Facebook stemt in met schikking privacyrechtszaak over Cambridge Analytica

Meta's socialmediaplatform Facebook stemt in met een schikking in een rechtszaak over het Cambridge Analytica-privacyschandaal. Details over de schikking, zoals het eventuele bedrag dat Meta betaalt, zijn niet bekend.

De aanklager en Facebook-moederbedrijf Meta hebben een akkoord bereikt voor een schikking en werken nu aan de laatste details, blijkt uit rechtszaakdocumenten die zijn ingezien door The Verge. De twee partijen hebben de rechter verzocht om de rechtszaak zestig dagen op te schorten, terwijl de schikking wordt afgerond. Er worden nog geen details gedeeld over de voorwaarden van de schikking. Meta heeft nog niet gereageerd op de schikking.

De zaak zou hebben voorgedaan in de federale rechtbank van San Francisco. Er werd onder meer een schadevergoeding geëist omdat Facebook illegaal toegang tot privégegevens van gebruikers zou hebben gegeven aan derde partijen, waaronder Cambridge Analytica. De aanklagers beweerden dat het bedrijf niet adequaat heeft gehandeld om de gegevens van gebruikers te beschermen. Als de rechtszaak was doorgegaan, dan hadden Meta-ceo Mark Zuckerberg en voormalig coo Sheryl Sandberg voor moeten komen bij de rechtbank. Zuckerberg moest in 2018 al verklaringen afleggen in het Amerikaanse Congres.

Het Cambridge Analytica-schandaal kwam in 2018 aan het licht. Via een Facebook-app zou het bedrijf de gegevens van in totaal tientallen miljoenen Facebook-gebruikers vergaard hebben. Vervolgens zouden die gegevens onder meer gebruikt worden voor het tonen van gerichte advertenties, onder andere in de verkiezingscampagne van voormalig Amerikaans president Trump. Facebook kreeg eerder al een boete van 5 miljard dollar van de Amerikaanse FTC.

Door Daan van Monsjou

Nieuwsredacteur

Feedback • 29-08-2022 12:12 84

29-08-2022 • 12:12

84

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SSDtje 29 augustus 2022 13:15
"Het Cambridge Analytica-schandaal kwam in 2018 aan het licht"
En hoe en wat zat dat ookal weer: :)

Where Cambridge Analytica came from:
Cambridge Analytica emerged from the alignment of two companies:
  • Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), a UK company
  • Renaissance Technologies, a US hedge fund.
Page: 12/29

SCL:
It was founded in the 90s by Nigel Oakes (ex-Saatchi & Saatchi):
  • SCL is a behavioural research and strategic communication company.
  • Core business is data mining and data analysis on a specified audience.
  • Based on results, communications will be specifically targeted to key audience groups to modify behavior in accordance with the goal of the client.
  • It started in the 90s with commercial work: targeted advertising.
  • It then moved into political communications (particularly in the developing world), and military psyops.
  • It has influenced elections in Italy, Latvia, Ukraine, Albania, Romania, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia (. . . )
  • It has worked on counter-radicalisation in Pakistan and Yemen.
  • It has helped Nato counter Russian propaganda in eastern Europe. ('Recoding the mass consciousness to turn patriotism into collaborationism')
Page: 13/29

Renaissance:
  • Renaissance is a hedge fund, founded in 1982.
  • It was one of the first successful funds to use 'quantitative trading'. (From 1994 through mid-2014 it averaged a 71.8% annual return.)
  • The most influential people in the company are computational linguists, recruited in the 90s from a group at IBM.
- Peter Brown and Bob Mercer (co-CEOs since 2009)
- David Magerman
  • Both at IBM, they pioneered statistical natural language processing.
Page: 15/ 29

What quant methods make Renaissance so good?:
Some guesses:
  • Sentiment analysis, information extraction on news items.
  • Good models of many languages.
  • Well-designed complex statistical models.
Page: 18/29

SCL + Bob Mercer: Cambridge Analytica:
Cambridge Analytica is an offshoot of SCL, created in 2013 to participate in US politics. Bob Mercer was one of the main investors in the company. Politically, Mercer is ultra-conservative.
  • He's one of the main funders of the far-right Breitbart website.
  • Steve Bannon (until recently exec chairman of Breitbart) was a VP on the board of Cambridge Analytica.
  • Its CEO is Alexander Nix.
Page: 19 / 29

Cambridge Analytica's database:
Cambridge Analytica took Aleksandr Kogan (SCL)'s Mechanical Turk Facebook data and amplified it from many sources. From a presentation given by Nix:
The company 'buys personal data from a range of different sources, like land registries, automotive data, shopping data, bonus cards, club memberships, what magazines you read, what churches you attend.'

[Nix displays the logos of globally active data brokers like Acxiom and Experian in the US, almost all personal data is for sale. For example, if you want to know where Jewish women live, you can simply buy this information, phone numbers included.]

Now Cambridge Analytica aggregates this data with the electoral rolls of the Republican party and online data and calculates an [OCEAN] personality profile. Digital footprints suddenly become real people with fears, needs, interests, and residential addresses.

'Nix likes to boast that Analytica's personality model has allowed it to create a personality profile for every adult in the U.S, 220 million of them, each with up to 5,000 data points.'

Page: 22 / 29

Analytica in the Brexit campaign:
In November 2015, Leave.EU (founded by Arron Banks, supported by Nigel Farage's UKIP) announced it had commissioned Cambridge Analytica to support its online campaign using OCEAN-based microtargeting.

(No money changed hands.)

Everywhere he went, Kosinski had to explain that he had nothing to do with this company.
Meanwhile, Aleksandr Kogan moved to Singapore, married, and changed his name to 'Aleksandr Spectre'.

Page: 23 / 29

Analytica in the Trump campaign:
In 2015, Analytica became known as the data analysis company for Ted Cruz’ presidential campaign. (Prior to this, several other US political campaigns.)
In 2016, Analytica started to work for Trump's campaign.
  • Trump talks a lot about 'another Brexit' during his campaign.
  • Jared Kushner and Jason Miller [on his campaign team] told Andy Wigmore of Leave. EU (in 2015, prior to Analytica) that's the holy grail is Artificial Intelligence.
Page: 24 / 29

Een ding is zeker, die hebben al heel wat op hun naam staan zeg :/

De Gehele .PDF is hier na te lezen/vinden: klik

Gehele link naar de.pdf: https://ai-and-society.wi...0/0f/Ai-and-elections.pdf

[Reactie gewijzigd door SSDtje op 29 juli 2024 10:15]

litebyte
@SSDtje29 augustus 2022 13:32
Om en 'bewegend beeld te geven' hoe ze te werk gingen kan ik de docu The Great Hack aanraden. Het is wel op de typische 'flashy' VS manier gemaakt, maar geeft een goede inkijk wat vooral voor invloed 'digitale overheden' als facebook (schuilnaam meta) en google hebben.

Ze manipuleren de publieke opinie en beinvloeden politieke processen. Elke overheid die werkelijk haar burgers wil beschermen zou zoiets als facebook (schuilnaam meta) allang verbieden om deze manier van biinvloeding te kunnen uitoefenen. Mits overheden er natuurlijk ook zelf baat bij hebben,..
Tintel
@litebyte29 augustus 2022 17:52
Elke overheid die werkelijk haar burgers wil beschermen
En welke overheid doet dit dan werkelijk zonder het stigma te gebruiken "het is voor hun bestwil want zo slim is de burger niet"?

