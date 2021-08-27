Brein stuurt waarschuwingsmail naar gebruiker van usenetsite Nzbxs.com

Stichting Brein heeft een waarschuwingsmail gestuurd naar een gebruiker van usenetsite Nzbxs.com. In de mail geeft Brein aan dat de gebruiker moet stoppen met het illegaal downloaden van beschermd materiaal om 'vervolgonderzoeken' te voorkomen.

In de mail, die op het forum van Tweakers is geplaatst, legt stichting Brein uit hoe het auteursrecht werkt en hoe Nzbxs-gebruikers hier inbreuk op maken. Brein zegt dat het 'belangrijk' is dat herhaling van 'dit misbruik' voorkomen wordt. Zo maant Brein de ontvanger in het vervolg alleen 'legaal aanbod van bekende platforms' te gebruiken en dat populaire content die gratis 'of voor ver onder de gebruikelijke prijs' wordt aangeboden, als verdacht moet worden gezien.

Als de ontvanger van niets weet, geeft Brein aan dat een ander, zoals een gezinslid of huisgenoot, misbruik maakt van de gegevens van de ontvanger. "Verzoek hun dringend dit niet meer te doen", schrijft de stichting.

De mail is alleen als afschrikmiddel bedoeld. Wel geeft Brein aan dat zij bij toekomstige inbreuken 'vervolgonderzoek kan doen naar uw activiteiten' en naam-, adres- en woonplaatsgegevens kan opvragen bij de provider van de gebruiker. Met deze gegevens zou de stichting een onthoudingsverklaring willen afspreken of een rechterlijk bevel willen vorderen.

Brein kreeg de gegevens van de voormalige beheerder van Nzbxs.com. Dinsdag maakte de stichting bekend een schikking te hebben getroffen met de beheerder van deze usenet-indexsite. Als onderdeel van deze schikking zou de beheerder de website offline halen en informatie verschaffen over aangemelde leden. Het gaat onder meer om voor- en achternaam, gebruikersnaam en e-mailadres. Brein gaf toen al aan deze leden te willen benaderen.

Hoeveel gebruikers de mail hebben ontvangen, is vooralsnog niet duidelijk. In het topic geeft vooralsnog één gebruiker aan de mail te hebben ontvangen. De stichting zegt de persoonsgegevens volgens de wetgeving te verwerken. Ict-jurist Arnoud Engelfriet reageerde bij het eerdere artikel over Nzbxs.com dat het verwerken van deze gegevens onder de AVG waarschijnlijk inderdaad rechtmatig is.

Nzbxs.com was een site die nzb-bestanden aanbood voor het downloaden van bijvoorbeeld films, muziek en games. De site zou 'enkele duizenden bezoekers' per maand hebben gehad. Hoeveel ingelogde gebruikers er waren, is niet bekend.

Door Hayte Hugo

Redacteur

27-08-2021 10:53
396

27-08-2021 • 10:53

396

Submitter: pven

Ziggo, KPN en Xs4all moeten The Pirate Bay-proxies weer gaan blokkeren Nieuws van 16 oktober 2020
Reacties (396)

+2Stapper55
28 augustus 2021 21:35
Tja, dan hebben ze niet genoeg, want ze moeten ook hard maken wat je hebt gedownload, niet alleen het feit dat je download, dat kan wel legaal spul geweest zijn of heel oud.
Tenzij die dienst waar hij het ophaalde dat heeft door gespeeld....

De moraal van dit verhaal.... Neem een goede vpn, die p2p toestaat, bij voorkeur in een wetteloos land.
Ik kan van harte Pannama aanraden ( nord Vpn), ik download me dan ook helemaal suf :)
0LeDutchShepherd
@Stapper5530 augustus 2021 13:25
Hier tevreden expressvpn gebruiker. Nooit berichtjes
0Stapper55
@LeDutchShepherd31 augustus 2021 11:00
Geen idee waar die gevestigd is hoor, schijnt goed te zijn.
Gaat mij er meer om onder welke "vlag ze varen"
Stel die VPN staat in amerika ( laatste plek waar je dat ding moet hebben)
En die filmmaatschappijen kloppen even aan met een heel leger aan advocaten?
Geef ff de logs, of we sturen je een rekening van een paar honderd miljoen?
Nou dan weten ze die logs met hun gebruikers vast wel te produceren.
0nightw4lker
@Stapper552 september 2021 12:21
Nordvpn is gevestigd in panama maar zij hebben daar, op het eerste zicht, geen vpn servers staan die gebruikt kunnen worden. Maakt dat het hele argument van "wettloos" land niet ongeldig, gezien ze waarschijnlijk toch moeten voldoen aan de wetten van het land waar hun vpn servers staan?
0Stapper55
@nightw4lker2 september 2021 13:52
Nordvpn, is een van oorsprong Scandinavisch bedrijf...
Die zijn hoofdkantoor daar heeft gevestigd, zodat het onder Panamese vlag kan varen
En nee dat argument klopt wel, het valt om die reden onder hun wetgeving
Zelfs al zou een land moeilijk doen over een geplaatste server, de Boekhouding, en dus hun cliënten administratie zit daar, en niet bij de server.
+1Zoidberg_AvG
27 augustus 2021 11:16
Zou je in dit geval gebruik kunnen maken van het Recht op inzage van de AVG om te weten te komen welke data Brein over je in handen heeft?

Edit: Ik heb dus zelf geen mail gehad , was meer hardop nadenken zeg maar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zoidberg_AvG op 27 augustus 2021 11:50]

+2Arnoud Engelfriet

@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 11:42
Ik zou niet weten waarom niet. Probeer het eens, mail me als je niet weet hoe het te formuleren en/of als de reactie van Brein je raar voorkomt.
+1Blaise
@Arnoud Engelfriet27 augustus 2021 12:04
Welke gegevens mag Brein vragen als bewijs dat je de persoon bent waarvan je de bewaarde gegevens opvraagt? Klopt het dat Brein die gegevens niet mag bewaren of gebruiken voor andere doeleinden?
+2Arnoud Engelfriet

@Blaise27 augustus 2021 14:26
Brein moet redelijkerwijs overtuigd zijn dat jij de persoon bent die de persoonsgegevens betreffen. Ik weet niet precies wat er is verkregen, maar een mogelijkheid is dat je ze mailt vanaf het mailadres dat bij dat forum bekend was. Dat bewijst dat jij eigenaar bent van dat mailadres, en dan kun je volgens mij redelijkerwijs eisen dat ze je de gegevens geven die horen bij dat mailadres.

Het is in het algemeen niet zo dat men een kopie ID mag eisen als standaardreactie bij een inzageverzoek.

Gegevens mogen alleen worden gebruikt voor de doelen waarvoor ze zijn verkregen en voor doelen die daar direct mee samenhangen. Ik weet eerlijk gezegd niet hoe breed je dat moet zien in dit geval. Gaat het om het doel "beëindigen van de inbreuken bij NZBxs" of om "aansprakelijk stellen van deze inbreukmaker"?
+1Benjamin040
@Arnoud Engelfriet28 augustus 2021 08:05
Mijn inziens kan een instantie nooit boven de wet staan dat betekent dus dat zijn de NAW gegevens die een opsporingsinstantie moeten hebben laten vorderen. Dat betekent een 126na vordering. Denk niet dat ze dit op eigen houtje hebben kunnen vorderen. Het kan ook dat ze de gegevens "gewoon gevraagd" hebben een gekregen van de site. Dan heeft de site "vrijwillig" de NAW gegevens overgedragen aan Brein.
+2Arnoud Engelfriet

@Benjamin04028 augustus 2021 15:53
Sorry, lees het Lycos/Pessers arrest. Het gaat hier om civiel recht en al sinds 2006 is aanvaard dat er onder omstandigheden een afgifteplicht kan bestaan (oftewel niet afgeven is onrechtmatig).
0Ge Someone
@Benjamin04028 augustus 2021 12:48
Ik vind het vreemd dat een dergelijke site de beschikking zou hebben over NAW gegevens. Normaal is een E-mail adres en een nickname voldoende.
0MijnKijk
@Ge Someone30 augustus 2021 11:39
Er wordt in het artikel gesproken over opvragen bij de provider van de gebruiker, niet bij de site.

Dit maakt mijn inziens aannemelijk dat ze beschikken over een IP-adres waarmee is ingelogd op het account, inclusief een timestamp.
+1xoniq
@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 11:25
Waarom niet? Dat is dus het idee. Jij moet kunnen opvragen welke gegevens een bedrijf over je heeft.
+1phoenix2149
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 11:41
Ja en vervolgens snij je jezelf in je vingers. Want als je vraagt:

Hey brein heb jij mijn IP adres toevallig in je bestand zitten?

Brein: ja, maar nu ook je mail adres
+1xoniq
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:43
Genoeg wegen naar Rome, zoals die wegwerp e-mail adressen. Of zoals in de nieuwe iOS een relay e-mail aanmaken.
+1JohanNL
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 12:18
BREIN zal dan toch ook moeten kunnen vaststellen dat jij diegene bent waarvan de gegevens zijn.
Dus in geval van enkel een IP adres zou een uittreksel van je ISP verwacht kunnen worden, bijvoorbeeld.
Bij nicknames en mailadressen wordt het dan mogelijk nog wat lastiger, maar ik denk dat die aardige BREIN wel met jouw volledige NAW gegevens akkoord zal gaan.
En dan moet het geen verrassing zijn dat ze jouw verzoek dan weigeren op grond van fraudepreventie en/of dat ze van mening zijn dat jij hun geld schuldig bent en een rechtszaak tegen je starten.

AVG inzage en het recht om vergeten te worden is leuk, totdat het bedrijf een reden bedenkt waarom het toch nodig zal zijn de gegevens te bewaren, voor ' fraudepreventie ' of omdat ze dus van mening zijn dat jij hun iets schuldig bent.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JohanNL op 27 augustus 2021 12:22]

+1xoniq
@JohanNL27 augustus 2021 12:26
Dus in geval van enkel een IP adres zou een uittreksel van je ISP verwacht kunnen worden,
En dat gaat ze vooralsnog niet al te best af. Bovendien, een beetje weldenkend Torrent/NZB gebruiker die gebruikt allang een VPN dienst als Mullvad o.i.d. Dan is het voor BREIN de moeite niet eens om dat helemaal uit te pluizen.
+1MSalters

@JohanNL27 augustus 2021 12:29
Brein heeft gewooon aan de EU regels te voldoen. Bdrrijven kunnen niet zelf uitzonderingen verzinnen. En voor Brein in het bijzonder is het laatste wat ze willen dat hun verzameling van persoonsgegevens gewist moet worden. Ze zullen jouw inzage-verzoek dus gewoon inwilligen.
0kodak

@MSalters27 augustus 2021 13:24
Een reden om niet zomaar persoonsgegevens te verstrekken staat in de wet: niet zomaar mogen delen. Aan wie je het vraagt zal moeite moeten doen om te voorkomen dat persoonsgegevens bij een verkeerd persoon in handen komen. Dat weigeren is dan niet zomaar tegen de wet in.
+1Canaria
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 12:13
Ik denk dat je je wel moet identificeren voordat je inzage krijgt. Anders kunnen ze niet vaststellen of je wel je eigen gegevens opvraagt. Het zou wat zijn als ik met het ip van iemand anders en een e-mailadres kan opvragen wat hij of zij heeft gedownload.

Dus ja door je gegevens op te vragen snijd je jezelf mogelijk in de vingers.
0oltk
@Canaria27 augustus 2021 12:26
Dat zal wat zijn. Dat een bedrijf door jouw AVG inzagevraag inbreuk maakt op je privacy. je zou dan natuurlijk na een maand een vervolgvraag kunnen stellen welke informatie er nu van jou bekend is en dat melden bij de AP (want zijn ze gerechtigd jouw gegevens te registreren? ik vraag het me af).
0basto11
@Canaria29 augustus 2021 09:43
Waaraan willen zij dan toetsen of jij wel degene bent die achter een bepaalde nickname zit? Ze kunnen toch nooit meer informatie opvragen dan zij op dit moment al hebben? In dit geval zou het email adres voldoende moeten zijn, lijkt me.
0phoenix2149
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 11:50
Of zoals in de nieuwe iOS een relay e-mail aanmaken.
Oh kan dat?

