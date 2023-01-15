Meta klaagt bedrijf aan dat nepaccounts gebruikte om gebruikersdata te scrapen

Meta spant een rechtszaak aan tegen het Britse bedrijf Voyager Labs. Het moederbedrijf van Facebook beweert dat Voyager Labs 38.000 nepaccounts heeft ingezet om persoonlijke data van 600.000 Facebook-gebruikers te verzamelen.

Met de nepaccounts zou Voyager Labs toegang hebben tot de openbare profielinformatie van gebruikers, die toegankelijk is voor elke ingelogde gebruiker. De gescrapete data bestond uit profielinformatie, zoals posts, likes, vrienden, foto's en reacties. Meta zegt dat de nepaccounts van Voyager Labs inmiddels zijn uitgeschakeld en heeft de rechtbank gevraagd om het bedrijf te mogen verbannen van Facebook en Instagram.

Voyager Labs zou zich met zijn scrapingtools richten op bedrijven die toezicht willen houden op socialemediaplatforms zonder daarbij opgemerkt te worden. Eerder werd de software van het bedrijf ingezet door de politie in Los Angeles. De LAPD kon hierdoor eenvoudig de accounts van duizenden online vrienden van potentiële verdachten controleren.

Meta ligt ook al jarenlang in een juridisch conflict met de Israëlische spywaremaker NSO Group. De techgigant beweert dat het bedrijf een kwetsbaarheid in WhatsApp heeft misbruikt om 1400 smartphones te infecteren met spyware. Onder de getroffen gebruikers zouden zich honderd journalisten en mensenrechtenactivisten bevinden.

Politiek en recht Privacy Meta

Reacties (112)

pbruins84 15 januari 2023 12:04
Waarom vraagt Meta de rechter om toestemming om Voyager Labs te mogen verbannen van Facebook en Instagram? Het is toch hun eigen platform? Daar is toch geen toestemming van de rechter voor nodig?
Groningerkoek @pbruins8415 januari 2023 19:39
Omdat je als bedrijf tot in de eeuwigheid accounts kunt blijven bannen van zo'n bedrijf en verder machteloos bent. Als echter de rechter het Voyager Labs verbiedt met als straf bijvoorbeeld 5.000,- per account die zij nog aanmaken dan zet dat veel meer zoden aan de dijk.
n4m3l355 @Groningerkoek16 januari 2023 08:00
Het sailliant aan dit is natuurlijk dat dit bedrijf potentieel een straf krijgt vanwege dat ze zich misdragen echter op hun beurt zullen ze zich afvragen of dit opweegt tegen de winst die ze maken door het verzamelen van deze data net zoals.. Meta zelf doet. Immers zij komen ook met enige regelmaat in het nieuws dat ze privacy wetten overtreden en daar een paar miljoen links en rechts voor betalen.

Dit bedrijf is natuurlijk niets anders dan Meta zelf echter schrapen ze hier wat data wat Meta liever alleen recht over heeft om deze alleen te kunnen verkopen.
Wouterie @n4m3l35516 januari 2023 08:43
Met als detail dat Meta dit doet (doorgaans) conform met gebruikersovereenkomst en juridisch toetsbaar Vandaar dat ze dan ook wel eens in het nieuws komen. Een club als Voyager Labs maar vooral de NSO group blijven doorgaans in de schaduw en nemen het niet zo nauw met overeenkomsten en mensenrechten.
Ik zie het als met de bus reizen. Het vervoersbedrijf houdt van alles over je bij, heeft camera's hangen en meer van dat. Maar als er nu een medereiziger nou ook eens jou gaat zitten filmen en jou gaat volgen, dan is dat toch even een ander verhaal.
Littlemarc @pbruins8415 januari 2023 19:13
Hoe zie je het verbannen voor je? Uitvoeringstechnisch dan?
teun95 @Littlemarc15 januari 2023 23:28
De rechtbank die besluit: Voyager Labs moet hier op straffe van £x per account mee stoppen. Indien ze dat niet doen zal het voor Meta een stuk sneller en makkelijker zijn om het bedrag te laten verhogen door de rechter dan deze eerste zaak te winnen.
supersnathan94 @pbruins8415 januari 2023 13:48
Wel als dit een concurrent is binnen je sector.

Als “bijna” monopolist kun je absoluut niet zomaar je concurrenten gaan verbannen.
Mathijs22 @supersnathan9415 januari 2023 18:55
Maar in welk opzicht is Voyager Labs een concurrent? Ze hebben geen sociaal medium en zijn alleen een databroker, iets wat Meta nu juist niet is. Ik zie geen overlap.

De vraag van pbruins84 lijkt me zeer valide.
supersnathan94 @Mathijs2215 januari 2023 19:15
Waarschijnlijk ziet meta zelf genoeg overlap in het stuk databrokerage dat ze toch vinden dat een fang naar de rechter noodzakelijk is om dit correct af te handelen.

Leuk dat meta een sociaal media platform is vanuit ons gezien, maar zoals Mark Zuckerberg zelf al aangaf in een hoorzitting is juist het ad platform de bron van inkomsten. Wij als gebruikers zijn zelf het product. Dus alleen social media als concurrent zien kan niet bij Meta.
Yuboka @supersnathan9416 januari 2023 06:35
Eigenlijk zijn wij niet het produkt, het produkt is de data die gegenereerd wordt door ons. Wij zijn dus werknemers en we worden betaald met digitale kralen en spiegeltjes. Eigenlijk zouden we betaald moeten worden.
Wouterie @supersnathan9416 januari 2023 08:45
Niet binnen de sector, zelf op je eigen platform. Daar is Meta echter niet perse op tegen aangezien Google ook aardig actief is op Facebook (doubleclick etc) Nee, het gaat er in deze gevallen over dat de bedrijven in kwestie zich niet houden aan de spelregels om dat te mogen doen op het platform.
En terecht als ik het zo lees.
obimk1 @pbruins8416 januari 2023 00:50
Typisch, weer een Engels bedrijf.
djwice 15 januari 2023 11:57
@sabineschults
Grappig dat het woord 'nepaccounts' wordt gebruikt. Dat woord opzich zelf heeft al een lading.
Zijn het niet gewoon accounts die aangemaakt zijn en niets anders doen dan lurken? En dat dat lurken door een computer wordt gedaan?

Facebook maakt dat bij het aanmaken van een account bepaalde velden verplicht moeten worden gevuld, velden die niet relevant zijn als je alleen wilt meelezen. Dus de vraag is of die velden wel verplicht gesteld mogen worden - onnodige vergaring van persoonsgegevens.
Als velden die niet noodzakelijk zijn, maar wel verplicht, met gefingeerde data worden gevuld, zijn de accounts dan per definitie nep, of is er slechts noodzakelijke data verstrekt (een werkend emailadres voor een password reset bijvoorbeeld).

Waarom heb jij gekozen het woord nepaccounts te gebruiken in de eerste zin en verderop in het artikel? Het is een term die Facebook gebruikt, maar dat betekent niet dat het de juiste betiteling is. Door het herhalen van die term in de rest van het artikel wordt de toon gezet dat het om accounts gaat die nep zijn, terwijl je het ook zou kunnen zien als accounts die noodzakelijk zijn om de gegevens op een geautomatiseerde manier te kunnen vergaren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

kodak
@djwice15 januari 2023 15:11
Alleen zijn accounts die niet voor personen zijn niet gewenst en is het ook niet de bedoeling (en dus al helemaal niet noodzakelijk) dat dit soort accounts bestaan of zelfs vooral gebruikt worden om ongevraagd persoonlijke gegevens van anderen te verwerken.

