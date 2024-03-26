KPN stopt per 1 juli 2024 met telecomprovider Ortel Mobile

KPN stopt per 1 juli 2024 met zijn dochtermerk Ortel Mobile. Vanaf die datum kunnen klanten van Ortel niet langer hun simkaart en het bijbehorende 06-nummer gebruiken. KPN geeft klanten een eenmalige korting als ze overstappen op Simyo, een ander merk van KPN.

Ortel kondigt het stopzetten van de provider aan op zijn website. Per 1 juli 2024 vervallen de aansluitingen van Ortel-klanten. Vanaf die datum is hun mobiele nummer niet meer in gebruik en is ook het beltegoed dat ze bij de provider hebben, niet meer bruikbaar. De provider roept klanten op om hun beltegoed voor die tijd op te maken.

Klanten kunnen met nummerbehoud overstappen naar een andere provider. Als ze overstappen op Simyo, een ander KPN-merk, krijgen ze eenmalig vijf euro korting op een nieuwe prepaidaansluiting, meldt Ortel. Er wordt geen reden genoemd voor het stopzetten van de provider.