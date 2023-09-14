GameCube-game Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door komt volgend jaar naar Switch

Alstu
1-2 Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
ARMS
Splatoon 2
Pokkén Tournament DX
Fire Emblem Warriors
Super Mario Odyssey
Snipperclips Plus
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Dragon Quest Builders
Bayonetta 2
Kirby: Star Allies
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
Mario Tennis Aces
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Octopath Traveler
Go Vacation
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 Vehicle Kit
Super Mario Party
The World Ends With You: Final Remix
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fitness Boxing
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Yoshi's Crafted World
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04 VR Kit
Super Mario Maker 2
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Astral Chain
Tetris 99
DAEMON X MACHINA
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Ring Fit Adventure
Luigi's Mansion 3
Pokémon Sword and Shield
Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer feat. The Legend of Zelda
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Bravely Default II
New Pokémon Snap
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind
Miitopia
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
Game Builder Garage
Mario Golf: Super Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
WarioWare: Get It Together!
Metroid Dread
Mario Party Superstars
Shin Megami Tensei V
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
Pokémon Legends Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Nintendo Switch Sports
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Live A Live
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Splatoon 3
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Bayonetta 3
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Fire Emblem Engage
Metroid Prime Remastered
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Pikmin 4
Pikmin 1+2
Detective Pikachu Returns
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
WarioWare: Move It!
Super Mario RPG
Another Code: Recollection 2024
Mario vs. Donkey Kong - 2024
Princess Peach: Showtime! - 2024
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 2024
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 2024
Metroid Prime 4 - TBA
[Reactie gewijzigd door Xander.M op 22 juli 2024 14:42]