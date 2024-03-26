KPN stopt per 1 juli 2024 met telecomprovider Ortel Mobile

KPN stopt per 1 juli 2024 met zijn dochtermerk Ortel Mobile. Vanaf die datum kunnen klanten van Ortel niet langer hun simkaart en het bijbehorende 06-nummer gebruiken. KPN geeft klanten een eenmalige korting als ze overstappen op Simyo, een ander merk van KPN.

Ortel kondigt het stopzetten van de provider aan op zijn website. Per 1 juli 2024 vervallen de aansluitingen van Ortel-klanten. Vanaf die datum is hun mobiele nummer niet meer in gebruik en is ook het beltegoed dat ze bij de provider hebben, niet meer bruikbaar. De provider roept klanten op om hun beltegoed voor die tijd op te maken.

Klanten kunnen met nummerbehoud overstappen naar een andere provider. Als ze overstappen op Simyo, een ander KPN-merk, krijgen ze eenmalig vijf euro korting op een nieuwe prepaidaansluiting, meldt Ortel. Er wordt geen reden genoemd voor het stopzetten van de provider.

Door Daan van Monsjou

Nieuwsredacteur

Feedback • 26-03-2024 16:28
112 • submitter: tabletmen

26-03-2024 • 16:28

112

Submitter: tabletmen

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Reacties (112)

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raro007 26 maart 2024 16:30
Wanneer is ortel overgenomen? Dan weetje ook ongeveer hoelang youfone blijft.
wildhagen
@raro00726 maart 2024 16:33
Dat was in 2008, dus 16 jaar geleden: nieuws: KPN koopt prepaid-telco Ortel Mobile

Zegt natuurlijk niets over hoelang Youfone blijft, wellicht heeft KPN daar weer heel andere plannen mee.
Ryunoru @wildhagen26 maart 2024 20:06
Klinkt alsof KPN het spelletje heel goed doorheeft en de concurrentie uitfaseert niet op korte maar langere termijn.
Remzi1993 @Ryunoru27 maart 2024 00:31
Maar dan is het wel lange adem want dat is tussen 15 tot 30 jaar. Ik denk dat ze bedrijven overnemen en later denken van dat ze de merken beter kunnen verminderen, dus dan gaat er zo'n merk weg en samengevoegd worden. Dit lijkt mij plausibeler dan een complot.

Maar het is sowieso vreemd dat de toezichthouder overnames goedkeurd van de 3 mobiele providers. Zou gewoonweg niet meer goedgekeurd moeten worden, want bij minimaal 4 tot 5 heb je gezonde concurrentie volgens een EU onderzoek dat jaren geleden was gedaan.

Toen we 3 spelers op de mobiele provider markt hadden was Nederland een van de duurderste landen qua mobiele provider tarieven nadat we Tele2 als 4e onafhankelijk partij erbij kregen stortte de prijzen in maar nu gaat het langzamerhand weer stijgen. 3 partijen is dus te weinig voor gezonde concurrentie. Dit is dus een mooi praktijk voorbeeld.
Raindeer @Remzi199327 maart 2024 10:47
Het was een OESO onderzoek https://one.oecd.org/docu.../CISP(2014)2/FINAL/En/pdf

(ik was de auteur ;-) )
Remzi1993 @Raindeer27 maart 2024 12:08
Gaaf! Ik hoop dat het opgepakt gaat worden door overheden en toezichthouders. Maarja, hoe het er allemaal aan toe gaat en al die goedkeuringen van allerlei overnames denk ik dat het nog lang gaat duren en dan zijn we al te laat.
Raindeer @Remzi199327 maart 2024 14:46
Ja, het heeft best veel effect gehad. De EU is jarenlang kritisch geweest op 4 naar 3 fusies. Er zijn ook een hele hoop academische studies (gesponsord door telcos) die uitleggen dat de OESO een stel sukkels en dat 3 netwerken heel goed is voor investeringen etc. Je begrijpt dat ik daar zo mijn mening over heb
Remzi1993 @Raindeer27 maart 2024 15:49
Ja, inderdaad. Ik hoop dat het gaat veranderen, maar ik denk van niet 🥲
greet3 @Remzi199327 maart 2024 15:52
KPN neemt als een van die 3 grote telecombedrijven, vaak kleinere partijen over zoals Youfone, Ortel, Yes Telecom, Debitel etc. Later verdwijnen die merken. Het is niet zoals de +2 comments in Youfone artikel eerder, dat de ‘grote 3’ allemaal 1 budgetmerk hebben.

Ik vraag me af of dat wenselijk is voor de concurrentie, dat (oa?) KPN steeds kleinere MVNO’s opkoopt en dat die steeds ‘verdwijnen’ dan wel opgaan in het grote merk.
Remzi1993 @greet328 maart 2024 18:29
Die MVNO kunnen niet echt concurrentie aanbieden. Er moet tenminste 1 onafhankelijke partij erbij komen
Aldy @Remzi199327 maart 2024 17:21
Grote kans dat er weer een (buitenlandse) provider in het gat springt. Maar het wordt inmiddels wel karig. En niet alleen de prijs, maar ook als keuze. Als je ontevreden bent met een provider, dan heb je nog maar de keus uit twee.
WillySis @Remzi199327 maart 2024 11:45
De kosten voor een eigen netwerk zijn zo hoog dat meer landelijke providers eigenlijk niet haalbaar is.

