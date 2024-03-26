KPN stopt per 1 juli 2024 met telecomprovider Ortel Mobile

Nee, dat staat er niet:
As of the end of 2014, 17 OECD countries will have three national operators, 14 will have four
national operators and three have five or more.
17 hebben 4 of meer operators.
Als je de rest van pagina 15 leest, dan zie je:
In Austria, the acquisition of Orange by Hutchison marked the first time that the European
Commission required an operator to divest a sub-brand and the associated customers. The European
Commission found that there could be considerable non-coordinated effects potentially leading to a
significant impediment to competition.
Je ziet dat de Commissie daarna steeds strenger werd
In 2013, there were two high profile acquisitions under consideration in Germany and Ireland. In
Ireland, Telefonica proposed to sell its subsidiary O2 Ireland, to Hutchison 3-UK. This would quadruple
the size of “3 Ireland” and reduce the number of players in the market to three. Telefonica Germany
intended to purchase e-Plus from KPN. Prior to approving the European Commissioner in charge of
mergers stated that such deals cannot come at the expense of higher prices for consumers. Both cases were determined in May and July 2014 and approved with conditions and a number of concessions from the operators.
In both cases the merged entity committed to setting capacity aside for MVNOs and new
entrants. In August 2014, a possible merger between T-Mobile and Sprint in the United States was
abandoned, reportedly because the players did not think they would receive regulatory approval.
De veilingprijzen spelen daar trouwens geen grote rol in. De landen met 4 operators laten zien dat er wel degelijk winst kan worden gemaakt. Het doel is niet om zoveel mogelijk geld binnen te halen, maar om het spectrum goed te verdelen. Er zijn hele boeken over het ontwerp van veilingen. https://press.lse.ac.uk/site/books/m/10.31389/lsepress.spa/
Let wel, alhoewel ik meestal vier aanbieders en een veiling adviseer is dat altijd afhankelijk van het land en ik heb ook wel eens iets anders geadviseerd. @Remzi1993