Je lijkt opzettelijk een andere context toe te willen passen. Kennelijk lijkt het je belangrijk dat nep niet een te ruim begrip is. Prima, maar het is hier al niet zomaar in een ruimere context op te vatten dan waar het artikel over gaat. Kennelijk wil je niet dat er alleen accounts zijn die representatief zijn voor een echt persoon? Dat kan prima mogelijk zijn onder voorwaarden van verschillende aanbieders. De betekenis van nep hangt dan net zo goed van de context af. Je kan je zorgen maken dat anderen niet zo interesse in die context hebben, maar dat lijkt me hier niet de discussie.
djwice @kodak15 januari 2023 22:41
Ik vindt het belangrijk dat nep in deze context niet wordt gebruikt omdat facebook hier graag wil bepalen wat nep is. En daarvoor de definitie 'als het niet van een individu is' lijkt te gebruiken, terwijl aan de andere kant ook accounts van bedrijven bestaan en ook accounts die automatisch antwoord geven via facebook (bots).

Het bestaan van accounts voor robots is dus normaal, alleen lijkt facebook in dit geval net te doen of dat niet zo is.

Los daarvan is het niet in lijn met de AVG dat data wordt vergaard over een persoon zonder toestemming van de persoon zelf, zeker niet voor doelen waar die persoon zelf geen toestemming heeft gegeven.
Als er dan afnemers van die data zijn die uit opsporingsbelang wel die data mogen vergaren is het een grijs gebiedt. Volgens mij zou data in zo'n geval pas mogen worden vergaard als de officier / rechter daar toestemming voor heeft gegeven. Of dat hier ook zo gebeurd heb ik geen zicht op.

Door het 'nepaccounts' te noemen lijkt facebook zich te kunnen verschuilen, geen schuld op zich te hoeven nemen etc. Terwijl de data gewoon aan iedereen wordt getoond als die maar inlogt, en iedereen een account kan aanmaken. Dus staat de data feitelijk gewoon publiek op internet, er is alleen een extra tracking methode toegevoegd (op persoonsniveau) voor facebook (door de noodzaak van een inlog).

Accounts van bedrijven kunnen immers van de geautomatiseerde advertentie van facebook ook gewoon op profiel informatie gebaseerde advertenties tonen aan gebruikers, incl. tracking. Dus ook op die manier wordt geautomatiseerd profiel informatie vergaard.

Heb je Google Analytics, kijk even welke extra data je krijgt van mensen (leeftijd, geslacht, voorkeuren in zoekmachine afgelopen x uur ,..).
Vergelijkbaar bij facebook. Dus het woord 'nepaccount' is puur insinuatie en richting proberen te geven aan de dialoog / het gesprek over dit onderwerp; de bal buiten facebook houden.
Tintel
@djwice16 januari 2023 15:17
Juist. En het grappige is als we proberen een definitie te bedenken voor dergelijke accounts dan zien we direct een overlap met wat FB doet met de gegevens achter alle accounts.

Het voorbeeld van de frikandel verkoper elders lijkt van toepassing. Opeens zijn er ook andere frikandel verkopers en dat denken ze te kunnen beperken (of willen ze beperken).

Zelfs overheden doen dit - vinden we dit als gebruiker okay? Nee toch. Maar als het is om fraudeurs op te pakken dan wel.

En wat doen die andere bedrijven met de gegevens - die niet van FB zijn (!) ? Ze (=Meta) claimen wel dat dit zo is maar ook als ik mensen schaduw en verbanden ga leggen dan breek ik toch echt wel wat privacy regels. Precies wat FB doet en nu, wonder-wonder, blijken ook anderen dit te doen.
Maar nee, de algemene voorwaarden verbieden dit zegt Meta dan. Diezelfde voorwaarden waar zij zich bewijsbaar ook niet aan houden?
Aan de ene kant stellen: "we willen alleen natuurlijke personen" en aan de andere kant bedrijven toelaten met bedrijfsaccounts, was al functioneel onjuist. Het was toch bedoeld voor alleen natuurlijke personen?
Auteursabineschults Redacteur @djwice15 januari 2023 12:45
Hi djwice, bedankt voor je reactie. Naar mijn idee gaat het om accounts die geen ander doel hebben dan om informatie van zoveel mogelijk personen te bemachtigen en gebaseerd zijn op personen die niet bestaan of in elk geval niet achter dat account zitten. In mijn optiek kan je dat zien als een nepaccount. Zou je uit kunnen leggen waarom dit woord volgens jou in dit geval onjuist is?
djwice @sabineschults15 januari 2023 22:30
Een nep account zie ik meer als een account dat als doel heeft om andere mensen te misleiden, vaak ook voor een robot, maar een robot die als doel heeft te interacteren met mensen en zich voor te doen als een mens, en zich ook probeert te gedragen als iemand die de ander leuk vindt om mee te interacteren.

In dit geval gaat het om accounts voor een robot die slechts data opvraagt zonder interactie te vragen van een ander, dus ook niet probeert om likes, geld of wat dan ook van een ander te krijgen. De accounts doen zich dus niet voor als een ander, ze zijn slechts noodzakelijk om de bot toegang te geven tot de data.
Ze zijn in zo'n geval voor mij niet 'nep' maar 'accounts voor robots', net als een TwitterBot bijvoorbeeld, maar dan voor Facebook.

Het is op z'n mist opmerkelijk dat facebook iemand die inlogt mee data van andere mensen laat zien, ongeacht of je een relatie met die persoon hebt. Je zou kunnen stellen dat als iedereen een account aan mag maken en dan die data kan zien, dat de data feitelijk publiek is gepubliceerd. Je zou wellicht kunnen stellen dat het oneigenlijk is om te verplichten in te loggen om die informatie te zien; dat is onnodig privacy gevoelig, zo kan Facebook bijhouden wie welk profiel bekeek, zonder dat daar noodzaak toe is, en het is bovendien niet uit te zetten voor de gebruiker.

Dus de maker van de robot heeft geen andere keuze dan een account aanmaken. Dat was al heel vroeg zo in de begin tijd van facebook (toen Hyves nog bestond) je kon dan e-mailaddressen uploaden bij het aanmaken van een account en zo de profiel data (en toen ook de lijst met vrienden) van al die adressen krijgen.

Deze robot accounts lijken vergelijkbaar nog steeds te kunnen, zonder dat daar interactie met een andere gebruiker voor nodig is.
Remzi1993 @djwice16 januari 2023 00:26
Jij voegt allerlei dingen toe aan wat een nepaccount zou moeten doen, maar technisch gezien is elk account dat niet door een privé persoon wordt gebruikt voor privé doeleinden (eindgebruik, niet commercieel gebruik) en een fictieve naam om dat te omzeilen (want volgens FB voorwaarden moeten bedrijven ander soort accounts aanmaken, namelijk Pages en dergelijke).

Een nepaccount kan gebruikt worden voor allerlei doeleinden en sluiten de dingen die jij opnoemt niet uit. Zulke accounts kunnen inderdaad gebruikt worden voor oplichting, bots en whatever.

Mensen die een account aanmaken voor privé gebruik met een fictieve naam (om hun privacy te beschermen of voor wat voor redenen dan ook) zijn niet echt nepaccounts (technisch gezien wel, maar in de volksmond niet), maar als een bedrijf dat gaat doen dan wel want die omzeilen hiermee de FB voorwaarden. (Bots trouwens ook)

Toevoeging:
Ook vindt ik een persoonlijke account dat criminele activiteiten ontplooit en dat doet met een fictieve naam een nepaccount, en het maakt niks uit of het een privé account is of van een organisatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remzi1993 op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

djwice @Remzi199316 januari 2023 04:42
Met welk account maak je Pages aan? Je privé facebook account of het account dat je voor je werk hebt?
https://www.facebook.com/...650734?id=939256796236247

Dus zijn er automatisch zakelijke Facebook accounts. Simpelweg door de manier hoe Facebook het proces ontworpen heeft.

Zijn dat dan nep accounts?

