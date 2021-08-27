Brein stuurt waarschuwingsmail naar gebruiker van usenetsite Nzbxs.com

Stichting Brein heeft een waarschuwingsmail gestuurd naar een gebruiker van usenetsite Nzbxs.com. In de mail geeft Brein aan dat de gebruiker moet stoppen met het illegaal downloaden van beschermd materiaal om 'vervolgonderzoeken' te voorkomen.

In de mail, die op het forum van Tweakers is geplaatst, legt stichting Brein uit hoe het auteursrecht werkt en hoe Nzbxs-gebruikers hier inbreuk op maken. Brein zegt dat het 'belangrijk' is dat herhaling van 'dit misbruik' voorkomen wordt. Zo maant Brein de ontvanger in het vervolg alleen 'legaal aanbod van bekende platforms' te gebruiken en dat populaire content die gratis 'of voor ver onder de gebruikelijke prijs' wordt aangeboden, als verdacht moet worden gezien.

Als de ontvanger van niets weet, geeft Brein aan dat een ander, zoals een gezinslid of huisgenoot, misbruik maakt van de gegevens van de ontvanger. "Verzoek hun dringend dit niet meer te doen", schrijft de stichting.

De mail is alleen als afschrikmiddel bedoeld. Wel geeft Brein aan dat zij bij toekomstige inbreuken 'vervolgonderzoek kan doen naar uw activiteiten' en naam-, adres- en woonplaatsgegevens kan opvragen bij de provider van de gebruiker. Met deze gegevens zou de stichting een onthoudingsverklaring willen afspreken of een rechterlijk bevel willen vorderen.

Brein kreeg de gegevens van de voormalige beheerder van Nzbxs.com. Dinsdag maakte de stichting bekend een schikking te hebben getroffen met de beheerder van deze usenet-indexsite. Als onderdeel van deze schikking zou de beheerder de website offline halen en informatie verschaffen over aangemelde leden. Het gaat onder meer om voor- en achternaam, gebruikersnaam en e-mailadres. Brein gaf toen al aan deze leden te willen benaderen.

Hoeveel gebruikers de mail hebben ontvangen, is vooralsnog niet duidelijk. In het topic geeft vooralsnog één gebruiker aan de mail te hebben ontvangen. De stichting zegt de persoonsgegevens volgens de wetgeving te verwerken. Ict-jurist Arnoud Engelfriet reageerde bij het eerdere artikel over Nzbxs.com dat het verwerken van deze gegevens onder de AVG waarschijnlijk inderdaad rechtmatig is.

Nzbxs.com was een site die nzb-bestanden aanbood voor het downloaden van bijvoorbeeld films, muziek en games. De site zou 'enkele duizenden bezoekers' per maand hebben gehad. Hoeveel ingelogde gebruikers er waren, is niet bekend.