Het mooie is dat ouders dit soms ook voor hun kinderen kunnen besluiten - "voor hun bestwil" maar zelfs die zullen uiteindelijk hun kinderen de vrijheid 'geven' om zelfstandig beslissingen te maken.

Een overheid doet dit (bijna) nooit. Die blijft beslissingen nemen 'voor de burger' omdat ze tenslotte zijn gekozen als vertegenwoordigers (in een democratisch land dan) - echter geldt dat voor veel politici al lang niet meer. Ze hebben zetels maar zijn eigenlijk niet meer gekozen door de burgers maar door een heel andere laag van de bevolking. Vandaar dat overheid niet meer het beste voor heeft met al haar burgers - wel een bepaalde subset.... :/
PhatFish 29 augustus 2022 13:01
Ergens jammer dat dit soort zaken überhaupt geschikt mogen worden. Ik snap dat het juridisch nu eenmaal niet anders is, echter zie ik daar ook een beperking/gebrek van de wetgeving waar iets aan gedaan moet worden. Nu kost het overtreden van de wet gewoon een bepaald bedrag en bedrijven (zelfs MKB, deed een oude baas van mij structureel richting de belastingdienst) calculeren dat gewoon in
n4m3l355
@PhatFish29 augustus 2022 14:14
Ik snap het juridisch niet, overduidelijk wat er aan de hand was, en nog steeds is, en dan schikt men? En wat zijn nou de consequenties voor Meta? Een straf van enkele honderden miljoenen, misschien een miljardje of twee en so what? Een bedrijf dat actief meewerkt aan het beïnvloeden van de souvereiniteit een land, om een stemming van een president te swingen en dan dit? Dat is toch een klap in het gezicht van de rechtstaat?

Zuckerberg zelf zou men verantwoordelijk moeten houden, een cel straf is niet onterecht, een stop voor het aannemen geld dat wordt gebruikt voor politieke advertenties of een algehele stop, het uiteen trekken Meta zou ik helemaal begrijpen. Dit is toch geen straf? Sterker nog men hoeft het eens te erkennen dat ze fout zaten, wat leert men hiervan? Men gaat gewoon lekker verder, ronduit schandalig.
Nas T @n4m3l35529 augustus 2022 15:59
... Dit is toch geen straf? ...
Klopt, denk ik.
We kunnen nu alleen speculeren over de hoogte van de schikking, maar ik denk dat het een meevaller zal zijn voor Facebook. Het alternatief zou waarschijnlijk een enorm slepende rechtszaak worden en dat had het in mijn ogen ook moeten worden en een celstraf zou niet gek zijn. Zuckerberg is eng en heeft een voor mij haast criminele manier van denken.

Maar het is, zo blijkt hier ook weer, aan ons om de cirkel te doorbreken. Stop met Facebook, stop met Meta, stop ook met Whatsapp (want: Meta), stop met Instagram.
Maar ook stop met Tiktok, stop met Google.

De afgelopen tien jaar is het een trend geworden dat onze gegevens verzameld worden en verkocht worden. Wat zat er voor ons in? Een "gratis" product. Maar ook een andere partij die miljarden met onze gegevens verdient en dat probeert maximaal uit te buiten. Google, Meta en zo zijn er nog wel een aantal.
De film enemy of the state was ooit shockerend maar is gewoon de realiteit voor iedereen die online actief is. En overheden zijn nog een stuk erger. Bedenk goed wat er onthult is met Prism, en vergeet vooral niet hoe betrouwbaar en competent overheden zijn met onze gegevens. Zelfs ons eigen kabinet is al zelfs gevallen door slechte beleid met betrekking tot onze gegevens. En diezelfde overheid wil nog méér verzamelen.

Alles wat we afstaan aan gegevens, is niet tot nauwelijks in ons voordeel. Ik gok dat het aantal keren dat onze gegevens op een nadelige manier gebruikt worden, wekelijks vaker het nieuws haalt, dan dat het daadwerkelijk positief uitpakt.
En zelfs als slecht nieuws beter verkoopt, denk ik niet dat we dat tot norm moeten verheven.

En vergeet de politiek alsjeblieft. De laatste verkiezingen heb ik geen partij kunnen vinden die een serieus plan heeft voor deze problematiek, zelfs de piratenpartij was zeer mild. Nog meer aandacht gaat er uit naar de etnische samenstelling en een asielstop, terwijl een asielstop niet mag (is onderdeel van een lang geleden getekend verdrag) en de etnische samenstelling is de laatste twintig jaar weinig veranderd, hooguit meer internationaal geworden. Dus ik hoop maar dat de PvdD meer kan betekenen voor dieren dan wat de andere partijen kunnen realiseren voor ons ...

Spoiler: ik gebruik ook helaas Google (Gmail, Android) en Whatsapp, maar ik probeer het te minimaliseren en zoek naar een goed alternatief. Zeker nu Google iemands (extreem) persoonlijke gegevens onterecht tegen een individu gebruikt heeft.
dimdek @Nas T30 augustus 2022 10:37
Voor een paar euro per jaar heb je een mailadres bij een Europees hosting bedrijf (bijvoorbeeld Strato) en heb je er ook nog een eigen domein bij zodat je niet 'vast' zit. Als je wilt kun je daar ook je agenda en contacten onderbrengen. Anders is een nas (die je ongetwijfeld al hebt ;) een prima manier.
Als ik me niet vergist zou het dit najaar mogelijk moeten zijn dat verschillende messengers berichten naar elkaar kunnen sturen, dus dan kun je Element, Jami, Signal of een andere messenger gebruiken zonder de connectie met je eigenwijze kennissen te verliezen.
Android is een beetje lastiger omdat geen enkele dozenschuiver in een Nederlandse telefoonwinkel lijkt te weten dat er een alternatief voor Google Android is. Je kunt een Fairphone kopen en er eenvoudig een ander OS opzetten. Verder staat een aantal bekende merken het gelukkig nog toe om een ander OS te laden (Sony, Xiami, Oppo, Samsung) na het offiecieel openen van de bootloader. Voor mij werkt dat al tijden heel prettig en ik kan Google redelijk buiten de deur houden. Het enige probleem is dat de luie programmeurs van apps niet beter weten dan de 'gratis' libraries van Google te gebruiken, zodat ze je toch nog in kaart hebben als je die apps wilt gebruiken.
PhatFish @n4m3l35530 augustus 2022 10:50
De wetgeving staat het toe. Dat ik het er wel of niet mee eens ben is daar niet zo relevant voor, helaas. Amerikaans recht is een geval apart, soms.

