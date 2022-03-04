Microsoft stopt met verkoop van alle diensten en producten in Rusland

Microsoft stopt per direct met de verdere verkoop van producten en diensten in Rusland. Het Amerikaanse bedrijf zegt op één lijn te zitten met sancties van de overheden van onder meer de Verenigde Staten, de Europese Unie en het Verenigd Koninkrijk.

Het ontzeggen van de mogelijkheid tot het verdere aanschaffen van Microsoft-producten in Rusland is volgens het bedrijf 'de beste manier om Oekraïne te steunen'. Microsoft sluit niet uit dat er verdere stappen genomen worden, mocht de situatie in de Oost-Europese landen nog verder uit de hand lopen. "Zoals de rest van de wereld, zijn ook wij geschokt, kwaad en bedroefd door de beelden van en het nieuws over de oorlog in Oekraïne. We veroordelen de onrechtvaardige, niet uitgelokte en onwettige invasie door Rusland."

Microsoft acteerde kort na de Russische inval in Oekraïne al op verschillende manieren. Zo hielp het bedrijf proactief mee met de cyberbeveiliging van het laatstgenoemde land. Het miljardenbedrijf is naar eigen zeggen snel na de initiële aanval begonnen met het verdedigen van de Oekraïense cyberfrontlinie; een omvangrijk wiper-virus zou zijn losgelaten op overheidsinstellingen van het land, waarna Microsofts antivirusprogramma's binnen enkele uren werden geüpdatet. Daarnaast beperkt het bedrijf de verspreiding van Russische propaganda en worden donaties van werknemers aan humanitaire organisaties geëvenaard.

Naast Microsoft steunen veel andere techgiganten momenteel de Oekraïense overheid of wordt Rusland door ingrijpen van die bedrijven belemmerd. Zo stopten Intel en AMD de chipverkoop in het land, verzorgde Elon Musks Starlink gratis ontvangers voor het satellietinternet en stopte Google het tonen van advertenties voor YouTube-video's in Rusland.

Door Yannick Spinner

Redacteur

Feedback • 04-03-2022 19:20
251 • submitter: Pwigle

04-03-2022 • 19:20

251 Linkedin

Submitter: Pwigle

Beveiliging en antivirus Politiek en recht Microsoft Oekraine Oorlog Oekraine Rusland

+1Danny the dog
4 maart 2022 19:25
Het vervelende van deze acties om Oekraïne te steunen is dat hoofdzakelijk de Russische burgers geraakt worden en niet de dictator die alle ellende veroorzaakt. Het Russische volk staat grotendeels niet eens achter deze man en zijn directe gevolg en is op een zekere manier dus ook slachtoffer.
+2Kenhas
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:32
Het kan ook op een andere manier
Zo hielp het bedrijf proactief mee met de cyberbeveiliging van het laatstgenoemde land
Zo doe je iets voor Oekraine maar niet tegen het russische volk.
En het gaat over de verkoop van nieuwe producten. Als het russische volk het nu nog niet heeft, zullen ze nog wel beetje verder kunnen er zonder, tot de miserie voorbij is

Ze gaan blijkbaar nog iets verder dan "enkel" het stoppen van de verkoop
We are also continuing to mobilize our resources to help the people in Ukraine. Our Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs teams are working closely with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and multiple UN agencies to help refugees by providing technology and financial support for key NGOs and, where needed, we are defending these groups from ongoing cyberattacks.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kenhas op 4 maart 2022 19:36]

+1MClaeys
@Kenhas4 maart 2022 21:18
Producten en diensten. O365, Xbox Live, Azure,... Daar zullen eindgebruikers en bedrijven nog wel hinder van kunnen ondervinden.
Putin zijn pc op zen bureau waar hij altijd zijn aankondigingen doet draait nog XP, dat zegt niks over achter de schermen maar toch.
+1Rabb
@MClaeys5 maart 2022 13:40
Waarschijnlijk een aangepaste versie van XP die helemaal dichtgetimmerd is.
+1To_Tall
@Rabb6 maart 2022 13:09
Dat zou kunnen en zeker niet onmogelijk, er zullen waarschijnlijk ook andere terminals zijn met dezelfde OS.

MS kan en wil vaak ook zulke OSen onderhouden tegen een top prijs. Het is niet ondekelijk dat dit werkstation updates krijgt.
Nu zal MS waarschijnlijk ook de stekker er uit trekken. Ook kan MS Rusland uitsluiten van het updaten van de systemen. Dat zal een Cyber aanval een stuk eenvoudiger maken op termijn.

Maar goed dat wil niet zeggen dat de backend niet afdoende beveiligd is.
+1Vayra
@The Ghost5 maart 2022 12:23
Hypocriet? Volgens mij is eens temeer duidelijk geworden dat de lieve wereld met neutrale landen niet bestaat. Je kiest een kant van de geschiedenis. Dus ja het een is beter dan het andere, dat is niet hypocriet. Alle politiek daar tussenin is hypocriet, waarin we pretenderen met iedereen vriendjes te willen zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vayra op 5 maart 2022 12:24]

0sniker
@Vayra5 maart 2022 13:01
ik ben het met je neutrale landen stelling helemaal eens, maar de hypocrisie van het westen zit hem niet in het kiezen van een kant maar van het doen alsof deze daad zo moreel verwerpelijk is terwijl wij het al meermaals zelf ook gedaan hebben.
En dat we vervolgens zo vol van onszelf roepen dat we rusland en alle russen moeten straffen want dit is zo door en door slecht wat zij doen.

Als het zo door en door slecht is waarom doen wij (vnml US, maar wij doen vrolijk mee met hun) dan precies hetzelfde?(kosovo, Irak, afganistan, Libië, syrië etc) Ja wij noemen dat dan "democratie brengen" en doen alsof we zo verschikkelijk goed zijn. Maar binnen een paar maanden nadat we weggaan in elk van die landen is het er een grotere rotzooi dan het ooit was en is de gemiddelde burger er vele malen slechter aan toe dan voordat we kwamen. Ook de enorme hoeveelheid burgerslachtoffers die er in de tussentijd is gevallen is vele malen groter dan dat het "foute" regime dat er voordien zat gemaakt zou hebben.
Dat is waarom het geroep van het westen tegen rusland zo hypocriet overkomt. Niet omdat we een kant kiezen in een conflict.
0Vayra
@sniker5 maart 2022 13:09
Dat klopt, maar het is inherent aan hoe onze 'kant' zich met haar burgers vereenzelvigt.

We accepteren dat hypocriete verhaal beter dan de waarheid die zegt "wij zijn net zulke grote boeven als jullie maar we hebben het slimmer aangepakt".

Moet je je voorstellen dat we dat gaan roepen en wat dat geopolitiek voor consequenties heeft. En in het Westen zelf.

Het verbloemen van daden gebeurt net zo goed aan de andere zijde. Al is de persvrijheid daar anders ingericht, het verhaal is hetzelfde. We houden onszelf continue voor de gek omdat dat beter werkt. En ook omdat het niet onwaar is vanuit onze eigen uitgangspunten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vayra op 5 maart 2022 13:13]

0Anoniem: 734539
@Vayra5 maart 2022 15:02
De media zal altijd de belangen beschermen van het land waarin ze zich bevinden, pas als men er echt niet omheen kan wordt het een en ander in het nieuws belicht en wordt dit inderdaad verbloemd of ergens als klein stukje op de pagina weergegeven.

Persvrijheid is een loze term, propaganda en indoctrinatie gebeurt ook hier. Waarom denk je dat mensen het doorgaans minder erg vinden als er doden in China, Rusland, Noord Korea, Midden Oosten e.d. vallen? Je weet dat de negatieve nieuwsberichten van de afgelopen 30+ jaar goed gewerkt hebben als men het weinig interesseert wat daar gebeurt.

Met zijn allen op zijn knieën voor BLM, voor mensen die doorgaans in 1e-wereld landen leven, maar over de circa 40+ miljoen mensen op de wereld die slachtoffer zijn (moderne) slavernij hoor je dan weer niks.

https://www.antislavery.org/slavery-today/modern-slavery/
https://www.globalslaveryindex.org/2018/findings/highlights/

Met zijn allen boos naar Rusland wijzen vanwege een honderdtal burgerslachtoffers, maar stilletjes blijven over de 363.000 - 387.000+ burgerslachtoffers bij de invasies van het westen na 9/11.

https://watson.brown.edu/...figures/2021/WarDeathToll

Giro 555 acties:
Afghanistan (2001) - 3.6 miljoen euro (Humanitaire rampen/conflicten/extreme droogte/bombardementen)
Irak (2003) - 700.000 euro (Burgeroorlog)
Oekraïne (2022) - 16.2+ miljoen euro (Invasie Rusland)

Hoeveel mensen zijn er in Afghanistan en Irak overleden n.a.v. die gebeurtenissen? Dat zijn er een hoop meer dan in Oekraïne aan het einde van de rit gevallen zullen zijn. Maar je ziet aan de getalletjes dat het "ons" als Nederlanders in verhouding minder deert.

Er moet al een (gigantische) natuurramp gebeuren voordat men wat euro's overmaakt naar die gebieden, maar voor conflicten waarbij doorgaans meer slachtoffers vallen wordt er relatief gezien weinig overgemaakt.

Je kan hier toch wel een aantal pijnlijke conclusies aan trekken, de voornaamste is dat donaties niet in verhouding zijn met het leed wat een bevolking heeft geleden en ook dat de afstand van ons bed wel enigszins uit lijkt te maken. TENZIJ het een natuurramp betreft, dan is de gemiddelde Nederland wel bereid om euro's over te maken ongeacht het getroffen gebied.
+3bzzzt
@Anoniem: 7345395 maart 2022 16:58
Met zijn allen boos naar Rusland wijzen vanwege een honderdtal burgerslachtoffers, maar stilletjes blijven over de 363.000 - 387.000+ burgerslachtoffers bij de invasies van het westen na 9/11.
Tienduizenden mensen de straat op heet tegenwoordig 'stilletjes blijven'?

https://en.wikipedia.org/...st_the_war_in_Afghanistan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protests_against_the_Iraq_War

Ook knap dat je nu al weet hoeveel doden in Oekraïne gaan vallen. Heb je info of connecties?
+1ThanosReXXX
@Vayra7 maart 2022 10:24
Met als kleine nuance dat daar, oftewel in Rusland, helemaal geen persvrijheid is. Ja, als je je artikelen volledig ten faveure van de regering schrijft of uitzendt...

Geen enkel land heeft een brandschoon CV, dus ook ons kleine landje niet, maar het staat natuurlijk totaal niet in verhouding met wat er nu gebeurt. Nooit hebben wij met opzet continu burgers belaagd, laat staan gebombardeerd, en nooit hebben wij zoveel regels en conventies geschonden als Poetin nu doet.

Geen enkel optreden van de NAVO of haar bondgenoten is ooit dermate geëscaleerd dat het de wereld aan de rand van een nieuwe Wereldoorlog heeft gebracht, dus ook daar een toch wel significant verschil.

En ja, natuurlijk bekijken wij de dingen van onze kant, maar wij kunnen het hier ook echt bekijken vanuit een democratisch standpunt. Daar is democratie slechts een woord zonder concrete betekenis, aangezien ze het in de praktijk niet hebben.

Wat censuur betreft: de Westerse censuur verbleekt met een factor 10, ten opzichte van de censuur waar Poetin zijn bevolking aan onderwerpt, die absoluut en compleet verstikkend is. Ik zie hier bijvoorbeeld nog geen politie mensen rondlopen die mensen op straat bevelen om hun telefoon te laten zien zodat ze in de apps kunnen kijken of er wel of niet anti-overheidsberichten in staan.

Kortom: niemand op deze aardbol is helemaal 100% brandschoon, maar hoe je het ook wendt of keert, wij (als in: de NAVO en de VS) zijn wel nog steeds de minste van twee kwaden, dus wees maar blij dat we aan deze kant van de streep wonen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door ThanosReXXX op 7 maart 2022 10:26]

0GJFVV
@Vayra6 maart 2022 09:10
Wat het westen al dan niet in het verleden heeft gedaan veranderd niks aan het feit dat de Russische inval verwerpelijk is en dat er niks mis mee is hier een mening over te laten horen. De persvrijheid is in Rusland niet 'anders ingericht' maar die is gewoon aan banden gelegd. Hier konden journalisten schrijven wat ze wilden over de invallen in Irak en Afghanistan. In het westen leren we daarnaast wel degelijk kritisch naar ons eigen verleden te kijken. Kijk maar hoe er tegenwoordig met ons koloniale verleden wordt omgegaan.
+1Vayra
@GJFVV6 maart 2022 22:34
Daar ben IK het ook wel mee eens maar ons beeld is hoe dan ook gekleurd. Het is goed te realiseren dat dat zo is, en het ook te erkennen. Dat geldt zeker ook voor onze waarden, en die zijn onlosmakelijk verbonden met een geschiedenis van winst en voorsprong op anderen.

Erkennen dat het hypocrisie is maakt het allemaal een stuk simpeler. Ja, Poetin is een vijand. Vind je dat niet (royale je)... tijd om te emigreren. Vanuit die optiek vind ik de hetze tegen Russen als burgers in ons eigen land ook op punten te ver gaan. Er zijn er genoeg die juist hier zijn om onderdrukking te ontsnappen.

En eens hoor met onze mate van reflectie op geschiedenis. Maar toch, we reflecteren met de bril en kennis van nu. Meer dan eens (voortdurend!) slaan we ook daar de plank finaal mis, om vervolgens alsnog het Westen als de superieure macht neer te zetten door ons dagelijks doen en laten. Ooh wat zijn we bewust ;) Misschien is het wel een onmogelijke opgave? We zijn het meeste overmorgen weer vergeten.