[Reactie gewijzigd door phoenix2149 op 27 augustus 2021 11:51]

0GertMenkel

@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:58
Mocht je een iDevice hebben, heb je hier wellicht wat aan.
0phoenix2149
@GertMenkel27 augustus 2021 12:11
Geinig. Zal eens lezen. Verder niet echt behoefte aan maar wellicht een idee.
0xoniq
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 12:24
Het is meer het gemak. Je hebt een random app, die biedt aan om in te loggen met Apple, als je die optie kiest, krijg je van Apple de optie om verder in te loggen middels je eigen email (die krijgt die partij dan om een account aan te maken), of direct inline een random iCloud.com e-mailadres aan te maken, die dan ook functioneel is en de mails van de andere partij forward naar je eigen privé email.

Ik gebruik dit al veelvuldig door simplicity. Zelfs op macOS kan je dan bij een registratie formulier op een website (middels Safari), automatisch een relay email invullen in een email veld die direct gekoppeld wordt. Dus veel van die gemak dingen.
0bun00b
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:58
Not sure if still on topic, maar sinds kort kan dat ook met Firefox (Firefox Relay)
0Rick0489
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 12:24
Off-topic: Yes dat kan. Duckduckgo biedt ook een relay service aan en haalt daarnaast ook de trackers uit de emails. https://www.spreadprivacy...ng-email-protection-beta/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rick0489 op 27 augustus 2021 12:26]

0dasiro
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 12:23
als er iets is wat het nieuws van de laatste maand ons geleerd heeft, is het wel dat Apple een bedrijf is dat je absoluut niet moet vertrouwen met je gegevens als je ook maar 1 ding niet helemaal volgens het boekje hebt gedaan (en zelfs dan nog).

[Reactie gewijzigd door dasiro op 27 augustus 2021 12:24]

0xoniq
@dasiro27 augustus 2021 12:24
Welk specifiek nieuws doel je op? Of doel je op dat kinderporno verhaal?
0dasiro
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 13:05
idd, eerst komt het nieuws naar buiten dat ze on-device scans gaan doen, dan blijkt dat alles al jarenlang gescand wordt zonder dat je ervan op de hoogte bent gebracht of tegen kon protesteren.
0xoniq
@dasiro27 augustus 2021 16:09
Heb je een bron voor dat laatste? Dat ben ik nog niet tegen gekomen.
0DigitalExorcist
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 17:36
Is geen bron voor, alleen in Amerika gebeurt dat scannen al een jaar of wat.

Maar Microsoft net zo: ik had ooit de euvele moed om foto’s van de geboorte van m’n dochter op een Skydrive op te slaan (jaar of 13 geleden) als backup. Kreeg wel mooi een mail van Microsoft met de mededeling dat dát soort (?) content echt niet thuishoorde in hun cloudomgeving.

En zo erg waren die foto’s niet, maar op het moment supreme kon ik me even niet al te druk maken om compositie. (Het ging meer om de foto’s van de dagen erna).

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 27 augustus 2021 17:37]

0xoniq
@DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2021 08:09
Alleen gaat dat van de geboorte foto’s dan letterlijk om foto’s scannen. Niet hashes matchen zoals Apple claimt te gaan doen. Ik heb genoeg foto’s van m’n dochter die dit jaar geboren is, maar juist omdat t op hashes gematched wordt en niet “bevat deze foto naakt + kind?”, maak ik me er niet zo druk om.
0roawser
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 13:11
Ik denk het. Ander negatief nieuws over Apple en privacy heb ik deze maand in elk geval niet gehoord.
0kevinkrs
@xoniq29 augustus 2021 16:38
Ik geloof dat je via iOS relay e-mail beperkt was tot maar 5 emails helaas. Het zou fijn zijn als je een aantal pak 'm beet 20-tal burner email addressen kunt aanmaken, voorkomt ook een hoop spam.
0xoniq
@kevinkrs30 augustus 2021 09:26
Ik heb er al tientallen instaan voor zoveel apps. Volgens mij bedoel op je op custom domeinen. De email relays die ik bedoel zijn <randomnaam>@icloud.com.
0kevinkrs
@xoniq30 augustus 2021 17:01
Ah zo bedoel je. Dat werkt naar mijn weten echter alleen als de app dit ondersteund en een ‘inloggen met iCloud’ knopje heeft. Ik zie nog steeds genoeg apps die dat niet hebben, zeker online op webapplicaties is dit nihil. Daarvoor kun je dus ‘iOS aliases’ aanmaken. Echter is dat dus beperkt tot 5 stuks.
0xoniq
@kevinkrs30 augustus 2021 19:05
Als ik in een invulveld sta bij een websitebezoek oid kan ik direct een relay e-mail aanmaken en die direct invullen. Dat werkt identiek aan aanmelden his ‘Signup with Apple’.

Volgens mij gebruikt dat hetzelfde systeem. (Dit werkt goed, ik gebruik dit om voor een bepaalde app elke maand via hun website een trial te restarten :+)
0kevinkrs
@xoniq31 augustus 2021 00:11
Hoe werkt dat bij jou? Kun je dat op een manier inschakelen? Ik heb dat namelijk niet maar het zou een enorme vrijheid zijn om dat te kunnen doen!
0xoniq
@kevinkrs31 augustus 2021 01:05
ICloud+ moet aan staan. Maar als ik nu Tweakers.net open via incognito, en ga registreren, dan druk ik in het e-mail veld. Safari biedt me dan de mogelijkheid om een e-mail in te vullen van mezelf, en de optie “verberg mij e-mail”. Als ik die aan tik, maakt ie instant een nieuwe e-mail aan, met de naam tweakers.net eraan gekoppeld, en klaar. Die kan ik dan ook terug vinden in mij massive lijst met e-mail aliassen die ik al heb @icloud.com
+1RicardoForce
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:45
In verband met de gehele AVG is dat dus weer niet toegestaan. Ze mogen niet zomaar je gegevens opslaan. Een opvraag is natuurlijk geen reden tot verdenking.
+1mjl
@RicardoForce27 augustus 2021 12:16
Nee maar wel een manier om aan je adres te komen?

Ze hebben alleen de mail gegevens en wellicht op adressen die je met je account gebruikt hebt en wat je van de index opgehaald hebt. Enige bewijs dat je fout bent maar; Zolang ze je IP niet kunnen koppelen aan een adres (en ik geloof dat dat nog niet gelukt is via providers) weten ze niet wie er aan de andere kant van de lijn is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjl op 27 augustus 2021 22:07]

+1MSalters

@mjl27 augustus 2021 12:36
Brein heeft dat adres van jou, en dat mogen ze inderdaad bewaren voor het benodigde doel. En dat doel is om jouw inzage-verzoekj af te handelen. Nadat Brein die inzage heeft gegeven is er geen verdere grond voor Brein om die data te bewaren, dus die moet gewsit worden.

Vergeet niet dat Brein alleen iets aan jouw data heeft, als ze er iets in een rechtzaak mee kunnen. Illegaal bewaarde data is erger dan nutteloos, Brein zou daardoor een kansrijke rechtzaak alsnog kunnen verliezen.
+1mark-k
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:43
Dan mag je toch onder de AVG gewoon een verzoek doen om alle informatie te verwijderen? Brein is geen overheidsinstantie met speciale bevoegdheden.
+1MSalters

@mark-k27 augustus 2021 12:33
Brein heeft die gegevens niet verzameld op basis van jouw toestemming, dus je kunt dat niet bereiken via het intrekken van toestemming. Het gaat op basis van een gerechtvaardigd belang, dus Brein moet alleen maar aantonen dat het belang er nog steeds is. Je zou dus bij emigratie een dergelijk verzoek kunnen indienen, dan moet Brein de gegevens wel verwijderen.
0kodak

@MSalters27 augustus 2021 14:41
Waar in de AVG lees je dat een persoon alleen recht op verwijderen heeft als die eerst zelf toestemming heeft gegeven om te gaan verwerken?
Het recht op mogen blijven verwerken bestaat niet enkel op basis van een zelf geconcludeerd rechtvaardig belang. Het bestaat bijvoorbeeld ook uit afhankelijkheid of een ander wel terecht besloot te moeten delen. Of dat het belang op geen andere manier behaald kan worden. Het hebben van het belang is niet onlosmakelijk verbonden met intrekken van recht van de betrokkene.
+1MSalters

@kodak27 augustus 2021 22:23
Ik geef nota bene aan dat je meerdere gronden kunt aangeven voor een verwijderingsverzoek.

Mijn punt is dat als Brein vandaag voldoende belang heeft, dan hebben ze dat vermoedelijk morgen ook. Er zijn denkbeeldige situaties - zoals de emigratie - waardoor dat gerechtvaardigd belang stopt. Maar een verzoek tot verwijdering zelf is geen reden waarom Brein's belang eindigt.
0kodak

@MSalters28 augustus 2021 13:47
Je bewering over een verwijderverzoek inwilligen:
Brein heeft die gegevens niet verzameld op basis van jouw toestemming, dus je kunt dat niet bereiken via het intrekken van toestemming.
Dit lijkt pertinente onzin. Er staat nergens in de wet dat je als persoon recht op verwijderen kwijt bent omdat een ander je gegevens op een andere manier verkregen heeft. Dat een organisatie een belang heeft stelt de wet niet zomaar boven het recht, en al helemaal niet via een argument dat je zelf geen toestemming hebt gegeven. Dat je meent dat er andere mogelijkheden tot verwijderen zijn is niet mijn discussiepunt.
+1Groningerkoek

@kodak28 augustus 2021 15:21
Wat MSalters bedoelt is dat als Brein jouw gegevens heeft verzameld zonder jouw toestemming dat daar dan een grond voor moet zijn, jouw verzoek tot verwijdering veranderd die grond niet, en zolang die grond er is kan Brein jouw gegevens bewaren. En als het gaat om gegevens ten behoeve van opsporing hoeven ze je zelfs niet altijd te vertellen dat zij gegevens van jou hebben.
0Bonobo
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:59
Mogen ze dat wel doen? Opslaan van een email valt onder AVG, en ze hebben hem niet verkregen onder onder verdenken van een strafbaar feit, maar een simpel mailtje. Ben benieuwd of een rechter dat zou accepteren but IANAL.
0MSalters

@Bonobo27 augustus 2021 12:39
Zelfs ál was het een strafbaar feit, Brein is geen opsporingsinstantie. De GDPR geeft alleen wettelijk bevoegde instanties het recht om persoonlijke data te verwerken voor opsporingsdoeleinden.
0Groningerkoek

@MSalters27 augustus 2021 14:06
Onzin, want het AP verleent ontheffingen voor actieve opsporing, en daarnaast mag Brein bij het constateren van het schaden van de rechten van haar opdrachtgevers zelf actief persoonsgegevens opvragen en verwerken.
0MSalters

@Groningerkoek27 augustus 2021 14:38
Niets onzin. De GDPR is op geen enkele manier onduidelijk: exercise of official authority vested in the controller Brein heeft geen official authority
0Groningerkoek

@MSalters27 augustus 2021 14:44
Even verder lezen dan je neus lang is, dan zie je namelijk bij het volgende punt:
"processing is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the controller or by a third party, except where such interests are overridden by the interests or fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject which require protection of personal data, in particular where the data subject is a child. "
0MSalters

@Groningerkoek27 augustus 2021 22:17
En dat stuk heeft dus 0,0 te maken met opsporingsinstanties.
0Groningerkoek

@MSalters27 augustus 2021 22:35
Dat komt goed uit want eerder vandaag zei jij zelf nog:
"Brein is geen opsporingsinstantie."
0Groningerkoek

@MSalters28 augustus 2021 11:08
O.k. 2e poging.

In het Nederlands staat daar:

"Verwerking is noodzakelijk met het oog op de rechtmatige belangen die door de voor de verwerking verantwoordelijke of door een derde worden behartigd, tenzij de belangen of fundamentele rechten en vrijheden van de betrokkene, die bescherming van persoonsgegevens vereisen, prevaleren boven deze rechtmatige belangen, met name wanneer de betrokkene een kind is."

