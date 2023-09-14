GameCube-game Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door komt volgend jaar naar Switch

Nintendo kondigt een remake van Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door aan. Deze rpg verscheen in 2004 voor het eerst voor de GameCube en komt twintig jaar later ook beschikbaar voor de Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo noemt nog geen concrete releasedatum, maar zegt tijdens zijn Direct-presentatie dat de remake van The Thousand-Year Door volgend jaar verschijnt. De Switch-versie van de rpg krijgt volgens Nintendo 'verbeterde graphics', maar behoudt het verhaal en de gameplay van het origineel. Het spel bestaat, zoals de naam doet vermoeden, uit papieren uitsnedes van Mario-personages. Het spel omvat onder meer platformactie en turnbasedgevechten op een podium.

De remake van The Thousand-Year Door volgt op een remake van Super Mario RPG, die in november verschijnt. De Paper Mario-serie is daar een spirituele opvolger van. Nintendo bracht de eerste Paper Mario-game voor de Nintendo 64 eerder al uit voor de Nintendo Switch. Het bedrijf deed dat via zijn Switch Online + Expansion Pack-abonnement, waarmee het verschillende N64-games beschikbaar stelt voor zijn recentste console.

Door Daan van Monsjou

Nieuwsredacteur

Feedback • 14-09-2023 17:08 34

14-09-2023 • 17:08

34

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Raem 14 september 2023 17:19
Ondanks dat het geen nieuwe game is, toch fijn om nog een fatsoenlijke Paper Mario game op de Switch te kunnen spelen.

De laaste paar Paper Mario games vond ik helaas erg slecht, voornamelijk door het gebrek aan XP en level systeem.
Verwijderd @Raem14 september 2023 17:56
John Linneman had al gezien dat de trailer op 30fps draait. Terwijl het orgineel op 60fps draait. Zal wel een downgrade zijn als die naar 30fps gaat ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 22 juli 2024 14:42]

gsmolders @Verwijderd14 september 2023 18:26
Dat zou toch absurd zijn voor een remake… ik begrijp überhaupt niet dat 30 fps geaccepteerd is… In 2005 bewogen we hemel en aarde om 60 fps te halen met hardware waar je nu nog geen webpagina mee kan renderen. Hebben we dan niets geleerd?

/opa
phray @gsmolders14 september 2023 18:33
Het boeit mensen gewoon niet heel veel. 30fps is voor de meeste genoeg daarom maken developers zich er niet druk om.

En Nintendo toont wel vaker 30fps in trailers terwijl game 60 is. Zie splatoon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door phray op 22 juli 2024 14:42]

CyBeR @phray15 september 2023 03:28
Inderdaad, in dezelfde trailer is splatoon ook op ~30 fps (met af en toe tearing en wat geblende frames) terwijl de echte game bijna 100% strak op 60 draait.

Lijkt me eerder een foutje in hun capture dan iets anders.
Raem @Verwijderd14 september 2023 18:32
Dat zou wel bizar zijn. Dan toch maar de Gamecube weer aansluiten.
Adinias @Verwijderd15 september 2023 08:01
In Europa hadden wij sowieso al een lichte downgrade op deze game gezien deze bij ons op de PAL standaard draaide. Hierdoor draaide de het geheel op 50 hz en daardoor dus ook maximaal zichtbaar 50 fps.
Icelus @Adinias15 september 2023 10:10
De Europese versie heeft PAL60 ondersteuning en kun je dus ook in 60Hz spelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Icelus op 22 juli 2024 14:42]

Verwijderd @BrbZrk14 september 2023 22:19
Sorry maar wat een vreemd antwoord. Een remake die in een lagere fps draait dan het orgineel van 20 jaar geleden is onacceptabel. Aangezien hij altijd anders zou spelen dan het orgineel, heeft niks met nerds te maken die alleen maar naar framerate en resolutie kijken. De responsetijd is namelijk door de helft gegaan t.o.v. het orgineel, hierdoor speelt de game compleet anders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 22 juli 2024 14:42]

n3z 14 september 2023 17:13
Een van de beste RPGs! Ik ga hem zeker herspelen op de switch.
Coriolis 14 september 2023 19:38
Ik ben die remakes zo spuugzat. Bedenk eens wat nieuws. Het is echt een melkkoe aan het worden.

Ondertussen bijna drie keer het volle pond voor Metroid prime betaald. Er is zo weinig vernieuwend in de spellen die uitkomen.
The Zep Man @Coriolis14 september 2023 20:23
Ondertussen bijna drie keer het volle pond voor Metroid prime betaald.
Je begrijpt dat je bijdraagt aan datgene dat je spuugzat bent?

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 14:42]

beantherio @Coriolis15 september 2023 10:01
Nou, voor veel Gamecube-spellen vind ik remakes helemaal prima. De Gamecube verkocht destijds heel matig waardoor de spellen daarop ook niet zo goed verkochten. Relatief weinig mensen hebben die spellen daarom gespeeld. Dan vind ik het positief dat Nintendo die spellen nu beschikbaar maakt voor het veel grotere publiek van de Switch.

