kunnen aanbieden aan klanten die al hun (hardware) producten gebruiken (ofwel dieper in hun ecosysteem zitten). Voor de producten die niet per se hun hardware nodig hebben, zoals Apple Music en Apple TV+ is de toepasbaarheid van AI een stuk minder en de concurrentie heeft het al.
CharlesND @satya21 juni 2025 12:48
Paniek: Apple heeft maar een hele smalle basis om iets met AI diensten te doen.
Klopt.. Meta en Google halen het overgrote deel van hun inkomsten uit zakelijke klanten en voor Microsoft is de zakelijke markt ook onmisbaar en de grootste groeier. Die zakelijke klanten kunnen en willen de vele honderden miljarden wel ophoesten om de investeringen van die bedrijven terug te verdienen.
Apple beweegt zich vrijwel volledig op de consumenten markt. De mogelijkheid om daar een miljarden investering in terug te verdienen is vrij klein. Apple heeft ook geen zoekmachine, geen sociaal netwerk en geen browser voor bijvoorbeeld Android om dezelfde reden. En dat is maar voor heel weinig mensen een reden om geen Apple product te gebruiken. Wat Apple niet lukt is om een zinvolle AI te ontwikkelen die GOED werkt binnen de beperkingen van de iPhone zelf. Ik kan mij voorstellen dat dat wat lastiger is dan een AI die goed werkt op een industrieel datacentrum..
Het zou zomaar kunnen dat ze de boot gemist hebben.
Vreemd genoeg hoor je nooit dat Meta, Google en Microsoft de boot compleet gemist hebben als het gaat om de onmisbare apparatuur die nodig is om überhaupt van hun diensten gebruik te kunnen maken...
lighting_ 21 juni 2025 09:59
Perplexity AI's market valuation is $14 billion
Het dubbele of triple kan Apple makkelijk op tafel leggen
Perplexity heeft een gigantische potentie. Waarom zouden ze zich laten overnemen.
OruBLMsFrl @lighting_21 juni 2025 10:04
Een simpele reden zouden de eigenaren/aandeelhouders kunnen zijn. Als je nu eruit kan stappen met de nodige miljarden op zak heb je daarin zekerheid. Er zijn tientallen concurrenten van Perplexity. Ben je de grote winnaar van de markt dan heb je natuurlijk nog heel veel meer geld, maar anders heb je straks misschien vrij weinig meer, net als Altavista en Hyves en MySpace nu niet meer zoveel waard zijn.
Hebben die eigenaren/aandeelhouders toch al miljarden op de bank staan dan is het minder interessant, maar is die 14 miljard voor hen dé grote doorbraak, dan kan het doorgroeien van het bedrijf met Apple en ondertussen miljarden op de bank best een hele leuke combi zijn. En dan weten ze ook zeker dat ze hierna altijd weer een nieuw bedrijf in luxe kunnen opstarten in welke sector ze maar willen. Sommigen houden ook meer van de startup fase dan de meer stabiele operations fase.

[Reactie gewijzigd door OruBLMsFrl op 21 juni 2025 10:05]

lighting_ @OruBLMsFrl21 juni 2025 10:11
Deze oprichters hebben hun schaapjes allang op het droge met deze markt waardering
We weten allemaal dat er uiteindelijk een paar de markt gaan domineren.
Amerikanen denken liever groot dan de veilige Europeanen.
Daarom hebben ze grote software giganten.
Perplexity staat vooraan en daarom is het niet logisch.
Vanuit concurrentie perspectief ook wenselijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lighting_ op 21 juni 2025 10:12]

