Elden Ring wint Game of the Year-prijs bij The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring heeft de Game of the Year-prijs gewonnen bij de jaarlijkse The Game Awards. Het spel werd daarmee verkozen boven titels als God of War Ragnarök en Horizon Forbidden West. De game haalde in totaal vier van de zeven prijzen waarvoor het genomineerd was binnen.

Naast Game of the Year won Elden Ring ook de prijzen voor Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction en Best Role Playing. Het spel was ook genomineerd voor Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design en Best Narrative, maar die prijzen gingen alle drie naar God of War Ragnarök.

Hoewel God of War Ragnarök niet de Game of the Year haalde, wist de game wel meer prijzen binnen te slepen dan Elden Ring. Naast de genoemde drie prijzen, won de Sony-titel namelijk ook Best Performance voor het stemacteerwerk van Christopher Judge als Kratos, de Innovation in Accessiblity-prijs en Best Action/Adventure. Daarmee sleepte de PlayStation-exclusive zes prijzen in de wacht.

God of War Ragnarök had ook de beste kansen om de meeste prijzen te winnen; deze game haalde namelijk de meeste nominaties binnen voor de prijzenshow. Horizon Forbidden West van Nederlandse studio Guerilla Games en Elden Ring hadden met zeven nominaties allebei drie nominaties minder dan de God of War-game. Forbidden West wist geen enkele prijs te winnen bij The Game Awards.

In totaal waren er 31 prijzen te vergeven. De nominaties zijn gekozen door een internationale jury en de winnaars werden door die jury en het publiek gekozen.

Elden Ring won de Game of the Year-prijs bij The Game Awards 2022

Winnaars The Game Awards 2022
Game of the Year Elden Ring Best Action Game Bayonetta 3 Best Esports Team Loud (Valorant)
Best Game Direction Elden Ring Best Action/Adventure God of War Ragnarök Best Esports Coach Matheus "BZKA" Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
Best Narrative God of War Ragnarök Best Role Playing Elden Ring Best Esports Event 2022 League of Legends Championship
Best Art Direction Elden Ring Best Fighting Multiversus
Best Score and Music God of War Ragnarök Best Family Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Best Audio Design God of War Ragnarök Best Sim/Strategy Mario + Rabbids Sparkss of Hope
Best Performance God of War Ragnarök Best Sports/Racing Gran Turismo 7
Games for Impact As Dusk Falls Best Multiplayer Splatoon 3
Best Ongoing Final Fantasy XIV Content Creator of the Year Ludwig
Best Indie Stray Best Debut Indie Stray
Best Mobile Game Marvel Snap Best Adaption Arcane: League of Legends
Best Community Support Final Fantasy XIV

Most Anticipated Game

 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Innovation in Accessibility God of War Ragnarök Best Esports Game Valorant
Best VR/AR Moss: Book II Best Esports Athlete Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker

Door Hayte Hugo

Redacteur

Feedback • 09-12-2022 16:37
107 • submitter: Greatsword

09-12-2022 • 16:37

107

Submitter: Greatsword

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Reacties (107)

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SCIxX 9 december 2022 16:57
Geen DLC, geen microtransactions en een fantastische game, een zegen voor ons gamers. Dat maar veel game bedrijven hier een voorbeeld aan moge nemen. GoW Ragnarok is leuk, maar een incrementele verbetering ten opzichte van de vorige, Elden Ring is een veel radicalere stap (wat GoW 2018 ook was).

Hoe vaak ik bij Elden Ring wel niet heb stilgestaan om de vistas te bewonderen, en je kan er allemaal komen!
Andyk125 @SCIxX9 december 2022 17:57
Wat is er nu precies positief aan geen DLC? Zolang het prijstechnisch goed is heb ik niets tegen DLC, The Witcher 3 had de beste DLC ooit, waar ik met alle plezier het geld voor betaald heb.

