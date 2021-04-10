Cookies op Tweakers

Alibaba krijgt boete van 2,35 miljard euro in China voor misbruik marktpositie

Het Chinese Alibaba heeft in zijn thuisland een boete van omgerekend 2,35 miljard euro gekregen voor 'monopolistische zakenpraktijken'. Een van de aanleidingen voor het onderzoek was het feit dat Alibaba verkopers verbiedt om op zijn platform en de concurrent tegelijk te handelen.

Alibaba is het moederbedrijf van diensten als AliExpress, Taobao, AliPay en meer. De boete staat gelijk aan vier procent van de binnenlandse omzet van het bedrijf in 2019. Sinds de uitbraak van het coronavirus presteert het bedrijf echter al veel beter: in de laatste drie maanden van 2020 boekte het bedrijf bijvoorbeeld 10 miljard euro winst. Alibaba moet naast de boete betalen ook 'zijn concurrentie-onvriendelijke praktijken stoppen en regelmatig rapporteren over zijn gedrag gedurende drie jaar'.

Het onderzoek naar Alibaba liep sinds december. Volgens de Chinese is het de hardste handhavingsactie die het tot nu toe heeft uitgevoerd, schrijft The New York Times. Ter vergelijking: Qualcomm kreeg een antitrust-boete van 860 miljoen euro van China in 2015. Alibaba zegt in een reactie de boete 'oprecht te accepteren' en dat het 'zijn systemen zal aanpassen om de verantwoordelijkheid naar de maatschappij beter te vervullen'.

China wil de laatste jaren harder optreden tegen vermeende monopolies. In november werd mede daarom de beursgang van Ant Group op het laatste moment afgeblazen. De Times tekent aan dat Alibaba 'recentelijk' een aanvraag heeft gedaan voor een aanwezigheid op WeChat. Dat is de chatdienst van zijn grootste concurrent, Tencent. Voorheen wilde Alibaba juist niets te maken hebben met dit bedrijf. De zet is wellicht tekenend voor een verandering in strategie.

Door Mark Hendrikman

Redacteur

Feedback • 10-04-2021 10:39118

10-04-2021 • 10:39

118 Linkedin

Bedrijfsnieuws Politiek en recht Alibaba China Monopolie

+2xbeam
10 april 2021 10:44
Het lijkt eerder een coup van de Communistische Partij van China omdat deze bedrijven ook te veel politieke macht/invloed krijgen met ideeën die tegen de volkspartij indruisen. Ze zijn aardig aan het opruimen na zijn laatste uitspraak wat publieke tegen het zeren been van XI was.

De eigenaar van ali, Jack Ma is niet de enige die zoek was na top bezoek van een financieel forum waar Jack ma en andere zich publieke uitspraken tegen het Chinese beleid terwijl XI zelf aanwezig was op forum
https://interconnected.bl...nd-finance-summit-speech/

Deze boete lijkt eerder onderdeel van de vergelding tegen Jack ma die in china soms meer macht op de financiële wereld lijkt te hebben dan XI zelf.

leuk feitje Jack had vroeger in zijn jeugd een pen vriendin die als toerist vaak in het hotel kwam waar hij werkte als gids en die kon zijn naam niet schrijven en noemde hem daardoor altijd Jack. En dat heeft hij toen overgenomen en is Daarna is onder deze naam bekend geworden

https://www.republicworld...-low-equity-firm-ceo.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-56448688

https://www.indiatoday.in...ctober-1760948-2021-01-20

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 11 april 2021 20:10]

+2WillySis
@xbeam10 april 2021 11:50
In China spelen twee zaken door elkaar. In beide gevallen gaat het om macht.
De tijd dat de Chinese Volkspartij alle touwtjes in handen had lijkt voorbij. De economie is iets kapitalistischer geworden, waardoor er personen opstaan die vanuit de zakelijke kant veel macht naar zich toetrekken en daarmee (bewust of onbewust) ook de politiek beïnvloeden.
Vanuit de politiek is men een stuk van de economische macht kwijt geraakt en daar kan men (nog) niet mee omgaan.
Vanuit de politiek zoekt men nu allerhande middelen om de rijke personen en bedrijven onder controle te houden. Iemand laten "verdwijnen" en ondertussen vermoedelijk flink onder druk te zetten, is een van de mogelijkheden. Het uitdelen van boetes heeft men vanuit het Westen afgekeken moet een mogelijkheid geven om de bedrijven in het gareel te brengen. Een totale nationalisatie is overigens in China ook mogelijk, maar in dit geval zullen veel bedrijven dan de samenwerking opzeggen.
+2Xorgye
@WillySis10 april 2021 12:16
China heeft altijd al het systeem gehad dat er belangrijke officials aan de top van bedrijven stonden, die banden hadden met de overheid. Dat is een nalatenschap van het totalitaire communistische model wat ze hebben gehad.
Omdat het totalitaire niet werkte qua effectiviteit hebben ze een 'beter' systeem gemaakt waarin er meer ruimte was voor beloning van mensen die goed hun werk deden. Maar verwar dat absoluut niet met dat men naar een open markt gaat.

Het systeem van vriendjespolitiek en verwevenheid met de overheid is gebleven. Alleen dan in de vorm van een 'geaccepteerd kwaad' omdat je mensen nou eenmaal op een manier moet motiveren.

Waar men moeite mee heeft is als een individu zich boven de groep stelt. Dat kan persoonlijk zijn, en dat kan op het niveau van bedrijven zijn.
Want met te veel individualisme dien je niet het algemene goed. En dat is waar de politiek van China enorm bovenop zit: het voor iedereen beter maken.

Dit is geen 'coup' maar ook geen 'macht'. Dit is gewoon hoe China het geregeld wil hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xorgye op 10 april 2021 12:19]

+1Blokker_1999

@Xorgye10 april 2021 14:42
Alleen gaat dat in dit geval niet op. Moderne tech bedrijven met een sterke online focus in China zijn gewoon kunnen groeien zonder bemoeienis van de partij. Die zag daar in het verleden geen groot probleem in want ze dachten dat deze bedrijven nooit zo groot zouden worden, dat ze nooit zoveel invloed zouden hebben. Grote misrekening. Vandaag is Jack Ma zijn business zo groot en belangrijk voor China dat hij veel macht heeft en daar kan men niet veel meer aan doen.

