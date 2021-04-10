Alibaba krijgt boete van 2,35 miljard euro in China voor misbruik marktpositie

Het Chinese Alibaba heeft in zijn thuisland een boete van omgerekend 2,35 miljard euro gekregen voor 'monopolistische zakenpraktijken'. Een van de aanleidingen voor het onderzoek was het feit dat Alibaba verkopers verbiedt om op zijn platform en de concurrent tegelijk te handelen.

Alibaba is het moederbedrijf van diensten als AliExpress, Taobao, AliPay en meer. De boete staat gelijk aan vier procent van de binnenlandse omzet van het bedrijf in 2019. Sinds de uitbraak van het coronavirus presteert het bedrijf echter al veel beter: in de laatste drie maanden van 2020 boekte het bedrijf bijvoorbeeld 10 miljard euro winst. Alibaba moet naast de boete betalen ook 'zijn concurrentie-onvriendelijke praktijken stoppen en regelmatig rapporteren over zijn gedrag gedurende drie jaar'.

Het onderzoek naar Alibaba liep sinds december. Volgens de Chinese is het de hardste handhavingsactie die het tot nu toe heeft uitgevoerd, schrijft The New York Times. Ter vergelijking: Qualcomm kreeg een antitrust-boete van 860 miljoen euro van China in 2015. Alibaba zegt in een reactie de boete 'oprecht te accepteren' en dat het 'zijn systemen zal aanpassen om de verantwoordelijkheid naar de maatschappij beter te vervullen'.

China wil de laatste jaren harder optreden tegen vermeende monopolies. In november werd mede daarom de beursgang van Ant Group op het laatste moment afgeblazen. De Times tekent aan dat Alibaba 'recentelijk' een aanvraag heeft gedaan voor een aanwezigheid op WeChat. Dat is de chatdienst van zijn grootste concurrent, Tencent. Voorheen wilde Alibaba juist niets te maken hebben met dit bedrijf. De zet is wellicht tekenend voor een verandering in strategie.