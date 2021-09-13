Cookies op Tweakers

Epic Games gaat in beroep tegen uitspraak in monopoliezaak tegen Apple

Epic Games heeft besloten in hoger beroep te gaan in de zaak tegen Apple, waarin het draait om het mogelijke monopolistische beleid dat Apple zou voeren in de App Store. De rechter gaf Apple op de meeste punten gelijk, waaronder op het punt van monopolistisch gedrag.

Op basis van een rechtbankdocument blijkt dat Epic Games beroep heeft aangetekend bij een hogere rechtbank. Er werd eerder al gemeld dat het bedrijf achter Fortnite en de Unreal Engine van plan was in hoger beroep te gaan. Het gaat om de uitspraak zoals gedaan op vrijdag. Tim Sweeney, de ceo van Epic Games, gaf al aan dat die uitspraak niet in het belang van ontwikkelaars of consumenten is.

Uit het nieuwe rechtbankdocument vallen weinig nadere details te halen, maar waarschijnlijk zal het beroep draaien om het oordeel van de Amerikaanse rechter dat Apple geen monopolist is. De rechter oordeelde weliswaar dat Apple moet toestaan dat ontwikkelaars knoppen, links of andere middelen moet toestaan voor gamers die in-appaankopen doen, maar Apple werd niet verplicht om digitale winkels van derden te ondersteunen.

De Amerikaanse rechter kwam tot dit oordeel, omdat Epic Games volgens haar niet overtuigend heeft onderbouwd dat er sprake van een monopolie is. De rechter stelt dat de mobiele gamemarkt de relevante markt is en dat Apple 55 procent van deze markt beheerst, inclusief 'uitzonderlijk hoge winstmarges'. Dat kunnen elementen zijn om te concluderen dat er sprake is van een schending van de mededingingsregels, maar volgens de rechter was dat niet genoeg. Ze stelde dat Apple hier niet op veroordeeld kon worden, omdat het marktaandeel van Apple nog niet hoger dan 55 procent is, andere partijen ook beginnen met stappen op de mobiele gamemarkt en omdat Epic Games niet genoeg aandacht heeft besteed aan dit onderwerp.

Door Joris Jansen

Nieuwsredacteur

13-09-2021 08:38

13-09-2021 • 08:38

201 Linkedin

Rechtszaak Epic vs Apple

Waar draait het om en wat gaat er gebeuren?

Politiek en recht Apple Epic Games Rechtszaak

Reacties (201)

+1josttie
13 september 2021 08:54
Welke andere partij kan nog op deze markt stappen? Het is niet zomaar de game markt, maar de mobiele game markt. En daarin koop je eerst een toestel, waarna je gaat kijken wat er beschikbaar is en niet andersom, zoals je wellicht zou doen met een console. Het grote verschil is dat een console puur om te gamen is en je daarom ook op die manier gaat zoeken, een telefoon doet legio andere dingen en als je wellicht ingebakken bent in een ecosysteem omdat je hele sociale omgeving aan iMessage doet en dat niet beschikbaar is op andere platformen, moet je als rechter die 55% zien als een hele stevige positie, té stevig. En dat geldt niet alleen voor de game markt, wellicht kan Epic andere bedrijven erbij betrekken, wellicht wat betalingsverwerkers die ook graag bij de NFC chip willen enzo.
+1Rob Coops

@josttie13 september 2021 09:26
Het gaat er dan ook om dat de mobiele game markt als geheel "maar" voor 55% van Apple is. Dat houd dus in dat je als bedrijf makkelijk 45% van de markt kan bedienen en dat er daarom geen sprake is van een monopolie.

Het gaat hier niet om Apple hun hardware wel of niet gesloten mag houden, dat zal Epic een worst wezen. De enige aanklacht is dat Apple niet zou mogen verbieden dat je met een andere betalingsverwerker werkt dan met Apple.

En juist daar zegt de rechter dat Epic niet duidelijk genoeg heeft gemaakt waarom Apple een monopolie positie zou hebben (er zijn immers genoeg andere mobiele gaming aanbieders)
Wat de rechter dus eigenlijk lijkt te zeggen is als Epic nu eens duidelijk had gemaakt dat je nu eenmaal niet geheel vrij bent in je keuze voor een eco systeem. Bijvoorbeeld omdat je werkgever je een telefoon in handen duwt bijvoorbeeld omdat Apple apparaten niet met andere apparaten samen wensen te werken etc etc... dan hadden ze er misschien nog wat van kunnen maken maar met de huidige bewijzen kan de rechter er niets anders van maken dan geen monopolie de mobiele game markt is groot genoeg. Vandaar ook het commentaar dat Epic daar niet genoeg aandacht aan besteed heeft.

Gezien dat commentaar heb ik het gevoel dat de rechter het niet geheel oneens is met Epic maar dat ze simpel weg niet voldoende bewijs heeft gezien om in hun voordeel te beslissen. Een hoger beroep is dan ook niet meer dan logisch.
Ik gok er trouwens op dat Apple en Epic beide tot de hoogste rechter door zullen vechten omdat het voor alle twee erg belangrijk is om dit te winnen. Apple wil die 30% echt wel behouden, en Epic zou die maar wat graag in haar zak steken. Een simpele reken som leert dat zo'n 1 miljoen gebruikers * 10,- per maand al snel 3 miljoen per maand is die een van beide bedrijven aan de ander kwijt is als ze verliezen. Met een wereldwijd succes zo als Fortnight is dat vele malen meer dan slechte 1 miljoen gebruikers per maand en dus meer dan genoeg reden om door te vechten tot het bittere eind.

Uiteindelijk ben ik bang dat Apple deze strijd zal winnen en dat dit er voor zal zorgen dat vele mobiele games blijven steken op het pay to win model omdat er op die manier weinig innovatie nodig is en lekker makkelijk geld verdiend kan worden. De games zullen grafisch iets beter worden maar daar blijft het wel bij want alle andere extra moeite is een te groot risico op verlies omdat om welke reden dan ook de game niet zo groot wordt als gehoopt.

Als Apple niet wint dan denk ik dat er al snel een flink aantal nieuwe rechtszaken zullen komen van mensen die door de een of andere game bedonderd zijn en duizenden euros/dollars kwijt zijn aan een game omdat de voorwaarden niet duidelijk waren dan wel de kinderen te makkelijk even snel wat konden kopen in de game.
+1M3m30
@Rob Coops13 september 2021 11:24
Epic ofterwijl Sweeney willen ook dat ze op iOS een eigen App Store kunnen draaien... en trouwens bij iOS weet je vanaf dag 1 dat je maar 1 App Store hebt en dat moet zo blijven.
+1SirSpuitElf
@M3m3013 september 2021 12:18
Het aparte hieraan is dat Epic Game wil bepalen welke winkel er in iOS mag draaien. Laat Epic Games zelf een mobiele telefoon maken met hun eigen software. De Chinese voorgangers hebben laten zien dat je als nieuw merk nog steeds groot kan worden, ook al was dat met Android.
+1SD2000
@SirSpuitElf14 september 2021 12:54
Laat Epic Games zelf een mobiele telefoon maken met hun eigen software.
Is het geen teken dat er iets scheef zit als je als game-maker moet beginnen met eigen telefoons om je games te verkopen?
+1dycell
@M3m3013 september 2021 13:29
Niet echt, ze hadden ook al een app store op Android en dat is volledig gefaald. Ze willen het huidige appstore model om zeep helpen en hun eigen apps kunnen installeren naast de app store.
+1ArremeR
@M3m3013 september 2021 19:58
Ja, je moet niet een keuze willen hebben wat je op je eigen hardware wilt installeren. /s
+1ZpAz

@Rob Coops13 september 2021 10:03
Waarom denk je dat deze rechtszaak maar enige invloed heeft op het pay to win model? Daarnaast if any, is Apple de enige? die een dienst voor smartphone games heeft waar pay to win niet is toegestaan.
+1CamelKnight
@ZpAz13 september 2021 12:06
Deze rechtszaak heeft geen invloed op het bestaan van het pay to win model, maar wel op de manier waarop het gecontroleerd wordt.
Wat @Rob Coops zegt is dat als Apple verliest, er veel meer bedrijven naast Epic zullen zijn die hun klanten buiten de shop van Apple om laten betalen. In hun kleine lettertjes hebben ze vervolgens geniepige voorwaarden gestopt waardoor ze flink hogere bedragen kunnen afrekenen dan de klant voor ogen had.
Apple waakt daar enigszins voor door al die betalingen via hun eigen shop te laten lopen en daar valt wat voor te zeggen.
+1dycell
@CamelKnight13 september 2021 13:27
Je wordt gedowmod maar je hebt een prima punt. Apple (en Google zowel) beschermen tegen onredelijke transacties. Je kent ze wel, de wallpaper app met een abonnement van 25 euro per maand. Of die popup die vraagt om totaal iets anders dan op de achtergrond wordt uitgevoerd.

