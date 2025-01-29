Toezichthouders Italië en Ierland vragen DeepSeek om info over dataverwerking

De Ierse Data Protection Commission en de Italiaanse Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali hebben de makers van DeepSeek om informatie gevraagd over de manier waarop de AI-app data van gebruikers verzamelt en verwerkt. Er zijn vooralsnog geen formele onderzoeken gestart.

In een blogpost laat de GPDP weten dat zij een informatieverzoek heeft ingediend bij de Chinese bedrijven Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence en Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence. De privacywaakhond zegt dat er een risico is voor de 'gegevens van miljoenen Italianen' en wil daarom weten welke gegevens DeepSeek verzamelt, wat de juridische grond daarvoor is en of deze informatie op lokale of Chinese servers opgeslagen wordt. Ook wil het orgaan weten hoe het DeepSeek-R1-taalmodel getraind is. "Als persoonsgegevens met webscraping zijn vergaard, moet verduidelijkt worden hoe geregistreerde en niet geregistreerde gebruikers over de verwerking van deze data geïnformeerd worden."

De DPC laat tegenover TechCrunch weten dat zij een vergelijkbaar informatieverzoek heeft ingediend. "De Data Protection Commission heeft DeepSeek gevraagd om informatie te verstrekken over hoe data van inwoners van Ierland verwerkt wordt." De GPDP en DPC zijn de eerste Europese privacytoezichthouders die bevestigen een informeel onderzoek naar DeepSeek te doen. De Belgische consumentenorganisatie Testaankoop diende op woensdag een klacht in bij de Gegevensbeschermingsautoriteit, zo schrijft De Morgen. Voor zover bekend heeft de Belgische toezichthouder nog geen informatieverzoek ingediend.

Het Chinese AI-model werd halverwege januari uitgebracht en werd in de Verenigde Staten snel de populairste gratis app in appwinkels. In reactie hierop kondigde de Amerikaanse regering aan dat het ging onderzoeken of de app een bedreiging vormt voor de nationale veiligheid, aldus Reuters. Naar verluidt doen ook OpenAI en Microsoft onderzoek naar het taalmodel, omdat het bedrijf achter DeepSeek volgens Bloomberg api's van OpenAI zou hebben misbruikt om het taalmodel te trainen.

Het is vooralsnog niet duidelijk of er daadwerkelijke schendingen van de AVG of andere wetten of licenties zijn geconstateerd. Ontwikkelaar Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence maakte in ieder geval zes varianten van het taalmodel opensource via GitHub. Het bedrijf, dat halverwege 2023 opgericht werd, deelde ook een onderzoekspaper met meer details over het ontwikkelproces.

DeepSeek-app in Amerikaanse Apple App Store. Bron: App Store
DeepSeek-app in Amerikaanse Apple Store. Bron: App Store

Door Yannick Spinner

Redacteur

29-01-2025 20:53

29-01-2025 • 20:53

76

Privacy AVG China DeepSeek gdpr Ierland Italië Kunstmatige intelligentie

Reacties (76)

Nozmordre 29 januari 2025 21:31
Gratis, geen advertenties, dus duidelijk gesponsord door de Chinese overheid.
Verleidt iedereen het te gebruiken, verzamelen massa's data, alle andere AI bedrijven gaan failliet, en dan hebben ze de alleen heerschappij. Net zoals ze doen met zonnepanelen.
redzebrax @Nozmordre30 januari 2025 00:15
Open source , zoals Open Ai was. Ondertussen kunnen/zijn zowat alle andere, ook onderzoekscentra in België en bv Meta met Lama aan het bekijken / evalueren hoe ze dit kunnen implementeren in hun modellen en/of dit daadwerkelijk zo efficient is, zijn we nu beter af met de Amerikaanse overheid ?
Hieronder een bloemlezing wat het efficiënter zou maken :
Dit komt uit een artikel wat vorige vrijdag was gepubliceerd en vermoedelijk de trigger was voor de crash maandag bij o.a. Nvidia

https://youtubetranscript...5_the_short_case_for_nvda

A major innovation is their sophisticated mixed-precision training framework that lets them use 8-bit floating point numbers (FP8) throughout the entire training process. Most Western AI labs train using "full precision" 32-bit numbers (this basically specifies the number of gradations possible in describing the output of an artificial neuron; 8 bits in FP8 lets you store a much wider range of numbers than you might expect— it's not just limited to 256 different equal-sized magnitudes like you'd get with regular integers, but instead uses clever math tricks to store both very small and very large numbers— though naturally with less precision than you'd get with 32 bits.) The main tradeoff is that while FP32 can store numbers with incredible precision across an enormous range, FP8 sacrifices some of that precision to save memory and boost performance, while still maintaining enough accuracy for many AI workloads.