Uiteindelijk is ook die reflectie een (het) unique selling point van vrije democratieen... het moet niet te zwaar worden he. Vanavond voetbal op TV... ;)

Ik ben wat dat betreft ook heel benieuwd hoe de aandachtsspanne bij deze crisis gaat verlopen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vayra op 6 maart 2022 22:50]

0sniker
@Vayra5 maart 2022 13:30
klopt, maar daardoor verliezen wij (onze regeerders) volledig het contact met de reliteit, we geloven in onze eigen propaganda.en we snappen niet meer dat onze acties er voor russen heel anders uitsien en dat wij totaal niet meer geloofwaardig overkomen. het steeds meer naar rusland opschuiven is gewoon een feit, dat kunnen we wel verpakken met mooie woorden maar hoe je het ook verwoordt dat is voor rusland een onmiddelijke dreiging. Oekraine zou neutraal blijven was afgesproken ttijdens de onafhankelijkheids gesprekken na de uiteenval van sovjet unie. En in 2008 is door de navo gewoon keihard gezegd dat oekraine deel ZAL worden van NAVO. https://en.wikipedia.org/...summit:_2008%E2%80%932009

Deze reactie van poetin is door verschillende amerikaanse academici al in 2015 voorspeld.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4.
en dat geluid bleef ook de jaren daarna in de academische wereld klinken, zie hier een gast spreker on Yale university in 2018.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X7Ng75e5gQ

en is ook geheel logisch, en precies wat US ten tijde van de cuba crisis deed btw. een vergelijkbare situatie alleen dan andersom. daar was de US de agressor (bay of pigs anyone?) en diegen die met nuclaire vergeldign dreigde omdat sovjets te dichtbij kwamen. maar tja wij zijn de good guys die mogen dat, anderen mogen dat niet want hun zijn slechterikken!

[Reactie gewijzigd door sniker op 5 maart 2022 13:35]

0Filmiscool
@sniker6 maart 2022 10:48
Die vent uit die video spoort niet.
Spreekt alsof er geen Oekraïens volk bestaat en het land wel iets is dat hij even kan indelen.
Onzin bla bla talk
0Vayra
@sniker6 maart 2022 22:57
Nee dit is totaal niet het punt dat ik maak. Ik zeg dat we altijd al doordat we burgers in het Westen zijn, per definitie aan een kant staan.

De andere kant van het verhaal kan begrijpelijk zijn, maar is de andere kant. We zijn geen good guys, we leven in een wereld waarin het recht van de sterkste geldt. Dat blijkt hier. Ik herinner me vele draadjes op deze FP waarin mensen vonden dat dat niet zo was. Ook in NL is een grove 20% die dat verhaal liep / loopt te verkondigen. Dan heb je echt niet op zitten letten op school hoor...

Verder ga ik op je inhoud niet eens in ;) Zinloos. Het gaat niet (nooit) om rechtvaardiging. Als je begint te schieten houdt dat snel op. Dan ga je terug schieten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vayra op 6 maart 2022 23:06]

0svane
@The Ghost5 maart 2022 15:24
Behalve dat je gewoon simpel Putin hier napraat, en dat die belofte niet bestaat:

https://www.brookings.edu...nlarge-gorbachev-says-no/
https://www.politifact.co...us-broke-agreement-again/
https://www.techarp.com/i...expand-warsaw-pact-facts/

En verder, waarom zou Putin mogen bepalen welke landen met elkaar samen werken? Landen moeten hun eigen grenzen kunnen beschermen, en laat nato daar nou net voor geschikt zijn. Dit is een duidelijk voorbeeld van wat er gebeurt met landen die niet bij nato zitten, die missen net die bescherming die Oekraïne graag gewild had.

Dit had gewoon voorkomen kunnen worden als Putin lekker de grenzen respecteert, alsof Rusland niet al groot genoeg is |:(
0The Ghost
@svane5 maart 2022 15:35
Jammer dat dit weer met een -1 moet beoordeeld worden, want die afspraken waren er toch echt.

https://www.hln.be/buiten...ampaign=socialsharing_web

https://nsarchive.gwu.edu...ard-western-leaders-early

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Ghost op 5 maart 2022 15:36]

+3xbeam
@The Ghost6 maart 2022 02:38
Thanks voor de bron en uitgeschreven overleggen dat maakt een hoop duidelijk en rechtvaardig de boosheid van het westen en bevestigd de onbetrouwbaarheid van Vladimir. (Nee nul respect om die man bij zijn familie naam te noemen).

ik het heeft wel van 21;00 tot 03;00 snachts gekost om alles te lezen. Maar als dyslectisch organisme begrijp juist precies omgekeerde uit de bron die jij deelt, er juist om Rusland tegemoet komen expliciet is afgesproken dat nieuwe/ex USSR naties zelf mogen kiezen en NATO en zowel Rusland geen activiteiten ontplooien of politieke druk uit oefenen deze keuze in de toekomst beïnvloeden. In ruil voor het bescherming van Ruslands (USSR)belangen in de wereld tijdens de herstructurering en opbouw van Rusland en voormalig bezet gebied.
After this meeting, Kohl could hardly contain his excitement at Gorbachev’s agreement in principle for German unification and, as part of the Helsinki formula that states choose their own alliances, so Germany could choose NATO. Kohl described in his memoirs walking all night around Moscow
De not a inche belofte waar hij steeds naar verwijst is inderdaad toegezegd aan Gorbachev. Maar die vroeg geen om een toekomstig uitbreidingsverbod. Die vroeg NATO juist om hulp om tijdens het uit een vallen en heropbouwen van de voormalig bezette landen de belangen van Rusland in die landen te respecteren door geen misbruik van de situatie te maken door het momentum te gebruiken die nieuwe landen onder nato invloed krijgen. Maar belangrijk nog hij vroeg naast het respecteren bescherming. Wat NATO ook gedaan heeft in ruil voor direct toetreding tot NATO van oost Duitsland (met voor Rusland belangrijk kernwapens verbod ) en toekomstige uitbreiding tot aan de grens op basis van vrije keus inclusief optie voor Rusland om toe te treden.
giving Gorbachev his “nine points,” which included the transformation of NATO, strengthening European structures, keeping Germany non-nuclear, and taking Soviet security interests into account.Baker started off his remarks, “Before saying a few words about the German issue, I wanted to emphasize that our policies are not aimed at separating Eastern Europe from the Soviet Union. We had that policy before. But today we are interested in building a stable Europe, and doing it together with you
De not a inche was de herbevestiging van de Londen overeenkomst wat betreft het verzoek van de USSR om belangen van Rusland tijdens het uit een vallen te beschermen en respecteren. Op voorwaarde van hereniging Duitsland zonder kern wapen en vrije alliantie keus voor ex USSR landen
He agreed with Gorbachev’s statement in response to the assurances that “NATO expansion is unacceptable.” Baker assured Gorbachev that “neither the President nor I intend to extract any unilateral advantages from the processes that are taking place,” and that the Americans understood that “not only for the Soviet Union but for other European countries as well it is important to have guarantees that if the United States keeps its presence in Germany within the framework of NATO, not an inch of NATO’s present military jurisdiction will spread in an eastern direction
Dit er de dag daarna tijdens de uitwerking nog een gesprek geweest over het besef wat in de toekomst voor Rusland inhoud
As Kohl said to Gorbachev in Moscow on July 15, 1990, as they worked out the final deal on German unification: “We know what awaits NATO in the future, and I think you are now in the know as well,” referring to the NATO London Declaration. (See
Daar na heeft de VS telefonisch nog een keer bij Rusland en Gorbachev het besef van de toekomstige gevolgen en uitwerking van de bevestigd.
In his phone call to Gorbachev on July 17, Bush meant to reinforce the success of the Kohl-Gorbachev talks and the message of the London Declaration. Bush explained: “So what we tried to do was to take account of your concerns expressed to me and others, and we did it in the following ways: by our joint declaration on non-aggression; in our invitation to you to come to NATO; in our agreement to open NATO to regular diplomatic contact with your government and those of the Eastern European countries; and our offer on assurances on the future size of the armed forces of a united Germany – an issue I know you discussed with Helmut Kohl. We also fundamentally changed our military approach on conventional and nuclear forces. We conveyed the idea of an expanded, stronger CSCE with new institutions in which the USSR can share and be part of the new Europe.” (See Document 24)
De conclusie van onderzoeker/ journalisten is het ook duidelijk en geeft aan dat Rusland volledig begrijpt wat de voor Duitsland afgedwongen vrij alliance keuze voor ex Warschau pact laden in ruil voor het “not a inche” bezoek tijdens de Val voor de toekomst van Rusland en Europa inhoud.
The documents show that Gorbachev agreed to German unification in NATO as the result of this cascade of assurances, and on the basis of his own analysis that the future of the Soviet Union depended on its integration into Europe, for which Germany would be the decisive actor. He and most of his allies believed that some version of the common European home was still possible and would develop alongside the transformation of NATO to lead to a more inclusive and integrated European space, that the post-Cold War settlement would take account of the Soviet security interests.
Volgens mij is niet veel discussie ruimte of misverstand geweest over die not a inche.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 6 maart 2022 03:09]

0svane
@The Ghost5 maart 2022 16:09
Mijn artikel gebruikt dezelfde 'nsarchive' bron als die van jou, maar plaatst daarbij:
But Baker and other officials involved in the events have denied that the conversation ever turned on expanding NATO to other countries.
Verder hebben we nog Gorbachev die zelf zegt:
M.G.: The topic of “NATO expansion” was not discussed at all, and it wasn’t brought up in those years. I say this with full responsibility.
Dus een afspraak die niet op papier staat, en door beide partijen wordt ontkent. Dat jij dan blind Poetin (en Baudet) na praat is jammer, maar iets wat helaas veel gebeurt. Ik zou persoonlijk toch het land dat letterlijk een oorlog start de schuld geven, in plaats van het slachtoffer dat zich alleen maar wil verdedigen. 8)7

Verder fijn dat je toegeeft te (willen) mening-modden op mijn reactie. Heb het gerapporteerd _/-\o_
0casd18
@The Ghost8 maart 2022 09:58
Rusland heeft zelf ook beloofd Oekraine met rust te laten in ruil voor het opgeven kernwapens die daar nog lagen uit de soviet tijd. Als Putin zo hard roeptoetert over het nakomen van afspraken dan moet hij dat zelf ook doen.

Los daarvan heeft 'het westen' in dit geval inderdaad helemaal geen afspraken geschonden.
0murkienl
@sniker8 maart 2022 14:42
Spijker op z'n kop! Maar dat mag vandaag de dag niet genoemd worden.
+1rickboy333
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:29
Dan moeten die mensen maar eens de straat op gaan en laten horen dat ze die dictator weg willen. Een politie eenheid kan makkelijk 7000 demonstranten aan, maar 70000 word al wat lastiger.

Plus dat we tot nu toe alleen demonstraties hebben gezien tegen de oorlog, niet zo zeer het aftreden van Poetin.
+1Kaasje123
@rickboy3334 maart 2022 19:32
Je kan de gewone Rus ook niet verwijten dat ze de straat niet opgaan want vaak weten ze niet eens anders. De laatste onafhankelijke krant heeft gisteren van het Kremlin gehoord te moeten stoppen met hun berichtgeving. De gewone Rus denkt dat het de schuld van het westen is dankzij hun staatspropoganda.
+2mensoc
@Kaasje1235 maart 2022 12:33
Onwetendheid is geen excuus.
Punt.
"Wir haben es nicht gewußt" is op herhaling zo te zien, en veel tweakers lijken dat een pima excuus te vinden.
Ik niet.
Punt.
+1FuaZe
@mensoc6 maart 2022 08:10
Tja, wij zijn er wel van op de hoogte, maar wat doet de gemiddelde Nederlander?

Simpelweg zijn d'r maar weinig die hun veilige leventje op het spel willen zetten, zeker als het effect minimaal is.

De gemiddelde Rus doet (nog) niets omdat hij nu wel de straat op kan rennen met een Oekraïense vlag, maar dan wordt hij in het beste geval opgepakt (en het ergste geval door z'n kop geknalt).
Daar heeft niemand iets aan.

Russische militairen die zeggen van: "Ja we dachten dat het een training was."
Wat dat betreft heb je gelijk, het kapot schieten van een oekraïense stad met scherp, kun je alleen zien als training als je heel erg op zoek bent naar een excuus.
0Kaasje123
@mensoc6 maart 2022 14:06
Ok vertel jij dat de simpele boeren in Rusland op het platteland even dat hij ook schuldig is aan wat er nu gebeurd in Oekraïne omdat hij niet staat te demonstreren in Moskou? 8)7
0Wouterie
@mensoc7 maart 2022 10:39
Leuk dat je deze quote gebruikt waarvan behoorlijk omstreden is waar hij vandaan komt. (of wist je dat niet?) Onwetendheid is wel een excuus. Punt. Onwetendheid is geen keuze, niet als er geen bronnen beschikbaar zijn. Onwetendheid is geen makkelijk smoesje om een andere kant op te kijken, maar een machtig middel om beeld voor te houden wat de machthebbers goed uitkomt.
Wat is jouw excuus? Weet jij de ins en outs van dit conflict? We hebben allemaal een mate van onwetendheid, al dan niet gekozen, waardoor we blijven bij een mening of standpunt wat goed voelt.
Neem slavernij... we denken allemaal aan boze blanken en arme Afrikanen, maar wist je dat eeuwenlang Afrikaanse landen de Europese kusten teisterde met hun slavenjacht? Wanneer krijgen we excuses van Saudi Arabië?
Onwetendheid is een machtig middel, onderschat het niet.
+2XVI
@Kaasje1235 maart 2022 12:35
Onzin. Die mensen leven niet in China waar het internet aan banden ligt (en zelfs daar weten velen ook echt wel hoe de vork in de steel zit want ook in China zijn grote sites te bereiken). Er is natuurlijk een hoop propaganda en je moet zeer uitkijken met wat je schrijft over het regime, maar dat je ze niets kunt verwijten omdat ze het niet weten is onzin. Je kunt echter niet verwachten dat ze zichzelf opofferen door op te staan tegen een dictator voor een oorlog 1000 KM verderop. Het verloochen van de eigen toekomst, doen alsof de neus bloedt (erg gemakkelijk met alle propaganda) of zelfs werken voor de vijand van vrede (ook niet ondenkbaar in de Russische economie), dat grenst toch wel aan verwijtbaar gedrag.
Verandering door opstand gaat echter niet van de op andere dag. Gun de gewone Rus wat tijd om in te zien dat ze weer op het jarenlange pad van nieuwe verscheurende sovjetoorlogen zitten. Het stoppen met het aanbieden van producten en diensten kan prima helpen om ze het nodige zetje in de rug te geven.
+1sleijpie
@XVI6 maart 2022 17:54
Fijn dat iedereen een mening heeft en dat mag.
Maar ik zal het je sterker vertellen. En dit is echt een verhaal van heel dichtbij.
Een van mijn vrienden is getrouwd met een Russische ze wonen hier.

