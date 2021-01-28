Cookies op Tweakers

Telegram laat gebruikers chats importeren uit WhatsApp, Line en KakaoTalk

Telegram-gebruikers kunnen met de nieuwste appupdate chats en groepsgesprekken in WhatsApp, Line en KakaoTalk importeren naar Telegram. De geïmporteerde gesprekken verschijnen als nieuwe berichten in het gesprek, maar houden wel hun originele timestamps.

Met de nieuwe functie kunnen gebruikers die overstappen naar Telegram hun berichten 'en herinneringen' meenemen, schrijft de chatontwikkelaar. WhatsApp-gebruikers moeten in de WhatsApp-app aangeven dat ze het gesprek willen exporteren naar een andere app, waarin ze in een volgend menu kunnen kiezen voor Telegram. Daarmee opent de Telegram-app en kunnen gebruikers kiezen in welk gesprek de berichten moeten verschijnen. Het gaat om zowel tekstberichten als afbeeldingen en andere media die met de importfunctie meeverhuizen. Alle deelnemers aan een groepsgesprek kunnen de geïmporteerde berichten zien.

De importfunctie zit in de geüpdatete versie van zowel de Android- als de iOS-app. Naast de importfunctie, kunnen gebruikers met de nieuwe versie complete chats en groepsgesprekken verwijderen, evenals telefoongesprekgeschiedenis. Gebruikers kunnen ervoor kiezen om de chats, groepsgesprekken en telefoongesprekmeldingen ook bij de tegenpartij te verwijderen, zoals het al met losse berichten kon.

De update laat gebruikers daarnaast beter inzicht krijgen in welke groepsgesprekken telefoongesprekken actief zijn. Tijdens zo'n groepstelefoongesprek kan de admin van de groep ook het gespreksvolume van losse deelnemers verhogen of juist verlagen. Deze volumewijzingen gelden voor alle deelnemers. De update geeft gebruikers tot slot meer mogelijkheden met de muziekspeler, voegt een sticker en animaties toe en laat gebruikers neppe groepsgesprekken die beroemdheden of bedrijven claimen te zijn rapporteren.

Door Hayte Hugo

Redacteur

28-01-2021 19:34
114

28-01-2021 • 19:34

Submitter: bramvandeperre

telegram Whatsapp

Reacties (114)

+2Sammekl
28 januari 2021 19:46
Top timing van Telegram, hopelijk komt Signal ook met zoiets binnenkort, want met een functie als dit zal Telegram de grote kunnen winnaar worden

Edit: Blijkbaar is er al een manier om dit te doen, niet heel gebruiksvriendelijk, maar goed

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sammekl op 28 januari 2021 19:56]

+1Bananenplant
@Sammekl28 januari 2021 19:59
Op de gebruikersfora van Signal is er wel iemand bezig om een fork te maken die uit Whatsapp kan importeren. Ik geloof dat het nog best een uitdaging is om de database van Whatsapp in te komen.
+1Gubbel
@Bananenplant28 januari 2021 23:28
Niet nodig, je kunt al je chats in z'n geheel exporteren als .txt en delen met andere apps, wat Telegram ook doet.
0pookie79
@Gubbel29 januari 2021 09:25
Kan media dan ook meegenomen worden?
0twowheeler
@pookie7929 januari 2021 09:39
Dat denk ik niet, deze staan wel in je galerij.

Persoonlijk vind ik de foto's niet zo belangrijk, de kwaliteit is toch ruk
0pookie79
@twowheeler29 januari 2021 09:43
Klopt, maar in dit geval gaat het om een chat groep met oma over haar klein kinderen
0Gubbel
@pookie7930 januari 2021 11:40
Mwah die media staat al in je gallerij, bekijkt oma die altijd in Whatsapp? Ik zou verwachten dat ze die gewoon in haar foto's bekijkt.
0pookie79
@Gubbel31 januari 2021 11:54
nee, binnen de context wil ze het graag hebben (dus met de berichtjes)
0Gubbel
@pookie7931 januari 2021 14:28
Ik denk persoonlijk dat dit probleem veel minder groot is dan je denkt. Zeker geen reden om oma niet mee te nemen naar Signal, dat krijg je echt wel voor elkaar bij oma.
0pookie79
@Gubbel1 februari 2021 10:07
Klopt. Ze zit er al op. Ze wil alleen graag de thread houden. Maar als het niet kan moet ze maar gewoon daar WA voor houden.
0BeosBeing
@pookie7929 januari 2021 10:54
Kan media dan ook meegenomen worden?
Media staat bij WhatsApp gewoon in een aparte map \WhatsApp\Media\ met daaronder aparte mappen voor wallpaper, profile foto's animated gifs, voice notes, audio, video, documents, images en stickers. Ieder mapje heeft dan weer een submap "sent" en een submap "private".behalve de eerste twee.
0pookie79
@BeosBeing29 januari 2021 11:20
Dus als ik de kopieer staan ze weer in de chats?
0BeosBeing
@pookie7929 januari 2021 11:54
Dus als ik de kopieer staan ze weer in de chats?
Geen idee. Ik weet niet hoe Telegram en Signal dit soort dingen opslaat. In principe zou het niet moeilijk moeten zijn om
- de link mee te nemen naar de nieuwe App (de media blijft dan in de mappen van WhatsApps staan)
of
- de media te kopiëren naar soortgelijke mappen in de nieuwe App (hier Telegram dus) en de links te vervangen.
Ik heb Signal wel al geïnstalleerd (Telegram niet) maar er is in mijn familie en kennissenkring nog niemand die het gebruikt.
0pookie79
@BeosBeing29 januari 2021 12:32
Bij mij is bijna iedereen op zijn minst dubbel uitgevoerd (signal/whatsapp). Dus vandaar dat ik wel klaar ben voor de volledige overstap maar voor oma zou ik graag de chats met foto willen behouden.