Nederland is een van de duurdere landen, maar dat komt onder andere door de kosten voor de benodigde frequenties en de dekkings-eisen.
Lamith @Remzi199327 maart 2024 09:31
Ik denk dat het wel met opzet opgekocht wordt (met intentie om later te verkopen/sluiten), omdat het dan altijd als een submerkte te positioneren is. Daarna wordt de bestaande infrastructuur vervangen door die van KPN en wordt het submerk geknepen. Daardoor ook goedkoper, maar hierdoor is de segmentatie die KPN voor ogen heeft (namelijk KPN is het supermerk, al het andere is ondergeschikt) geslaagd. Kijk naar XS4ALL hoe ze die hebben gesloopt over jaren.

Juist doordat we een oligopolistische markt hebben, kunnen de grote bedrijven dit zo doen en ermee wegkomen. Kosten om als nieuwe aanbieder toe te treden zijn te hoog, dus daar hebben ze niets te vrezen.
WillySis @Lamith27 maart 2024 11:30
Opkopen doet men altijd met een plan, maar plannen kunnen in de loop der jaren veranderen.
KPN heeft het lang als submerk aangehouden, maar periodiek kijkt men of submerken nog rendabel zijn, en of men niet te veel merken hanteert.
Lamith @WillySis27 maart 2024 11:48
Dat is mijn punt juist. Als je je submerk zover uitkleedt dat er geen USP's meer zijn voor dat submerk, dan heeft het natuurlijkerwijs geen reden om te bestaan. Maar ook dat kan met een intentie gedaan worden.
WillySis @Lamith27 maart 2024 18:27
Ik weet niet of KPN Ortel Mobile uitgekleed heeft. Ik heb er geen advertenties voor gezien (maar dat kan aan mij liggen). Ik denk eerder dat men het gewoon dood heeft laten bloeden.
Soms is een submerk gewoon niet het succes waar men op gehoopt had, of een bedrijf heeft zoveel merken dat het de bedrijfsvoering complexer maakt dan nodig, zonder dat daar extra verdiensten tegenover staan.
Youfone is bijvoorbeeld een prijsvechter. De Youfone klanten hadden anders niet zo snel in de KPN-familie terecht gekomen.
TheVivaldi @WillySis27 maart 2024 21:15
Het kan ook dat ze het voor de ontwikkelaars deden. Grote jongens als Sony, Microsoft, SEGA, etc. nemen ook vaak genoeg bedrijven over, puur om extra ontwikkelaars/talent in huis te halen.
WillySis @TheVivaldi28 maart 2024 15:13
Overname om alleen (een deel van) het personeel over te nemen is heel zeldzaam. Meestal vinden ze het product of de dienst zelf ook wel een aantal interessante onderdelen hebben die goed binnen het eigen bedrijf passen.
Zelf hebben wij begin dit jaar een concurrent over genomen. Die zaten bij aanbestedingen meestal net een paar euro onder ons bod, maar huurden wel mensen bij ons in. Dat deden we inderdaad meer om de mensen die de aanbestedingen voorbereidden over te kunnen nemen, maar ook om daar voortaan onze eigen naam aan te kunnen verbinden ipv dat wij het werk doen en een ander met de eer te laten strijken.
Remzi1993 @Lamith27 maart 2024 12:11
Juist doordat we een oligopolistische markt hebben, kunnen de grote bedrijven dit zo doen en ermee wegkomen.
Het probleem is dat er te veel overnames goedgekeurd worden en dat er weinig tot geen handhaving is. Pas als iets goed fout gaat dan gebeurd er wat. De overheid moet gewoon overnames afkeuren als een bepaalde markt minder dan 5 spelers heeft. Dat is al een begin.
WillySis @Remzi199327 maart 2024 18:44
Het aantal spelers op een markt is moeilijk in een vast getal te vangen. Het is ook heel afhankelijk van de benodigde investeringen en de omvang van die markt.

Het opbouwen en onderhouden van een mobiel netwerk plus de kosten voor de benodigde frequenties (met de dekkingseisen die daarmee samenhangen) maken dat je een bepaald aantal klanten nodig hebt. In het geval van de mobiele netwerken kan dat ook via virtuele providers. Die zijn afhankelijk van de netwerkproviders en kunnen alleen een beetje spelen met beperktere pakketten en service om lage tarieven aan te kunnen bieden. Echte concurrenten zijn het niet.

Overnames door een grotere concurrent vinden meestal plaats omdat een bedrijf niet voldoende resultaat behaald, of dat er niet voldoende geld meer op te halen valt om de noodzakelijke investeringen te doen. Daar is niets op tegen, want op de lange termijn halen die bedrijven het toch niet.

Natuurlijk zijn er ook andere overnames, waarbij een concurrent gewoon wordt opgekocht om de klanten over te nemen en een concurrent van de markt te halen. Daar mag de ACM wel wat strenger op zijn.
TheVivaldi @WillySis27 maart 2024 21:15
Het aantal spelers op een markt is moeilijk in een vast getal te vangen.
Niet echt, want volgens de EU is het minimaal 4.
WillySis @TheVivaldi28 maart 2024 15:17
Minimaal 4 met een aantal mogelijkheden om daar vanaf te wijken.
Je hebt in Nederland nog zal virtuele providers over.
Remzi1993 @WillySis28 maart 2024 18:30
Het is minimaal 4 tot 5 spelers en dat werd in een onderzoek vastgesteld. Zie @Raindeer's onderzoek: https://one.oecd.org/docu.../CISP(2014)2/FINAL/En/pdf
WillySis @Remzi199328 maart 2024 23:54
Op pagina 12 wordt al vastgesteld dat slechts 14 OECD landen daadwerkelijk 4 providers hebben. De overige 17 landen hebben er slechts drie.
4 providers zou mooi zijn voor de concurrentie, maar dat is kennelijk domweg niet haalbaar. Daaronder wordt ook gesteld dat de regulerende organen wel degelijk akkoord kunnen en mogen gaan met een overname die het aantal providers beperkt. In de box op pagina 14 staat voor het specifieke geval van Nederland waarom het samengaan van Orange en T-mobile wel toelaatbaar was. Drie providers met een op dat moment min of meer even grote impact werd dus ook aanvaardbaar geacht.