En als je de pages via automatisering update, de robot die dat doet, is dat dan een nepaccount?

En het account dat de bot die de feedback van klanten leest gebruikt? En als die dan de profiel gegevens van die persoon er bij pakt zodat het webcare team kan reageren? En de accounts van het webcare team, zijn dat dan nepaccounts?

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Remzi1993 @djwice16 januari 2023 11:08
Alle accounts die de FB voorwaarden negeren en/of omzeilen door een fictieve naam te gebruiken (en vooral voor commercieel gewin) zijn technisch gezien nepaccounts. Dus organisaties die schimmige praktijken nalaten. Ook vindt ik dat bijvoorbeeld pedo's die accounts aanmaken met fictieve namen daaronder vallen, eigenlijk alle criminele activiteiten. Moet mijn vorige definitie eigenlijk een beetje aanpassen.
Tintel
@sabineschults16 januari 2023 15:07
Volgens die definitie zijn de zogenoemde shadow-accounts dus ook nep-accounts - ook al zit daar wel mogelijk wel een persoon achter. Maar ze hebben geen ander doel dan informatie te bemachtigen - zonder toestemming van de betrokkenen.
Remzi1993 @sabineschults16 januari 2023 00:20
Ik ben er helemaal mee eens. Een nepaccount is gewoonweg een account die niet door een natuurlijk persoon wordt gebruikt en een fictieve naam heeft. Uiteindelijk wordt het niet voor privé doeleinden gebruikt (bedrijven moeten volgens de FB voorwaarden bedrijfsaccounts oprichten: Pages en dergelijke).
djwice @Remzi199316 januari 2023 04:41
De Pages moeten aangemaakt worden door een facebook account.
https://www.facebook.com/...650734?id=939256796236247

Het zijn lijk mij daardoor vaak aparte "zakelijke" Facebook accounts die niet voor prive gebruik worden ingezet die Pages aanmaken. Al is het alleen om rol-scheiding / account management vanuit het bedrijf, te bewerkstelligen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Remzi1993 @djwice16 januari 2023 11:05
Inderdaad, pages worden aangemaakt via een persoonlijk account en meestal een account van een medewerker, echter er kunnen meerdere managers toegevoegd worden of verwijderd, een page is dus een zakelijke account die aangemaakt wordt via een privé/persoonlijke account.
djwice @Remzi199317 januari 2023 18:19
Zouden ze bij ons op het bedrijf nooit accepteren, het facebook account dat de medewerker gebruikt op de pages aan te maken of te managen moet eigendom zijn van het bedrijf. Simpelweg om zakelijk en privé gebruik goed te kunnen scheiden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Remzi1993 @djwice17 januari 2023 21:38
Dat is dus ook gescheiden want je kan iemand anders manager maken of eigenaar maken. Het is een tijdelijk ding. Ik heb vaak voor bedrijven via mijn persoonlijke FB account een pages account voor ze gemaakt en daarna een directeur of whatever toegevoegd en mezelf verwijderd. Die FB pages kunnen alleen via een persoonlijke account aangemaakt worden. Dus of een directeur moet het zelf aanmaken en andere als manager toevoegen of bepaalde rechten geven (er zijn ook rollen met minder rechten) of hij of zij moet dat delegeren aan de werknemers en die moeten het dan aanmaken (via hun persoonlijke account dus, en als je zogenaamd een persoonlijke account aanmaakt voor bedrijfsdoelen dan volg je de voorwaarden dus niet op van FB)
djwice @Remzi199318 januari 2023 11:57
Tja, en dan zit je dus in een squeeze. Het is voor grote bedrijven een belangrijk communicatie en advertentie platform én je moet control houden over wie wat doet en als iemand uit dienst gaat dat je centraal kunt regelen dat die persoon nergens meer bij kan, of dat als een account gehackt is dat je de toegang er toe weer kunt verkrijgen.
Dat doet een bedrijf bijvoorbeeld door eigenaar te zijn van de 2FA en het emailadres gekoppeld aan het account. Dat is een normale gang van zaken. Voor privé accounts geldt dat niet, althans ik denk niet dat veel mensen het zien zitten dat hun facebook email en telefoonnummer die van de werkgever is en dat ze hun profiel kwijt zijn als ze uit dienst gaan.

Trouwens in facebook kun je meerdere persoons accounts als een persoon managen, je kunt ze toevoegen aan je identiteit. Dat geeft toch ook aan dat Facebook er van uit gaat dat er veel mensen zijn die meerdere accounts (profielen / identiteiten) hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Remzi1993 @djwice18 januari 2023 15:16
én je moet control houden over wie wat doet en als iemand uit dienst gaat dat je centraal kunt regelen dat die persoon nergens meer bij kan, of dat als een account gehackt is dat je de toegang er toe weer kunt verkrijgen.
Dit doe je dus door de leidinggevende een manager rol te geven en andere dus rollen te geven met minder rechten. Ook moet je dan dus in de gaten houden wanneer iemand uit dienst gaat en je dan als beheerder of welke rol dan ook verwijderd.

Dit is hetzelfde dus met gebruikersnamen en wachtwoorden, het is de verantwoordelijkheid van de betreffende organisatie (in jouw voorbeeld dus een bedrijf, maar kan net zo goed een overheidsinstantie zijn of iets dergelijks) om dat centraal vast te stellen wie waar toegang en/of rechten tot heeft en door/via welke accounts. Als dat niet op orde is dan gaat er wel meer dingen mis dan alleen sociale media accounts.

Organisaties moeten dit weten en dus centraal vaststellen en als iemand uit dienst gaat voor wat voor redenen dan ook dan moet de organisatie dus de accounts of opheffen of wachtwoorden veranderen of rechten verwijderen of iets dergelijks. Een goed gebruikers- en wachtwoorden-beleid is dus belangrijk.

Ik zie veel bedrijven dit dus niet goed aanpakken, als voorbeeld jaren later kan ik toch bij bepaalde Google Drive mappen waar ik ooit aan toegevoegd ben als freelancer en/of werknemer. Zij hebben mijn Google account nooit verwijderd bij de rechten tot welke accounts toegang hadden tot de Drive/map. Dit heb ik later ontdekt en mezelf weggehaald (ook omdat het bij mijn persoonlijke gedeelde mappen stond en het irritant is om daar dus ook dingen te zien waar je zelfs niks aan hebt).

PS: Het is dus op FB centraal geregeld, want bij die pages kan je zelfs meerdere accounts tegelijkertijd weghalen als beheerder of welke rol dan ook. Je kan pages ook samen beheren enz.. Het is dus te doen op 1 pagina's, alleen wordt dat beheren dus via een persoonlijke account gedaan en moet je steeds switchen (van persoonlijk naar zakelijk en terug).

PPS: Volgens mij kan je ook extra bevelingsdingen afdwingen (zoals 2FA) voordat een ander account beheerder kan worden (Ik weet niet zeker dat dit bij FB kan, maar meer sociale media websites/apps doen dit, zoals bijvoorbeeld Discord, Slack enz..)

PPPS:
Trouwens in facebook kun je meerdere persoons accounts als een persoon managen, je kunt ze toevoegen aan je identiteit. Dat geeft toch ook aan dat Facebook er van uit gaat dat er veel mensen zijn die meerdere accounts (profielen / identiteiten) hebben.
Daar had ik het dus ook over. Een publieke persoon account is zoals een FB page en kan door meerdere persoonlijke/privé accounts beheerd worden, zoals bijvoorbeeld een publieke account van een beroemd persoon. Dit is mogelijk omdat zulke mensen vaak PR en marketingsbedrijven inhuren om hun accounts te beheren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remzi1993 op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Littlemarc 15 januari 2023 10:22
Wordt deze data gezien als openbaar?

