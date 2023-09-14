GameCube-game Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door komt volgend jaar naar Switch

Nintendo kondigt een remake van Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door aan. Deze rpg verscheen in 2004 voor het eerst voor de GameCube en komt twintig jaar later ook beschikbaar voor de Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo noemt nog geen concrete releasedatum, maar zegt tijdens zijn Direct-presentatie dat de remake van The Thousand-Year Door volgend jaar verschijnt. De Switch-versie van de rpg krijgt volgens Nintendo 'verbeterde graphics', maar behoudt het verhaal en de gameplay van het origineel. Het spel bestaat, zoals de naam doet vermoeden, uit papieren uitsnedes van Mario-personages. Het spel omvat onder meer platformactie en turnbasedgevechten op een podium.

De remake van The Thousand-Year Door volgt op een remake van Super Mario RPG, die in november verschijnt. De Paper Mario-serie is daar een spirituele opvolger van. Nintendo bracht de eerste Paper Mario-game voor de Nintendo 64 eerder al uit voor de Nintendo Switch. Het bedrijf deed dat via zijn Switch Online + Expansion Pack-abonnement, waarmee het verschillende N64-games beschikbaar stelt voor zijn recentste console.