Als je nu een kosten/baten analyse gaat uitvoeren is een vierde provider in Nederland ook gewoon niet haalbaar. Als het al lukt om een nieuwe provider goed in de markt te zetten, zal dat er op de midden-lange termijn toe leiden dat één van de bestaande providers zal gaan verdwijnen. De overheid is daarbij met de veiling van de frequenties een grote boosdoener in. Dat maakt de operationele kosten dermate hoog dat een vierde provider geen overlevingskans heeft. Onderzoek kan wel iets anders stellen. Het zwakke punt van het onderzoek is dat er nauwelijks rekening wordt gehouden met de periodieke investeringen, zoals in de frequenties.
Raindeer @WillySis9 april 2024 15:00
Nee, dat staat er niet:
As of the end of 2014, 17 OECD countries will have three national operators, 14 will have four
national operators and three have five or more.
17 hebben 4 of meer operators.

Als je de rest van pagina 15 leest, dan zie je:
In Austria, the acquisition of Orange by Hutchison marked the first time that the European
Commission required an operator to divest a sub-brand and the associated customers. The European
Commission found that there could be considerable non-coordinated effects potentially leading to a
significant impediment to competition.
Je ziet dat de Commissie daarna steeds strenger werd
In 2013, there were two high profile acquisitions under consideration in Germany and Ireland. In
Ireland, Telefonica proposed to sell its subsidiary O2 Ireland, to Hutchison 3-UK. This would quadruple
the size of “3 Ireland” and reduce the number of players in the market to three. Telefonica Germany
intended to purchase e-Plus from KPN. Prior to approving the European Commissioner in charge of
mergers stated that such deals cannot come at the expense of higher prices for consumers. Both cases were determined in May and July 2014 and approved with conditions and a number of concessions from the operators.
In both cases the merged entity committed to setting capacity aside for MVNOs and new
entrants. In August 2014, a possible merger between T-Mobile and Sprint in the United States was
abandoned, reportedly because the players did not think they would receive regulatory approval.
De veilingprijzen spelen daar trouwens geen grote rol in. De landen met 4 operators laten zien dat er wel degelijk winst kan worden gemaakt. Het doel is niet om zoveel mogelijk geld binnen te halen, maar om het spectrum goed te verdelen. Er zijn hele boeken over het ontwerp van veilingen. https://press.lse.ac.uk/site/books/m/10.31389/lsepress.spa/

Let wel, alhoewel ik meestal vier aanbieders en een veiling adviseer is dat altijd afhankelijk van het land en ik heb ook wel eens iets anders geadviseerd. @Remzi1993
WillySis @Raindeer9 april 2024 20:54
De veilingen en vooral de eisen die Nederland eraan stelt spelen zeker een rol. In Nederland worden bieders verplicht een landelijk dekkend netwerk aan te bieden. In andere landen is dat niet zo, waardoor ze zich vooral op stedelijke gebieden en snelwegen kunnen richten. Nederland en Luxemburg hebben (buiten de ministaatjes) als enige landen meerdere volledig dekkende netwerken. België kent wat witte vlekken, maar scheelt niet heel veel. Voor Italië is de dekkingskaart bijna gelijk aan de kaart van de steden en de snelwegen. Daarbuiten zie je her en der een vlekje, maar veel is dat niet.
De Nederlandse eisen brengen meer kosten met zich mee.
De prijzen bij een veiling worden vooral bepaald door de biedende partijen.

In het rapport (incl. je quote) staat toch echt dat 17 landen drie providers hebben en 14 vier of meer. Over de (landelijke) dekking wordt niet gesproken.
Raindeer @WillySis9 april 2024 23:58
14 will have four national operators and three have five or more.

Dat is 14 plus 3 = 17 die 4 of meer aanbieders hebben.

ja, ik ben het met je eens dat de 3 niet heel zichtbaar is, doordat deze als woord is weergegeven, maar dat waren nou eenmaal de regels van de OESO (getallen tot 10 als woorden) en daar had ik me als werknemer en auteur aan te houden.
WillySis @Raindeer10 april 2024 10:08
As of the end of 2014, 17 OECD countries will have three national operators, 14 will have four
national operators and three have five or more.
Daar staat duw 17 landen met drie en 14 + 3 landen met vijf of meer providers. Precies de helft van de landen heeft dus drie providers. Nederland is dus geen uitzondering.
Verschillen in de dekking en eisen bij de veiling worden niet genoemd. Ik heb liever drie providers met een volledige dekking dan 4 of meer providers die de rurale gebieden gewoon links laten liggen.

