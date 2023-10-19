Sony-patent toont PlayStation-controller met ingebouwde oplader voor oordoppen

Sony heeft een patent aangevraagd voor een PlayStation-controller met een ingebouwde oplader voor draadloze oordoppen. De oordoppen worden opgeslagen in sleuven in de controller, bijvoorbeeld achter de touchpad. Het is niet bekend of en wanneer een dergelijke controller uitkomt.

Sony diende het patent op 7 april 2022 in, hoewel deze pas onlangs openbaar is gemaakt, merkte GameRant als eerste op. Het betreft een grotendeels 'normale' controller, die twee sleuven bevat om draadloze oordopjes in op te bergen. De controller kan de oordoppen op deze manier niet alleen opladen, maar ook verbinden met de console.

Het patent toont verschillende opties voor het opbergen van de oordoppen, onder meer achter de touchpad op de controller. Er worden opslagplekken in de handgrepen van de controller genoemd. "Door de controller te gebruiken als opslagruimte en oplader voor oordopjes, hoeven er niet langer twee aparte apparaten te worden beheerd", schrijft Sony in zijn patent. Dit moet de gebruikerservaring van de apparaten versimpelen.

Het is niet bekend of en wanneer Sony een PlayStation-controller met ingebouwde opslagruimte voor oordopjes daadwerkelijk uitbrengt. Het bedrijf kondigde eerder dit jaar wel zijn draadloze Pulse Explore-oordoppen aan, die speciaal bedoeld zijn voor gebruik met de PS5 en de PlayStation Portal-handheld. Het is niet bekend of Sony de vermeende controller introduceert voor gebruik met deze twee consoles en die oordoppen.

PlayStation-patent controller met ingebouwde opslag oordopjes
Bron: Sony-patent

Door Daan van Monsjou

Nieuwsredacteur

19-10-2023 15:38

19-10-2023 • 15:38

26

Reacties (26)

Carino 19 oktober 2023 20:39
Dit is toch niet patentwaardig?! Buiten dat de accu van de DualSense ronduit slecht is, lijkt dit me niet de ergonomie van de controller te bevorderen...
kamphuisa @Carino20 oktober 2023 07:32
Misschien niet, maar dat kan je op basis van wat in het artikel hierboven staat, eventueel aangevuld met jouw opmerking over de ergonomie nog niet zeggen. Het meest relevant is een vergelijking tussen de geclaimde vinding en de stand van de techniek, waaronder alles valt wat al bekend was op de dag van indiening (dus voor 7 april 2022).

Die vergelijking is nog niet definitief gemaakt. Het document waar Tweakers naar refereert is een publicatie van een octrooiaanvraag, dat wil zeggen Sony heeft gevraagd of ze octrooi mogen, maar het octrooi is nog niet verleend. Wat dat betreft kan je ook rustig octrooi aanvragen op het wiel, je krijgt het dan alleen niet verleend (behalve in landen waar niet getoetst wordt, zoals Nederland - hier worden vernietigbare octrooien zonder moeite verleend).

Als je zelf een inschatting wilt maken van de "patentwaardigheid", kan je kijken naar hoe Sony de uitvinding claimt, en dat vergelijken met de stand van de techniek. Tot die laatste behoren onder meer een aantal publicaties die een onderzoeker van het Europees Octrooibureau (EOB) heeft opgezocht. De meest relevante lijken deze:
D1: US2018/091884A1 (Apple)
D2: US2022/043624 (Plantronics)
Je kunt de andere zoekresultaten en de mening van de onderzoeker inzien via de eveneens ingediende en gepubliceerde internationale aanvraag.

Om te bepalen of het "patentwaardig" is, moet je twee vragen beantwoorden:
1. is de geclaimde vinding nieuw
2. is de geclaimde vinding inventief.