De sociale recherche gebruik deze gegevens gewoon om uitkering fraudeurs te pakken en zetten hier ook nepaccounts voor in. Deze onderzoeken doen ze niet zelf maar huren gespecialiseerde bureaus in die het internet afstruinen.

https://www.binnenlandsbe...-opsporen-bijstandsfraude

Zijn al deze bedrijven dan ook in overtreding? Kan je ook de schade verhalen als je eventueel gepakt wordt door dit bedrijf gegeven dat ze de ToS hebben geschonden (wat een overeenkomst is tussen jou en Meta maar kan je een horizontale werking op zetten?)

edit: Centrale Raad van Beroep heeft al geoordeeld dat de gemeente de gegevens mag gebruiken. Het is meer een kwestie of het bedrijf die de gemeente heeft geholpen en jouw belangen heeft geschaad in hun uitvoering daar aansprakelijk voor gesteld kan worden gegeven de geschonden ToS.

https://www.binnenlandsbe...standsfraude-op-te-sporen

Linkedin bevindt zich in een vergelijkbare situatie tevens maar daar kaatst de bal heen en weer

https://www.zdnet.com/goo...legal-in-linkedin-appeal/ : Linkedin verliest

https://www.socialmediato...nst-Data-Scraping/635938/ Linkedin winst

En zo door. Het is op dit moment geven en nemen op dit terrein. De wetgever zou misschien het moeten verduidelijken wat wel en niet mag. De enige vraag is of dit een prioriteit heeft op dit moment.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Littlemarc op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

stride82 @Littlemarc15 januari 2023 12:49
Gemeenten (lees: Sociale Recherche) doen over het algemeen zelf onderzoek op sociale media zoals facebook. Het zou voor een gemeente veel te duur worden om dit elke keer uit te besteden.

De gemeente mag met een nep-account een account van een burger (eenmalig) checken. Dit geldt alleen voor de informatie die iemand binnen facebook op "openbaar" heeft staan. Dit maakt namelijk minimale inbreuk op de privacy en voldoet aan het proportionaliteitsbeginsel en subsidiariteitsbeginsel.

Het is voor de gemeente echter niet toegestaan om iemand structureel te volgen. Dit is een te grote inbreuk op de privacy en voldoet niet aan de eerder genoemde beginsels.

Wat tevens voor de gemeente niet toegestaan is om:

- onder een nep-account een connectie aangaan met een burger. Dit is ook volgen en uit het nepaccount blijkt niet dat dit de gemeente is. Het voordoen als iemand anders is niet toegestaan voor de gemeente.

- het toetreden tot een besloten Facebookgroep
Littlemarc @stride8215 januari 2023 13:17
Ik denk dat je te diep ingaat op het voorbeeld. Geen reactie op wat de gemeente wel of niet mag doen.

Naar mijn mening is deze data openbaar en zou je het mogen scrapen. Het schijnt nog niet heel duidelijk te zijn wat betreft rechtspraak maar misschien gauw meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Littlemarc op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

kodak
@Littlemarc15 januari 2023 16:37
Je lijkt het opzettelijk te versimpelen om je mening te kunnen hebben. Zoals je ook in je aangehaalde bronnen kan lezen is er geen algemene vrijheid als je bij gegevens kan, er zijn ook voorwaarden. De uitspraak dat scrapen zou mogen had als voorwaarden dat duidelijk moest zijn dat de persoon het zelf publiek had gemaakt en dat de het er bij mogen niet de betekenis heeft dat een bedrijf er dus maar mee mag doen wat het wil.

En dat is ook logisch, want het feit dat je ergens bij kan wil niet zeggen dat je vrijheid hebt om er mee te doen of laten wat je wil, zeker niet als het in beginsel jou eigendom al niet is.

Uit geen van je bronnen of je mening blijkt verder dat als een bedrijf wil verdienen aan andermans gegevens ze daar recht op hebben als ze dat doen voor een ander. Het feit dat een ander recht heeft maakt dat niet zomaar overdraagbaar door bijvoorbeeld te betalen of onderling een contract te tekenen. Als een overheid taken niet zelf uit wil voeren maar uitbesteden dan zullen bedrijven toch echt eerst bevoegdheid moeten hebben om hetzelfde te doen, wat gewoonlijk moet blijken uit wettelijke bevoegdheid om dat soort diensten aan te bieden. Omdat die plichten om als overheid een taak te vervullen niet voor niets alleen bij de overheid gegeven zijn.
Littlemarc @kodak15 januari 2023 16:57
Uit geen van je bronnen of je mening blijkt verder dat als een bedrijf wil verdienen aan andermans gegevens ze daar recht op hebben als ze dat doen voor een ander.
Dat recht hoeft ook niet te blijken. Een particulier mag alles tenzij verboden bij wet. De overheid mag niks tenzij toegestaan bij wet.

Wat betreft verboden. AVG eist meer transparantie en schetst ook wettelijke kaders qua beveiliging maar verbiedt verdienen op persoonsgegevens niet. Anderzijds heb je ook gewoon het burgerwetboek waar je anderen niet financieel mag schaden en ze moet vergoeden mits het toch gebeurt.

Dit gezegd zie ik geen reden waarom de beklaagde partij Facebook moet vergoeden nog zou moeten stoppen met hun activiteiten. De tijd zal het leren.
kodak
@Littlemarc15 januari 2023 19:09
Je onderwerp is niet wat mag een privepersoon. Het onderwerp is wat mag een organisatie en vooral het bedrijf dat door Meta is aangeklaagt voor schending van voorwaarden en de rechten van zichzelf en hun klanten.

Je argument dat de AVG niet verbied om geld te verdienen is er weer een van negeren wat je aan andere plichten niet uit komt. Je gaat selectief niet in op wetgeving dat er voor speciale taken bevoegdheid moet blijken en met zelf doelen verzinnen er niet zomaar rechtvaardig belang is om anderen rechten te ontnemen. Je kan daar niet zomaar selectief rechten of rechten uit de EU op noemen voor deze zaak.
stride82 @Littlemarc15 januari 2023 16:37
Geen reactie op wat de gemeente wel of niet mag doen.
Geen reactie, maar je maakt wel eerder het volgende statement:
Centrale Raad van Beroep heeft al geoordeeld dat de gemeente de gegevens mag gebruiken.
Ik probeer alleen aan te geven dat de gemeente deze gegevens niet zomaar mogen gebruiken, maar dat daar er eisen worden gesteld over het verwerven van die gegevens.

Je voorbeeld snijdt geen hout, omdat een overheidsorgaan ook een onderzoeksdoel moet hebben en niet zomaar allerlei gegevens mogen opslaan en verwerken.

Dit is anders voor een commercieel bedrijf die handelt in informatie, de zogenaamde information brokers (informatie makelaars). Zij bevinden zich in een grijs gebied.

Informatie die gedeeld wordt binnen een platform zoals facebook voor iedereen wordt gezien als een openbare bron.
bzzzt @Littlemarc15 januari 2023 11:57
Volgens mij zijn boetes nooit te verhalen op andere partijen dan de overtreder.
Zou een mooie boel zijn dat wanneer iemand jou aangeeft je de boete voor jouw illegale gedrag op de ander mag verhalen...
wiseger @bzzzt15 januari 2023 15:35
Een eigenaar van een auto is verantwoordelijk voor wat er met zijn auto gebeurt. Dus als jij een auto leaset kan de eigenaar van de auto een boete ontvangen als je met die auto te hard rijdt op bijvoorbeeld een traject controle.

De overheid ziet de eigenaar als overtreder en legt die een boete op. De 'overtreder' betaald die vervolgens gewoon. Daarna zal het de leasemaatschappij de boete verhalen op jou.

Zelfde verhaal als jij een eigen auto uitleent aan een vriend. Of als je vrouw een keertje in je auto rijdt.