De verwevenheid tussen politiek en bedrijven bestaat in deze sector simpelweg niet. En door hoe groot een bedrijf als Ali is, hoe belangrijk het is voor de economie en de wereldhandel kan je het ook niet zomaar laten verdwijnen of overnemen.

En dit is het gevolg van het gecontroleerd kapitalisme dat men heeft ingevoerd. Kleine ondernemingen mogen bestaan zonder inmeninging van de staat, alleen kunnen die kleine ondernemingen enorm snel groeien onder de juiste impuls. En probeer het dan nog maar eens onder controle te houden.
+2Xorgye
@Blokker_199911 april 2021 00:19
Vandaag is Jack Ma zijn business zo groot en belangrijk voor China
Zeker, niemand zal dat ontkennen
en daar kan men niet veel meer aan doen.
Dat betwijfel ik ten zeerste. En stap als deze (de boete) is een waarschuwing dat ze zich koest moeten houden.

Als China het wil ontmantelen ze Alibaba, en nemen ze de 'kosten' die het heeft als effect op de economie / hun aanzicht in de wereld op de koop toe. Ze zullen het zo slim mogelijk faseren om er geen last van te hebben, maar als ze ergens hun zinnen op zetten doen ze het. Ongeacht de kosten.

Voorbeeld: Dit zie je met Hong Kong. Je zou denken dat ze te veel belang bij die stad hebben, en dat hadden ze in het verleden ook vanwege het buitenlandse geld wat daar binnen kwam en het financiële systeem wat daar opgetuigd was. Maar ze maken gewoon een stappenplan waarin ze gefaseerd minder gevoelig worden voor wat er met Hong Kong gebeurt, en je ziet nu wat ze dan in eens wel kunnen doen...

China ziet steeds meer dat ze zelf een model op kunnen zetten waar ze aardig mee weg komen. Hun doel is: de bevolking helpen naar een nieuw welvaartsniveau. Maar dat hoeft niet (ziet men in) door mee te doen met wat de 'westerse wereld' bedacht heeft hoe vooruitgang er uit moet zien, en hoe economieën horen te draaien (inclusief vrijheden/verworvenheden voor tech).
Het doel heiligt de middelen.

China heeft veel zaken om op orde te brengen. En dat hun tech focus roadmap verstoord is door Corona helpt ook niet mee. Maar dus maar redeneren dat men van 'grote jongens' afblijft is echt nergens op gebaseerd, er is evident historisch bewijs voor het tegenovergestelde.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xorgye op 11 april 2021 00:22]

+1ChAiNsAwII
@Xorgye12 april 2021 07:21
Wij in het westen kunnen china beter kopieren en ook de 'grote jongens' gewoon aanpakken, de jaren 80 illusie dat door de 'grote jongens' maar te laten begaan dat dan vanzelf hun welvaart doordruipt naar de lagere klasses is al lang gebroken.
0WillySis
@Xorgye11 april 2021 11:57
Het bedrijfsleven is in China steeds meer op een kapitalistische leest geschoeid. De tijd dat de bazen van de bedrijven ook goede connecties met de top van de Volkspartij hadden is de laatste 15 jaar verwaterd. Het komt steeds meer voor dat de bedrijven juist botsen met de politiek die de Volkspartij voorstaat. De CEO's kiezen nu voor het bedrijf en het kapitalisme, niet meer voor relaties met het partijbureau.

Op het moment dat een bedrijf of een CEO te veel tegen de wil van het partijbureau ingaat, of te veel macht naar zich toetrekt, wordt er ingegrepen. In het geval van Ma en Alibaba ging de bank te veel tegen staatspolitiek. Gezien de omvang van Alibaba en de connecties met een groot deel van de Chinese bedrijven werd dat als een serieuze bedreiging ervaren.

Wie in China een bedreiging vormt wordt op allerhande manieren onder druk gezet. Daarbij kan iemand ook zomaar een paar maanden verdwijnen. Dat kan overigens ook een huisarrest zijn waarbij alle communicatiemogelijkheden naar buiten worden afgesneden. Ma had in de tijd van zijn verdwijnen nog wel enig contact met zijn bedrijf. Voldoend om de touwtjes in handen te houden.

Wat macht betreft bestaat er meer dan politieke macht. Het kapitalisme en het succes van een aantal grote bedrijven past niet in het Chinese politieke ideaal. De rijken kunnen zich ook steeds meer veroorloven, niet alleen in materieel opzicht, maar door hun aanzien krijgen (of kopen) ze ook meer vrijheid van de politie en de geheime diensten.
0Anoniem: 310408
@WillySis10 april 2021 19:21
De tijd dat de Chinese Volkspartij alle touwtjes in handen had lijkt voorbij.
Wel, als je Ma in hechtenis neemt en een boete (die niet aangevochten kan worden) van 2.350.000.000 euro oplegt denk ik dat je kan zeggen dat de Volkspartij nog altijd alle touwtjes in handen heeft. China is een absolute dictatuur.
0mae-t.net
@WillySis11 april 2021 01:48
Er bestaat geen "Chinese Volkspartij". Misschien noem je het zo omdat het land de "Volksrepubliek China" heet. De partij heet echter de "Chinese Commmunistische Partij" of tegenwoordig kennelijk de "Communistische Partij van China".
+2teacup
@xbeam10 april 2021 11:28
Het is een pot verwijt de ketel situatie. In de Volkskrant stonden iets meer details. Zo zijn de financiële diensten die Alibaba heeft gestart en een directe relatie hebben met het verkoopkanaal de Chinese overheid in het verkeerde keelgat geschoten omdat het de invloed van Alibaba nog meer monopolistisch maakte.

Een ander argument voor deze boete was dat bedrijven die via Alibaba verkochten zich eraan moesten committeren geen andere verkoopkanalen meer te gebruiken. Degelijke bepalingen versterken het monopolisme van Alibaba, en ondergraven de vrijheid van handelen van die bedrijven.