Zij en haar ouders geloven de crap die op de Russische staatstelevisie komt en verklaren ons voor gek.
In hun ogen heeft Putin het land opnieuw opgebouwd en helpt de landen er omheen nu om de bevolking te bevrijden..

En dat zijn mensen die "nu in ieder geval dan" wel toegang hebben tot westerse media. Die zijn van geboorte af aan totaal gehersenspoeld en geloven dit echt.
0Wouterie
@sleijpie7 maart 2022 10:42
Een vriendin van mij komt uit Rusland en woont al decennia lang in Nederland. Je kunt geen zinnig woord met haar wisselen over Russische politiek. Totaal gehersenspoeld. Nederlandse politiek gaat haar prima af, ze heeft een mening en gaat stemmen etc. Russische politiek is verboden gebied.
+1MadEgg
@rickboy3334 maart 2022 19:54
Hadden ze niet tegen de 400.000 man beschikbaar voor ordehandhaving in Rusland? Ik denk dat ze die 70.000 wel aankunnen. Het opsluiten zal wat lastiger worden. Maar je zult miljoenen mensen de straat op moeten krijgen om echr iets teweeg te brengen. Hopelijk levert de oproep van Navalny iets op om komende zondag massaal de straat op te gaan maar ik heb er weinig vertrouwen in. Poetin heeft zijn zaakjes goed voor elkaar, zeker in het binnenland.
+1icceni
@MadEgg4 maart 2022 20:27
Die mensen van de ordehandhaving zien hopelijk ook dat de positie van Poetin onhoudbaar gaat worden als het zo doorgaat. Die ordehandhavers hebben net zoveel last van de sancties, en hopen ook dat er een einde aan komt.
0Yalopa
@icceni5 maart 2022 06:17
Wie betaalt hun loon denk je?
+184hannes
@Yalopa5 maart 2022 10:14
Nu nog de Russische regering maar dat houden ze met al deze sancties vast niet lang vol.
0sniker
@84hannes5 maart 2022 13:12
Rusland heeft mede door de enorme gasprijs stijging de afgelopen jaren zo'n 630 miljard aan financiele reserves o[pgespaard. ik denk dat ze die lonen behoorlijk tijdje kunne betalen.

https://www.reuters.com/m...ctions-finmin-2022-02-16/

https://edition.cnn.com/2...nomy-sanctions/index.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door sniker op 5 maart 2022 13:19]

+1The Ghost
@rickboy3335 maart 2022 15:04
Juist door sie sancties staan ze nog meer achter hun grote leiders.
De sancties zijn juiste het bewijs voor hen dat het westen alleen maar slechte bedoelingen heeft, net als dat ons van kind af aan al verteld word dat Rusland gevaarlijk voor ons is, gebeurd dat daar over het westen.
0Filmiscool
@The Ghost6 maart 2022 10:55
Het klopt ook perfect. Rusland is onze grootste bedreiging. Dus waar heb je het over jho.
Een dictator die openlijk zegt landen te vergelden die wapens leveren, een moordenaar die zijn opponenten om legt en openlijk met nucleare wapens dreigt.
+1The Ghost
@Filmiscool6 maart 2022 11:39
Ben je er wel eens geweest? Heb je wel eens met de bevolking gesproken? Heb je wel eens verdiept in hoe dit zo is ontstaan?
0Filmiscool
@The Ghost28 maart 2022 02:13
Ja zeker. Aangezien ik een kwart USSR persoon ben.

En ja als je wat oppervlakkige informatie leest die toevallig wat langs een Russische propaganda uitbarsting heeft gelegen snap ik u wel hoor.

Ik moedig u aan om echt alle geschiedenis eens goed te lezen en bevatten.
+1T_elic
@rickboy3334 maart 2022 20:20
Ik vind dit zo'n fucking gemakzuchtige reactie. Ten eerste heb je daar geen eerlijke journalistiek. De mensen die er wonen krijgen alleen maar mee wat de Russische staat wil dat ze mee krijgen, en de boodschap lijkt vooral te zijn "Het westen moet ons hebben!".

en als ze dan toch op het punt zijn aangekomen dat ze ander nieuws tegen komen lopen ze het risico op jaren cel, strafkampen of enorme boetes.

Alleen omdat dit soort maatregelen hier zouden werken, in een vrij land, waar je gewoon de straat op kan om te demonstreren, betekent niet dat het daar ook werkt. De gemiddelde Rus kan hier geen kut aan doen zonder z'n leven op het spel te zetten.
0sassymousasi
@rickboy3334 maart 2022 20:15
Hebben we gezien met de Tianman Square protesten in China. Of de meer recente protesten hier in het Westen mbt Covid. Honderdduizenden in de straten in Australië, Canada, Verenigd Koninkrijk. Dat heeft echt zoden aan de dijk gezet.

Echt de naïviteit en de onrealistische blik op Rusland maar vooral op de wereld is echt stuitend. En vooral heel, heel triest.
0phronese
@sassymousasi6 maart 2022 11:22
Of de Arabische Lente. De meeste mensen hebben een soort Franse-Revolutie-het-volk-overwint-beeld in hun hoofd (bijna 250 jaar geleden) en die is ook geëindigd met de meest verschrikkelijke gebeurtenissen.
+1sassymousasi
@phronese6 maart 2022 11:42
Ik weet niet waar het aan ligt. Gewoon geen flauw idee hebben waar ze het over hebben of dat ze maar gewoon wat roepen omdat het lekker moraal verheven overkomt.. Al zal de media er niet aan bijdragen door er totaal niet neutraal en diepgaande items over te maken, maar sensatievolle items die goed inspelen op angst en het gevoel.

Op dit moment is onze wereld een vrij trieste bedoeling.
0mikesmit
@rickboy3335 maart 2022 09:39
De enige manier om Poetin uit het Kremlin te krijgen is met een coup en over het algemeen word het volk daar niet beter van
0honey
@rickboy3335 maart 2022 12:12
Verandering zal deze keer niet bij burgers moeten beginnen. De straffen zijn zeer fors. Tenzij opstand in hele grote aantallen zal manifesteren, dan kun je burgers niet 10 jaar opsluiten. De oligarchen zullen zich moeten laten horen denk ik.
0ThanosReXXX
@rickboy3337 maart 2022 10:45
Het zal toch wel een mengeling zijn van en niet genoeg mensen kunnen mobiliseren, en dat het in de praktijk helemaal niet zo makkelijk gaat als wij misschien denken. Wellicht bedreigen ze ook je familie daar. Als je al ziet dat je gewoon op straat aangehouden kan worden door een agent die vervolgens even eist dat hij in je WhatsApp berichten kan kijken om te zien of er eventueel iets "strafbaars" in staat, dan zal dat aardig wat mensen er ook wel van weerhouden om hun mond open te doen.
+1hawke84
@rickboy3334 maart 2022 20:38
Precies dit. Heb onderhand een beetje genoeg van dat gemekker dat "de normale Rus er niks aan kan doen". Het zijn Russische soldaten die nu dorpen bombarderen, het zijn Russische officieren die de orders geven het zijn Russische burgers die het laten gebeuren.

Kanttekening:
ik woon zelf in Estland en hier is de sfeer sinds een week ook enorm minder vrolijk
+1hawke84
@FuaZe6 maart 2022 11:49
Mooie whataboutism: "wat heb jij gedaan?"
Ik ben mijn buurland niet aan het kapotmaken met raketten omdat mijn gezagsvoerder het zei. Ik heb geld gedoneerd.
0thomvh
@hawke846 maart 2022 14:02
Je vergeet dat russen actief worden opgepakt. Muiterij tegen je meerdere is strafbaar in het leger. Ga zo maar door. Het is niet makkelijk om even niet te doen wat je verteld wordt. Daarbij speelt er een hele berg aan propaganda mee.
0FuaZe
@hawke846 maart 2022 19:37
En andersom een mooie stropopredenering.

Ik zeg toch ook dat alle Russische soldaten fout zijn, maar je kunt het simpelweg niet doortrekken tot dat gemiddelde Rus.
+1denios
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:27
Het doel is dan ook zonder 3e wereld oorlog genoeg pressie op de Russische regering te creeren, dat deze niet anders kan dan anders te gaan handelen.
En ja, dan hebbn de gewone burgers daar last van, maar dat hebben ze in Oekraine ook.
Nog getankt deze week?
+1Danny the dog
@denios4 maart 2022 19:31
Ik wist wel dat dit soort reacties zouden komen. Heb nog getwijfeld of ik het zou typen. Bij mij kan het er gewoon niet in dat de waanzin van 1 man zoveel mensen raakt. En naar verwachting nog veel meer mensen gaat raken.

En dat verwijzinkje naar het tanken is een no-go. Ons ‘leed’ van iets duurder tanken, staat in geen enkele verhouding tot het leed dat de mensen in het oosten aangedaan wordt.
+1rookie no. 1
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:38
Bij mij kan het er gewoon niet in dat de waanzin van 1 man zoveel mensen raakt.
Dat is het ook niet. Het gaat om z'n hele elite clan, een grote groep die mee profiteert en die hij ook moet laten mee profiteren anders gaat Poetin zelf ook een keer 'down the drain'. Dat weet hij maar al te goed.

Inderdaad zijn de mensen onderaan de maatschappij altijd als eerste- en het meest heftige de dupe. Voor de rijke westerlingen valt het (nog) allemaal wel mee.

Hopelijk komt er een verdien model aan vrede en een goed werkende democratie. Dat zou m.i. de enige manier zijn om (veel) mensen mee te krijgen. Nu is het vaak andersom, bv. het falen van overheidsinstellingen / overheden is een verdien model geworden.
0kimborntobewild
@rookie no. 16 maart 2022 06:45
[...]
Dat is het ook niet. Het gaat om z'n hele elite clan, een grote groep die mee profiteert en die hij ook moet laten mee profiteren anders gaat Poetin zelf ook een keer 'down the drain'. Dat weet hij maar al te goed.
De kliek om hen heen heeft nauwelijks invloed op Putin.
+1GekkePrutser

@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:38
Ik wist wel dat dit soort reacties zouden komen. Heb nog getwijfeld of ik het zou typen. Bij mij kan het er gewoon niet in dat de waanzin van 1 man zoveel mensen raakt. En naar verwachting nog veel meer mensen gaat raken.
Precies, maar de sancties werken juist om de bevolking in te zien wat er gebeurt, en druk uit te oefenen op zijn positie. Bovendien moeten we sowieso bij onszelf te raden gaan of we uberhaupt wel zaken moeten doen met dit regime.

Het is makkelijk zoiets te laten gaan als je het goed hebt... Zie ook in China. De bevolking komt niet in opstand tegen de dictatuur omdat ze elk jaar meer verdienen.

Zo zag je gisteren ook al die enorme rijen bij de IKEA daar.. Zou op zich ook wel mooi zijn als ze dan een foldertje uit hadden gedeeld met de redenen hiervoor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 4 maart 2022 19:41]

+1Ayporos
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:40
Het staat wel degelijk in verhouding.
Die verhouding leunt zeer sterk richting het leed van de mensen in Oekraïne, maar er is wel degelijk een verhouding. Niks is zwart-wit zoals jij hier wilt doen geloven.

Als je niet snapt hoe de waanzin van 1 man zoveel mensen kan raken, dan raad ik je aan om Ordinary Men eens te lezen of misschien The Gulag Archipelago.

Die boeken geven een mooie primer/inzicht in hoe zoiets kan gebeuren.
+1teacup

@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:49
Het cynische is dat alleen die Russische bevolking de huidige status quo kan doorbreken door en masse haar overheid omver te werpen. De enige vorm die ik mij daarbij kan voorstellen is een revolutie. Die overheid omverwerpen kan volgens mij niet zonder geweld.

Om Russen zo massaal in beweging te krijgen moet die samenleving op zijn kop. Ik vind het nog wel de vraag of de huidige sancties dit effect kunnen hebben. Maar als die bevolking eenmaal in beweging raakt, en doorkrijgt dat de overheid de grip kwijtraakt dan ontstaat er en hele eigen dynamiek en kunnen we verbaast zijn hoe snel ontwikkelingen kunnen gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teacup op 4 maart 2022 20:29]

+1LittleKiller
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:59
Ik denk niet dat je als land kunt zeggen dat het 1 man is.

Het enge aan trump is dat ongeveer de helft van dat land voor hem gestemd heeft.

De russen, hoe vervelend ook, zijn hier medeplichtig in. Je kunt wel zeggen. Het is de overheid, maar daar werken ook gewoon burgers
0phronese
@LittleKiller6 maart 2022 11:24
Mooi voorbeeld van Trump, terwijl hij met de hulp van Poetin de verkiezingen gewonnen heeft.
+1Blokker_1999

@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 20:04
Het leed dat de russen raakt staat ook niet in verhouding tot het leed dat Rusland in Oekraine veroorzaakt. Ik vind het altijd spijtig wanneer mensen zeggen dat we de gewone Rus niet zouden mogen treffen omdat deze er ook niets aan kan doen. Want dat laatste is foutief. Het is enkel de gewone rus die voor verandering kan zorgen. Enkel als zij massaal op straat komen en de regering in Moskou de controle over het land verliest kan er veranding komen in Rusland.
+1Patriot
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 20:24
Ik wist wel dat dit soort reacties zouden komen. Heb nog getwijfeld of ik het zou typen. Bij mij kan het er gewoon niet in dat de waanzin van 1 man zoveel mensen raakt. En naar verwachting nog veel meer mensen gaat raken.
Leuke constatering, maar dat weet iedereen al. Ja, deze sancties raken in de eerste plaats vooral de 'gewone burger' omdat je iemand met ontzettend veel geld nou eenmaal niet zo makkelijk het leven zuur maakt door de geldkraan dicht te draaien of de prijzen van goederen omhoog te dwingen.