Sony claimt de vinding op het moment als volgt (conclusie 1):
1. A controller used to provide inputs to an interactive application, comprising:
a first surface with a pair of slots defined thereon, each slot of the pair of slots configured to store an earbud, wherein each slot is coupled to a power source of the controller to charge said earbud when received in each slot in said pair of slots;
a plurality of control buttons and one or more touch input surfaces defined on one or more surfaces of the controller, wherein the one or more surfaces includes said first surface, each of the plurality of control buttons and each of the one or more touch input surfaces configured to provide an input for performing an action in the interactive application; and
a processor coupled to each of the slots and configured to execute program instructions to pair the earbud received therein to the controller and to charge the earbud using the power source of the controller, the pairing of the earbud allows the earbud to share a pairing between the controller and a computing device executing the interactive application to communicate with the computing device.
en zo (conclusie 19):
19. A system for executing an interactive application, comprising:
a computing device for executing an instance of the interactive application, the interactive application generating streaming content for rendering, the streaming content including at least an audio portion and a video portion;
a display screen associated with the computing device for rendering the video portion of the streaming content;
a controller for providing input during execution of the interactive application, the controller including,
a first surface with a pair of slots defined thereon, each slot of the pair of slots configured to store an earbud, wherein each slot is coupled to a power source of the controller to charge said earbud received therein, wherein said power source is used to charge the controller;
a plurality of control buttons and one or more touch input surfaces defined on one or more surfaces of the controller, wherein the one or more surfaces includes said first surface, each of the plurality of control buttons and each of the one or more touch input surfaces configured to provide an input for performing an action in the interactive application;
a memory to store program instructions for setting up earbuds stored in said pair of slots; and
a processor to execute said program instructions retrieved from memory for setting up the earbuds.
Opvallend is dus dat het hier niet per se gaat om het feit dat de oordoppen in de controller kunnen, maar minstens zo veel om het feit dat de oordoppen door middel van de controller worden gepaired met de spelcomputer.

Je zou zelfs kunnen speculeren dat Sony al dacht dat het opbergen van oordoppen in een controller op zichzelf niet nieuw of inventief zou zijn, anders hadden ze dat namelijk wel geclaimed.

Hoe dan ook, de onderzoeker van het EOB wijst in de eerste plaats naar D2 van plantronics. Daarin is een afstandbediening getoond, die met je telefoon verbind, oodropjes oplaadt, en audio van je telefoon doorgeeft naar de oordopjes. Volgens de onderzoeker zijn de volgende paragrafen van D2 voldoende om de nieuwheid weg te nemen van de pair functie:
[0028]FIG. 2C is a block diagram of an operational environment 200 of a control pod 100, in accordance with an example of this disclosure. The control pod 100 is in signal communication with a smart device 202 (e.g., a smart phone) over a first channel 205, and in signal communication with a headset 206 over a second channel 209. The headset 206 can include one or more speakers 214 and one or more microphones 216. In at least one example of this disclosure, the speaker(s) 214 and microphone(s) 216 each comprise their own radio (not shown).
[0029]In the example of FIG. 2C, a radio 106 of the control pod 100 is receiving a first data stream 210 from a radio 218 of the smart device over the first channel 205, and transmitting a second data stream 212 over the second channel 209. The first data stream 210 can contain audio data, call information, and other information from the smart device 202. The second data stream 212 can contain audio data for broadcast by speaker 214. The audio data broadcast by the speaker 214 can correspond to audio data of the first data stream 210. For example, music stored by the smart device 202 can be relayed to the speakers 214 by the control pod 100. In at least one example, relaying of such audio data (e.g., music) by the control pod 100 can be paused or stopped when a user inputs an input at the user interface 110. In at least one example of this disclosure, the processor 116 can detect when the headset 206 is coupled to the power source 104 through the pin 114 and can terminate the first channel 205 and/or the second channel 209 in response.
Ik denk dat de conclusie van de onderzoeker wat kort door de bocht is, want de functionaliteit in deze paragrafen heeft niets te maken met het pairen van de oordoppen met de spelcomputer (of telefoon in het geval van D2), maar zorgt juist dat de controller (control pod in D2) tussen de telefoon en oordoppen moet blijven. Ik verwacht daarom dat Sony zich zal verweren, al dan niet door de conclusies iets aan te scherpen. Mogelijk overtuigen ze daarmee de onderzoeker, zodat ze toch octrooi kunnen krijgen. Ik zal niet zeggen of ik denk dat dat zou moeten lukken.