Maar met deze informatie krabbelen we maar aan het oppervlak van wat zich hier afspeelt. Die argumenten die de Chinese overheid hanteert zijn op zich best wel steekhoudend. Van de belangen die onder het oppervlak als ijsbergen tegen elkaar botsen kunnen we alleen op zijn best een indruk hebben. Wat ik met name lastig vind te beoordelen is of dit nieuws tot voordeel is van de Chinese burgers. Het inperken van machtsstructuren zou individuele mensen ten goede moeten komen, maar als dit alleen betekend dat het ene machtsbolwerk wordt uitgewisseld voor het andere, dan schieten de Chinezen hier niet zo veel mee op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teacup op 10 april 2021 11:30]

+1GrindbaasB95
@teacup10 april 2021 11:45
Ik denk dat de voordelen voor de Chinese burgers zonneklaar zijn ;) Laten we Amazon en Walmart er nog maar eens bijpakken als bewijs voor het feit dat een té vrije markt een bijzonder negatief effect heeft op de levens van hun werknemers
+2teacup
@GrindbaasB9510 april 2021 12:24
Op zich is dat een argument, zelf legde ik ook de analogie tussen hoe de online stores van Apple en Google opereren en wat Alibaba zijn winkeliers oplegt. Het valt democratieën als VS en in Europa moeilijk om de macht van deze ondernemingen te pareren. Dit is op zich niet omdat die overheden niet inzien dat wat die ondernemingen doen niet maatschappelijk verantwoord is. Waarom maatregelen in democratieën zo laat genomen lijken te worden komt denk ik door het disruptieve karakter van wat die online stores doen. Onze wetgeving ijlt na bij de werkelijkheid van die stores. Toch timmert Europa al best aan de weg met het harnassen van de techreuzen, al blijven die stores nog wonderwel buiten schot.

Je zou het als het voordeel van een meer "centraal geleid" bewind kunnen noemen dat het gemakkelijker maatregelen kan nemen. Toch zijn er ook risico's aan. Als we er vanuit gaan dat het Chinese bewind naar eer en geweten handelt, dan nog loopt ze het risico besluiten te baseren op onvolledige of onjuiste informatie. De groep mensen die voldoende beslissingsbevoegdheid hebben is te klein om met elkaar een compleet beeld van de situatie te hebben (te weinig hoofden voor te veel informatie) . Zeker als die toplaag onvoldoende in staat is om signalen uit lagere maatschappelijke lagen in zich op te nemen.

Nog lastiger wordt het als er zich in die toplaag individuen bevinden die er minder nobele doelstellingen op na houden. Hoe ga je in een centraal geleid systeem deze individuen pareren als lagere niveaus niet in staat zijn hierop feedback te geven? Nu worden in China soms ook hoge functionarissen aan de straat gezet, helemaal duidelijk blijft het niet of dit komt omdat ze fout bezig zijn, of omdat ze in de onmin van het bewind zijn gevallen.

Eerlijk is eerlijk, ook in een land als Nederland heb je mensen op invloedrijke plaatsen die dan later op een verborgen agenda worden betrapt. Ook bij ons gaat dat zelfreinigen mij vaak net te langzaam. Door de onafhankelijke rechtspraak en pers hebben we in onze samenleving in ieder geval wel controlemechanismen ingebouwd die een oogje in het zeil kunnen houden en de gangen van de bestuurlijk macht en bedrijven kunnen nagaan. Dit maakt voor mij een democratie als systeem niet heilig, maar wel the next best option.
+1Stangg
@teacup10 april 2021 13:41
Inderdaad, democratie is niet heilig, maar wel de beste optie op het moment.

Zie de quote van Winston Churchill
0teacup
@Stangg10 april 2021 14:35
_/-\o_

Een echte Churchilliaanse "tongue in cheek" opmerking. Meer Brits als dit wordt het niet.
0Anoniem: 455473
@teacup10 april 2021 20:43
Amerika is alles behalve een democratie. De westerse media wilt ons heel veel China-haat verkopen, maar gelukkig heeft China niet 20% van de gevangenis populatie in de gevangenis en is China niet ziekenhuizen aan het bombarderen in het Midden-Oosten.

Zowel China als Amerika zijn kut, maar de blinde haat tegen China is gevaarlijk.
+1teacup
@Anoniem: 45547310 april 2021 22:30
Dat een land democratisch is maakt het nog niet meteen "goed". Dat zou een simplificatie van de werkelijkheid zijn. Democratieën zijn best kwetsbaar voor mensen met totalitaire ideeën. De Verenigde Staten zijn daar een voorbeeld van. Ik heb lang gedacht dat de wet van de grote getallen (De VS hebben meer dan 250 Miljoen inwoners) wel kan voorkomen dat een gevaarlijk persoon gekozen kan worden die de democratie niet respecteert en de rechtstaat zal trachten te ondergraven. De VS zijn hierin geen unicum. Binnen Europa gaan Hongarije, Polen maar ook Roemenië de verkeerde kant op. En ook in dat proces staat de EU redelijk machteloos aan de zijlijn.

Dat ook democratieën op het vlak van rechtvaardigheid beroerd kunnen presteren moeten we alleen niet gaan zien als een legitimering voor het bestaan van een totalitair bewind. In principe kan iedere macht corrumperen, en een overheid vertegenwoordigd veel macht. In een maatschappelijk systeem heb je daarom waarborgen nodig dat mensen geen misbruik gaan maken van die macht. In een rechtstaat zijn dat de rechtbanken en de pers. Verwachten dat een systeem zou kunnen functioneren zonder dergelijke waarborgen is naïef. We blijven tenslotte allemaal maar mensen, met onze zwakheden, los van of we Europeanen, Amerikanen of Chinezen zijn.
+1mae-t.net
@Anoniem: 45547311 april 2021 01:46
Blinde haat tegen Amerika ook. Even los van dat je China niet steeds moet vergelijken met Amerika maar gewoon sec op de (mis)daden van de Communistische Partij moet beoordelen, is er één heel opvallend verschil: Van Amerika weten we tot in het kleinste detail wat er allemaal misgaat. Van China weten we iets, en de eigen burgers soms nog minder of bewust verkeerd geïnformeerd. Dat heeft ook met democratie of het gebrek eraan te maken.
0Anoniem: 455473
@mae-t.net11 april 2021 02:09
Lol de meeste hier hebben geen idee wat USA allemaal uitspookt. Daarentegen wordt alles van China haat breed uitgemeten in de media.
0FuZZbaLL
@Anoniem: 45547311 april 2021 08:32
Volgens mij was er voldoende informatie in de media over guantanamo bay, oorlog in Irak etc etc.