In Nederland zijn we misschien wat duurder uit, maar we hebben wel drie providers met landelijke dekking. Ik kom bijna jaarlijks in Nieuw Zeeland. Daar zijn ook drie providers actief, maar zeker op het Zuid eiland is de dekking bedroevend. Twee van de providers zijn daar alleen in de grotere plaatsen actief. De derde heeft daar de beste dekking (5% oppervlak). Hele dorpen zitten daar zonder.
Pilovali @raro00726 maart 2024 16:32
In 2008 is het door KPN overgenomen.
The_Wireless_Guy @raro00726 maart 2024 16:33
Google is your friend: nieuws: KPN koopt prepaid-telco Ortel Mobile

Artikel van 5 maart 2008. Afgerond dus 16 jaar geleden. Dus in jouw woorden houdt Youfone op 1 juli 2040 op.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @raro00726 maart 2024 18:33
Dan weetje ook ongeveer hoelang youfone blijft.
Nee dat weer je dan niet ongeveer. Behaalde resultaten uit het verleden geven geen garantie voor de toekomst. Of is merk blijft is van veel factoren afhankelijk waaronder de populariteit en de winst die het oplevert.
m_snel @raro00726 maart 2024 19:09
Ik had er werkelijk nog nooit van gehoord, maar ja ze hebben weer een nieuwe prijs vechter binnen gehaald.
ocf81 26 maart 2024 16:35
Net als dat het 'topmerk' XS4ALL weg moest, gaat men nu snijden in het aanbod op de telefoonkant. Alles versimpelen tot één budgetmerk lijkt het devies.
Calypso @ocf8126 maart 2024 16:38
Wat wil je hiermee zeggen? Consolidatie van merken is iets wat van alle tijden en in alle branches gebeurd. En al zeker niet alleen bij/door KPN.

Anders zou je nog boodschappen doen bij Super de Boer, C1000, Goff of Emte....

Waar ik me meer over verbaas is de relatief korte periode dat KPN na aankondiging de stekker er uit gaat trekken; 3 maanden...
Kevinp @Calypso26 maart 2024 16:50
En dat je geen mogelijkheid hebt om je gekochte beltegoed terug te laten storten.

Het stoppen met een pre pay dienst zonder geld terug te krijgen klinkt toch een beetje al diefstal.
Calypso @Kevinp26 maart 2024 16:52
Ligt er natuurlijk aan hoelang prepaid houdbaar blijft/bleef, maar ik kan me niet voorstellen dat er een provider is (geweest) die een periode van 3 maanden daarvoor had - allemaal langer.
Kevinp @Calypso26 maart 2024 16:54
Met daarbij de opmerking. Als je opwaardeert ben je niet je oude geld kwijt ;-).
JohanNL @Kevinp26 maart 2024 17:50
Sterker nog, enkel ' actief gebruik maken ' van je 06 is voldoende in de regel.
Dat komt neer op bijvoorbeeld eenmaal per half jaar even bellen naar de belastingdienst, welke ook nog een gratis nummer hanteert en je zodoende je tegoed behoud!
m_snel @Kevinp26 maart 2024 19:13
Ooit had T-mobile een abonnement waarbij je niet gebruikte bel minuten konden worden meegenomen. Aan het eind van twee jaar heb ik die dan via een speciaal telefoonnummer omgezet naar een deel van betaalde kosten. Maar ik denk dat je die bij de meeste met een abonnement gewoon kwijt bent. Soms kan je ze wel schenken aan een goed doel
Kevinp @m_snel26 maart 2024 19:31
Kwijt bent wanneer je je niet aan de "voorwaarden" houd is iets anders dan het eenzijdig opzeggen van een contract.
m_snel @Kevinp28 maart 2024 13:30
Hier onder geeft iemand aan wat het probleem was. Je werd gedwongen een ander soort abonnement af te sluiten.
Aangezien ik nooit belde en dus ook niks om die belminuten gaf ging me dit gewoon te ver.
De oplossing was snel gevonden, je kon gewoon naar een betaald nummer bellen die dan een deel uitkeerde.
Corsa_GSi @m_snel28 maart 2024 09:41
Ja dat heb ik toen ook gedaan toen ze mijn hele oude abo gingen omzetten naar een nieuwere versie.
Bellen met een nummer en zo cadeaucodes krijgen van BOL bijvoorbeeld.
WayLikeMark @Kevinp26 maart 2024 22:00
Zover ik weet is het verplicht prepaid tegoed uit te betalen bij een overstap onder de telecom wet maar kan het zo gauw niet vinden.

Edit: te vinden in de telecommunicatiewet onder artikel 7.2c lid 4 sub c

[Reactie gewijzigd door WayLikeMark op 22 juli 2024 23:30]

RefriedNoodle @WayLikeMark26 maart 2024 23:35
Artikel 7.2c is enkel van toepassing op een 'internettoegangsdienst' (lid 1). Ik weet niet zeker of een mobiel abonnement daar ook onder valt. Ik vrees van niet namelijk.
xtrme @RefriedNoodle27 maart 2024 10:36
Kun je prepaid tegoed terugkrijgen van KPN?

Een andere grote telecomprovider is KPN. Bij deze provider is het in beginsel niet mogelijk om prepaid beltegoed uit te laten betalen, zo blijkt uit diverse posts op het KPN-forum.

Er is één uitzondering, en dat is als je overstapt van prepaid naar een mobiel abonnement van KPN. In dat geval biedt KPN klanten de mogelijkheid om het prepaid saldo tot een bedrag van 300 euro terug te krijgen. Ook betaal je in het geval van zo'n overstap niet de gebruikelijke aansluitkosten van 25 euro.

Bedragen van honderden euro's zijn hoogstwaarschijnlijk vrij uitzonderlijk. Meestal wordt het resterende prepaid tegoed simpelweg verrekend met de eerste factuur die je krijgt na het afsluiten van het abonnement. Meer over het overstappen van prepaid naar mobiel bij KPN lees je op hun website.
https://www.kpn.com/mobie...n/prepaid-naar-abonnement
sambalbaj @Kevinp26 maart 2024 16:58
Net iets meer dan 3 maanden is gewoon heel kort.
En ook onnodig met alleen prepaid aansluitingen.
Die kan je gewoon met behoud van saldo overzetten naar een andere merknaam.
Stuur een nieuwe simkaart en klaar.
Accepteer de nieuwe tarieven of ga weg.
ocf81 @Calypso26 maart 2024 16:39
Dat ik het best jammer vind dat deze verschraling plaatsvindt. En ja, dat is inderdaad iets van alle markten en alle tijden. Maar dat maakt het leven er niet leuker op...
Calypso @ocf8126 maart 2024 16:49
Wat ik al zeg: het is iets wat overal in gebeurd, en dat mag je jammer vinden, maar dat is gewoon een gevolg van marktwerking. Zou je dan graag allerlei kleine aanbiedertjes zien die elk een bepaald risico van omvallen hebben?