De functie van Brein is de bescherming van rechten en het verhalen van schade en dat zijn rechtmatige belangen en daarom mag Brein die gegevens verwerken.
0Benjamin040
@Groningerkoek28 augustus 2021 12:40
Misschien helpt dit een beetje:
Persoonsgegevens mogen alleen worden verwerkt in overeenstemming met de wet. (AVG)

Een organisatie mag persoonsgegevens verwerken wanneer de verwerking noodzakelijk is voor de bescherming van vitale belangen. Er wordt gesproken over een vitaal belang als het over een belang gaat dat essentieel is voor iemands leven of gezondheid en er geen toestemming gevraagd kan worden aan die persoon.

Volgens de WPG: Politiegegevens kunnen worden verwerkt met het oog op de uitvoering van de dagelijkse politietaak gedurende een periode van één jaar na de datum van de eerste verwerking

Brein is geen opsporingsinstantie wordt ook niet genoemd in Srafvordering als opsporingsinstantie. Men kan niet zomaar NAW gegevens opvragen of identificerende gegevens zoals IP adres met NAW gegevens provider en gebruiker. Men kan alleen maar op vrijwillige basis gegevens vragen en/of verstrekken. Het opslaan van gegevens door een particuliere instantie of opsporingsinstantie is gebonden aan de wet WPG alsook aan de AVG. Overtreding van de wet is strafbaar.

BREIN is een private handhavingsorganisatie en heeft in Nederland geen strafrechtelijke opsporingsbevoegdheden. Enig verzoek om naam of adres kan dus alleen op vrijwillige basis en met nadruk op vrijwillig. Alles wat daarbuiten valt is dus onrechtmatig verkregen bewijs en zal daarom ook worden uitgesloten van een eventuele rechtszaak. Nogmaals BREIN is GEEN opsporingsinstantie maar een private instantie.

Toelichting:
“ BREIN is in april 1998 opgericht. Voor 1998 bestonden er ook al instanties die piraterij bestreden, zoals de Opsporingsdienst Buma/Stemra, Stichting Video Veilig en de NVPI. Met het oog op de digitalisering hebben deze partijen gezamenlijk BREIN opgericht om piraterij van zowel muziek, film als software te bestrijden.”

Buma/Stemra daarentegen is dus wel een opsporingsinstantie.

Dus kortom alles valt of staat met de vrijwilligheid van het afstaan van de NAW gegevens door de site. Wat dus weer het volgende feit geeft: Is de provider van de site strafbaar omdat hij NAW gegevens heeft verstrekt op basis van vrijwilligheid. Immers hij heeft geen 126 na Wetboek van strafvordering van een opsporingsinstantie gekregen. Strafbaar in de zin van overtreding WPG en AVG

Een en ander boven beschreven kan ook aan een bestuurlijke functie worden toegeschreven. Deze mogen dus wel onafhankelijk persoonsgegevens verwerken en bewaren zoals een toezichthouder.
0Groningerkoek

@Benjamin04028 augustus 2021 13:07
Lang verhaal kort:

De hoge raad vindt dat je er helemaal niets van snapt.

https://uitspraken.rechts...id=ECLI:NL:HR:2005:AU4019

Het is super simpel:

Brein doet verzoek, De andere partij moet een afweging maken en valt de afweging uit in het voordeel van Brein dan moet de andere partij wettelijk verplicht de gegevens afstaan. Doet zij dit niet en komt het tot een rechtszaak dan valt het niet afstaan van die gegevens onder onrechtmatig handelen.

En ja 16 jaar later geldt dit arrest nog steeds .

[Reactie gewijzigd door Groningerkoek op 28 augustus 2021 13:08]

0Benjamin040
@Groningerkoek28 augustus 2021 20:12
Lees de uitspraak eens goed door voordat je zegt dat de hoge raad vindt dat ik er niets van snap. Dit arrest gaat over iets heel anders waarbij de rechten van een natuurlijk persoon in het geding zijn en niet van een rechtspersoon. Verder gaat het over het strafvorderlijk gedeelte contra het burgerlijk wetboek twee heel aparte zuilen echter wel met dien verstande dat het burgerlijk wetboek nooit voorbij het strafvorderlijk gedeelte kan gaan. In dit arrest gaat het met name hierom “ Indien voldoende aannemelijk is dat de gepubliceerde informatie jegens de derde wel onrechtmatig zou kunnen zijn en dat deze daardoor schade kan lijden, zou het maatschappelijk bezien ongewenst zijn indien die derde geen enkele reële mogelijkheid heeft de websitehouder daarop - zonodig in rechte - aan te spreken” valt dus in het niet met wat BREIN beoogt.

Een rechter kan desondanks een bevel of vordering doen uitgaan om desbetreffende info te verkrijgen.

Oh en voordat ik het vergeet dit is cassatie en geen hoger beroep

Saluut en succes met je arrest. Vergeet vooral niet het verschil tussen natuurlijk persoon en rechtspersoon even door te nemen alsook het materieel recht en auteursrecht. En een rechter is een onafhankelijk orgaan en BREIN is een private instantie. Zie je het verschil.

Nb. “gebruikers die door te seeden de uitwisseling van illegale content in stand houden. 'Gewoonte-inbreukmakers' krijgen via de internetprovider (ISP) een e-mail met de waarschuwing dat ze de wet overtreden, en dat bij toekomstige inbreuken BREIN hun naam-, adres- en woonplaatsgegevens kan opvragen om een onthoudingsverklaring af te spreken of een rechterlijk bevel te vorderen. Als de ISP medewerking weigert zal BREIN de bijbehorende email-adressen opvragen (of vorderen) zodat ze de waarschuwingen zelf kunnen sturen”

Kort gezegd.
Vragen mag altijd of je antwoord krijgt is een tweede. Brein kan een kort geding aangaan om de NAW gegevens te vorderen middels de rechtbank. Rechter doet dan uitspraak conform of wijst af. Rechtbank doet wanneer conform de eiser een vordering die men dient op te volgen wanneer de rechtbank afwijst houdt alles op.

Er moeten zwaarwegende en onderbouwde redenen zijn om een vordering te verkrijgen inzake de NAW gegevens te verstrekken.
0Groningerkoek

@Benjamin04028 augustus 2021 21:23
https://uitspraken.rechts...d=ECLI:NL:RBNHO:2017:4435

Je mag sorry zeggen als je daar behoefte aan hebt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Groningerkoek op 28 augustus 2021 21:24]

0wica
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 12:11
Ik mag hopen dat Brein daar niet zomaar antwoord opgeeft.
Eerst zul je moeten aantonen dat het jouw IP is of dat je gegevens in hun DB zitten.
Dus je hele ID zal je bekent moeten maken.
0wankel
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 12:15
Ja en vervolgens snij je jezelf in je vingers. Want als je vraagt:

Hey brein heb jij mijn IP adres toevallig in je bestand zitten?

Brein: ja, maar nu ook je mail adres
En meer waarschijnlijk, want op basis waarvan heb jij recht die gegevens te ontvangen? Het zou wel netjes van ze zijn op z'n minst te vragen om een kopie van je identiteitsbewijs en een recente factuur van je ISP :-P
0phoenix2149
@wankel27 augustus 2021 12:18
Haha ja inderdaad.

Brein, bewijst u maar dat het IP addres van u is met abonnement gegevens van de ISP met bevestiging dat dit uw IP adres is, uw NAW, bankrekening en ID dan kunnen we u bevestigen of dit IP adres in onze database aanwezig is.
+1Cergorach
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 11:38
Hoe snel zou Brein de deuren sluiten als iedereen in Nederland (of een groot deel) degelijke zaken zou gaan opvragen bij Brein?
0tweaker2010
@Cergorach27 augustus 2021 11:49
Niet want Brein heeft erg veel macht en een legertje juristen klaar staan. Opvragen van informatie worden ze waarschijnlijk niet warm of koud van.
0PageFault
@tweaker201027 augustus 2021 11:55
plus ze krijgen sloten met geld binnen, dus die zingen het langer uit dan een individu.
0MrE
@tweaker201028 augustus 2021 22:59
Aan dat legertje juristen heb je niet veel als je bedrijf de godgandse dag moet opzoeken wat er bij hun bekend is en dat moet gaan openbaren aan de aanvrager of moet uitleggen dat ze dat verzoek niet gaan inwilligen.

In sommige gemeenten werden soms inwoners via gerechterlijk weg beperkt in het indienen van WOB verzoeken omdat dit soms tot een enorme werkdruk leidde.
Ik kan mij voorstellen dat een barrage van verzoeken aan Brein een soortgelijke belasting zal veroorzaken.
Maar als het om een verzoeken van unieke individuen gaat valt er niets te verbieden.
Het staat iedereen immers vrij om zo'n verzoek in te dienen bij Brein en geen leger van juristen die de daaruit voortkomende werkdruk kan wegnemen.
+1locke960
@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 11:57
Ik zou eerst even nadenken of je dat wel wil. Brein zegt dan namelijk direct "natuurlijk kan dat, hoe herkennen we welke gegevens van u zijn?" Ga jij dan je IP adres, email adressen, en al je accounts op dat soort sites, met Brein delen?
Denk het niet :+

En op je eigen naam vinden ze natuurlijk niets.
Tenzij Brein die koppeling zelf al gelegd heeft, maar dan had Brein jou wel een brief gestuurd.
+1MSalters

@locke96027 augustus 2021 12:45
Brein mag niet zelf criteria opstellen voor GDPR inzage. Sterker nog, de bewijslast voor een weigering ligt bij Brein. (GDPR Art 12.2).
+1Arnoud Engelfriet

@MSalters27 augustus 2021 14:27
Eens, maar als ik me meld bij Brein hoe toon ik dan aan dat ik ftdlawyer2011 ben en graag inzage wil in wat ze hebben achter dat account?
+1MSalters

@Arnoud Engelfriet27 augustus 2021 14:36
GDPR regelt niet voor alle denkbare soorten persoonsgegevens hoe je dat bewijst. Voor een email adres is een redelijke methode om simpelweg een email vanaf dat adres te versturen. Niet absoluut zeker, maar het legt de bal terug bij Brein. En als Brein het antwoord dan terugstuurt naar hetzelfde email adres, dan is een gespoofte verzender ook geen probleem.

Maar als je alleen wil weten of Brein jouw naam aan jouw IP gekoppeld heeft, dan hoef je natuurlijk niet eens iets over je IP te bewijzen - het is voldoende om je naam te bweijzen, en Brein mag dan laten zien wat er allemaal aan gekoppeld is. Adres, woonplaats, IP, email - Brein moet simpelweg de complete lijst opleveren, je hoeft niet eens vooraf te specificeren wat je precies wil.
+1locke960
@Arnoud Engelfriet27 augustus 2021 14:49
Waarschijnlijk heeft Brein dan ook het email adres waarmee geregistreerd is. Misschien hebben ze zelfs het IP adres vanaf waar het account gebruikt is. Dat moet dus wel te doen zijn.

Maar daar gaat het niet om, het punt is nou juist dat je als downloader Brein helemaal niet wijzer wilt maken dan ze al zijn. Zulke aanvragen doen levert Brein alleen maar informatie op waarvan je niet wilt dat ze die hebben, namelijk een koppeling tussen je illegale online activiteiten en je echte identiteit.
0comecme
@Arnoud Engelfriet28 augustus 2021 12:21
Is een mailadres wel een persoonsgegeven? Het is (in ieder geval door Brein) niet te herleiden tot een persoon.
0Arnoud Engelfriet

@comecme28 augustus 2021 15:56
Daar kun je AVG-juristen heel lang over laten praten. Ik meen van wel, omdat de AVG uiteindelijk spreekt van "identificatoren", niet perse van "namen zoals vermeld in de gemeentelijke basisadministratie" of iets dergelijks. Dus "ftdjurist12@protonmail.com" is een persoonsgegeven want in gebruik bij een persoon die daarmee mailt en op NZBxs post. Maar het maakt dan niet uit wat er in het paspoort staat van die accounthouder.

Dit heeft tot gevolg dat "die meneer achterin met die gekke hoed heeft een vraag" ook een persoonsgegeven is, ook al weet niemand hoe die meneer heet. Maar volgens mij klopt het binnen de strekking van de AVG dat die zin een persoonsgegeven is.
0locke960
@MSalters27 augustus 2021 14:07
Het gaat niet om weigeren. Ik bedoel dat het geen zin heeft om met alleen je echte naam een GDPR verzoek bij Brein te doen, omdat Brein dan hoogstwaarschijnlijk niets over je heeft.
+1Mrlten
@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 12:18
@Arnoud Engelfriet Mag Brein uberhaupt wel gegevens van iemand verzamelen en bewaren?
+1MSalters

@Mrlten27 augustus 2021 12:46
Ja, daar zijn genoeg artikelen over te vinden op Tweakers.
0ThaStealth
@MSalters27 augustus 2021 19:16
Kun je er wat linken? Want eigenlijk heeft is die beheerder in overtreding van de AVG, een lid heeft namelijk geen toestemming gegeven dat Brein de persoonsgegevens mag verwerken.