Boetes zijn in deze context dus wel degelijk te verhalen op iemand anders dan degene die de overheid als overtreder aanmerkte.
lenwar
@wiseger16 januari 2023 03:32
Voor verkeersovertredingen is een uitzondering gemaakt in deze context.

https://wetten.overheid.nl/BWBR0004581/2023-01-01
Artikel 8 is daar van toepassing.

Normaal gezien zijn sancties niet overdraagbaar.
Iblies @Littlemarc15 januari 2023 12:38
Volgens de voorwaarden van Facebook mag je niet meerdere accounts hebben en/of gebruiken voor commerciële doeleinden.

Facebook kiest er dus zelf voor wat ze dus in overtreding van hun voorwaarden vinden en waar ze achteraan gaan. En dat zijn dus in de regel bedrijven die er grote bedragen aan verdienen.


Je hebt talloze dubbele accounts waar mensen niet meer bij kunnen, je hebt talloze profielen die allerlei sex-diensten aanbieden maar dusdanig low-profile dat het ze niet aantrekt.
Mathijs22 @Iblies15 januari 2023 18:43
Volgens de voorwaarden van Facebook mag je niet meerdere accounts hebben en/of gebruiken voor commerciële doeleinden.
Een bedrijf mag dat zeker wel. Elk bedrijf dat ik ken en Facebook gebruikt voor marketing heeft meer dan een account. Wij ook en Facebook is daar zeker van op de hoogte omdat ze ze zelf voor ons bundelen in de managment tool die we gebruiken!
Iblies @Mathijs2216 januari 2023 11:27
Haal je account en pagina’s niet door elkaar?

Je mag meerdere pagina’s hebben op een account.
Littlemarc @Iblies15 januari 2023 17:21
Verwijderd

[Reactie gewijzigd door Littlemarc op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Tintel
@Iblies16 januari 2023 14:36
En volgens hun echte eigen voorwaarden geldt: "Alleen wij van Meta zelf mogen de data van onze gebruikers misbruiken".

Blijft leuk om te zien dat het openbaar zetten van data voor iedereen met een account dus hun business model in gevaar kan brengen.

En de oplossing is dan: geen nep-accounts maar echte accounts gebruiken om te scrapen?
supersnathan94 @Littlemarc15 januari 2023 13:47
Er is altijd echter een grote maar die ik in dit soort zaken mis.
there is little evidence that LinkedIn users who choose to make their profiles public maintain an expectation of privacy with respect to the information that they post publicly, and it is doubtful that they do.
Dit is een aanname van het hof en ik vind dit een aanname waar serieuze gevolgen aan hangen. Ik vind zelf dat er namelijk een heel groot verschil in zit tussen een “random internet denizen” en een geautomatiseerd systeem.

Ik weet hoe linkedin scraping werkt en de manier waarop je dit moet geeft echt heel duidelijk aan dat het totaal niet de bedoeling is.


Er zit echter een enorm verschil in intentie tussen: “ik post iets public zodat geïnteresseerden dit kunnen lezen en misschien op reageren” en “ik post iets public zodat iedere scraper dit kan indexeren en gebruiken voor promotie en rekruteer doeleinden”

Dat laatste is namelijk niet wat de gebruiker wil, maar wel wat er hier dus gebeurd. De intentie voor iets publiek maken is niet dat de hele wereld het maar weet en dat privacy ver te zoeken is, nee de intentie is dat andere MENSEN hier wat mee kunnen.
Littlemarc @supersnathan9415 januari 2023 14:29
Interessant betoog: Intentie.

Het opmerkelijke is dat er wel vaker publicaties plaatsvinden waar degene die het openbaar maakt (en daar gerechtigd toe is) een andere intentie heeft dan de uiteindelijke uitwerking. Geldt het dan breder? Openbare data mag je alleen gebruiken als de intentie overeenkomst met degene die het publiceren?

Neem een huidig voorbeeld. ExxonMobil openbaart oude rapporten van onderzoeken die ze in het verleden gedaan hebben voor academische consumptie(52 jaar geleden). Tussen deze bulk zit een rapport waar ze in 1970 al de impact van hun business op klimaat verandering hebben voorspeld.

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-64241994.amp

Nu pakt de guardian, NYT etc.dit op en hangen het aan de grote klok om kranten te verkopen. Is wat ze hebben gedaan onrechtmatig omdat het niet ExxonMobil hun intentie was voor deze publicatie?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Littlemarc op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

supersnathan94 @Littlemarc15 januari 2023 18:32
Oh nee ik ben het er wel mee eens dat publiek ook echt publiek is (geldt ook voor onze conversaties hier), maar ik ben het niet eens met de conclusie van het hof:
there is little evidence that LinkedIn users who choose to make their profiles public maintain an expectation of privacy
Dat ligt geheel aan de vraagstelling. Als je daar volledig geautomatiseerde scraping expliciet in verwerkt zal er waarschijnlijk een heel ander beeld uitkomen dan als je dat expliciet weglaat.
umbrella1982 15 januari 2023 10:19
LOL wat een ironie, Meta (facebook) dat zelf data verzameld en door verkoopt is boos op iemand die data verzameld via hun platform en waarschijnelijk ook door verkoopt
aliberto @umbrella198215 januari 2023 10:21
De pot verwijt de ketel noemen ze dat.
MrMonkE @aliberto15 januari 2023 11:10
" De pot verwijt de ketel dat hij zwart is."
Pim0377 @MrMonkE15 januari 2023 22:40
nou, technically is het .......de pot verwijt de ketel dat ie zwart ziet......maar...ja.....dit is ironie tentop.

een bedrijf, dat zijn hele verdienmodel baseert op het verzamelen van gebruikersdata en dat gebruiken / doorverkopen, klaagt een bedrijf aan, dat gebaseerd is op hun verdienmodel, geld verdient......uuuuhhh....nou weet ik niet of ik nou moet zeggen...lekker ironisch...of.......ik wou dat ik een knop had om beiden voor altijd uit te schakelen.
guanpedro @MrMonkE15 januari 2023 13:19
De korte vorm is net zo juist

[Reactie gewijzigd door guanpedro op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

bytemaster460 @aliberto15 januari 2023 13:32
Het verschil is dat Meta er via de algemene voorwaarden toestemming voor heeft gekregen van de gebruiker terwijl andere bedrijven het zonder toestemming scrapen en opslaan.
litebyte @bytemaster46015 januari 2023 14:29
Het probleem bij meta is dat ze via hun gebruikers heel veel data verzamelen van niet-gebruikers (zie ook mijn eerdere opmerking hierboven ergens) en verwerken in zogenaamde shadow profiles.
bytemaster460 @litebyte15 januari 2023 19:33
Klopt, maar daar ging het in deze discussie niet om. De data die geschraapt wordt is door Meta legaal verzamelde data.
litebyte @bytemaster46015 januari 2023 19:47
Nee is het niet, daar geven niet-gebruikers namelijk geen toestemmnig voor.
bytemaster460 @litebyte16 januari 2023 22:43
In de eerste alinea staat dat het om Facebookgebruikers gaat en niet om gevolgde niet-gebruikers.
HakanX @bytemaster46015 januari 2023 19:38
Shadow profiles zijn niet legaal, die mensen hebben daar namelijk geen toestemming voor gegeven.
Skyrunner @aliberto15 januari 2023 11:08
Je was me net voor...
DigitalExorcist @umbrella198215 januari 2023 10:38
Meta verkoopt de data juist niet. Dan zouden ze direct hun inkomstenbron kwijt zijn.