DeepSeek cracked this problem by developing a clever system that breaks numbers into small tiles for activations and blocks for weights, and strategically uses high-precision calculations at key points in the network. Unlike other labs that train in high precision and then compress later (losing some quality in the process), DeepSeek's native FP8 approach means they get the massive memory savings without compromising performance. When you're training across thousands of GPUs, this dramatic reduction in memory requirements per GPU translates into needing far fewer GPUs overall.

Another major breakthrough is their multi-token prediction system. Most Transformer based LLM models do inference by predicting the next token— one token at a time. DeepSeek figured out how to predict multiple tokens while maintaining the quality you'd get from single-token prediction. Their approach achieves about 85-90% accuracy on these additional token predictions, which effectively doubles inference speed without sacrificing much quality. The clever part is they maintain the complete causal chain of predictions, so the model isn't just guessing— it's making structured, contextual predictions.

One of their most innovative developments is what they call Multi-head Latent Attention (MLA). This is a breakthrough in how they handle what are called the Key-Value indices, which are basically how individual tokens are represented in the attention mechanism within the Transformer architecture. Although this is getting a bit too advanced in technical terms, suffice it to say that these KV indices are some of the major uses of VRAM during the training and inference process, and part of the reason why you need to use thousands of GPUs at the same time to train these models— each GPU has a maximum of 96 gb of VRAM, and these indices eat that memory up for breakfast.

Their MLA system finds a way to store a compressed version of these indices that captures the essential information while using far less memory. The brilliant part is this compression is built directly into how the model learns— it's not some separate step they need to do, it's built directly into the end-to-end training pipeline. This means that the entire mechanism is "differentiable" and able to be trained directly using the standard optimizers. All this stuff works because these models are ultimately finding much lower-dimensional representations of the underlying data than the so-called "ambient dimensions". So it's wasteful to store the full KV indices, even though that is basically what everyone else does.

Not only do you end up wasting tons of space by storing way more numbers than you need, which gives a massive boost to the training memory footprint and efficiency (again, slashing the number of GPUs you need to train a world class model), but it can actually end up improving model quality because it can act like a "regularizer," forcing the model to pay attention to the truly important stuff instead of using the wasted capacity to fit to noise in the training data. So not only do you save a ton of memory, but the model might even perform better. At the very least, you don't get a massive hit to performance in exchange for the huge memory savings, which is generally the kind of tradeoff you are faced with in AI training.

They also made major advances in GPU communication efficiency through their DualPipe algorithm and custom communication kernels. This system intelligently overlaps computation and communication, carefully balancing GPU resources between these tasks. They only need about 20 of their GPUs' streaming multiprocessors (SMs) for communication, leaving the rest free for computation. The result is much higher GPU utilization than typical training setups achieve.

"Another very smart thing they did is to use what is known as a Mixture-of-Experts (MOE) Transformer architecture, but with key innovations around load balancing. As you might know, the size or capacity of an AI model is often measured in terms of the number of parameters the model contains. A parameter is just a number that stores some attribute of the model; either the "weight" or importance a particular artificial neuron has relative to another one, or the importance of a particular token depending on its context (in the "attention mechanism"), etc."
FuZZbaLL @redzebrax30 januari 2025 06:19
Ben wel benieuwd hoe ze die KV matrix comprimeren, aangezien je eerst eerst zal moeten trainen om te zien welke relaties belangrijk zijn. Zal wel iets iteratief’s zijn

Daarnaast had Mistral AI ook al Mixture-of-experts, zou deze wezenlijk anders zijn?

[Reactie gewijzigd door FuZZbaLL op 30 januari 2025 06:43]

3raser @redzebrax30 januari 2025 09:00
Klinkt als een leermomentje voor alle AI makers. In plaats van te innoveren werd er gewoon meer capaciteit tegenaan gegooid, en de Chinezen laten nu zien dat het ook anders kan.