Brein heeft geen opsporingsbevoegdheid en ook geen enkele autoriteit. Het is gewoon een stichting die diepe zakken heeft en individuele mensen met complexe rechtszaken dreigt. Ze hebben geen uitzonderingspositie (volgens mij dan) waardoor ze deze gegevens mogen krijgen, sterker nog, ze kunnen niet eens bewijzen dat de bewuste personen in overtreding zijn van welke wet dan ook!
+1kodak

@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 12:34
Het is een recht om bij anderen inzage te vragen.

De vraag is of en hoe dat redelijk kan. Dat ze een emailadres hebben is al duidelijk, maar eventuele overige gegevens worden door bedrijven niet altijd zomaar verstrekt. Dan vragen ze bijvoorbeeld om meer bewijs van je identiteit of om op een bepaalde manier geld over te maken om kosten te dekken.

Als een bedrijf het voldoende lijkt om er op te vertrouwen dat een verkregen emailadres bij andere persoonsgegevens hoort en ze dat emailadres zelf zijn gaan gebruiken dan lijkt me dat ze dat dus ook kunnen vertrouwen dat je de persoon bent die inzage mag hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kodak op 27 augustus 2021 12:34]

0Zoidberg_AvG
@kodak27 augustus 2021 13:31
Als ze geen link kunnen leggen tussen jouw als persoon en de gegevens die ze hebben dan kunnen ze dat terugkoppelen, en weet je dat je je geen zorgen hoeft te maken.
Als ze dat wel kunnen dan moeten ze dus ook de gegevens die ze hebben verstrekken en weet je in ieder geval wat ze van je weten.

Geld vragen voor het verstrekken van de gegevens mag niet, dus daar hoef je je geen zorgen over te maken. Op de site van de autoriteit persoonsgegevens staat:

De organisatie mag geen geld vragen als u uw gegevens wilt inzien. Tenzij u om extra kopieën vraagt. Dan mag de organisatie een redelijke vergoeding vragen.
0kodak

@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 13:50
Er staat niet dat een organisatie geen geld mag vragen. De uitleg van de AP die je aanhaalt is daarbij letterlijk te lezen als vragen om verzoek tot inzien, niet verstrekken. Dan ga ik dus uit van de wet: die stelt dat er in helaas niet al te duidelijk omschreven gevalen er wel geld gevraagd kan worden. Of een bedrijf er dan verstandig aan doet als ze het vragen valt te betwijfelen, maar je kan helaas wel verwachte dat er pogingen kunnen zijn. Het ging mij er meer om dat het dilemma is dat als je je recht wil halen dus niet zomaar gelijke hinder of last hebt dan als je er vanaf ziet.
0Zoidberg_AvG
@kodak27 augustus 2021 14:06
Heb je enige bron voor je bewering, want alles wat ik tot nu toe heb kunnen vinden geeft aan dat het rekenen van kosten slechts in zeer uitzonderlijke gevallen mag (als je bijvoorbeeld meerdere malen hetzelfde verzoek stuurt), en ik zie niet hoe dat van toepassing is als je op een normale manier een verzoek indient bij Brein.
0kodak

@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 14:20
De wetgeving stelt geen expliciet verbod op kosten in rekening brengen en geeft vrijheid om zelf afwegingen te maken wanneer dat mag. Dus als je mij bewering leest dat het alleen in uitzonderingen mag dan zijn we het eens, maar het punt is dan nog steeds dat de bedrijven die een plicht hebben te verstrekken daar in de praktijk zelf keuzes in kunnen maken en er heel andere opvattingen bij hebben dan jij of ik acceptabel vinden. En hoe wil een slachtoffer dat dan redelijk aanvechten zonder in tijd of geld benadeeld te worden om recht te halen? Of het van toepassing zal zijn is niet mijn discussie, ik gaf enkel aan dat je er rekening mee kan houden dat recht halen niet perse zonder gevolgen is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kodak op 27 augustus 2021 14:22]

+1roawser
@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 13:04
Nee, Brein zal zich hier beroepen op art 41.1.d van de UAVG.
Anders zou het wel heel makkelijk zijn, even een briefje aan de FIOD om te vragen of ze al begonnen zijn met het onderzoek naar je Zwitserse vermogen.
0Zoidberg_AvG
@roawser27 augustus 2021 13:25
De FIOD valt volgens het AvG onder Bijzondere opsporingsdiensten:
https://www.autoriteitper...itie/bijzondere-opsporing

Brein is dat (gelukkig) niet. Het lijkt me niet dat ze zich hierop kunnen beroepen, dan zou iedere organisatie een verzoek kunnen weigeren omdat ze zogenaamd met een onderzoek naar strafbare feiten bezig zijn.
0litebyte
@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 11:48
Zeker!
De schikking die Brein laatst trof met de beheerder van Nxbs....wat zou er allemaal onder die schikking vallen.
0Groningerkoek

@Zoidberg_AvG27 augustus 2021 13:18
Brein kent een uitzondering op de informatieplicht omdat dit anders de opsporing bemoeilijkt. Dus nee ik denk het niet.
+1rick de groot
27 augustus 2021 11:06
Hoe zit dit als je via SSL download, dan kunnen ze toch niet zien wat je download?
+2DigitalExorcist
@rick de groot27 augustus 2021 11:16
Tuurlijk wel. SSL garandeert alleen (in bepaalde mate!) dat jij praat met wie jij denkt te praten en dat niemand daar stiekem tussen gaat zitten. Maar dat diegene met wie jij praat de boel aan de achterkant doorsluist naar Brein gaat SSL je niet bij helpen.

Dwz. de serverkant waar jij van downloadt ziet gewoon jouw inloggegevens/IP adres/wat je downloadt etc. en *die* logjes gaan kennelijk naar partijen als Brein.

Sterker nog: zelfs TOR gaat je daar niet bij helpen. Een exit-node zal nog steeds zien waar je vandaan komt. En als die geïnfiltreerd zijn door bijv. justitie is het weliswaar lastiger om je te vinden, maar verre van onmogelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 27 augustus 2021 11:20]

+1wiseger
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 11:44
En daarom gebruiken mensen dus VPN's, Die gebruiken elke keer een ander IP en de betere aanbieders houden geen logfiles bij.
TOR gaat je wel helpen. TOR houdt geen logfiles bij tussen de nodes. Justitie kan je onmogelijk vinden, dat is nou net het hele idee van TOR. Zo kunnen mensen uit landen zoals Afganistan informatie delen wat daar gaande is zonder dat de Taliban ze op kan pakken.
0DigitalExorcist
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 11:56
Noem eens één VPN provider die geen logs bijhoudt...?

En vwb. TOR: als jij als justitie zijnde een darkweb marketplace overneemt kun je 'gewoon' zien wie je klanten zijn. Zo worden die netwerken opgerold..
+2vosManz
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 12:14
En vwb. TOR: als jij als justitie zijnde een darkweb marketplace overneemt kun je 'gewoon' zien wie je klanten zijn. Zo worden die netwerken opgerold..
Op die marketplace kun je zien wie je klanten zijn omdat die klanten herleidbare gegevens achterlaten, zoals adresgegevens naar waar de goederen verstuurd moeten worden. Maar de IP-adressen van de klanten worden NIET door TOR opgeslagen/doorgegeven naar de 'eind-node'. Dat is juist de grote kracht van TOR. Als je dus puur via TOR verbinding maakt, en je verder geen herleidbare gegevens achterlaat (adresgegevens, mailadres, usernames die je ook ergens anders gebruikt etc.) ben je niet te herleiden.

Simpel gezegd, bij TOR gaat het verkeer door verschillende nodes. Als jij iets verstuurt voeg je evenveel lagen encryptie toe als er nodes gebruikt worden. Iedere node weet vervolgens enkel iets over de vorige en volgende node. De eindbestemming (bijv. deze NZB dienst) weet dus wel vanaf welke (exit)node de request komt, maar kan niet achterhalen wie de echte verzender is. Zelfs de eerste node weet niet wie de verzender is, omdat die niet weet of de computer waar de request vandaan komt (jouw computer) de verzender of slechts een tussen-node is.

Zie voor een wat uitgebreidere uitleg met afbeeldingen bijv. https://skerritt.blog/how-does-tor-really-work/#onion-routing-
+1bloq
@vosManz27 augustus 2021 14:12
Voor wie nu denkt "ahh ik zeg mijn vpn op en ga TOR gebruiken", torrents (het filesharing protocol) en waarschijnlijk nog wat andere protocollen exposen gewoon de origin van de requests. Ook is het TOR netwerk niet bedoeld voor filesharing, maar zijn er in sommige plekken in de wereld mensen van afhankelijk voor vrije internet toegang.
+1vosManz
@bloq27 augustus 2021 15:01
Dat is slechts gedeeltelijk waar. TOR komt in verschillende variaties, de bekendste daarvan is de Tor Browser, dat is 'enkel' een browser die al het verkeer via TOR stuurt. Als je vanuit daar dus een torrent-link kopieert en in je client opent met standaard configuratie, dan gaat je torrent client inderdaad niet via TOR en wordt je eigen IP-adres dus inderdaad exposed. Er zijn ook volledige linux distributies die op TOR werken, zoals Tails. Tails is zo geconfigureerd dat alle programma's die daarin gebundeld zitten standaard via TOR communiceren. Er zit wel een fileshare client in (OnionShare) maar zo te zien geen torrent client, maar daar is Tails natuurlijk ook niet voor bedoelt.

Je kan te torrent client echter ook zo configureren (als die dat ondersteunt) om een proxy te gebruiken. TOR kan namelijk ook fungeren als een SOCKS proxy voor verkeer van andere applicaties dan je browser. In principe kun je dus ieder programma via TOR gebruiken. Wel moet je er op letten dat alles goed geconfigureerd is, EN dat je torrent client niet voor bepaalde zaken je proxy negeert en dus alsnog je IP-adres exposed. Het is dus tricky om dit goed aan de gang te krijgen, maar niet onmogelijk.

Het is zelfs mogelijk om TOR op een router te installeren (of Raspberry Pi die je vervolgens als wifi-router gebruikt), zodat alle verkeer dat via die router gaat via TOR wordt afgehandeld. Op deze manier kun je dus toch een torrent-client die een proxy negeert gebruiken.

MAAR zoals je al aangaf is het TOR netwerk inderdaad niet bedoeld voor filesharing. TOR staat ook niet bekend om zijn snelheid, dus filesharing via TOR zal zeker niet razendsnel gaan. Dus voor (legale ;) ) filesharing ben je inderdaad beter af met een nette VPN.
0Anoniem: 428562
@vosManz27 augustus 2021 15:51
Met EntryNodes { xx } en ExitNodes { xx } kun je in je config zelf kiezen in welk land je entry en exit node zich bevindt. De landcodes die gebruikt worden zijn ISO_3166

Voor het land waar je je bevindt kun je niet verhullen dat je tor gebruikt dus logisch om die als entry node te kiezen. Gebruik je in NL bijv. een tor entry node in de UK dan sta je ongetwijfeld bij GCHQ in een database als tor gebruiker.
0vosManz
@Anoniem: 42856227 augustus 2021 16:40
Hoewel dat kan kloppen is dat volgens mij niet gerelateerd aan het bericht dat een marketplace kan zien wie je klanten zijn. Ook met jouw voorbeeld kan die marketplace dat namelijk niet. En niet iedereen die tor gebruikt maakt automatisch gebruik van die marketplace.

Als je jouw voorbeeld wil voorkomen kun je ook TOR via een VPN gebruiken. Daarmee verhul je ook het verkeer van je computer naar de entry node.
+1skunkopaat
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 12:25
NordVPN toch? Konden ze toen voor de rechter geen logs leveren, simpelweg omdat ze die niet hadden?