Bedankt voor de info!
+1Rino
@Sammekl28 januari 2021 19:51
Ik kan t al wel naar signal exporteren en kan ontvanget kiezen (ios), alleen kan ik niet inzien hoe dat eruit ziet. Nog te weinig contacten in Signal.
+1KaiZas
@Sammekl29 januari 2021 06:30
Het is een grote ask hoor om een bestaande userbase over te hevelen naar een ander platform. Ik kan dan wel overstappen naar Telegram of Signal, maar dat zie ik mijn ouders nog niet doen. Die hun hele hebben en houden zit op Whatsapp en Facebook Messenger. En dan bedoel ik niet de berichtengeschiedenis.

Dat Facebook met ze meekijkt, als dat al zo is, hebben ze daar letterlijk schijt aan. Ze gebruiken Facebook zelf ook.

Dus... grote winnaar? Ik betwijfel het ten zeerste. Ik denk eerder dat de wet de grote spelers gaat moeten tegenhouden enge dingen te doen. Het begint al te rommellen wat betreft het nazi- en leugensgehalte, dus de privacy volgt misschien ook.
0yvesnev
@KaiZas29 januari 2021 12:05
"maar dat zie ik mijn ouders nog niet doen"

-> sinds vorige week chat en beeldbel ik met mijn moeder via Telegram. Kan perfect!
0KaiZas
@yvesnev29 januari 2021 12:08
Sure, het KAN. Maar mijn ouders hebben nog wel meer contacten dan hun tech-savvy zoon. Hun hele community op leeftijd gaat zeker niet overstappen hoor.
0Flupkees
@KaiZas29 januari 2021 14:03
Dat heeft meer met het netwerkeffect (Metcalfe's law) te maken dan met iets anders. Signal is niet moeilijker in gebruik dan WhatsApp, dus daar zal het niet aan liggen. Sterker nog, met Signal kun je videobellen via de gekoppelde apparaten (zoals een tablet) en dat kan met WhatsApp niet (de laatste keer dat ik dat checkte iig). Voor mijn opa en oma - die al meer dan een jaar signal gebruiken - is signal handiger in gebruik.

Mijn ervaring is ook dat mensen op leeftijd of mensen die zichzelf 'digibeet' noemen juist veel makkelijker overstappen, omdat die gewend zijn om te luisteren naar andere mensen op het gebied van tech/computers. Als iemand dus zegt dat ze signal moeten gebruiken met eventuele instructies, dan zijn ze zo over.
0KaiZas
@Flupkees30 januari 2021 20:21
Ik weet wat je bedoelt, en je hebt gelijk, de voordelen zijn er. Maar krijg maar eens een volledige kudde over de streep. Ik ken die mensen allemaal niet. En mams en paps gaan echt niet overschakelen als er niemand is om mee te communiceren buiten lil 'ol me. En om echt eerlijk te zijn heb ik helemaal geen zin om hun over de streep te trekken. Ik heb ze net een google nest hub max gegeven om met met mij te kunnen videobellen via Duo. Dat was al lastig genoeg!

... maar dat is persoonlijk natuurlijk. Ik snap de voordelen. Maar zo lang ze ook nog hun facebook groups raadplegen zie ik het nut er niet van Messenger voor ze af te bouwen.
0meezcore
@Sammekl29 januari 2021 08:24
En een optionele synchronisatie naar alle cliënts. Die vind ik zelf ook wel wenselijk.
Uit veiligheids perspectief optioneel. Er zijn mensen die dit een te hoog risico vinden namelijk.
+2martijn86
28 januari 2021 20:59
Oké de eerste stappen zijn gezet om het gros van de mensen minder afhankelijk te maken van WhatsApp (Facebook). Nu zie ik mensen hier voornamelijk Signal aanbevelen in plaats van Telegram (VK toch?). Is het niet veel logischer om naar een privacy georiënteerde dienst over te stappen? Apps als Tox, Wire, Jami(?) zijn volstrekt onafhankelijk van een telefoonnummer of e-mail adres. Je maakt een account en als je dat wenst dan ben je niets anders dan een hash met een wachtwoord. Signal en Telegram zijn nog steeds onlosmakelijk verbonden met iets wat gelinkt is met jou identiteit. Ik dacht.. Als mensen toch los raken van WhatsApp en de nieuwe standaard nog niet gevonden is. Moeten we dan nu niet heel goed gaan nadenken over veiligheid, privacy en onafhankelijkheid?
+1iAR
@martijn8629 januari 2021 08:35
Ik had een poging gedaan om van WA naar Signal te gaan, but nobody cared. Ik flikker Signal er maar weer af en terug naar WA.
Als je het mij vraagt zijn de apps die jij noemt helemaal een uitdaging.
Wij vinden veiligheid, privacy en onafhankelijkheid misschien belangrijk. Maar de rest van Nederland interesseert het helemaal niets.
+1BeosBeing
@iAR29 januari 2021 11:03
Ik had een poging gedaan om van WA naar Signal te gaan, but nobody cared.
Ik ken het. Iets soortgelijks gehad met telegram (een paar jaar terug) en viber. Telegram gebruikte ik met m.n vrouw maar er kwam verder niemand bij. Viber was één persoon die dat gebruikte (en voor wie ik het geïnstalleerd had) en dat bleef één persoon. De gesprekken waren op een gegeven moment ook slechter te verstaan als via WA. Op de nieuwe telefoon alles opnieuw moeten installeren, en toen is Viber er niet meer opgekomen. Signal en Briar nu geïnstalleerd maar nog niets mee gedaan.
Ik flikker Signal er maar weer af en terug naar WA.
Ik raad aan het te laten staan. Er af flikkeren kan altijd nog (als je opslagruimte tekort hebt) en de verwachting is dat tot en met mei, juni er toch meer mensen over zullen stappen, vooral als de nieuwe voorwaarden bij WhatsApp ingaan.
Als je het mij vraagt zijn de apps die jij noemt helemaal een uitdaging.
Overstappen is een uitdaging enkel en alleen omdat anderen het niet doen, maar als die eenmaal beginnen dan kan het hard gaan. Ping op de Blackberry ging ook heel hard omhoog, en met de komst van WhatsApp ook heel hard naar beneden.
Wij vinden veiligheid, privacy en onafhankelijkheid misschien belangrijk. Maar de rest van Nederland interesseert het helemaal niets.
Klopt, men is meer geïnteresseerd in dat voordeeltje van 1ct of de kans om iets te winnen.
+1pjdijkema
@martijn8629 januari 2021 08:17
Ik denk dat daar ook heel veel nadelen in zitten en juist met name op gebied van veiligheid, met name op crimineel vlak. Stalking dat toeneemt, criminelen die niet te achterhalen zijn en zo kan ik waarschijnlijk nog wel het nodige bedenken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pjdijkema op 29 januari 2021 08:17]