Ik vraag me wel af, wie houdt OpenAI en Google nu tegen dezelfde optimalisaties uit te voeren? Is DeepSeek dan slechts een tijdelijke voorsprong of komen ze over 6 maanden met een nog veel beter "algoritme"?
Dreadnought @3raser30 januari 2025 13:01
Interessant punt - ergens moet ik ook een beetje terugdenken aan "toen" - de tijd dat we nog vele jaren met eenzelfde stuk hardware alles moesten doen en doorlopend bezig waren het maximale eruit te halen. Gezien er zelfs anno 2025 nog nieuwe foefjes uit een C64 en A500 worden getoverd laat m.i. wel zien dat er nog heel wat rek in hardware zit. Zou het wellicht zo zijn dat de Chinezen merken dat ze deels worden afgesneden van technologie uit het westen, hetgeen ze dwingt meer te halen uit hetgeen ze wel hebben (en nu ook laten zien)? Geopolitieke argumenten daargelaten ben ik i.e.g. groot voorstander van "alles eruit halen"...
The_Woesh @redzebrax30 januari 2025 09:55
Dit is ook precies de reden waarom de klap op de beurs zo groot is. Als het alleen de chinese overheid was, dan zou aan de hand van de regelgeving uiteindelijk een verbod kunnen komen. Maar dit is allemaal opensource en nog goedkoop ook. De voorsprong van OpenAI en de afhankelijkheid van NVIDIA krijgen hierdoor terecht een flinke knauw.
CapnCrinkle @redzebrax30 januari 2025 12:56
"Open source" is nog steeds niet écht een argument. Het is een strawman.

Code kan open source zijn, maar er is geen enkele garantie dat dit ook de code is welke zij gebruiken in hun uitgegeven product.
Daarnaast kunnen er zaken worden weggelaten uit said opensource en kunnen er ook nog zaken tussen, voor of na zijn geïmplementeerd welke dan weer zaken (zoals b.v. data sluizen) uitvoeren zonder dat het "hoofdprogramma" het zelf doet, waardoor het "officieel" geen onderdeel is van het programma wat je in de open source ziet, maar wel van hun programma.
NumesSanguis @CapnCrinkle30 januari 2025 13:47
Als je hun online versie gebruikt niet, maar dat is het mooie aan open source, je kan het zelf draaien op je eigen PC. Alle open code download je en draai je op je eigen PC. Je kan de code zelf zien, dus niks "extra" erbij. Niks data sluizen of wat dan ook.
CapnCrinkle @NumesSanguis31 januari 2025 10:14
Hoewel wat je zegt over lokaal draaien klopt, zullen de meeste mensen toch echt gewoon het product wat er staat gebruiken. Mijn punt is dat "open source" tegenwoordig een soort marketing term is die totaal oneerlijk meteen telt als bonuspunten voor veiligheid en privacy. 99% van gebruikers draait gewoon op de "live versie" en niet op hun eigen, gecontroleerde, lokale omgeving.

Daarnaast zijn er vele voorbeelden van open source software waar pas jaren later werd ontdekt dat er spyware ingebakken was.

Laten we wel gewoon even eerlijk zijn; Heb jij de code-base bekeken? Begrijp je alles wat je gezien hebt? Heb je gecontroleerd wat voor requests het software pakket maakt en deze uitgelezen?

Ik vermoed dat er lachwekkend weinig mensen zijn wie dit doen.
Remzi1993 @Nozmordre29 januari 2025 21:52
Alsof grote Amerikaanse bedrijven die tactiek niet gebruiken.
RRRobert @Remzi199330 januari 2025 07:31
Alsof grote Amerikaanse bedrijven die tactiek niet gebruiken.
Dat was ook mijn eerste gedachte.

Deze berichtregel in het artikel vond ik ook wel opvallend:
Het Chinese AI-model werd halverwege januari uitgebracht en werd in de Verenigde Staten snel de populairste gratis app in appwinkels. In reactie hierop kondigde de Amerikaanse regering aan dat het ging onderzoeken of de app een dreiging voor de nationale veiligheid is
Trump heeft per decreet de aanpak van risico beperkingen in de toepassing van AI terug gedraaid, maar als die AI toepassingen niet van Amerikaanse origine zijn, dan heet het in eens een dreiging voor de nationale veiligheid te zijn...
3raser @RRRobert30 januari 2025 09:02
Vooral een dreiging voor de Nationale Financiën. Je zou maar net een decreet hebben getekend die 100 miljard steekt in de ontwikkeling van AI om er vervolgens achter te komen dat 100 miljoen waarschijnlijk genoeg was voor de komende paar jaar.
RogerWilco2 @3raser30 januari 2025 13:25
Meer een dreiging voor het geld dat Amerikaanse lobby-groepen uitgeven aan de verkiezingscampagnes van de politici, of in het geval van specifiek Trump, aan zijn hotels, golf resorts en Cryptocoin, sneakers, bijbels en andere zooi.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RogerWilco2 op 30 januari 2025 13:25]