En inderdaad, men gaat gewoon lekker verder. De boete/schikking was gewoon ingecalculeerd, wordt betaald en daarna is het weer business as usual. Er is geen sprake van een straf, zelfs geen tik op de vingers. Als je genoeg geld hebt, is niks tegen de wet maar kost het gewoon een beetje geld
Fireshade @PhatFish31 augustus 2022 10:30
Hij bedoelt meer, waarom is Facebook niet aangeklaagd door het OM?
Als burgers Facebook kunnen aanklagen, dan is er dus ook grond voor het OM voor zo'n zaak.
Nu heeft het FTC al een boete gegeven - wat ook een schikking was (zonder echte veroordeling dus), misschien dat daarom het OM niet nogmaals een rechtszaak kan beginnen want FTC = overheid. Toch raar dat de FTC heeft aangepakt ipv het OM.
obimk1 @PhatFish29 augustus 2022 14:32
Gevangenis, voor een heel lange tijd.
akwman 29 augustus 2022 12:25
En zoals altijd komen ze weer weg met een schikking zoals alle andere multinationals.
puntje bij paaltje, "ons" data word verkocht en rechtbank schikt en geld zien wij niet..
Meta gaat gewoon door met data melken..
Pianist1985 @akwman29 augustus 2022 12:46
Social media zijn een groter maatschappelijk vergif dan tabak, alcohol, en de meeste harddrugs (uitgezonderd fentanyl) bij elkaar. Ik stel voor om de directie van Meta op dezelfde manier te behandelen als mensen die met een koffer vol heroïne gesnaaid worden op de luchthaven van Kuala Lumpur.
YopY @Pianist198529 augustus 2022 12:49
Je kunt een bedrijf alleen niet in een gevangenis gooien...
Pianist1985 @YopY29 augustus 2022 12:52
1. ik heb het niet over gevangenisstraffen
2. ik verwijs uitdrukkelijk naar de directie
3. je kunt een bedrijf tot criminele organisatie verklaren en de toko sluiten
Godjira @Pianist198529 augustus 2022 14:08
Hoewel ik het eens ben met je opmerking dat social media vergif zijn voor de samenleving/maatschappij, gaat het natuurlijk nooit lukken om Meta op te doeken, evenals enkele andere social media bedrijven. Die lui hebben een partij advocaten en legal-specialisten aan boord, daar kan zelfs een overheid niet tegenop.

Zie hier het probleem van grote multinationals, daar mag van mij best wat aan gedaan worden, maar ja... de vraag is hoe.
Pianist1985 @Godjira29 augustus 2022 15:23
Dat wil alleen maar zeggen dat het niet binnen de kaders van de wet op te lossen valt.

Meta heeft geen legermacht, en stel, een woedende menigte heeft het gemunt op hun hoofdkantoor, gaan die veredelde mall cops die ze als beveiligers hebben rondlopen daar, ondanks dat die bewapend zijn, daar iets aan doen? Ik zeg niet dat dat zou moeten, maar uiteindelijk geldt toch het recht van de sterkste.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pianist1985 op 29 juli 2024 10:15]

Northside @Pianist198530 augustus 2022 00:11
Dat geloof je toch zelf niet. In jouw voorbeeld: als meta jou identificeert als een 'leider' van die woedende menigte wordt er opeens kinderporno op je computer gevonden. Of er verschijnen opeens vrouwen in de media die zeggen dat je ze vroeger verkracht hebt.

Meta heeft helemaal geen leger nodig. Ze hebben andere manieren.
litebyte
@Pianist198529 augustus 2022 13:21
Social media is een zeer zeer ruim begrip, en dat hoeft net als elke andere media vorm helemaal geen vergif te zijn. Bedrijven als Meta zullen er altijd zijn, die vinden dat ze boven de wet staan en daar alle ruimte voor krijgen. Dat is niet alleen bij social media bedrijven - kijk maar naar Schiphol of Shell.

Het probleem is de ruimte die gekozen volksvertegenwoordigers en overheden geven aan bedrijven die zich boven de wet wanen. Als je kijkt hoeveel geld facebook (meta) pompt om de EU-politiek te beinvloeden - lees lobbyen (corruptie) dan staan ze op de derde plek in de EU (niet Europa.)

de macht van bedrijven als facebook (schuilnaam meta) is inmiddels al zo groot dat om electorale redenen alleen al uw gekozen volksvertegenwoordigers geen harde sancties durven te ondernemen losstaande van de lobbycratie waar we in leven. Een bedrijf als facebook (schuilnaam meta) zou allang verbannen zijn uit de EU als het uit China of elk ander land zou komen dat niet binnen de directe invloedsfeer ligt van de VSEU. En dat is eigenlijk nog veel enger dan zoiets als meta zelfe.
Pianist1985 @litebyte29 augustus 2022 13:41
Het is voor mij nog niet eens een kwestie van of ze boven de wet staan, of niet. De wet is imperfect en er zijn tig voorbeelden van dingen die boosaardig zijn maar wél legaal.

Juist die fixatie op de wet leidt ertoe dat wij het zelfreinigende vermogen van onze samenleving beknotten en niet datgene kunnen doen, dat nodig is, om de jeugd te beschermen tegen boosaardige invloeden. Wetgeving is namelijk een stroperig proces en we lopen altijd achter de feiten aan.

Wat in mijn ogen veel relevanter is, is de vraag: 'is hun core business intrinsiek slecht?' en het antwoord daarop is een volmondig 'ja', althans mijn antwoord.
litebyte
@Pianist198529 augustus 2022 20:25
De wet is imperfect, omdat bedrijven (digitale overheden) als facebook andere/strenge wetgeving middels lobbyen (omkopen) tegenhouden.

Wetgeving is het enige proces om dit soort bedrijven gelemiteerd aan te pakken. Natuurlijk heb je zeker als ouder bijv. ook verantwoording

Een bedrijf als meta, amazon of google is een geo-strategisch bedrijf voor de VS. Er zal alles aan gedaan worden (middels lobbyen) om deze bedrijven ook zo te houden. Het zijn feitelijk geo politieke instrumenten. Nu valt dat in westerse samenlevingen relatief nog mee, maar kijk naar een land als India of Nigeria waar door digitale kolonisatie van een bedrijf als facebook (schuilnaam Meta) letterlijk bepalend is voor tal van maatschappelijke processen
Pianist1985 @litebyte29 augustus 2022 21:03
De wet is per definitie imperfect omdat deze mensenwerk is. Zelfs in het hypothetische geval dat een moreel onkreukbaar iemand het voor het zeggen heeft.

En als de realiteit sneller verandert dan de snelheid waarmee nieuw beleid kan worden geformuleerd en goedgekeurd, dan loop je 24/7 achter de feiten aan.

De moderne maatschappij, is door de nagenoeg real-time communicatiemogelijkheden via digitale weg, veranderlijker dan ooit en de manier waarop wetgeving tot stand komt is én traag als dikke stront, én bovendien in handen van lui die nog te incapabel zijn om ook maar een kikker van de kant te duwen.

Niet alleen bedrijven als Meta, Apple en Google lobbyen en hebben een enorme oorlogskas voor lobbywerk. Hun tegenstanders, de vakbonden (die in de VS over een enorme hoeveelheid geld beschikken bijv. doordat ze in diverse staten zaken als pensioenen en arbeidsvoorwaarden voor complete beroepsgroepen regelen) doen dat net zo goed. Alleen hoor je daar niets van - omdat de lui die zich boos maken om de invloed van lobbyisten dat alleen maar doen als het lobbyisten betreft die werken voor opdrachtgevers die ze niet mogen.