Ik vraag mij toch af wat voor zegen het was voor veel mensen , veel problemen bij launch (PC), functies die niet of slecht werkten. De optimalisatie voor de PC was zelfs bedroevend.
Afgezien van dat het een openworld game is, is Elden RIng niets anders dan Dark Souls, zelfs de animaties het uiterlijk en de grafische pracht is niet beter dan Dark Souls 3. Laatst heb ik The Witcher 3 weer eens opgestart en die ziet er grafisch nog mooier uit dan Elden Ring. Elden Ring is geen slechte game, maar het is grafisch gezien absoluut geen hoogstaande game.
SCIxX @Andyk1259 december 2022 18:04
Ik had geen zin om in mijn post er verder op in te gaan, maar DLC slecht noemen is inderdaad te simpel. Witcher is een voorbeeld van goed en er zijn talloze voorbeelden van slecht waar betaalde DLC al voor launch wordt aangekondigd. Ik bedoelde voornamelijk dat From niet meedoet aan de uitzuigcultuur die nu heerst.

Ik zou met alle liefde betalen voor nog een avontuur in Elden Ring!
VonDudenstein @SCIxX10 december 2022 10:54
Ik had geen zin om in mijn post er verder op in te gaan, maar DLC slecht noemen is inderdaad te simpel.
Al helemaal omdat FromSoftware games erom bekend staan dat de DLC vaak het beste van de game is.

En Miyazaki hintte in zijn speach eigenlijk al op DLC. Naast de PvP update die natuurlijk net is uitgebracht.
BarnET @SCIxX10 december 2022 14:49
Bloodborne heeft bijvoorbeeld ook een sterke expansion. Welke gewoon de extra euro's waard was.
loki504 @SCIxX9 december 2022 17:23
Geen DLC, geen microtransactions en een fantastische game, een zegen voor ons gamers. Dat maar veel game bedrijven hier een voorbeeld aan moge nemen. GoW Ragnarok is leuk, maar een incrementele verbetering ten opzichte van de vorige, Elden Ring is een veel radicalere stap (wat GoW 2018 ook was).

Hoe vaak ik bij Elden Ring wel niet heb stilgestaan om de vistas te bewonderen, en je kan er allemaal komen!
Enkele dagen geleden hebben ze DLC uitgebracht.
Gratis weliswaar maar toch een dlc.
Azmodann @loki5049 december 2022 19:05
Was geen DLC , gewoon een update/patch waar de je nu kan pvp-en in de colloseum arenas van Leyndell Limgrave en Caelid . Team Battles en free for all.
loki504 @Azmodann9 december 2022 19:31
Dat is toch een DLC? Downloadable content?
Voornamelijk content later toegevoegd aan de base game.
Het is geen grote content maar wel content. En ook gaan er genoeg geruchten dat er een paid DLC komt.
psychodude @SCIxX9 december 2022 17:47
Slechte optimalisatie, ontbreken van ondersteuning van een breed scala aan resoluties, gebrek aan raytracing, ...

Een zegen voor ons gamers?

Nee, niet echt. In ieder geval niet voor PC gamers.
SCIxX @psychodude9 december 2022 18:01
Klinkt alsof je hem niet gespeeld hebt? Ik heb er 100 uur inzitten op de PC, draait als een zonnetje, geen bugs. Ja er is een instantie met een early boss waar je wat stutter hebt, en ik heb zelf een ultrawide dus had graag ondersteuning hiervoor gezien, maar uiteindelijk is het de gameplay dat telt. :)
Juliuth @SCIxX9 december 2022 19:05
GoW Ragnarok is leuk, maar een incrementele verbetering ten opzichte van de vorige, Elden Ring is een veel radicalere stap (wat GoW 2018 ook was).
Sorry maar dit is gewoonweg niet waar. Zelfs als je kijkt naar de vorige GoW is Ragnarok significant anders. Als je deze lijn doortrekt naar alle GoW games is het gewoon ongekend hoe goed en groot(s) de veranderingen binnen GoW zijn. Elden Ring is bij verre na niet zo "anders" als zijn voorganger(s).