Het probleem met China is dat China tot nu to overal mee weg is gekomen, omdat we onze handelsbelangen niet wilde schaden. Daar lijkt nu verandering in te komen.
0mae-t.net
@Anoniem: 45547311 april 2021 18:08
Als jij denkt dat alle vuile was van China breed wordt uitgemeten in de media dan weet je de helft nog niet. Vervolging van Falun Gong en Oeigoeren speelt al jaren, inclusief de bijbehorende handel in organen en lijken voor de medische wetenschap. Het is nu misschien een paar maanden een beetje serieus in de mainstream media. Over de impact, bestrijding en huidige stand van zaken van de Coronapandemie in China, kun je in de mainstreammedia zo goed als geen betrouwbare informatie vinden (zo nu en dan eens een artikel dat het waarschijnlijk uit een lab ontsnapt is, en dat is al controversieel om zomaar in de krant te zetten). Een voorbeeld van een grote gebeurtenis die hier ooit wel breed is uitgemeten, is het neerslaan van het protest op het plein van de hemelse vrede. Maar weet jij wat er daarna allemaal is gebeurd?

Nogmaals, van Amerika weten we 50-75% van de vuile was en hebben we van de rest een vermoeden dat we ook altijd mogen uiten zonder bij de politie 'op de thee' te moeten komen. Bij China is dat misschien 25% en als je dat naar buiten probeert te brengen dan mag je in het beste geval op de thee komen en in het slechtste geval verdwijn je voor onbepaalde tijd spoorloos. Dat heeft toch echt te maken met bestuurlijke willekeur, democratie en vrijheid van meningsuiting. En ik zal de eerste zijn om toe te geven dat het in Amerika ook echt niet allemaal zo lekker loopt, maar als ik ergens wil wonen, handel wil drijven, politiek actief wil zijn en ik kan alleen maar tussen die twee landen kiezen, dan is het niet eens een vraag waar ik dat zou willen doen, zo groot is het verschil zelfs al zijn er betere landen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mae-t.net op 11 april 2021 18:34]

0raro007
@GrindbaasB9510 april 2021 12:21
Worden de Chinezen niet op het zelfde manier behandeld door de regering? Sociale credit system?
+1GrindbaasB95
@raro00710 april 2021 12:55
Over het autoritaire karakter van de Chinese overheid, waar het social creditsysteem onderdeel van uitmaakt, kunnen we inderdaad een apart gesprek voeren, maar volgens mij is het in dit geval toch appels met peren vergelijken. Het gaat hier namelijk om de manier waarop de Chinese overheid met private ondernemingen omgaat (dat inderdaad indirect gevolg heeft voor de werknemer), niet om de directe interactie tussen de Chinese overheid en zijn burgers. Op dit vlak doen ze het kennelijk goed, op andere weer slecht.
+1lighting_
@Max|IA²10 april 2021 16:21
Een social credit systeem is een punten systeem. Het is dus een preventie. In China gaat dat overigens wel ver. Voeten op de trein bankstel? Strafpunten. En uiteindelijk kan het zijn dat je toegang tot bepaalde instanties geweigerd wordt of geen hypotheek krijgt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lighting_ op 10 april 2021 16:24]

+1Max|IA²
@lighting_10 april 2021 16:40
We lezen dat hier zovaak, maar geen enkel vriend kent het in China hoe hier wordt beschreven.
Wel komen ze op een zwarte lijst als ze schulden niet betalen, maar hier hebben we weer BKR.
Een vriend werd "per ongeluk" geregistreerd bij BKR door een bedrijf en heeft nog al jaren daar last van.

"Voeten op de trein bankstel? Strafpunten."
Is dit jou of iemand die je kent overkomen?
Dus ik vraag me af wie het in echt heeft meegemaakt wat we hier allemaal lezen.

Propaganda machine draaid op volle toeren hier. Net als toen met Irak.
Ik schaam me dat ik toen dat allemaal geloofde. Maar ik ga niet meer intrappen in zulke propaganda.
Begrijp me niet verkeerd. Ik val je niet aan ofzo.
Ik heb vaker op vakantie geweest en heb ook vrienden daar en het is totaal niet hoe we hier in de media China beschrijven.
+1lighting_
@Max|IA²10 april 2021 16:52
Dat was gewoon in een documentaire. Propaganda van westen? Dat weet ik zeker van niet.
Er zijn genoeg aanwijzingen hoe china te werk gaat.
Over de social credit systeem. Dat is daar extreem maar zou hier in zeker mate niet verkeerd zijn. Sommige kunnen niet goed omgaan met de vrijheden hier.
Het bewijs zijn de rellen na ingang avond klok. Degene die voor de rechter stonden hadden opeens zielige verhalen en wilden voor hun werk geen zware straf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lighting_ op 10 april 2021 16:53]

0mae-t.net
@Max|IA²11 april 2021 01:43
Dat laatste zal vast kloppen, maar als je alleen maar aan één kant van het verhaal propaganda ziet, dan ben je wel half blind en trap je alsnog in propaganda.
+1darkness_nightf
@Max|IA²10 april 2021 16:45
Ik kom vaak voor het werk in China...en er zijn inderdaad rare systemen waarvoor men strafpunten krijgt.
Of dat allemaal slecht is weet ik niet. Het is gewoon vreemd voor ons. Veel Chinezen zijn erg blij met de regering en wat die hun biedt.

ps, Chinezen spreken zeg weinig uit over de regering waar anderen bij zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 10 april 2021 16:46]

+1darkness_nightf
@deregtx11 april 2021 08:47
Kom je er zelf wel eens?
Het is een andere wereld, maar over het algemeen zie je geen verschil met Nederland. Mensen doen hun ding..hebben zorgen over kinderen op school..willen meer verdienen.
Maar ze leven naar wat ze gewend zijn.
Het merendeel is/lijkt gelukkig ( en dat de regering selectief met nieuws omgaat zal daar in bijdragen).

Gelukkig hebben we het met onze regering een stuk beter ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 11 april 2021 08:52]

+1Cergorach
@xbeam10 april 2021 13:10
Het lijkt eerder een coup van de volks partij omdat deze bedrijven te veel macht krijgen.
Dit is toch ook exact de reden waarom de VS en de EU optreden tegen grote bedrijven. Als een bedrijf teveel macht krijgt in een samenleving moet daar tegen worden opgetreden.
0xbeam
@Cergorach10 april 2021 13:40
Nee wij treden op wanneer er machtigsmisbruik plaats vindt. Niet omdat iemand invloed heeft op het volk en bedrijven om zich te verzetten om het politieke systeem te veranderen of te wijzen op fouten in het systeem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 10 april 2021 13:42]

+1Cergorach
@xbeam10 april 2021 14:15
Nee wij treden op wanneer er machtigsmisbruik plaats vindt.
Dat is de theorie, echter in de praktijk werkt dat net even anders. Er wordt vaak hard gezocht naar machtsmisbruik door dergelijke grote bedrijven, iets wat ze trouwens alleen maar kunnen doen als een bedrijf erg groot wordt (machtsmisbruik).