0YangWenli
@martijn8629 januari 2021 11:30
Gebruiksvriendelijkheid. De iPhone is er groot mee geworden. Ik heb persoonlijk ook niet veel zin om hacker te spelen- zo belangrijk is mijn privacy niet eerlijk gezegd.
+1WhatsappHack

28 januari 2021 19:50
Slimme zet! Ik hoop natuurlijk dat het nauwelijks gebruikers oplevert gezien je dan dus je berichten die nu veilig zijn uitgewisseld in de onveilige cloud van Telegram zet; inclusief al je bijlagen, foto’s, et cetera; waar Telegram mee kan lezen en het zou kunnen verhandelen. Wellicht zonder dat je gesprekspartner dat weet; oef. ;(

Het zou beter zijn als we Telegram gebruikers ook zoveel mogelijk overtuigen om ook over te stappen naar een veilige dienst zoals Signal. :) Tweakers die willen overstappen naar iets veiligs en iets dat wél privacy vriendelijk is: https://signal.org/install :)
+1MightyPig
@WhatsappHack28 januari 2021 20:10
Ik snap je argumenten niet helemaal.

De berichten worden dan wel opgeslagen op de servers van Telegram. Maar wel encrypted. En hiernaast kan je ook een "secret chat" beginnen. Hierbij wordt gebruik gemaakt van end to end encryption en worden dus ook niet opgeslagen in de cloud als je toch bang bent dat telegram je berichten gaat lezen.

Hiernaast hebben ze ook een privacy policy die erg gericht is op privacy en niet op het door verkopen van jouw berichten.

Bronnen:
Bron van dat alles encrypted is:
https://telegram.org/faq#...%20Cloud%20(more%20here).
Bron van secret chat:https://telegram.org/priv...%20sent%20to%20or%20from.
Privacy policy:
https://telegram.org/faq#...ughts-on-internet-privacy
+2Eonfge
@MightyPig28 januari 2021 21:18
Het is optioneel. Optionele encryptie wordt door 99% van de gebruikers nooit ingezet en daarom is er dus de facto geen end-to-end encryptie.
+1jurroen
@Eonfge28 januari 2021 22:40
Het grootste nadeel is inderdaad het optionele karakter. Maar daarnaast is het niet cross-device, als je een "secret chat" op je telefoon begint, kun je niet verder vanaf desktop. En met groepen is de E2EE functionaliteit non-existent.

Mooie quote van Matthew Greene, over MTproto:
“It's like if everyone else in the world has agreed that we're going to use drywall to do the walls in a house, and then you've got somebody who's using toothpaste.”
(bron)
+1Tukkertje-RaH
@jurroen29 januari 2021 08:33
Ik denk dat de discussie end-to-end encrypted of niet helemaal niet relevant is. Het gaat om de intentie van het bedrijf erachter.

Whatsapp kan wel mooi alles versleutelen zodat alleen jij en je gesprekspartner de inhoud kunnen lezen, maar als hun intentie, hun businessplan is om met een profiel van jou geld te gaan verdienen, dan schiet je daar weinig mee op. Ze kunnen inderdaad niet bij die prachtige come-back op een katten-meme. Maar ze weten je locatie, met wie je allemaal praat en waneer, met welke contacten juist weer niet, etc. Dat weet Signal ook, maar Whatsapp wil via Facebook overduidelijk geld verdienen met die informatie. Die wil de boer op met jouw profiel, zodat de kennis opgedaan bij Whatsapp gebruikt kan worden in Facebook, of Instagram.

Ik zie niet zo snel een nerd bij Telegram berichtjes gluren. Ik zie wel een Mark Z die met steeds grotere harken persoonlijke data binnenharkt en er met een glad gezicht over liegen.
0YangWenli
@Tukkertje-RaH29 januari 2021 11:35
Het enige dat WhatsApp kan killen is

1 geld vragen- nobody pays for apps

2 reclame tonen

Zuckerberg is geen domme man maar wie weet?
0ShakerNL
@YangWenli31 januari 2021 10:28
WhatsApp kostte in het begin gewoon geld hoor.
+1Electr0n
@Eonfge29 januari 2021 09:55
The Telegram Way
Back in 2013, when we were launching Telegram, we carefully considered both approaches. We knew we didn’t want to violate our users’ privacy by shifting the responsibility for their data to third-party backups like WhatsApp or Viber do. Neither did we want to deprive our users of functionality that they enjoyed in other apps and doom Telegram to join the ranks of niche apps.