Effectief zou men nog wel regelgeving kunnen bepalen maar gezien betalingen buiten de appstore omgaan, is het niet onredelijke om te verwachten dat deze scams veel populairder gaan worden.
0CamelKnight
@dycell13 september 2021 13:54
Precies mijn punt en volgens mij ook dat van Rob.
Nou ben ik nog steeds niet happy met de monopoliepositie die Apple heeft op hun appstore. Ook Google kan er aardig wat van, al kun je daar nog sideloaden maar dat brengt weer andere risico's met zich mee.

Al met al lijkt er geen ideale oplossing voor de situatie te bestaan. Zelfs als je af zou dwingen om de financiële transacties apart te zetten in losse bedrijven, dan nog zouden die bedrijven hun orders krijgen van de moedermaatschappij. Je brengt dan hooguit een illusie van zelfstandigheid aan.

Een derde, of meer, appstorebetalingsmechanisme(s) is, gezien het marktaandeel en de macht van Google en Apple, niet realistisch.
0MASiR
@CamelKnight13 september 2021 14:39
1 App store van Apple geeft mij meer garantie op voorkomen van ongewenste zaken. Als iedere kloot een store mag openen en allerlei doorsluisconstructies maken zien gebruikers door de bomen het bos niet meer en worden ze de dupe van malware, ransomware of oplichtingspraktijken.

Zeg me als ik ongelijk heb maar een van de redenen om Apple ipv Android te kiezen is meer veiligheid.
+2Dashter
@MASiR13 september 2021 15:46
Fysieke winkels en digitale winkels die fysieke goederen verkopen tonen aan dat je ongelijk hebt.

Daar is het wel de consument z’n oordeel en verantwoordelijkheid om te kiezen uit aanbieders. Er is geen enkele reden om voor digitale content plots andere standaarden te hanteren.

Want vergis je niet, iOS heeft honderden 3rd party stores: ze heten bol.com, amazon, coolblue, takeaway,… en verkopen alles behalve apps… want dat zou plots des duivels zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dashter op 13 september 2021 16:03]

0MASiR
@Dashter13 september 2021 22:52
Ik heb nog nooit een magnetron gekocht die mijn wasmachine gijzelde.
0SD2000
@MASiR14 september 2021 12:57
En wat moest je nu kunnen kiezen tussen de gamestore van Apple en een andere? Dan ben je nog altijd vrij om 30% meer te betalen voor je veiligheid, en ander kopers kunnen een andere beslissing maken.
0MASiR
@SD200015 september 2021 01:01
die 30% gaat maar lekker op stasiware telefoons

als een ander op mijn platform crap downloadt is het voor mij ook onveiliger - weakest link .. meer ingangen = meer hack mogelijkheden
0SD2000
@MASiR15 september 2021 11:53
Onzin, apps die je niet hebt kunnen je niet hacken. Tenzij die ingangen er al waren, en dan zijn er nu ook al hackmogelijkheden.
En die zijn er.
+1MMMMMMWMM
@CamelKnight13 september 2021 14:38
Moest apple daar effectief op controleren zou je een punt hebben. Maar dat doen ze dus niet https://www.theverge.com/...rossing-kosta-eleftheriou

30% is 30% of het nu frauduleus is of niet
+1iLymion
@Rob Coops13 september 2021 09:41
Oh wees maar niet bang, ook al verliest Apple dan blijven games alsnog steken op het pay to win model.
0Terracotta
@Rob Coops13 september 2021 13:56
Het kan zijn dat Epic zijn redeneringen moet bijschaven, maar Apple probeert hier te verdedigen dat ze enerzijds zichzelf het alleenrecht tot app- en in-app verkoop voor iOS software mogen toe-eigenen, en anderzijds dat ze geen monopolie hebben. Voor mij is dat een contradictio in terminis (monopolie = alleenrecht).

Het grappige aan het verhaal is dat de rechter de argumentaties van zowel Epic (Apple is een monopolist in de gaming verkoop market) als van Apple (Mac OS is zoo onveilig), compleet met de grond gelijk maakt.
+1blackjack21
@Terracotta13 september 2021 14:36
Apple heeft toch geen monopoly op apps? Wil je geen Apple App Store gebruiken dan ga je toch naar een van de andere OS'en? Het is niet dat Apple de apps maakt of ontwikkelaars verplicht om iets uit te brengen op iOS.

Biedt Fortnite 3rd party skins aan waarbij de aanbieder zijn eigen betaalsysteem mag gebruiken? Nee? Monopolie!
0Terracotta
@blackjack2113 september 2021 19:23
Misschien wil iemand wel apps die enkel in de apple app store zitten, maar willen ze ook andere apps die aanbieders perfect kunnen maken, maar waarvan Apple niet wil dat ze op door hen ontwikkelde systemen draaien. Ze hebben een monopolie op het verkopen van apps voor iOS devices.

Als Epic een betaalsysteem en app verspreidingssysteem kan ontwikkelen dat even veilig is als dat van Apple, maar dat hen wel goedkoper uitkomt om te maken en onderhouden dan dat het hen zou kosten moesten ze het door Apple verplichte systeem gebruiken, waarom zou Epic dan verplicht moeten worden om via Apple te gaan? Is dat niet de vrije markt: mensen kunnen competing producten maken? Moet iemand echt een hele telefoon ontwikkelen als ze willen concurreren op app-niveau?

Een 3rd party skins creator gaat mijn inziens geen heel betaalsysteem op poten zetten, het zal hen zeker niet goedkoper uitkomen om het zelf te maken dan het is om Epic te betalen voor hun systeem. But fair point, ze doen het zelf ook, wil niet zeggen dat het ok is.
0WhatsappHack

@Terracotta13 september 2021 14:24
Het gaat om een monopolie op de markt natuurlijk, niet over een monopolie op je eigen winkel/grond. Iedereen heeft immers een monopolie in eigen winkel, dat is nogal logisch.
+1Terracotta
@WhatsappHack13 september 2021 19:16
Een iOS toestel zelf is geen winkel. Het is een product dat gekocht wordt, waar de nieuwe eigenaar dingen aan kan toe (laten) voegen, waar een winkel op voorgeïnstalleerd staat. Dat Apple zegt dat dat de enige winkel is waar ge apps moogt kopen is economisch voor hen logisch, als ze der mee weg kunnen komen, des te logischer.
0WhatsappHack

@Terracotta14 september 2021 01:57
Het is een product waarvan het geadverteerd wordt dat het op een bepaalde manier werkt. Een van de unieke eigenschappen en zelfs zowat dé USP waardoor veel klanten het kopen, is het gestandaardiseerde OS dat een walled garden is. Daarvoor koop je over het algemeen het product, wat uitzonderingen daargelaten. Het zou dan ook raar zijn als men dat opeens gaat ondermijnen vanwege een arbitraire interpretatie van wat een monopolie is die haaks staat op de gangbare interpretatie.
0Joostlek
@Rob Coops13 september 2021 10:31
Ik denk zelf dat dat geld wat Epic zou besparen een bijzaak is. I mean, hoe leuk zou het voor Epic zijn als jij je leuke Epic Games Store zowel op pc als mobiel hebt draaien? Voor sommige developers (Mini metro, This is the Police, andere developers die hun game ook mobiel hebben) scheelt het weer om per release te uploaden in Steam, Play store en App store (voor zover dit niet geautomatiseerd is). De userbase zullen ze waarschijnlijk weer heel aggressief over willen halen met gratis games of iets.