De Amerikaanse onderzoeker geeft trouwens al wel te kennen dat hij/zij conclusie 2 inventief vindt (en dus bereid zou zijn daarop octrooi te verlenen).

in conclusie 2 staat:
2. The controller of claim 1, wherein
each slot includes one or more sensors to detect presence of said earbud in said slot, wherein the one or more touch input surfaces includes a touch input surface defined on a surface of an opening of each slot, the touch input surface at the opening equipped with one or more sensors to detect user input, and wherein the processor is configured to detect a user input at the touch input surface of the opening and interpret the user input to perform an action associated with the earbud, wherein the action is a pairing action, or a charging action, or forwarding action directing audio content to said earbud for rendering.
De onderzoeker verwijst hier naar D1 omdat daar al wel knoppen op een oplaadcase zijn aangebracht, maar stelt dat het niet voor de hand ligt om de knoppen door touch te vervangen.

Je kunt daar natuurlijk van vinden wat je wilt, maar dat is wat er tot nu toe over is gezegd.

Kort samengevat:
1. de werkelijk geclaimde uitvinding gaat net zo veel over het doorgeven van de pairing tussen controller en spelcomputer naar de oordoppen
2. het betreft een aanvraag, er is nog niets verleend
3. een eerste beoordeling is voor conclusie 1 negatief op basis van D1 en D2 (Apple en Plantronic aanvragen), maar een andere conclusie (2) wordt wel positief beoordeeld.
4. Sony mag nog verweer voeren voor conclusie 1 (of een andere conclusie).

Aangepast: de onderzoeker is van het EOB, niet van het Amerikaanse octrooibureau zoals ik eerder schreef op basis van een incorrecte aanname.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kamphuisa op 28 juli 2024 15:32]

Sahri @Carino20 oktober 2023 10:54
Inderdaad en die in de dualsense edge is nog slechter... Ze moeten echt wat aan die battery life doen.
dinoballz @Carino22 oktober 2023 09:45
Batterij is niet per se slecht, maar de controller vereist meer stroom onder andere door de resistance features van de trekker knoppen.

Voordeel is ook dat je ‘m niet per se aan de console hoeft op te laden. Gewoon een telefoonlader naast je stoel/bank en onbeperkt doorgaan.
Doopliss 19 oktober 2023 15:49
Ik mis nog steeds de tijden van de Xbox 360 waar je automatisch een headset bij kreeg en het sociale aspect, soms met vreemden, maar vooral met vrienden/bekenden uitstekend tot zijn recht kwam en je vaak in 'party' verband met mensen aan het gamen was.. Misschien is dit een stap terug in die richting
SuperflipNL @Doopliss19 oktober 2023 15:53
Aan de andere kant heeft elke PS5 controller een ingebouwde microfoon en speaker. Ik kan niet oordelen over de kwaliteit. Speel zelf met vrienden met een koptelefoon met aparte microfoon.
marc574 @SuperflipNL19 oktober 2023 16:03
Die werkt heel goed, nadeel is alleen dat je de geluiden uit de omgeving ook hoort. Als je alleen op een kamer zit werkt het uitstekend, zelfs de geluiden van de controller hoor je niet terug.
Dark_Falcon @marc57420 oktober 2023 10:01
Nou dan moet je niet met de adaptieve triggers en trilmotoren op maximaal spelen. (dualsense ps5 controller)
Dan hoor je wel degelijk continu het gerammel van de triggers in de microfoon, die kan de dualsense niet wegfilteren.
Pak maar eens een mini gun in gta 5 op ps5, schiet die leeg en vraag maar aan de ander wat die kan verstaan.
Microfoon in de controller lijkt misschien handig, maar alleen als je op de controler de trilfunctie uit zet of heel zacht.

En dan heb ik het verder niet eens over de kwaliteit van de simpele mic

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dark_Falcon op 28 juli 2024 15:32]

MeltedForest @SuperflipNL19 oktober 2023 19:08
Die ingebouwde microfoon is echt een partij rommel niet te geloven. Ik versta degene bijna niet en het geluid is heel blikkerig. Maar meestal is het enige wat gezegd wordt: "moment ik pak even mijn headset." Dus dat kan nog net.
RefriedNoodle @Doopliss19 oktober 2023 16:15
Ik mis nog steeds de tijden van de Xbox 360 waar je automatisch een headset bij kreeg
Was dat bij de 360? Ik kan me alleen maar de los verkochte headset herinneren.