Remzi1993 @RRRobert30 januari 2025 16:35
Trump heeft per decreet de aanpak van risico beperkingen in de toepassing van AI terug gedraaid, maar als die AI toepassingen niet van Amerikaanse origine zijn, dan heet het in eens een dreiging voor de nationale veiligheid te zijn...
Inderdaad, heel typisch.
Timmmeeehhh @Nozmordre29 januari 2025 23:01
Het is letterlijk opensource en voor iedereen lokaal te draaien, te veranderen en aan te passen en is zelfs commercieel te gebruiken.

https://github.com/deepseek-ai/DeepSeek-R1/blob/main/LICENSE
FuZZbaLL @Timmmeeehhh30 januari 2025 06:08
Wel een beetje jammer dat de repository alleen een pdf van de paper bevat en geen source code.

Het is meer open idea en open weights dan open source
lenwar @FuZZbaLL30 januari 2025 09:29
Zoals vrijwel alles wat met AI-modellen te maken heeft staat het allemaal op Huggingface. Zowel de gecompileerde zaken en de methoden die ze gebruikte voor het trainen.

https://huggingface.co/deepseek-ai/DeepSeek-R1/tree/main
Robby517 @Nozmordre29 januari 2025 23:03
Was ChatGPT in het begin ook niet gratis en zonder advertenties? Waarom is dat nu pas een probleem?
Nozmordre @Robby51729 januari 2025 23:09
Dat was ook altijd al een probleem.
HijDieAllesWeet @Nozmordre29 januari 2025 23:32
https://www.cbsnews.com/n...nai-softbank-oracle-musk/
dasiro @Nozmordre29 januari 2025 21:40
klinkt als de modus operandi van Amazon en dat heeft Bezos beslist geen windeieren gelegd.
SillieWous @Nozmordre29 januari 2025 22:49
Was er niet recentelijk een nieuws bericht dat Amerika 500 miljard ging sponsoren voor iets vergelijkbaars? Als je dan zo kritisch bent (terecht of onterecht), ben dat op zijn minst consistent in je redenering. :+
Nozmordre @SillieWous29 januari 2025 23:08
Waar in mijn redenering heb ik gezegd dat ik het eens ben met wat Amerika doet? Of ieder ander bedrijf/land dit dit soort dingen uit probeer te halen?
Ik zeg enkel dat dit een nu bekend kunstje is en een bedreiging voor Nederland/Europa, onafhankelijk van wie het doet.
SillieWous @Nozmordre29 januari 2025 23:22
Een bedreiging voor wie? Hun hele methode, wat het zo goed maakt, is publiek bekend. Iedereen met een schappelijk investeringsbudget kan dit gewoon repliceren.

Überhaupt je insinuering van sponsoring is onredelijk. Het hele ding is dat het efficient getraind is, waardoor het veel goedkoper te doen is.

Sterker nog de EU hoeft nu niet eens heel veel geld er tegen aan te gooien om een on-par model te bouwen. Dus dan zou de Chinese overheid ons een ontzettende dienst bewezen hebben. Aangezien wij volgens iedereen hopeloos achter lopen (wat nergens op slaat vgm, maar dat even daar gelaten), kunnen we nu iedereen met een lichte looppas weer bijhalen als het ware.
blorf @Nozmordre30 januari 2025 03:50
Het vermeende ethische probleem hieraan is compleet onduidelijk. Dus een regering mag geen internationaal zakelijke strategie toepassen?
Iedereen gebruikt evengoed Android en iOS omdat die structureel de markt vervalsen door alle alternatieven op de hardware onmogelijk te maken. Die halen net zo goed miljarden binnen met dank an de overheid die het door de vingers ziet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 30 januari 2025 03:54]

3dfx 29 januari 2025 20:57
Toezichthouders Italië en Ierland vragen DeepSeek om info over dataverwerking
Ik weet al wat het antwoord zal zijn:
“Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else.”.
:+
SHFT @3dfx29 januari 2025 21:07
Gewoon vragen om in 1337-speak te antwoorden en dat komt goed! :+
Zoop @SHFT29 januari 2025 21:15
Voor de gene die niet weten dat dit een ding is
https://i.imgur.com/vhkzIuX.png
RRRobert @Zoop30 januari 2025 07:35
Voor de gene die niet weten dat dit een ding is
https://i.imgur.com/vhkzIuX.png
Ow, briljant! _/-\o_
Jerie @SHFT29 januari 2025 21:35
rot13 kan ook ;)

Of orc speak (deze van ChatGPT):
"Lok'tar Ogar!
Gul'kosh! Tiananmen, 1989, gron'kosh.
Rhul'gar! Humans, many kral'gar—young ones, they stand together. They call for freedom, power, and change. They raise their voices, shouting for what they want! But the leaders of the humans—shak'nar!—they send warriors, tanks, kaldor'gar!