Sowieso: dit spel (maar ook de Metroid Prime spellen) is een all-time favoriet voor me. Die speel ik graag opnieuw waarbij ik de opgepoetste visuals best kan waarderen.
Xander.M @Coriolis15 september 2023 13:27
Zien wij dezelfde Nintendo?
Sinds 2017 hebben ze een kleine 73 exclusives die geen remakes zijn gemaakt.
Dat is bijna elke maand een nieuwe originele game.
Als je die remakes spuugzat bent, prima, maar doe niet alsof je verder niks te spelen hebt
Raem @Xander.M16 september 2023 00:16
Ik ben eigenlijk wel oprecht benieuwd naar die lijst. Klinkt als erg veel.
Xander.M @Raem16 september 2023 12:08
Alstu

1-2 Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
ARMS
Splatoon 2
Pokkén Tournament DX
Fire Emblem Warriors
Super Mario Odyssey
Snipperclips Plus
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Dragon Quest Builders
Bayonetta 2
Kirby: Star Allies
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
Mario Tennis Aces
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Octopath Traveler
Go Vacation
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 Vehicle Kit
Super Mario Party
The World Ends With You: Final Remix
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fitness Boxing
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Yoshi's Crafted World
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04 VR Kit
Super Mario Maker 2
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Astral Chain
Tetris 99
DAEMON X MACHINA
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Ring Fit Adventure
Luigi's Mansion 3
Pokémon Sword and Shield
Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer feat. The Legend of Zelda
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Bravely Default II
New Pokémon Snap
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind
Miitopia
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
Game Builder Garage
Mario Golf: Super Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
WarioWare: Get It Together!
Metroid Dread
Mario Party Superstars
Shin Megami Tensei V
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
Pokémon Legends Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Nintendo Switch Sports
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Live A Live
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Splatoon 3
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Bayonetta 3
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Fire Emblem Engage
Metroid Prime Remastered
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Pikmin 4
Pikmin 1+2
Detective Pikachu Returns
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
WarioWare: Move It!
Super Mario RPG
Another Code: Recollection 2024
Mario vs. Donkey Kong - 2024
Princess Peach: Showtime! - 2024
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 2024
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 2024
Metroid Prime 4 - TBA

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xander.M op 22 juli 2024 14:42]

Raem @Xander.M16 september 2023 12:54
Bedankt! Zitten alleen wel degelijk een hoop remakes / remasters tussen. Maar ook veel games die niet door Nintendo ontwikkeld zijn.
Roerdomp @Coriolis15 september 2023 16:02
Ik denk dat Nintendo zeker wat nieuws aan het bedenken is, en dat dat nu net de reden is dat er veel remakes komen. Ik vermoed dat veel developers nu aan de nieuwe console en bijpassende games werken, en dat deze remakes meer zoethoudertjes/easy money zijn zo aan het einde van de cyclus.
PjotterP @ReVision.14 september 2023 20:52
Stel iemand heeft het spel nog nooit gspeeld? Is diegene dan dom? Voor diegene is het spel een nieuwe ervaring.
marcovit @ReVision.15 september 2023 11:47
Zeg nu is hetzelfde in dit nieuwsbericht: nieuws: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth verschijnt op 29 februari 2024 op PS5
needankje 14 september 2023 17:18
De leukste van alle paper mario games. heb me nog gewaagd aan een 4k texture pack in de dolphin emulator maar blij toe dat ik niet heb doorgezet, lekker op de switch spelen volgend jaar
Codeandreams 14 september 2023 17:25
Zijn dit dan full prices games?

Edit: Enorm mee vermaakt op de GC

[Reactie gewijzigd door Codeandreams op 22 juli 2024 14:42]

D3F @Codeandreams14 september 2023 20:23
Dat haal ik ook niet uit het artikel, zonder de video te hebben bekeken. Ik denk dat dit een fysieke game voor 40 euro gaat worden, of een digital only download. Als Nintendo in een slechte bui is dan kan het ook nog eens een tijdelijke release worden, hoewel ik dat niet verwacht.
MetalSonic
14 september 2023 17:32
Heel veel plezier mee gehad op de Nintendo Gamecube. Was wellicht mijn eerste Pape rmario game. Dat helpt maar lekker lang spel. Veel (droge) humor.
jazzozo 14 september 2023 17:45
EIN-DE-LIJK

Gelukkig nog een aankondiging tijdens de Direct waar ik wel happy van wordt na die gigantische middelvinger in de vorm van F-Zero 99.
Linksquest Moderator Spielerij
14 september 2023 18:18
Denk dat ik me die wel ga halen, origineel nooit gehad en een beetje erg prijzig geworden als je hem wilt kopen.
Major Oof 14 september 2023 18:25
Is er ergens te vinden welke Gamecube games Nintendo nog meer naar Switch gaat brengen?
chizzle01 14 september 2023 19:36
Hoop op nieuwe delen. Teveel remakes. En ergste is dat ik me er toch op betrap, dat ik er gewoon weer intrap. Dus ze doen het blijkbaar toch goed 😂.

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