Edit: PIA dus

[Reactie gewijzigd door skunkopaat op 27 augustus 2021 15:27]

+2lilmonkey
@skunkopaat27 augustus 2021 13:10
Dat was PIA.
+1skunkopaat
@lilmonkey27 augustus 2021 15:27
My bad. Maar er is er dus in ieder geval 1 :)
0Marctraider
@lilmonkey27 augustus 2021 13:57
PIA was nog recentelijk in opspraak vanwege iets privacy schendends...
+1lilmonkey
@Marctraider27 augustus 2021 14:18
Het is wel handig als je bij dit soort reacties een linkje plaatst…
+1Wraldpyk
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 12:05
NordVPN claimed geen logs te hebben, en het is best een grote partij die zichzelf flink in de vingers zou snijden mochten ze 't wel blijken te doen.
0DigitalExorcist
@Wraldpyk27 augustus 2021 12:10
https://www.cnet.com/tech...-users-to-trust-it-again/

Oef. Dat hebben ze dus al gedaan.
In the meantime, though, Nord continued advertising itself as a bulwark of online safety and security. It didn't disclose the incident to users or the public until a security researcher on Twitter forced its hand by alleging Nord was "compromised at some point."
Maar, fair enough, geen user logs. Maar dat is de VPN-dienst, dat zegt nog niet zoveel over het doel waar je naartoe verbindt. Hoewel je daar prima je IP-gegevens kan verbergen kunnen die servers natuurlijk wél herleiden wat jij daar doet. Geef je ergens je adres op? Bingo. Geef je per ongeluk je gewone mailadres op? Bingo. Heb je misschien een plugin in je browser draaien (al dan niet 'onbedoeld')? Bingo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 27 augustus 2021 12:12]

+1iqcgubon
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 13:02
Mullvad.

En zelfs al zouden ze logs bijhouden, er is absoluut niets dat ze kunnen koppelen aan jou als persoon. Zeker niet als je cash betaalt (wat ze ook aanbevelen).
0TweakJunior
@iqcgubon27 augustus 2021 13:20
Een VPN kan wel jouw echte IP adres zien.
+1Jochem
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 14:48
ExpressVPN houdt geen logs bij.
+1bbob

@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 15:07
Eerst vpn dan naar tor browser en men komt bij de vpn uit als men de node heeft.
+1PhWolf
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 12:07
Zie dit Docs lijstje bijgehouden door /r/VPN:
https://docs.google.com/s...u2jqEk/edit#gid=231869418

TL:DR: de volgende hebben allemaal een audit doorstaan om te controleren dat ze geen logs bijhouden:
ExpressVPN
NordVPN
ProtonVPN
PureVPN
VyprVPN

Verder zijn er nog een heleboel die beweren geen logs bij te houden zonder daar bewijs voor te leveren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhWolf op 27 augustus 2021 12:10]

0DigitalExorcist
@PhWolf27 augustus 2021 12:52
En zelfs als je geen logbestanden bijhoudt: welke encryptie wordt gebruikt (of eigenlijk: wie heeft die encryptie gemáákt en welke rng's zijn bijv. gebruikt?) en in welk land worden de servers gehost (zoals @jerkitout ook terecht opmerkt)? Wie zegt dat er geen backdoors zijn, al dan niet hardwarematig? En als het niet in de VPN server of client zelf zit, wie garandeert dan iets over alle tussenliggende infrastructuur?
0TheAcentra
@PhWolf27 augustus 2021 13:43
VyprVPN stuurt je email als je materiaal download. Dus ze houden het wel bij.
Ben overgestapt naar NordVPN
0PhWolf
@TheAcentra27 augustus 2021 13:46
Dan liegen ze blijkbaar.
Ben wel benieuwd naar die email. Kun je ter illustratie een copypaste/screenshot delen?
0TheAcentra
@PhWolf27 augustus 2021 17:56
Dit was de email in juni 2017
Hierna direct mijn abonnement beëindigd.


This is a Notice of Copyright Infringement.

The Copyright Agent for a copyright holder has notified Goldenfrog that you, or someone using your account, have allegedly infringed their copyright. Please stop immediately.

Transferring copyrighted material using Goldenfrog's service without permission of the copyright holder subjects your account to immediate cancellation or suspension of service.

When signing up for the Goldenfrog service you agreed to our Terms of Service. Please review the Goldenfrog Terms of service at the following URL:

https://www.goldenfrog.com/terms-of-service

Your access to the service has been placed under a temporary suspension. To unsuspend your account, visit the following URL to acknowledge the Goldenfrog Terms of Service and affirm that you will not illegally transfer any further copyrighted material:

https://www.goldenfrog.com/account/dmca_affirmation

Your service will remain under temporary suspension until affirm that you will not illegally transfer any further copyrighted material. Should you fail to make this affirmation within three days from the date of this e-mail, Goldenfrog reserves the right to cancel your account without further notice.


-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

Paradise Networks LLC

Re: Unauthorized Use of Twentieth Century FOX Film Corporation Property

Notice ID: **********************************************************************
Notice Date: 2017-06-********************************
Email: ***********************s.net

Dear Sir or Madam:

TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION and its affiliated companies (collectively, "FOX") are the exclusive owners of copyrights in numerous movies and television shows.
You are receiving this notice because an Internet account on your network was identified as having been recently used to illegally copy and/or distribute (e.g. download, upload) FOX content. The specific FOX content involved, the IP address where the infringement occurred, and the date and time of the infringement are documented below. If the recipient of this notice is an Internet Service Provider, College/University or Business organization that no longer controls the IP address cited in the evidentiary information, please notify Irdeto by contacting ***************rdeto.com.

This unauthorized copying and distribution constitutes copyright infringement under Section 106 of the U.S. Copyright Act. These are serious offenses which could lead to legal consequences for the account holder. Also, depending upon the type of service Paradise Networks LLC is providing to this IP address, it may have legal and/or equitable liability if it does not expeditiously remove or disable access to the property listed below, or if it fails to implement a policy that provides for termination of subscribers who are repeat infringers (see, 17 U.S.C. 512).

Although various legal and equitable remedies may be available to FOX as a result of such infringement, FOX believes that the entire Internet community benefits when these matters are resolved cooperatively. We urge you to take immediate action to effect removal of the detected infringement listed in the below report, including:

(1) Notify the account holder of this infringement

(2) Require the account holder remove the infringing material

(3) Disable access to the infringing material

(4) Take appropriate action against the account holder under your Abuse Policy/Terms of Service

If your account holder has questions about this notice, please refer him/her to the website http://www.respectcopyrights.org which offers resources to help users ensure that their Internet accounts are not being used to violate copyright laws and provides information on how theft of movies and TV shows damages our economy and costs thousands of Americans their jobs.

Today there are many exciting and innovative sources of authorized movie and television content available to users online. We encourage you to refer your account holder to the website http://wheretowatch.com where they will find an array of legal choices.

We appreciate your efforts to cooperate in addressing content theft and fostering legal consumption of movies and TV shows. Please send us a prompt response indicating the actions you have taken to resolve this matter. Please reference the above noted Notice ID ******************************************************* in all correspondence, which should be directed to:

Email: **************************************


The undersigned has a good faith belief that use of FOX's property in the manner described herein is not authorized by FOX, its agents or the law. Also, we hereby state that the information in this notification is accurate and, under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California and the United States, that the undersigned is authorized to act on behalf of FOX with respect to this matter.

Please be advised that this letter is not and is not intended to be a complete statement of FOX’s rights in connection with this matter, and nothing contained herein constitutes an express or implied waiver of any rights, remedies, or defenses of FOX, all of which are specifically reserved.

Sincerely,

********************
Irdeto USA, Inc.
P.O. Box 618 North Hollywood, CA 91603


Evidentiary Information:
Notice ID: ********************************
Asset: ************************8
Infringing FileName: ***********************.HDTV.x264-FLEET[eztv].mkv
Timestamp: 2017-06 **************************
Last Seen Date: 2017-06 *************
File Size: 90728060
IP Address: 69.167.37.110
Port ID: 168**
Protocol: bittorrent
0PhWolf
@TheAcentra27 augustus 2021 18:49
check, bedankt voor het delen. Ik las dat ze na 2018 dit beleid hebben veranderd en nu expliciet vermelden niets meer te loggen. Weet natuurlijk niet hoe het beleid was ten tijde van deze mail.
0marcovit
@TheAcentra27 augustus 2021 13:54
Ze kunnen ook een email sturen zodra je iets download. Hoeft niet persee met loggen te gebeuren.
0DigitalExorcist
@marcovit27 augustus 2021 15:53
Die e-mail wordt ergens verzonden en gaat 'ergens' door spamfilters en servers heen. Allicht wordt dat gelogd.
0TheAcentra
@marcovit27 augustus 2021 17:58
Zie mijn reply op voorgaande schrijver.
Naar aanleiding van een melding door Irdeto
0Proliges
@PhWolf27 augustus 2021 15:22
Bijzonder, want bijv ExpressVPN heeft de volgende regel in hun EULA staan:

"You agree that ExpressVPN may terminate your account ,without providing a refund for Services already paid, if you misuse the Service"

Hoe zou dat uberhaupt mogelijk zijn als ze geen logs bijhouden?

Daarbij zijn audits echt een farce, het zegt alleen dat op het afgesproken tijdstip dat deze Audit werd uitgevoerd dat er geen gevoelige informatie op hun servers stond. Dat zegt niet zo heel veel.
Dat is hetzelfde als de politie die zegt dat ze op 27 augustus om exact 11 uur gaan controleren of jij je aan de snelheid houd en als dat dan waar is vervolgens de aanname doen dat jij je altijd aan de snelheid houd.
0PhWolf
@Proliges27 augustus 2021 16:20
Ik zeg niet dat ze wel of geen logs bijhouden, maar wat je zegt is zeker mogelijk.

'Misuse of service' definiëren ze namelijk als volgt (uit dezelfde TOS) :
In using our Services, you agree not to:

Send or transmit unsolicited advertisements or content (i.e., “spam”) over the Service.

Send, post, or transmit over the Service any content which is illegal, hateful, threatening, insulting, or defamatory; infringes on intellectual property rights; invades privacy; or incites violence.

Upload, download, post, reproduce, or distribute any content protected by copyright or any other proprietary right without first having obtained permission from the owner of the proprietary content.

Upload, download, post, reproduce, or distribute any content that includes sexual or explicit depictions of minors.

Engage in any conduct that restricts or inhibits any other Subscriber from using or enjoying the Service.

Attempt to access, probe, or connect to computing devices without proper authorization (i.e., any form of “hacking”).

Attempt to compile, utilize, or distribute a list of IP addresses operated by ExpressVPN in conjunction with the Service.

Use the Service for anything other than lawful purposes.
Ik neem aan dat men pas in actie komt op het moment dat een andere organisatie bij ze aanklopt met de melding dat er 1 van bovenstaande dingen is gebeurd met behulp van hun VPN dienst. Als de overtreder dan sporen van zijn/haar identiteit heeft achtergelaten hebben ze natuurlijk wel genoeg om diegene af te sluiten, maar dan moet dat wel in de TOS staan.

Audits hoeven geen farce te zijn. Je doet allerlei aannames over hoe zo'n audit eruit ziet. Dat kan zijn zoals jij beschrijft maar het kan ook gewoon gedegen werk zijn waarbij de manier van loggen wordt gecontroleerd op de servers zelf. Uiteraard is het maar een momentopname, en helaas weten we het niet want de meeste audits worden niet publiek gedeeld. Je moet ze dus maar geloven. Het staat wel vast dat ze in ieder geval een audit hebben laten doen.

Uiteindelijk staat of valt dit hele verhaal met de vraag of (en in hoeverre) je een VPN provider vertrouwt. Een goed uitgevoerde en regelmatig herhaalde audit kan daaraan bijdragen, maar niks zal je overtuigen als je het hele bedrijf niet vertrouwt, geen audit, geen 'pinky promise', geen 'wij zijn gevestigd op de maan dus niet onderhevig aan wetgeving XYZ'.

Edit: nog even gezocht en ExpressVPN heeft wel een document gepubliceerd waarin staat wat ze doen mbt privacy naar aanleiding van de PWC audit. Het is zeker niet supergedetailleerd maar beschrijft dingen wel een stuk beter dan wat je op de meeste productpagina's en FAQs van VPN providers vindt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhWolf op 27 augustus 2021 16:31]

0jaaoie17
@PhWolf27 augustus 2021 18:37
Betekent dat je bij hun goed zit kwa logs?

