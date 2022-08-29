Facebook stemt in met schikking privacyrechtszaak over Cambridge Analytica

Meta's socialmediaplatform Facebook stemt in met een schikking in een rechtszaak over het Cambridge Analytica-privacyschandaal. Details over de schikking, zoals het eventuele bedrag dat Meta betaalt, zijn niet bekend.

De aanklager en Facebook-moederbedrijf Meta hebben een akkoord bereikt voor een schikking en werken nu aan de laatste details, blijkt uit rechtszaakdocumenten die zijn ingezien door The Verge. De twee partijen hebben de rechter verzocht om de rechtszaak zestig dagen op te schorten, terwijl de schikking wordt afgerond. Er worden nog geen details gedeeld over de voorwaarden van de schikking. Meta heeft nog niet gereageerd op de schikking.

De zaak zou hebben voorgedaan in de federale rechtbank van San Francisco. Er werd onder meer een schadevergoeding geëist omdat Facebook illegaal toegang tot privégegevens van gebruikers zou hebben gegeven aan derde partijen, waaronder Cambridge Analytica. De aanklagers beweerden dat het bedrijf niet adequaat heeft gehandeld om de gegevens van gebruikers te beschermen. Als de rechtszaak was doorgegaan, dan hadden Meta-ceo Mark Zuckerberg en voormalig coo Sheryl Sandberg voor moeten komen bij de rechtbank. Zuckerberg moest in 2018 al verklaringen afleggen in het Amerikaanse Congres.

Het Cambridge Analytica-schandaal kwam in 2018 aan het licht. Via een Facebook-app zou het bedrijf de gegevens van in totaal tientallen miljoenen Facebook-gebruikers vergaard hebben. Vervolgens zouden die gegevens onder meer gebruikt worden voor het tonen van gerichte advertenties, onder andere in de verkiezingscampagne van voormalig Amerikaans president Trump. Facebook kreeg eerder al een boete van 5 miljard dollar van de Amerikaanse FTC.