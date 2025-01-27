Chinese AI-app DeepSeek is populairste gratis app in Amerikaanse App Store

DeepSeek is momenteel de populairste gratis app in de Amerikaanse App Store. De app is sinds 11 januari te downloaden en is populair bij gebruikers vanwege het DeepSeek-R1-taalmodel. De Chinese ontwikkelaar claimt dat het llm net zo goed presteert als het o1-taalmodel van OpenAI.

Uit de productomschrijving in de Amerikaanse Apple App Store blijkt dat de DeepSeek-app volledig gratis is en er ook geen reclame wordt getoond. Er is ondersteuning voor api-gebruik en gebruikers kunnen bestanden laten doorzoeken en de AI-assistent ook als zoekmachine gebruiken. Het taalmodel kan ook via een aparte website benaderd worden.

De app maakt gebruik van het DeepSeek-R1-taalmodel met 671 miljard parameters dat op 20 januari werd geïntroduceerd. Ontwikkelaar Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence heeft zes varianten van het taalmodel opensource gemaakt via GitHub, waaronder een versie met 1,5 miljard, 32 miljard en 70 miljard parameters. Het bedrijf deelde ook een onderzoekspaper met meer details over het ontwikkelproces. Uit deze paper moet blijken dat het R1-taalmodel in meerdere tests kan wedijveren met het o1-taalmodel van OpenAI.

De ontwikkelaar zou het taalmodel met Nvidia H800-chips hebben getraind en hiervoor minder dan zes miljoen dollar nodig hebben gehad. Deze claims konden echter niet onafhankelijk worden vastgesteld. De Nvidia H800 is een aangepaste datacenter-gpu voor onder andere de Chinese markt, die in 2022 op de markt kwam en gebaseerd is op de H100-datacenter-gpu met Hopper-architectuur.