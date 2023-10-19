Sony-patent toont PlayStation-controller met ingebouwde oplader voor oordoppen

Sony heeft een patent aangevraagd voor een PlayStation-controller met een ingebouwde oplader voor draadloze oordoppen. De oordoppen worden opgeslagen in sleuven in de controller, bijvoorbeeld achter de touchpad. Het is niet bekend of en wanneer een dergelijke controller uitkomt.

Sony diende het patent op 7 april 2022 in, hoewel deze pas onlangs openbaar is gemaakt, merkte GameRant als eerste op. Het betreft een grotendeels 'normale' controller, die twee sleuven bevat om draadloze oordopjes in op te bergen. De controller kan de oordoppen op deze manier niet alleen opladen, maar ook verbinden met de console.

Het patent toont verschillende opties voor het opbergen van de oordoppen, onder meer achter de touchpad op de controller. Er worden opslagplekken in de handgrepen van de controller genoemd. "Door de controller te gebruiken als opslagruimte en oplader voor oordopjes, hoeven er niet langer twee aparte apparaten te worden beheerd", schrijft Sony in zijn patent. Dit moet de gebruikerservaring van de apparaten versimpelen.

Het is niet bekend of en wanneer Sony een PlayStation-controller met ingebouwde opslagruimte voor oordopjes daadwerkelijk uitbrengt. Het bedrijf kondigde eerder dit jaar wel zijn draadloze Pulse Explore-oordoppen aan, die speciaal bedoeld zijn voor gebruik met de PS5 en de PlayStation Portal-handheld. Het is niet bekend of Sony de vermeende controller introduceert voor gebruik met deze twee consoles en die oordoppen.