Waar het om gaat is dat er geen wezenlijk alternatief is wat niet - in elke zin van het woord - vele malen destructiever is. Oók voor de mensen die nu zo'n last hebben van die economische sancties.
En dat verwijzinkje naar het tanken is een no-go. Ons ‘leed’ van iets duurder tanken, staat in geen enkele verhouding tot het leed dat de mensen in het oosten aangedaan wordt.
Wat is dit nou weer voor goedkoop excuus om een argument weg te zetten? Natuurlijk staan de gevolgen van economische sancties aan de ene kant wel in enige verhouding tot de economische gevolgen aan de andere kant. Natuurlijk zijn de gevolgen daar zwaarder, maar het feit dat het ook aan onze kant voor problemen zorgt is hoe je kunt zien dat deze maatregelen niet lichtvoetig worden genomen.

EDIT: Ik wil eigenlijk ook nog wel even de ironie aanstippen van iemand met zo'n avatar die niet inziet hoe gevaarlijk een zelfingenomen volk is als het wordt geregeerd door een dictator en hoe belangrijk het is om zo'n volk in beweging te krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Patriot op 4 maart 2022 20:27]

0Danny the dog
@Patriot4 maart 2022 20:49
Ik zal ff ingaan op die Avatar. Die heeft totaal niks met anonymous te maken. Die heb ik al van lang daarvoor en verwijst enkel naar de film ‘V for Vendetta’ . Mijn oorspronkelijke avatar werd niet langer ondersteund (2006) en moest gewijzigd worden.. ik gok zo rond 2010? Dus nee… je conclusie is niet correct.
0Patriot
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 20:55
Ik verwees naar het plot van de film, anonymous haal je er nu zelf bij ;) Dus ja... mijn conclusie is wel correct.
0kimborntobewild
@Danny the dog6 maart 2022 06:47
Bij mij kan het er gewoon niet in dat de waanzin van 1 man zoveel mensen raakt. En naar verwachting nog veel meer mensen gaat raken.
Het geheugen van de mensen is kort.
Er zijn al vele voorbeelden vóór Putin bekend dat het inderdaad exact maar één man is die zoveel mensen raakt.
+1MacMF
@slijkie4 maart 2022 20:30
Ja, gewoon z’n gang laten gaan, of misschien alleen vriendelijk vragen of hij het niet wil doen. Hij zal toch wel stoppen nadat hij ook Roemenie, Hongarije, Polen, Baltische staten en Finland (+wat Zweedse en Deense eilanden in de Oostzee) ingenomen heeft. Oh en natuurlijk Tsjechie en Slowakije.

Helemaal mee eens dat we ons daarom niet druk hoeven te maken, de paar mensen die daar wonen hebben gewoon even pech.
0Madshark
@MacMF5 maart 2022 07:52
Rusland heeft helemaal geen interesse in die overige genoemde landen. De situatie met Oekraïne heeft een heel andere grondslag, en dat is nu vreselijk uit de hand gelopen.
Beter kijk je deze neutrale documentaire, dan heb je wat meer inzicht over wat de beweegredenen allemaal zijn.
+1fleu
@Madshark5 maart 2022 09:05
En over 50 jaar kan er politiek weer veel verschuiven dat het volgende buurland eraan moet geloven.
0kimborntobewild
@fleu6 maart 2022 06:51
En over 50 jaar kan er politiek weer veel verschuiven dat het volgende buurland eraan moet geloven.
Dat duurt geen 50 jaar.
Nadat Oekraïne ingepikt is, volgt direct Moldavië.
0Stephanoid
@MacMF5 maart 2022 10:43
Ik denk dat hij servie ook wel wil, dan ook meteen albanie… enzovoorts
+1Finraziel

@slijkie4 maart 2022 20:17
Dus omdat ie nukes heeft moeten we Rusland/Putin maar lekker alles laten doen wat ie wil? Leg hem geen strobreed in de weg want straks gebruikt ie zijn nukes...
Ik vind het ook fucking scary maar alles maar goed vinden uit angst dat hij ze ooit zou gebruiken is ook een oplossing van niks.
+1Clubbtraxx
@slijkie4 maart 2022 20:33
Wees gerust, die radioactieve fall-out waait ook gewoon jouw Noorse bossen in hoor.
Ik vind het ook eng, maar alles maar laten gebeuren wat die gek in z'n hoofd haalt kan ook niet.
Het stopt namelijk niet bij Oekraine dan... He kijk dit is gelukt, die sukkels bij de Navo schijten in hun broek, weet je wat we pakken Moldavie ook mee. En zo verder. Noorwegen zou ook wel een mooie kandidaat kunnen worden voor Ome Vlad.
+1teacup

@slijkie4 maart 2022 20:52
Ik ben blij dat ik midden in de Noorse bossen zit. Dus die kernkoppen zullen zeer waarschijnlijk mij niet raken.
Reken jezelf niet rijk. Je krijgt dan te maken met de fallout en een nucleaire winter. Die effecten werken een stuk langzamer. Niet mijn definitie van een lang en gelukkig leven.
0AlfABetA
@slijkie5 maart 2022 15:00
Mooi verhaal, moet geïnspireerd zijn van die mooie Noorse bossen. Maar klopt helemaal niet. Welke EU haantje hebben we dan. De opinies waren meestal dat de EU een zwak samengesmolten zooitje waren, waar je nu een hele andere kant van ziet.
Extreem provoceren? Waar haal je dat vandaan? We waren meestal het eerste bang dat Rusland de gaskraan dicht draait. De EU heeft zelfs veel handel met Rusland. Waarom zouden we dat willen escaleren? De EU buigt nu niet voor het gas van Rusland, en Poetin had nooit gedacht, dat de EU zo ver in hun middelen zou gaan. Ik ben eigenlijk eens best trots op de EU dat ze zo samen houden, als het om die laffe aanval gaat op de Oekraïne. Zo te laten zien dat we de Oekraïne steunen. En laat ik duidelijk zijn, het is een aanval van Poetin, die gewoon weer eens met zijn legertje, waar hij zoveel geld aan besteed wil spelen. Het is in mijn ogen geen oorlog van de russen. Hij wil gewoon erkenning voor zijn spierballen taal.
Het was nergens voor nodig om Oekraïne binnen te vallen, maar dit was Poetin zijn plan al al de tijd, na de val van de Krim. (EU had met de Krim veel protesten, maar deed zeer weinig)
Het moet eens afgelopen zijn dat 1 man zoveel ellende kan maken in deze wereld. En ik geef de russen daar nog niet eens de schuld van, want die komen gewoon niet van die man af.
Een echte mancave was voor Poetin een betere oplossing geweest.
+1Myrito
@slijkie4 maart 2022 20:27
Ik hoop dat je een goede verwarming hebt in die Noorse bossen als de nucleaire winter er aan komt.

Anyway ik begrijp je reactie wel, niemand wil zo'n desastreuze gevolgen. Maar er ging sowieso reactie komen op dit conflict.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Myrito op 4 maart 2022 20:30]

0apis29
@slijkie7 maart 2022 14:34
Als je deze simulatie mag geloven dan zal je tegen -80 Celsius moeten opstoken https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxJHecyYBno&t=190s (naast dat er geen/weinig eten meer is)
+1Myrito
@slijkie4 maart 2022 21:02
Ter info, als alle kernwapens van de Verenigde Staten en Rusland gebruikt worden dan komt er 150 miljoen ton stof in de lucht dat een afkoeling van 10° C veroorzaakt.

Jouw kachel gaat je niet helpen als de de gehele wereldproductie aan voedsel 10 jaar lang stopgezet wordt. Lees deze publicatie maar eens wat er gebeurt als een regionaal conflict komt (Pakistan - India) https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aay5478

Jouw veilige thuis in het Noorden is niet het beste idee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Myrito op 4 maart 2022 21:21]

+1Kaasje123
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:29
Klopt maar wat kan de westerse wereld anders? Militair ingrijpen lokt een eventuele 3e wereldoorlog uit en raakt de gewone Rus en de westerse wereldbevolking. Op deze manier kan Rusland hier weinig tegenin brengen. Er is geen internationale wetgeving die westerse landen verplicht je diensten aan te moeten blijven bieden. Je zult Rusland toch op de een of andere manier moeten straffen voor hun belachelijke acties.
+1ernstoud
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:29
Heb je wel eens een oorlog gezien waar burgers geen last van hebben?

Er kunnen niet genoeg sancties komen. Daardoor wordt binnenuit hopelijk de kracht zo sterk dat er een machtswisseling komt. Maar of Rusland dan bereid is te erkennen dat ze verslagen zijn? Ik betwijfel het… dit wordt - zo ver als het dat al niet is met een aanslag op een kerncentrale - erger en erger.
+1david-v
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:35
Er is maar één volk die Poetin tegen kan houden, en dat is het Russische volk zelf. Als het Russische volk niet weet wat er gaande is dan zullen ze ook niks doen, want, de TV zegt dat er niks aan de hand is. Maar als de Ikea zijn deuren sluit, als er problemen zijn met de banken omdat ze uit swift zijn gezet, als je geen producten meer kan kopen of diensten kan afnemen, dan gaat het volk "voelen" dat er toch meer aan de hand is dan wat ze via de TV te horen krijgen.

Dus ja, het treft vaak de burgers van Rusland. Dat is niks vergeleken met wat de burgers in Oekraïne moeten doorstaan.
+1Groningerkoek

@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:44
Ach ja, die arme Russische bevolking die niet naar de IKEA kan, die geen nieuwe Macbook kan kopen en die een regering laat zitten die de bevolking van een ander land overhoop knalt en hun huizen bombardeert terwijl ze miljoenen van huis en haard verjagen wat heb ik toch met ze te doen....
0inversions
@Groningerkoek4 maart 2022 20:48
Je vergeet een belangrijk detail
De Russische burger weet over het algemeen niet wat er gaande is. De Russische propaganda zorgt er wel voor dat er onzin verteld wordt over een vredes macht die het gevaar tegen Rusland aanpakt en dat alleen te tegenstander geweld gebruikt.

Maar MS is groter dan consumenten spul. Zakelijk is veel belangrijker. Stoppen van alle 365 diensten zou een goede slag zijn
+1Rarz
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 20:11
Sancties op de oligachen en Putin is niet genoeg, plus sancties opleggen terwijl ze vrije hand hebben in hun land is zinloos. Rusland is intern zo corrupt dat de sancties niet veel zouden doen, dus heel het land onder de sanctie.

Je doet een aanname met je uitspraak dat 'Het Russche volk staat grotendeels niet achter hem'. Je moet je realiseren dat er een enorme propaganda machine binnen Rusland draait - en dat al ruim 20 jaar doet. Alleen de bevolking in de steden (die je dus op het nieuws ziet) zijn mondig en protesteren. Dat zijn er een paar duizend en die worden rap opgepakt als ze miepen. Op een bevolking van 140 miljoen. Het grootste gedeelte van de bevolking is hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet tegen Putin en/of niet eens op de hoogte want ze worden voorgelogen.

Een opstand binnen Rusland tegen Putin gaat echt niet gebeuren, helaas.
0eboellie
@Rarz4 maart 2022 21:46
opstand kan op vele manieren.
+1DarkForce
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 21:05
Het vervelende van deze acties om Oekraïne te steunen is dat hoofdzakelijk de Russische burgers geraakt worden en niet de dictator die alle ellende veroorzaakt.
Direct nee, indirect ja. Hoe meer de burgers geraakt worden, hoe nieuwsgieriger maar vooral ook hoe bozer ze worden. Putin zegt nu vooral dat het westen de boosdoeners zijn, ouderen geloven het omdat die vooral TV kijken, jongeren zien echter berichten die het tegenovergestelde tonen via VPN's etc. etc.

Hoe meer Russen gedupeerd worden, hoe meer ouderen naar de jongere generatie gaan luisteren en na verloop van tijd inzien dat die jongeren toch best wel eens gelijk zouden kunnen hebben.

Gevolg kan uiteindelijk zijn dat er een enorme opstand ontstaat vanuit het grootste deel van de Russische maatschappij. Nu zijn het steeds een handjevol mensen die hun ongenoegen uitten, straks staat er een hele menigte. Zelfs de mensen die nu voor Putin vechten of demonstraties de kop in drukken zullen hopelijk dan hun ogen openen met alle gevolgen voor Putin van dien.