Ik heb zelf bij een bedrijf gewerkt wat als mening had niet voor overname open te staan. En dus zijn overname verzoeken altijd afgewezen. Op een gegeven moment veranderde het sentiment daarover, de markt veranderde, en voor continuiteit was het belangrijk genoeg om overgenomen te worden. Ook die naam is uiteindelijk verdwenen - en dat weet je als je niet meer zelfstandig bent (dat dat risico er altijd is).

Zolang er bedrijven zijn gebeurd dit al - misschien jammer, maar het maakt vaak ook dat er, als het commercieel haalbaar is, ruimte voor nieuwe aanbieders ontstaat.
BurrowedLurker @Calypso26 maart 2024 16:47
Oh wow Super de Boer. Daar heb ik lang niet over nagedacht zeg. Ik ging altijd ‘naar de Super’ in plaats van naar de Albert Heijn. Totdat die dicht ging.

Toentertijd vond ik de Super altijd fijner dan de Ah. Maar ik kan me nu echt niet meer bedenken waarom. Kan iemand zich misschien nog herinneren hoe de Super en de AH verschilden?
Calypso @BurrowedLurker26 maart 2024 16:51
Het is OT, maar goed: compleet andere stijl/filosofie, zeker toen, dus een andere uitstraling. AH was toen nog echt de "supermarkt". Maar ja, ik ben ook van de generatie van de VeGe en als je echt naar een grote supermarkt wilde de Familuxa...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Calypso op 22 juli 2024 23:30]

nelizmastr @Calypso26 maart 2024 16:58
Ik schaar met dan onder de Edah generatie. Fijne winkels en goede prijzen. Das war einmal.
JBVisual @nelizmastr26 maart 2024 19:04
“Konmar” liefhebber hier als er toch namen noemen. En dan ben ik van 1990 waardoor ik de konmar zelfs nog maar kort heb meegemaakt.
fenrirs @JBVisual26 maart 2024 22:21
Top formule. Edeka in DE komt er in de buurt. kvicly in denemarken gaat er overheen. AH kan er een puntje aan zuigen
wmbaak @JBVisual27 maart 2024 16:44
Ik heb de eerste grote Knmar nog zien inrichten :-) In de Waldorpstraat. Wij gingen er boodschappen doen en mijn moeder en wij als kinderen keken onze ogen uit. Wat groot, wat een keuze en vooral: wat een prijzen.
JBVisual @wmbaak27 maart 2024 17:11
Prijzen zijn natuurlijk relatief, als ze nog hadden bestaan zou het zomaar kunnen zijn geweest dat de prijzen ook gewoon hoog hadden gelegen.

Er zijn zo ontzettend veel prijzen die ontzettend gestegen zijn.
Ik ben nu 33 en vind de McDonalds echt reet duur geworden. Toen ik 16 was koste een medium menu nog €4,49
Nu kost dat geintje gewoon boven de €13
(Bron: https://www.volkskrant.nl/a-bade5e89)

De inflatie zou ook elke andere supermarkt van vroeger getroffen hebben.
IrBaboon79 @BurrowedLurker26 maart 2024 18:41
De prijs waarschijnlijk; super leek qua uitstraling redelijk veel op de Edah en Spar als ik het mij goed herinner.
vinkjb @ocf8126 maart 2024 16:37
XS4all, telfort, tiscali youfone allemaal 1 merk, hoezo geen keuze meer.
De keuze was reuze, intussen steeds minder.
ik zat heel lang bij Telfort en in die zin werkt alles ook nog gewoon, alleen nu is alles KPN geworden, maar mijn email e.d werkt nog prima onder telfort of tiscali account.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vinkjb op 22 juli 2024 23:30]

Dreadramon @vinkjb26 maart 2024 16:42
Wat is de keuze? Buiten XS4all, is het toch allemaal zo goedkoop mogelijk data schuiven? En wellicht dat met de juiste aanbieding ze elkaar wat afwisselde met de goedkoopste. Als ze door al die budgetmerken te consolideren wat meer of wat langer budget kunnen blijven, missen we hier volgens mij weinig aan.

Dit staat los van dat er voldoende concurrentie moet zijn op de markt. Maar ik dit staat los van alle merken onder dezelfde vlag. Ik ben het er mee is dat er wel voldoende 'vlaggen' moeten blijven.
ocf81 @Dreadramon26 maart 2024 16:44
Als je nu tegen meerprijs extra opties kon krijgen, dan had ik er nog niet eens zo veel problemen mee. Maar helaas komt met de verschraling vaak ook een versimpeling van het aanbod en uiteindelijk dus ook een mindere keus in absoluut opzicht als consument.
jongetje
@ocf8126 maart 2024 17:20
Dat is toch precies wat KPN doet, extra servicepakketten aanbieden zoals bij xs4all in het (duurdere) standaard pakket zat.
Alleen is dat psychologisch voor veel mensen zonde van hun geld. Die betalen liever een hogere basisprijs waar het dan inzit. Dat is marketing psychologie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jongetje op 22 juli 2024 23:30]

ocf81 @jongetje26 maart 2024 17:27
Tja, ik ben sceptisch als het gaat om hoe lang dat soort extra's ook daadwerkelijk aangeboden zullen worden. Als de verkoop ervan niet groot genoeg is zal dat het eerste zijn dat in een optimalisatieslag wordt opgeofferd. En in casu de overgang van XS4ALL zijn er ook gewoon opties verdwenen. Wat dat betreft is die verschraling dus al in volle vaart bezig. Gelukkig is er nu Freedom Internet, maar wat als die mensen dat niet waren gestart? Waar had je dan een extra subnet kunnen krijgen?