Verdient GotY maar niet om die reden jij nu aandraagt.
Swayzz @Juliuth9 december 2022 19:26
Inderdaad, GOW Ragnarok wegzetten als een 'incrementele verbertering' is echt een spuug in het gezicht voor de developers, net zoals dat ik zou zeggen dat Elden Ring maar Dark Souls DLC is met een ander kleurtje qua wereld en een grotere map... Het zijn beide flinke verbeteringen. Geen revoluties, maar evolutie. En dit is prima, zolang het allemaal goed werkt.
VonDudenstein @Swayzz10 december 2022 11:09
net zoals dat ik zou zeggen dat Elden Ring maar Dark Souls DLC is met een ander kleurtje qua wereld en een grotere map...
Dan zou je ook een award verdienen voor domste comment van de dag.

GOW is verre van incrementele verbetering, maar heeft absoluut dat ' 'meer van hetzelfde' sentiment. Alleen waar iedereen de plank compleet misslaat is dat dat helemaal geen belediging is.
Swayzz @VonDudenstein10 december 2022 17:18
Ik snap je punt, maar Elden Ring is technisch gezien ook 'meer van hetzelfde'... Als je het tegenover de souls games zet: Dark souls 1-3, Bloodborne, demon souls etc. is het toch wel een enorm bekend gevoel. Iemand die de souls games gespeeld heeft, komt er zonder enige moeite helemaal in, kan ik zeggen uit eigen ervaring...
VonDudenstein @Swayzz10 december 2022 21:57
Ik snap je punt, maar Elden Ring is technisch gezien ook 'meer van hetzelfde'...
Niet echt vind ik.

Er is een verschil te een vergelijkbaar gevoel of 'vertrouwd' en 'meer van hetzelfde'.

Waar bij GoW het eigenlijk een volgende hoofdstuk is in eenzelfde verhaal, setting, wereld, mechanics, etc, etc, zijn bij Elden Ring best veel zaken fundamenteel veranderd. Het heeft ook invloeden van meerdere Souls games, niet alleen Dark Souls. Daarnaast een totaal nieuwe wereld, lore en mechanics, waaronder voor het eerst (gevecht) te paard. Je kunt je niet voorstellen dat je in andere souls games te paard er doorheen gaat, laat staan ermee vecht. Echt enorm goed gelukt.

Ik snap echt wel dat het aan de oppervlakte enigszins hetzelfde lijkt, maar zodra je het echt gaat ontrafelen is dat mijns inziens helemaal niet zo. En onderschat ook niet hoe moeilijk het is om een gangpaden spel 'eventjes' om te zetten naar open wereld en ook nog eens de aandacht vast te houden.

Niet alleen houdt ER de aandacht vast, het finish percentage is voor zon grote game enorm hoog. En dat met bijna 20 miljoen spelers.

GoW is fantastisch in elke zin van het woord. Maar het voelt ook erg formuleic en statisch. En ER heeft op zn eigen manier ook beperkingen.

Beide niet perfect, beiden meesterwerken imo. Er is maar 1 winnaar in GoW vs ER... de speler.
Finalchaos @Juliuth9 december 2022 21:07
het gaat niet alleen om de verandering van Elden Ring tov Dark Souls. Veel mensen hebben nooit een dark souls gespeeld waaronder ikzelf. Weliswaar ken ik wel het nalatenschap ervan dat het de hardest game ooit is.
Elden Ring heeft zichzelf echter door slim marketing (JJ Martin) naar de mainstream gebracht en is door ontiegelijk veel mensen gespeeld.
Juliuth @Finalchaos9 december 2022 23:17
En niet console exclusive. Als GoW dat niet was geweest had het echt anders uit kunnen pakken.
FrankoNL @SCIxX9 december 2022 19:12
Ik heb sowieso niet veel met het genre, maar het feit dat de game technisch wederom gewoon ondermaats is mag wat mij betreft wel wat meer meespelen bij de beoordeling van elden ring.
Pepper92 @FrankoNL10 december 2022 00:10
Wat is er technisch ondermaats dan?
FrankoNL @Pepper9210 december 2022 00:22
Gigantische frame time problemen, eigenlijk al sinds de eerste dark souls.
Freakiebeakie @FrankoNL10 december 2022 22:48
helemaal mee eens, heb het geprobeerd maar als ik kijk hoe mijn character dan beweegt en de graphics overal dan voelt het en ziet het er uit als een game uit 2015
Voyarch 9 december 2022 16:53
Dacht dat god of war hem makkelijk had.