Trouwens, er bestáát niet zoiets als digitale kolonisatie, consumenten graviteren gewoon naar de producten die zij het bruikbaarst achten en er is nu eenmaal niet echt serieuze concurrentie voor de westerse dotcom-sector. Wij waren er in die sector als eerste bij en we zijn, 'in the grand scheme of things', nog lang niet zo ver dat de wet van de remmende voorsprong ons al heeft ingehaald, dus vraag uit het buitenland naar dat soort diensten leidt er vanzelf toe dat men diensten van westerse makelij afneemt.
litebyte
@Pianist198529 augustus 2022 22:31
er bestaat zeker zoiets als digitale kolonisatie, Media waaronder The Atlantic en Guardian hebben daar goede artikelen aan gewijd,
hsb85 @Pianist198529 augustus 2022 14:04
fentanyl uitgezonderd? als medicatie voor ADHD bedoel je, of gaat dit ergens anders over?
clique @hsb8529 augustus 2022 14:16
Inderdaad fentanyl uitgezonderd, alles op de markt is recreatief te gebruiken behalve fentanyl.
Wij hebben hier in Nederland er gelukkig nog niet zoveel last van maar het is op een punt gekomen in Amerika waar je bang moet zijn dat je wiet gelaced is met die synthetische shit.
Pianist1985 @hsb8529 augustus 2022 15:24
Fentanyl is een synthetisch opiaat dat 100 keer potenter is dan morfine. OD's met dat spul zijn de leidende doodsoorzaak voor Amerikanen tussen de 18 en 45.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pianist1985 op 29 juli 2024 10:15]

Wouterie @akwman29 augustus 2022 12:28
Als ik het goed heb begrepen dat heb je met een schikking in elk geval twee partijen. De aanklager is in dit geval net zo schuldig aan het feit dat Meta wegkomt met een schikking. Zolang geld de grote drijfveer blijft kunnen ze inderdaad altijd wegkomen met een schikking.
ariekanari @Wouterie29 augustus 2022 12:45
Dit is de meest gunstige uitkomst voor Facebook.
De schikking tussen Facebook en de aanklager moet nog formeel worden bekrachtigd door een rechtbank maar dat is een formaliteit.

In een zaak tussen Citigroup en de SEC (aanklager) en waar een rechter (Rakoff) niet automatisch instemde met de getroffen schikking (deze zijn op een à twee handen te tellen) keerden zowel Citigroup als de SEC zich tegen deze uitspraak. Een hogere rechtbank besliste uiteindelijk in het voordeel van Citigroup.

Link (voor achtergrondinfo): Unappealing? A Higher Court Sides with the SEC against Judge Rakoff
YopY @Wouterie29 augustus 2022 12:48
De aanklager is in dit geval net zo schuldig aan het feit dat Meta wegkomt met een schikking.
True, maar het wordt vaak een kwestie van wie heeft de langste adem; advocaten hebben allerlei truuks om zo'n rechtszaak jarenlang door te laten etteren (zie bijv. SCO vs IBM, dat heeft bijna twintig jaar geduurd).
DNN!S @YopY29 augustus 2022 14:49
En dat zou geen MickeyMouse-rechtzaak zijn met stevige juridische teams van Meta waar je als overheid weer stevige mensen tegenover moet zetten, voor heel veel tijd. En wellicht een meervoudige kamer die er veel tijd mee kwijt is. Ik kan mij voorstellen dat er vooraf al wel een risicoanalyse is gemaakt en als Meta een straf toch af zou mogen kopen (bestuurders verdwijnen niet vaak in de cel) kan dat net zo goed meteen in een schikking.
Tintel
@Wouterie29 augustus 2022 13:45
Maar die aanklager doet z'n werk; die moet zorgen dat genoegdoening wordt geregeld. En een schikking is ook genoegdoening maar eigenlijk is het gewoon een "ja, je hebt ergens wel gelijk maar we geven het formeel niet toe maar betalen wel wat geld".

En geld is de enige drijfveer lijkt het wel... :|
Zynth @Tintel29 augustus 2022 13:51
Toch is genoegdoening meer dan financieel.
Ik kan me voorstellen dat voor het "publiek", het veel belangrijker is dat er kopfiguren veroordeelt worden voor hun daden, dan dat er geld in de schatkist wordt toegevoegd.
The Zep Man
@akwman29 augustus 2022 12:28
"ons" data word verkocht en rechtbank schikt en geld zien wij niet..
De rechtbank schikt niet. Dat doen de partijen onderling. Wijs naar de aanklager, die voor het geld gaat.
lilmonkey @The Zep Man29 augustus 2022 13:49
Kleine kanttekening: een rechter kan een schikking tegenhouden, bijvoorbeeld als de rechter vindt dat deze niet recht doet aan datgene dat in de zaak naar voren is gekomen. De rechtbank heeft dus wel enige verantwoordelijkheid hierin.
Ludewig @akwman29 augustus 2022 13:30
En zoals altijd komen ze weer weg met een schikking zoals alle andere multinationals.
In de VS wordt meer dan 90% van de zaken met een schikking afgedaan, dus zeker niet alleen bij multinationals.

En zowel in de VS als bij ons gaat een boetebedrag de staatskas in en wordt dus niet uitgekeerd aan een specifieke groep. Voor een schadevergoeding moet je een civiele procedure starten, wat eventueel ook collectief kan, met een 'class action lawsuit.' Daar ben ik ook zomaar wel eens in terechtgekomen.
i-chat @akwman29 augustus 2022 14:32
Ten eerste Niet de rechtbank maar het openbaar ministerie schikt

Dat komt waarschijnlijk omdat het beter is om te schikken en afspraken te maken vooral ook over andere meningsverschillen
En dus een gemakkelijke straf (ook al is die laag) + extra afspraken die makkelijker te bewijzen zijn

Dan om duizenden manuren te steken in deze zaak voor een iets hore straf terwijl er honderen andere zaken zoals straatroof drugsdealen of brandstichting blijven liggen

Zodat uiteindelijk die daders dan weer overmoedig worden en grotere vergrijpen gaan plegen, een straatroof wordt de volgende keer misschien een winkel overval mrt vuurwapen, die containerbrand een gebouw etc

Alles zodat Facebook een half procent minder winst maakt volgend jaar
PdeBie 29 augustus 2022 12:19
Dit is waarschijnlijk de goedkoopste en/of snelste manier voor FB / Meta om van dit schandaal af te komen en zo onder de naam Meta met een "schone lei" verder te kunnen, zonder continu weer in het daglicht komen te staan naar aanleiding van dit schandaal.
Wouterie @PdeBie29 augustus 2022 12:26
De aanklager deed het dus voor het geld. Dat is net zo triest in feite.
gp500 @Wouterie29 augustus 2022 12:31
Dat is de boete, het ook direct zo dat ze dit niet meer doen.
En wss dat zoets niet weer doen, ze worden niet vertrouwd en worden in de gaten gehouden (altijd al)
Wouterie @gp50029 augustus 2022 12:35
Nee, het is afkopen, geen boete. Voor de rechtbank staan ze nu weer met schone handjes. De mensheid zal het vast niet meteen vergeten, maar officieel op papier hebben ze niets fout gedaan.
i-chat @Wouterie29 augustus 2022 15:02
Dat is lang niet altijd zo
Soms is schuldbekentenis wel degelijk onderdeel van de deal

Kortom als hemsen betreft had je dan ook gewoon een strafblad kunnen krijgen ondanks de ‘schikking’
PdeBie @Wouterie29 augustus 2022 12:27
De details van de schikking zijn niet bekend, dus deze kan meer bevatten.
Wouterie @PdeBie29 augustus 2022 12:29
Maar we kunnen wel stellen dat je aanklager niet zo principieel was dat het tot een rechtszaak is gekomen.
Zoijar @Wouterie29 augustus 2022 13:03
De aanklager deed het dus voor het geld. Dat is net zo triest in feite.
Tsja, kan je het ze kwalijk nemen? Waarschijnlijk is de keus: of nu allemaal millionair wat levensveranderend is, of 20 jaar wachten op misschien wel of niet iets als je oud bent.