tangentialdust @lighting_21 juni 2025 10:48
Een waardering != daadwerkelijke waarde. Die waardering kan zo weer (deels) verdampen, zeker met een technologie die zo nieuw en in beweging is als AI/LLMs. Als er een gigantisch overname bod komt is het niet raar dat oprichters en aandeelhouders eieren voor hun geld kiezen. Zo een bod moet ook voorgelegd worden aan de aandeelhouders. Als dat voor voldoende van hen "FU money" is, weegt dat waarschijnlijk zwaarder dan een mogelijke IPO of andere exit.
lighting_ @tangentialdust21 juni 2025 10:52
Dat is de Europese denkwijze
Altijd de veilige optie kiezen
Je vergeet dat we nog steeds aan het begin staan van de AI revolutie en de marktwaarde elk jaar omhoog schiet. Waarom zou je je laten overnemen als de waardering volgend jaar 1.5 of 2 kan worden?
AI is here to stay. Een bubbel? Kan maar niet waarschijnlijk.
Ik blijf het herhalen. Alleen al vanwege concurrentie en marktwerking is een overname niet wenslijk.
Apple heeft de trein gemist. Intern waren er bedenkingen over AI.
Opmerkelijk want AI werd al jaren geleden voorspeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lighting_ op 21 juni 2025 10:57]

tangentialdust @lighting_21 juni 2025 11:41
Ik werk voor een Amerikaanse scale-up, het doel van alle investeerders en mensen in de C-suite is een exit. En inderdaad er is een kans dat de valuation 2x of zelfs 10x kan gaan. Maar 14 miljard is al een gigantisch bedrag als dat nog meer wordt is een overname eigenlijk niet meer mogelijk, behalve door partijen als MS, Meta e.d. en laten die nu eigenlijk allemaal al een AI tak of strategie hebben.

Om dan nog even de Amerikaanse pet op te zetten, overnames van dit formaat zijn zelden alleen cash. Grote kans dat er ook een hoop aandelen Apple tegenover staan. Als de mensen van Perplexity echt heil zien in hun product is het niet gek om te denken dat Apple juist nog meer waard wordt als hun tech geïntegreerd wordt. Dus waarom niet een smak geld en AAPL pakken en in alle rust aan je volgende project werken? Je hebt nu bewezen dat je een uiterst succesvol bedrijf kan opzetten en dat opent veel deuren bij VC's en dergelijke.
lighting_ @tangentialdust21 juni 2025 11:58
Perplexity heeft geen moeite om investeringen op te halen.
Een scale up is niet te vergelijken met Perplexity. Het heeft al een groot marktaandeel.
Perplexity heeft Apple niet nodig voor opschalen. Sterker nog. Apple heeft de kennis niet eens in huis.
Perplexity kan in de toekomst Apple uitdagen of zelfs overnemen.
Je vergeet dat OpenAI volgend jaar een product op de markt brengt.
Humanoid robots die door AI bestuurd worden. Er staat nog veel te gebeuren.
De rek is er nog lang niet uit

[Reactie gewijzigd door lighting_ op 21 juni 2025 12:01]