Hoe wint elden ring de award voor "best roleplaying"?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Voyarch op 23 juli 2024 06:50]

Wolfos
@Voyarch9 december 2022 17:29
Er kan gestemd worden voor deze awards. Elden Ring is ten eerste cross-platform (de overige opties waren grotendeels PS of Nintendo exclusief), en kwam ten tweede veel eerder in het jaar uit.
Dus dikke kans dat gewoon meer mensen 'm gespeeld hebben dan de overige opties.
Pezz @Wolfos9 december 2022 19:16
Weinig mensen weten dit maar de player stemmen op deze awards maakt maar weinig uit.
Als je even de faq leest op de website van The game awards staat er:
Winners are determined by a blended vote between the voting jury (90%) and public fan voting (10%). Fans can vote for their favorite games on TheGameAwards.com and on our Discord server.
Cergorach
@Voyarch9 december 2022 17:12
Hoe wint elden ring de award voor "best roleplaying"?
Bekijk hier de alternatieven:
https://www.thegameawards.com/nominees/best-role-playing
En kijk goed daaronder naar de uitgever en welk platform dat betekend...

Vergelijk dat dan eens met Elden Ring en op hoeveel platformen die uit is gekomen, alle gangbare consoles (behalve die van Nintendo), Windows en werkte zelfs direct goed op de Steam Deck... Er wordt op titels gestemd, dus als er meer stemmen zijn die wel Elden Ring hebben gespeeld, maar niet de overige, dan is het al vrij makkelijk daar de toppositie mee te behalen*. Ik verwacht dat dit dan ook de reden is waarom Elden Ring wint van een God of War Ragnarök (welke een PS exclusive is)...

Dergelijke awards stellen imho niet heel veel voor als je er achterkomt hoe ze worden gekozen. Dit kan je een 'circle jerk' noemen omdat als je een goede game uitgeeft op alles wat los en vast zit waar het op kan draaien, 'win' je gewoon meer zieltjes. Die zieltjes zorgen dan weer voor een een bergje awards, welke weer voor meer sales zorgen, welke meer fans oplevert voor de volgende stemronde...

De Game Awards zijn gewoon een oefening in populisme...

*Please correct me if I'm wrong!
!GN!T!ON @Cergorach10 december 2022 12:55
Stemmen tellen amper mee:

Winners are determined by a blended vote between the voting jury (90%) and public fan voting (10%). Fans can vote for their favorite games on TheGameAwards.com and on our Discord server.

m.a.w. al die publieksstemmen is onzin. er zit een groepje en die kiest. voor de buhne word er gedaan alsof de stem van de gamer ook meewoog.
Finalchaos @Voyarch9 december 2022 21:02
Elden Ring is echt wel verdient game of the year.
Die world map is als geen ander spel zo goed. Echt beter dan welk ander spel dat ik ooit heb gespeeld en kwam in de buurt van de awe die ik had bij WoW in 2004.
Enai @Finalchaos10 december 2022 17:54
2004 is inderdaad ongeveer het jaar waar het combatsysteem van Elden Ring vandaan komt.
eggsforpedro @Enai12 december 2022 02:55
Je mening wordt door niet veel mensen gedeeld :)
Nimja @Voyarch9 december 2022 18:31
Omdat de lore in Elden Ring toch best wel heel erg diep en bijzonder is.

Elk karakter wat je tegenkomt heeft wel iets en heeft een 'reden'. Zelfs de meeste monsters vertellen een verhaal door waar ze zitten.
RoamingZombie @Nimja10 december 2022 09:35
Een boek heeft nog veel meer diepgang.