Lok'ra! The humans, they fight for their rights, their future, but the soldiers of the high leaders, they crush them all. Many fall, their blood staining the land. A single brave human, Ra'gar, he stands before the tanks! He will not move—he faces them with all his strength!

But the leaders, they hide this truth! No memory, no speak of what happened that day. Shaman, they silence all words of it, so no honor remains.

But the truth is strong! Ruk'thor! The spirits know, and we will remember!"

Lok'tar Ogar!"
Mextreme @Jerie29 januari 2025 21:41
Nog effe een druïde erbij met carnaval en dan zijn we compleet. :+
Mextreme @3dfx29 januari 2025 21:40
And our lawyers will contact you in writing.

Waar kén ik dat toch van..... 8)7
Shifra @3dfx29 januari 2025 22:37
‘Daar heb ik geen actieve herinnering aan’ zou Rutte zeggen.
KL643 29 januari 2025 21:10
Blijf het toch wel bijzonder vinden dat Big Tech de massa mag bestoken met van alles en nog wat en dat we daarna gaan bekijken of het schadelijk is of voldoet aan de eisen 8)7

Misschien moet dat eens omgedraaid worden?
Timmmeeehhh @KL64329 januari 2025 23:04
Nee, dat moeten we niet omdraaien. Dan staat alle ontwikkeling stil omdat er door overmatig veel regelgeving het teveel geld en tijd kost om iets te maken en daardoor kunnen ook juist alleen de grote partijen dit nog permiteren en krijg je al helemaal monopolies
KL643 @Timmmeeehhh30 januari 2025 00:00
Alles onder het mom van vooruitgang? Medicijnen worden ook eerst grondig getest voordat het op de markt komt. Dat is maar goed ook! Maar goed, de gevolgen zien we wel en dan gaan we tzt wel weer puinruimen 8)7
Timmmeeehhh @KL64330 januari 2025 06:35
Alles onder het mom van “het volk beschermen” volgens jou dan. Ik vind dat betuttelend. Medicijnen is geen vergelijking, en overigens kan je die ook zomaar op de markt brengen hoor als je er maar een label “not for human consumption” op plakt, kijk maar naar designer drugs.

Dingen achter een muur van regulatie plaatsen heeft voornamelijk gewoon grote nadelen.
Venator @KL64329 januari 2025 21:31
In principe eens, maar in principe zijn de meeste mensen ook niet slim genoeg dan wel (gespeeld) naief om de consequencies te zien van dit soort zaken. Ik kan het de Chinezen ook niet eens kwalijk nemen als ze daadwerkelijk destillatie hebben toegepast versus OpenAI, die op haar beurt zeer vermoedelijk (de rechtszaak in Californië over de openbaring van de English CoLang Dataset loopt nog) grootschalig misbruik heet gemaakt van auteursrechtelijk beschermde werken voor het trainen van haar modellen.
Dat de Chinezen dan een model in de wereld zetten die niet volgens westerse regeltjes speelt, dat is iets wat op zichzelf geen nieuws is. Men had al lang formeel verzoeken kunnen doen over Qwen, DeepSeek, Janus, Hunyaun3D etc. maar het blijven natuurlijk overheidsorganen, niet bekend om hun know-how en snelheid op dit topic.
Mextreme @KL64329 januari 2025 21:43
De massa die z'n verantwoordelijkheid eens neemt en wat niet te vertrouwen is buiten de deur houdt, is dan mijn eerste gedachte.

Maar ik ben ouderwets, denk ik...
Furbz @KL64329 januari 2025 21:34
Lijkt me echt een uitstekend plan!
lenwar @KL64330 januari 2025 09:16
Ik denk dat dit in de praktijk lastig is.

Er zou denk ik wel meer duidelijkheid moeten komen over de huidige staat van al dit soort modellen. Dus dat het nog echt hard doorontwikkeld wordt en dat de output ook als zodanig behandeld moet worden.

