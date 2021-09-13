Epic Games gaat in beroep tegen uitspraak in monopoliezaak tegen Apple

Epic heeft volkomen terecht gesteld dat de App Store een zuiver monopolie is
, in een schakel in de bedrijfstak en daar de aanklacht op gebaseerd. Vervolgens heeft de rechter doodleuk verklaard dat de markt hier de gaming markt is en niet de store markt. Ofwel niet Epic heeft hier de verkeerde aanklacht ingediend maar de rechter heeft er doodleuk zelf iets heel anders van gemaakt en heeft daar een oordeel over uitgesproken.
Kijk zelf maar:
Broadly speaking, Epic Games claimed that Apple is an antitrust monopolist over (i) Apple’s own system of distributing apps on Apple’s own devices in the App Store and (ii) Apple’s own system of collecting payments and commissions of purchases made on Apple’s own devices in the App Store. Said differently, plaintiff alleged an antitrust market of one, that is, Apple’s “monopolistic” control over its own systems relative to the App Store. Apple obviously disputed the allegations. Antitrust law protects competition and not competitors. Competition results in innovation and consumer satisfaction and is essential to the effective operation of a free market system. Antitrust jurisprudence also evaluates both market structure and behavior to determine whether an actor is using its place in the market to artificially restrain competition. Central to antitrust cases is the appropriate determination of the “relevant market.” Epic Games structured its lawsuit to argue that Apple does not compete with anyone; it is a monopoly of one. Apple, by contrast, argues that the effective area of competition is the market for all digital video games in which it and Epic Games compete heavily. In the digital video game market, Apple argues that it does not enjoy monopoly power, and therefore does not violate federal and state law. The Court disagrees with both parties’ definition of the relevant market. Ultimately, after evaluating the trial evidence, the Court finds that the relevant market here is digital mobile gaming transactions, not gaming generally and not Apple’s own internal operating systems related to the App Store. The mobile gaming market itself is a $100 billion industry. The size of this market explains Epic Games’ motive in bringing this action. Having penetrated all other video game markets, the mobile gaming market was Epic Games’ next target and it views Apple as an impediment. Further, the evidence demonstrates that most App Store revenue is generated by mobile gaming apps, not all apps. Thus, defining the market to focus on gaming apps is appropriate. Generally speaking, on a revenue basis, gaming apps account for approximately 70% of all App Store revenues. This 70% of revenue is generated by less than 10% of all App Store consumers. These gaming-app consumers are primarily making in-app purchases which is the focus of Epic Games’ claims. By contrast, over 80% of all consumer accounts generate virtually no revenue, as 80% of all apps on the App Store are free. Having defined the relevant market as digital mobile gaming transactions, the Court next evaluated Apple’s conduct in that market. Given the trial record, the Court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws. While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct. Success is not illegal. The final trial record did not include evidence of other critical factors, such as barriers to entry and conduct decreasing output or decreasing innovation in the relevant market. The Court does not find that it is impossible; only that Epic Games failed in its burden to demonstrate Apple is an illegal monopolist.
Maar dat is een markt op een ander niveau in de bedrijfstak. Stel dat boeren klagen over de onevenredige macht van monopolistische fruitgroothandel die eigendom is van een supermarkt en de rechter dan zegt: Het gaat hier over de concurrentie tussen fruit in supermarkt en de groenteboer, en daar ga ik uitspraak over doen. Gewoon bizar.
Nou en of dat de rechter hier op een heel oneigenlijke manier Apple uit de wind heeft gehouden
. Ze is compleet voorbij gelopen waar Apple voor aangeklaagd werd en heeft er eigenmachtig iets anders van gemaakt. Die twee zaken zijn gescheiden. het zijn twee verschillende niveaus in de bedrijfskolom. Maar een van de problemen is nu juist dat wanneer een bedrijf monopolist over een schakel wordt hij de andere schakels kan gaan chanteren en zo alle marge naar zich toetrekt.
Zoals Microsoft die zo een sterke positie heeft in de markt van het OS dat ze PC-fabrikanten kan chanteren met kortingen om Windows voor te installeren. In felle concurrentiestrijd hebben fabrikanten die korting gewoon nodig. Zo wordt een monopolie in een schakel gebruikt in een andere schakel om het eigen monopolie weer te versterken, en de marge in de bedrijfstak naar zich toe te trekken.
En zo kunnen developers die 30% van Apple moeilijk ontwijken als dat betekent dat Apple hun apps gaat weigeren of langdurig onderzoeken om een vergezochte technische reden. De rechter vindt dat Apple dat mag. Ofwel Apple misbruikt zijn App Store monopoly om developers allerlei dingen in de maag te splitsen die ze niet willen en die Apples monopolie nog versterken (zoals Apple Pay). Epic heeft nu wel iets bereikt omdat Apple Epic nu niet uit de store gaat weren. Dan zou de zaak verder escaleren.
Maar kleinere developers hebben hiermee niet dezelfde bescherming gekregen want zij hebben niet de diepe zakken van Epic, noch kunnen ze beroep doen op deze uitspraak als Apple hen uit de store gaat weren en daarbij andere redenen opgeeft. Dat mag gewoon van de rechter.
Na het vonnis gelezen te hebben is het alleen maar erger. Dit is geen eerlijke rechtspraak. Een rechter die niet uitspreekt over de tenlastelegging maar er zelf een andere tenlastelegging van maakt, die ze vervolgens ongegrond verklaard. Te gek voor woorden.
.
Apple maakt prachtige producten, echt waar. Maar ik wil toch nog even wijzen op de gevaarlijke kanten van Apple
.
Grote macht moet samengaan met grote verantwoordelijkheid
en de bereidheid die af te leggen aan de samenleving