Ik zou het wel weten...
Wouterie @Zoijar29 augustus 2022 13:22
Kwalijk, kwalijk... Natuurlijk mogen ze zelf weten waar ze tevreden mee zijn, maar om eerlijk te zijn zou ik het wel eens verfrissend vinden wanneer een club als Meta eens echt voor de rechter komt en niet weer de zoveelste goudzoeker aan de deur krijgt. Lang leve kapitalisme.
PjgV 29 augustus 2022 12:41
De aanklager komt met een schikkingsvoorstel. Ik denk dat de aanklager heeft afgewogen tussen nu een hoge schikking of een jarenlange strijd in de rechtbank. Zonder garantie dat hij zou winnen. Want Meta heeft natuurlijk ook megadiepe zakken met geld.
Dit is wellicht de minste van 2 kwaden.
Maar het blijft altijd onbevredigend.
Wel benieuwd wie dat geld mag gaan uitgeven...
Anonyymm 29 augustus 2022 12:51
En die vergoeding wordt dan natuurlijk verdeeld over al die miljoenen gebruikers waarvan de privegegevens illegaal is gedeeld... Er zijn meedere partijen welke hier baat bij hebben en de gebruikers horen daar niet bij.
well0549 29 augustus 2022 18:26
Nou ook zon zal starten in Europa, want wij hebben last van wat meta gedaan heeft.

Brexit, trump, geen Huawei meer kunnen kopen....

Allemaal zaken die veroorzaakt zijn door meta....

Ik wil als Europeaan ook genoegdoening, aanklagen die handel voor 15 miljard
CyBeRSPiN 29 augustus 2022 12:21
Relevant artikel van The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.c...s-in-11th-hour-settlement
Dit zaakje stinkt aan alle kanten, blijkbaar heeft Zuckerberg er 10 miljard voor over om niet onder ede te hoeven verklaren. 10 miljard.
Als je maar rijk genoeg bent kun je in de VS blijkbaar vervolging of verder onderzoek afkopen.
PVDK007 @CyBeRSPiN29 augustus 2022 12:36
Heel die Mark Suikerberg vind ik al vanaf dag 1 een maatschappelijk gezwel. Microsoft doet net zo hard mee omdat ze in 2008 ongeveer aandelen gekocht hebben maar vooral de mensen blijven Facebook, Whatsapp en Instagram gebruiken, onbegrijpelijk. Volgens mij is dit voor het eerst in de geschiedenis want Ping van Blackberry is er niet meer en Signal komt samen met Telegram maar niet van de grond.

Wat voor soort mensen zitten hierachter dat heel de wereld het blijft gebruiken als er schandaal na schandaal komt?
Pianist1985 @PVDK00729 augustus 2022 13:45
Whatsapp is precies even goed of even slecht als de mensen waarmee je contact onderhoudt. Als Whatsapp een giftige invloed is op je leven, moet je andere vrienden zoeken, want de app zelf is, anders dan Facebook of Instagram, moreel neutraal. Whatsapp schotelt je alleen maar voor wat anderen naar jou sturen en manipuleert je niet door middel van algoritmes.
Verwijderd @Pianist198529 augustus 2022 17:31
Dat klopt niet helemaal.
Niet in Whatsapp zelf (voorlopig) maar wel daarbuiten. De meta-data over met wie je wanneer en hoe vaak appt wordt gebruikt om je specifieke reclame op specifieke tijden te tonen in facebook-pixel-gelinkte website-pagina's.
Pianist1985 @Verwijderd29 augustus 2022 18:16
Ik heb het specifiek over content die je er te zien krijgt en Whatsapp schotelt jou geen content voor en gebruikt ook geen algoritmes om andermans posts bij jou te laten binnenkomen, die hele app werkt 100% op chronologische volgorde.

Het vergif voor de geest zit 'm in Instagram en Facebook. Dat men via Whatsapp gegevens verzamelt die ze daar weer gebruiken maakt het gebruik van Whatsapp an sich nog niet schadelijk voor je mentale gezondheid. Wie Whatsapp gebruikt maar niet op Facebook en Instagram zit, heeft ook geen last van die advertenties die ze op basis van je Whatsapp-gebruik aan jou willen voorschotelen.
Verwijderd @Pianist198530 augustus 2022 10:12
Websites die facebook-pixels hebben sturen data over jou door naar Facebook die een "dark-profile" over jou aanleggen. Zolang je weet te voorkomen dat je Whatsapp account niet gelinkt wordt aan dat profile, dan ja.

Maar het gaat ongeveer zo:
1. Mevr. A is zwanger en zoekt op baby spullen etc en komt op dergelijke websites. Facebook pixels sturen die interesses door en slaan dat op
2. Whatsapp Web stuurt ook data via cookies door en nu staat je whatsapp account gelinked in dat dark profile
3. Mevr B whatsapped heel vaak met mevr A vooral na website bezoek van A over zwangerschap etc.
4. Mevr B (ook dark- of facebook profile) krijgt nu meer reclames voorgeschoteld over zwangerschap cadeaus, spullen etc

Dit proces is meestal verantwoordelijk voor het idee van sommige mensen dat Facebook je telefoongesprekken afluistert oid.

Je whatsapp inhoud is inderdaad veilig en in Whatsapp zelf heb je (nog) nergens last van. Maar om nou te denken dat de Whatsapp metadata ongebruikt blijft...
Pianist1985 @Verwijderd30 augustus 2022 12:33
1. zowel mevrouw A als B kunnen Fluff Busting Purity en UBlock Origin installeren in hun browser, dan nuke je al die advertenties from orbit.
2. ja, dat dat zo werkt met reclame snap ik, maar reclames zijn niet de reden dat social media schadelijk zijn. Dat is het enerzijds continu gebombardeerd worden met berichten die peer pressure genereren: altijd maar bezig zijn met hoe een ander het aan het doen is en daardoor obsessief bezig zijn met hoe anderen naar jóu kijken, en anderzijds continu gebombardeerd worden met sensationalistische content, die gezien het huidige klimaat in de media veelal draait om totale panische waanzin waarbij je wijsgemaakt wordt dat de mens een kankergezwel op deze planeet is, dat onze westerse samenleving fundamenteel oneerlijk is, etc.

Mensen die hoog scoren op trait neuroticism worden daar létterlijk gek van.
Zoijar @PVDK00729 augustus 2022 12:49
Wat voor soort mensen zitten hierachter dat heel de wereld het blijft gebruiken als er schandaal na schandaal komt?
Mensen die voor 10 miljard hun onschuld kunnen kopen, of als alternatief tragisch zelfmoord plegen in de gevangenis :P
Tintel
@PVDK00729 augustus 2022 13:49
Wat voor soort mensen?

Antwoord: Hebberige mensen en als de mensen het zelf niet zijn, dan zijn het wel groepen mensen of bedrijven of investeerders of grootaandeelhouders.

En de rest? (de gebruikers dus) die merken de ellende nog niet zo dus waarom zouden ze stoppen...

Maar persoon Suikerberg is wel van de orde 'maatschappelijk gezwel' idd.
Iblies
@CyBeRSPiN29 augustus 2022 13:32
Afgelopen vrijdag was Zucerkberg te gast bij Joe Rogan en daar vertelde hij in geuren en kleuren dat de FBI Facebook had gevraagd om voorzichtig te zijn met het zogeheten Hunter Biden verhaalt,dat overigens in grote lijnen correct bleek te zijn,
alleen dan vraag je je wel af waarom hij zo uit de school klapt.


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62688532.amp
Zuckerberg told Rogan: "The background here is that the FBI came to us - some folks on our team - and was like 'hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there's about to be some kind of dump that's similar to that'."
Je vraagt je dan wel af waarom hij kiest voor dat moment, helemaal als de FBI op dit moment onder een vergrootglas staat ivm inval bij Trump en nog meer hete kolen op het vuur gooit.