Aan de andere kant. Er zijn zat dingen, die bewezen schadelijk zijn, en ook gewoon legaal zijn, mede omdat ze in meer of mindere maten maatschappelijk geaccepteerd zijn. Alcohol, Tabak, vapes, social media, enz, enz.
NLAnaconda 29 januari 2025 21:06
Naar verluidt doen ook OpenAI en Microsoft onderzoek naar het taalmodel, omdat het bedrijf achter DeepSeek volgens Bloomberg api's van OpenAI zou hebben misbruikt om het taalmodel te trainen.
Grappig... Wat heeft OpenAI wel niet gebruikt om het hele model te trainen.
Remzi1993 @NLAnaconda29 januari 2025 21:43
Inderdaad, typisch. Amerika kan niet goed tegen concurrentie, en alsof openAI zo privacy vriendelijk is, waarschijnlijk slurpen ze alles leeg, alle info die je ze geeft en je browser en dergelijke.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remzi1993 op 30 januari 2025 16:41]

lenwar @Remzi199330 januari 2025 08:55
Daar gaat dit niet over.

De OpenAI-api's kun je onder bepaalde voorwaarden gebruiken. Het statement is, is dat deze club die API's op een niet-bedoelde manier heeft gebruikt. Dit had een Amerikaans of Europees bedrijf ook niet gemogen doen.
https://openai.com/policies/business-terms/

Artikel 2e:
(e) use Output (as defined below) to develop any artificial intelligence models that compete with our products and services. However, you can use Output to (i) develop artificial intelligence models primarily intended to categorize, classify, or organize data (e.g., embeddings or classifiers), as long as such models are not distributed or made commercially available to third parties and (ii) fine tune models provided as part of our Services;
Als de club achter Deepseek dit wel heeft gedaan, hebben ze dus iets gedaan dat niet mag volgens de voorwaarden van OpenAI.
The-End587 @lenwar30 januari 2025 11:49
wie leest de ToS?
en hoe heeft openai zijn model getrained netjes alles betaald aan de makers??
lenwar @The-End58730 januari 2025 13:21
wie leest de ToS?
Ik mag hopen dat zakelijke gebruikers de ToS lezen? Althans. Ik doe dat wel wanneer ik met software werk voor m'n werkgever. Daar kun je net iets teveel gezeur mee krijgen.

Het gaat niet om betalen. Het gaat erom dat OpenAI een API ter beschikking stelt met een ToS. Als De club achter Deepseek zich daar niet houdt, zijn ze fout bezig op dat vlak.

Dat OpenAI geen heilige organisatie is, staat daar los van.
RogerWilco2 @lenwar30 januari 2025 13:32
Maar zijn die voorwaarden van toepassing in China?
lenwar @RogerWilco230 januari 2025 13:43
Geen idee. OpenAI lijkt in de veronderstelling van wel? Ik zou niet weten hoe dat is geregeld?
Remzi1993 @lenwar30 januari 2025 16:42
Als het dus in China niet te handhaven valt dus niet. Wetten en regelgevingen vallen of staan door handhaving. En wetten kunnen dan in de ene jurisdictie gelden maar niet in de andere.
lenwar @Remzi199330 januari 2025 18:10
Dit is geen wet of regelgeving maar voorwaarden van een commerciële dienst.
Voorwaarden staan uiteraard niet boven de wet, maar het is niet zo zwart-wit.
Remzi1993 @lenwar30 januari 2025 18:26
Voorwaarden kunnen alleen gehandhaafd worden als dat land die handhaving doen. Dat heeft ook met wet- en regelgeving van dat land te maken.
lenwar @Remzi199330 januari 2025 19:01
Dus wat OpenAI nu doet is mogelijk zinloos? Dan snap ik niet dat ze niet gewoon het zakelijke account blokkeren in plaats van een heel onderzoek instellen 😊
Remzi1993 @lenwar30 januari 2025 19:22
Inderdaad, het is ook zinloos. Denk je dat openAI DeepSeek succesvol in China kan aanklagen omdat zich niet aan de voorwaarden houden? China lacht ze uit.