Leuk idee, maar de manier hoe Epic dit speelt met zijn exclusives en gratis games vind ik helemaal niks.
0catfish
@Joostlek13 september 2021 10:47
En toch vind ik het niet normaal dat Epic geen gamestore mag openen op iOS.
Naar mijn mening is dat wel degelijk monopolie misbruik.
+1speedhaste
@catfish13 september 2021 13:03
Dus jij vind het ook niet normaal dat ik geen markt kraam mag neerzetten in de Alberthein. (grote super, geen monopolie) en daar groeten en fruit in hun winkel verkoop tegen lagere tarieven, terwijl ik niet mee betaal aan het winkelpand, electra, koeling, beveiliging etc. en gebruik maak van hun naam en klanten.
0sheogorath19
@speedhaste13 september 2021 14:56
Ja maar in dit ecosysteem zijn er softwarematig maar 2 grote hoofdspelers, natuurlijk. Als je buiten de Albert Heijn je marktkraam kan opzetten prima, maar nu is bijna overal waar je loopt of grond van AH of van... uh Jumbo?(android) waar zij het doelbewust naar gemaakt hebben. Dan ligt het volgens mij ietsjes genuanceerder dan de situatie die jij schetst. Is het dan de verantwoordelijkheid van de bedrijven die door hun handelen dit aanbod aan bruikbare grond hebben beperkt dat derde partijen zaken kunnen blijven doen? Ik denk persoonlijk van wel. Of iig dat de wet hun invloed mag inperken als deze te beperkend werkt voor mogelijke concurrentie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sheogorath19 op 13 september 2021 14:57]

+1speedhaste
@sheogorath1913 september 2021 15:44
Je hebt zeker een punt, maar de consumenten en developers zijn ook mede verantwoordelijk dat het nu hoodzakelijk om 2 grote spelers gaat m.b.t. de mobiele platforms. Als BlackBerry OS, Symbian, Bada, Palm OS, WebOS en Microsoft niet door hun links gelaten werden, had je nu zeker een andere situatie kunnen hebben. Ook voor innovatie of beleid met zaken als een store/market. Er is zeker plaats voor meer spelers in de markt, maar dan moeten Devs zoals Epic niet te beroerd zijn om te ontwikkelen voor die platformen.
+1loki504
@catfish13 september 2021 12:07
Dan moet je wel een monopolie hebben. En dan is de vraag wat is monopolie. Want op mobiel algemeen hebben ze geen monopolie. Zeker als je wereldwijd mee neemt. Maar kijk je alleen naar iphone's tja dan hebben ze overduidelijk een monopolie en misbruiken ze die ook(Google ook hoor).
0ComputerGekkie
@Rob Coops13 september 2021 09:53
In de uitspraak van vrijdag was het toch al zo dat de rechter Epic gelijk geeft over het feit dat een andere betalingsprovider toegestaan moet worden? Ze zijn alleen niet in het gelijk gestelt voor de rest. Uit de uitspraak blijkt dat er op zich niks mis is met die 30%, ook al is die meer dan kostendekkend.
0loki504
@ComputerGekkie13 september 2021 12:03
Maar je mag dan alleen linken. Niet in verwerken. Linken is niets gebruikers vriendelijk.
0Scriptkid
@Rob Coops13 september 2021 12:00
Let wel op dat epic eigelijk al aan het winnen is ook al verliezen ze deze rechtzaak,

De aandacht is nl al getrokken en je ziet nu dat landen ook vragen beginnen te stellen en onderzoeken installen naar de fairness van de appstore.

Daarnaast zie je dat door de aandacht steeds meer andere bedrijven ook olie op het vuur gooien door hun visie te geven in het voordeel voor epic waar politici dat ook weer oppakken en vragen gaan stellen.
0Elefant
@Rob Coops13 september 2021 11:14
Epic heeft volkomen terecht gesteld dat de App Store een zuiver monopolie is, in een schakel in de bedrijfstak en daar de aanklacht op gebaseerd. Vervolgens heeft de rechter doodleuk verklaard dat de markt hier de gaming markt is en niet de store markt. Ofwel niet Epic heeft hier de verkeerde aanklacht ingediend maar de rechter heeft er doodleuk zelf iets heel anders van gemaakt en heeft daar een oordeel over uitgesproken.

Kijk zelf maar:
Broadly speaking, Epic Games claimed that Apple is an antitrust monopolist over (i) Apple’s own system of distributing apps on Apple’s own devices in the App Store and (ii) Apple’s own system of collecting payments and commissions of purchases made on Apple’s own devices in the App Store. Said differently, plaintiff alleged an antitrust market of one, that is, Apple’s “monopolistic” control over its own systems relative to the App Store. Apple obviously disputed the allegations. Antitrust law protects competition and not competitors. Competition results in innovation and consumer satisfaction and is essential to the effective operation of a free market system. Antitrust jurisprudence also evaluates both market structure and behavior to determine whether an actor is using its place in the market to artificially restrain competition. Central to antitrust cases is the appropriate determination of the “relevant market.” Epic Games structured its lawsuit to argue that Apple does not compete with anyone; it is a monopoly of one. Apple, by contrast, argues that the effective area of competition is the market for all digital video games in which it and Epic Games compete heavily. In the digital video game market, Apple argues that it does not enjoy monopoly power, and therefore does not violate federal and state law. The Court disagrees with both parties’ definition of the relevant market. Ultimately, after evaluating the trial evidence, the Court finds that the relevant market here is digital mobile gaming transactions, not gaming generally and not Apple’s own internal operating systems related to the App Store. The mobile gaming market itself is a $100 billion industry. The size of this market explains Epic Games’ motive in bringing this action. Having penetrated all other video game markets, the mobile gaming market was Epic Games’ next target and it views Apple as an impediment. Further, the evidence demonstrates that most App Store revenue is generated by mobile gaming apps, not all apps. Thus, defining the market to focus on gaming apps is appropriate. Generally speaking, on a revenue basis, gaming apps account for approximately 70% of all App Store revenues. This 70% of revenue is generated by less than 10% of all App Store consumers. These gaming-app consumers are primarily making in-app purchases which is the focus of Epic Games’ claims. By contrast, over 80% of all consumer accounts generate virtually no revenue, as 80% of all apps on the App Store are free. Having defined the relevant market as digital mobile gaming transactions, the Court next evaluated Apple’s conduct in that market. Given the trial record, the Court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws. While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct. Success is not illegal. The final trial record did not include evidence of other critical factors, such as barriers to entry and conduct decreasing output or decreasing innovation in the relevant market. The Court does not find that it is impossible; only that Epic Games failed in its burden to demonstrate Apple is an illegal monopolist.
Maar dat is een markt op een ander niveau in de bedrijfstak. Stel dat boeren klagen over de onevenredige macht van monopolistische fruitgroothandel die eigendom is van een supermarkt en de rechter dan zegt: Het gaat hier over de concurrentie tussen fruit in supermarkt en de groenteboer, en daar ga ik uitspraak over doen. Gewoon bizar.

Nou en of dat de rechter hier op een heel oneigenlijke manier Apple uit de wind heeft gehouden. Ze is compleet voorbij gelopen waar Apple voor aangeklaagd werd en heeft er eigenmachtig iets anders van gemaakt. Die twee zaken zijn gescheiden. het zijn twee verschillende niveaus in de bedrijfskolom. Maar een van de problemen is nu juist dat wanneer een bedrijf monopolist over een schakel wordt hij de andere schakels kan gaan chanteren en zo alle marge naar zich toetrekt.

Zoals Microsoft die zo een sterke positie heeft in de markt van het OS dat ze PC-fabrikanten kan chanteren met kortingen om Windows voor te installeren. In felle concurrentiestrijd hebben fabrikanten die korting gewoon nodig. Zo wordt een monopolie in een schakel gebruikt in een andere schakel om het eigen monopolie weer te versterken, en de marge in de bedrijfstak naar zich toe te trekken.

En zo kunnen developers die 30% van Apple moeilijk ontwijken als dat betekent dat Apple hun apps gaat weigeren of langdurig onderzoeken om een vergezochte technische reden. De rechter vindt dat Apple dat mag. Ofwel Apple misbruikt zijn App Store monopoly om developers allerlei dingen in de maag te splitsen die ze niet willen en die Apples monopolie nog versterken (zoals Apple Pay). Epic heeft nu wel iets bereikt omdat Apple Epic nu niet uit de store gaat weren. Dan zou de zaak verder escaleren.

Maar kleinere developers hebben hiermee niet dezelfde bescherming gekregen want zij hebben niet de diepe zakken van Epic, noch kunnen ze beroep doen op deze uitspraak als Apple hen uit de store gaat weren en daarbij andere redenen opgeeft. Dat mag gewoon van de rechter.

Na het vonnis gelezen te hebben is het alleen maar erger. Dit is geen eerlijke rechtspraak. Een rechter die niet uitspreekt over de tenlastelegging maar er zelf een andere tenlastelegging van maakt, die ze vervolgens ongegrond verklaard. Te gek voor woorden..

Apple maakt prachtige producten, echt waar. Maar ik wil toch nog even wijzen op de gevaarlijke kanten van Apple.