Hij wist gewoon dat deze persverklaring er aan kwam zitten en niks beter dan de aandacht van het volk te verleggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Iblies op 29 juli 2024 10:15]

svane @Iblies29 augustus 2022 16:10
het zogeheten Hunter Biden verhaalt,dat overigens in grote lijnen correct bleek te zijn,
Dan heb je het wel over hele groten lijnen...... er bestaat een laptop, en daar houdt 't zo'n beetje wel mee op. Zoals ik hier al postte, is er van alles mis met de data. (helaas werd dit naar -1 gemeningmod)

Er is dus ook helemaal niks bewezen wat illegaal of onethisch was:
"Over time, there has been less doubt that the laptop did in fact belong to Hunter Biden", concluding that the laptop "was real in the sense that it exists, but it didn't prove much", as "Nothing from the laptop has revealed illegal or unethical behavior by Joe Biden as vice president with regard to his son's tenure as a director for Burisma..."[4] PolitiFact states that it is possible that "copies of a laptop" were obtained, instead of the actual laptop.[4]
Trump, en wellicht Rusland, gebruikten leugens en/of ongefundeerde beschuldigen rond deze laptop om de verkiezingen te beinvloeden. Het lijkt me logisch dat de FBI dit gevaar voor democratie in de gaten houdt....
Iblies
@svane29 augustus 2022 18:04
Wiki is wat dat betreft geen goede refererentie met dit soort onderwerpen omdat er continue aan wordt gerommeld,

https://www.nytimes.com/2...x-bill-investigation.html


The investigation, which began as a tax inquiry under the Obama administration, widened in 2018 to include possible criminal violations of tax laws, as well as foreign lobbying and money laundering rules, according to the people familiar with the inquiry.

Last year, prosecutors interviewed Mr. Archer and subpoenaed him for documents and grand jury testimony, the people said. Mr. Archer, who was sentenced last month in an unrelated securities fraud case in which a decision to set aside his conviction was reversed, had served with Mr. Biden on Burisma’s board, starting in 2014.

People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.

In some of the emails, Mr. Biden displayed a familiarity with FARA, and a desire to avoid triggering it.

In one email to Mr. Archer in April 2014, Mr. Biden outlined his vision for working with Burisma. In the email, Hunter Biden indicated that the forthcoming announcement of a trip to Ukraine by Vice President Biden — who is referred to in the email as “my guy,” but not by name — should “be characterized as part of our advice and thinking — but what he will say and do is out of our hands.”
Ipv alle hoedjes lijkt het me verstandiger om VOORAL wel te vermelden wat wel bekend is.


Daarnaast staat 100% vast dat hij zowel crack gebruikt en hoeren bezoekt en dat zijn geen diensten die je bij de Wallmart even besteld.
Dat is een vertrouwensrelatie, en als je de zoon van bent, dan is dat een probleem.


En dan wordt vervolgens ook nog eens bevestigd dat zijn icloud is gehackt en dat er een kern van waarheid inzit van alle recente commotie.
https://twitter.com/Tom_W...&t=Q3qgkVg3vI4f_MFQ4OOsYg


Hunter Biden wil je niet in je omgeving hebben als je de (vice)-president bent, als het vervolgens ook nog eens je zoon is dan moet je daar serieus vragen over stellen.
Dat is ook nog eens volkomen normaal als je bepaalde posities in de overheid gaat bekleden zoals bij de politie, millitair, veiligheidsdienst, etc,


en nu wordt het maar een beetje weggezet als aluminium hoedje.
svane @Iblies29 augustus 2022 18:35
En dan wordt vervolgens ook nog eens bevestigd dat zijn icloud is gehackt en dat er een kern van waarheid inzit van alle recente commotie.
Wikipedia is onbetrouwbaar, maar je gebruikt dan wel Twitter als bron? Lees de Tweet nog eens goed:
NEW: The U.S. Secret Service says in a statement that they and their law enforcement partners are aware of online posts saying Hunter Biden's current iCloud account was hacked and "are not in a position to make public comments on potential investigative actions."
De Secret Service is ervan bewust dat er POSTS zijn gemaakt over gehackte iCloud accounts, er staat nergens dat het ook echt waar is.

Lees voor de lol eens de volgende post, van dezelfde auteur:
UPDATE: Based on the material posted so far, this in fact may not be Biden's current iCloud account and may in fact just be his old hard drive material released on 4 Chan.
Zelfs je eigen bron zegt dat er niks bevestigd is.......... en dan vind je 't gek dat dit soort dingen als aluminium-hoedjes worden weggezet...

[Reactie gewijzigd door svane op 29 juli 2024 10:15]

Pianist1985 @svane30 augustus 2022 13:11
Die laptop bevatte onomstotelijke bewijzen van drugsverslaving, hoererij, en algemene degeneratie. En had, indien wél zonder issues in de openbaarheid besproken, ook nog eens de aandacht gevestigd op de verdachte loopbaan van Hunter Biden.

Die kerel zou op een eerlijke manier nog niet aangenomen worden als filliaalmanager van de 7-Eleven, maar hij had commissariaten die miljoenen opleverden, was voorzitter van een VN-werkgroep, noem maar op.

Puur vanwege z'n naam. En nu is van je naam profiteren één ding, en zijn de kinderen van hooggeplaatste mensen relatief vaak zelf ook capabel (omdat talent en persoonlijkheid nu eenmaal voor een groot deel genetisch zijn) maar we hebben het hier over een abjecte degeneraat die zo uit Fear & Loathing vandaan had kunnen zijn gekomen.

Die kerel heeft geen impulscontrole, is zo geldgeil als de neten, neemt geen verantwoordelijkheid voor zijn misstappen, en heeft een met regelmaat opspelend drugsprobleem. Iemand met een zoon als Hunter Biden zou hier in Nederland nooit een accreditatie krijgen om een securitygevoelige baan te vervullen voor de overheid. Zelfs zonder enige bewijzen van corruptie en zelfs al was zijn eigen doopceel 100% zuiver.

Hoeveel procent van de kiezers denk je dat deze logica ook zouden hebben toegepast bij het kiezen van een president? De verkiezingen gingen met een verschil van ca. 60k stemmen in 4 staten naar Joe Biden. Dat laptop-verhaal, zelfs als het alleen maar zou zijn gegaan om crack en hoeren (en dat is het deel dat niemand kan ontkennen) had de verkiezingen de andere kant op doen gaan indien het niet onder het tapijt was geveegd.

Denk van de regering-Biden en van Donald Trump wat je wil denken. Maar ga niet doen alsof dat laptopverhaal niets is, want het had 100% zeker de verkiezingen de andere kant op bewogen indien niet onder het tapijt geveegd.
svane @Pianist198530 augustus 2022 14:32
Wat een berg onzin
Die kerel zou op een eerlijke manier nog niet aangenomen worden als filliaalmanager van de 7-Eleven
Ahhh, ik was even vergeten dat CEO's of andere managers etc. NOOIT drugs gebruiken of naar de hoeren gaan. Miljardairs zijn daar compleet ongevoelig voor natuurlijk. 8)7 8)7
Dat laptop-verhaal, zelfs als het alleen maar zou zijn gegaan om crack en hoeren (en dat is het deel dat niemand kan ontkennen) had de verkiezingen de andere kant op doen gaan indien het niet onder het tapijt was geveegd.
Compleet uit de duim gezogen. Je lijkt compleet te zijn vergeten dat Donald Trump verkozen is na zijn "grab them by the pussy" uitspraken. Schijnbaar hebben de kiezers geen problemen met 'algemene degeneratie'. En dan ging dit nog wel om de presidentskandidaad zelf......... Waarom denk je in hemelsnaam dat het gedrag van de ZOON van de kandidaat wel zoveel uit zou maken?

