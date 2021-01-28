Telegram laat gebruikers chats importeren uit WhatsApp, Line en KakaoTalk

Telegram-gebruikers kunnen met de nieuwste appupdate chats en groepsgesprekken in WhatsApp, Line en KakaoTalk importeren naar Telegram. De geïmporteerde gesprekken verschijnen als nieuwe berichten in het gesprek, maar houden wel hun originele timestamps.

Met de nieuwe functie kunnen gebruikers die overstappen naar Telegram hun berichten 'en herinneringen' meenemen, schrijft de chatontwikkelaar. WhatsApp-gebruikers moeten in de WhatsApp-app aangeven dat ze het gesprek willen exporteren naar een andere app, waarin ze in een volgend menu kunnen kiezen voor Telegram. Daarmee opent de Telegram-app en kunnen gebruikers kiezen in welk gesprek de berichten moeten verschijnen. Het gaat om zowel tekstberichten als afbeeldingen en andere media die met de importfunctie meeverhuizen. Alle deelnemers aan een groepsgesprek kunnen de geïmporteerde berichten zien.

De importfunctie zit in de geüpdatete versie van zowel de Android- als de iOS-app. Naast de importfunctie, kunnen gebruikers met de nieuwe versie complete chats en groepsgesprekken verwijderen, evenals telefoongesprekgeschiedenis. Gebruikers kunnen ervoor kiezen om de chats, groepsgesprekken en telefoongesprekmeldingen ook bij de tegenpartij te verwijderen, zoals het al met losse berichten kon.

De update laat gebruikers daarnaast beter inzicht krijgen in welke groepsgesprekken telefoongesprekken actief zijn. Tijdens zo'n groepstelefoongesprek kan de admin van de groep ook het gespreksvolume van losse deelnemers verhogen of juist verlagen. Deze volumewijzingen gelden voor alle deelnemers. De update geeft gebruikers tot slot meer mogelijkheden met de muziekspeler, voegt een sticker en animaties toe en laat gebruikers neppe groepsgesprekken die beroemdheden of bedrijven claimen te zijn rapporteren.