tangentialdust @lighting_21 juni 2025 12:41
Een scale up is niet te vergelijken met Perplexity. Het heeft al een groot marktaandeel.
Dat was niet mijn punt, tot voor kort hebben ze nog seeds rounds gehad. Die VCs en Angels zullen op een bepaald moment returns willen zien. Daarnaast is hun marktaandeel ~6% van AI traffic. ChatGPT heeft het tienvoudige.
Je vergeet dat OpenAI volgend jaar een product op de markt brengt.
Humanoid robots die door AI bestuurd worden. Er staat nog veel te gebeuren.
Precies en daar zal Perplexity mee moeten concurreren. A rising tide raises all ships maar ze kunnen er ook in verdrinken. Hun valuation kan 10x gaan maar ook 0.1x als bijvoorbeeld OpenAI een homerun weet te slaan.
Blokker_1999
@lighting_21 juni 2025 10:03
Men laat zich niet noodzakelijk overnemen, maar bij een overname door een bedrijf als Apple kunnen er ineens veel meer deuren opengaan alsook kan er veel eenvoudiger kapitaal in gepompt worden. Grootste nadeel is dat je ineens onderdeel wordt van een heel grote organisatie waarbij je vaak veel beter zult moeten verantwoorden waarom een investering noodzakelijk is.
lighting_ @Blokker_199921 juni 2025 10:13
En daarom kan je beter samenwerken dan een overname
Perplexity staat vooraan de rij en heeft Apple niet nodig.
Overname door Apple is ook niet wenselijk vanuit marktwerking.
DrPoncho @lighting_21 juni 2025 11:34
Bedankt voor je inzicht, hopelijk krijgen beide besturen dit op tijd onder ogen om misstappen te voorkomen.
CH4OS @lighting_21 juni 2025 12:21
Juist omdat de potentie er is, werkt dat als een magneet voor grote (tech)bedrijven om over te nemen. Hoe sneller zij dat kunnen doen, hoe meer winst ze eruit kunnen halen wanneer ze die potentie laten groeien.
lighting_ @CH4OS21 juni 2025 12:35
en waarom zou Perpexity zich laten overnemen?
Ze groeien zelf al hard. Werken in een corporate omgeving met managers die alleen hun eigen belangen behartigen. Winst is niet het belangrijkste in een race maar snel groeien en markt aandeel.
Het grote winst komt later wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lighting_ op 21 juni 2025 12:36]

CH4OS @lighting_21 juni 2025 12:36
Hangt af van de structuur van het bedrijf, als die al aandeelhouders en investeerders kent, zullen die hun geld er gemakkelijk mee terug kunnen verdienen, of er juist aandelen Apple mee kunnen scoren dat nog meer oplevert. Het is dan dus niet alleen wat Perplexity wilt.

Omdat ze hard aan het groeien zijn kan dus nog een reden zijn voor een partij om hen juist over te nemen. Het zijn allemaal factoren die een bedrijf juist interessant voor overname groter maken voor groteren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 21 juni 2025 12:37]

lighting_ @CH4OS21 juni 2025 12:48
Klopt
Voor Apple wel. Voor perplexity niet.
Apple is desperate. Perplexity niet.
Apple is alleen maar een last voor de groei van Perplexity.
CH4OS @lighting_21 juni 2025 13:19
Apple is desperate. Perplexity niet.
Dit boeit aandeelhouders echter niets, die denken alleen aan hun eigen gewin en hun eigen centen. Wat desperaat zijn er verder toe doet, geen idee. Zonder AI verdient Apple immers ook al genoeg. Ik heb echt sterk het gevoel dat vooral de klanten AI willen, dan dat Apple AI nodig heeft. :)
Apple is alleen maar een last voor de groei van Perplexity.
Gewaagde uitspraak. Je weet niet of Apple keihard hun stempel gaat drukken als ze Perplexity overnemen, maar ook niet of en hoeveel vrijheid Perplexity behoudt na een dergelijke overname.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 21 juni 2025 13:24]

voxl_ @lighting_21 juni 2025 13:53
Easy exit
michelb76 21 juni 2025 10:11
Overname is denk ik uitgesloten. Het lijkt me namelijk een moeilijke culture fit aangezien Perplexity overal ads in wil proppen.
ASNNetworks @michelb7621 juni 2025 10:40
Apple hoeft niet het bedrijf te laten draaien zoals het is hoor. Ze kunnen het ook overnemen, alle technieken integreren in Siri en Perplexity uit de lucht halen. Net zoals Siri zelf overigens ook overgenomen was en niet in-house was ontwikkeld.
michelb76 @ASNNetworks21 juni 2025 14:43
Zeker, maar bij Siri bleef een deel van het talent ook bij Apple werken. Dat zie ik bij Perplexity dan weer niet zo snel gebeuren. Maar wie weet.
Master Chieftec @michelb7621 juni 2025 14:48
Zoals je weet, Money talks. Apple heeft diepe zakken en kan met Perplexity hun producten eindelijk een stuk slimmer maken, want tot nu toe bakken zij er weinig van met AI en missen zij hun eigen deadlines. En omdat Apple allergisch is voor rommelige interfaces, iets waar advertenties in apps en sites vaak voor zorgen, is de kans groot dat ze die ads er gelijk uitslopen. De inkomsten komen wel van de hardware en dat is toch wel hun core business.
OruBLMsFrl 21 juni 2025 09:57
Goede ervaringen met Perplexity Pro, veel verschillende modellen die je kunt kiezen, en zoekt heel prima informatie van het web bij elkaar tot een goed overzicht van producteigenschappen en kennis onderwerpen ook. Heeft al best wat tijd bespaard. Als ze soortgelijk een doelgerichte Siri AI weten te bouwen, zou dat al veel meer kunnen beantwoorden dan Siri vandaag. Tegelijk moet het voor Siri nog wel veel beter met de privacy, dus daar zal Apple ook wel de modellen in diens eigen datacenters moeten mogen draaien en ook heel strikt zijn in de toegang tot die data.
Ultieme droom blijft een lokale AI Siri, maar de vraag is of Apple en Perplexity samen zoiets dan kunnen vatten in een 7B tot uiterlijk 13B model dat op de nieuwe iphone 17 pro kan draaien met diens 12 GB RAM straks en hopelijk ook wat sneller LPDDR5X geheugen voor extra geheugenbandbreedte. Als ze die stap in geheugenbandbreedte ook echt gaan maken, dan ziet het er evenwel slecht uit voor 15 pro en 16 bezitters, want die staan dan al heel fors op achterstand qua (lokale) AI performance ten opzichte van de 17...
slijkie @OruBLMsFrl21 juni 2025 10:04
iPhone 26 Pro* :9

[Reactie gewijzigd door slijkie op 21 juni 2025 10:04]

TheVivaldi @slijkie21 juni 2025 10:12
Dat is nog niet bekend, toch? Apple heeft bij mijn weten vooralsnog alleen de softwareversienummers verhoogd. Of ook de hardware volgt, wordt dacht ik pas in september aankondigd.
Xbeek @slijkie21 juni 2025 15:07
Denk dat het zeker een optie is die intern besproken wordt of is besproken.
We gaan het in september zien.
Vindt het wel duidelijk en het zet de iPhones goed tegenover de Galaxy S lijn!
Get!em 21 juni 2025 10:25
Voor de mensen met Ziggo, je krijgt een jaar lang gratis Perplexity pro via Priority , automatische beëindiging.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Get!em op 21 juni 2025 11:10]

RetroHead 21 juni 2025 10:37
Apple krijgt jaarlijks 20 miljard van google om google de 'default' search engine te laten zijn op iOS, kan me niet voorstellen dat ze dan een Ai bedrijf kopen en dan die inkomsten naast zich neerleggen.
Enige wat ik wel zie gebeuren is dat google dit niet meer gaat betalen, mede vanwege EU wetgeving.
ChefRopes 21 juni 2025 10:41
Heb sinds kort Perplexity pro, een gratis account en 1 met zoveel cashback dat het me iets meer dan 2 euro heeft gekost. Maar vind het tot nu toe wel de fijnste AI tool. Teksten komen veel natuurlijker over. Zou jammer zijn als een bedrijf als Apple het overneemt en inkapselt in z'n eigen ecosysteem. Dat is wellicht wat voorbarig, maar kan best gebeuren.
JMfx @ChefRopes21 juni 2025 11:13
Precies. De term ecosysteem is een eufenisme geworden.
In de natuur is het een systeem waar alle soorten vissen/dieren met elkaar samenleven.
In technologie is het een afgesloten systeem rond een leverancier, alles daarbuiten werkt niet goed samen.
Laten we hopen dat Apple dit bedrijf niet koopt, en daardoor innovatie kan doorzetten.
ChefRopes @JMfx21 juni 2025 11:41
Een mooie vergelijking inderdaad! Ik hoop ook echt dat bedrijven meer gaan doen om elkaars 'ecosystemen' beter te laten samenwerken, zodat de consument daar meer profijt uithaalt.
Recursio @ChefRopes21 juni 2025 11:36
Hebben ze vaker gedaan. Dark Sky comes to mind.
Overgenomen, API toegang ingetrokken, klaar, voorbij.