Verhaal en Lore maken geen role playing
Bulls
@Voyarch9 december 2022 19:27
Je hebt meer character customization mogelijkheden en classes dan met God of war.

God of war geen rpg
loki504 @Bulls10 december 2022 09:56
Ik denk dat hij bedoelt waarom GoW niet Game of the year heeft gewonnen. En vraagt zich af waarom ER best RolePlaying heeft gewonnen.
Niet dat GoW de best RolePlaying had moeten winnen.
VonDudenstein @Voyarch11 december 2022 12:38
Hoe wint elden ring de award voor "best roleplaying"?
Uhm... het is een roleplaying game en niet alleen de hoogstgewaardeerde rpg van het jaar, maar ook een van de hoogstgewaardeerde games aller tijden.
Dat is toch een no brainer.

Hoef je het niet mee eens te zijn, maar dat vinden critics.
Senguie 9 december 2022 16:52
Eerlijke winnaar! God of war Ragnarok vond ik wel een beetje apart, die game was net uit en je kon er al op stemmen. Goede game absoluut.

Dat gezegd, zoveel mooie games aangekondigd voor volgend jaar!
yinx84 9 december 2022 16:56
Elden Ring is een fenomeen. Ik weet nog exact het moment toen het kwartje viel hoe groot de game daadwerklijk is... na dagen in het startgebied rondgezworven te hebben (Limgrave O+ ) en vervolgens de map te openen en zien dat je nog geen 10% gezien hebt. Mindblowing! Een echt avontuur van begin tot eind en een verdiende winnaar. Het feit alleen al dat ze de 'niche' Souls-ziel (pun intended) mainstream hebben gekregen is al een prestatie opzich.

Zelf heb ik op God of War gestemd, die toch ook een gevoelige snaar heeft weten te raken. Audiovisueel heeft het de lat weer hoger gelegd. Maar eigenlijk is het mij om het even wie de award mee naar huis neemt. Klinkt cliché, maar met twee van zulke titels in één jaar zijn wij toch de echte winnaars :)
Woodsy 9 december 2022 17:06
Persoonlijk vind ik het terecht. Het was duidelijk dat het tussen Ragnarok en Elden Ring ging. Dan greep Elden Ring me duidelijk meer qua sfeer en setting. Ragnarok is technisch erg gepolijst en een absoluut meesterwerk, maar kon me toch minder bekoren. Daarom vind ik het wel terecht dan Ragnarok veel andere prijzen heeft binnengehaald, hoewel ik Guerilla ook een prijs had gegund. Ik denk op een ongelukkig moment uitgebracht. Maar technisch ook gewoon een schitterende game.
Het is als een schilderij. Soms vind ik het onverklaarbaar waarom je je persoonlijk aangetrokken voelt tot een stuk dat objectief gezien minder gepolijst is dan andere.

En hoewel voor mij Elden Ring de nummer één was, snap ik nog steeds de nominatie voor best narrative niet. Ik heb er 150 uur inzetten en zou ondanks legio lore video’s amper iets zinnigs over het verhaal kunnen zeggen. Hoewel de hele community er omheen met lore video’s ongetwijfeld ook anders uitgelegd kan worden. Kennelijk zit er verschrikkelijk veel achter, maar 90% zal het op eigen kracht niet (volledig) snappen. Dat zegt wel iets over het level design en de wereld. Ik had geen idee wat er allemaal gebeurde, maar eindigde toch altijd weer op de goede weg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Woodsy op 23 juli 2024 06:50]

jcbvm 9 december 2022 23:51
Hoe kan horizon in geen enkele categorie genoemd worden? :? :|
Fred Herrie 10 december 2022 09:44
Terechte winnaar!