Vergeet niet....
Een kat in het nauw maakt rare sprongen, het is dus niet de vraag of Russen straks massaal van zich laten horen, maar wanneer. De hele economie is al flink naar de klote aan het gaan, dus nog even.....
+1TWeaKLeGeND
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 22:19
Het Russische volk staat niet achter Putin? Hoe weet je dat? Naar mijn weten staan ze wel degelijk achter Putin. Dat ze tegen oorlog zijn (en het is ook nog maar de vraag of dat een meerderheid is) is wat anders dan niet achter de regering staan. Velen zien deze missie als 'liever niet want oorlog is slecht maar de missie is wel gerechtvaardigd'. Het is niet zomaar dat het een invasie of oorlog noemen verboden is.
0Commendatore
@TWeaKLeGeND4 maart 2022 23:38
Ik denk niet dat er zoiets is als 'het Russische volk', want met die term doe je een beetje alsof de bevolking van een land één monolitisch blok is en dat is eigenlijk nooit zo, zeker niet in zo'n enorm land als Rusland. Daarom gebruik ik zelf altijd de term 'bevolking,' dat is toch wat genuanceerder. Daarnaast heb ik ook al aardig wat behoorlijk kritische reacties gezien van vooral jonge Russen, zonder dat die ook maar enige rechtvaardiging zagen voor deze aanvalsoorlog.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Commendatore op 4 maart 2022 23:46]

0TWeaKLeGeND
@Commendatore6 maart 2022 11:53
Ik spreek dan ook niet in absoluten. 'Het Russische volk staat niet achter Putin' was een quote. Ik geef enkel aan dat het helaas zo is dat een Rus op straat die zegt geen oorlog nog lang geen Rus is die daadwerkelijk weet wat er aan de hand is en ook zeker geen Rus hoeft te zijn die niet achter de valse verklaringen staat. Het tegen de oorlog zijn is menselijk. Het desondanks nog voor je land/leider zijn ook. En dat is waar ik het over heb. 'Behoorlijk wat kritische reacties' is natuurlijk ook maar een druppel op een gloeiende plaat. Hoe maken we dat een meerderheid? Ik ben zelf regelmatig in Oekraïne en ben dan ook bij 'ethnische' Russen en ik moet nog de eerste horen die onderdrukt is, maar een te groot deel van die mensen hebben nu wel ruzie met een aantal van hun familieleden in Rusland omdat die maar blijven denken/zeggen 'binnenkort zijn jullie ook vrij' en meer van dat soort onzin. (zelfs ethnische rus vind ik overigens nog een domme term, het zijn gewoon Oekraïeners die toen het nog allemaal 1 Unie was toevallig 1000km verder geboren is). Informatievoorziening is steeds lastiger. Het is dat dit jongeren nu nog kunnen tiktokken. (Ja wie had ooit gedacht dat TikTok een belangrijke rol zou vervullen).

Ik ken overigens ook veel Russen in Rusland (allemaal in de 15-45), en hoewel er zeker meer zijn die echt heel goed door hebben wat er aan de hand is (maar dat is inherent aan het type Rus waar ik mee in aanraking kom) dan de enkelen die helaas zelfs zeer agressief richting Oekraïne spreken, hebben velen het idee dat dit een 'beide partijen zitten fout' kwestie is. Dat Putin ze enorm voor liegt komt niet binnen. De Russen die ik ken buiten Rusland zien Rusland wel als de unprovoked agressor.

Moest ik een gok doen dan is het richting de:
10% omg dit is vreselijk
10% omg dit gaat ons geld kosten
10% omg vreselijk maar nodig
10% better strike first! Vuile oekrameriropeanen!
10% haalt de schouders op
10% dood aan Putin! (Fluisterend of schreeuwend)
40% Het is niet fijn, maar het is wel nodig, en die foto's van gebombardeerde Russisch sprekende steden dat geloof ik niet want ik ben of te ver heen of een struisvogel

Uiteraard zeer grof genomen want er zit nog veel nuance tussen alles behalve dan de haatgroep.

Des te jonger (excl voorgelogen schoolkinderen) des te minder kans op struisvogel maar er zitten ook jongeren tussen de haat aan Oekraïne groep.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TWeaKLeGeND op 6 maart 2022 13:16]

0Tirinium
@TWeaKLeGeND5 maart 2022 00:54
Toevallig sprak ik van de week een russiche kennis van mijn online, die wil geen politiek bespreken want dat is daar taboe, wel gaf hij aan dat de westerse sancties hem nog niet persoonlijk raken
0TWeaKLeGeND
@Tirinium6 maart 2022 12:40
Het is een Russisch kwaaltje om niet te klagen en trots te zijn, net als het Nederlandse kwaaltje om altijd te klagen. De sancties raken hem wel maar dat toegeven is zwakte dus dat doet hij niet.
+1Netrunner
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 22:45
Door het volk onder druk te zetten ontstaat er protest en chaos, Putin en zijn regering komen hierdoor onder druk en de hele wereld kijkt mee. zijn regering wordt hierdoor een tikkende tijdbom. Vrij simpele rekensom.
+1Apache
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 23:17
Arme Russische burgers ... kunnen niet meer op facebook of online meetings volgen via teams ...

Momenteel denk ik dat het veel erger is voor de burgers in Oekraine waarvan de appartementen en huizen worden platgebombardeerd door een machtsgeile dictator.

Ik hoop dat de Russische burgers en soldaten zich snel en in grote getallen keren tegen het triestig mannetje die daar al veel te lang macht zit te vergaren zodat het eindigt voor er echt grote gevolgen voor heel europa en de wereld zijn. Zo'n dipshit aan de knop van nukes is het laatste dat we kunnen gebruiken.
+1Filmiscool
@Danny the dog6 maart 2022 10:46
Nou... Ik spreek met een Russische dame.
Die keurt alles wat Putin doet goed.
Onderstaande is allemaal onzin maar daar geloven ze in.:
- Russen in dombas neer geschoten, kinderen oude mensen etc. En dan liet ze erge foto's zien van dode mensen.
- whataboutism, jullie gingen ook naar Irak dus je moet nu je mond houden.

Ze zijn er nu ook nog helemaal van overtuigd dat Europa het meeste onder de sancties gaat lijden en heeft medelijden met ons.

Ze zitten gewoon vol haat en het is beetje alsof ze voor de oorlog zijn zoals wij achter het Nederlandse elftal staan.
Geld zeker niet voor alle Russen maar ben bang dat een grote meerderheid het nu nog als prima ziet.

Mensen veranderen pas van gedachten als ze in hun portemonnee worden getroffen, dus vind sancties goed.

Je kan zeggen wat je wil maar 20 jaar lang hebben ze hem zijn gang laten gaan in ruil voor een enigszins rustig leven. Nu betalen ze de prijs van het laten zitten van een dictator.... Heel de wereld betaald dat nu.

Zonder opstand in Rusland komen we nooit van Putin af.
Dus of het land wordt een 2e noord Korea, of ze zetten hem af. Ik ben benieuwd..
0NicoJuicy
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 20:09
> Het Russische volk staat grotendeels niet eens achter deze man

Ik vermoed dat je de effectiviteit van de propaganda mist. Ongeveer > 50% zou Putin steunen...
+1icceni
@NicoJuicy4 maart 2022 20:39
Meer dan 50% van de stemmen krijgen wordt o.a. bereikt door tegenkandidaten die populairder dreigen te worden worden zekerheidshalve op te sluiten of om zeep te helpen.
+1Hatsieflatsie
@NicoJuicy5 maart 2022 00:17
En dat toont dit filmpje haarfijn aan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUM3s9ehaXQ

Meeste Russen op straat blijken niet eens te weten dat er een oorlog in Oekraïne gaande is als ze geïnterviewd worden. Zo effectief is de staatsmedia dus.
+1hiostu
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:32
Ik weet het nog niet zo zeker dat het Russische volk hier niet achter staat. En dan niet omdat ze slechte bedoelingen hebben, maar meer omdat echt er best wel mensen zijn die het westen echt als groot gevaar zien. Ik ben echt benieuwd hoeveel mensen er nu echt tegen of voor de inval zijn. Ik zou het niet durven zeggen.

Het probleem is echter dat al deze sancties de burgers treffen en deze alleen maar negatiever tegenover het westen komen te staan. Lees maar eens op reddit /r/russia. Dan zie je pas hoe de mensen over het westen denken. Ik weet alleen niet hoe representatief dat is.

Hoe is dit nou weer een -1?

[Reactie gewijzigd door hiostu op 4 maart 2022 19:42]

+1loki504
@hiostu4 maart 2022 19:54
Klopt. Als ik kijk hoe diep die Baudet aanhangers zijn gezonken en heilig overtuigd zijn van hun gelijk .. dan wil ik niet weten wat jaren langen dictatuur met je doet.
+1hiostu
@loki5044 maart 2022 20:02
Ja en zij verwijten ons van hetzelfde, dat wij voor de gek worden gehouden door de NAVO en de EU. En daardoor ontstaat best een grote kloof. Natuurlijk moeten we Poetin aanpakken, maar wat is het lange termijn gevolg van deze sancties?
+1inversions
@hiostu4 maart 2022 20:53
Enige oplossing is poetin persoonlijk aan pakken. Dan bedoel ik geen sancties want dat interesseert hem geen moer. Hem persoonlijk treffen is lastig maar enige oplossing.
+1icceni
@inversions4 maart 2022 22:46
Dat zou de meest effectieve oplossing zijn. Maar hoe zou je dat willen doen? Door hem niet als leider van Rusland te erkennen? Hem letterlijk bij de kraag vatten lijkt me bijzonder lastig. En verder dan Wit-Rusland zal hij wel niet meer komen de komende jaren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door icceni op 4 maart 2022 22:46]

0inversions
@icceni5 maart 2022 06:49
Dat ben ik met je eens, maar militair in grijpen zal het alleen verergeren. Het is een zeer lastige situatie. Het isoleren van het land is meest verstandige voor nu.
+1icceni
@hiostu4 maart 2022 20:33
Het langetermijngevolg zal zijn dat de bevolking zich tegen de leider keert, en dat is toch de bedoeling.
+1hiostu
@icceni4 maart 2022 20:45
En hoe weet je dat zo zeker? Als de bevolking er van overtuigd is dat het westen er op uit is om Rusland kapot te maken, dat de invasie geoorloofd is om Rusland te verdedigen, dan gaan ze alleen maar meer achter Putin staan en meer tegen het westen zijn door deze sancties.

Ik ben bang dat we te veel vanuit een Westerse gedachte naar de situatie kijken. Door de informatie voorziening in Rusland zijn veel Russen er van overtuigd dat het Westen al jaren met minachting naar de Russen kijkt. Dat we hun beschouwen als minderwaardige mensen. Dat is hoe best wel wat Russen in Rusland lijken te denken.

Maar ik hoop dat het anders blijkt te zijn. Maar ik ben er nog niet van overtuigd als ik de reacties van Russen lees in verschillende fora's. Al is het soms lastig te lezen met Google Translate.
+1The Zep Man

@hiostu4 maart 2022 20:47
En hoe weet je dat zo zeker?
Elke maatschappij is drie gemiste maaltijden weg van een revolutie.

Dat citaat gaat niet letterlijk over drie maaltijden, maar over primaire levensbehoeften. Van een hogedrukketel kan je maar zolang de druk verhogen totdat die ploft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 4 maart 2022 21:38]

0KoffieAnanas
@hiostu4 maart 2022 21:39
De Russen niet treffen met sancties gaat het wereldbeeld in Rusland niet veranderen. Zij blijven door indoctrinatie het Westen wantrouwen.

Kennelijk mag het Westen geen sancties treffen, want o jee, dan hebben de Russen er last van, en Rusland mag ongestraft een land aanvallen, burgers doden en verderf zaaien. Lekker in verhouding, vind je ook niet?
+1hiostu
@KoffieAnanas4 maart 2022 21:43
Dat is niet wat ik zeg. Alleen gaat ditt mogelijk andere lange termijn gevolgen hebben dan sommige mensen hopen. Ze denken dat het volk in opstand gaat komen tegen Putin, maar mogelijk gaat het de haat tegen het westen alleen maar vergroten.

Op dit moment is het enige dat we kunnen doen sancties tegen Rusland in werking zetten. Want enige militaire inmenging zal het conflict nog veel harder escaleren tot een wereldoorlog.
0psychicist
@hiostu5 maart 2022 01:05
Maar die minachting is er toch ook? Kijk maar hoe westerse regeringen via allerlei NGO's protesten hebben georganiseerd in Kyiv, waarbij het doel het omverwerpen van de Oekraïense regering was. Alles wat niet in overeenstemming is met het westerse gedachtengoed, moet wijken.

Ik spreek een beetje Russisch en Oekraïens, maar dit ligt allemaal veel complexer dan mensen hier in het westen denken. Misschien helpt het ook dat ik met zowel oosterse als westerse cultuur ben opgegroeid en veel dingen niet vanuit een puur westers oogpunt bekijk.
+1Enai
@psychicist5 maart 2022 05:35
En wat vinden de Oekraïeners ervan dat ze gebombardeerd worden?
0psychicist
@Enai5 maart 2022 07:50
Die vinden het allemaal verschrikkelijk voor iedereen. Maar in dit conflict spelen meerdere partijen een rol. Het is niet slechts een kwestie van het goede westen tegen het kwade Rusland.
0GeorgesT
@psychicist5 maart 2022 11:50
Blij dat je dit aankaart. Nu is het oorlog maar dit zat er al jaren aan te komen. Het Westen heeft nooit naar Rusland een hand uitgestoken en nu krijgen we de rekening. Sterker nog we zijn alleen maar harder gaan afgeven op Rusland. Ik hoorde wel eens dat de Russen een ontzettend zware gemoedstoestand hadden te verwerken na de val van de muur. Verloren. Het gevoel er niet bij te horen. Dit is nooit opgepakt door het Westen door meer relaties te leggen met de Russen. Als je 40 jaar wordt gepest ga je op een gegeven moment terugslaan.

Anyhow tldr er zijn altijd twee kanten van het verhaal.
0apis29
@GeorgesT7 maart 2022 14:40
Nooit naar Rusland een hand uitgestoken?
+1Gamebuster
@icceni4 maart 2022 21:04
Nee, het langetermijngevolg is dat de bevolking zich isoleert van de rest vd wereld en niet meer beter weet, en daardoor makkelijker is onder bedwang te houden. We hebben straks een gezellig dictators-clubje in Azie, met ereleden N. Korea, China en Rusland.

