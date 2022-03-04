Microsoft stopt met verkoop van alle diensten en producten in Rusland

Microsoft stopt per direct met de verdere verkoop van producten en diensten in Rusland. Het Amerikaanse bedrijf zegt op één lijn te zitten met sancties van de overheden van onder meer de Verenigde Staten, de Europese Unie en het Verenigd Koninkrijk.

Het ontzeggen van de mogelijkheid tot het verdere aanschaffen van Microsoft-producten in Rusland is volgens het bedrijf 'de beste manier om Oekraïne te steunen'. Microsoft sluit niet uit dat er verdere stappen genomen worden, mocht de situatie in de Oost-Europese landen nog verder uit de hand lopen. "Zoals de rest van de wereld, zijn ook wij geschokt, kwaad en bedroefd door de beelden van en het nieuws over de oorlog in Oekraïne. We veroordelen de onrechtvaardige, niet uitgelokte en onwettige invasie door Rusland."

Microsoft acteerde kort na de Russische inval in Oekraïne al op verschillende manieren. Zo hielp het bedrijf proactief mee met de cyberbeveiliging van het laatstgenoemde land. Het miljardenbedrijf is naar eigen zeggen snel na de initiële aanval begonnen met het verdedigen van de Oekraïense cyberfrontlinie; een omvangrijk wiper-virus zou zijn losgelaten op overheidsinstellingen van het land, waarna Microsofts antivirusprogramma's binnen enkele uren werden geüpdatet. Daarnaast beperkt het bedrijf de verspreiding van Russische propaganda en worden donaties van werknemers aan humanitaire organisaties geëvenaard.

Naast Microsoft steunen veel andere techgiganten momenteel de Oekraïense overheid of wordt Rusland door ingrijpen van die bedrijven belemmerd. Zo stopten Intel en AMD de chipverkoop in het land, verzorgde Elon Musks Starlink gratis ontvangers voor het satellietinternet en stopte Google het tonen van advertenties voor YouTube-video's in Rusland.