Grote macht moet samengaan met grote verantwoordelijkheid
en de bereidheid die af te leggen aan de samenleving

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 13 september 2021 22:48]

+1klakkie.57th
@Elefant13 september 2021 14:19
"Grote macht moet samengaan met grote verantwoordelijkheid
en de bereidheid die af te leggen aan de samenleving"

Stel dat we het nu nog hadden over een bedrijf dat een uniek medicijn heeft tegen kanker , dan zou je uitspraak misschien nog enigszins opgaan, maar applicaties, spelletjes op een mobiel device ... nee echt niet hoor.

Je doet een marktonderzoek en zo bepaal je de prijsvork voor je applicatie, die 30% of zelf 75% is irrelevant want dat wist je op voorhand toen je hebt bepaald wat de marge is die je nodig hebt om je product rendabel te verkopen.

EPIC wil gewoon meer verdienen, daar is niets verkeerd mee, maar het is ook niet meer dan dat.
Dus dat ze die gespeelde verontwaardiging maar laten voor wat het is.
0M3m30
@Elefant13 september 2021 11:27
Dat heeft zij NIET gedaan.. Epic is zelf te ver gegaan... Zij gingen EXPRES het contract schenden.
Dan sta je al 1-0 achter omdat een contract, zeker in de States heilig is.
+1nalufrank
@josttie13 september 2021 09:10
Dit kon wel eens het begin zijn van hetgeen wat op de console markt speelt, exclusives. :+
+1Waah
@nalufrank13 september 2021 09:23
Er zijn al exclusives op Apple. En zelfs binnen Apple zijn die er met Apple Arcade. Spellen die niet los te koop zijn, maar enkel via het Apple Arcade abonnement.
0M3m30
@Waah13 september 2021 11:28
Alsof Tim Sweeney niet aan exclusives doet..
+2Waah
@M3m3013 september 2021 11:45
Absoluut. Maar dat is mijn punt niet 8)7

Tim sweeney heeft (thank god!) geen monopolie of duopolische positie namelijk:
Steam, Epic, Microsoft store, Uplay, GOG and the list goes on.... En als je developer bent kan je op meerdere platformen terecht, of het gewoon te koop aanbieden op je eigen website. Of..... De rechten verkopen aan één partij (exclusive). Dat kan ook.

Bij Apple heb je één keuze: de app store. Linken naar je eigen site mag niet, eigen betaalmogelijkheden mag niet (apple pay) en zelf aanbieden van je app mag óók niet. Met een marktaandeel van meer dan 50% in de USA, met als enige concurrent Google kom je dus al op een duopolie uit.

En binnen het Apple ecosysteem heb je dus wel een monopolie te pakken....

Microsoft is altijd verweten, en terecht aangepakt, op de browser. En zónder ingrijpen was de kans groot geweest dat we allemaal nog op Internet Explorer zaten, de vooruitgang op internet bepaald werd door Microsoft en we nog niet eens HTML5 hadden... Want een monopolist wil niet innoveren.

Exclusives zijn het probleem niet. Het is de combinatie met een zeer groot marktaandeel en monopolistische acties die (zeer) nadelig zijn voor de consument. Het remt vooruitgang (niemand kan een betere app store maken), het remt concurrentie op prijs (30% aub, op elke aankoop, elk abbonement, ongeacht hoeveel werk het is) en Apple bepaald wat goed en fout is (geen XXX content bijvoorbeeld, want naakt = evil).

Een monopolie of duopolie hoeft niet slecht te zijn... Maar zal het eigenlijk altijd wel worden. Er zijn maar weinig tot geen monopolies waarbij het in het voordeel was van de consument....

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waah op 13 september 2021 11:47]

0M3m30
@Waah13 september 2021 11:55
Apple was allang van plan om toe te staan dat je voortaan mocht melden dat het via je eigen site goedkoper zou zijn bijvoorbeeld.
Dat er maar 1 concurrent is.. komt mede door diezelfde grote jongens.. die wilden geen apps maken voor windows mobile waardoor windows mobile geen gebruikers/users kreeg... en MS maar ging stoppen met windows mobile.
+2Waah
@M3m3013 september 2021 12:05
Apple staat dat enkel toe zodat er minder druk op ze is.... Zodat mensen ze gaan verdedigen (zoals jij nu dus ook doet).

Als er geen rechtzaak was, dan had Apple dat zeker niet aangepast in hun regels.

Wat betreft Windows Mobile: daar vind ik ook dat men strenger had mogen optreden tegen Google. Geen YouTube app maken, doet Microsoft het zelf dan mag het opeens niet.... Om vervolgens met een webschil van de site aan te komen. Dat is gewoon uit de markt drukken van een 3e partij. En dat mag IMHO gewoon bestraft.
+1Scriptkid
@M3m3013 september 2021 12:05
probleem is alleen blijkbaar dat je zelfs via je eigen betaal systeem nogsteeds 30% daarvan aan apple moet afdragen , of te wel je eigen betaal systeem hosten is alleen maar je eigen kosten op drijven.
+1_Dune_
@Scriptkid13 september 2021 12:41
Die 30% kan niet als argument genomen worden, deze is namelijk marktconform andere partijen (Google, Microsoft, Sony en zelfs EPIC en bij de laatste is het percentage zelfs nog hoger geweest) nemen vergelijkbare percentages. Waarom dit er steeds weer erbij gehaald wordt en alleen richting Apple snap ik niet.
+2Scriptkid
@_Dune_13 september 2021 13:04
30% doet het er niet toe in mijn opmerking,

alleen dat je de kosten van apple nog steeds moet betalen ook al bouw je een eigen pay front / distributie,

dus het hosten van je eigen pay front /distributie heeft dan geen nut. Dat is waar het hier nu in essentie om gaat.

je moet een limo huren om van A naar B te gaan terwijl je ook met je eigen auto kon echter mag dat niet van apple of het mag wel als je de kosten van de limo maar betaald.
0Cerberus_tm
@_Dune_13 september 2021 19:32
Ik zou zeggen: dat is wel een probleem, en zoals jij zegt moeten die andere bedrijven ook daarom aangepakt worden. Zo'n hoge winstmarge is namelijk 100% een teken van oligopolie en/of van monopolie op een deelmarkt. Anders kunnen zulke marges namelijk niet bestaan.
0_Dune_
@Cerberus_tm13 september 2021 22:10
Er zijn genoeg productie producten waar winstmarges nog velemalen hoger liggen, dat is absoluut geen enkel argument. Als het hier nu om twee groten zou gaan, maar dat is niet het geval. Zoals gezegd de 30% is gewoon marktconform.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Dune_ op 14 september 2021 10:34]

0Cerberus_tm
@_Dune_14 september 2021 06:58
Ik weet niet wat je bedoelt met "productie", maar die andere bedrijven die zo veel winst maken opereren dan ook niet in een gezonde markt. Met goede concurrentie kan er q.q. niet zo'n hoge winstmarge zijn.
0josttie
@_Dune_13 september 2021 19:47
Omdat je met apple geen enkele andere keuze hebt dan de app store, daarom dus.
0_Dune_
@josttie13 september 2021 22:09
Als je naar de autoriteiten in Nederland kijkt zijn ze het niet met je eens. Hier in de regio heb je geen enkele andere keuze dan Ziggo als kabelprovider te nemen, aangezien de toegang tot de kabel pot dicht zit. De overheid zegt echter, nee, je hebt alternatieven zoals Glasvezel of ADSL, echter als er geen glasvezel is ben je aangewezen op een minder product als ADSL. Er is meer dan alleen Apple, je kunt ook voor een Android toestel gaan. Je hebt dan meer keuze uit fabrikanten en andere mogelijkheden.
+1M3m30
@Scriptkid13 september 2021 12:08
Nee, je mag dan die 30% commissie kosten volledig omzeilen.
0CharlesND
@M3m3013 september 2021 13:13
Nee, je mag dan die 30% commissie kosten volledig omzeilen.
Hoe kom je daar bij? Als je voor iOS programma's wil maken zal je gebruik moeten maken van API's en andere door Apple gepatenteerde software en daar mag Apple uiteraard gewoon een fee voor vragen. Nu gaat dat verlenen van toestemming voor het gebruik van die software en het betalen daarvoor automatisch doordat je via een contract afspreekt van Apple's betaalsysteem gebruik te maken.

Zelfs als Epic toestemming krijgt om een eigen betaalsysteem in te voeren zal ze toch echt met Apple eerst een contract moeten sluiten om gebruik te mogen maken van de software die Apple heeft ontwikkeld om überhaupt programma's voor iOS te kunnen schrijven. En daarin kan Apple gewoon weer commissie eisen.