"Het Westen" is nu heel wijs zichzelf onafhankelijk aan het maken van Rusland. Noord Korea doen we al niks mee. Maar China... dat moet toch ook een keer fout gaan...? Het probleem is dat bij China onze afhankelijkheid iets groter is dan een beetje olie, gas en Ikea servies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gamebuster op 4 maart 2022 21:06]

0icceni
@Gamebuster4 maart 2022 21:23
Hoe zaken zich op termijn zullen ontwikkelen kan niemand met absolute zekerheid zeggen, alleen ben ik er wel van overtuigd dat het er beter op kan worden. Zonder sancties worden de Russen ook al erg eenzijdig voorgelicht, en weet men straks ook niet beter dan dat vadertje Poetin de best denkbare leider is.
Noord-Korea is wel een bijzonder geval. Ik vermoed dat men daar amper weet dat het ook anders kan.
0eboellie
@icceni4 maart 2022 21:45
Laten we hopen. Een paar van de Oekraïnse strohalmen zijn toch verlost worden van Putin's nachtmerrie door actiw van binnen uit.
0Immanent Ike
@hinerakatauri794 maart 2022 23:20
Toen in 2014 met hulp van Amerika een coup in Oekraïne uitgevoerd wordt om een pro-westerse poppetje daar neer te zetten
Dit is een Russische propagandapunt. En een glasharde leugen. Het tegenovergestelde is aan de hand: De Krim is ingenomen met behulp van militairen zonder insignes. Dat waren Russen.
+1Enai
@hinerakatauri795 maart 2022 05:40
“Oekraïne is Russisch, dus mag Rusland Oekraïne platsmijten” wat?
0Immanent Ike
@hinerakatauri795 maart 2022 15:24
Oekraïne is een soeverein land en heeft het recht zich te verdedigen en allianties aan te gaan met wie het ook maar wil. Je kan amerika erbij halen maar Rusland heeft de Krim (Oekraine) aangevallen en bezet en Rusland valt nu ook de rest van Oekraine binnen.
+1willieverhoef
@loki5044 maart 2022 20:59
Beide kanten hebben het idee dat hun systeem het beste is. Het kan voor mensen best fijn zijn als het heel duidelijk is wat ze moeten doen en er dus ook niet zelf hoeft te worden nagedacht. Wij kunnen niet begrijpen dat het niet zelf nadenken kan bestaan. We doen niet anders. Met de juiste propaganda ben je of een vrijheid strijder of een terrorist. Maar het is wel aan het volk om hun eigen leiderschap te kiezen, en dan ook voor de gevolgen in staan vind ik. De Russische burgers zijn beter in staat deze oorlog te stoppen dan militaire. Als iedereen de straat op gaat, Dan kan de veiligheidsdienst niets.
+1theobril
@willieverhoef4 maart 2022 21:21
In Belarus gingen ook veel mensen de straat op. De veiligheidsdiensten bleken toch wel wat te kunnen.
+1noes
@theobril4 maart 2022 23:36
Nu we het toch over Oekraïne hebben: zie de Maidanrevolutie. De veiligheidsdiensten traden keihard op en tóch heeft het protesterende volk nieuwe verkiezingen afgedwongen.
+1Barryke
@noes5 maart 2022 00:14
Zie docu “Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom” op Netflix 👍

https://www.netflix.com/u...25&vlang=en&clip=80077973

[Reactie gewijzigd door Barryke op 5 maart 2022 00:16]

0noes
@Barryke5 maart 2022 00:46
Ja exact. Vorig weekend gekeken, heftige docu wel.
0theobril
@TheToolGuy5 maart 2022 11:15
Die indruk krijg ik bij dhr Putin helaas ook.
0fleu
@hiostu5 maart 2022 09:02
Idd. Veel mensen denken dat wij Rusland willen binnenvallen en dat we aan bet lijntje worden gehouden door de eu, nato. Ze haten alles wat met het westen te maken heeft. En wij zijn de onderdrukte naieve westerse burgers
0kimborntobewild
@The Ghost6 maart 2022 07:10
Ik heb famile in zowel Rusland, als Belarus (Wit Rusland), Oekraine en op de Krim, en die kijken juiste steeds negatiever tegen het westen door alle sancties, want de gewone burger word daardoor pijn gedaan en zij geloven dat hun leider (Putin) hier echt verbetering in kan brengen.
Diegenen die dat daar geloven, zijn daar gehersenspoeld. Wat ook niet zo vreemd is; er is daar geen vrije media, geen democratie, en geen kritiek mogelijk.
Het kan wel zijn dat ze denken dat Putin hier verbetering in kan brengen, maar het is natuurlijk Putin die in zijn eentje de oorzaak is van de sancties.
0icceni
@The Ghost7 maart 2022 22:48
De Russen zijn negatief over ons omdat we Oekraïne enigszins steunen, de Oekraïners zijn negatief omdat we ze te weinig steunen (met een no-fly zone). En wat ze op de Krim denken zal daar wel een combinatie van zijn, vermoed ik. Ik ben wel benieuwd waarom ze in Rusland denken dat er opeens zulke zware sancties komen. Dan zou je toch gaan denken dat er iets aan de hand is.
0Shamalamadindon
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 22:46
Dat is wel een beetje het punt op dit niveau.
0peschinl
@Danny the dog5 maart 2022 00:15
opiniepolls staan nog steeds achter putin
0Stannieman
@Danny the dog5 maart 2022 11:33
Dat argument komt vaak voorbij, maar dan denk ik foert. Wie zijn verantwoordelijkheid is dat eigenlijk? Poetin of het onze? Die vinger hoeft niet naar de sancties te wijzen IMO. Als onze grote meneer daar zich normaal gedraagt hoeft er niks aan de hand te zijn.
0RemmesB
@Danny the dog5 maart 2022 15:10
Het Russische volk staat naar mijn mening juist wel achter Putin of hebben geen mening. Ze weten namelijk niet beter dan dat Rusland op een vredesmissie is in Oekraïne. Dit wordt namelijk echt overal in Rusland zo verteld, door nieuwszenders, op sociale netwerken, kranten, enz. Misschien moeilijk voor te stellen, maar het is zo.
0Oon
@Danny the dog5 maart 2022 16:39
Het Russische volk staat grotendeels niet eens achter deze man en zijn directe gevolg en is op een zekere manier dus ook slachtoffer.
Dat is toch ook prima? Het is niet aan de westerse wereld te verwijten, want het is een direct gevolg van de acties van hun eigen leider.
Als al deze sancties/acties alleen gericht zouden zijn op Putin dan hadden ze überhaupt geen nut, juist door het volk te raken krijg je een situatie waarin propaganda minder effectief gaat zijn en er een kans komt op een switch van leiderschap die hopelijk positief is. Zo niet dan herhalen we dit over 20 jaar gewoon nog een keer.

Ik heb alle medelijden met het Russische volk dat niet voor deze oorlog heeft gekozen, maar ook zij zijn gewoon slachtoffer van een oorlog gevoerd door Rusland.
0Tourmaline
@Danny the dog6 maart 2022 10:29
Als het Russiche volk maar hard genoeg geraakt wordt, dan komen ze vanzelf in opstand. Rusland heeft hier al enige ervaring mee.
0Nystran
@Danny the dog6 maart 2022 16:36
Het vervelende van deze acties om Oekraïne te steunen is dat hoofdzakelijk de Russische burgers geraakt worden
Is dat zo? Ik zie Microsoft vooral als een B2B merk. Ik gok:
* Geen nieuwe Azure instances
* Geen nieuwe PC's met Windows en MS office
* Geen licenties voor Visual Studio
* Geen consultancy/support/security/trainingen (al weet ik niet hoe groot die tak in Rusland is)

Volgens mij worden bedrijven en sommige delen van de overheid (mits onvoorbereid) hier minstens even hard door geraakt als consumenten.
+1leverage010
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 21:33
Deze narrative heb ik nooit begrepen. Het zijn toch de burgers die een macht in stand houden? Er gaan nu al duizenden mensen de straat op om iets te doen tegen putin.

Als Rusland het niet eens is met Putin moeten ze er wat aan doen
“The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don't do anything about it.”
0Slavy
@Danny the dog4 maart 2022 19:53
Klopt, met de hoop ook dat de burgers misschien een coup gaan plegen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slavy op 4 maart 2022 20:07]

+1rdem
4 maart 2022 19:22
Wat gebeurt er dan met alle bedrijven en instellingen die Office 365 of Azure gebruiken? Lijkt me een heel sterke, efficiente reactie!
+2HKLM_
@rdem4 maart 2022 19:29
Als ik het artikel van The Verge goed snap dan gaat het alleen om nieuwe verkopen of contracten en niet om bestaande contracten. Bedrijven die dus Azure of MS365 hebben behouden dit.

Ik betwijfel eigenlijk wel of Azure beschikbaar is zoals wij het kennen in Russia omdat ze daar wetgeving hebben dat het in Rusland opgeslagen moet worden en Microsoft geen Azure Hub heeft in Rusland. Zij maken volgens mij gebruik van de cloud services based on the Microsoft Azure Stack in Russia

Microsoft 365 is daarin tegen weer wel beschikbaar https://www.microsoft.com...fice-license-restrictions

[Reactie gewijzigd door HKLM_ op 4 maart 2022 19:32]

+1PuceTundra
@rdem4 maart 2022 19:26
Wat gebeurt er dan met alle bedrijven en instellingen die Office 365 of Azure gebruiken? Lijkt me een heel sterke, efficiente reactie!
Ik denk dat ze bedoelen ‘nieuwe’ verkopen. Bestaande diensten blijven in dat geval wel draaien.

Zie blog Microsoft:
We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.
(https://blogs.microsoft.c...a-sales-ukraine-conflict/)
+1kroegtijger
@PuceTundra4 maart 2022 20:33
Dat geeft al problemen genoeg natuurlijk. Licencie toevoegen voor een nieuwe werknemer is niet meer mogelijk om maar een heel simpel voorbeeld te geven, maar ik ben meer benieuwd wat er met aflopende contracten gebeurd (nog niet de moeite genomen om het blog te lezen verder eerlijk gezegd :X )
+1Scriptkid
@kroegtijger5 maart 2022 22:04
volgend de FAQ als je subscriptie verloopt dien je te offboarden gezien je niet mag verlengen dat is een nieuwe sales,
+1Jeffrey_KL
@PuceTundra4 maart 2022 20:31
[...]


Ik denk dat ze bedoelen ‘nieuwe’ verkopen. Bestaande diensten blijven in dat geval wel draaien.

Zie blog Microsoft:
We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.
(https://blogs.microsoft.c...a-sales-ukraine-conflict/)
Dan is de vraag wat wordt er als nieuwe verkoop gezien? Nieuw bestand uploading in blob storage? Nieuwe server kopen? Of bedoel ze er mee een nieuwe subscription starten?
+1Xander2
@PuceTundra4 maart 2022 23:02
Ik denk dat ze bedoelen ‘nieuwe’ verkopen. Bestaande diensten blijven in dat geval wel draaien.
Dat betwijfel ik, voor de diensten moet worden betaald, en daarover moet belasting ter plaatse worden afgedragen; dan faciliteer je financiering en daar staan sancties op.
+1TheToolGuy
@PuceTundra4 maart 2022 23:29
hm ... Als Swift voor een shitload aan russische banken uitgeschakeld is, hoe wordt er dan betaald aan MS ??? Via tante post cash sturen oid ???

En dan de beurs van Moskou ... die zal nog wel een tijdje gesloten blijven ...

Voor de aandeelhouders zou het vreemd zijn als ze zien dat het aanbod aandelen en vooral het aantal bedrijven extreem is geslonken ... leg dát maar eens uit ...
Ook aandeelhouders hebben daar macht ...

Ik denk toch wel dat dit een slimme zet is hoor, maar dan wel Swift volledig op slot voor Rusland (+ Krim + Belarus) ...
Heeft veel sneller effect ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheToolGuy op 4 maart 2022 23:36]

+1Blokker_1999

@rdem4 maart 2022 19:26
Die zullen daar geen gebruik meer van kunnen maken neem ik aan. Zal ook wel voer worden voor advocaten. Wat je wel zal krijgen is dat Rusland zal verderbouwen aan inheemse alternatieven om na dit conflict sowieso onafhankelijker te blijven van westerse platformen.
+1Keypunchie
@Blokker_19994 maart 2022 20:29
Inheemse systemen is leuk, maar, in ieder geval historisch gesproken zijn liberale democratieën uiteindelijk altijd innovatiever en productiever dan autocratie.

De Koude Oorlog had de Sovjet-Unie een tijd lang voorsprong op bvb. ruimtevaartgebied, maar werden ze uiteindelijk verslagen in de race naar de maan.

De aard van een liberale democratie is dat het potentieel van iedereen beter benut wordt, terwijl in autocratie onderdrukking ten koste gaan van innovatie. Je kop boven het maaiveld uitsteken brengt risico mee. De gevestigde orde bedreigen is riskant.

In autocratie is bvb ook minder ruimte voor een ongemakkelijke waarheid. Daardoor worden problemen niet opgelost, maar verzwegen.