"Oh nee, de zoon van Biden gebruikte drugs, laat ik dan maar op Trump stemmen die vreemd gaat met porno-actrices..... dat is een echte betrouwbare familieman, duidelijk." 8)7
Iblies
@svane30 augustus 2022 15:50
Ben je nu met twee maten aan het meten? Ja maar Trumpet?

Crack koop je niet bij de Albert Heijn en hoeren bestel je niet even bij thuisbezorgd.nl
Je bent chantabel als president.

Toen het vast stond dat de info correct was, ben je verplicht om daar achteraan te gaan.
svane @Iblies30 augustus 2022 19:16
Ben je nu met twee maten aan het meten? Ja maar Trumpet?
Bijna goed, probeer het nog eens.... @Pianist1985 is degene die met twee maten meet, en verzint dat een schandaal bij de zoon van Biden wél een gigantisch verschil maakt in de uitslag, en dat een schandaal (grab them by the pussy) bij Trump géén invloed heeft op de verkiezing.
Ik zeg dat het in beide gevallen geen tot weinig verschil heeft gemaakt. Voor zover ik kan tellen is dat één maat, geen twee.

Oeh, leg mij is uit hoe je mensen chanteert met informatie die al bekend is?
Duister persoon in een regenjas: "Als jij mij geen miljard dollar geeft, vertel ik iedereen dat Hunter drugs gebruikt"

- Biden: "Dat weet iedereen al....."

Duister persoon in een regenjas: "Ohhhhh....."
Als er iets is, dan was Biden méér chantabel voordat zijn zoons drugsgebruik bekend werd 8)7
Iblies
@svane31 augustus 2022 17:21
Is prima allemaal wat je allemaal denkt,

maar zowel gezond verstand als het totaal ontkennen dat er iets aan de hand is door de “reguliere media” zegt genoeg.


https://tippinsights.com/...over-up-changed-election/
A whopping 79 percent of Americans suggest President Donald Trump likely would have won reelection if voters had known the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop—that it was real and not “Russian disinformation,” as intelligence officials aligned with Joe Biden falsely led the public to believe, a new national poll reveals.
Daarnaast heb je verschillende onderzoeken die aangeven dat een significant deel van de zwevende kiezer anders zou hebben gekozen.
svane @Iblies31 augustus 2022 20:13
maar zowel gezond verstand als het totaal ontkennen dat er iets aan de hand is door de “reguliere media” zegt genoeg.
De "reguliere media" ontkent ook dat de wereld plat is......... onzin argument.
Daarnaast heb je verschillende onderzoeken die aangeven dat een significant deel van de zwevende kiezer anders zou hebben gekozen.
Lees je eigen 'onderzoek', ze vroegen 1,335 mensen of ze denken dat het laptop verhaal de uitslag zou hebben veranderd......... dit zegt niks over wat ze zelf zouden stemmen.

Van die 1,335 heeft er statistisch gezien 34% niet gestemd, dus hun mening is irrelevant in deze. Van de overige 66% is een aanzienlijk deel Trump-supporter, die vrijwel zeker het eens zijn met de stelling. De overige stemmers denken dat he laptop verhaal invloed heeft, maar dit zegt wederom NIKS over hun eigen stemgedrag. 'Onderzoek' van niks dus.

Als ik 100 mensen op straat vraag wat de volgende loterij-uitslag gaat worden krijg ik nog een accurater antwoord.
Iblies
@svane1 september 2022 10:35
Je zit nog in de ontkennende fase waardoor je nog hetzelfde antwoord krijgt.


We zijn het hopelijk wel met elkaar eens dat de laptop en bijbehorende info legitiem is en dat dat vlak voor de verkiezingen achterover is gedrukt en dat bedrijven als Facebook en Twitter instructies hebben gekregen van de FBI dat er een artikel zal worden uitgebracht en dat ze dat vooral niet viral mochten laten gaan, waarbij twitter zelfs heel veel accounts heeft geblokkeerd, het “desinformatie” zijn toch.


En je hoeft er geen eigen invulling aan te geven, de vraag is alleen ja of nee.
svane @Iblies1 september 2022 10:52
Je zit nog in de ontkennende fase waardoor je nog hetzelfde antwoord krijgt.
standaard antwoord van complotdenkers........ "de wereld is echt plat, je zit alleen nog in de ontkennende fase"
We zijn het hopelijk wel met elkaar eens dat de laptop en bijbehorende info legitiem is
Er is een schijf, en data.

Is die afkomstig vanuit een laptop? Onbekend, het kan een kopie zijn: "PolitiFact states that it is possible that "copies of a laptop" were obtained, instead of the actual laptop.".

Hoe zijn ze aan die data gekomen? onbekend, tenzij je het conflicterende verhaal gelooft van een blinde computer-reparateur, die verontrustende beelden op de laptop zag, en vervolgens met een onsamenhangend verhaal komt:
Criticism has been focused on Mac Isaac over inconsistencies in his accounts of how the laptop came into his possession and how he passed it on to Giuliani and the FBI.[35][31] When interviewed by CBS News, Mac Isaac offered contradictory statements about his motivations.[
Wat voor data stond er op? onbekend. Het is bewezen dat NA het 'ontdekken' van de schijf er data is toegevoegd of aangepast, hierdoor is onmogelijk te verifiëren wat er origineel op stond, en wat verzonnen is.
One of the analysts characterized the data as a "disaster" from a forensics standpoint. The analysts found that people other than Biden had repeatedly accessed and copied data for nearly three years; they also found evidence others had written files to the drive both before and after the October 2020 New York Post reports. In September 2020, someone created six new folders on the drive, including with the names "Biden Burisma," "Salacious Pics Package" and "Hunter. Burisma Documents." One of the analysts found evidence someone may have accessed the drive contents from a West Coast location days after The New York Post published their stories about the laptop.
Using cryptographic signatures, the analysts were able to verify that from 1,828 to nearly 22,000 emails Biden had received came from the indicated email accounts of origin, suggesting they were authentic and had not been tampered with.
An analysis by Distributed Denial of Secrets of 128,755 emails allegedly copied from the laptop and circulated by allies and former staff of President Donald Trump showed "signs of tampering" including 145 modification dates and emails created more than a year after Hunter Biden allegedly had the laptop.[51][52] Matt Tait, a cybersecurity expert and former information security specialist for the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters, reviewed the analysis and said "it is clear the cache isn’t in its original form."[53]
Dit bewijs dus alleen maar dat mensen Hunter erin aan het luizen zijn met valse data.

Dus NEE, we zijn het niet met elkaar eens. Ik volg namelijk feiten in plaats van complotten :)
Iblies
@svane1 september 2022 11:56
Als je gebrek aan argumentatie hebt en vervolgens
complotdenkers
schreeuwt diskwalificeer je alleen jezelf.
Dus NEE, we zijn het niet met elkaar eens. Ik volg namelijk feiten in plaats van complotten :)
Je antwoord is dus ,

•nee, er bestaat geen laptop
•nee, materiaal, zowel de foto’s waar hij rookt, snuift, wapens vasthoud, als materiaal dat wordt gebruikt voor belasting onderzoek zijn leugens
•nee, zuckerberg heeft niet verklaard dat er instructies van de FBI zijn geweest dat het verhaal niet mag worden uitgebracht


Zoals eerder aangegeven,
je bent vrij om in je eigen retoriek te geloven, maar je kunt alleen een discussie aangaan wanneer hetzelfde wordt waargenomen,

jij zit daarbij overduidelijk nog in de ontkennende fase.
svane @Iblies1 september 2022 16:58
Is het echt zo ongelofelijk moeilijk om mijn paar paragrafen te lezen? Ik zeg alleen dat wij het niet met elkaar eens zijn.
•nee, er bestaat geen laptop
Ik zei drie dagen geleden al: "er bestaat een laptop", woord voor woord. Zal ik het de volgende keer vetgedrukt met hoofdletters typen?