Daarnaast worden er verschillende regels bedacht die in theorie voor iedereen moeten gelden, maar primair worden ingezet tegen grote bedrijven. Denk aan bv. privacy regelgeving, milieu wetgeving, etc.

Dit is trouwens niet alleen de staat, maar ook het volk zelf. Men 'root' altijd voor de 'underdog', dat is over het algemeen geen groot bedrijf. Amazon is volgens velen het werk van de 'duivel', maar men vergeet even dat er tig kleine bedrijfjes zijn die net zo slecht omgaan met hun personeel, zo niet slechter. Groot zijn maakt je een doel, een populair doel. Voor de bevolking en de gekozen regering om populariteit bij het volk te waarborgen en hun eigen machtspositie te behouden.

En don't get me wrong, ik ben er zeker niet op tegen om grote bedrijven een kopje kleiner te maken. Bedrijven hebben immers maar 1 doel, zo veel mogelijk winst maken. Een regering is er in theorie voor het volk (ook al is het een corrupte bende). De enige reden dat er remmen zitten op wat een bedrijf kan uithalen is die regering, als die regering die macht niet meer over een bedrijf kan uitoefenen, dan verdwijnen ook die remmen.
0xbeam
@Cergorach10 april 2021 14:20
Onzin hier wordt er door overhebben überhaupt geen onderzoek gedaan naar misbruikt van grote bedrijven. Ze gaan hier pas onderzoek doen wanneer er klachten heel veel klachten zijn want 1 klacht is geen klacht. Dat kan ook een concurrent zijn.

Die regelgeving word gedaan de risico’s te verkleinen zowel voor kleine als grote ondernemingen dat is ook precies wat Jack m in zijn speech zegt. Waar hij juist opneemt voor de kleine ondernemers in China. Jack M pleit daar openlijk voor meer regels en zelfs voor meer regels Om de gewonen chinees met zijn winkel te te beschermen en te helpen

Hij wil innovatievere en eerlijker samenleving dan Xi
President Xi once said, "success does not have to come from me." I understand this phrase to be about a sense of responsibility. It’s about taking responsibility for the future, for tomorrow, for the next generation. Many of the world's problems today, including China's, can only be solved by innovation. However, for real innovation to happen, no one will show you the way, and someone must shoulder that responsibility, because innovation is bound to make mistakes. But the question is not how not to make mistakes, but whether we can perfect and correct them after making mistakes and persistently innovate. To make risk-free innovation is to stifle innovation, and there is no risk-free innovation in this world. Oftentimes, managing risk down to zero is the biggest risk.
Hier haalt uit naar het huidige leenstelsel dat het niet meer past tin de huidige tijd
Today's banks continue to have a pawnshop mentality. Collaterals and warranties are pawnshops. This was very advanced once upon a time. Without innovations like collaterals and warranties, there would be no today's financial institutions, and the development of the Chinese economy over the past 40 years could not have continued until now.
Waarna hij zegt hier dat het voor de kleine ondernemers te risico vol zijn vanwege het pawnshop model. De angst om je huis kwijt te raken is waar veel kleine ondernemers met goede ideeën om de wereld te verbeteren niet door zetten Terwijl al dat al dat gratis risico en loze geld voor grote bedrijven het verkeerde gedrag bij bedrijven naar boven haalt en waarom de Chinees banken (overheidsgeld bedrijven ) door het pawnshop model de verkeerde bedrijven geld willen lenen
There are also some people, who unscrupulously take out loans and constantly increase their leverage, taking on more and more debt. As we all know, borrow 100,000, you are afraid of the bank; borrow 10 million, both you and the bank become a bit panicked; borrow 1 billion, the bank is afraid of you. There is another habit, banks like to give loans to good companies, companies that don’t need money. They desperately want to loan these companies money. The result is lots of good businesses become bad businesses.
Hij vergelijkt het Chinese beleid met Polio en de oorzaak van de problemen en dat is waarschijnlijk de druppel geweest voor XI
This, in fact, is the root cause of many of the world's problems today. We also see today that the Basel Accords have put great limitations on Europe’s ability to innovate as a whole, for example, in digital finance.

Basel, more like a seniors club, is about solving the problem of an aging financial system that has been operating for decades, and Europe’s aging system is extremely complex. But the problem in China is the opposite: it is not a problem of systemic financial risk, because China's financial sector basically doesn’t have a system. Its risk is actually a "lack of financial system."

China's financial sector, like other developing countries that have just grown up, is a young industry that does not have a mature ecosystem and is not fully moving. China has many big banks. They are more like big rivers or arteries in our body’s circulatory system, but today we need more lakes, ponds, streams and tributaries, all kinds of swamps. Without these parts of the ecosystem, we will die when we are flooded, and die when we are in a drought. So, today we are a country that bears the risk of lacking a healthy financial system, and we need to build a healthy financial system, not worry about financial systemic risks.

They are like two completely different diseases, like Alzheimer's disease and polio. Both look similar at first glance but are two totally different illnesses. If a child takes Alzheimer's medication, he or she will not only get the old person’s disease, but a lot of other strange diseases as well.

The Basel Accords is designed to treat the diseases of the elderly with an aging system and over-complexity, and what we have to think about is what can we learn from the elderly? You must remember, older people and younger people care about different issues. Younger people care about whether there are schools, older people care about whether there are hospitals.
Hij wordt niet gepakt voor machtsmisbruik met zijn bedrijf maar zijn macht/ invloed op de bevolking tot hervorming.
Jack M komt uit heel arm gezin en is met niks begonnen. Hierdoor word hij gezien als held en boegbeeld tegen het regime omdat vaak opneemt voor de gewoon Chinees. Deze speech en zeker op dit niveau was voor XI de druppel.

Hij is trouwens net zo kritisch op ons westerse systemen en ik vind hat op sommige punten daarin ook wel een punt heeft. Maar er is hier geen land of regering die daarom een onderzoek naar machtsmisbruik start of hem een boete geeft en laat staan ze hem op pakten. Voor machtsmisbruik

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 10 april 2021 16:23]

0Iblies

@Cergorach10 april 2021 15:56
Een kapitalistisch systeem vereist meerdere aanbieders, dat is een vereiste.

