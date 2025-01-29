Toezichthouders Italië en Ierland vragen DeepSeek om info over dataverwerking

De Ierse Data Protection Commission en de Italiaanse Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali hebben de makers van DeepSeek om informatie gevraagd over de manier waarop de AI-app data van gebruikers verzamelt en verwerkt. Er zijn vooralsnog geen formele onderzoeken gestart.

In een blogpost laat de GPDP weten dat zij een informatieverzoek heeft ingediend bij de Chinese bedrijven Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence en Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence. De privacywaakhond zegt dat er een risico is voor de 'gegevens van miljoenen Italianen' en wil daarom weten welke gegevens DeepSeek verzamelt, wat de juridische grond daarvoor is en of deze informatie op lokale of Chinese servers opgeslagen wordt. Ook wil het orgaan weten hoe het DeepSeek-R1-taalmodel getraind is. "Als persoonsgegevens met webscraping zijn vergaard, moet verduidelijkt worden hoe geregistreerde en niet geregistreerde gebruikers over de verwerking van deze data geïnformeerd worden."

De DPC laat tegenover TechCrunch weten dat zij een vergelijkbaar informatieverzoek heeft ingediend. "De Data Protection Commission heeft DeepSeek gevraagd om informatie te verstrekken over hoe data van inwoners van Ierland verwerkt wordt." De GPDP en DPC zijn de eerste Europese privacytoezichthouders die bevestigen een informeel onderzoek naar DeepSeek te doen. De Belgische consumentenorganisatie Testaankoop diende op woensdag een klacht in bij de Gegevensbeschermingsautoriteit, zo schrijft De Morgen. Voor zover bekend heeft de Belgische toezichthouder nog geen informatieverzoek ingediend.

Het Chinese AI-model werd halverwege januari uitgebracht en werd in de Verenigde Staten snel de populairste gratis app in appwinkels. In reactie hierop kondigde de Amerikaanse regering aan dat het ging onderzoeken of de app een bedreiging vormt voor de nationale veiligheid, aldus Reuters. Naar verluidt doen ook OpenAI en Microsoft onderzoek naar het taalmodel, omdat het bedrijf achter DeepSeek volgens Bloomberg api's van OpenAI zou hebben misbruikt om het taalmodel te trainen.

Het is vooralsnog niet duidelijk of er daadwerkelijke schendingen van de AVG of andere wetten of licenties zijn geconstateerd. Ontwikkelaar Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence maakte in ieder geval zes varianten van het taalmodel opensource via GitHub. Het bedrijf, dat halverwege 2023 opgericht werd, deelde ook een onderzoekspaper met meer details over het ontwikkelproces.