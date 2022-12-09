Elden Ring wint Game of the Year-prijs bij The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring heeft de Game of the Year-prijs gewonnen bij de jaarlijkse The Game Awards. Het spel werd daarmee verkozen boven titels als God of War Ragnarök en Horizon Forbidden West. De game haalde in totaal vier van de zeven prijzen waarvoor het genomineerd was binnen.

Naast Game of the Year won Elden Ring ook de prijzen voor Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction en Best Role Playing. Het spel was ook genomineerd voor Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design en Best Narrative, maar die prijzen gingen alle drie naar God of War Ragnarök.

Hoewel God of War Ragnarök niet de Game of the Year haalde, wist de game wel meer prijzen binnen te slepen dan Elden Ring. Naast de genoemde drie prijzen, won de Sony-titel namelijk ook Best Performance voor het stemacteerwerk van Christopher Judge als Kratos, de Innovation in Accessiblity-prijs en Best Action/Adventure. Daarmee sleepte de PlayStation-exclusive zes prijzen in de wacht.

God of War Ragnarök had ook de beste kansen om de meeste prijzen te winnen; deze game haalde namelijk de meeste nominaties binnen voor de prijzenshow. Horizon Forbidden West van Nederlandse studio Guerilla Games en Elden Ring hadden met zeven nominaties allebei drie nominaties minder dan de God of War-game. Forbidden West wist geen enkele prijs te winnen bij The Game Awards.

In totaal waren er 31 prijzen te vergeven. De nominaties zijn gekozen door een internationale jury en de winnaars werden door die jury en het publiek gekozen.

Elden Ring won de Game of the Year-prijs bij The Game Awards 2022