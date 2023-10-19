Sony-patent toont PlayStation-controller met ingebouwde oplader voor oordoppen

Misschien niet, maar dat kan je op basis van wat in het artikel hierboven staat, eventueel aangevuld met jouw opmerking over de ergonomie nog niet zeggen. Het meest relevant is een vergelijking tussen de geclaimde vinding en de stand van de techniek, waaronder alles valt wat al bekend was op de dag van indiening (dus voor 7 april 2022).
Die vergelijking is nog niet definitief gemaakt. Het document waar Tweakers naar refereert is een publicatie van een octrooiaanvraag
, dat wil zeggen Sony heeft gevraagd
of ze octrooi mogen, maar het octrooi is nog niet verleend. Wat dat betreft kan je ook rustig octrooi aanvragen op het wiel, je krijgt het dan alleen niet verleend (behalve in landen waar niet getoetst wordt, zoals Nederland - hier worden vernietigbare octrooien zonder moeite verleend).
Als je zelf een inschatting wilt maken van de "patentwaardigheid", kan je kijken naar hoe Sony de uitvinding claimt, en dat vergelijken met de stand van de techniek. Tot die laatste behoren onder meer een aantal publicaties die een onderzoeker van het Europees Octrooibureau (EOB) heeft opgezocht. De meest relevante lijken deze:
D1: US2018/091884A1 (Apple)
D2: US2022/043624 (Plantronics)
Je kunt de andere zoekresultaten en de mening van de onderzoeker inzien via de eveneens ingediende en gepubliceerde internationale aanvraag
.
Om te bepalen of het "patentwaardig" is, moet je twee vragen beantwoorden:
1. is de geclaimde vinding nieuw
2. is de geclaimde vinding inventief.
Sony claimt de vinding op het moment als volgt (conclusie 1):
1. A controller used to provide inputs to an interactive application, comprising:
a first surface with a pair of slots defined thereon, each slot of the pair of slots configured to store an earbud, wherein each slot is coupled to a power source of the controller to charge said earbud when received in each slot in said pair of slots;
a plurality of control buttons and one or more touch input surfaces defined on one or more surfaces of the controller, wherein the one or more surfaces includes said first surface, each of the plurality of control buttons and each of the one or more touch input surfaces configured to provide an input for performing an action in the interactive application; and
a processor coupled to each of the slots and configured to execute program instructions to pair the earbud received therein to the controller and to charge the earbud using the power source of the controller, the pairing of the earbud allows the earbud to share a pairing between the controller and a computing device executing the interactive application to communicate with the computing device.
en zo (conclusie 19):
19. A system for executing an interactive application, comprising:
a computing device for executing an instance of the interactive application, the interactive application generating streaming content for rendering, the streaming content including at least an audio portion and a video portion;
a display screen associated with the computing device for rendering the video portion of the streaming content;
a controller for providing input during execution of the interactive application, the controller including,
a first surface with a pair of slots defined thereon, each slot of the pair of slots configured to store an earbud, wherein each slot is coupled to a power source of the controller to charge said earbud received therein, wherein said power source is used to charge the controller;
a plurality of control buttons and one or more touch input surfaces defined on one or more surfaces of the controller, wherein the one or more surfaces includes said first surface, each of the plurality of control buttons and each of the one or more touch input surfaces configured to provide an input for performing an action in the interactive application;
a memory to store program instructions for setting up earbuds stored in said pair of slots; and
a processor to execute said program instructions retrieved from memory for setting up the earbuds.
Opvallend is dus dat het hier niet per se gaat om het feit dat de oordoppen in de controller kunnen, maar minstens zo veel om het feit dat de oordoppen door middel van de controller worden gepaired met de spelcomputer.
Je zou zelfs kunnen speculeren dat Sony al dacht dat het opbergen van oordoppen in een controller op zichzelf niet nieuw of inventief zou zijn, anders hadden ze dat namelijk wel geclaimed.