Tenzij Tim Cook natuurlijk vindt dat Apple miljarden in research, softwareontwikkeling, internetinfrastructuur en marketing moet steken om Epic gratis van een mooi platform voor z'n games te voorzien. Maar dat vinden zijn bazen, de aandeelhouders, vast weer geen goed idee.
+2Cerberus_tm
@CharlesND14 september 2021 07:01
Ach, kom, miljarden? Dat is typisch zo'n sprookje in het leven geroepen door een grote multinational met 'communicatie'-afdelingen. Volgens de eigen documenten heeft Apple 500 man op de App Store zitten. Dat is een schijntje voor Apple.
0SD2000
@Cerberus_tm14 september 2021 13:35
Plus dat de Appstore ook gewoon een verkoopargument is voor de iPhone, die kosten zitten ook al minstens deels in die verkoop verwerkt.
0nalufrank
@Waah13 september 2021 09:34
Oh wauw, dat wist ik niet! Zijn die daar dan echt uitgebracht als deal dat ze niet elders (ander platform) beschikbaar mogen zijn?
0bzzzt

@nalufrank13 september 2021 09:37
Er staan daar een aantal spellen die nog niet elders uitgebracht zijn. Sommige zijn later alsnog uitgebracht op andere platforms (Sky was een Apple Arcade exclusive en nu ook op de Switch en Android te spelen).
0Waah
@nalufrank13 september 2021 09:39
Voor écht Apple-exclusives dat durf ik niet hard te zeggen. Maar ik weet wel voor Apple Arcade dat er apps zijn die énkel via dat abonnement te koop zijn. En dus niet in de app-store.

Maar die game is wel via android te koop dacht ik
0ashwin911
@nalufrank13 september 2021 10:21
Volgens mij doet Apple aan timed exclusives.
+1Ultimus XI
@nalufrank13 september 2021 09:31
Exclusives spelen toch ook op de PC-markt? Of kun je bijv. Half-Life: Alyx ook op een ander platform spelen dan op Steam?
+1iLymion
@Ultimus XI13 september 2021 09:42
Of Spiderman op een PC ipv PS4, of toekomstige Bethesda games op iets anders dan Microsoft?

Het is alleen erg als Apple het doet! /s
0veltnet
@iLymion14 september 2021 14:47
Het is niet minder erg als Apple het doet.
0Ciller181
@Ultimus XI13 september 2021 10:10
Edit: comment-volgorde door elkaar gehaald en daardoor dingen verkeerd begrepen, excuus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ciller181 op 13 september 2021 14:37]

+1Ultimus XI
@Ciller18113 september 2021 10:22
Apple Arcade smeriger? Je kiest er bewust voor. Hetzelfde geldt voor GamePass bijvoorbeeld. Ik bedoel, ik ben er ook geen fan van, ik 'bezit' games liever zonder dat ik bang hoef te zijn dat een game verdwijnt van de service en dat ik moet blijven betalen, maar het is een bewuste keuze.

Plus, je moet toch echt wel een PC bezitten om gebruik te kunnen maken van Steam en liefst ook nog een met een beetje videokaart. Er zijn steeds meer mensen (voor mijn gevoel) die tegenwoordig genoeg hebben aan een mobiel en / of tablet.

Daarbij komt ook nog dat de systeemeisen van de game aangeven dat je Windows 10 nodig hebt. Kortom, op een Macbook of Linux PC werkt het ook niet, tenzij je dual boot en dus een extra OS koopt.

Je koopt dus geen 'console', maar wel een 'apparaat' / PC of OS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ultimus XI op 13 september 2021 10:24]

+1M3m30
@Ciller18113 september 2021 11:38
Smeriger?
Waarom dat? Omdat een iPhone 800+ EUR is?
Slaat werkelijk waar NERGENS op.
Als je alle soorten games inclusief de exclusives wilt spelen ben je;
switch 309,01
PS5: 399,99
zonder lade: 499,99
xbox x: 499,-
dus opgeteld ben je;
309,01+ 499 + 499 = 1307,01 EUR kwijt voor alle 3 de consoles...
+1monojack
@Ciller18113 september 2021 11:46
Dat is niet hoe Apple Arcade werkt. Je betaalt 5 euro en je kan games spelen zonder in-app purchases. Sommige games hebben hetzelfde spelprincipe als pay to win games maar alles blijft gratis. Je betaalt dus 5euro per maand en dat is al. Niks smerig aan.
0RVervuurt
@nalufrank13 september 2021 09:24
Dat gebeurt nu ook al hoor. Volgens mij zijn best veel van de Apple Arcade-spellen (tijdelijk) exclusief.
0Bas Boss
@josttie13 september 2021 17:45
Het is gewoon tijd voor goede platform wetgeving. Ios heeft geen monopolie maar op ios is er wel sprake van een monopolie. Het is eigenlijk een combinatie van koppelverkoop en een monopolie. De huidige marktregels houden daar onvoldoende rekening mee.
+1XElDiablo690
13 september 2021 08:45
Tsja, voor Epic is het ook geen overwinning als Apple besluit ze nog steeds niet tot de app store toe te laten. Epic voert wat dat betreft natuurlijk geen zaak voor de buitenwereld...
+1Keypunchie

@XElDiablo69013 september 2021 08:55
Zeker als ze geen monopolist zijn, dan mag Apple zijn eigen zakelijke partners uitzoeken.

Epic heeft zich keihard verkeken op de zaak en heeft Apple een eerste overwinning gegeven waar in Cupertino vast wel een flesje voor geopend is.

De rechter heeft nu in eerste instantie vastgesteld wat “de markt” is en die is (niet geheel onverwacht): alle mobiele apps.

Het kan nog alle kanten op, maar dit is wel een basis die Apple vertrouwen zal geven voor toekomstige zaken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 13 september 2021 08:57]

+1jbdeiman
@Keypunchie13 september 2021 09:16
Apple heeft wel degelijk ook verloren hoor:
Apps (bijvoorbeeld spotify) mogen (mochten voor deze uitspraak) niet met links adverteren in de eigen App waarmee je naar de website wordt geleid om via daar een abonnement af te sluiten. Dit was voorheen door Apple niet toegestaan, actief adverteren met andere opties om (bijvoorbeeld) abonnementen of in App aankopen te doen. Dat mag nu gelukkig wel.

Door bijvoorbeeld app inkopen aan te bieden via de website van Fortnite, dus buiten de game, kan men ook buiten de App store om "In app" aankopen aanbieden en mogen ze ermee adverteren. Er is niets wat Epic bijvoorbeeld tegenhoudt (behalve wellicht gebruikersgemak) om een alternatieve link bij App aankopen te zetten op een Apple Device die je naar de website leid.
In hoeverre er dus een fles champagne opengaat vraag ik me dus ook af, want dit kan Apple ook best wel wat omzet verlies geven, wanneer veel (grote, want grote inkomsten) partijen hier gebruik van maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jbdeiman op 13 september 2021 09:20]

+1M3m30
@jbdeiman13 september 2021 11:44
Apple was al van plan die regel aan te passen.. nog voordat de uitspraak er was.
0Yucko
@M3m3013 september 2021 12:00
ja maar alleen voor bepaalde type apps, niet voor alle ;)
0M3m30
@Yucko13 september 2021 12:07
Je weet dat Apple alles voorzichtig aanpakt.. dus stap voor stap.. en ik kan als Apple gebruiker best met deze uitspraak leven.
Want iOS blijft een gesloten systeem, wil je een open systeem.. dan moet je kiezen voor android... dus voor ieder is er keuze.
0Scriptkid
@M3m3013 september 2021 13:09
want closed system met meerdere stores kan niet 8)7 8)7 8)7 8)7 8)7

Windows is ook closed source maar je kan gewoon steam gebruiken.

