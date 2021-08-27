Brein stuurt waarschuwingsmail naar gebruiker van usenetsite Nzbxs.com

Dit was de email in juni 2017
Hierna direct mijn abonnement beëindigd.
This is a Notice of Copyright Infringement.
The Copyright Agent for a copyright holder has notified Goldenfrog that you, or someone using your account, have allegedly infringed their copyright. Please stop immediately.
Transferring copyrighted material using Goldenfrog's service without permission of the copyright holder subjects your account to immediate cancellation or suspension of service.
When signing up for the Goldenfrog service you agreed to our Terms of Service. Please review the Goldenfrog Terms of service at the following URL:
https://www.goldenfrog.com/terms-of-service
Your access to the service has been placed under a temporary suspension. To unsuspend your account, visit the following URL to acknowledge the Goldenfrog Terms of Service and affirm that you will not illegally transfer any further copyrighted material:
https://www.goldenfrog.com/account/dmca_affirmation
Your service will remain under temporary suspension until affirm that you will not illegally transfer any further copyrighted material. Should you fail to make this affirmation within three days from the date of this e-mail, Goldenfrog reserves the right to cancel your account without further notice.
Paradise Networks LLC
Re: Unauthorized Use of Twentieth Century FOX Film Corporation Property
Notice ID: **********************************************************************
Notice Date: 2017-06-********************************
Email: ***********************s.net
Dear Sir or Madam:
TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION and its affiliated companies (collectively, "FOX") are the exclusive owners of copyrights in numerous movies and television shows.
You are receiving this notice because an Internet account on your network was identified as having been recently used to illegally copy and/or distribute (e.g. download, upload) FOX content. The specific FOX content involved, the IP address where the infringement occurred, and the date and time of the infringement are documented below. If the recipient of this notice is an Internet Service Provider, College/University or Business organization that no longer controls the IP address cited in the evidentiary information, please notify Irdeto by contacting ***************rdeto.com.
This unauthorized copying and distribution constitutes copyright infringement under Section 106 of the U.S. Copyright Act. These are serious offenses which could lead to legal consequences for the account holder. Also, depending upon the type of service Paradise Networks LLC is providing to this IP address, it may have legal and/or equitable liability if it does not expeditiously remove or disable access to the property listed below, or if it fails to implement a policy that provides for termination of subscribers who are repeat infringers (see, 17 U.S.C. 512).
Although various legal and equitable remedies may be available to FOX as a result of such infringement, FOX believes that the entire Internet community benefits when these matters are resolved cooperatively. We urge you to take immediate action to effect removal of the detected infringement listed in the below report, including:
(1) Notify the account holder of this infringement
(2) Require the account holder remove the infringing material
(3) Disable access to the infringing material
(4) Take appropriate action against the account holder under your Abuse Policy/Terms of Service
If your account holder has questions about this notice, please refer him/her to the website http://www.respectcopyrights.org
which offers resources to help users ensure that their Internet accounts are not being used to violate copyright laws and provides information on how theft of movies and TV shows damages our economy and costs thousands of Americans their jobs.
Today there are many exciting and innovative sources of authorized movie and television content available to users online. We encourage you to refer your account holder to the website http://wheretowatch.com
where they will find an array of legal choices.
We appreciate your efforts to cooperate in addressing content theft and fostering legal consumption of movies and TV shows. Please send us a prompt response indicating the actions you have taken to resolve this matter. Please reference the above noted Notice ID ******************************************************* in all correspondence, which should be directed to:
Email: **************************************
The undersigned has a good faith belief that use of FOX's property in the manner described herein is not authorized by FOX, its agents or the law. Also, we hereby state that the information in this notification is accurate and, under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California and the United States, that the undersigned is authorized to act on behalf of FOX with respect to this matter.
Please be advised that this letter is not and is not intended to be a complete statement of FOX’s rights in connection with this matter, and nothing contained herein constitutes an express or implied waiver of any rights, remedies, or defenses of FOX, all of which are specifically reserved.
Sincerely,
********************
Irdeto USA, Inc.
P.O. Box 618 North Hollywood, CA 91603
Evidentiary Information:
Notice ID: ********************************
Asset: ************************8
Infringing FileName: ***********************.HDTV.x264-FLEET[eztv].mkv
Timestamp: 2017-06 **************************
Last Seen Date: 2017-06 *************
File Size: 90728060
IP Address: 69.167.37.110
Port ID: 168**
Protocol: bittorrent