Maar ik dacht, wat heeft Perplexity er zelf over te melden?
Which companies has Apple aqcuired whose products (including API's) where only made available to Apple customers afterwards?

<img src="https://r2cdn.perplexity.ai/pplx-full-logo-primary-dark%402x.png" class="logo" width="120"/>

# Which companies has Apple aqcuired whose products (including API's) where only made available to Apple customers afterwards

Apple has a longstanding practice of acquiring smaller companies and integrating their technology or products into its own ecosystem, often making features or services available exclusively to Apple customers after acquisition. While Apple does not always explicitly state that acquired products or APIs will be limited to Apple platforms, in practice, this is a common outcome for many of its acquisitions. Below is an overview of notable acquisitions where the acquired technology or product became exclusive to Apple customers or was integrated into Apple’s own software and hardware, sometimes leading to discontinuation or limitation of the original product or API.

## Notable Examples

- **Beats Electronics \& Beats Music (2014)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple bought Beats Electronics (headphones, speakers) and Beats Music (streaming service) for \$3 billion[^1][^2][^3].
- **Outcome:** The Beats Music streaming service was shut down in 2015, and its subscribers were migrated to Apple Music, which became available only on Apple platforms at launch and later expanded to Android and web, but with core integration and features exclusive to Apple devices[^2][^3].
- **Beats hardware:** Became a staple in Apple’s retail and online stores, but remained available to all customers, not just Apple users.
- **Siri (2010)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired Siri, a voice assistant app.
- **Outcome:** Siri was integrated into iOS, making the technology exclusive to Apple devices[^2][^3].
- **Original Siri app:** Discontinued for other platforms.
- **AuthenTec (2012)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired AuthenTec, a company specializing in fingerprint sensor technology.
- **Outcome:** AuthenTec’s technology was integrated into Apple’s Touch ID, making fingerprint authentication exclusive to Apple devices[^2][^4].
- **AuthenTec’s original products:** Discontinued for non-Apple customers.
- **PrimeSense (2013)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired PrimeSense, known for 3D sensing technology.
- **Outcome:** PrimeSense’s technology was used in Apple’s Face ID and TrueDepth camera system, making the advanced 3D sensing features exclusive to Apple devices[^5][^4].
- **PrimeSense’s original products:** Discontinued for other platforms.
- **Shazam (2017)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired Shazam, a music recognition app.
- **Outcome:** While Shazam remains available on Android and iOS, Apple has integrated Shazam deeply into its ecosystem (e.g., via Siri, iOS Control Center), making some features exclusive or more seamless on Apple devices[^2][^4].
- **Shazam’s original API:** While still available to some extent, Apple has limited certain integrations and prioritized Apple ecosystem features.
- **Workflow (2017)**
- **Acquisition:** Apple acquired Workflow, an automation app for iOS.
- **Outcome:** Workflow was integrated into iOS as Shortcuts, making the automation features exclusive to Apple devices[^6].
- **Workflow’s original app:** Discontinued for non-Apple platforms.


## General Pattern

Apple’s typical approach is to acquire companies whose technology can be deeply integrated into its own products, often resulting in:

- **Discontinuation of the original product or service for non-Apple users.**
- **Integration of acquired technology into Apple’s own software or hardware, making new features exclusive to Apple customers.**
- **Limited or discontinued access to APIs or developer tools that were previously open or cross-platform.**

This strategy is sometimes referred to as “sherlocking,” where Apple introduces native features that compete with third-party apps, often making it difficult for those apps to survive outside the Apple ecosystem[^7].