Moment dat het uit de bocht loopt wordt er geacht te worden ingegrepen.
maar men vergeet even dat er tig kleine bedrijfjes zijn die net zo slecht omgaan met hun personeel, zo niet slechter.
Je mist een belangrijk punt,
ten eerste wordt er wel ingegrepen bij die bedrijven , arbeidsinspectie etc,

ten tweede waar het kwalijker is dat een groot bedrijf aan de onderkant zit en blijft hangen tbv winstmaximalisatie is het gegeven dat je bij schaalgrootte mensen effectiever kunt inzetten, makkelijker kapitaal kan inzetten, etc etc.
Je kunt veel makkelijker (grote)winst maken.
0ChAiNsAwII
@Iblies12 april 2021 07:27
Arbeidsinspectie LOL, weet je überhaupt hoe groot de kans is dat je gecontroleerd wordt ...1x in de 30 jaar ...nagenoeg 0 dus, in die 30 jaar kan er heel veel mis gaan.
0bazzemans
@Cergorach11 april 2021 00:15
Bedrijven hebben immers maar 1 doel, zo veel mogelijk winst maken.
Dit is interessant. In mijn optiek mist in deze zin het woordje "tegenwoordig". Bedrijven hebben tegenwoordig maar één doel. Op de middelbare school leerde ik nog dat het doel van een onderneming "winst en continuïteit" was. In de afgelopen 20 jaar is dat volledig doorgeslagen naar groei en winstmaximalisatie.

Uit verhalen van ondernemers uit een verder verleden, leerde ik dat voor hen het dragen van de verantwoordelijkheid voor (een groep) medewerkers als zeer gewichtig werd ervaren en het leverde ook veel aanzien op voor lokale ondernemingen. In die tijd waren ondernemingen er in zekere zin ook voor het volk, in de vorm van werkgelegenheid. De ondernemer was net als zijn medewerker in zekere zin onderdeel van en veel directer verbonden met dezelfde gemeenschap. Met de industrialisatie, schaalvergroting en meest recent de globalisering, is de ondernemer steeds verder daarvan af komen te staan. Investeerders en aandeelhouders zijn daarin een groter wordende factor geworden.

Dit maakt dat veel meer dan vroeger eigenlijk de rol nog meer bij de overheid zou moeten liggen. Daarin staan 'we' echter met 3-0 achter, omdat bedrijven over het algemeen wél goed door de globalisering heen zijn gekomen en overheden daar geen/onvoldoende tegenwicht tegen hebben kunnen geven of dit zelfs (voor eigen gewin) hebben gestimuleerd.
0mae-t.net
@Cergorach11 april 2021 01:49
Soms zijn het ook juist de grote bedrijven die met overtredingen wegkomen, dus het is niet zo zwart wit als je voorstelt.

Selectieve handhaving zal hier opzich wel gebeuren, maar in China is het een beproefd politiek middel.
0NielsFL
@xbeam10 april 2021 18:00
Zo'n 15-20% van de Chinese miljardairs eindigt of in de gevangenis, of wordt geëxecuteerd. Wat met Jack Ma gebeurd valt dus nog wel mee, en dat heeft hij mogelijk te danken aan zijn internationale bekendheid. (Wie kent hier de tientallen andere verdwenen miljardairs uit het hoofd?)

De formele redenen lopen uiteen, maar eigenlijk komt het er altijd op neer dat je de CCP geen gezichtverlies mag berokkenen. Doe je dat wel, dan hang je. Soms dus letterlijk. Kritiek uiten op de CCP is voor een normale burger prima, maar niet voor iemand die wereldwijd in de spotlights staat, zoals Jack Ma.

Wil je in China iets bereiken dan moet je het corrupte spel meespelen. Er is dus altijd een waslijst met overtredingen waarop ze je kunnen pakken. Ziet er voor de buitenwereld ook altijd positief uit: China pakt immers iemand aan die duidelijk iets fout heeft gedaan.

Ben zelf ook tot tweemaal toe (per ongeluk!) een overtreding begaan in China. Dan zou je denken: boete of straf en weer door. Maar zo ging dat dus niet: geen straf, geen boete, zelfs geen boze gezichten. Wel een schuldverklaring tekenen. Die dingen liggen dus ergens in een la te wachten tot men mij daar zat is.
0xbeam
@NielsFL10 april 2021 18:11
Dat is toch precies wat ik onderschrijf
0NielsFL
@xbeam10 april 2021 18:19
Volgens mij viel ik je stelling ook niet aan. Ik voeg alleen iets toe.
0xbeam
@Dancing_Animal10 april 2021 15:05
Toen Jack weer terug kwam riep die nog : supplies!
Dit is typisch een rascistische kleuterklas grap.
Kan je nu echt niets beters verzinnen?
Ik ben niet tegen flauwe woordgrapje die zijn altijd plus1. Wanneer ze afkomst neutraal zij

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 10 april 2021 20:18]

+1Tony Werten
10 april 2021 10:51
Als 2.35M gelijk is aan 4% van de omzet van 2019, was die omzet 58,75M.
Zeggen dat ze in de laatste 3 maanden van 2020 veel beter presteerden met 10M klopt dan niet, want dat zou omgerekend slechts een jaaromzet van 40M geven
+1Groningerkoek

@Tony Werten10 april 2021 11:14
Er staat een fout in het artikel op Tweakers, die 58.75M is omzet, maar die 10M is winst.
+1Qwerty-273
@Tony Werten10 april 2021 11:20
Het NY Times artikel meldt het onderstaande, waar het niet echt duidelijk is of daarmee de brutto/netto omzet en/of brutto/netto winst mee wordt bedoeld.
The State Administration for Market Regulation, the agency that imposed the penalty, said the amount represented 4 percent of Alibaba’s domestic sales in 2019. The company reported profits of more than $12 billion in the last three months of 2020 alone.
0Termi
@Tony Werten10 april 2021 10:55
Omzet in de westerse retailbranche is niet lineair maar vertoont een sterk zigzag patroon. Vanaf januari neemt de omzet eigenlijk gestaag toe tot december, waar het voor kerst zijn piek bereikt. Daarna stort in januari de omzet in en begint de cyclus opnieuw.
+1Tony Werten
@Termi10 april 2021 10:57
Dat zou betekenen dat de jaaromzet in 2020 nog lager was, omdat die 10M alleen in de goede tijd gehaald wordt.
Los daarvan zijn jaaromzetten niet gevoelig voor deze fluctuaties.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tony Werten op 10 april 2021 10:59]

+1FilipSP
@Tony Werten10 april 2021 11:15
Volgens Macrotrends, 1 van de vele internet-cijferboeren, was de omzet van Alibaba in 2019 ca. 56 miljard dollar en in 2020 ruim 70 miljard, dat komt bijna overeen met jouw verwachting (wat is nou die paar miljard). De omzet in het laatste kwartaal kwam uit op 33 miljard dollar, dus die 10 zal de maandomzet zijn over december.

