Elden Ring wint Game of the Year-prijs bij The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring heeft de Game of the Year-prijs gewonnen bij de jaarlijkse The Game Awards. Het spel werd daarmee verkozen boven titels als God of War Ragnarök en Horizon Forbidden West. De game haalde in totaal vier van de zeven prijzen waarvoor het genomineerd was binnen.
Naast Game of the Year won Elden Ring ook de prijzen voor Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction en Best Role Playing. Het spel was ook genomineerd voor Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design en Best Narrative, maar die prijzen gingen alle drie naar God of War Ragnarök.
Hoewel God of War Ragnarök niet de Game of the Year haalde, wist de game wel meer prijzen binnen te slepen dan Elden Ring. Naast de genoemde drie prijzen, won de Sony-titel namelijk ook Best Performance voor het stemacteerwerk van Christopher Judge als Kratos, de Innovation in Accessiblity-prijs en Best Action/Adventure. Daarmee sleepte de PlayStation-exclusive zes prijzen in de wacht.
God of War Ragnarök had ook de beste kansen om de meeste prijzen te winnen; deze game haalde namelijk de meeste nominaties binnen voor de prijzenshow. Horizon Forbidden West van Nederlandse studio Guerilla Games en Elden Ring hadden met zeven nominaties allebei drie nominaties minder dan de God of War-game. Forbidden West wist geen enkele prijs te winnen bij The Game Awards.
In totaal waren er 31 prijzen te vergeven. De nominaties zijn gekozen door een internationale jury en de winnaars werden door die jury en het publiek gekozen.
Elden Ring won de Game of the Year-prijs bij The Game Awards 2022
|Winnaars The Game Awards 2022
|Game of the Year
|Elden Ring
|Best Action Game
|Bayonetta 3
|Best Esports Team
|Loud (Valorant)
|Best Game Direction
|Elden Ring
|Best Action/Adventure
|God of War Ragnarök
|Best Esports Coach
|Matheus "BZKA" Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
|Best Narrative
|God of War Ragnarök
|Best Role Playing
|Elden Ring
|Best Esports Event
|2022 League of Legends Championship
|Best Art Direction
|Elden Ring
|Best Fighting
|Multiversus
|Best Score and Music
|God of War Ragnarök
|Best Family
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Best Audio Design
|God of War Ragnarök
|Best Sim/Strategy
|Mario + Rabbids Sparkss of Hope
|Best Performance
|God of War Ragnarök
|Best Sports/Racing
|Gran Turismo 7
|Games for Impact
|As Dusk Falls
|Best Multiplayer
|Splatoon 3
|Best Ongoing
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Content Creator of the Year
|Ludwig
|Best Indie
|Stray
|Best Debut Indie
|Stray
|Best Mobile Game
|Marvel Snap
|Best Adaption
|Arcane: League of Legends
|Best Community Support
|Final Fantasy XIV
|
Most Anticipated Game
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Innovation in Accessibility
|God of War Ragnarök
|Best Esports Game
|Valorant
|Best VR/AR
|Moss: Book II
|Best Esports Athlete
|Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker