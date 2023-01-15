Meta klaagt bedrijf aan dat nepaccounts gebruikte om gebruikersdata te scrapen

mjtdevries:
mjtdevries:
Meta verkoopt niet: "ErikvanStraten vind onderwerp x leuk en heeft contacte met personen y en z.
Het gaat niet alleen om advertenties. Meta heeft API's waar zij hun "partners" en "affiliates" toegang tot geeft. Meta krijgt daar, voor zover bekend, niet letterlijk geld voor, maar stelt die data natuurlijk niet voor niets ter beschikking.
Ook uit het nyt artikel:
As of 2017, Sony, Microsoft, Amazon and others could obtain users’ email addresses through their friends.
Facebook also allowed Spotify, Netflix and the Royal Bank of Canada to read, write and delete users’ private messages, and to see all participants on a thread — privileges that appeared to go beyond what the companies needed to integrate Facebook into their systems, the records show.
De feitelijke discussie moet m.i. gaan of Meta gegevens van klanten en van niet-klanten
deelt met derde partijen, om welke gegevens dat gaat en met welk doel, en hoe die derde partijen daar vervolgens mee omgaan. Niet wat Meta vraagt, maar wat er in de praktijk gebeurt.
En dat laatste gaat precies zoals met iemand die een legale softwarelicentie heeft gekocht en een vriend of een familielid toestaat (al dan niet ondere enige druk) om daar een illegale kopie van te maken - met het zinloze verzoek om die kopie niet verder te verspreiden. Raad eens wat er daarna gebeurt...
Facebook even recategorized one company, the Russian search giant Yandex, as an integration partner.
Facebook records show Yandex had access in 2017 to Facebook’s unique user IDs even after the social network stopped sharing them with other applications, citing privacy risks. A spokeswoman for Yandex, which was accused last year by Ukraine’s security service of funneling its user data to the Kremlin, said the company was unaware of the access and did not know why Facebook had allowed it to continue. She added that the Ukrainian allegations “have no merit.”
In October, Facebook said Yandex was not an integration partner. But in early December, as The Times was preparing to publish this article, Facebook told congressional lawmakers that it was.
How closely Facebook monitored its data partners is uncertain. Most of Facebook’s partners declined to discuss what kind of reviews or audits Facebook subjected them to. Two former Facebook partners, whose deals with the social network dated to 2010, said they could find no evidence that Facebook had ever audited them. One was BlackBerry. The other was Yandex.
mjtdevries:
Dat NYT artikel zit achter een pay-wall,
Met Javascript uigeschakeld kan ik het gewoon lezen.
Zelf gebruik ik NoScript, maar als test heb ik dat disabled en in (Firefox) about:config heb ik "javascript.enabled" op false gezet: ook met die instellingen kan ik die nyt pagina lezen.
Als je dat niet wilt kun je op internet zoeken naar de zin die ik aanhaalde, dan vind je zat sites die naar het nyt artikel verwijzen en deels informatie daaruit overnemen (voorbeeld: BBC
Als je verder wilt discussiëren hoop ik dat je ook mijn andere reactie aan jou leest.
Excuus, ik haalde jou door elkaar met Mathijs22. In die URL
beschrijf ik meer van mijn bezwaren tegen Meta.