Ik vind sowieso dat exclusive games niet GOTY kunnen worden.
et36s 9 december 2022 19:16
Ondanks de visie van From Software blijf ik erbij dat er ook best een 'normal' mode in kan. Vraag me werkelijk af hoeveel man er uiteindelijk voorbij Limgrave zijn gekomen? En hoeveel er uiteindelijk zijn afgehaakt. Alleen dat deel is al een full-sized game onderhand en hardcore difficulty. Als casual gamer heb ik het opgegeven. Goed dat Twitch er is en heb ik toch de game volledig kunnen ervaren ;)

Jedi Fallen Order heeft laten zien dat het ook anders kan door daar wel een 'normal' mode toe te voegen heb ik die game wel met veel plezier uitgespeeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door et36s op 23 juli 2024 06:50]

Nature @et36s9 december 2022 22:00
Difficulty bepaal je bij From door bijv bepaalde wapens of summons te gebruiken, wel of geen armor of te cheesen e.d.
RoamingZombie @Nature10 december 2022 10:17
Dat is onzin want die kennis heb je alleen als je het spel al een keer hebt doorgespeeld of op internet er alles over hebt opgezocht. Anders is het onmogelijk dat je weet hoe je moet cheesen en welke items je moet gebruiken.
Nature @RoamingZombie10 december 2022 10:51
Je vind de Dark sword bij ds3 en merkt dat hij slaat als een vrachtwagen maar weinig weegt en snel slaat, doe er een greatshield bij en het is een stuk makkelijker. Hoef je weinig extra kennis voor te hebben, cheesen ook kan vrij organisch gaan.
ElectroHawk @et36s10 december 2022 13:11
Ik denk dat het er niet puur om gaat hoe goed je bent in gamen, maar ook om je doorzettings vermogen en het belangrijkste nog wel; hoe je het spel speelt.

Elden Ring is nog een vrij makkelijke souls game aangezien als iets echt niet lukt, je gewoon ergens ander heen kan gaan. In een ander gebied level je, krijg je betere gear, en je gaat weer terug waar het voorheen niet lukte.

Helaas blijven veel mensen waarvan dit hun eerste souls game is hangen op het zelfde stukje, en klagen dan dat het te lastig is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ElectroHawk op 23 juli 2024 06:50]

DavidVDS @et36s10 december 2022 17:11
Ik heb het argument voor verschillende difficulties in spellen waarbij je een leveling systeem hebt nooit begrepen. Wat heeft het voor zin dat je character krachtiger wordt als je niet door vijanden heen kunt scheuren die je vroeger problemen bezorgden? Zo was bijvoorbeeld mijn eerste gedachte bij Final Fantasy 8 "Waarom zou ik uberhaubt levelen?".

Het probleem met difficulty scaling is dat het vaak enorm van de kwaliteit van de gameplay af doet. In plaats van goed ontworpen encounters zijn deze spellen vaak of onnodig moeilijk, of veel te makkelijk afhankelijk van welke moeilijkheidsgraad je kiest. Dat is verder ook een logisch resultaat, omdat developers vaak geen tijd/geld/zin hebben om een spel drie keer opnieuw te ontwerpen, dus de gekozen weg is vaak dat op een hogere moeilijkheidsgraad alle enemies x% meer health / attack power hebben en vice versa.

Ik vindt de implicatie dat From Soft spellen alleen voor "hardcore" gamers zijn ook maar raar. Ik zie mijzelf ook als een casual gamer, en ik heb ER wel uitgespeeld. Wat From Soft games juist zo goed maakt is dat ze geen spel proberen te maken die echt voor iedereen leuk is, want dan blijft er geen ruimte over voor diepgang. Jij behoort duidelijk niet tot de doelgroep, dat betekend dat je beter een ander spel kunt gaan spelen, in plaats van willen dat de developers het voor jou aanpassen.
adje123 9 december 2022 16:45
Elden Ring en Horizon zien er wel vet uit, maar eerst nog Skyrim uitspelen.
bamboe @adje1239 december 2022 17:06
Wel een goed idee denk ik, zelf vind skyrim nu een beetje saai na het spelen van horizon.
AstaVista 9 december 2022 17:58
Fantastisch spel, alhoewel ik het nog steeds niet heb uitgespeeld. Ongeveer 55h ver en de interesse een beetje verloren. Toch nog maar eens proberen uitspelen!

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