## Summary Table

| Acquired Company | Year | Original Product/API | Post-Acquisition Availability |
| :-- | :-- | :-- | :-- |
| Beats Music | 2014 | Streaming service | Migrated to Apple Music (Apple only) |
| Siri | 2010 | Voice assistant app | Integrated into iOS (Apple only) |
| AuthenTec | 2012 | Fingerprint sensors | Touch ID (Apple only) |
| PrimeSense | 2013 | 3D sensing tech | Face ID/TrueDepth (Apple only) |
| Shazam | 2017 | Music recognition app/API | Deep iOS/Siri integration (Apple favored) |
| Workflow | 2017 | Automation app | Shortcuts (Apple only) |

## Conclusion

Apple has acquired numerous companies whose products—including APIs and core features—were made available only to Apple customers or integrated into Apple’s own software and hardware, often resulting in the discontinuation or limitation of the original product for other platforms[^2][^3][^4]. This is a core part of Apple’s strategy to enhance its ecosystem and maintain exclusivity for its users.

<div style="text-align: center">⁂</div>

[^1]: https://www.apple.com/new...-Music-Beats-Electronics/

[^2]: https://www.investopedia....op-companies-owned-apple/

[^3]: https://www.knowyourmobil...ple-acquisitions-history/

[^4]: https://www.cityindex.com...pple-acquisition-history/

[^5]: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-56178792

[^6]: https://insights.greyb.co...diaries-and-acquisitions/

[^7]: https://astropad.com/blog/the-catch-22-of-apple-apis/

[^8]: Wikipedia: List of mergers and acquisitions by Apple

[^9]: https://www.forex.com/en-...pple-acquisition-history/

[^10]: https://www.historyoasis....ns-mergers-over-the-years

[^11]: Wikipedia: Category:Apple Inc. acquisitions

[^12]: https://www.cnbc.com/2021...uiet-with-no-bankers.html

[^13]: https://www.pocket-lint.c...ost-notable-acquisitions/

[^14]: https://www.wikiwand.com/...and_acquisitions_by_Apple

[^15]: https://business.columbia...ios-ecosystem-competition

[^16]: https://www.subscriptioni...t-for-subscription-models
Sharkys 21 juni 2025 11:22
Alle grote techreuzen, inclusief Apple willen geen enkele technische ontwikkeling missen. Dat is begrijpelijk, maar wat doen ze dan? De concurrentie opkopen alvorens ze groter dan hun zelf kunnen worden. En als ze niet mogen overnemen, dan kan je ook gewoon een minderheidsbelang verwerven om zo invloed te hebben op het beleid.

Het mededingingsrecht in de VS laat veel ruimte voor grote spelers om groot te blijven zonder nieuwe spelers een kans te geven. Laten we hopen dat er in de toekomst meer ruimte komt voor kleinere spelers in tech.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sharkys op 21 juni 2025 11:25]

hipster 21 juni 2025 11:33
Lijkt me riskant om op het hoogtepunt van de valuatie van AI een overname te doen, we zitten bovenin de hype cycle, de 'trough of disillusionment' lijkt me nabij (dit jaar of volgend jaar) met enorme gevolgen voor de beurswaarde van de talrijke AI bedrijven.
Some12 21 juni 2025 12:08
Leuk dat generatieve AI, maar ik zit hier als smartphone bezitter totaal niet op te wachten, want het is voor geen meter te vertrouwen. (hallucinaties in de output)

Het lijkt wel meer beurswaarde dan consumentenvoordeel te hebben. De hype zorgt dat het veel geld kost, met als enige voordeel dat Apple mee kan racen richting een uiteindelijk goed, generatief AI, maar blijf aub ver met deze troep van het enige apparaat waar ik echt op leun.

Ik snap dat er minder erge generatieve usecases zijn, zoals voorspellingen op het toetsenbord en creatieve zaken als het genereren van media en ik hoop dat Apple zich daar aan blijft houden, maar helaas.