So after some research we decided to introduce 2 kinds of chats – Secret chats and Cloud chats.

Secret chats are e2e-encrypted chats that never under any circumstances get backed up. Cloud chats are encrypted in the same way, but also have a built-in cloud backup. Cloud chats are designed for the majority of users – the majority that in another app like WhatsApp would rely on less secure third-party backup storage. Unlike what you have in niche apps, the traffic between cloud chat users and secret chat users on Telegram is mixed (the encryption is the same in both cases, but in cloud chats our servers do have access to the encryption key), so individuals can not be singled out and targeted based on the fact that they use secret chats and thus have something to hide.

4 Reasons Why The Telegram Way Makes More Sense
There are four main reasons why we decided to use two types of chats as opposed to having one type of chats like older apps such as WhatsApp:

1) Unlike WhatsApp, we don’t give out our users’ data to third parties via backups. Instead, we rely on our own distributed cross-jurisdictional encrypted cloud storage which we believe is much more protected than what megacorporations like Google and Apple can offer. To give you an idea about this difference: while Telegram has disclosed no private data to third-parties from its cloud so far, this year alone Apple satisfied 80% of data requests from the Chinese (!) government (and is even building a data-center for private iCloud data in China).

2) Unlike WhatsApp, we can allow our users to access their Telegram message history from several devices at once thanks to our built-in instant cloud sync. Thus we can provide easy and consistent UX on macs, PCs, iPads and even linux servers.

3) Unlike on WhatsApp, on Telegram you don’t have to store your entire message history on your phone all the time – you can always download older messages and media on demand when you need them. This saves a lot of disk space and memory, which is particularly important for our users in the developing markets. On Telegram, shortage of local storage never leads to data loss.

4) Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram is able to provide its users with advanced functionality, such as persistent group chats with up to 10,000 members or channels with no limit on max size. These technologies can not be implemented within the “e2ee+third-party backups” paradigm. Our roadmap is filled with features that are impossible to build on a obsolete architecture like WhatsApp's that has to rely on third-party backups instead of relying on its own built-in cloud accessible in real-time.

These are the reasons why we, ultimately, decided to go with the “two kinds of chats” approach, which is more secure (Telegram cloud is better protected than Apple/Google storage), more transparent (you can actually see which of your e2e-encrypted messages go to the cloud and which don’t) and more feature-rich (we can implement features that I mentioned above and many more in the future). We believe our “two kinds of chats” approach makes more sense in the long run, which is why it has since been copied by Kakao (2014), Line (2015), and last year by Google Allo and Facebook Messenger. These companies did their own research that proved that the Telegram way is more scalable, secure and transparent.

Source:
https://telegra.ph/Why-Is...ncrypted-by-Default-08-14
+2AnonymousWP

@MightyPig28 januari 2021 20:45
Die E2EE biedt geen fatsoenlijke Perfect Forward Secrecy, en ook groepsgesprekken zijn niet E2EE. Bovendien kan je geen E2EE berichten synchroniseren. Bij Signal is dit allemaal geen probleem, en bij WhatsApp overigens ook niet. Bovendien is alleen de app van Telegram open-source; niet de server-side. Bij Signal is zowel de back-end als app open-source.

https://www.howtogeek.com...end-encrypted-by-default/

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 29 januari 2021 12:17]

+1PatrickH89
@MightyPig28 januari 2021 20:31
Telegram gebruikt een 'eigen' encryptieprotocol en is hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet zo veilig als het controleerbaar veilige Signal.
0born4trance
@PatrickH8928 januari 2021 20:47
Belangrijk gegeven: het verschil tussen gratis Open Source en gratis Closed Source
+1jurroen
@MightyPig28 januari 2021 22:35
De berichten worden dan wel opgeslagen op de servers van Telegram. Maar wel encrypted.
De berichten worden zélf niet versleuteld opgeslagen. Wellicht dat ze full disk encryptie gebruiken, maar dat geeft geen bescherming tegen medewerkers met minder zuivere intenties óf aanvallers die op de server zelf binnen kunnen dringen.
Hiernaast hebben ze ook een privacy policy die erg gericht is op privacy en niet op het door verkopen van jouw berichten.
Want bedrijven komen beloftes áltijd na? Best case scenario is dat die privacy afgedwongen wordt door de techniek. En dat is bij Telegram simpelweg niet geval.
+1ThatGuyAndy
@WhatsappHack28 januari 2021 19:57
Voor mij is telegram een goede balans tussen signal (veel privacy) en whatsapp (Facebook), het is gewoon te convenient om terug over te stappen naar iets anders.
+2PatrickH89
@ThatGuyAndy28 januari 2021 21:00
Je daadwerkelijke gesprekken zijn waarschijnlijk veiliger opgeslagen bij Whatsapp dan bij Telegram. Signal is qua functionaliteit vergelijkbaar met Whatsapp, open source en bewezen veilig waar Telegram eerder op het niveau 'discutabel' zit.
+2jurroen
@ThatGuyAndy28 januari 2021 22:45
Misschien is het tijd om even wat research te doen. In sommige aspecten is Telegram juist slechter voor je privacy dan WhatsApp is. Holle woorden van een naar mannetje (Durov).