Meta verkoopt advertentieruimte op basis van profielen die aangemaakt worden met de data die ze verzamelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

litebyte @DigitalExorcist15 januari 2023 10:55
Indirect verkopen ze je data door je data te verzamelen (en dat van niet-gebruikers waar je contact mee hebt in zogenaamde shadow profiles) voor gerichte gadvertenties ook delen ze je data.

https://www.theverge.com/...-service-audience-control

https://www.theverge.com/...erg-congress-data-privacy

Meta zou allang verboden zijn als het niet uit de VS kwam.
Caayn @litebyte15 januari 2023 11:13
Wat is het verschil met Google? Zij doen toch effectief hetzelfde. Daarvan verdedigen mensen hier op Tweakers ook constant dat ze enkel advertentieruimte verkopen en geen data. Of je nou wel of geen account hebt ook daar wordt je gewoon gevolgd via bijvoorbeeld allerlei "handige" tools voor o.a. websites.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Caayn op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

litebyte @Caayn15 januari 2023 11:28
Klopt, maar daar gaat het artikel niet over net als over alle andere 'digitale overheden' uit de VS.
Anoniem: 851517 @Caayn15 januari 2023 12:59
Serieus? dat maakt allemaal geen ruk uit. Alle informatie vliegt direct door naar de databrokers.

In jip en janneke taal:

https://youtu.be/wqn3gR1WTcA
bytemaster460 @litebyte15 januari 2023 13:30
Nee, ook niet indirect. Data verkopen is iets anders dan data vermarkten.
DigitalExorcist @litebyte15 januari 2023 15:55
Onzin.
nst6ldr @DigitalExorcist15 januari 2023 11:15
Meta verkoopt de data juist niet. Dan zouden ze direct hun inkomstenbron kwijt zijn.
Dit is een drogreden die vaker langs komt, ook als het Google aan gaat. Feit is dat door bronnen te combineren er gewoon genoeg data van je wordt verkocht - en er bedrijven zijn die deze combinaties graag voor je maken.
bytemaster460 @nst6ldr15 januari 2023 13:29
Of het een drogreden is ligt eraan waar het om gaat. Als het om vermarkten van data gaat wordt doorverkopen vaak als synoniem gebruikt. Dan moet je geen semantische discussie gaan voeren. Als de ene partij advertenties verkoopt op basis van verzamelde data terwijl de andere partij daadwerkelijk data verkoopt, kun je het niet op één hoop gooien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bytemaster460 op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

nst6ldr @bytemaster46015 januari 2023 14:15
Dat kan heel goed zelfs, we spreken tenslotte van een partij die digitale (zoekmachine, tracking, etc) en fysieke (maps cars, fiber, etc) infrastructuur heeft om data te verzamelen waarmee gevoelige informatie van mensen kan worden blootgelegd. Ze verkopen dus weldegelijk informatie over jou, het kan zelfs prima aan de term 'commerciële inlichtingendienst' voldoen.

Of wou je stellen dat PWN geen water verkoopt, maar diensten en infrastructuur waarmee water wordt gefilterd en getransporteerd - en de fabrikant van jouw kraan daadwerkelijk de verkoper van het water is?

Edit; en hieronder herhaal je hetzelfde punt, dus deze post voldoet gewoon weer als respons.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nst6ldr op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

bytemaster460 @nst6ldr15 januari 2023 19:32
Nee, ze verkopen geen informatie over jou. Die informatie is veel te kostbaar om te verkopen. De klanten kopen advertentieruimte en bedrijven als Meta of Google bieden hun gebruikers dan gepersonaliseerde advertenties aan en brengen dat in rekening bij hun klant. De klant krijgt helemaal niet te horen wie waar geïnteresseerd in is.
DigitalExorcist @nst6ldr15 januari 2023 15:55
Het is geen drogreden, het is hun business.
memphis @DigitalExorcist15 januari 2023 11:39
Meta verkoopt statistieken.
kodak
@umbrella198215 januari 2023 13:09
Je negeert de verschillen. Als directe klant van Meta heb je de keuze dat Meta zich volgens geldende voorwaarden jou gegevens verwerkt en daarop verantwoordelijk te houden. Het bedrijf dat ze aanklagen verwerkt die gegevens zonder overeenkomst met die klanten en gaat kennelijk juist tegen de voorwaarden in door daarvoor nep accounts te gebruiken en zomaar te verwerken.
Nu kan je van alles vinden van wat Meta onder hun voorwaarden doet, maar dat wil niet zomaar zeggen dat een ander bedrijf daar misbruik van mag maken.
nst6ldr @kodak15 januari 2023 15:44
Het bedrijf dat ze aanklagen verwerkt die gegevens zonder overeenkomst met die klanten [...]
Meta zelf is nota bene het primaire voorbeeld van bedrijven die zonder toestemming profielen opbouwen van mensen: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shadow_profile
Fluttershy @nst6ldr15 januari 2023 16:09
Ook dieven vinden het niet fijn als er bij hen ingebroken is.
Tintel
@Fluttershy16 januari 2023 14:40
_/-\o_ :9

"No honor among thieves" O-)
kodak
@nst6ldr15 januari 2023 16:47
En dus is het maar prima dat een ander bedrijf ook maar met je gegevens iets doet wat niet de bedoeling is of dat zelfs via de systemen van Meta doet? Lijkt me niet. Dus zo vreemd is dit aanklagen niet, ongeacht of je het eens bent met wat Meta wel of niet met hun eigen platform zou.doen.
Tintel
@kodak16 januari 2023 14:44
Maar nu wordt dit bedrijf aangeklaagd en vervolgens is inmiddels duidelijk dat veel meer bedrijven dit doen en zelfs overheden. Dus gegevens gebruiken die semi-openbaar beschikbaar zijn.

Eigenlijk is de een niet erger dan de ander. Het probleem is FB (Meta) zelf. Toegevoegde waarde voor de gebruikers is beperkt, het risico is enorm hoog dat je negatieve zij-effecten ondervindt, ze houden zich nu al niet aan de regels omtrent privacy. Dit is inmiddels ook meerdere malen aangetoond maar ze gaan vrolijk door. Waarom bestaat dit bedrijf nog?
nst6ldr @kodak15 januari 2023 17:33
Dat maak jij er van, ik geef alleen aan dat je stelling niet klopt: het overgrote deel van de profielen die Meta van mensen heeft zijn niet met goedkeuring van die mensen samengesteld.
kodak
@nst6ldr15 januari 2023 19:28
Je geeft slechts aan dat Meta mogelijk iets doet wat hun klanten ook ongewenst vinden. Daarop stel ik een vraag wat je lijkt te suggereren, wat redelijk is aangezien je het niet willekeurig iets kan noemen als 'maar zij doen ook iets wat niet mag'. Het gaat ook om de context. Wat is dus je punt? Willekeurig maar noemen dat Meta ook iets doet wat niet mag? Het zomaar vergelijken omdat het je uit komt er een mening tegen Meta over te hebbem? Zomaar willekeurig het opnoemen?
nst6ldr @kodak15 januari 2023 20:07
Je geeft slechts aan dat Meta mogelijk iets doet wat hun klanten ook ongewenst vinden.
Nee, ik pak een van jouw stellingen en toon aan dat die niet juist is, daarmee staat je betoog een beetje wankel. Maar aangezien je het nog steeds over 'klanten' hebt vermoed ik dat je niet weet wat shadow profiles zijn.
Zyppora @umbrella198215 januari 2023 10:26
Natuurlijk, want die data moet men eigenlijk gewoon van Meta zelf kopen, in plaats van gratis scrapen. Hoe moeten ze anders hun arme aandeelhoudertjes tevreden houden in deze barre tijden?
DrPoncho @Zyppora15 januari 2023 10:38
Had je liever gehad dat ze dit gewoon toestaan?
arbraxas @DrPoncho15 januari 2023 12:53
Beetje linksom of rechtsom verhaal.
Dat ze dit niet toestaan heeft 2 redenen.
Bovenstaande van @Zyppora en eventuele rechtszaken.