En bij telefonie is dat eigenlijk niet heel anders, maar is dat vooral terug te zien in de prijs van diverse dingen die iedereen standaard verwacht.
jongetje
@ocf8126 maart 2024 17:28
Dan had je een zakelijk abonnement moeten nemen.
Los van een aantal Tweakers is er ook gewoon weinig vraag bij consumenten voor een eigen subnet (als ze al weten wat dat is). Die willen gewoon werkende Wi-Fi.
ocf81 @jongetje26 maart 2024 17:31
Ik heb dat bij KPN nog niet geprobeerd, maar een aanvraag voor een zakelijk abonnement door consumenten wordt bij veel providers geweigerd. Maar je bewijst en passant wel even precies waar ik het over heb. Door (te veel) te vereenvoudigen kom je uiteindelijk dus uit op een situatie die slechter is dan wat je eerst had.
Dreadramon @ocf8127 maart 2024 13:28
Eigenlijk vraag je KPN (of om het even welke andere provider) dus om verlieslatende services in de lucht te houden omdat jij en een handjevol anderen die nodig hebben?

95% van de consumenten wil 'gewoon' snel en stabiel internet voor een zo laag mogelijke prijs. Welke router, glasvezel/kabel of wel of geen subnet kan ze echt gestolen worden.
ocf81 @Dreadramon27 maart 2024 16:27
De stelling dat het verlieslatend zou zijn om extra opties aan te bieden is wel tamelijk pretentieus, als je het mij vraagt. Extra opties kunnen best een meerprijs hebben die de kosten dekt. Maar het wordt gewoon helemaal niet aangeboden. Dat is iets heel anders in mijn optiek.
wildhagen
@ocf8126 maart 2024 16:36
En daar valt ook wel iets voor te zeggen. Wat is de toegevoegde waarde van veel budgetmerken naast elkaar onder dezelfde vlag, als die inhoudelijk weinig verschillen van elkaar?

Je hebt dan dubbele kosten voor personeel, marketing, onderhoud, R&D etc etc. Als je dat allemaal in één of wellicht twee merken, als die van elkaar verschillen, kunt onderbrengen is dat een stuk efficiënter en goedkoper.
ocf81 @wildhagen26 maart 2024 16:38
Op zich heb je daar gelijk in. Wat wel jammer is, is dat je als trouwe klant van een VMNO geleidelijk in de fuik zwemt doordat je budgetmerk wordt opgegeten door een KPN en dan vervolgens je de prijs gaat zien stijgen.
Timmiejj @ocf8126 maart 2024 16:56
Het is niet echt een budget merk, het is een prepaid merk wat als enige USP heeft dat ze goedkoop buitenland bellen aanbieden.

Ik stel me zo voor dat dit merk maar moeilijk kan concureren met brands als Lebara, bijvoorbeeld de eerste buitenland bestemming die op de ortel website genoemd word is Marokko voor 9 cent per minuut. Opzich een goedkoop tarief maar bij bijvoorbeeld Lebara heb je voor 15 euro 500 minuten bellen naar 44 internationale bestemmingen (inclusief marokko) (All in international product), dat komt neer op 3 cent per minuut en dan krijg je ook nog 100 sms en 5GB data erbij.
ocf81 @Timmiejj26 maart 2024 17:10
Ik had het meer over het overnamemechanisme waardoor MVNO's uiteindelijk worden opgeheven. Maar Ortel was in deze opmerking meer als voorbeeld van de algemene tendens en de gevolgen daarvan. Ik heb het nu zelf een paar keer mogen meemaken als klant van/bij andere MVNO's. (helaas)

En als je puur naar het budget aspect wil kijken: dat is natuurlijk ook een stukje branding. Net als dat de KonmarJumbo net doen alsof ze goedkoop zijn, hoeft dat niet te betekenen dat dit ook echt zo is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ocf81 op 22 juli 2024 23:30]

emeralda @ocf8126 maart 2024 16:55
Als al die merken gewoon van één bedrijf zijn is het meer gewoon een marketing ding.

Hoe zelfstandig was Ortel?
Rhinosaur @ocf8126 maart 2024 17:40
Tsja, het blijft natuurlijk ook een schijnaanbod. Ik heb liever zelfstandige operators die niet zijn overgenomen door de concurrenten.
Luchtbakker @ocf8126 maart 2024 19:31
Moet zeggen dat Ortel nou niet een bepaald grote eend was dat ze even weg concurreren ondanks de overname. Dat de naam nog bestaat verbaast me nog. Ik denk dat het administratief teveel geld kost om een merk met een paar duizend klanten nog in leven te houden
Newbey @ocf8126 maart 2024 23:03
XS4ALL was ook al sedert 1998 eigendom van de KPN en tot 2020 met rust gelaten.
Saeverix 26 maart 2024 16:40
Dit is precies waarom die overnames slecht zijn, uiteindelijk hebben wij als gebruikers minder keuze. Je kan er gif op innemen dat dit binnenkort ook met Youfone gaat gebeuren: nieuws: KPN mag Youfone overnemen en behoudt vooralsnog merknaam