Bijvoorbeeld: "Fleeing WhatsApp for Better Privacy? Don't Turn to Telegram" - Wired
+11ntroduc3
@WhatsappHack28 januari 2021 19:53
Kun je deze dingen onderbouwen?
+2Dalim
@1ntroduc328 januari 2021 20:12
De onderbouwing is vrij simpel: Standaard zijn de chats van Telegram NIET end-to-end versleuteld. Telegram biedt wel end-to-end versleutelde chats, maar dan moet je speciale ''geheime chat'' functionaliteit gebruiken. De standaard chats zijn client-side versleuteld, daarop doelt @WhatsappHack waarschijnlijk als hij het over verhandelen heeft. Ik denk niet dat Telegram dit ook daadwerkelijk doet, maar hiermee zijn de standaard chats in Telegram dus nog onveiliger dan WhatsApp.

Aangezien veel mensen hier ook niet van op de hoogte zijn zal Telegram voor velen onveiliger zijn dan WhatsApp. En het is daarbij ook de vraag of je je WhatsApp gesprekken kan importeren als geheime chats in Telegram.
+2The Zep Man
@Dalim28 januari 2021 20:25
De onderbouwing is vrij simpel: Standaard zijn de chats van Telegram NIET end-to-end versleuteld. Telegram biedt wel end-to-end versleutelde chats, maar dan moet je speciale ''geheime chat'' functionaliteit gebruiken. De standaard chats zijn client-side versleuteld, daarop doelt @WhatsappHack waarschijnlijk als hij het over verhandelen heeft. Ik denk niet dat Telegram dit ook daadwerkelijk doet, maar hiermee zijn de standaard chats in Telegram dus nog onveiliger dan WhatsApp.
Even los van het importeerverhaal, Telegram kan groepsgesprekken in het geheel niet voorzien van end-to-end encryption. Dat maakt het ook een stuk onveiliger. Niet alleen ziet men met wie comuniceert, maar ook over wat. Verder heeft men een veel sterker idee wie wie is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 28 januari 2021 20:25]

+1CaptJackSparrow
@Dalim28 januari 2021 21:58
Voordeel van Telegram is wel dat je het met eenzelfde account op meerdere devices kunt installeren. Smartphones, tablet, PC, laptop. Maakt niet uit. Synchroniseert allemaal.Tenzij je encrypted chats gebruikt begrijp ik. Die kun je dan maar op één device hebben. Zolang de chats geen staatsgeheimen bevatten ben ik ook wat minder fanatiek over encryptie.

Wat ik wel lijk te missen is een mogelijkheid om Telegram zijn eigen chats van een ander (eerder) account te laten ex- en importeren. Lijkt me minstens zo voor de hand liggen als import vanuit andere chat-apps.
0Eonfge
@Dalim28 januari 2021 21:14
Om hier even op in te haken. Telegram is al actief bezig om chat kanalen die de TOS overtreden, te wissen en de gebruikers te bannen:

https://techcrunch.com/20...-violent-threats-capitol/

Ennuh, dit keer zijn het groepen in de VS die oproepen tot geweld tegen de overheid, maar dit bewijst dus ook dat mocht je geweld oproepen tegen de Chinese overheid, dat je niet op Telegram moet bouwen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 28 januari 2021 21:15]

0ouweklimgeit
@1ntroduc328 januari 2021 20:04
Nee natuurlijk kan Whatsapphek dat niet, Whatsapp is voor 18 miljard overgenomen door een advertentieboer die ‘claimt’ E2E encryptie toe te passen. En ook al zouden ze dat werkelijk doen; de app zelf is closed-source en kan dus na ontvangt van een bericht de complete inhoud weer uploaden naar hun eigen servers.

Je stapt m.i. niet over naar Telegram of Signal voor complete privacy, maar om een van de naarste bedrijven op de wereld te mijden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ouweklimgeit op 28 januari 2021 20:04]

+1Matthijs8
@ouweklimgeit28 januari 2021 20:43
Misschien moet je je eerst even verdiepen. WhatsApp is slecht voor je privacy ja, maar wat WhatsAppHack zegt klopt gewoon. Telegram past E2E encryptie standaard niet toe, alle niet Secret Chats staan in hun cloud. Dus ook de geimporteerde WhatsApp berichten. En de server code van Telegram is ook niet opensource.
Ik juich het zeker toe dat mensen overstappen naar een andere dienst dan WhatsApp ivm privacy bezwaren, maar doe het dan naar dienst die ook betere privacy biedt, zoals Signal of Matrix.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Matthijs8 op 28 januari 2021 22:48]

+2GekkePrutser

@Matthijs828 januari 2021 22:17
Het punt is een beetje wat je doel is. Telegram profileert zich bijvoorbeeld met openbare groepen die je kan joinen. Er is er hier in Spanje bijvoorbeeld een waar winkels die Nvidia kaarten op voorraad hebben worden gemeld. Op dat punt is het niet veel anders dan IRC en daar is het gebrek aan encryptie toch ook geen enkel probleem. Je hebt geen vertrouwensband met de andere chatpartners en het kanaal is toch open dus iedereen die het wil horen kan er gewoon in.

De meeste chat groepjes met vrienden zijn ook alleen maar lol geblaat en wat doorgestuurde memes en daar is E2E wat mij betreft wel een nice to have maar geen absolute must. Het is handig dat je de secret chats hebt als je iets als een wachtwoord door wil geven maar de meeste dingen zijn ook prima af met client-server encryptie. De vraag is alleen hoe zwaar je Pavel Durov vertrouwt het niet voor reclame / tracking te gebruiken. Ik niet zo heel erg maar ook dat is weer niet echt een halszaak.

Niettemin gebruik ik dan ook liever Matrix. Daar blijft het verkeer gewoon binnen de servers waar je gebruikers op zitten. Je kan zelfs je eigen op zetten waarbij je ook het voordeel hebt nooit geband te kunnen worden en je niet aan de 'gebruiksvoorwaarden' van wie dan ook hoeft te houden! Dat vind ik een veel belangrijker voordeel.