Bij de originele Xbox kreeg je in ieder geval wel een headset meegeleverd bij het Xbox Live starterspakket.
Caayn @RefriedNoodle19 oktober 2023 16:20
De Pro/Premium/Elite (met HDD) modellen hadden een headset inbegrepen. Bij de core/arcade (zonder HDD) modellen moest je deze los aanschaffen. Een aantal slim/S modellen hadden ook standaard een headset in de doos. Bij de Xbox One was deze initieel ook standaard inbegrepen en is pas later volledig geschrapt als standaard accessoire.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Caayn op 28 juli 2024 15:32]

Mancunian4 @Doopliss19 oktober 2023 16:13
Ik kan me herinneren dat er bij een bepaald model van playstation ook een enkel oortje mee geleverd werd, maar dat terzijde kochten wij toch altijd een bijkomende headset, bedraad of draadloos om zo hele avonden in een party te zitten lachen. Echter hebben we allemaal de dag van vandaag nog steeds een headset en een discord account, maar gebeurt dit over het algemeen veel minder omdat iedereen een drukke planning heeft nu we allemaal ouder zijn. Dat gevoel van vroeger gaat helaas nooit terug komen. Nostalgie :)
Alxndr 19 oktober 2023 16:54
Dit zou dan alleen werken met dat zeer specifieke model oordopjes?

Om (efficiënt) draadloos op te laden moeten ze toch precies goed gepositioneerd zijn en moeten het voltage en de stroom kloppen? Of zijn die laatste twee wel al gestandaardiseerd?

Bovendien, je gebruikt je €100+ oordopjes toch niet alleen voor je console maar ook voor je mobiel? Ik ga niet mijn controler meenemen ipv oplaaddoosje. Sterker nog, ik zou ze daarom altijd in m'n oplaaddoosje stoppen zodat ik ze niet vergeet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Alxndr op 28 juli 2024 15:32]

ASNNetworks @Alxndr19 oktober 2023 18:02
Nou, heel toevallig verkoopt Sony ook binnenkort nieuwe in-ear oordopjes genaamd PlayStation Earbuds. Aangezien ze met een eigen protocol komen voor draadloze verbinding met de PS5 en PS Portal, lijkt het mij dat ze in de toekomst hier op door investeren met nieuwe producten. Dus een nieuwe controller en nieuwe earbuds die erin kunnen opladen is niet zo vergezocht.

https://www.theverge.com/...lore-elite-features-price
Beakzz @ASNNetworks19 oktober 2023 21:24
Gewoon en heel nieuw protocol bedenken om wireless oordopjes te kunnen verkopen bij je andere hardware. Was ook zo fantastisch toen ze die speciale dure geheugenkaartjes hadden voor de Vita waar door die zo ongeveer DOA was bij release.
ASNNetworks @Beakzz20 oktober 2023 09:57
Bij de Vita geef ik je gelijk. Maar bij deze oordopjes niet. Hoe bluetooth momenteel werkt en in headsets/oordoppen wordt geïmplementeerd heeft simpelweg teveel lag voor gamen (en dan ook voice chat erbij). Ik heb verschillende systemen geprobeerd (PC, consoles, soundbars, TV's noem het maar op) met allerlei bluetooth headsets/oordoppen (Apple's AirPods Pro's, Sony XM4, Galaxy Buds Pro, en andere). Er is altijd lag in audio met gamen. Leuk dat de Switch bluetooth audio heeft toegevoegd tijd geleden qua updates, maar het is werkelijk onbruikbaar als je serieus bent met.

Iedereen zeurt nu over dat ze een nieuw protocol introduceren, maar noem maar één persoon die ook echt bluetooth gebruikt om daadwerkelijk mee te gamen (audio) én geen latency ervaart qua geluid. Waarom denk je dat alle gaming headsets geen bluetooth gebruiken voor de game audio, maar een eigen dongle.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ASNNetworks op 28 juli 2024 15:32]

Beakzz @ASNNetworks20 oktober 2023 12:06
Heb de Anker Liberty 4 NC met game mode en die zijn gewoon heel acceptabel. Ook hebben die nog een setje met USB-C dongle (nog steeds bluetooth) en die werken ook gewoon goed (officieel voor de Oculus VR).

Zal het niet perfect noemen, maar goed genoeg voor handheld gaming. Vraag mij hoe dan ook af hoe pro je gaat gamen op een stream handheld en had dat normale BT chipje er niet bij gekund zo dat je de mensen een optie geeft? Nu is het bedraad of Sony's oplossing die je enkel daar voor kan gebruiken (voorlopig).