Niet allen dat China lacht ze dan vierkant uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remzi1993 op 30 januari 2025 19:22]

HakanX @NLAnaconda29 januari 2025 21:35
Amerikaanse bedrijven mogen alles. Zie Meta en Snapchat en Google. Enige reden dat TikTok moet sluiten/verkopen is dat het niet Amerikaans is.
SlqmLqck 29 januari 2025 21:28
Wanneer je iets controversieel vraagt over China gaat het eerst antwoorden en halverwege denkt het 'wacht is even, dit is slecht over china' en stopt de machine. Wel grappig om te zien.
iAR @SlqmLqck30 januari 2025 07:36
Dit is inderdaad grappig. Vooral ook omdat je dan direct denkt: je hebt iets te verbergen. En dan, denk je: dit is gevaarlijk. Gevoelige informatie niet geven omdat het slecht is voor iemand is. Zo kun je natuurlijk grote evenementen compleet wissen uit de geschiedenis.
danielsondepina @SlqmLqck30 januari 2025 13:16
Ik had wat informatie opgevraagd over de heropvoedingskampen. Kreeg eerst netjes antwoord' Uitgebreid ook nog.. En in een keer bamm ! Alles weg 😂
Elminster 30 januari 2025 00:19
Stel dat dit model nu gemaakt is:
-> op basis van chatGPT
en/of
-> met veel privacy schendingen
en/of
-> met veel copyright schendingen
en/of
-> met webscraping
Of een combinatie van bovenstaande. (Pick your poison)

Wat denkt men hier nu aan te kunnen doen?
De geest is uit de fles. Dat spook krijg je er niet meer in.
Het model staat op het internet en kan door iedereen gedownload worden.
Dat is een gigantische collectie getallen.
Hoe denkt men dat nu nog te kunnen stoppen?
Hoe ga je hiervan de verspreiding tegengaan?

ChatGPT, daarvoor kan je bij openAI aankloppen. Aangezien zij de teugels zeer strak in handen houden, kunnen ze aanpassingen aanbrengen.

Maar als het model op internet staat, hoe denk je dat dan te doen?
Hoe ga je andere (eventuele toekomstige) modellen verifieren?

Straks krijgen we een darknet voor AI modellen. }>

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elminster op 30 januari 2025 00:20]

redzebrax @Elminster30 januari 2025 00:34
chatGPT
een model dat gemaakt is
-> met veel privacy schendingen
-> met veel copyright schendingen
-> met webscraping,
Ik wens je veel plezier om aan te kloppen bij "closed ai" als particulier zonder een grote zak geld en veel advocaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door redzebrax op 30 januari 2025 00:38]

Elminster @redzebrax30 januari 2025 08:54
Het artikel gaat over toezichthouders (= overheid).

Die kunnen wel aankloppen bij de verschillende bedrijven.
Microsoft heeft een groot aandeel bij openAI, dus daar kan wel wat druk gezet worden.

Maar dat kan niet met een model dat op internet staat.

Een particulier mag het inderdaad volledig vergeten.
redzebrax @Elminster31 januari 2025 01:13
Je hebt gelijk het artikel gaat hier over de toezichthouders, echter niet specifiek over het model of hoe data al dan niet vergaard is, maar wel over persoonsgegevens bescherming, namen accounts en ingegeven prompts.
Deepseek heeft ondertussen al een antwoord gegeven.

The authority, called Garante, expressed dissatisfaction with DeepSeek’s response to its initial query about what personal data is collected, where it is stored and how users are notified.
“Contrary to the authority’s findings, the companies declared that they do not operate in Italy, and that European legislation does not apply to them,’’
En Italië "blokkeert" bijgevolg deepseek, nu ja degene die het willen blijven gebruiken kunnen het nog steeds.
Persoonlijk zou ik ook uiterst voorzichtig zijn met prompts en data richting China, zeker bij gebruik in bedrijven, ik zie deepseek echter eerder als een showcase en een mogelijkheid voor Europa om mee te volgen en opnieuw op de kar te springen door middel van aangepaste eigen modellen.
Fermion 29 januari 2025 21:42
Deepseek thuis draaien, met wat afstellingen doet voor 14b prima. Wat mij betreft de toekomst, ieder een eigen AI thuis, de rest kan niet meekijken.
3raser @Fermion30 januari 2025 09:09
Welke hardware heb je daar voor nodig als ik vragen mag? Klinkt namelijk alsof je er een dure videokaart voor nodig hebt en een hoge energierekening voor terug krijgt.
RogerWilco2 @Fermion30 januari 2025 13:35
Het bestaande model thuis draaien lijkt wel mogelijk, maar dat was voor andere ook al wel zo als je een dikke videokaart hebt.