Hoe dan ook, de onderzoeker van het EOB wijst in de eerste plaats naar D2 van plantronics. Daarin is een afstandbediening getoond, die met je telefoon verbind, oodropjes oplaadt, en audio van je telefoon doorgeeft naar de oordopjes. Volgens de onderzoeker zijn de volgende paragrafen van D2 voldoende om de nieuwheid weg te nemen van de pair functie:
[0028]FIG. 2C is a block diagram of an operational environment 200 of a control pod 100, in accordance with an example of this disclosure. The control pod 100 is in signal communication with a smart device 202 (e.g., a smart phone) over a first channel 205, and in signal communication with a headset 206 over a second channel 209. The headset 206 can include one or more speakers 214 and one or more microphones 216. In at least one example of this disclosure, the speaker(s) 214 and microphone(s) 216 each comprise their own radio (not shown).
[0029]In the example of FIG. 2C, a radio 106 of the control pod 100 is receiving a first data stream 210 from a radio 218 of the smart device over the first channel 205, and transmitting a second data stream 212 over the second channel 209. The first data stream 210 can contain audio data, call information, and other information from the smart device 202. The second data stream 212 can contain audio data for broadcast by speaker 214. The audio data broadcast by the speaker 214 can correspond to audio data of the first data stream 210. For example, music stored by the smart device 202 can be relayed to the speakers 214 by the control pod 100. In at least one example, relaying of such audio data (e.g., music) by the control pod 100 can be paused or stopped when a user inputs an input at the user interface 110. In at least one example of this disclosure, the processor 116 can detect when the headset 206 is coupled to the power source 104 through the pin 114 and can terminate the first channel 205 and/or the second channel 209 in response.
Ik denk dat de conclusie van de onderzoeker wat kort door de bocht is, want de functionaliteit in deze paragrafen heeft niets te maken met het pairen van de oordoppen met de spelcomputer (of telefoon in het geval van D2), maar zorgt juist dat de controller (control pod in D2) tussen de telefoon en oordoppen moet blijven. Ik verwacht daarom dat Sony zich zal verweren, al dan niet door de conclusies iets aan te scherpen. Mogelijk overtuigen ze daarmee de onderzoeker, zodat ze toch octrooi kunnen krijgen. Ik zal niet zeggen of ik denk dat dat zou moeten lukken.
De Amerikaanse onderzoeker geeft trouwens al wel te kennen dat hij/zij conclusie 2 inventief vindt (en dus bereid zou zijn daarop octrooi te verlenen).
in conclusie 2 staat:
2. The controller of claim 1, wherein
each slot includes one or more sensors to detect presence of said earbud in said slot, wherein the one or more touch input surfaces includes a touch input surface defined on a surface of an opening of each slot, the touch input surface at the opening equipped with one or more sensors to detect user input, and wherein the processor is configured to detect a user input at the touch input surface of the opening and interpret the user input to perform an action associated with the earbud, wherein the action is a pairing action, or a charging action, or forwarding action directing audio content to said earbud for rendering.
De onderzoeker verwijst hier naar D1 omdat daar al wel knoppen op een oplaadcase zijn aangebracht, maar stelt dat het niet voor de hand ligt om de knoppen door touch te vervangen.
Je kunt daar natuurlijk van vinden wat je wilt, maar dat is wat er tot nu toe over is gezegd.
Kort samengevat:
1. de werkelijk geclaimde uitvinding gaat net zo veel over het doorgeven van de pairing tussen controller en spelcomputer naar de oordoppen
2. het betreft een aanvraag, er is nog niets verleend
3. een eerste beoordeling is voor conclusie 1 negatief op basis van D1 en D2 (Apple en Plantronic aanvragen), maar een andere conclusie (2) wordt wel positief beoordeeld.
4. Sony mag nog verweer voeren voor conclusie 1 (of een andere conclusie).
Aangepast: de onderzoeker is van het EOB, niet van het Amerikaanse octrooibureau zoals ik eerder schreef op basis van een incorrecte aanname.
[Reactie gewijzigd door kamphuisa op 28 juli 2024 15:32]