In dit geval is het niet zo erg, want ik zie dat Simyo veel lagere tarieven heeft: https://m.ortel.nl/nl/tarieven/bellen-binnen-nederland/ vs https://www.simyo.nl/tarieven/prepaid?tag=Tarieven%20prepaid
Maar toch is er weer een keuze minder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Saeverix op 22 juli 2024 23:30]

emeralda @Saeverix26 maart 2024 16:59
Uiteindelijk hebben we in Nederland maar drie bedrijven of zo die ook daadwerkelijk een netwerk hebben met masten en frequenties.
Carlos0_0 @emeralda26 maart 2024 17:30
3 bedrijven is meer dan netjes voor ons kikkerlandje, de keuze is ook meer dan prima aangezien er gewoon zat dochter providers zijn met leukere prijzen dan de 3 grote jongens.
Ryunoru @Carlos0_026 maart 2024 20:20
3 echte concurrenten... Je kan me niet vertellen dat dit voldoende keuze is. Bij vrijwel elk product heb je tientallen concurrenten, soms zelfs honderden, maar voor een product dat door bijna iedereen gebruikt wordt slechts kunnen kiezen uit 3 bedrijven? Dat is geen gezonde markt. Als je het nou over 10 bedrijven had, dan kon ik me dit standpunt nog enigzins voorstellen, en zelfs dan zou ik er voorzichtig mee zijn.
sympa @Ryunoru26 maart 2024 23:21
3 gaat nog net. Bij 4 heb je echte concurrentie. Dan is er altijd wel 1 van de 4 die probeert marktaandeel te winnen, of die een andere strategie kiest, bijvoorbeeld minder dekking maar dan wel goedkoop.
Seal64 @Ryunoru27 maart 2024 07:19
Mensen klagen nu al steen en been over het aantal zendmasten dat overal neergezet wordt. Bij de uitrol van de 5G masten zijn er zelfs een hoop in de fik gestoken. En dat zijn dan nog maar drie aanbieders die plekjes zoeken.

En dan wil jij 10+ aanbieders in dit kleine kikkerlandje? Waar ga je al die masten wegzetten?
Doane @emeralda26 maart 2024 17:08
Uiteindelijk hebben we in Nederland maar drie bedrijven of zo die ook daadwerkelijk een netwerk hebben met masten en frequenties.
Ik vind drie netwerken best netjes qua keuze.
Andros @Saeverix26 maart 2024 16:47
Ligt aan je gebruik. Ortel is meer gericht op de klant die veel naar buitenland belt.

https://ortel.nl/nl/tarie...itenland/216-turkije.html

Groot verschil met Simyo...

https://www.simyo.nl/klantenservice/roaming
kodak
@Saeverix26 maart 2024 17:04
Het bedrijf was in 4 jaar tijd al door de eigenaren verkocht. Het heeft daarna nog ruim 15 jaar bestaan. Je kan dan net zo goed gaan klagen dat oprichters zelf niet uit waren op genoeg keuze en de overname door KPN uiteindelijk juist jaren lang zorgde dat er toch keuze bleef.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kodak op 22 juli 2024 23:30]

GurbieV 26 maart 2024 16:39
Waarom zetten ze mensen niet vanzelf om? In plaats van die 5 euro nemen zullen veel mensen toch gewoon elders gaan shoppen?

Ortel zal wel niet veel klanten meer hebben.
Andros @GurbieV26 maart 2024 16:45
Zal wel iets met contracten en voorwaarden te maken hebben. Ortel was voor zover mij bekend een soort Lyca/Lebara, een merk vooral populair bij mensen die regelmatig naar het buitenland bellen. Als je die zonder boe of ba over zet naar iets als Simyo met de tarieven die Simyo rekent daarvoor breek je gewoon regels. Blijkbaar wil KPN er vanaf en dan is de beste optie de klant gewoon op te zeggen wat ze nu doen. Om ze alsnog te behouden bieden ze dan een korting aan voor een ander merk van hetzelfde bedrijf, niemand verplicht de klant daar op in te gaan, ze kunnen net zo goed overstappen op een andere provider. Doen ze niets dan vervalt de simkaart gewoon door opzegging, niet zo moeilijk toch?
BurrowedLurker @Andros26 maart 2024 16:49
Gewoon overnemen deden ze bij Telfort wel. Vreemd dat ze dat nu niet doen. Ik verwacht dat veel van deze klanten niet over zullen stappen naar KPN, omdat het prijsverschil wel erg groot is, en KPN geen buitenland bundels heeft inbegrepen behalve de EU.
field33P @GurbieV26 maart 2024 16:42
Blijkbaar vinden ze het nodig om het beltegoed van klanten ongeldig te verklaren. Een beetje raar dus.
jongetje
@GurbieV26 maart 2024 17:27
Volgens telecompaper rond de 10.000klanten.