Overigens staat de omzetgroei natuurlijk los van een boete. Het is vrij normaal om een boete te bepalen op de hoogte van de inkomsten in dezelfde periode waarin de onderzochte overtreding plaats vond.
0Tony Werten
@FilipSP10 april 2021 11:19
AH, dat zal het zijn. De laatste 3 maanden van 2020 draaiden ze 10M per maand
+1loki504
@Tony Werten10 april 2021 11:21
Wat nog niet klopt.
https://www.ad.nl/tech/ka...ens-singles-day~a9fe9c4d/

Klinkt eerder als een winst ipv omzet.
0loki504
@Tony Werten10 april 2021 11:13
Nee ze zeggen dat sinds de corona uitbraak veel beter presteert. En de laatste 3 maanden van 2020 10M omzet heeft gedraaid. Ze zeggen niet dat de laatste 3 maanden beter presteerde als daarvoor. (uitgaand van hoe het nu op tweakers staat)

/Edit na reactie gelezen van @Groningerkoek zou dat best kunnen klopen. Want ze hadden al VEEL meer omzet in 1 dag. https://www.ad.nl/tech/ka...ens-singles-day~a9fe9c4d/

Misschien kan @Mark_88 het even aanpassen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door loki504 op 10 april 2021 11:18]

Auteur0Mark_88
@loki50410 april 2021 12:00
Ik heb daar omzet veranderd naar winst, thanks!
0Alxndr
@Tony Werten10 april 2021 11:27
Ff gegoogled en het laatste kwartaal 2020 was de omzet $ 33 miljard

Edit: 10 miljard per maand dus. Het hele (fiscale) jaar is nog niet bekend, loopt zoals bij veel bedrijven tot maart lijkt het.

Offtopic, waarom gebruik je trouwens de M voor miljard?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Alxndr op 10 april 2021 11:29]

0michielRB
@Tony Werten10 april 2021 17:01
Omzet is niet gelijk aan winst..... Er staat dat die 10M winst was.

[Reactie gewijzigd door michielRB op 10 april 2021 17:01]

0Tony Werten
@michielRB10 april 2021 22:29
Als je leest voor je reageert had je kunnen zien dat dat na mijn opmerking aangepast is.
+1MarkS90
10 april 2021 12:04
Amazon doet toch het zelfde met z'n leveranciers? Uitknijpen en zelfs producten namaken om zelf te verkopen. Sn dan vanmorgen in de Volkskrant dat er bij Amazon geen vakbond meer binnenkomt: het personeel heeft tegen gestemd.

Ik denk dat ze tegen hebben moeten stemmen ...
+1We.are.cake
@MarkS9010 april 2021 13:47
Ze hebben niet tegen moeten stemmen; wel is er volgens de RWDSU een 'klimaat gecreëerd van verwarring, dwang en/of angst voor vergeldingen en dus heeft Amazon zich bemoeid met de keuzevrijheid van haar werknemers'.

Vakbonden in de private sector in Amerika zijn er ook bijna niet meer sinds de jaren 80, veel jongeren weten dus ook niet wat de voordelen kunnen zijn van zo'n vakbond; en dat zag je dus ook gebeuren bij Amazon. Sommige jongere werkkrachten zeggen dat Amazon beter betaald dan de gemiddelde baan in hun omgeving, en zelfs dat de werkomstandigheden beter zijn dan het meeste lokale werk; dit zeggen ze zelf, of het inderdaad ook zo is?

Een Amerikaanse vriend van mij die werkt als advocaat en veel mensen uit deze economische klasse spreekt verteld mij ook dat de meeste van hen werken of werkten voor Amazon omdat zij dit als de beste optie zagen; blijkbaar denken zij vaak dat een groot bedrijf ook goed met haar werknemers omgaat.
+1Blokker_1999

@We.are.cake10 april 2021 14:49
Niet vergeten dat meer dan 80% van het personeel in dat distributiecentrum zwart is. Zij hebben sowieso al minder kansen in de VS. En ondanks dat de werkomstandigheden alles behalve goed zijn, kiezen ze hier voor zekerheid.

Niet vergeten dat Amazon zomaar kan beslissen om alles weg te trekken uit Alabama als er daar toch een vakbond zou komen. Bijkomend heeft Amazon natuurlijk een thuisvoordeel in zo een stemming. Wanneer de vakbond er in slaagt om een stemming af te dwingen is het eerste wat een bedrijf in de VS doet een hoop dure consultants inhuren om een plan op te stellen om te zorgen dat de tegenstemmers in de meerderheid zijn. En als werkgever kan je eenvoudig je personeel verplichten om een infosessie bij te wonen waarom een vakbond slecht nieuws is. Een vakbond kan zoiets niet. Het is een strijd met ongelijke wapens.

Een ander mooi voorbeeld is de Netflix docu "American Factory". Daarin zie je hetzelfde gebeuren.
0Brawler1986
@Blokker_199911 april 2021 11:58
Als wat jij zegt waar is, druist dit tegen veel afspraken in. En betekend dat Amazon niet veel beter is dan een bedrijf met sociale dwangarbeid. Ik vind deze situatie echt zorgelijk. Als 80% zwart werkt, dan levert dit ook oneerlijke concurrentie voordeel op.