Matrix is ook niet altijd E2E maar biedt die mogelijkheid wel. Op zich een prima compromis vind ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 28 januari 2021 22:19]

0Fuzzillogic
@GekkePrutser28 januari 2021 23:55
Matrix is standaard wel E2EE, ook voor groepsgesprekken. De client, die je zelf kunt kiezen, moet dat wel ondersteunen. De standaard-client Element doet dat.
0GekkePrutser

@Fuzzillogic28 januari 2021 23:55
Nou standaard, het zit er standaard in maar je moet het wel aanzetten. En daarna kan je niet meer terug naar unencrypted met de room waar je dat hebt gedaan, dit is juist de reden dat het niet standaard is. Want dan kunnen sommige clients niet meer joinen :)

Ook een puntje met Matrix is dat de encryptie een beetje te ingewikkeld werkt. Elke deelnemer aan het gesprek moet elke client die je hebt ingelogd verifieren en accepteren. Als ik dus op 3 browsers en een telefoon ben ingelogd moet iedereen in de groep dat doen en ook weer elke keer als ik de cookies wis in een browser of op een andere computer inlog.

Vergelijk dit met Signal en Whatsapp waar dit redelijk zorgeloos gaat. Hij waarschuwt je alleen dat er wat verandert is maar actie is niet nodig. Matrix heeft qua usability nog een inhaalslag te maken. Daarom gebruik ik E2E niet waar het niet nodig is. Mijn familieleden snappen er niks van dat ze knopjes moet drukken als ik weer eens in een andere browser inlog (zij gebruiken het alleen op de telefoon) en dat zou ook niet moeten hoeven.

Maar zodra ze dat gefixt hebben ga ik het wel standaard aanzetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 29 januari 2021 00:08]

0Fuzzillogic
@GekkePrutser29 januari 2021 00:33
Eh nee, echt niet. Het staat standaard aan voor nieuwe chats. En ja, encryptie is MOEILIJK. Dat WhatsApp, Telegram en Signal het wat onder de mat vegen en "eenvoudig" maken, gaat uiteindelijk te koste van betrouwbaarheid. Dat je opnieuw moet valideren als je ergens opnieuw inlogt is een gevolg van goede E2EE. Dat andere platformen er wat blasé over doen veegt een deel van de functie van E2EE, namelijk dat je zeker weet met wie je communiceert, onder de mat. That said, het proces in Element mag wel wat meer gestroomlijnd worden.
0Rolf
@GekkePrutser29 januari 2021 10:59
Er is behoorlijk wat verbeterd afgelopen jaar.
0Dr. Prozac
@Matthijs828 januari 2021 23:11
Telegram past E2E encryptie standaard niet toe, alle niet Secret Chats staan in hun cloud.
Hoe veilig worden de backups van WA opgeslagen bij de cloud van Google of Apple?
0ouweklimgeit
@Dr. Prozac29 januari 2021 09:09
Precies, zonder encryptie. En er staat vast ergens in de voorwaarden van Google dat alle data die jij op hun servers zet gebruikt mag worden voor profielopbouw, advertenties, etc
0WoutervOorschot
@ouweklimgeit29 januari 2021 11:23
Die zijn volgens mij wel encrypted, in ieder geval, je kan niet zomaar de database van google drive/onedrive/icloud halen en hem uitlezen, moet je eerst een key van je apparaat afhalen. Zover ik weet kan dat alleen op android (uit ervaring na het verliezen van alle berichten bij de overstap windows phone->android).

Als je google android gebruikt is het efficienter om het OS gewoon dingen te laten scannen lijkt me, bijvoorbeeld je keystrokes of clipboard. Daar hoef je backups niet voor te encrypten. Net of je ze genoeg vertrouwt of niet.
0Matthijs8
@Dr. Prozac29 januari 2021 09:38
De backups die optioneel zijn. Ja ze worden wel opgedrongen en ik ben er ook geen fan van, maar je hoeft het niet te gebruiken. Ik zeg ook niet dat WA zo veilig is, maar dat Telegram het ook niet is.
0ouweklimgeit
@Matthijs829 januari 2021 08:30
Waar lees jij mijn twijfels over encryptie in het algemeen? Ik weet exact waar ik over praat, maak je geen zorgen. Waar het mij om gaat is dat ik als vervanger niet blind kies voor een app die zo veilig mogelijk is, maar voor een app die de veiligheid redelijk op orde heeft (cliënt to server), die veel functionaliteit en veel gebruikers heeft. ELKE andere app is in feite privacy-vriendelijker dan Whatsapp.

We gebruiken met z’n allen toch ook gewoon e-mail om vertrouwelijke informatie uit te wisselen? En laat dat nou het meest beroerde protocol zijn om ook maar iets van (privacy)-waarde mee te versturen.
0Matthijs8
@ouweklimgeit29 januari 2021 09:59
Je zegt dat WhatsApp hack niet kan onderbouwen dat Telegram je berichten kan meelezen en verhandelen. Dat klopt gewoon, want alle niet Secret Chats staan zonder E2E encryptie op de Telegram servers, waarvan de sourcecode overigens niet openbaar is. Net als WhatsApp is het in handen van een commercieel bedrijf en moet je ze maar vertrouwen dat ze netjes omgaan met je gegevens. Het is alleen zo dat je van Facebook zeker weet dat ze dat niet doen.