ExpressVPN
NordVPN
ProtonVPN
PureVPN
VyprVPN
0jerkitout
@PhWolf27 augustus 2021 12:45
Ik geloof hier helemaal niks van. Als ze een server aanbieden in de USA (andere landen ook, maar wij weten het meeste van de USA proces) dan is die waarschijnlijk gebackdoored, en met gag-order kunnen ze niks van zeggen. Als er een audit komt voor de Amerikaanse servers, worden die ook ge gag-ordered. Lekker handig

Maar de overheid gaat natuurlijk niet hun gag-order wasten aan mensen die media piraten. Hebben wij niks geleed van al de lekken?

Als ik een international spion was zal ik zeker VPN's vermijden. Maar goed, men wil alleen films downloaden en netflix regio veranderen, dan is het prima..

edit: Net snel door geclickt op sommige links, ProtonVPN is er tenminste eerlijk over:

>Such timing/correlation attacks are not difficult to accomplish. In countries with restrictive Internet regulations (China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, etc), or countries with broad surveillance powers (USA, UK, etc), state surveillance agencies typically have the legal ability to coerce either the VPN provider, or the network/server provider of the VPN provider, to assist with such network monitoring. Therefore, even though ProtonVPN is based in Switzerland, we cannot be certain that authorities are not monitoring our VPN servers located in those high-risk countries.

https://protonvpn.com/support/secure-core-vpn/

De anderen lijken deze secure-core feature niet aan te bieden, dus +1 for ProtoVpn

[Reactie gewijzigd door jerkitout op 27 augustus 2021 13:03]

0jerkitout
@marcovit27 augustus 2021 13:45
1. Bedrijf zegt 'geen logs'
2. Bedrijf moet van geheim dient gaan loggen (alleen op de servers in het land van geheim dienst)
3. Je traffic gaat door een van deze servers
4. Je hebt iets gedaan dat de geheim dienst attentie opvangt
5. Het is zo erg, dat ze publiek moet maken dat ze de VPN hebben gebackdoored omdat het tegen je wordt gebruikt als evidence
6. Je wilt nu de VPN dienst aanklagen?

Van een realistisch perspectief ben je dan dik in het wereld van shadow-courts, en geen tijd/vrijheid heeft om de VPN te aanklagen.. }:O In de VPN Tos zegt het ook 'geen illegale dingen doen', dus je hebt hun TOS ook gebroken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jerkitout op 27 augustus 2021 13:53]

0marcovit
@jerkitout27 augustus 2021 13:52
Hoe je het went of keert loggen ze dus wel. Bij een rechtzaak moeten ze immers duidelijk maken hoe het bewijs is verzameld.
0haam
@DigitalExorcist28 augustus 2021 08:57
check privacytools.io, daar geven ze veel info op dit gebied
0Koentje1963
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 12:46
Ze hebben de info van de leden doorgegeven ,je kan meestal alleen lid worden zonder VPN te gebruiken bij aanmelden
0TheBlackbird
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 13:59
VPNs noch Tor helpen als je je op een site heb geregistreerd met informatie die kan leiden tot je echte identiteit natuurlijk. En als de website in kwestie logins logt op IP en je hebt eenmalig je Tor/VPN niet gebruikt ben je alsnog achterhaalbaar.

Als je anoniem wil blijven moet de hele keten dat zijn: van registratie-info op een website, tot betrouwbaarheid van VPN/Tor, de discipline om nooit met je echte IP in te loggen, tot een sterk beveiligde browser die hackpogingen kan tegenhouden als een website wordt overgenomen door overheidsinstanties (Tor Browser met javascript uit is vrij veilig), tot statistische correlatie van internetverkeer en bij fora: linguistische analyse, alsook interne communicatie tussen gebruikers van de website, etc etc...

Natuurlijk heeft de overheid noch het geld noch de tijd om voor alle inbreuken die bestaan dermate ingrijpende acties op te zetten voor het achterhalen van identiteiten. Maar het is nooit slecht om goed geïnformeerd voorbereid te zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheBlackbird op 27 augustus 2021 14:12]

0copyer
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 14:28
Ehm, als je dan vpn gebruikt, maakt dan nog uit of je een nederlandse server of dan beter een buitenlandse..?
0Proliges
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 15:32
Een VPN is GEEN privacy tool. Je geeft je data aan een gecentraliseerd bedrijf waarvan jij denkt dat ze te vertrouwen zijn en die er ook alles aan doen om jou vertrouwen te winnen. Het is op basis van vertrouwen.

Als je graag illegale activiteiten uit wil voeren moet je met iets beters komen dan enkel een VPN verbinding.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Proliges op 27 augustus 2021 15:33]

0RefriedNoodle
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 17:14
En daarom gebruiken mensen dus VPN's, Die gebruiken elke keer een ander IP en de betere aanbieders houden geen logfiles bij.
Ja en dan? Hoef je niet alsnog in te loggen op de usenet-server?

Wat @DigitalExorcist zegt, het verkeer in de tunnel (dus over internet) wordt onzichtbaar, maar zodra je de tunnel uitgaat is het gewoon zichtbaar. Kan nog steeds SSL zijn, maar ergens houdt de encryptie op en wordt het leesbare data, en wordt er gelogd. Het IP-adres zal idd van de VPN provider zijn, maar een username is veel waardevoller.
+1CPV
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 11:45
Ik ben niet zo thuis in TOR, maar de exit node kent toch alleen de voorgaande TOR-schil van het ui en dat ben jij niet.
0DigitalExorcist
@CPV27 augustus 2021 12:01
Dat klopt. En niet 'rechtstreeks' .. maar stel, je bent de eigenaar van een louche darkweb site waar je diensten of goederen verkoopt die buiten het reguliere internet plaats moeten vinden. En je klant wil iets laten afleveren of afnemen op adres <x>. En de politie/veiligheidsdienst/autoriteiten neemt/nemen jouw server over, dan zien die dus letterlijk wel de gegevens van de klant die iets wil hebben/aanvragen.

Dan kan je 10 lagen TOR er tussen hebben zitten, je moet toch érgens zaken mee doen en je gegevens droppen. Het TOR-principe zelf is prima en in zekere mate anoniem, maar érgens kom je uit en érgens is een server waar je op terecht gaat komen. En wat je dáár doet is in te zien.
0Somoghi
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 11:50
Usenet aanbieders die hun logs doorsturen naar brein? Boude bewering, dat indexeringssites na sommering hun logs afgeven vind ik waarschijnlijker. Daar gaat dit artikel over. Maar als jij bronnen hebt die je bewering ondersteunen zie ik die graag.
+1DigitalExorcist
@Somoghi27 augustus 2021 11:56
Dit ging specifieker om 'downloaden via SSL', niet zozeer Usenet geloof ik.. ik heb in elk geval nergens gezegd dat Usenet iets wel of niet doet ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 27 augustus 2021 11:57]

0ELD
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 12:00
Dit is onzin, die logjes gaan helemaal niet naar Brein. Ten eerste helpt SSL in die zin dat een derde partij niet een MITM attack kan doen en kan bekijken wat je download. Ten tweede staat in de UA bij de meeste providers dat downloaden niet gelogd wordt, de hoeveelheid logs die nodig zijn om dat bij te houden is hoog daarnaast zijn providers niet gebaat bij het bijhouden van die informatie. Wat wel te achterhalen is wat je upload, in die zin dat er bij elke upload nagegaan kan worden wie die informatie heeft geplaatst.
0DigitalExorcist
@ELD27 augustus 2021 12:04
Hoe garandeer jij dat geen énkele aanbieder ooit logs zal verzamelen en/of doorsturen op verzoek van rechthebbende partijen?

Een partij die zichzelf wél serieus neemt zal sowieso logs hebben van (pogingen voor) connecties. Al is het maar een firewall of load balancer of een gebruikersdatabase of een overzicht van lees- en schrijfrechten.

Als ze dat al niet hebben moet je het als eindgebruiker sowieso mijden als de zwarte pest, zelfs wanneer je er illegale content wil downloaden.
0ELD
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 12:11
Connectie logs zeggen niks, er is niks illegaal aan het verbinden met een nieuwsserver. Die logs zijn er dus ook, echter waar het hier om gaat is of er ook logging is over de gedownloade artikelen. De meta data van de artikelen is trouwens enorm en het is op zoveel vlakken niet opportuun en zeer onpraktisch voor een provider om dat te loggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ELD op 27 augustus 2021 12:11]

03raser
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 13:08
Sterker nog: zelfs TOR gaat je daar niet bij helpen. Een exit-node zal nog steeds zien waar je vandaan komt. En als die geïnfiltreerd zijn door bijv. justitie is het weliswaar lastiger om je te vinden, maar verre van onmogelijk.
Dit is absoluut niet waar. Een exit node kent alleen zijn voorgaande node en dat is niet de gebruiker zelf. Het Tor netwerk gebruikt standaard 3 nodes. De eerste node kent de gebruiker maar niet het einddoel, de middelste node weet helemaal niets van de gebruiker of het einddoel en de exit node weet alleen het einddoel maar niet de gebruiker.
Als een exit node geïnfiltreerd is dan kunnen ze je eventueel wel vinden als je ergens persoonlijke informatie achter zou laten. Bijvoorbeeld door in te loggen met een account die naar jou verwijst. Maar de infiltrant weet dan nog steeds niet waar jij je bevind en met welke internetverbinding je gebruik maakt van het netwerk.
0DigitalExorcist
@3raser27 augustus 2021 15:54
Nja, dat laatste ging het me om: de exit node kent jou niet als persoon of waar je vandaan komt. Maar wél als je er iets mee gaat doen en dan al dan niet bewust sporen achterlaat. Ik had het iets moeten nuanceren ja ;)
0Blokker_1999

@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 13:10
Tuurlijk wel. SSL garandeert alleen (in bepaalde mate!) dat jij praat met wie jij denkt te praten en dat niemand daar stiekem tussen gaat zitten.
Incorrect. SSL TLS garandeerd niet noodzakelijk dat jij praat met wie jij denkt te praten, enkel dat niemand stiekem kan meeluisteren. TLS is wel in staat om daar meer garantie over te geven, bijvoorbeeld mbv EV certificaten. Maar laat browsermakers die net steeds meer verbergen
Maar dat diegene met wie jij praat de boel aan de achterkant doorsluist naar Brein gaat SSL je niet bij helpen.
Of zoals in dit geval gewoon de database van gebruikers doorgeven.

Dwz. de serverkant waar jij van downloadt ziet gewoon jouw inlogge
Sterker nog: zelfs TOR gaat je daar niet bij helpen. Een exit-node zal nog steeds zien waar je vandaan komt. En als die geïnfiltreerd zijn door bijv. justitie is het weliswaar lastiger om je te vinden, maar verre van onmogelijk.
Daarom dat TOR slechts deeltjes van je verkeer ziet. Maar TOR is ook geen eindpunt maar slechts een doorgeefluik, net zoals een VPN. Geen idee dus waarom je hier TOR bij betrekt.
0DigitalExorcist
@Blokker_199927 augustus 2021 15:56
In die zin dat je best SSL / TLS kan gebruiken en er redelijk zeker van kan zijn dat het certificaat ook echt hoort bij wie de site zégt dat het hoort. Private en public keys en zo.

Dat die site vervolgens door de grootste oplichters ter wereld gemaakt kan zijn, dáár helpt TLS of SSL je niet mee.
0TWeaKLeGeND
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 13:28
Die logjes gaan helemaal niet naar brein. Deze site heeft niks the maken met 'de server kant'. Het is wel degelijk zo dat brein niet kan zien wat je download en zelfs geen flauw idee heeft of je iets hebt gedownload. Wat ze hebben is e-mail adres van een gebruiker van deze site. En zelfs als ze een log hebben van welke NZB bestanden deze gebruikers heeft gedownload (hebben ze waarschijnlijk niet) wil dat nog niks zeggen. Of is het tegenwoordig een inbreuken om NZB bestanden te downloaden? Dit is geen torrent waarbij de in beslag genomen server door brein 'bewijs' heeft dat IP x dit en dat gedownload en geüpload heeft.

De SSL in deze vorm (bij Usenet dus) is er overigens om vooral je provider geen inzicht te geven in wat je download vanaf de newsserver. Je provider en een ieder die met de provider mee mag kijken. (Regering/brein equivalenten etc, ligt maar aan waar je zit). Voor sommigen gebruikers is het er ook om te doen geweest dat reguliere Usenet poorten geknepen werden en dat het via SSL sneller was.