Ik zeg NIET, dat er geen laptop bestaat. De data, is mogelijk gekopiëerd van een laptop. Die laptop is mogelijk van Biden. Die laptop is mogelijk gestolen van hem (of misschien wel écht bij de laptop-reperateur afgeleverd), dit weten wij simpelweg nog niet. Ik heb geen moeite om toe te geven dat sommige dingen onbekend zijn, jij noemt dat echter 'de ontkennende fase'.

Wat we WEL weten, is dat er later andere data is toegevoegd, en dat er aan alle kanten geklooid is met de data. Hierdoor kan er niet worden nagegaan wat echt is, en wat niet. Dat moet je toch ook wel kunnen begrijpen, of niet?
Buiten al dat geklooi, zijn er ook dingen waarvan we wel weten dat ze echt zijn, zoals een aantal mails, en de foto's over zijn drugsgebruik etc.
•nee, materiaal, zowel de foto’s waar hij rookt, snuift, wapens vasthoud, als materiaal dat wordt gebruikt voor belasting onderzoek zijn leugens
Leven wij in dezelfde realiteit? Ik heb dit nergens geschreven. Hunter's drugsgebruik is bekend, daarvan weten we dat het waar is, dat geeft hij zelf toe. Deze foto's zijn inderdaad op een harde schijf gevonden. Zelfde geldt voor de prostituees blijkbaar, ik ontken dit NERGENS.
•nee, zuckerberg heeft niet verklaard dat er instructies van de FBI zijn geweest dat het verhaal niet mag worden uitgebracht
Ik verval in herhaling, maar je ziet dingen die er niet zijn. Wederom drie dagen geleden ze ik: "Het lijkt me logisch dat de FBI dit gevaar voor democratie in de gaten houdt....". Hiermee ERKEN ik juist dat de FBI is langs geweest.

Probeer me de volgende keer even woorden in m'n mond te leggen die niet te ontkrachten zijn door even naar boven te scrollen op deze pagina, dit slaat gewoon nergens op.
Iblies
@svane2 september 2022 12:20
Ik begrijp niet dat je zoveel woorden nodig om toch tot dezelfde conclusie te komen?


Het is wel allemaal zo maar je hoeft mag er verder niks mee doen.

Dan noteren we dat.

Het klopt wel dus.
svane @Iblies2 september 2022 21:06
Mooi dat we 't met elkaar eens zijn dat er op de laptop/schijf niks illegaals of onethisch gevonden is, en dat alle ophef erover dus compleet overtrokken is. En dat de FBI dus terecht Facebook vroeg om niet toe te geven aan Russische propaganda. Geen idee waarom het zo lang duurde voor we tot deze conclusie kwamen 8)7
Iblies
@svane3 september 2022 14:19
Dus,

https://www.nytimes.com/2...x-bill-investigation.html

https://m.washingtontimes...-hunter-biden-case-legal/

En zoveel meer andere bronnen.


FBI is hun tijd aan het verdoen en New York Times weet ook niet waar ze het over hebben.


Is maar goed dat je er bent om vooral ruis te veroorzaken.
Pianist1985 @svane30 augustus 2022 16:16
Donald Trump stond al sinds de jaren '80 bekend als een notoire vreemdganger en heeft een lange voorgeschiedenis van in het openbaar opscheppen over hoe vrouwen zich aan hem opdringen omdat hij geld en macht heeft, dus die tape waarin hij opschept over hoe gewillig groupies zijn heeft geen enkele invloed op de beeldvorming van mensen.

Het verschil is dat de drek uit Biden's privé-omgeving wél bij een deel van de kiezers wezenlijk impact heeft op hoe ze over hem denken. Omdat ze juist op een bekende en gevestigde politicus, die zich presenteert als de kandidaat van het goede fatsoen, stemmen vanwege een behoefte om terug naar normaal te keren, en die kans natuurlijk lager in schatten als ze zien dat zijn zoon een zweem van schandalen en belangenverstrengeling om zich heen heeft hangen.

+ denk je dat een miljonair die eens de bloemetjes buiten zet, zichzelf filmt en de laptop gewoon bij een reparateur laat liggen die ook nooit betaald heeft gekregen? Wie zo achteloos is schopt het in de zakenwereld niet ver. Impulscontrole en 'deferred gratification' is essentieel voor een succesvol ondernemer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pianist1985 op 29 juli 2024 10:15]

svane @Pianist198530 augustus 2022 19:40
Beeld je even een stemmer in:

- Je stemt al jaren op de Democraten
- Je bent voorstander van hun beleid
- Je wil graag stemmen op een bekende en gevestigde politicus

Nu komt naar buiten dat de zoon van Biden iets met prostituées heeft gedaan.

PANIEK, wat nu? De oplossing is duidelijk:

- Stem op een Trump natuurlijk
- Compleet andere partij
- Compleet tegenovergestelde standpunten
- Trump gaat zelf vreemd met pornoactrices, maar dat maakt niet uit, zo lang zijn zoon maar niet zoiets doet! (?)

Dit klinkt echt als een doorsnee stemmer, denk je niet?
+ denk je dat een miljonair die eens de bloemetjes buiten zet, zichzelf filmt
In tegenstelling tot Trump, de 'miljonair' die zich laat opnemen terwijl hij opschept over seksuele wandaden. Ik zie de massa's Biden stemmers al overstappen naar hem.
en de laptop gewoon bij een reparateur laat liggen die ook nooit betaald heeft gekregen? Wie zo achteloos is schopt het in de zakenwereld niet ver. Impulscontrole en 'deferred gratification' is essentieel voor een succesvol ondernemer.
Probeer het eens met onderbouwde feiten, in plaats van dingen die gewoon niet bekend zijn:
According to the New York Post story, a person—who Mac Isaac could not identify because he is legally blind[34]—left the computer at the repair shop to repair water damage, but once this was completed, the shop had no contact information for its owner, and nobody ever paid for it or came to pick it up.[35] Criticism has been focused on Mac Isaac over inconsistencies in his accounts of how the laptop came into his possession and how he passed it on to Giuliani and the FBI.[35][31] When interviewed by CBS News, Mac Isaac offered contradictory statements about his motivations.
Goede kans dat die laptop gewoon gestolen is.
Impulscontrole en 'deferred gratification' is essentieel voor een succesvol ondernemer.
neuh
Bob Popcorn 29 augustus 2022 12:15
Nou, en als CA & Meta dit bedrag op de offerte hadden staan als stelpost, kunnen ze nu hun nacalculatie insturen naar hun klanten. Wat overheden zijn, met hele diepe zakken. :+
YopY @Bob Popcorn29 augustus 2022 12:52
CA heeft in 2018 zijn deuren al gesloten, dus formeel zijn zij geen partij meer.
Verwijderd 29 augustus 2022 12:56
Kennelijk laten de klagende getroffenen zich kopen:
The lawsuit, which had been seeking to be certified as a class action representing Facebook users, had asserted the privacy breach proved Facebook is a “data broker and surveillance firm," as well as a social network.
Meta voorkomt zo een zelfde betaling aan anderen die wel slachtoffer zijn maar niet in de rechtszaak meededen.

https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Class-action

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