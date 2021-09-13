Epic Games gaat in beroep tegen uitspraak in monopoliezaak tegen Apple

Epic Games heeft besloten in hoger beroep te gaan in de zaak tegen Apple, waarin het draait om het mogelijke monopolistische beleid dat Apple zou voeren in de App Store. De rechter gaf Apple op de meeste punten gelijk, waaronder op het punt van monopolistisch gedrag.

Op basis van een rechtbankdocument blijkt dat Epic Games beroep heeft aangetekend bij een hogere rechtbank. Er werd eerder al gemeld dat het bedrijf achter Fortnite en de Unreal Engine van plan was in hoger beroep te gaan. Het gaat om de uitspraak zoals gedaan op vrijdag. Tim Sweeney, de ceo van Epic Games, gaf al aan dat die uitspraak niet in het belang van ontwikkelaars of consumenten is.

Uit het nieuwe rechtbankdocument vallen weinig nadere details te halen, maar waarschijnlijk zal het beroep draaien om het oordeel van de Amerikaanse rechter dat Apple geen monopolist is. De rechter oordeelde weliswaar dat Apple moet toestaan dat ontwikkelaars knoppen, links of andere middelen moet toestaan voor gamers die in-appaankopen doen, maar Apple werd niet verplicht om digitale winkels van derden te ondersteunen.

De Amerikaanse rechter kwam tot dit oordeel, omdat Epic Games volgens haar niet overtuigend heeft onderbouwd dat er sprake van een monopolie is. De rechter stelt dat de mobiele gamemarkt de relevante markt is en dat Apple 55 procent van deze markt beheerst, inclusief 'uitzonderlijk hoge winstmarges'. Dat kunnen elementen zijn om te concluderen dat er sprake is van een schending van de mededingingsregels, maar volgens de rechter was dat niet genoeg. Ze stelde dat Apple hier niet op veroordeeld kon worden, omdat het marktaandeel van Apple nog niet hoger dan 55 procent is, andere partijen ook beginnen met stappen op de mobiele gamemarkt en omdat Epic Games niet genoeg aandacht heeft besteed aan dit onderwerp.