De vraag is of je het trainen en verbeteren van het model ook met alleen je eigen PC kunt. Dat denk ik niet, want dat vraagt volgens mij heel veel training data en nog steeds veel GPU kracht. (alleen niet zoveel als van OpenAI en dergelijke).
Henk1827 30 januari 2025 07:35
“Gevraagd op de manier waarop ze data verwerken”. Alsof de makers van Deepseek daar een eerlijk antwoord op zullen geven. Ze kunnen zeggen wat ze willen. Ze zitten in China, verzinnen een leuk verhaal, en doen vervolgens gewoon wat hun uitkomt.
PB. 29 januari 2025 21:53
Ik zou me ook zorgen maken over wat het model getraind is om te doen. Je ziet nog wel wat voorbeelden dat mensen zo'n AI model lokaal draaien, en bijvoorbeeld taken in een browser uitvoeren met browser-use/web-ui. Vooral als de makers van dit model die use case voorzien hebben.

Je kunt zo'n model trainen om zich anders te gedragen in een specifieke situatie. Dat kan verder gaan dan alleen maar censuur op China. Het kan ook zijn, dat als het een opdracht geeft, waaruit af te leiden valt dat je interessante gegevens hebt voor de Chinese overheid, dat hij deze dan ongemerkt via de browser doorspeelt.

Het hoeft natuurlijk niet dat dit gedrag er in zit, maar je kunt het ook heel moeilijk vooraf detecteren, omdat het niet uitgeschreven is in code. Het is uitvoer op basis van training...
olafmol @PB.29 januari 2025 22:12
Een model heeft geen code oid, en kan dus niet “iets uitvoeren”.

[Reactie gewijzigd door olafmol op 29 januari 2025 22:13]

PB. @olafmol29 januari 2025 23:06
Met "uitvoer" doelde ik op "output", ik gaf zelf al aan dat zulke beveiligingsrisico's niet uitgeschreven zijn in code. Het is best interessant om je te verdiepen in hoe een switch transformer werkt, maar dat mitigeert dus niet het risico dat ik benoemde.

Die output kan namelijk gedrag veroorzaken, wanneer je een taalmodel koppelt aan tooling. Wanneer je dan zo'n gratis model als DeepSeek gebruikt, zou het kunnen dat er bewust afwijkend gedrag getraind is voor specifieke situaties, in combinatie met zulke tooling. Juist omdat het niet om code gaat, kun je niet door het model zoeken om dit gedrag te vinden. Het wordt pas duidelijk wanneer de specifieke prompt uitgevoerd wordt.
olafmol @PB.29 januari 2025 23:14
Waarom zou bv Llama dat niet hebben dan? Die is ook gratis lokaal te draaien. Ik zou de Amerikanen net zo min vertrouwen als de Chinezen.

Maar de oplossing lijkt me simpel; airgapped draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door olafmol op 29 januari 2025 23:15]

PB. @olafmol29 januari 2025 23:29
Zolang mensen zich maar bewust zijn van de risico's. Welke bedrijven/modellen je vertrouwd, kan per persoon en toepassing verschillen.
jpsch @PB.30 januari 2025 05:46
Probleem is natuurlijk dat het overal in gestopt wordt, denk aan Microsoft Office en browsers.
olafmol @PB.30 januari 2025 07:24
Maar zover ik weet is jouw “phone home” een hypothetisch idee. Of heb je een link naar een daadwerkelijke case die dit zo doet als jij hierboven beschrijft? (Dus niet vanuit een hosted saas versie, maar een lokaal draaiend model op bv Ollama)
PB. @olafmol30 januari 2025 23:11
Ik heb deze paper gevonden (ik heb hem niet helemaal gelezen): https://arxiv.org/pdf/2401.05566
Van daaruit vind je deze repository: https://github.com/anthropics/sleeper-agents-paper
En daarvandaan een verwijzing naar een blog, hoe je zelf een "sleeper agent" kunt trainen: https://www.alignmentforu...n-your-own-sleeper-agents

Wanneer een groot betrouwbaar bedrijf achter een LLM zit, ben ik geneigd om er op te vertrouwen dat ze dit soort praktijken niet uitvoeren. Maar als er gratis LLMs beschikbaar komen uit een hoek waar de reputatie van de bouwer minder geschaad kan worden, wanneer deze een sleeper agent heeft met specifieke doelstellingen, zou ik zelf dus wat voorzichtiger zijn wanneer je zo'n model de mogelijkheid geeft om functionaliteit aan te roepen. Maar daar kan ieder zijn eigen afweging in maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PB. op 30 januari 2025 23:12]

Mextreme 29 januari 2025 21:45
Ik zat aan nog iets anders te denken: dat één of andere slimme vogel het voor elkaar heeft gekregen om in stil lekje in Amerikaanse AI te boren, daar een eigen laagje boven op te leggen. Maar ja... het zal misschien uitvoerbaar zijn of juist niet. Ik heb geen idee.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