En heb je liever niet dat bedrijven in je data struinen moet je heel ver weg van Meta blijven. (Wat schier onmogelijk is)
bytemaster460 @Zyppora15 januari 2023 13:31
Nee, Meta verkoopt dat niet. Men wil juist die data zelf in handen hebben in plaats van advertenties op basis van die data in te kopen bij Meta.
Anoniem: 1576590 @bytemaster46015 januari 2023 16:15
Nee, Meta verkoopt dat niet.
Dat doet Meta wel. Of het daarbij om ruilhandel of handje contantje gaat, vind ik irrelevant.

Facebook naait je een oor aan als zij stellen "we don't sell your information".

Uit The New York Times (Dec. 18, 2018):
Internal Facebook records describe data-sharing deals that benefited more than 150 companies.
mjtdevries @Anoniem: 157659016 januari 2023 16:17
Je snapt het punt niet.
Meta verkoopt niet: "ErikvanStraten vind onderwerp x leuk en heeft contacte met personen y en z.

Meta zegt tegen een bedrijf bij ons kun je een advertentie kopen die we specifiek tonen aan mensen die onderwerp x leuk vinden, zodat jouw advertentie veel meer effect heeft.

Dit bedrijf wil echter niet die advertentie kopen bij Meta, maar wil daadwerkelijk weten wat jij leuk vind.

Dat NYT artikel zit achter een pay-wall, dus ik kan niet beoordelen of zij het wel snappen. "data-sharing" kun je op op ontelbaar vele manieren uitleggen.
Anoniem: 1576590 @mjtdevries16 januari 2023 16:55
mjtdevries:
Je snapt het punt niet.
Insgelijks.

mjtdevries:
Meta verkoopt niet: "ErikvanStraten vind onderwerp x leuk en heeft contacte met personen y en z.
Het gaat niet alleen om advertenties. Meta heeft API's waar zij hun "partners" en "affiliates" toegang tot geeft. Meta krijgt daar, voor zover bekend, niet letterlijk geld voor, maar stelt die data natuurlijk niet voor niets ter beschikking.

Ook uit het nyt artikel:
As of 2017, Sony, Microsoft, Amazon and others could obtain users’ email addresses through their friends.
Facebook also allowed Spotify, Netflix and the Royal Bank of Canada to read, write and delete users’ private messages, and to see all participants on a thread — privileges that appeared to go beyond what the companies needed to integrate Facebook into their systems, the records show.
De feitelijke discussie moet m.i. gaan of Meta gegevens van klanten en van niet-klanten deelt met derde partijen, om welke gegevens dat gaat en met welk doel, en hoe die derde partijen daar vervolgens mee omgaan. Niet wat Meta vraagt, maar wat er in de praktijk gebeurt.

En dat laatste gaat precies zoals met iemand die een legale softwarelicentie heeft gekocht en een vriend of een familielid toestaat (al dan niet ondere enige druk) om daar een illegale kopie van te maken - met het zinloze verzoek om die kopie niet verder te verspreiden. Raad eens wat er daarna gebeurt...
Facebook even recategorized one company, the Russian search giant Yandex, as an integration partner.

Facebook records show Yandex had access in 2017 to Facebook’s unique user IDs even after the social network stopped sharing them with other applications, citing privacy risks. A spokeswoman for Yandex, which was accused last year by Ukraine’s security service of funneling its user data to the Kremlin, said the company was unaware of the access and did not know why Facebook had allowed it to continue. She added that the Ukrainian allegations “have no merit.”
In October, Facebook said Yandex was not an integration partner. But in early December, as The Times was preparing to publish this article, Facebook told congressional lawmakers that it was.
[...]
How closely Facebook monitored its data partners is uncertain. Most of Facebook’s partners declined to discuss what kind of reviews or audits Facebook subjected them to. Two former Facebook partners, whose deals with the social network dated to 2010, said they could find no evidence that Facebook had ever audited them. One was BlackBerry. The other was Yandex.
mjtdevries:
Dat NYT artikel zit achter een pay-wall,
Met Javascript uigeschakeld kan ik het gewoon lezen.

Zelf gebruik ik NoScript, maar als test heb ik dat disabled en in (Firefox) about:config heb ik "javascript.enabled" op false gezet: ook met die instellingen kan ik die nyt pagina lezen.

Als je dat niet wilt kun je op internet zoeken naar de zin die ik aanhaalde, dan vind je zat sites die naar het nyt artikel verwijzen en deels informatie daaruit overnemen (voorbeeld: BBC).

Als je verder wilt discussiëren hoop ik dat je ook mijn andere reactie aan jou leest.
Excuus, ik haalde jou door elkaar met Mathijs22. In die URL beschrijf ik meer van mijn bezwaren tegen Meta.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1576590 op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Fluttershy @umbrella198215 januari 2023 12:31
Dat is toch logisch?

Als ik voor de patatzaak frikandellen ga verkopen uit diezelfde patatzaak kan ik ook een goed gesprek met de uitbater achter mij verwachten.
supersnathan94 @Fluttershy15 januari 2023 13:36
Want? De patatzaak krijgt z’n euro’s, zelfs al geef jij ze gratis weg.

Edit: is natuurlijk een ander verhaal als je ze eerst via de achterdeur uit de frituur jat ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door supersnathan94 op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Fluttershy @supersnathan9415 januari 2023 16:06
Meta kan natuurlijk ook gewoon verder met haar core business, namelijk ieder zijn privacy gruwelijk schenden voor enorm veel geld.

Alleen staat Voyager Labs nu voor de deur om profielen te verkopen van FB.
Mathijs22 @umbrella198215 januari 2023 18:47
2023 en nog steeds denken mensen dat je persoonsdata kan kopen van Meta. Meta doet dat niet, heeft dat nooit gedaan.
Anoniem: 1576590 15 januari 2023 10:19
Bedrijf dat gegevens van zoveel mogelijk mensen verzamelt klaagt bedrijf aan dat gegevens van zoveel mogelijk mensen verzamelt.
bytemaster460 @Anoniem: 157659015 januari 2023 13:34
Met dat verschil dat de ene het met toestemming van de mensen doet terwijl de andere het zonder toestemming doet.
Anoniem: 1576590 @bytemaster46015 januari 2023 15:18
Hoe groot is dat verschil nog als beide partijen dergelijke gegevens aan onbekende derde partijen verkopen?

Bovendien verdiepen de meeste Meta-klanten zich er niet in waarvoor zij toestemming geven.

Voorbeeld: geen enkele van de mensen bij wie mijn contactgegevens hoogstwaarschijnlijk in hun adresboek staan, en waarvan ik weet dat zij WhatsApp gebruiken, heeft mij ooit gevraagd of ik er bezwaar tegen heb dat zij mijn contactgegevens met Meta delen.

Zij vinden niet dat zij iets verkeerdd doen, "want iedereen gebruikt WhatsApp". Nee, ik ben gek dat ik, als "wereldvreemde", al vele jaren geen WhatsApp meer gebruik.
akooijman @Anoniem: 157659015 januari 2023 19:06
Dat mensen gebruiksvoorwaarden niet lezen of niet begrijpen doet minder ter zake, net zo min als je je gedwongen voelt om akkoord te gaan omdat je nu eenmaal in contact moet komen met je vrienden.
Meta heeft toestemming, Voyager niet.
Anoniem: 1576590 @akooijman15 januari 2023 19:37
Dat is geen feit maar jouw mening. En zoals ik hier schreef deelt Meta persoonsgegevens met zeer veel partijen, waar gebruikers helemaal geen toestemming voor hebben gegeven. En wie die partijen allemaal zijn en wat zij met die gegevens doen, weten Meta-gebruikers niet.

Het is wel een feit dat Meta ook gegevens van mensen verzamelt die niets met Meta te maken wil hebben. En die hoogstwaarschijnlijk ook deelt met hun "zakenpartners".
Tintel
@akooijman16 januari 2023 15:23
Meta claimed toestemming te hebben en heeft dat zodanig verwoord dat haar echte intenties niet duidelijk naar voren komen en vervolgens deelt ze die informatie met ieder die daarvoor wil betalen. Al zien die anderen die data niet eens zelf, het wordt dus wel degelijk gedeeld.