E-mail is ook beroerd voor privacy ja. Omdat we dat al gebruiken moeten we maar geen moeite doen om privacy vriendelijke diensten te gebruiken?
E-mail is ook nog eens gedecentraliseerd, dus niet alle berichten staan bij elkaar op de Telegram servers.
0DigitalExorcist
@1ntroduc328 januari 2021 22:20
Iedereen weet dat Televram niet encrypted is onderhand toch.....
0Chintzy
@WhatsappHack28 januari 2021 20:23
Kun je niet je chatgeschiedenis verwijderen inmiddels (heb WhatsApp begin 2014 de deur uit gedaan, dus geen actuele kennis van).

Hoewel Telegram standaard geen e2e encryptie levert, kun je wel altijd berichten verwijderen (niet alleen van jouw toestel, maar ook bij de ander en dus effectief uit de cloud verwijderd).

Ik vind dat een zeer prettige functie, waardoor je wel het gemak hebt van de cloud sync over al je apparaten, maar toch oude gesprekken van alle apparaten en servers kunt verwijderen (voor zover je daar op mag vertrouwen).
+1Erwin537
@Chintzy28 januari 2021 22:52
Je weet niet of die berichten daadwerkelijk uit de cloud verwijderd worden. Misschien krijgt het bericht gewoon een vlaggetje "verwijderd"

In principe is dat met alle apps, kan wel e2e encrypted zijn maar je weet nooit wat een andere partij doet. Zelfs met signal waarbij de server ook open source is, die berichten stuur je naar die server en komt dus door hun infrastructuur niets dat garandeert dat dat bericht niet ook ergens anders word weggeschreven.

Ik gebruik telegram hoor, niet perse vanwege privacy maar meer omdat het naar mijn mening de fijnst werkende app is met precies de juiste features.
+1DonChaot
@Chintzy28 januari 2021 21:01
Zit die functie echt in Telegram? Dus als wij een conversatie gehad hebben kan jij die volledig wissen bij mij?
Dat zou ik dus echt niet willen. Heb je bijvoorbeeld een conflict situatie met een zzper wist hij de hele conversatie als je naar de rechter stapt. "Nee hoor die meneer heeft nooit een klacht gemeld anders hadden we het zeker opgelost"....
+1GekkePrutser

@DonChaot28 januari 2021 21:17
In whatsapp en signal zit die functie ook tegenwoordig.

Je kan wel alleen je eigen berichten wissen, niet die van de tegenpartij. Maar wel jouw berichten die bij hen aankwamen dus. Voor Whatsapp is daar wel een recente client versie voor nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 28 januari 2021 21:18]

0FreshMaker

@GekkePrutser28 januari 2021 22:20
In whatsapp en signal zit die functie ook tegenwoordig.

Je kan wel alleen je eigen berichten wissen, niet die van de tegenpartij. Maar wel jouw berichten die bij hen aankwamen dus. Voor Whatsapp is daar wel een recente client versie voor nodig.
Zolang je het binnen een paar seconden doet, anders blijft het alleen bij jezelf gewist.

Ik heb er trouwens een boedhekel aan, ik weet best wat er 'gisteren' gewist is, maar in een stukje overleg zoiets tegenkomen, roept veel vraagtekens op.
0GekkePrutser

@FreshMaker28 januari 2021 22:22
Ja het is ook niet iets waar je echt op moet rekenen wat mij betreft. Iemand kan altijd een screenshot nemen.

Persoonlijk bridge ik sommige netwerken met Matrix en dan negeer ik altijd de delete functie :P Ook met Signal en Telegram kan dat. Dat merken de verzenders niet dus je hebt nooit de garantie dat het ook echt weg is. Als je het niet wil delen, deel het dan niet is gewoon altijd het devies.
0FreshMaker

@GekkePrutser28 januari 2021 22:30
Als je het niet wil delen, deel het dan niet is gewoon altijd het devies.
Wijze woorden die ik ook al jaren roep ;)
0mjl
@WhatsappHack28 januari 2021 23:07
Het klinkt mij ook meer van, kom maar op met die data want daar kunnen we flink geld verdienen...

Daarbij is het er Russisch bedrijf, ik vertrouw dat toch niet...

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjl op 28 januari 2021 23:09]

0Nees
@WhatsappHack29 januari 2021 04:02
Zoveel gedoe over whatsapp, terwijl het voor Europa niet telt...

En ik vind het grappig dat iedereen tegen de wijzigingen is maar dan wel een facebook account heeft 8)7
Of toch het merendeel...
0D-Ed
28 januari 2021 19:41
Ik zit al zeven jaar op Telegram en veel te weinig mensen overgekregen.. Nu met Signal gaat dat een stuk sneller en komen ze met déze functie :X Eens een nachtje over slapen wat ik mijn netwerk morgen aan ga doen :+
+2PatrickH89
@D-Ed28 januari 2021 20:32
Als je de keuze hebt, absoluut Signal.
0D-Ed
@PatrickH8928 januari 2021 20:38
I know en daar stappen nu best veel mensen naar over maar deze functionaliteit had Telegram eerder moeten hebben ;)
0novasurp
@PatrickH8929 januari 2021 16:35
Signal staat geen onofficiële clients toe. Het is dus net zo'n gesloten systeem als WhatsApp. (Ze zijn ook ontwikkeld door hetzelfde bedrijf, Open Whisper Systems)
0PatrickH89
@novasurp29 januari 2021 17:09
https://github.com/signalapp

Heeeel gesloten...
0novasurp
@PatrickH8930 januari 2021 00:00
De broncode is open, maar het systeem dat het vormt is gesloten. Je mag niet echt iets met die broncode, als je je eigen client maakt komt Open Whisper Systems achter je aan, net als Facebook dat doet voor WhatsApp.