Een voorbeeld is dat op papier de fabrieken van de Sovjet-Unie jaar na jaar productiviteitswinst boekten. Dit was gewoon een keiharde leugen, maar voor de fabrieksdirectie was falen geen optie, bij slecht nieuws zouden ze in de gevangenis belanden, of erger.
0BitJager
@Keypunchie5 maart 2022 08:00
Heel die cultuur was letterlijk de oorzaak van de kern ramp in Tsjernobyl. Al van in de design fase, daarbij een werk cultuur die geen tegenspraak duldt. Dat is een dodelijke cocktail.
+1teacup

@Blokker_19994 maart 2022 21:57
Hierbij veronderstel je een stabiele samenleving die deze ontwikkeling een voldoende lange periode kan ondersteunen. Of dit in Rusland de komende tijd het geval zal zijn is de vraag.
+1Scriptkid
@rdem4 maart 2022 21:58
aan het eind van je subscriptie kun je niet verlengen en moet je offboarden,

probleem is alleen naar wat je kunt geen intel en amd hardware krijgen en ook geen nieuwe windows of exchange licenties,

dus enige optie is linux (als de open license wel mag) met een chinese zhaoxin prosessor of overstappen op alibabsa cloud. Aan de client kant zul je ook terug naar linux met open office ed moeten.
0grrfield
@Scriptkid4 maart 2022 23:36
Beetje rare reactie, want de gemiddelde tweaker verheft ook Linux boven Windows é, of niet?
+1ItsNotRudy
@grrfield5 maart 2022 02:17
Nee hoor, veel van ons zitten ook op Mac en Windows, of zelfs alledrie als je beheerder/programmeur/data scientist bent. Als werkstation verkies ik altijd een Macbook boven een reguliere laptop met een Linux desktop OS. Alle unix tools die je nodig kunt hebben zitten in brew/ports en geen enkele interface van Linux (kies er maar een, ze zijn geen van allen meer dan 90% af of je moet lopen kutviolen in de terminal) kan tegen die van Apple opboksen.
0Superstoned
@ItsNotRudy5 maart 2022 08:18
Mwah, Ben aan het overstappen op een MacBook, en ik zou zeggen dat Mac en Linux ongeveer gelijk lopen - er is zat wat een Mac inderdaad erg goed doet en het ziet er slick uit maar er zijn met zo goed verschillende facepalm momenten - om iets totaal idioots te noemen, Finder kan sinds kort folders bovenaan sorteren maar alleen als je op naam sorteert, niet op datum - dat is expliciet niet mogelijk. De optie is ook echt zo geschreven: “sort folders on top (only with sort by name)”. Of, iets anders - de natural scrollling feature ku n je instellen voor touchpad en muis. Maar… hij wordt gesynchroniseerd. Dus als je met je muis in je docking station normaal wilt scrollen en op je touchpad omgekeerd dan moet je het elke keer als je undocked aanpassen. Voelt allemaal echt heel Windows 95, ik heb al drie of vier tooltjes draaien in de systray die domme design keuzes moeten fixen. Of super basis features als een clipboard manager toevoegen.

Er is zat wat super goed werkt hoor, daar niet van. Maar het is niet perfect.
0psychicist
@grrfield5 maart 2022 01:32
Het is dan ook niet terug naar Linux maar juist vooruit, eventueel in combinatie met volledig eigen hardware.
0Irsu85
@grrfield5 maart 2022 07:56
Niet dus, maar eigenlijk zou dat wel moeten. Linux geeft veel meer aan de tweaker dan Windows (Windows geeft Powershell, Linux geeft Bash, custom desktops en nog vanalles waar ik niks van weet)
0Scriptkid
@grrfield5 maart 2022 22:01
leuk ,

alleen de gemidelde consument kent alleen windows, en zelfs met linux hoe ga je je mail van 50K mailboxen converteren naar een postfix server of zo en dan met hardware uit china als dat uberhaubt al te leveren is,

Ook apple zul je niet kunnen kopen en apple als mail server ?.

Linux is leuk maar niet voor de doorsnee consument daarvoor is het een tegebruikers onvriendelijk OS
+1Gwaihir
@rdem4 maart 2022 19:27
Niets. Dat zal zijn waarom men over "verdere verkoop" spreekt.
+1E - man
@rdem4 maart 2022 19:44
Ik denk niet dat Microsoft dit uit zichzelf snel zal doen. Niet alleen verliezen ze daardoor in de toekomst de Russische markt, het schaadt ook het vertrouwen in cloudproducten als het besef ontstaat dat er geen cloud bestaat, enkel iemands anders computer.
0grrfield
@rdem4 maart 2022 19:53
- onder druk genomen beslissing, maar 'verkocht' aan het publiek als vrijwillig
- dwingt ieder land om uiteindelijk te zorgen dat ze minder afhankelijk worden van derden...

Die oorlog is al jaren in voorbereiding. Ik kan me dus echt niet voorstellen dat er niemand aan tafel zich bvb niet bvb volgende vragen gesteld zou hebben:
- What if: MS zijn services zou stoppen
- What if: Swift ons zou uitsluiten
- What if: de gaskraan dichtgedraaid zou worden (en ook what if: als ze niet dichtgedraaid wordt, want dit is nogal een tweesnijdend zwaard)
- What if: ICANN zou stoppen met onze DNS te resolven.
- What if: het Westen dit niet zou zien aankomen (en deze is pun intended)

Met dat laatste bedoel ik gewoon dat we denken dat al deze sancties toch oh zo fantastisch zijn, terwijl ieder land dat tegenwoordig een oorlog start, zich toch deze vragen gesteld moet hebben en daar een antwoord moet op hebben.

Ik heb meer en meer het vermoeden dat de Russen ons terecht als naief bestempelen. Arme NAVO.

Beter nog:
- zorg dat je effectief onafhankelijk wordt van derden;
- sluit de bevolking op in een Facebook/Google/Whatapp bubbel en sluit gewoon de boel af als het nodig is.


Voor alle duidelijkheid: ik ben GEEN voorstander van Putin en van zijn megalomanie. Ik ben gewoon realistisch.

[Reactie gewijzigd door grrfield op 4 maart 2022 19:59]

0Arrogant
@grrfield4 maart 2022 20:14
Ter aanvulling: Wellicht is de oorlog tegen Oekraïne een bètatest.
+1lazershark
@Arrogant4 maart 2022 20:42
Een betatest op wat?

Ik verbaas me erover hoe naïef of beter gezegd onwetend de meesten in mijn omgeving zijn over de geopolitieke wereld. Een collega zei me onlangs dat hij denkt dat Poetin andere landen (Polen, etc.) ook zal aanvallen.

Als je dat denkt, heb je het helemaal niet begrepen. Poetin weet perfect hoe ver hij kan gaan zonder een reactie van de NAVO uit te lokken. Dat wil zeggen: stoppen aan de grenzen van een NAVO land. Hij weet ook dat hij perfect Oekraïne kan aanvallen zonder dat de VS een oorlog tegen hen begint.

Velen blijken niet goed te snappen wat de NAVO precies is en waarvoor het dient: een militaire alliantie die een aanval op 1 land beschouwd als aanval op allen. D.w.z.: als je Polen aanvalt, val je ook de USA aan. USA en Rusland = een kernoorlog. Dit zal men nooit of te nimmer bewust doen. Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) vanuit de koude oorlog is nog steeds een feit. Als Rusland de VS aanvalt en omgekeerd, dan vernietig je ook meteen jezelf, staat gelijk aan zelfmoord en je hele eigen bevolking uitmoorden. Daarom dat zelfs in de donkerste dagen van de koude oorlog (Cuban missile crisis) de communicatie tussen VS en Rusland nooit is verbroken: men wil dit absoluut vermijden.
+1Arrogant
@lazershark4 maart 2022 20:47
Finland is ook (nog) geen lid van de NAVO.
+1lazershark
@Arrogant4 maart 2022 20:54
Maar Finland is wel lid van de EU. Ik heb het even opgezocht, en de EU heeft wel degelijk ook een 'Mutual defence clause".

Frankrijk is ook een kernmacht. Dus dat een EU land zou aangevallen worden is eveneens erg onwaarschijnlijk.
0Kalief
@lazershark6 maart 2022 03:23
Dat is ook de reden waarom de Oekraïnse president Zelenskyy opeens snel voor een EU-lidmaatschap in aanmerking wilde komen: hij zou dan onder die gezamenlijke defensie-verplichting komen te vallen.
+1hgb380
@lazershark5 maart 2022 00:49
polen denk ik ook niet.
maar moldavie inlijven en georgie inlijven kunnen best next zijn.
en als loekasjenko niet meer voldoet.... komt er in wit-rusland ook een vazal.

er zijn in RU niet zo heel veel die achter poetin staan. maar als je je bek
open doet 15 jaar kunnen krijgen, kijken velen wel uit.
en 60% van de bevolking is aangewezen op tv voor info, en dat is gewoon staats
propaganda.

de wereld had na de annexatie van de krim veel harder moeten optreden.
velen denken bij de krim aan een zonnig stukje land waar al veel russen woonden
en/of daar op vakantie gingen.

dat er veel olie/gas zit dat in een dochterfirma van ukraine zat is minder bekend.
na annexatie van de krim is dat deel genationaliseerd. 'lekker hapje' is dat en binnengeschoven
bij gazprom.

poetin en zijn vrienden is gewoon een grote corrupte bende die het land leegrooft.
0lazershark
@hgb3807 maart 2022 10:58
Daar geef ik je gelijk. Kan best dat hij nog wat andere ex-Soviet niet-NATO niet-EU landen inlijft. Geen enkele reden waarom hij dat niet kan doen. (is ook al gebeurd in Georgie in 2008).
0tormentor1985
@lazershark5 maart 2022 07:16
Ik denk dat jij niet begrijpt waarom Puttin deze oorlog is gestart.

Het zijn wij, west Europa die alsmaar verder uitbreiden naar het oosten waar wij west Europa ooit hebben gezegd, tot de Berlijnse muur en niet verder. En onlangs werd overwogen of Ukraine bij de NAVO moest? Ja als iemand steeds dichterbij mij komt terwijl ik hem al 3 keer heb gewaarschuwd dat niet te doen dan geef ik ook een keer een klap op iemand zijn neus.

Leuk dat je het over Polen hebt. Een in mijn ogen niet westers land en de reden dat ik maar al te graag zou stemmen voor een vertrek uit de Europese Unie in de huidige form. Zeer strenge abortuswet (je mag zelfs een misvormd of niet levensvatbaar kind niet meer weg laten halen), zeer sterke afkeer tegen LGTB (geen adoptie voor 2 mensen met hetzelfde geslacht, geen IVF voor 2 mensen met een vagina, 85% durft niet hand in hand te lopen) en geen wens tot "buitenlandse inmenging in de Poolse souvereiniteit", onder andere de reden waarom ze vorig jaar een veto gebruikte tegen de Europese begroting waar ze nota bene zelf de meeste vruchten van zouden plukken. Maar ik begrijp ze wel, zij willen niet onder druk van het westen, "meer westers" worden... wat ook betekende dat zij exponentieel meer islamitische vluchtelingen in hun samenleving moesten opnemen. Het opleggen van hetgeen wat wij normale normen en waarden vinden zijn wij als west Europa al decennia lang aan het forceren aan het oosten.

Waarom moet oost Europa alsmaar de westerse normen en waarden accepteren en overnemen veelal bekrachtigd met een enorme som geld? Ik keur alles wat Puttin nu doet af, er waren nettere manieren geweest. Hij had ook kunnen zeggen ik open de aanval als jullie Ukraine bij de NAVO doen want ik wil geen kruisraketten op 7 minuten afstand van mijn hoofdstad. Dat is zijn goed recht. Maar om te zeggen, dit hadden we niet zien aankomen of dit hebben we niet deels zelfs veroorzaakt is ook niet fair. Zelfs Polen lijkt meer Russisch dan Europees en ik vraag mij echt af wat dat land in onze Unie doet. Als puttin ook Polen wil hebben en de polen wil bevrijden van het westen met zijn in hun ogen onacceptabele normen en waarden (ruime abortuswet, vrije instroom islamitische asielzoekers, huwelijken tussen gelijke seksen etc. etc.) dan moet hij dat lekker doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tormentor1985 op 5 maart 2022 07:19]

+1SCS2
@tormentor19856 maart 2022 03:13
"Wij" zijn niet opgeschoven naar Rusland.
Ik snap niet dat dat zo vaak gezegd wordt.
Het is dat voormalige communistische landen zich hebben onttrokken aan de dictatuur.

ZIJ, de bewoners van die landen, kiezen liever voor vrijheid.
Wij, NATO en EU, waren zelfs bang het hun te geven, i.v.m. met de waarschijnlijke agressieve reactie van Poetin.
+1lazershark
@SCS27 maart 2022 10:50
Inderdaad, last time I checked is de Maidanrevolutie in Oekraine gebeurd zonder dat er Belgische of Franse tanks door de straten van Kiev zijn gerold.

Als die mensen zich willen onttrekken aan de invloedssfeer van Rusland, goed voor hen. Jammer dat we hen door geopolitieke feiten niet veel verder kunnen helpen in wat er nu gebeurt. Schrijnend, maar dat is de realiteit en de erfenis van de koude oorlog.

Misschien was het inderdaad een miscalculatie geweest van NATO om openlijk te spreken over eventuele toetreding van Oekraine, zeker als je ziet hoe aggressief Poetin was met annexatie van de Krim. Men had beter in achterkamers gezegd: Zal waarschijnlijk nooit gebeuren jongens, sorry.
+1lazershark
@tormentor19857 maart 2022 10:45
Ik zeg toch niets in mijn comment over de beweegredenen van Poetin? Ik zeg enkel dat hij heel goed weet tot waar hij kan gaan.

Ik sluit mij helemaal niet aan bij uw betoog over wie in de EU "hoort" en wie niet. Wat is een "Westers land"? Omdat ze in Finland en Polen geen bitterballen eten "horen" ze niet bij de EU? Omdat ze in Polen vodka ipv Heineken drinken? Omdat ze in Spanje nog stieren doden in arena's zijn zij misschien geen Europees land? Ja de abortuswet en LGBT kwesties zijn vervelend, maar dit is jammer genoeg iets dat niet onder Europese bevoegdheid valt. Precies of een land als Italie zo vooruitstrevend is op vlak van LGBTQ rechten. Give me a break. Hoort Italie dan ook niet in de EU? Op die manier kan je iedereen buitenkegelen tot er niemand meer in zit. De EU betekent ook niet dat elk land zijn soevereiniteit volledig moet opgeven.