Waarom dan geen steam op een apple device
0M3m30
@Scriptkid13 september 2021 20:11
een computer is geen telefoon...
0Scriptkid
@M3m3013 september 2021 20:31
hoezo je kunt met bijde bellen,

bijde hebben een processor en gpu en kunnen het zelfde, sterker nog bijde draaien zelfde OS , Linux, windows, BSD allen beschikbaar voor bijde.

en al kijk je alleen naar apple waarom zou je dan geen steam store kunnen gebruiken op apple het is geen technische limitatie , de stores ondersteunen al meerdere osen en als developer kun je de diverse builds uploaden voor elk os. IOS is just a nother OS . Maar het probleem is apple zijn gouden appeltje niet vrij wil geven want dan gaat ineens het infra landschap nog maar de helft opleveren omdat andere het goedkoper en beter kunnen leveren.
0M3m30
@Scriptkid13 september 2021 21:44
De Apple users willen ook geen aparte stores, want we zien al wat er dan gebeurd.. kijk maar naar windows/computer landschap.. moet je tig launchers installeren om game x te kunnen spelen.
Video streaming diensten idem dito... het maakt het duurder en onoverzichtelijker.
0Scriptkid
@M3m3013 september 2021 22:25
sinds wanneer maakt concurentie iets duurder,

klaag je nu als apple user dat je graag meer geld uitgeeft om een monopolie in stand te houden en tegelijk zeg je dat het duurder worden een probleem is 8)7
0veltnet
@M3m3014 september 2021 14:34
een computer is geen telefoon...
een telefoon is wel een computer

[Reactie gewijzigd door veltnet op 14 september 2021 14:34]

+1Countess
@Keypunchie13 september 2021 09:54
waar in Cupertino vast wel een flesje voor geopend is.
Ha, nee dat is het zeer zeker niet!
Het moeten toestaan van links naar externe betaalde diensten kan een enorm gat gaan slaan in apples app-store begroting. En die belachelijke 30% commissie van ze gaat zo ook nog eens veel voelbaarder worden voor hun klanten, aangezien ze straks ook de prijzen kunnen zien zonder die 30%. Iets dat apple hiervoor expliciet verbood.
Prijzen in de app store mochten niet hoger zijn als elders, ondanks die 30% extra... en het feit dat ze dat konden afdwingen, buiten hun eigen eco-systeem dus, bewijst eigenlijk al dat ze WEL een monopoly zijn. de EU en Nederlandse wetgeving noemt het 'misbruik maken van een dominante marktpositie'. En je kan er gewoon niet omheen dat dat hier het geval is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Countess op 13 september 2021 10:05]

0AppleFan2007
@Countess13 september 2021 17:35
Ik ben oprecht benieuwd hoeveel gebruikers het zien zitten om voor een paar cent minder een transactie te verrichten via een andere methode.
Je hebt enerzijds de makkelijke oplossing van Apple waar je door 2x op de aan/uit knop of door Touch ID een betaling kan verrichten en anderzijds heb je de moeilijke manier via de site waar je eerst weer alle gegevens gaat moeten invullen.
Verder is die 30% ook al verminderd voor ontwikkelaars die per jaar niet meer dan een bepaald bedrag verdienen.
Een groot deel van de ontwikkelaars krijgt dus een verlaging naar 15%.
0Countess
@AppleFan200713 september 2021 19:00
Verder is die 30% ook al verminderd voor ontwikkelaars die per jaar niet meer dan een bepaald bedrag verdienen.
Een groot deel van de ontwikkelaars krijgt dus een verlaging naar 15%.
Dus nu ineens kan dat wel... goh, wat toevallig!

En owja dat vertegenwoordig nog geen 7% van hun app-store omzet.
Ik ben oprecht benieuwd hoeveel gebruikers het zien zitten om voor een paar cent minder een transactie te verrichten via een andere methode.
Dat kan me eerlijk gezegd heel weinig schelen (mensen met apple-stockholm syndroom moeten dat lekker zelf weten), ik ben veel geïnteresseerde wat het de andere kant op betekend:

Kunnen bijvoorbeeld abbonement-diensten buiten apple om nu goedkoper worden omdat ze niet langer het bedrag op alle platformen gelijk moeten houden van apple, ook al moeten ze bij apple 30% afdragen en op andere niet, of veel minder.

Tot 2018 kosten spotify premium op de iphone app 13 euro per maand, terwijl het elders 10 euro was. Dat was echter tegen apples voorwaarde dus kon je vanaf 2019 helemaal geen Spotify meer afsluiten via de app. alleen via de website... waar de app vervolgens niet naar mocht refereren.

Spotify is groot en bekend genoeg om daar mee weg te komen. Heel veel kleinere developers zijn dat niet, en die zijn dan, om het bedrag overal gelijk te houden, of gedwongen meer te vragen aan alle andere klanten, of 30% verlies te slikken van apple klanten.

Beide is slecht voor iedereen die niet apple is. En dat apple dat wel kan afdwingen lijkt me meer als voldoende bewijs van misbruik van dominante marktpositie (monopoly misbruik in de volksmond).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Countess op 13 september 2021 19:03]

0AppleFan2007
@Countess13 september 2021 19:59
Waarom ze nu wel 15% moeten afstaan kan ik geen antwoord op geven. Door de druk zullen ze beseft hebben dat het iets te hoog was die 30%.
Het is toch al goed voor de kleinere ontwikkelaars.

Niet alleen de met Apple-Stockholm syndroom zullen bij Apple kopen. De gemiddelde gebruiker wil zo een fijn mogelijke ervaring dus is momenteel nog steeds de betaalmethode van Apple het beste.

Ook denk ik niet dat de kleinere ontwikkelaars vies zijn van gelijke prijzen. Dat wil dus ook zeggen dat ze iets meer marge hebben op de inkomsten buiten de App Store. Dat is uiteraard voor hen mooi meegenomen.
Maar of ze dan nu wel lagere prijzen mogen aanrekenen weet ik niet. Dat zal de toekomst wel uitwijzen.

Ik zou niet meteen zeggen dat ze een monopolie hebben. Mochten ze als enigste een OS hebben met alleen de App Store dan wel. Maar of ze nu wel of niet een monopoly hebben heeft te maken met verschillende wetten waar ik het verstand niet van heb dus wacht ik wel op de uitspraken van de rechters en resultaten van onderzoeken.
0Terracotta
@AppleFan200713 september 2021 19:29
voor 2 cent gaan ze het misschien niet doen, voor een Fortnite, Netflix, Amazon, Spotify etc, basically alle maandelijkse betaalservices scheelt het uiteindelijk wel.

PS, op android is het wel perfect mogelijk om via een niet-google betaalsysteem gemakelijk iets aan te kopen, tenzij Apple actief moeite doet om dingen eenvoudig te ontwikkelen, zie ik niet in waarom een Epic of een bankenconcern geen eenvoudig betaalsysteem kan maken. Die dingen bestaan volgens mij zelfs al.
0AppleFan2007
@Terracotta13 september 2021 19:45
Zo een betaalsystemen bestaan inderdaad al, denk maar aan PayConic en iDeal. Ma zo eenvoudig als bij Apple zijn ze nog niet.
Nu wordt je eerst nog doorgestuurd naar app en codes ingeven waarna je weer wordt teruggestuurd. Maar misschien laat Apple ze wel zo een systemen later integreren in de App Store.
0bluefish007
@Keypunchie13 september 2021 11:49
Je hoeft alleen maar naar de koers van AAPL te kijken om te zien dat hier zeker geen champagne voor is opengetrokken. Vrijdag gesloten op -3,44% na geopend te zijn op +0,50%. M.a.w. de aandeelhouders/beleggers (belangrijkste stakeholder voor Apple) beoordelen dit wel degelijk als een verlies.
0WhatsappHack

@bluefish00713 september 2021 14:15
Dat is peanuts. Na de persconferentie deze week zal het waarschijnlijk harder zaken en dan over een paar weken weer de lift ingaan. Het hard tienduizend keer harder gezakt als Apple gedwongen zou worden om heel iOS kapot te maken met het toestaan van alternatieve stores en direct IAP.
0bluefish007
@WhatsappHack13 september 2021 17:17
Wat voor de een 84 miljard $ is, is voor de ander peanuts.
0WhatsappHack

@bluefish00714 september 2021 01:58
Mja kijk ik denk dat al die techbedrijven belachelijk overgevalueerd zijn, maar 3% vlak voor een product launch is echt serieus peanuts voor het aandeel Apple. Ik heb het geld zelf helaas niet op m'n bankrekening staan, maar op hun schaal is het als een druppel urine op een brandend toilet. Of zoiets.
0Terracotta
@Keypunchie13 september 2021 14:03
De rechter heeft zowat alle redeneringen van Apple ook omver gesmeten. Ze heeft die van Epic ook niet allemaal gevolgd, maar Apple zal echt niet content zijn met deze uitspraak.
+1jmxd
@XElDiablo69013 september 2021 08:47
Deze rechtzaak gaat niet over de toegang van Epic tot de App Store
0dashorst248
@jmxd13 september 2021 11:02
Ehm jawel: vorig jaar heeft de rechter in deze zaak verboden dat Apple Epic's volledige account, inclusief Unreal engine zou verwijderen omdat dit op dat moment grotere schade zou aanbrengen terwijl bijv. nog geen duidelijkheid was of Epic contractbreuk had gepleegd (op basis waarvan de verwijdering gerechtvaardigd zou zijn).

