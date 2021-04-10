Alibaba krijgt boete van 2,35 miljard euro in China voor misbruik marktpositie

Onzin hier wordt er door overhebben überhaupt geen onderzoek gedaan naar misbruikt van grote bedrijven. Ze gaan hier pas onderzoek doen wanneer er klachten heel veel klachten zijn want 1 klacht is geen klacht. Dat kan ook een concurrent zijn.
Die regelgeving word gedaan de risico’s te verkleinen zowel voor kleine als grote ondernemingen dat is ook precies wat Jack m in zijn speech zegt. Waar hij juist opneemt voor de kleine ondernemers in China. Jack M pleit daar openlijk voor meer regels en zelfs voor meer regels Om de gewonen chinees met zijn winkel te te beschermen en te helpen
Hij wil innovatievere en eerlijker samenleving dan Xi
President Xi once said, "success does not have to come from me." I understand this phrase to be about a sense of responsibility. It’s about taking responsibility for the future, for tomorrow, for the next generation. Many of the world's problems today, including China's, can only be solved by innovation. However, for real innovation to happen, no one will show you the way, and someone must shoulder that responsibility, because innovation is bound to make mistakes. But the question is not how not to make mistakes, but whether we can perfect and correct them after making mistakes and persistently innovate. To make risk-free innovation is to stifle innovation, and there is no risk-free innovation in this world. Oftentimes, managing risk down to zero is the biggest risk.
Hier haalt uit naar het huidige leenstelsel dat het niet meer past tin de huidige tijd
Today's banks continue to have a pawnshop mentality. Collaterals and warranties are pawnshops. This was very advanced once upon a time. Without innovations like collaterals and warranties, there would be no today's financial institutions, and the development of the Chinese economy over the past 40 years could not have continued until now.
Waarna hij zegt hier dat het voor de kleine ondernemers te risico vol zijn vanwege het pawnshop model. De angst om je huis kwijt te raken is waar veel kleine ondernemers met goede ideeën om de wereld te verbeteren niet door zetten Terwijl al dat al dat gratis risico en loze geld voor grote bedrijven het verkeerde gedrag bij bedrijven naar boven haalt en waarom de Chinees banken (overheidsgeld bedrijven ) door het pawnshop model de verkeerde bedrijven geld willen lenen
There are also some people, who unscrupulously take out loans and constantly increase their leverage, taking on more and more debt. As we all know, borrow 100,000, you are afraid of the bank; borrow 10 million, both you and the bank become a bit panicked; borrow 1 billion, the bank is afraid of you. There is another habit, banks like to give loans to good companies, companies that don’t need money. They desperately want to loan these companies money. The result is lots of good businesses become bad businesses.
Hij vergelijkt het Chinese beleid met Polio en de oorzaak van de problemen en dat is waarschijnlijk de druppel geweest voor XI
This, in fact, is the root cause of many of the world's problems today. We also see today that the Basel Accords have put great limitations on Europe’s ability to innovate as a whole, for example, in digital finance.
Basel, more like a seniors club, is about solving the problem of an aging financial system that has been operating for decades, and Europe’s aging system is extremely complex. But the problem in China is the opposite: it is not a problem of systemic financial risk, because China's financial sector basically doesn’t have a system. Its risk is actually a "lack of financial system."
China's financial sector, like other developing countries that have just grown up, is a young industry that does not have a mature ecosystem and is not fully moving. China has many big banks. They are more like big rivers or arteries in our body’s circulatory system, but today we need more lakes, ponds, streams and tributaries, all kinds of swamps. Without these parts of the ecosystem, we will die when we are flooded, and die when we are in a drought. So, today we are a country that bears the risk of lacking a healthy financial system, and we need to build a healthy financial system, not worry about financial systemic risks.
They are like two completely different diseases, like Alzheimer's disease and polio. Both look similar at first glance but are two totally different illnesses. If a child takes Alzheimer's medication, he or she will not only get the old person’s disease, but a lot of other strange diseases as well.
The Basel Accords is designed to treat the diseases of the elderly with an aging system and over-complexity, and what we have to think about is what can we learn from the elderly? You must remember, older people and younger people care about different issues. Younger people care about whether there are schools, older people care about whether there are hospitals.
Hij wordt niet gepakt voor machtsmisbruik met zijn bedrijf maar zijn macht/ invloed op de bevolking tot hervorming.
Jack M komt uit heel arm gezin en is met niks begonnen. Hierdoor word hij gezien als held en boegbeeld tegen het regime omdat vaak opneemt voor de gewoon Chinees. Deze speech en zeker op dit niveau was voor XI de druppel.
Hij is trouwens net zo kritisch op ons westerse systemen en ik vind hat op sommige punten daarin ook wel een punt heeft. Maar er is hier geen land of regering die daarom een onderzoek naar machtsmisbruik start of hem een boete geeft en laat staan ze hem op pakten. Voor machtsmisbruik