[Reactie gewijzigd door novasurp op 30 januari 2021 00:07]

0TimonF
@novasurp30 januari 2021 13:54
Gezien dit alles moeten we gewoon maar betalen voor een chat app. En eentje nemen die Europees is. Mijn keuze is gevallen op Threema. Veilig, privacy, GDPR compliant. Etc etc. Zelfs door tweakers aangeraden.
En ja een nadeel dat er nog niet zoveel mensen op zitten. Maar kom. Laten we een start maken als het ons echt uitmaakt.
0novasurp
@TimonF30 januari 2021 15:21
Theema heeft hetzelfde probleem volgens mij, ik heb er geen onofficiële clients voor gezien. Matrix is wat ik op dit moment aanraad.
0Blacklight447
28 januari 2021 19:48
Vind het aan de andere kant best wel eng, iemand kan voor jouw zo maar even beslissen dat een paar jaar van jouw chats in een app groep zo maar in die brakke telegram server word geupload waar jan en alle man erbij kan.
+2Sammekl
@Blacklight44728 januari 2021 19:50
Dit probleem ligt eerder bij WhatsApp dan bij Telegram. WhatsApp biedt de mogelijkheid om een chat te exporteren. Of je dat nou upload naar de Telegram servers of plaatst op je Facebook tijdlijn, dat is aan de gebruiker om te doen.

Hier stem je indirect mee in zodra je een gesprek voert met iemand op WhatsApp
+1magnat505
28 januari 2021 19:46
Sinds 2014 heb ik whatsapp verwijderd van mijn telefoon, meteen na het nieuws van overname door facebook. Wil gewoon geen data van mijn telefoon delen met facebook. Sindsdien telegram gehad, en alleen de echte vrienden stapte mee over. Echter de afgelopen maanden stromen de nieuwe gebruikers binnen, krijg bijna dagelijks meldingen van die en die joined telegram. En nu komt dit, ben benieuwd of dat een nog snellere stijging gaat veroorzaken
+1r03n_d
@magnat50528 januari 2021 19:57
Wil gewoon geen data van mijn telefoon delen met facebook.
Ik wens je veel succes, dat is zo goed als onmogelijk. Je weet neem ik aan dat Facebook je overal volgt, ook als je hun apps/diensten niet gebruikt? Ze bouwen nog net zo goed een profiel van je op.
0Miglow
@r03n_d28 januari 2021 20:15
Blokada.org ....
+2AnonymousWP

@Miglow28 januari 2021 20:22
Blokada helpt niet tegen het feit dat persoon X informatie over jouw heeft opgeslagen en een Facebook-account heeft, waarbij dus de informatie van persoon X indirect met Facebook wordt gedeeld. Betekent niet dat ik zeg dat het nutteloos is though. Ikzelf doe er ook zoveel mogelijk aan om tracking te voorkomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 28 januari 2021 20:22]

0magnat505
@r03n_d28 januari 2021 20:26
Hoe komen ze aan gegevens van mijn telefoon als ik hun diensten niet gebruik, het is geen CIA oid lijkt me
0born4trance
@magnat50528 januari 2021 20:56
Door de trackers/(super)cookies e.d. op willekeurige websites die Facebook implementaties (widgets e.d.) gebruiken kunnen ze je als niet-facebook gebruiker nog steeds volgen/gegevens vergaren.

Daarnaast zijn sommige cookie-wall implementaties om van te huilen (lees: geen Opt-out All knop, maar dat je alles één voor één moet uitvinken > voor legitiem belang :X )

[Reactie gewijzigd door born4trance op 28 januari 2021 20:57]

0bramvandeperre
@magnat50528 januari 2021 20:57
Klopt, maar heel veel apps hebben wel de SDK van Facebook erin zitten. Voor "sign in with Facebook" of andere meuk. Dus indirect heb je wel gewoon Facebook code op je toestel die op zijn beurt weer zo veel mogelijk wil uitlezen zonder extra permissies nodig te hebben.
+1Californication
28 januari 2021 19:39
Erg handig iets en hele goeie timing. Meer en meer mensen gaan van WA af. Ik zie ze bij Signal en Telegram binnenstromen.
+1AtlAntA
@Californication28 januari 2021 20:50
Ik zou wel willen dat mijn kenniskring wat meer privacy gericht is. Ze blijven allemaal op whatsapp hangen omdat dat zo lekker makkelijk is. "En iedereen heeft het toch? Ik heb toch niks te verbergen joh" En de mooiste: "Kan mij het schelen. Ze kunnen daar toch geen Nederlands." |:(
+1gunghir
28 januari 2021 19:38
dat is handig zeg!
+1Ntr-
29 januari 2021 12:35
Mensen moeten sowieso afstappen van WA, in sommige landen worden je berichten meegelezen en zelfs de foto's / video's kunnen ze inzien.

Ik gebruik zelf ook al een enige tijd Telegram, ik snap best dat je geen E2E encryptie kan krijgen als je bericht op meerdere devices wilt hebben. Secret chats werken opzicht prima en je kan het niet meer terug halen op een andere device.
+2JapyDooge
@sircampalot28 januari 2021 20:23
Settings -> Advanced -> Export Telegram data
Kies in detail wat je wil exporteren en in welk formaat (HTML of JSON)

Had je met een hele eenvoudige Google-search kunnen vinden, ipv misinformatie posten ;)
+1GekkePrutser

@JapyDooge28 januari 2021 21:19
Ja en dit is dus nog veel prettiger dan die van Whatsapp waar je wel die database kan importeren maar dat is allemaal gereverse engineered. Telegram exporteert gewoon in een echt open formaat.
0sircampalot
@JapyDooge29 januari 2021 13:01
Aha, het kan via de desktop app. Bedankt voor de tip.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