De merken die jij opnoemt hebben latency totaal niet als prioriteit. Vooral de Airpods Pro zijn totaal niet geschikt voor gaming (had ik). En ik begrijp dus dat Sony heeft aangegeven dat dit protocol alle latency weg neemt?
ASNNetworks @Beakzz20 oktober 2023 13:18
Dan bevestig je toch precies het probleem. "Prima" is prima als je een serie lijkt. Met gamen is "prima" gewoon niet echt prettig. Je wil je controller input zo gelijk mogelijk hebben hebben met je audio en beeld. Daarnaast schets je exact het probleem wat ik uitleg: bluetooth is bluetooth niet, bij de ene merk heb je nog meer latency dan de ander. Dus dan is de oplossing een hele specifieke koptelefoon kopen die met gamen goed werkt, maar je buiten op straat niet wil dragen tenzij je eruit wil zien alsof je in een Apache helicopter zit.

Playstation Link (zo heet het nieuwe protocol) werkt met de nieuwe Earbuds en PS5 en Portal. Naast hele lage latency biedt het ook lossless audio aan, wat gewoon dus zeker een bestaansrecht verdient, gezien bluetooth deze 2 simpelweg niet op deze manier kan aanbieden. Was het niks anders dan een andere type aansluiting, had ik je gelijk gegeven. Maar in dit geval is het een ander techniek die ook nieuwe voordelen met zich meebrengt, wat beter werkt dan bluetooth.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ASNNetworks op 28 juli 2024 15:32]

Beakzz @ASNNetworks20 oktober 2023 23:16
Nee ik bevestig het niet, want ik moet echt mijn best doen om het te merken. Totaal niet zoals met de Airpods Pro of mijn andere Anker oordopjes, maar die heb ik er wel speciaal op uitgezocht dus dat zal zeker uit maken.

We gaan het zien hoe goed dit protocol in de praktijk gaat werken en of de consument dat echt een meerwaarde vindt hebben in combinatie met de meerprijs die het met zich mee brengt. Jij ziet er waarde in, maar de normale jongere consument bv. is opgegroeid met TV boxjes (als ik naar mijn neefjes en nichtjes kijk), Telefoon luidsprekers en vrij lage kwaliteit MP3 audio.

Mij kan je wel blij maken met lossless, maar vrienden snappen al niet meer wat daar de meerwaarde aan is (30-40 jarigen).

Baal hoe dan ook dat ze voor die Portal gegaan zijn ipv een Vita 2 die ook kan streamen, maar dat terzijde :)
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Alxndr19 oktober 2023 17:06
Dit zou dan alleen werken met dat zeer specifieke model oordopjes?
Dat vermoed ik wel. De oordopjes moet in de controller passen en je wilt geen gerammel wanneer deze ergens los in zitten tijdens het gamen wanneer je ze niet gebruikt. Dit zijn vast dedicated oordopjes van Sony zelf.
Lekker Ventje 19 oktober 2023 17:28
Nog minder ruimte voor een goede accu op deze manier. Ik wil weer terug naar de accuduur van de PS3 controller.
Linksquest Moderator Spielerij
19 oktober 2023 18:02
Leuk dat het kan, en deels ook wel handig in combinatie met die nieuwe Playstation oordopjes, maar of ik het veel zou gaan gebruiken is nog maar de vraag.
LeroyBrown84 @Linksquest19 oktober 2023 19:16
Misschien gebruik ik ze over 30 jaar, wanneer ze als micro-drone automatisch je gehoorgang binnenvliegen ;)
EricVC 19 oktober 2023 19:55
Aiai, en de accuduur is al zo belabberd op de DualSense :P
KuroHana 19 oktober 2023 22:08
Ordopjes laden ? Dan ken je nog korter spelen, waarom doe sony al deze moeite i.p.v hun systeem eens een upgrade geven, en meer ondersteuning voor de dual sense edge, ik snap echt niet wat sony aan het doen is,

Zelfs de pc geef meer mogelijkheden op de edge controller dan de playstation zelf,

Sony is echt rommelig momenteel voor de playstation, alleen maar assets maar geen of nauwelijks ondersteuning voor die assets
eYaTed 20 oktober 2023 13:01
Dus eigenlijk wat Apple met zijn AirPods en case doet, doet Sony in zijn controller.
Mis het Apple patent dit specifiek of komt er een rechtszaak tussen Apple en Sony?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