Als je ziet hoeveel geld providers over hebben voor nieuwe klanten ben ik zeer verbaasd dat ze de klanten niet gewoon overzetten met 20euro bel tegoed op bijv. Simyo. Dan heeft die er in 1 klap 10k klanten bij ipv mensen die nu rond gaan kijken en naar een Lebara of andere provider gaan.
JohanNL @GurbieV26 maart 2024 17:58
Het zal wel niet de moeite waard zijn inderdaad, want ze hadden ook gewoon een namechange kunnen doen naar bijvoorbeeld simyo of kpn zelf.
Dan uiteraard geen nieuwe Ortel abonnementen met diens tarieven/voorwaarden aanbieden en de huidige Ortel gebruikers dan een aantal maanden na de namechange ook laten fuseren qua tarieven en voorwaarden.
Gewoon de boel opheffen is makkelijker en wat ik begrepen heb laten ze het beltegoed ook vervallen zonder restitutie (?)
rookie no. 1 26 maart 2024 16:44
Zo, dat heeft nog lang geduurd! Geloof dat we in 2011/2012 ze nog als klant hadden als ICT-partij en toen al het idee was dat ze snel op zouden gaan in KPN.
jmmk 26 maart 2024 16:47
Gôh, zou het nu zó lastig zijn om alle klanten automatisch naar Simyo over te zetten? En het te presenteren als een bedrijfsovername?
’t Lijkt me dat prepaid-klanten technologisch nu niet de meest bijdehandse zijn. Voor een behoorlijk aantal van hen zal ‘overstappen met nummerbehoud’ (als ze al in de gaten hebben dat de provider stopt, als ze anoniem bellen is het niet eenvoudig hen tijdig te informeren) geen sinecure wezen. SMSje waarschijnlijk.
Met de huidige lage abonnementsprijzen (paar euro per maand bij bijvoorbeeld Hollands Nieuwe (=Vodafone)) vraag ik me sowieso af wie hun doelgroep is. Toeristen? Tijdelijke gebruikers?
WhatsappHack
@jmmk26 maart 2024 20:04
Paar euro per maand is nog steeds een paar euro per maand teveel als je geen hol met je telefoon doet. ;) Ortel focuste zich dacht ik op competitievere tarieven voor bellen naar het buitenland, al heb ik geen idee hoe zich dat tegenwoordig verhoudt tot andere providers plus vergeleken met 16 jaar geleden toen de toko werd overgekocht zijn er nu heel veel goedkope/gratis en toegankelijke manieren om internationaal te bellen. Gezien het merk opgeheven wordt zal het wel niet zo boeiend meer zijn.
BHD294 26 maart 2024 17:05
Jammer van de korte periode dat je het beltegoed moet opmaken.
Denk verder het niet zo erg is, genoeg budget merken over qua keuze.
Of bieden ze iets unieks aan, wat andere merken niet hebben?
Tyrian 26 maart 2024 17:47
Ik zou het wel zo netjes vinden als KPN ervoor zou zorgen dat het beltegoed kan worden overgeheveld naar een KPN merk als KPN, Simyo of Youfone. Ik zie geen reden waarom dit niet mogelijk zou zijn omdat het allemaal onder KPN valt.
THE_BASE 26 maart 2024 21:25
Ortel Mobile, een concurrent van Lebara Mobile en Lyca Mobile destijds. Gericht op mensen die voor weinig geld willen bellen naar het buitenland. Die stappen niet over naar Simyo.
crazyboy01 @THE_BASE27 maart 2024 19:33
Inderdaad. En wat ik hier niet veel genoemd zie, waren de drie providers die je noemt (samen met Vodafone) ook jarenlang heel populair onder mensen die opzoek waren naar 'gratis' simkaarten. Ook daarmee had deze partij de latere jaren nog naamsbekendheid. Want geloof het of niet, er zijn een boel mensen die daarnaar zoeken, al is dat de laatste jaren wel minder dan tien jaar terug.
PeterA 26 maart 2024 17:08
Aangezien de diensten van Ortel stoppen, is het van belang dat u uw resterende beltegoed opmaakt vóór 1 juli 2024. Na deze datum kunt u de simkaart én het beltegoed niet meer gebruiken. Uw beltegoed kan niet meegenomen worden naar een andere provider. Ook niet naar een ander merk van KPN.
Vrij heftig. Mag dit zomaar?
jongetje
@PeterA26 maart 2024 17:29
Als het niet mocht hadden ze het niet gedaan lijkt mij? Zal vast in de voorwaarden staan, zoveel klanten zijn er ook niet meer (10k).
TVL @jongetje26 maart 2024 17:50
Als het niet mocht hadden ze het niet gedaan lijkt mij? Zal vast in de voorwaarden staan, zoveel klanten zijn er ook niet meer (10k).
Dat vraag ik me af. Grote bedrijven hebben daar niet zo'n boodschap aan. Bovendien zal niemand een rechtzaak tegen ze aanspannen voor een tientje beltegoed. Ik vind het niet netjes en denk dat als je dit voor de rechter zou brengen KPN dit best wel eens kan verliezen. Als je geld op je OV kaart stort kan je het ook terugvragen dus waarom niet met beltegoed.
jongetje
@TVL26 maart 2024 18:04
Mee eens dat de termijn wel kort is. Een half jaar tot een jaar zou wel wat meer tijd geven. Dat geeft wel meer de tijd om het op te maken.
Aan de andere kant zal een prepaid beller ook geen tientallen euro's erop hebben staan.
JBVisual @jongetje26 maart 2024 21:51
Dat hangt er vanaf, ik ken deze provider niet maar er zijn er genoeg geweest waarbij je "Bonus tegoed" kreeg bij het opwaarderen.
Waarbij hogere bedragen in verhouding ook een betere bonus gaven.

Daarnaast blijft het verre van netjes, als ze dit een jaar van te voren hadden aangekondigd had je er misschien wat meer coulance in moeten vinden. Maar met 3 maanden heb je gewoon recht om je geld terug te kunnen vragen.
Ze willen dit waarschijnlijk niet aan de grote klok hangen, maar als je moeilijk gaat doen dan zullen ze waarschijnlijk zonder teveel moeite meewerken.
m_snel @PeterA26 maart 2024 19:18
Ik dacht dat bel tegoed bij bijna iedereen na drie maanden vervalt. Maar dat zal gewoon in de voorwaarden staan.

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