Dus waarom is een ander bedrijf wat die gestolen gegevens steelt nu veel slechter bezig? Het grappige is dat je dus zou kunnen betalen aan dit andere bedrijf (Voyager) om erachter te komen wat men allemaal van je weet. Iets wat FB niet wil doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tintel op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Mathijs22 @Anoniem: 157659015 januari 2023 18:53
Hoe groot is dat verschil nog als beide partijen dergelijke gegevens aan onbekende derde partijen verkopen?
Uhhh Meta verkoopt geen persoonsdata, dit bedrijf wel. En dat is een enorm verschil.

Echt waar, dat er nog steeds mensen zijn die denken dat je persoonsdata van Meta kan kopen is verbijsterend. Maakt Meta niet beter, maar wel totaal anders.
  • Van Voyager Labs kan ik je naam, tag, vrienden en geschiedenis kopen om je persoonlijk aan te spreken.
  • Van Meta kan ik alleen vragen om advertenties te laten zien aan een bepaalde groep mensen. Jij kan bij toeval in die groep horen. Maar ik kan je nooit persoonlijk benaderen
Tintel
@Mathijs2216 januari 2023 15:21
Als iemand drugs steelt alleen voor eigen gebruik en een ander om door te verkopen dan is wellicht die andere idd nog strafbaarder bezig.
Maar als die drugs voor eigen gebruik beschikbaar worden gesteld aan ieder die lid wordt van de club (dus de gegevens worden zodanig vrijgegeven dat je advertenties kan plaatsen) dan maakt het toch niet zo heel veel meer uit?
Het netto effect is dat op basis van gestolen gegevens iets wordt gedaan waar de eigenaar van de gegevens het niet mee eens is.
Anoniem: 1576590 @Mathijs2215 januari 2023 19:27
Ik herhaal mijn eerdere reactie aan @bytemaster460:
--------------------
Nee, Meta verkoopt dat niet.
Dat doet Meta wel. Of het daarbij om ruilhandel of handje contantje gaat, vind ik irrelevant.

Facebook naait je een oor aan als zij stellen "we don't sell your information".

Uit The New York Times (Dec. 18, 2018):
Internal Facebook records describe data-sharing deals that benefited more than 150 companies.
--------------------

Aanvulling daarop: als jij een facebook pixel of een facebook linkje op jouw website plaatst, of beter, onze apps standaard installeert op smartphones die jij verscheept, dan staat daar natuurlijk wat tegenover.

En uit The Guardian:
The data was collected through an app called thisisyourdigitallife, built by academic Aleksandr Kogan, separately from his work at Cambridge University. Through his company Global Science Research (GSR), in collaboration with Cambridge Analytica, hundreds of thousands of users were paid to take a personality test and agreed to have their data collected for academic use.

However, the app also collected the information of the test-takers’ Facebook friends, leading to the accumulation of a data pool tens of millions-strong. Facebook’s “platform policy” allowed only collection of friends’ data to improve user experience in the app and barred it being sold on or used for advertising.
Die data werden vervolgens misbruikt voor het beïnvloeden van de Amerikaanse verkiezingen, en daar is CA -ongetwijfeld door mij- vorstelijk voor betaald.

Voor niets gaat de zon op, vooral voor partijen die hun eigen klanten dumb fucks noemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1576590 op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

bytemaster460 @Anoniem: 157659015 januari 2023 19:36
Ze verkopen je data helemaal niet. Die data is veel te kostbaar. Het is voor hen een kip met de gouden eieren. Men verkoopt advertentieruimte op basis van de interesses van de gebruikers. De klant ziet niet wie welke advertenties te zien krijgt. Die betaalt gewoon voor het principe van gepersonaliseerde advertenties.
beerse 15 januari 2023 13:02
Hoeveel accounts heb je nodig om de openbare profiel informatie van anderen in te zien? Volgens mij kan ik dat met mijn account ook allemaal inzien.

Of is het dat dit bedrijf zo veel profiel informatie inleest dat het zichtbaar is in het datagebruik tussen facebook en het bedrijf?

Natuurlijk moet dat bedrijf zich wel voor doen als dat bedrijf. Als zij zich voordoen als iemand anders (iemand die ze niet zijn) dan zou facebook volgens mij volgens hun regels dat account zomaar kunnen afsluiten en opruimen. Niets mis mee.
Mathijs22 @beerse15 januari 2023 18:48
Hoeveel accounts heb je nodig om de openbare profiel informatie van anderen in te zien? Volgens mij kan ik dat met mijn account ook allemaal inzien.
Als je via een account uitgebreid gaat scrapen dan merkt Meta dat al snel op en zal je verwijderen. Daarom zijn er altijd duizenden accounts nodig voor dit soort verwerpelijke dingen.
Tintel
@Mathijs2216 januari 2023 15:52
De maffia houdt er niet van van als je in hun territorium komt of aan hun handel zit.

Dus hoezo is die andere partij verwerpelijker? (Dit lijkt me overigens geen Whataboutism)
Astrix 15 januari 2023 10:52
Tja Meta is zelf misschien ook niet zo heilig O-) , Als een (overheid) sociale dienst, het zou gaan gebruiken om (eventuele) uitkeringsfraude op te sporen, wetshandhaving, dan zou Meta dat knarsetandend met tegenzin wel accepteren, 8-) maar dat een (commercieel) bedrijf, nepaccounts inzet om data te verzamelen, om daar vervolgens zelf weer aan te kunnen verdienen. Dat is voor Meta onacceptabel.
Littlemarc @Astrix15 januari 2023 10:57
Het enige is dat de ToS een tweezijdig bindende overeenkomst is. Meta kan niet toestaan dat delen daarin geschonden worden net zoals jij als gebruiker dat niet kan.

Ze hebben zelf een klaagplicht als ze signaleren dat de ToS geschonden is.
Anoniem: 1832746 @Astrix16 januari 2023 14:04
Gelukkig is het niet de basisschool, en is 'maar zij zijn ook slecht' geen reden om geen rechtszaak te kunnen aanspannen :)
Niemand claimt dat Meta heilig is, maar als je er wat aan wilt doen dan kun je prima een rechtszaak aanspannen. Dat betekent echter niet dat omdat er een zaak tegen Meta kan zijn, Meta maar alles moet accepteren wat andere bedrijven doen.
Roel1966 15 januari 2023 19:00
Als Meta nu een schone lei zou hebben en een of ander kleiner onbekend bedrijfje was dan zou ik verder niet twijfelen. Maar als je kijkt naar wat er bij Meta ook allemaal al gebeurd is heb ik zo mijn twijfels erbij of Meta misschien Voyager Labs probeert uit te schakelen. Misschien dat Meta bang is dat Voyager Labs dingen ontdekt die eigenlijk niet bekend mogen worden.
Aedriaen1 15 januari 2023 15:13
Zeg maar de dief is bestolen :)
Znorkus @Aedriaen116 januari 2023 02:35
Ja exact.

"Hey, wij waren hier aan het leechen en scrapen, onze prooi, wegwezen!"

Nee hoor. Superfijn dat die lieve Meta voor de privacy van hun gebruikers opkomt. 8)7
Anoniem: 1832746 @Znorkus16 januari 2023 14:06
Maar heb je dan liever dat ze het niet doen? Want dan krijg je dus dat op een gegeven moment het rechtssyteem wordt omzeild en jij er niks aan kan doen. Dat Meta fouten maakt betekent niet dat dat andere bedrijven een vrijbrief geeft om dat ook te doen, en dat het sentiment op Tweakers nu lijkt dat dat wel is baart wel zorgen voor de toekomst.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

