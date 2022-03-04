Microsoft stopt met verkoop van alle diensten en producten in Rusland

Thanks voor de bron en uitgeschreven overleggen dat maakt een hoop duidelijk en rechtvaardig de boosheid van het westen en bevestigd de onbetrouwbaarheid van Vladimir. (Nee nul respect om die man bij zijn familie naam te noemen).
ik het heeft wel van 21;00 tot 03;00 snachts gekost om alles te lezen. Maar als dyslectisch organisme begrijp juist precies omgekeerde uit de bron die jij deelt, er juist om Rusland tegemoet komen expliciet is afgesproken dat nieuwe/ex USSR naties zelf mogen kiezen en NATO en zowel Rusland geen activiteiten ontplooien of politieke druk uit oefenen deze keuze in de toekomst beïnvloeden. In ruil voor het bescherming van Ruslands (USSR)belangen in de wereld tijdens de herstructurering en opbouw van Rusland en voormalig bezet gebied.
After this meeting, Kohl could hardly contain his excitement at Gorbachev’s agreement in principle for German unification and, as part of the Helsinki formula that states choose their own alliances, so Germany could choose NATO. Kohl described in his memoirs walking all night around Moscow
De not a inche belofte waar hij steeds naar verwijst is inderdaad toegezegd aan Gorbachev. Maar die vroeg geen om een toekomstig uitbreidingsverbod. Die vroeg NATO juist om hulp om tijdens het uit een vallen en heropbouwen van de voormalig bezette landen de belangen van Rusland in die landen te respecteren door geen misbruik van de situatie te maken door het momentum te gebruiken die nieuwe landen onder nato invloed krijgen. Maar belangrijk nog hij vroeg naast het respecteren bescherming. Wat NATO ook gedaan heeft in ruil voor direct toetreding tot NATO van oost Duitsland (met voor Rusland belangrijk kernwapens verbod ) en toekomstige uitbreiding tot aan de grens op basis van vrije keus inclusief optie voor Rusland om toe te treden.
giving Gorbachev his “nine points,” which included the transformation of NATO, strengthening European structures, keeping Germany non-nuclear, and taking Soviet security interests into account.Baker started off his remarks, “Before saying a few words about the German issue, I wanted to emphasize that our policies are not aimed at separating Eastern Europe from the Soviet Union. We had that policy before. But today we are interested in building a stable Europe, and doing it together with you
De not a inche was de herbevestiging van de Londen overeenkomst wat betreft het verzoek van de USSR om belangen van Rusland tijdens het uit een vallen te beschermen en respecteren. Op voorwaarde van hereniging Duitsland zonder kern wapen en vrije alliantie keus voor ex USSR landen
He agreed with Gorbachev’s statement in response to the assurances that “NATO expansion is unacceptable.” Baker assured Gorbachev that “neither the President nor I intend to extract any unilateral advantages from the processes that are taking place,” and that the Americans understood that “not only for the Soviet Union but for other European countries as well it is important to have guarantees that if the United States keeps its presence in Germany within the framework of NATO, not an inch of NATO’s present military jurisdiction will spread in an eastern direction
Dit er de dag daarna tijdens de uitwerking nog een gesprek geweest over het besef wat in de toekomst voor Rusland inhoud
As Kohl said to Gorbachev in Moscow on July 15, 1990, as they worked out the final deal on German unification: “We know what awaits NATO in the future, and I think you are now in the know as well,” referring to the NATO London Declaration. (See
Daar na heeft de VS telefonisch nog een keer bij Rusland en Gorbachev het besef van de toekomstige gevolgen en uitwerking van de bevestigd.
In his phone call to Gorbachev on July 17, Bush meant to reinforce the success of the Kohl-Gorbachev talks and the message of the London Declaration. Bush explained: “So what we tried to do was to take account of your concerns expressed to me and others, and we did it in the following ways: by our joint declaration on non-aggression; in our invitation to you to come to NATO; in our agreement to open NATO to regular diplomatic contact with your government and those of the Eastern European countries; and our offer on assurances on the future size of the armed forces of a united Germany – an issue I know you discussed with Helmut Kohl. We also fundamentally changed our military approach on conventional and nuclear forces. We conveyed the idea of an expanded, stronger CSCE with new institutions in which the USSR can share and be part of the new Europe.” (See Document 24)
De conclusie van onderzoeker/ journalisten is het ook duidelijk en geeft aan dat Rusland volledig begrijpt wat de voor Duitsland afgedwongen vrij alliance keuze voor ex Warschau pact laden in ruil voor het “not a inche” bezoek tijdens de Val voor de toekomst van Rusland en Europa inhoud.
The documents show that Gorbachev agreed to German unification in NATO as the result of this cascade of assurances, and on the basis of his own analysis that the future of the Soviet Union depended on its integration into Europe, for which Germany would be the decisive actor. He and most of his allies believed that some version of the common European home was still possible and would develop alongside the transformation of NATO to lead to a more inclusive and integrated European space, that the post-Cold War settlement would take account of the Soviet security interests.
Volgens mij is niet veel discussie ruimte of misverstand geweest over die not a inche.