Dit mailtje is niks anders dan: We hebben een sterk vermoeden maar kunnen helemaal niks bewijzen dus gaan we maar hard blaffen.

Het is anders als brein op een of andere vreemde manier bijv een eweka voor het gerecht sleept en de rechter oordeelt dat eweka logs moet afstaan. Welke logs Usenet provider opslaan en hoe lang ze die bijhouden weet ik niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TWeaKLeGeND op 27 augustus 2021 13:45]

+1bzzzt
@rick de groot27 augustus 2021 11:14
Ik betwijfel of Brein bewijs heeft dat je specifieke bestanden hebt gedownload, maar SSL (heet tegenwoordig TLS maargoed) beschermt alleen tegen meeluisteren bij gegevenstransport. Als de server van nzbxs logging aan heeft staan staat daar jouw IP adres bij de bestanden die je gedownload hebt.

Vraag me ook af of alleen het hebben van een account op een site die illegale zaken faciliteert voldoende grond is voor vervolging, maar we hebben ook nog 'lid van een criminele organisatie'-achtige wetten dus kan me voorstellen dat je wat uit te leggen hebt als je vrolijk doorgaat en zo'n site opgerold wordt.
+1!mark
@bzzzt27 augustus 2021 11:24
Dan heb je een NZB gedownload, dat is in principe alleen een indexbestandje van een paar KB naar de daadwerkelijke bestanden. Of jij die NZB daadwerkelijk gebruikt heb en de daarin gelinkte bestanden hebt gedownload valt voor Brein of Nzbxs op geen enkele manier aan te tonen / te bewijzen.

Vergelijk het kort door de bocht gezegd met het lokaal opslaan van een magnet link naar een torrent.
+1MSalters

@!mark27 augustus 2021 12:50
Of jij die NZB daadwerkelijk gebruikt heb en de daarin gelinkte bestanden hebt gedownload valt voor Brein of Nzbxs op geen enkele manier aan te tonen / te bewijzen.
Correct, maar Brein probeert je niet achter tralies te krijgen. Het is geen strafzaak. Brein hoeft alleen aannemelijk te maken dat je dat gedaan hebt. Jij kunt aannemelijk maken dat je die NZB voor een ander legaal doel hebt gebruikt. De civiele rechter beoordeelt dan wie er een geloofwaardiger verhaal heeft.

En gezien het absolute gebrek aan legale doeleinden wint Brein dat met twee vingers in de neus.
+1ELD
@MSalters27 augustus 2021 13:06
Brein moet ook kunnen aantonen wat de eventuele economische schade is en überhaupt een redelijke claim kunnen voorleggen. De economische waarde van een enkele film is nihil.

Dus winnen in deze stelt niet zoveel voor.
+1Groningerkoek

@ELD27 augustus 2021 14:40
Schade is ook de kosten die gemaakt dienen te worden voor opsporing, aanpak e.d. door de bijkomende kosten is het wettelijk ook redelijk dat een supermarkt jou een schikking van rond de 200,- geeft voor de diefstal van een pak melk.
+2ELD
@Groningerkoek27 augustus 2021 16:11
Groot verschil is dat een supermarkt bij binnenkomst dit kenbaar maakt en dat bij het binnentreden van de winkel dit kan worden gezien als een acceptatie daarvan.

Kosten moeten proportioneel zijn. Het kan niet zo zijn dat er 2000 aan kosten worden gemaakt om daarmee 3 tot 9 euro aan gemiste inkomsten te compenseren. De rechter dient op basis van artikel 6:97 BW de schade te bepalen en heeft hier ruime speling in. Daarnaast heeft de rechter op basis van artikel 26 Aw en artikel 6:109 BW verdere mogelijkheden tot verlaging, inclusief rekening houden met de machtsverhouding tussen partijen. Het kan zelfs zo zijn dat dan de proceskosten die verschuldigd zijn worden verlaagd.
0Groningerkoek

@ELD27 augustus 2021 16:15
Het staat iedereen vrij om een schikking niet te accepteren en de rechter zich te laten uitspreken over wat hij/zij redelijk zou vinden.

Daarnaast ken ik geen geval waar Brein 2.000,- heeft gevraagd in een situatie waar slechts 3 tot 9 Euro aan redelijke vergoeding voor de rechten niet is afgedragen. In mijn beleving zijn de boetes van Brein wel redelijk te noemen, en gezien er voldoende mensen schikken delen die deze mening.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Groningerkoek op 27 augustus 2021 16:22]

0comecme
@MSalters27 augustus 2021 20:56
Je kunt natuurlijk aanvoeren dat je alle nzb-links hebt gedownload, maar dat je alleen films hebt gedownload van bedrijven waarvoor Brein niet de belangen behartigt.

Dat is natuurlijk ook illegaal, maar niet iets waar Brein in een civielrechtelijke zaak wat mee kan.
0MSalters

@comecme27 augustus 2021 22:14
Natuurlijk. Toevallig. En de rechter gelooft je ook onmiddelijk.
0comecme
@MSalters27 augustus 2021 22:16
Ik heb geen idee hoeveel filmproducenten wel en hoeveel er niet door Brein worden vertegenwoordigd, maar is het echt zo onwaarschijnlijk dat je alleen films van anderen hebt gedownload?
0MSalters

@comecme27 augustus 2021 22:19
Eens kijken:
  • Netflix, Inc.
  • Paramount Pictures Corporation
  • Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.
  • Universal City Studios LLLP
  • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.
En dat is "onder meer ...".
0phoenix2149
@!mark27 augustus 2021 11:39
Je hebt zelfs programma’s die automatisch alle NZB’s binnen halen middels een API (couchpotato bijvoorbeeld)

Dus er kunnen wel honderden NZB’s zijn gedownload waarvan allen reeds een takedown hadden. Dus je hebt dan niets gedownload.

Anyway, iedereen die van nieuwsgroepen download weet waar ze mee bezig zijn.

Wat ik me afvraag: zou Brain zelf kunnen uploaden naar nieuwsgroepen of een eigen binary en dan monitoren wie (IP) download? Of is mijn kennis van nieuwsgroepen gewoon niet goed genoeg.
0darknessblade
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:44
Als brein zelf dingen upload/host kan je als argument in de rechtbank gebruiken dat je het van een legale bron hebt gedownload AKA brein zelf.
0phoenix2149
@darknessblade27 augustus 2021 11:52
Als brein toestemming heeft van o.a. DFW om iets op nieuwsgroepen te zetten als bait is Brein tog niet illegaal bezig?
0darknessblade
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:58
dan zijn ze idd niet "illegaal" bezig. maar ze zijn wel Hypocriet bezig.

en de rechtzaak voor die exacte show kan dan NULL worden verklaard, omdat brein zelf upload en zegt dat jij dit niet mag downloaden, ongeacht dat zij de ORIGINELE bron zijn.

voorbeeld van Nullification in de USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqH_Y1TupoQ
+1phoenix2149
@darknessblade27 augustus 2021 12:10
Ja leuk Amerikaanse wetgeving dat geld hier niet.

Heb snel even gezocht.

Lokken mag (lokfiets, lok download) niet specifiek gericht op een persoon.

uitlokken niet, hey, download jij dit eens. BAM betalen pannenkoek.

https://www.toezine.nl/ar...len-inzetten-mag-dat-wel/
0darknessblade
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 13:04
Een lokfiets is toch wel anders dan een bestand.

Want vaak zijn die lokfietsen wel op het fietsslot [niet aan een ketting]
maar bij een bestand kan je er niet zomaar een wachtwoord zetten op de link.
0Cuvall
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 12:03
Nee, alleen de nieuwsgroepen provider kan dit in hun logs zien. Je download in je voorbeeld niet van Brein, maar van de nieuwsgroepen server.
0phoenix2149
@Cuvall27 augustus 2021 12:15
Ah juist. En als die geen ligging heeft dan hebben ze niks dus.
0bzzzt
@!mark27 augustus 2021 11:33
Die waarschuwing van Brein is duidelijk 'spierballentaal'. Maar als bewezen is dat jij grote hoeveelheden links naar illegale content verzamelt maak je jezelf wel verdacht.
0wiseger
@bzzzt27 augustus 2021 11:40
Jezelf verdacht maken is niet aan de orde bij private partijen zoals Brein. Brein kan je alleen dagen indien je content of verwijzingen naar content deelt met anderen of dat ze kunnen aantonen dat je content hebt gedownload zonder over de juiste licentie te beschikken. Het is aan Brein om dat bij de rechter te bewijzen.
0bzzzt
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 13:24
Brein kan vragen om een onderzoek naar grootschalige inbreuk op auteursrechten als ze dat voldoende kunnen beargumenteren. Of ze dat krijgen is stap 2, maar een nzb server log waarin blijkt dat je veel op zoek bent geweest naar het volledige film en muziek aanbod van hun leden kan best een aanleiding zijn voor een aangifte.
0wiseger
@bzzzt27 augustus 2021 14:00
Welnee, justitie lacht ze compleet uit als ze een aangifte doen zonder ook maar enig bewijs van inbreuk aan te leveren. Voor een aangifte is een vermoeden echt niet voldoende.
Zou wat zijn zeg, mijn buurman komt vaak laat thuis met een busje en zijn ramen zijn geblindeerd. Doe ik aangifte van grootschalige drugshandel...
0bzzzt
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 14:29
Tegenwoordig vraagt de politie dergelijke vermoedens te delen...
0wiseger
@bzzzt27 augustus 2021 16:16
Politie informeren is geen aangifte. Het doen van een valse aangifte is zelfs strafbaar. Daar brandt Brein zijn vingers niet aan.
0comecme
@wiseger27 augustus 2021 20:51
Maar het gaat hier toch niet om een aangifte bij justitie? Brein wil geen strafrechtelijke vervolging maar gewoon een civielrechtelijke zaak.
0wiseger
@comecme27 augustus 2021 22:35
Het is bzzzt die stelt
maar een nzb server log waarin blijkt dat je veel op zoek bent geweest naar het volledige film en muziek aanbod van hun leden kan best een aanleiding zijn voor een aangifte.
Ik ben het dus volkomen met je eens, dat zou nimmer tot een aangifte kunnen leiden.
0foxgamer2019
@!mark27 augustus 2021 11:35
Daarom vraagt een partij als Brein de logging gegevens op bij de ISP/newsserver of nemen ze deel aan de swarm als peer zoals bij BitTorrent.
0CH4OS

@!mark27 augustus 2021 11:39
Dan heb je een NZB gedownload, dat is in principe alleen een indexbestandje van een paar KB naar de daadwerkelijke bestanden. Of jij die NZB daadwerkelijk gebruikt heb en de daarin gelinkte bestanden hebt gedownload valt voor Brein of Nzbxs op geen enkele manier aan te tonen / te bewijzen.
Dat maakt natuurlijk niet uit, zo werkt het dus totaal niet. Met deze redenatie zou de site zelf ook gewoon legaal zijn, maar die is dus door de rechter illegaal verklaard.
ergelijk het kort door de bocht gezegd met het lokaal opslaan van een magnet link naar een torrent.
Het gaat er om dat er geen toestemming is gegeven om de content te delen op het grote boze internet. Hoe die verspreiding dan gebeurd, maakt niet uit. Sinds 2014 is er een download verbod. Daarin komt het kort gezegd er op neer, dat het downloaden van dat illegaal gedeelde bestand, niet toegestaan is. Hoe dat het bestand gedownload wordt, maakt daarbij geen ene moer uit; het bronbestand en het kopiëren ervan (wat een download in principe is) is illegaal.

Nergens wordt er betwist of uberhaupt er naar gekeken dat NZB- of Torrent-bestanden illegaal zijn of niet, net als Magnet-links. Het bestand is zonder toestemming online verschenen, dat bestand vervolgens downloaden mag ook niet (meer).