Dit is dus de rede waarom ik zo sceptisch ben over buiten de EU shoppen, er is niet of nauwelijks controle op hoe zaken zijn geregeld op sociaal en ethisch vlak. Daarnaast is de klant / koper vaak ook niet bewust van dat dit soort dingen spelen bij het doen van een aankoop. Daardoor rust de beslissing puur op het financiële, commerciele aspect.
+1TheVivaldi
10 april 2021 11:43
En ik maar denken dat dit niet zou kunnen, want hier in de reacties op Tweakers heerst vaak de gedachte dat Chinese bedrijven door China altijd de hand boven het hoofd wordt gehouden en dat marktaandeel misbruiken juist de bedoeling is.
+1Dwarlorf
@TheVivaldi10 april 2021 11:56
Volgens mij gaat dat meestal om de relatie van chinese bedrijven tov het/hun buitenland/buitenlandse bedrijven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dwarlorf op 10 april 2021 11:57]

0ATIradeon8500
@TheVivaldi10 april 2021 17:37
Jawel zolang je naar de pijpen van Ping danst....... En daar zit hier de kruk en is de reden van deze mega boete. Dat zie je ook terug in de nederige reactie van dit bedrijf. Griezelig gewoon.......
+1Reinier 182
10 april 2021 11:41
Terecht dat kartelvorming bedrijven aangepakt worden. Hier gebeurt het niet of te laat waardoor een paar bedrijven alle macht hebben. Waarom zou het in China onterecht zijn en Amerika niet? Nee de Amerikaanse regering is democratie.
+1Kastermaster
10 april 2021 11:50
Het klinkt misschien alsof ik pro-communisme ben, maar ik vind het helemaal niet zo'n gek idee dat de overheid vinger aan de pols houdt. Ik ben geen fan van hun politiek systeem, maar van ultra kapitalistische praktijken die Google, Apple en Facebook uithalen word ik óók allerminst vrolijk. Goed dus dat ook de Chinezen vinger aan de pols houden, hoewel je je inderdaad kunt afvragen bij welk monopolie de burger nu meer gebaat is. Die van de staat of die van Alibaba? Ik hoop dat we ons op internationaal niveau ooit eens politiek gaan organiseren om een tegenmacht te kunnen vormen voor de macht van dit soort grote bedrijven. Dat kan volgens mij nooit kwaad, zo lang er druk en tegendruk blijft bestaan.
+1r_bleumer
10 april 2021 10:42
Bij dit soort regimes vraag je je dan af of er überhaupt wel een boete zou zijn opgelegd als oprichter Jack Ma wat meer aan de leiband van de Chinese communistische partij had gelopen.
+1Fireshade
@r_bleumer10 april 2021 11:29
Dit staat IMHO los van Jack Ma. Als hij geen kritiek had geleverd, was dit ook gebeurd gezien de groeiende invloed van deze bedrijven.
Grote tech bedrijven als Alibaba en Tencent hebben steeds meer invloed op de economie, markt en de financiële sector (banken, valuta, etc.) in China, en dat heeft de overheid gewoon goed door.
Dat zijn maatregelen dat de overheidscontrole over deze vitale aspecten van het land strak blijft.
0Iblies

@r_bleumer10 april 2021 15:47
Nee hoor,
het kapitalistisch systeem in China is zuiverder dan die van de VS,
dat betekent dus dat er ten alle tijde meerdere aanbieders moeten zijn.

In vrijwel alle westerse landen bestaat soortgelijke wetgeving, muv de VS dat monopolies toelaat mits daar ‘geen misbruik van wordt gemaakt’.

China kan dat met een eigen thuismarkt van +1mld ook makkelijk veroorloven om een hogere maatstaf te hebben en als prikstok naar het westen gebruiken. De situatie in de VS bewijst ook het gelijk dat monopolies gedoemd zijn te falen en dat die ontwikkelingen tegenhouden. Alles wat los en vast zit wordt gekocht en beschermd terwijl er niet eens normaal gebruik van wordt gemaakt.
+1mae-t.net
@Iblies11 april 2021 01:40
Zou het echt kloppen dat China een zuiver kapitalistisch systeem heeft?

Doorgaans is het zo dat selectieve handhaving van campagnes tegen corruptie, monopolies, etc. wordt ingezet als politiek- en marktreguleringswapen.

Trouwens, marktregulering is per definitie niet zo heel erg kapitalistisch, dus zelfs als er met de zuiverste bedoelingen op monopolies wordt gehandhaafd is er geen sprake van zuiver kapitalisme.
+1robvanwijk

@AmigaWolf10 april 2021 23:11
China is niet het perfecte kapitalistisch systeem, juist een van de slechtste, en ook aangezien je in China al helemaal geen vrijheid heb door de walgelijke punten systeem, [..]
Als je wilt zeggen dat er een heleboel mis is in China dan ben ik het volkomen met je eens. Maar de vraag hoe goed hun kapitalistische systeem werkt heeft zo ongeveer niets te maken met de vraag hoe goed hun rechtsstaat werkt en hoe het ervoor staat met mensenrechten.
0AmigaWolf
@robvanwijk11 april 2021 17:16
En daar heb ik een duidelijk antwoord over gegeven, en ja alles heeft met elkaar te maken, als je mensenrechten slecht is, is zeker weten de kapitalistische systeem ook niet in orde, en klopt ook wel, zo een beetje alle bedrijven zijn in de handen van de CCP in China, zo veel % eigenaar is van alle bedrijven, wat niet een goed kapitalistische systeem is, natuurlijk is geld en hulp krijgen van de regering ook slecht wat gebeurd in America met grote bedrijven, zeker weten, maar de meeste bedrijfjes krijgen niks van de regering en doen alles zelf, en hebben niet een regering die een deel eigenaar is van het bedrijf, wat wel in China is, bij zo een beetje alle bedrijven, en dat al die grote bedrijven in China heel hard mee werken aan het onderdrukken van het volk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmigaWolf op 11 april 2021 17:26]

0ryderb
10 april 2021 10:43
Goh dat zal vast niks te maken hebben met het feit dat hij kritiek op de communistische partij had.
+1Fireshade
@ryderb10 april 2021 11:31
Je bedoelt het sarcastisch, maar dat klopt. Tencent is heel braaf en ook heel groot (WeChat) in China, maar wordt net zo hard aangepakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fireshade op 10 april 2021 11:33]

0BenVenNL
10 april 2021 10:44
Er mag maar 1 de baas zijn.

Maar dan nog, op zich wil je dat soort praktijken hier ook niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BenVenNL op 10 april 2021 10:46]

0Yalopa
10 april 2021 11:18
Dus in China kan je monsterboetes krijgen voor het hebben en misbruiken van een monopolie? Interessant, er zit daar nog een veel grotere monopolist..