In de definitieve uitspraak van deze rechtszaak vorige week is dat verbod dus opgeheven en mag Apple wederom besluiten om alle Epic accounts te weren uit de App Store vanwege de contractbreuk (die nu bewezen is).
(2) a declaration that (i) Apple’s termination of the DPLA and the related agreements between Epic Games and Apple was valid, lawful, and enforceable, and (ii) Apple has the contractual right to terminate its DPLA with any or all of Epic Games’ wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other entities under Epic Games’ control at any time and at Apple’s sole discretion.
01973booterror
@Synstress13 september 2021 09:44
Uit de rechtbank stukken in deze zaak kwam al naar voren dat de opbrengsten vanuit de iOS versie minimaal waren ten opzichte van consoles en PC.
De populariteit van Fortnite was al op zijn retour....heeft allemaal te maken met marketing.
Sweeney moest ook al schoorvoetend gelijk geven in het geval dat de Epic Store zelfs meer dan 60% eiste van ontwikkelaars in de begin periode en dat dat toen nog niet eens rendabel was.
+1z1rconium
13 september 2021 09:25
Het zou me niets verbazen als Apple word gedwongen 3rd party payment providers toe te laten, maar dat ze wel service kosten voor Apple toestaan, eg x% voor de transactie, dmv de apple sdk (ie geen omleidingen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door z1rconium op 13 september 2021 09:27]

+1Terracotta
@z1rconium13 september 2021 14:13
Waarom moeten zij per transactie iets krijgen.

- Ze zijn betaald geweest voor de hardware en het operating system
- de 3rd party payment system doet alle moeite en neemt alle risico's om hun betaalsysteem op te bouwen en te laten draaien.

Welke service levert Apple hier, buiten dan degene waarvan ze eisen dat zij die leveren (installatie van iOS apps kan enkel via hun app-store). Als ze het te duur vinden, dat ze dan de mogelijkheid van alternatieve app-stores toestaan. Als ze geld willen voor het opslagen van de app, dat ze daar dan geld voor vragen, ipv dit 'gratis' aan te bieden.
+1JBVisual
13 september 2021 09:48
Wat mij op valt in deze zaak is dat een argument niet mee genomen is in deze zaak,
En dat is het feit dat Apple als betaalprovider de gegevens van zijn gebruikers beschermd, wat een van hun sellingpoints is.

Als ik bij apps van derden elke keer weer betaalgegevens achter moet laten, neemt de kans op een datalek steeds meer toe. Persoonlijk zou ik het als een oplossing zien dat apps hierop gefilterd kunnen worden.

Grote bedrijven hebben dit in veel gevallen beter op orde dan de kleine ontwikkelaar die ook de marge probeert te omzeilen. (niks ten nadele van de ontwikkelaars die het wel op orde hebben, maar het is een feit dat je vaak niet alles zelf op orde kan brengen)

Mocht er een keuze zijn tussen 2 vergelijkebare apps, dan zal voor mij dit dus mee kunnen wegen in de keuze voor welke app ik kies. Zeker omdat Apple vaak ook hun supportteam ter beschikking stelt bij problemen.
Ik heb al vaker een probleem gehad met een in-app aankoop waarin Apple kon bemiddelen. (de ontwikkelaar is soms zeer slecht bereikbaar)
+1Terracotta
@JBVisual13 september 2021 14:06
De kleine ontwikkelaar gaat zich niet aan een betaalsysteem wagen. Deze gaat bij grote partijen aankloppen. Waarom Apple de enige in de wereld zou zijn die een veilig betaalmiddel kan ontwikkelen voor iOS ontgaat me zwaar.
0Sleepkever
@JBVisual13 september 2021 13:04
Dat kan inderdaad een enorme valide persoonlijke reden zijn om alles via de Apple store te blijven doen.

Echter is dat niet een argument wat in de rechtzaken heel relevant is geweest denk ik. Het probleem was dat de keuze niet mogelijk was, een alternatief om te betalen geven in je app zorgde ervoor dat je app verwijderd werd uit de appstore en sideloading is niet mogelijk bij Apple. In de rechtzaak argumenteren dat je klanten dit willen zonder de keuze ooit aangeboden te hebben is natuurlijk wel een beetje gek en dat is precies waar het monopolie misbruik stukje nog om gaat.
0WhatsappHack

@JBVisual13 september 2021 14:27
Een betere optie zou zijn dat je niet hoeft te filteren, maar dat developers simpelweg verplicht zijn om een optie aan te bieden om het via Apple te laten lopen met naar rato hetzelfde tarief.

Dan kan de dev een eigen betaalmethode aanbieden, maar wordt de klant die juist een iPhone heeft gekocht voor de veiligheid en privacy niet keihard genaaid door stompzinnige jurisprudentie die totaal NIET in het voordeel van die miljoenen consumenten is.
+1parryfiend
13 september 2021 10:33
Alles draait om de huidige definitie van monopolie. Deze wordt gedefinieerd door percentage marktaandeel, iets waar iOS/iPadOS geen overweldigende meerderheid in heeft.
Als je kijkt naar omzetten en winstmarges in de app stores is dat een ander verhaal, Apple domineert de appmarkt boven welk platform dan ook. Dat is dan ook de succesformule van Apple, maximale winstmaximalisatie met een vermogende niche.

Indien de huidige definitie van 'monopolie' stand houdt maakt Epic weinig kans. Ik zie dat ook niet zo snel veranderen in ultra-conservatief Amerika; zou me erg verbazen als Epic de appeal wint.

[Reactie gewijzigd door parryfiend op 13 september 2021 10:56]

+1BikkelZ
@parryfiend13 september 2021 11:22
Er staat duidelijk dat Apple 55% van de mobiele games markt in handen heeft, wat wel een meerderheid is maar geen monopolie.
0parryfiend
@BikkelZ13 september 2021 12:26
Zoals boven aangegeven draait het in de huidige definitie niet om de mobiele games/ app store markt maar om de totale smartphone/pad markt. Apple heeft daar geen meerderheid in (ze werken binnen een vermogende niche) en worden volgens vrije markt normen dan niet gezien als monopolist.

Je kunt het met bovenstaande definitie natuurlijk eens of oneens zijn maar ik zie de VS niet snel van mening veranderen.

Misbruikt Apple haar marktpositie? Absoluut.
Zijn ze technisch gezien monopolisten op de smartphone/pad markt? Volgens de huidige definitie: Nee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door parryfiend op 13 september 2021 12:30]

0Scriptkid
@parryfiend13 september 2021 13:06
als epic verliest zijn ze toch aan het winnen,

door alle commotie zie je dat diverse landen nu ook onderzoeken op land en EU nivo willen starten ,

Epic verliest de rechtzaak maar EU regel geving gaat apple binnen nu en 10 jaar epic alsnog gelijk geven.
0M3m30
@Scriptkid13 september 2021 21:48
Dat schreeuwen ze veel vaker, maar het gebeurd zelden dat harde wetgeving gehinnik een feit is.
+1FrankoNL
13 september 2021 10:20
Dus als ik het goed begrijp mag epic wel een link plaatsen in de app, die dan naar een externe site gaat om al daar alsnog te kunnen betalen, right?

Als dat het geval is, dan levert deze uitspraak dus wel een gevaar op voor Apple.
0JannyWooWoo
@FrankoNL13 september 2021 10:55
Maar de frictie is heel hoog. B.v. kinderen die Fortnite spelen hebben zelf geen creditcard dus die kunnen niet even naar een externe site en daar hun vBucks kopen. Een ouder zal niet zo snel z'n creditcard details aan het kind geven om die ergens in te vullen.

Maar aan Pappa en Mamma vragen of ze via Apple (want account gelinked onder Apple family op creditcard van 1 van de ouders) wat vBucks kunnen kopen is wel te doen en de ouder krijgt netjes mailtje van "kind heeft voor x zoveel y gekocht, groeten Apple."

De vraag is dan dus ook in hoeverre mensen echt voor elke aankoop naar een extern site willen en hun gegevens willen invullen bij soms dubieuze payment processors. Elk een extra kans dat hun details lekken.

Is het wegnemen van die frictie 30% waard? Vast niet, maar ook niet 0% zoals Epic claimed.
0911GT2
@JannyWooWoo13 september 2021 12:07
Precies wat jij beschrijft is voor mij die 30% wel waard.
mijn dochter koop regelmatig dingen voor genegen impact, prima, zolang het via app gaat weet ik dat het veilig is en een gevoel oplevert.