En Polen kan zelf wel beslissen waar ze willen bijhoren. Ik denk niet dat er veel Polen zijn die liever bij een Groot-Rusland (of Soviet Unie Part II) willen horen dan bij de EU. En als een Europese bevoegdheid hen iets oplegt dat ze niet kunnen slikken, dan moeten ze inderdaad maar vertrekken uit de EU. Denk niet dat dat zo snel zal gebeuren. En wat buiten Europese bevoegdheid valt hoeven wij hen ook niet op te leggen.
0grrfield
@lazershark4 maart 2022 23:32
Het meeste wat ik hier lees is naast de kwestie, maar dit is er wel degelijk dichtbij. We kunnen onze wensen voor werkelijkheid houden en zelfs beweren dat het rechtvaardig is, maar de realiteit is net even iets anders.
0kimborntobewild
@lazershark6 maart 2022 06:34
D.w.z.: als je Polen aanvalt, val je ook de USA aan. USA en Rusland = een kernoorlog. Dit zal men nooit of te nimmer bewust doen.
Vergeet niet dat één enkel persoon (Putin) de touwtjes in handen heeft. Als hij een hersenziekte krijgt naast zijn psychopaatschap, of zijn hoofd stoot waardoor er verder iets mis gaat in zijn hersens dan nu al het geval is, dan kan je helemaal niet voorspellen wat hij gaat doen.
Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) vanuit de koude oorlog is nog steeds een feit. Als Rusland de VS aanvalt en omgekeerd, dan vernietig je ook meteen jezelf, staat gelijk aan zelfmoord en je hele eigen bevolking uitmoorden.
Wat kan iemand dat schelen, als hij denkt dat hij anders sowieso zijn oorlog verliest die hij heeft geïnitieerd? Het is precies zoals sommige deskundigen op TV ook zeggen: er hoeft maar iemand een fout(je) te maken, en kaboem... Kernoorlog.
Er wordt teveel gedacht dat Putin rationeel denkt. Zelfs als dat zo is, dan is het nog maar de vraag of dat zo blijft.
0lazershark
@kimborntobewild7 maart 2022 10:55
Wat kan iemand dat schelen, als hij denkt dat hij anders sowieso zijn oorlog verliest die hij heeft geïnitieerd?
Net daarom dat je geen rechtstreekse oorlog tussen twee kernmachten moet initiëren. My point exactly.

Tegen Oekraïne heeft Poetin geen enkele reden (militair gezien) om kernwapens in te zetten. Tenzij je het hele land dat je wil annexeren even wil onbewoonbaar maken.

En inderdaad, het probleem met kernwapens is dat er maar 1 gek moet zijn en je hebt het zitten. Of een misverstand, of een verkeerd werkende radar.... Daarom dat nonproliferatie een ding is, we moeten er vanaf.
0kimborntobewild
@lazershark11 maart 2022 04:26
En inderdaad, het probleem met kernwapens is dat er maar 1 gek moet zijn en je hebt het zitten. Of een misverstand, of een verkeerd werkende radar.... Daarom dat nonproliferatie een ding is, we moeten er vanaf.
We moeten (wereldwijd) van kernwapens af. En daarna van wapens.
Wapens zijn er alleen maar omdat er narcisten zijn die meer (weelde en) macht willen door bijv. land te veroveren.
We hebben een wereldregering nodig waarin narcisten geen enkele kans hebben om deel uit te maken van de machthebbenden.
Als de mensheid niet in staat blijkt een goede wereldregering in te stellen, dan is 't slechts een kwestie van tijd dat er een nucleaire wereldoorlog zal plaatsvinden.
+1icceni
@grrfield4 maart 2022 22:59
Hij zal zich vast die vragen gesteld hebben. Alleen denk ik dat hij niet verwacht had dat de sancties zo eensgezind en grondig opgelegd zouden worden. Doorgaans zijn er bij een conflict wel wat landen die gematigd reageren, of er komt door onenigheid onderling een halfbakken plan waar wel omheen te navigeren valt.
0Iblies
@icceni5 maart 2022 17:50
Dat is een korte termijn emotionele overtrokken reactie aangezien veel meer landen hetzelfde doen/hebben gedaan,

naast olie en gas hebben ze bergen graan/groente/fruit.


Op dit moment loopt het al vb in India de spuigaten uit omdat de kosten zo hoog zijn geworden. Als in het najaar straks beperkt de graan de deur uitgaat, is het aan de “westerse wereld” om op te lossen waar al die hongerige daklozen heen gaan…

en of ze een speciale regeling krijgen als de oekraïners hier in de EU.


De eengezindheid is een pyrus-overwinning waar de (af)rekening later van zal komen.
0kimborntobewild
@icceni6 maart 2022 06:37
Doorgaans zijn er bij een conflict wel wat landen die gematigd reageren
Alleen al in Afrika zijn er 26 landen die geweigerd hebben de inval te veroordelen. Verder ongeveer een gelijk aantal landen in Zuid-Oost Azië die geweigerd hebben de inval te veroordelen (door zich te onthouden van stemming).
0icceni
@grrfield7 maart 2022 22:53
Mijn punt is dat er doorgaans al binnen de EU en het democratische deel van de wereld weinig eensgezindheid is, en dat lijkt er nu wel te zijn. Dat totalitaire staten de inval schouderophalend aanzien verbaast me niet.
0Mighty_Mediocre
@grrfield4 maart 2022 20:23
Die oorlog is al jaren in voorbereiding. Ik kan me dus echt niet voorstellen dat er niemand aan tafel zich bvb niet bvb volgende vragen gesteld zou hebben:
- What if: MS zijn services zou stoppen
- What if: Swift ons zou uitsluiten
- What if: de gaskraan dichtgedraaid zou worden (en ook what if: als ze niet dichtgedraaid wordt, want dit is nogal een tweesnijdend zwaard)
- What if: ICANN zou stoppen met onze DNS te resolven.
- What if: het Westen dit niet zou zien aankomen (en deze is pun intended)
Ze kunnen best voorbereiden, maar je moet ook in het oog houden dat het een extreem corrupt land is met een niet eens zo'n grote economie. Je kan je als land daar niet op voorbereiden.

Je kunt best "what iffen" maar dat betekent niet dat je het kan oplossen.
0Nystran
@Mighty_Mediocre6 maart 2022 16:46
Van sommige zaken kunnen ook goede dingen voor Rusland komen: De Chinese techreuzen hebben we te danken aan een de Great Chinese Firewall, waardoor er geen concurrentie uit Silicon Valley was. Dit lijkt mij in Rusland ook mogelijk als zij hun deuren tijdelijk sluiten, en op het juiste moment weer open weten te gooien.
0Mighty_Mediocre
@Nystran7 maart 2022 09:57
Rusland heeft daar gewoon niet de capaciteit voor. China heeft vol ingezet op bedrijfsspionage om dat te behalen en dat heeft ze heel goed gedaan omdat ze een zeer goedkope arbeiders hebben.

Rusland heeft in vergelijking geen goedkope arbeiders en heeft altijd ingezet op zo veel mogelijk te vertrouwen op hun eigen kennis.

Het zou kunnen natuurlijk, maarja zolang dit conflict door gaat zijn ze toch afgesloten van veel van de grootste economieën.
+1seanpaul
4 maart 2022 20:50
Accenture stuurde vanochtend een email dat Accenture Russia gestaakt wordt en dat daarmee 3200 (of 3600?) Russen uit dienst moeten. Ik herinner me niet meer het precieze aantal, maar het was dik boven de 3000 wel.

Ik zat ernaast: 2300 werknemers dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door seanpaul op 4 maart 2022 22:21]

+1WaarAnders
@seanpaul4 maart 2022 21:07
2300, hier is het officiële bericht:

https://newsroom.accentur...ue-business-in-russia.htm

Overigens doen andere consultancy firma zoals McKinsey dit ook
+1seanpaul
@WaarAnders4 maart 2022 22:24
Bedankt voor het verifiëren. Ik kreeg het nieuws via mijn vrouw te horen die daar werkzaam is. Wel apart dit allemaal. Gaan ze na de oorlog dan ook weer hun kantoren openen en weer 2000+ werknemers zoeken?
+1Franckey
@seanpaul5 maart 2022 00:31
Nee, die kantoren gaan denk ik niet meer open. Dit is een conflict wat heel lang gaat duren. Het zou ook vreemd zijn om deze sancties snel ongedaan te maken. Rusland kan het aangerichte leed ook niet ongedaan maken.
+1Darkstriker
@seanpaul5 maart 2022 00:33
Bedrijven als accenture en co hebben er weinig moeite mee om hun kantoren te vullen met werknemers (ik denk niet dat dat gaat veranderen). De kans is best groot dat veel van deze werknemers achteraf gewoon terugkeren. Er zullen daar bij die bedrijven ook niet veel mensen zijn die deze oorlog goedkeuren (daarvoor zijn ze veel te internationaal) en ze verdienen over het algemeen ook ruim genoeg om een tijdelijke periode van werkloosheid vrij gerust tegemoet te zien, hoe vervelend het ook mag zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Darkstriker op 5 maart 2022 00:34]

+1Bert2000
4 maart 2022 19:39
Je zou maar werken voor MS Rusland.
+1dasiro
@Bert20004 maart 2022 20:40
dat gevoel had ik ook al na de verklaring van Cook:
This moment calls for unity, it calls for courage, and it reminds us that we must never lose sight of the humanity we all share. In these difficult times, I take comfort in knowing that we are united in our commitment to each other, to our users, and to being a force for good in the world.
behalve dus voor je eigen Russische personeel daar is geen unity, hun levens maak je als werkgever kapot, niet hun overheid.

Na dit conflict zullen er een hoop bedrijven moeite hebben om terug personeel en users te vinden die ook hard zullen hebben geleden onder de retaliation voor acties waar ze misschien zelf ook tegen waren.
+1Franckey
@dasiro5 maart 2022 00:25
...
Na dit conflict zullen er een hoop bedrijven moeite hebben om terug personeel en users te vinden die ook hard zullen hebben geleden onder de retaliation voor acties waar ze misschien zelf ook tegen waren.
Ik vermoed dat er geen weg terug meer is. Ik denk dat Rusland straks net als Noord-Korea wordt.
0JohnBlutarski
@Franckey5 maart 2022 13:43
Dat zou me niet verbazen. En nieuw ijzeren gordijn, maar eentje waarbij Rusland economisch enorm afhankelijk wordt van China. Groot verschil met 40-60 jaar geleden
0Scriptkid
@Bert20004 maart 2022 21:59
Geen probleem, juist die medewerkers hebben een goede cover, MS staat 100% achter zijn personeel,

Denk dat je eerder een probleem hebt als je bij een russiche bank werkt.
+1WaarAnders
4 maart 2022 21:09
Weet iemand wat dit bestaande 'diensten' betekent? Azure, 365, maar ook updates van software
+1Tomatoman
4 maart 2022 21:17
Lang niet iedere westerse techgigant heeft grote invloed op het dagelijkse leven in Rusland. De invloed van bijvoorbeeld Facebook is in Rusland veel kleiner dan in het westen, omdat er veel populaire alternatieven in gebruik zijn. Bovendien is de blokkade van Facebook door Rusland vervelend, maar voor de meeste Russen niet meer dan dat.

Bij Microsoft denk ik echter dat de invloed behoorlijk groot is. Als Office365-licenties niet vernieuwd kunnen worden en bedrijven en overheidsorganisaties ook geen andere licenties meer kunnen afnemen, gaat dat behoorlijk pijn doen. Natuurlijk is er met piraterij veel te omzeilen, maar dat neemt niet weg dit een volledige verkoopstop door Microsoft uiteindelijk de meeste computergebruikers in Rusland zal raken.

Ook de boycot door hardwareproducenten zal in Rusland behoorlijk pijn doen. Als je opeens geen iPhone meer kan kopen (en er zijn heel wat Russen die dat kunnen betalen), is dat behoorlijk voelbaar. Niet omdat er geen alternatieven zijn, maar omdat een telefoon voor velen toch een beetje een statussymboolis. Nog veel pijnlijker wordt het dat het heel moeilijk wordt om een auto van een Europese fabrikant te kopen. Vooral de rijke elite zal hier last van hebben, omdat een luxe auto van een Europees merk wel het ultieme statussymbool is in Rusland.
0MacMF
@Tomatoman4 maart 2022 23:21
Zelfs Ladas zal moeilijk worden, het enige model dat geen westerse onderdelen bevat is de Lada Niva. De rest zal heel binnenkort (of nu al) niet meer gemaakt kunnen worden.
0Baarth
@Tomatoman4 maart 2022 23:22
63% van het gebruik is piraterij. Het treft dus de nog wel betalende klanten, de minderheid.
+2MacMF
@Omnyakom14 maart 2022 21:54
Valt wel mee hoor, kan nog steeds heerlijk samenwerken met m’n Russische collega’s. Fijne mensen, kennis van zaken. Ze weten ook heel goed wat er in de wereld gebeurd. Is ook goed mee te praten (beter dan met sommige Chinezen die soms erg pro Putin en anti westen zijn en geen andere mening accepteren).

Natuurlijk zijn ze niet op hun gemak, balen ze van hun achterlijke leider, en zijn bang voor de toekomst, maar ze begrijpen ook dat ze daar niet zelf schuld aan zijn en ik reken ze dat ook echt niet aan.

Daarentegen is wat Putin doet niet te accepteren en alles wat we redelijkerwijs kunnen doen moeten we doen, hard aanpakken en laten zien dat dit gedrag niet acceptabel is. Het zal me flink wat gaan kosten (aandelen lager, prijzen hoger), persoonlijk heb ik dat er voor over. Wel vind ik dat er perspectief moet zijn, als er verbetering in de situatie komt moeten we dat ook direct waarderen (sancties net zo snel intrekken als dat ze ingesteld zijn).
0JohnBlutarski
@MacMF5 maart 2022 13:40
Verbetering? Perspectief? Als Rusland het in puin geschoten Oekraïne weer zou verlaten? Of wanneer het weer op hun kosten is opgebouwd? Dat laatste gaat wel even duren
0Bullet NL
4 maart 2022 19:25
hmmm, ben benieuwd als Azure of XBox (Live/Gamepass) ook onder gaat vallen.
0Henk-Bakker
4 maart 2022 19:37
Dit gaat Rusland na enige tijd gruwelijk hard raken.
0swiegje
4 maart 2022 19:39
Ik neem aan dat beveiligingsupdates (helaas) nog wel gedaan worden.
Als dit niet zo zou zijn word het voor het cyber offensief wel een stuk makkelijker als kwetsbaarheden op Russische systemen niet meer worden gepatched. }>
0Soldaatje
@swiegje4 maart 2022 19:43
Of vast pro-actief een paar backdoors inbouwen met de updates.
0swiegje
@Soldaatje4 maart 2022 19:44
I like your thinking