Dus mij maakt het niet uit wat de uitspraak zal zijn, ik zal alleen in app aankopen blijven doen via de apple store. Ik neem aan dat beide methodes gefaciliteerd zullen worden in games.
0JannyWooWoo
@911GT213 september 2021 17:05
Ja de uitspraak bevestigd dat Apple inderdaad de 30% mag heffen en dat ze mogen eisen dat de developer in elk geval Apple's payment processing moet aanbieden om op de Apple Appstore te staan.

Ze mogen nu alleen geen stappen meer nemen tegen een ontwikkelaar die ook, ernaast, een link naar eigen website etc. wil plaatsen. En ze mogen niet meer eisen dat de prijs die op extern website gevraagd word gelijk moet zijn als die via de Appstore.
0Genicus
@FrankoNL13 september 2021 11:33
Vanwaar het gevaar voor Apple? Als je bedoelt dat ze dan de 30% kwijt zijn, dan heb je het mis, gezien Apple de 30% commissie aan de rechter verkocht heeft als een afdracht voor intellectual property, niet als commissie als sales provider. Eerder een "tax" dus.

Het komt er dus op neer dat als een ontwikkelaar er voor kiest een eigen payment provider te implementeren, Apple alsnog die 30% moet krijgen. De rechter maakt echter de kanttekening dat het voor Apple een pak moeilijker om die dan te innen. The Verge legt dit goed uit ergens onderin dit artikel: https://www.theverge.com/...ling-injunction-breakdown

Hoe ik het begrijp zouden ze zelfs audits mogen (laten) doen om ervoor te zorgen dat de 30% betaald wordt, indien ze dat opnemen in de developer agreement.
+1Dancing_Animal
13 september 2021 11:02
Even een vraag over fortnite. Is dat een app die gratis te spelen was? Als dat zo was, dan was dat dus eigenlijk gratis hosting voor Epic. Als je dan nog klaagt over de 70% die je krijgt via in app aankopen is dat natuurlijk behoorlijk onbeschoft. Als ik in de Albert Heijn ga staan met mijn kraampje willen ze er vast ook iets voor hebben. Of sturen ze me weg.
0theduke1989
@Dancing_Animal13 september 2021 13:00
Nja de game zelf wordt toch echt op de epic servers opgeslagen vermoed ik. Denk alleen dat er een API op de AppStore pagina meer niet.

Daarnaast denk ik dat Albert Heijn toch ook wel iets wilt verkopen in zijn winkel. Een klant wilt niet in een lege Albert Hein gaan inkopen wordt wel erg moeilijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door theduke1989 op 13 september 2021 13:01]

0M3m30
@Dancing_Animal13 september 2021 21:49
Fortite staat gratis in alle stores... hun verdienmodel is simpel; Tim hoop dat zoveel mogelijk mensen, waaronder kinderen spullen blijven kopen.
0Scriptkid
@Dancing_Animal13 september 2021 22:29
voor het hosten van apps in de appstore betaal je een jioner fee per app dat is voor de kosten van het hosting platform.

rest host en betaald epic via eigen servers.

die 30% is puur winst voor apple
0BikkelZ
13 september 2021 09:38
Slechts 55% voor Apple? Ik had altijd sterk het idee dat het meer was gezien de winsten die er gemaakt worden in de App Store versus de Play Store. Zou het kunnen zijn dat draagbare consoles zoals de Nintendo Switch ook meetellen?
+1Byron010
@BikkelZ13 september 2021 09:59
Apple maakt meer winst per gebruiker, maar Android heeft meer totale gebruikers. Dat zal ze wel in evenwicht brengen.
+1M3m30
@Byron01013 september 2021 11:46
Het is onderzocht dat Apple gebruikers sneller over gaan tot het betalen voor apps en dan android gebruikers weer sneller over gaan tot piraterij van apps.
0theduke1989
@M3m3013 september 2021 13:23
Nja Appel heeft het ook behoorlijk dichtgetimmerd qua installeren. Bij Android kan je side loaden bij Apple niet. Dus sideload je een andere store met andere content. Dat wordt bij Apple wel erg moeilijk.
0dat_zal_wel
13 september 2021 08:44
Het was te verwachten dat ze in beroep zouden gaan.
0sjettepetJR.
13 september 2021 13:07
In mijn ogen is de definitie van de markt het grootste struikelpunt voor Epic op dit moment. Persoonlijk ben ik het met Epic eens dat de markt voor iOS-apps niet alleen onderdeel is van de volledige markt voor apps, en dus ook de markt voor iOS-games als eigen markt gezien kan worden. Om verschillende redenen die los staan van games kunnen consumenten al een iOS apparaat hebben. Er is in dat geval niet langer concurrentie mogelijk.

Het is een beetje alsof een bedrijf een monopolie op huizen in Amsterdam heeft, en de rechter dan bepaald dat aangezien er nog huizen in Groningen te koop zijn van een ander bedrijf, er geen sprake is van een monopolie positie.
0Groningerkoek

@sjettepetJR.13 september 2021 18:56
Het totale marktaandeel is echter wel een zeer belangrijke factor om te bepalen of er sprake is van misbruik van positie. Zou je dat niet meewegen dan kun je net zo goed stellen dat de overheid bij Friet van Piet in moet grijpen als die de prijzen fors verhoogt terwijl Piet de enige cafetaria in het dorp is, maar de overheid grijpt daarbij gelukkig niet in omdat er voldoende alternatieven zijn voor je patatje want het dorp kent ook een Supermarkt, een wokrestaurant en een Griek waardoor het totale marktaandeel van Piet niet groot genoeg is om van misbruik te spreken, en je kunt het Piet niet verwijten dat veel mensen toch graag een patatje eten.
0sjettepetJR.
@Groningerkoek15 september 2021 17:07
ik probeerde vooral duidelijk te maken dat in mijn ogen de markt voor iOS-games en de markt voor Android-games (de enige andere echte markt voor smartphone-games) in dit geval niet als één totale markt gezien kunnen worden. Op het gebied van games concurreren de AppStore en de PlayStore niet. Vrijwel iedereen koopt een smartphone op basis van eigenschappen die niet direct met games te maken hebben, of krijgen zelfs een smartphone aangeboden via werk. Deze consumenten hebben daardoor geen keuze om een andere store te gebruiken.

In dit geval heeft de consument dus niet de keuze voor de supermarkt, het wokrestaurant of de Griek. Tenzij ze eerst €600 neerleggen voor een extra smartphone die ze verder nergens voor nodig hebben. Hierdoor kan Piet zijn prijzen veel hoger leggen dan anders mogelijk zou zijn.
0Groningerkoek

@sjettepetJR.15 september 2021 17:09
De klant heeft niet meer de keuze tussen Aldi huismerk of AH huismerk omdat de klant zelf al de Aldi is binnengelopen, kun je dan de Aldi verwijten dat zij geen AH huismerk toestaan.
0sjettepetJR.
@Groningerkoek15 september 2021 17:30
Je mist het punt, het hele argument berust op het feit dat de consument nooit de vrije keuze heeft voor welke winkel ze kiezen. Er is een dusdanig grote financiële barrière om in een andere winkel te kunnen winkelen dat er geen sprake is van normale concurrentie.

Het is hierbij belangrijk dat het niet de consument is die beschermd moet worden, het gaat om de bescherming van de bedrijven die hun games aanbieden op de AppStore. Het gaat om een markt van ruim 47 miljard dollar (dit is alleen iOS en alleen games) die op geen enkele andere manier te bereiken is dan via Apple.
0Groningerkoek

@sjettepetJR.15 september 2021 17:47
Natuurlijk kan de consument wel kiezen, die kiest door het type telefoon welke hij koopt.

Hoe groot een markt is doet weinig ter zake omtrent het bepalen of er sprake is van een monopolie en pas na het beantwoorden van die vraag kunnen we kijken of er misbruik van monopolie wordt gemaakt.
Wat daarbij van belang is, is hoe groot een marktaandeel is. Wereldwijd zit Apple nog niet op 1/3 van de mobiele markt, en in Amerika rond de 55% Alles behalve een monopolie dus. Kijken naar omzet om een monopolie te bepalen zou iets nieuws zijn wat we nog niet eerder hebben gedaan. Een overheersend marktaandeel in een gedeelte van de markt als bepalend nemen zou ook iets nieuws zijn.

Daarnaast zijn de Appstore en Playstore niet direct concurrenten, maar zijn zij beiden onlosmakelijk onderdeel van verschillende systemen die wel degelijk met elkaar concurreren en dat concurreren doet men door de samenhang van de verschillende onderdelen zoals hardware, software en stores waaruit een ecosysteem is opgebouwd.
1 2