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 augustus 2021 11:43]

0wiseger
@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 16:19
Je haalt twee zaken door elkaar. Een site biedt NZB's aan, daarmee faciliteren ze inbreuk. Dat is waar de rechter in het verleden over gevallen is. Het in bezit hebben van NZB's zonder deze te delen is volkomen legaal.
Als je een bestand download is het wel degelijk relevant of je zelf een licentie bezit. Heb je een licentie in je bezit, dan is het downloaden van een bestand niet strafbaar ongeacht de bron.
0CH4OS

@wiseger27 augustus 2021 16:48
In 2014 is echter (Europees) bepaald dat downloaden vanuit illegale bron (het uploaden van het bestand zonder toestemming zoals een film, een aflevering of muziek) ook illegaal is. Het maakt daarbij niet uit of het via Usenet of Torrent is. Een NZB kan een verwijzing zijn naar illegale inhoud, net zoals Torrent bestanden en Magnet links dat doen.

Het gaat daarbij dus niet om het downloaden van de NZB, de Torrent of de Magnet-link, maar om de content waar de betreffende files of links naar verwijzen, die wel illegaal kunnen zijn. Ik heb redelijk dicht bij het vuur gezeten, heb mezelf echt flink ingelezen in de materie sinds 2014 (en daarvoor eigenlijk al), ik ben er daarom redelijk zeker van dat ik niets door elkaar haal.
Heb je een licentie in je bezit, dan is het downloaden van een bestand niet strafbaar ongeacht de bron.
Als je een licentie hebt, heb je ook een legale bron (iemand die toestemming heeft om jou die content aan te bieden). Dat geeft jou niet automatisch het recht om het bestand via een illegale bron binnen te halen. De definitie van bron is daarbij dus anders dan de meesten hier opvatten, daarmee wordt dus de uiteindelijke content bedoeld. En dat is wat voor de verwarring zorgt.

Voor verdere duiding hierover, zie bijvoorbeeld reviews: Wat betekent het downloadverbod?

Mocht je desondanks van mening zijn dat downloaden uit illegale bron middels een licentie opeens wel legaal is, zie ik daar graag bronnen voor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 augustus 2021 16:54]

0wiseger
@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 22:40
Bij downloaden uit illegale bron gaat het erom dat de kopie die je maakt via het downloaden niet gezien wordt als thuiskopie. Maak je een kopieetje van de DVD van je buurman, dan is het wel een thuiskopie en daarmee toegestaan. Daar betalen we de thuiskopie heffing voor.
Daarom is men destijds met de zinsnede 'illegale bron' gekomen. Maar het gaat er dus om dat je dan een kopie in je bezit waarvoor je geen auteurrechten hebt afgedragen en die niet als thuis kopie gezien wordt. Koop je een licentie, dan draag je wel de auteursrechten af en dat maakt de kopie mijn inziens volkomen legaal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wiseger op 27 augustus 2021 22:41]

0CH4OS

@wiseger27 augustus 2021 23:25
Maar we hebben het over downloaden uit illegale bron, niet een thuiskopie. Dat zijn twee verschillende dingen, ook voor de Wet.
+1DigitalExorcist
@bzzzt27 augustus 2021 12:02
TLS is de opvolger van SSL; het is wel iets anders, technisch gezien ;)
+1Somoghi
@rick de groot27 augustus 2021 11:20
Brein kan sowieso niet zien wat je download van nieuwsgroepen, weten ze dat wel dan hebben ze zelf de wet geschonden en ingebroken bij de provider, de Newsprovider of bij jou. Allemaal dingen die ze zonder aanleiding niet mogen. Over SSL kan ook de provider niet meer zien wat je download, wel waar vandaan. Met een goede VPN ben je nog veiliger.

Het gaat in dit artikel niet over de verbinding, maar over een gebruiker zijn bij een indexeringssite. Die zijn via hun inloggegevens te benaderen, lees email.

Edit: -1 ongewenst, serieus?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Somoghi op 27 augustus 2021 11:47]

+1foxgamer2019
@rick de groot27 augustus 2021 11:30
Het gaat Brein ook niet meer zozeer om wat een gebruiker download, tegenwoordig willen ze vooral waarschuwen en gebruikers afschrikken. Vaak is dit doeltreffer omdat ISP's vrijwel geen gegevens afgeven en is het makkelijker om (private) sites te targetten omdat die vrijwel altijd een tracker bijhouden.

In theorie kan een newsserver ook bijhouden welke headers een gebruiker download/upload en deze gegevens - in een rechtszaak - overhandigen aan een derde partij als Brein. Daarom adviseren newsservers vaak een VPN, dan is het moeilijker om op basis van een IP matches te vinden.

SSL maakt het wellicht moeilijker voor partijen als Brein om verkeer af te luisteren, maar zelfs dan is het niet (volledig) anoniem. Met BitTorrent is er ook spraken van encryptie, maar Brein kan vrijwel altijd meedoen aan die swarm en op basis daarvan requests sturen aan de ISP.

M.a.w. encryptie is leuk, maar als iemand logging bijhoudt met IP-adressen, dan is het alsnog niet erg anoniem.
0ELD
@foxgamer201927 augustus 2021 12:06
In theorie kan een newsserver ook bijhouden welke headers een gebruiker download/upload en deze gegevens - in een rechtszaak - overhandigen aan een derde partij als Brein. Daarom adviseren newsservers vaak een VPN, dan is het moeilijker om op basis van een IP matches te vinden.
Mocht er logging plaatsvinden dan is dat op account niveau en niet op basis van IP dus een VPN heeft geen enkele zin. Uploads zijn wel degelijk te achterhalen door unieke identifiers bij de upload.

Download logs worden in de meeste user agreements uitgesloten, daarnaast is de hoeveelheid aan data die nodig is voor het bijhouden van zulke logs enorm. Ook zijn providers niet gebaat bij dergelijke logs.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ELD op 27 augustus 2021 12:06]

0KatirZan
@foxgamer201927 augustus 2021 13:06
Het punt is dat deze gegevens bij de Usenet provider opgevraagd moeten worden, dan moet je eerst zien te achterhalen bij welke provider de user aangesloten zit. Dit is vrijwel onbegonnen werk, gezien de hoeveelheid aan papierwerk en manuren hierbij komt kijken.

De meeste Usenetproviders doen aan de zogenaamde no-logs (niet de zero-logs), waarbij alleen de gebruikersgegevens worden opgeslagen (naw, betaalgegevens en ip-adres) welke gebruikt worden om een user aangemeld te krijgen bij de service en hun service te kunnen verbeteren. Het gros aan providers is te vaag in de omschrijving van dit gedeelte, er word vaak niet letterlijk aangegeven dat er geen log-bestanden worden bijgehouden van de up- en downloads van de users.

In een aantal gevallen hebben journalisten/onderzoekers aangetoond dat er inderdaad geen logs (zero-log) worden bijgehouden bij Usenet providers en mocht het daarnaast uitkomen dat een Usenetprovider hier wel logs van bijhoudt, dan rennen de users keihard naar een concurrent welke dit niet doet.

Bij VPN is dit hetzelfde. De meeste VPN aanbieders bieden hun services aan onder de noemer zero-logs. Hiermee geven ze aan dat er helemaal niets word bijgehouden, dus niet het IP-adres van waaruit de service gebruikt word, nog het eindstation waar de gebruiker van de service op uitkomt.
Wederom ; zou een VPN dit wel doen, dan rennen de gebruikers naar een concurrent die dit niet doet.

De anonimiteit van gebruik van het internet staat tegenwoordig zeer hoog in het vaandel en echt niet alleen voor mensen welke illegale content van het web wil trekken, maar vooral vanwege de vrijheid van meningsuiting. Nieuwsgroepen worden nog steeds veel gebruikt om (anoniem) te communiceren met andere mensen. Het uitwisselen van bestanden (distro's red.) word ook zeer veel via Usenet gedaan, gezien het een snel en betrouwbaar platform is.
0DigitalExorcist
@KatirZan27 augustus 2021 17:31
Dat kun je vrij eenvoudig parsen uit de connectielogs hoor. Alle IP-adressen geautomatiseerd door een reverse lookup trekken.
0KatirZan
@DigitalExorcist27 augustus 2021 18:01
Ja, dat kan. Echter met de uitkomst van een dergelijk onderzoek kom je nog steeds niet heel ver. Het is gewoon lastig om een IP adres te koppelen aan het gebruik van usenet. Het verhaal word deels anders op het moment dat je over uploaders praat, echter maken deze vaker gebruik van Block en de anonimiteit binnen het betalen (bitcoin e.d ), dus het schiet niet echt op. Downloaden pakken ze derhalve wat minder snel aan als deze wat slimmer zijn dan de gemiddelde internet gebruiker....
0Terrestrial
@rick de groot27 augustus 2021 14:03
Het probleem zit 'm niet bij de SSL/TLS of bij een VPN maar bij de usenet aanbieder zelf die blijkbaar gegevens heeft door gespeeld, daar helpt niks tegen behalve niet bij zulke clubs een abo nemen. Sowieso nooit een Nederlandse aanbieder gebruiken, dan kunnen ze niks beginnen.
0NLkaiser
@rick de groot27 augustus 2021 15:00
Je hebt vaak met 2 partijen temaken, een indexer (zoals Nzbxs) waar je alleen de locatie van de downloads ophaalt en een download provider waarmee je echt download. Die laatste weet als het goed is niet wat je download (mits ssl, geen logging etc), maar de indexer ziet natuurlijk precies welke download informatie jij ophaalt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NLkaiser op 27 augustus 2021 15:00]

0smartsys
@rick de groot27 augustus 2021 15:52
De beheerder van de site heeft de hele klantendatabase overhandigd aan Brein.
Brein ziet dus zelf niets en dat is volgens mij ook technisch niet zomaar mogelijk. Dan moet Brein inhaken op een internet exchange en al het verkeer van individuele gebruikers gaan filteren van en naar deze specifieke website.
Als Brein zoveel resources en rechten heeft is het een nog engere private organisatie dan het nu al is en is de overheid van NL ook die van China aan het benaderen waar het gaat om controle van burgers. Het enige verschil is dat in China de overheid zelf deze smerige taak vervuld en in NL de overheid dit dan door een derde partij laat doen. Eigenlijk zou dat nog erger zijn, want wie controleert Brein???
0Durandal
27 augustus 2021 12:12
Brein springt hier van NZB-site gebruiker naar illegaal dowloaden. Nogal kort door de bocht.
Hebben ze ook daadwerkelijk bewijs van inbreuk door de eigenaren van het email adres?
Denk het niet. Een dreigbrief dus en ik vraag me af of dat wel een rechtmatig doel van het gebruik van die gegevens is.

Je kan Brein in ieder geval sommeren je gegevens te verwijderen.
+2SadisticPanda
@Durandal27 augustus 2021 12:39
Tuurlijk niet, ze kunnen enkel zien of je een nzb hebt gedownload. Maar daarmee kunnen ze niet achterhalen of je dan ook wel degelijk de illegale content hebt gedownload. Ze hebben geen toegang tot de logs van de nieuwsgroep providers en ze weten ook dat ze die nooit gaan krijgen (als ze al bijgehouden worden).0 Daarom verkiezen ze liever torrents, kunnen ze zelf torrentje afhalen en werden en dan kijken wie er allemaal connect. Veel makkelijker en heb je ook bewijs dat er iets gedownload werd.

Nieuwegroepen...nooit dus enkel afschrikken want ze hebben geen poot om op te staan
0Groningerkoek

@Durandal27 augustus 2021 14:30
Gerechtvaardigd vermoeden noemen we zoiets.
0Durandal
@Groningerkoek27 augustus 2021 16:26
Daar kom je niet ver mee in een rechtzaak.
0Groningerkoek

@Durandal27 augustus 2021 17:07
Klopt, maar het is voldoende om zo'n standaard mailtje te verzenden aan de leden van een site gespecialiseerd in het overtreden van de rechten van diegenen wiens rechten Brein dient te beschermen.
+1H.Boss
27 augustus 2021 10:56
Maar dat is toch net als Binsearch, NZBindex etc? Alleen ben je daar dan geregistreerd of hoe moet ik het zien? Want via Binsearch of anderen hoef je niet te registreren. Of geldt dit voor degenen die materiaal uploaden?
+1dennis112
@H.Boss27 augustus 2021 11:01
Downloaden staat er. Ook beetje stom om je eigen te registreren bij zo'n site als er genoeg alternatieven zijn waar dat niet hoeft.

Mochten ze achter de eigenaren aangaan van die site dan doen die natuurlijk alles voor verminderen van boetes ofzo en geven ze je gegevens zo door om hun eigen een beetje te redden
+2feuniks
@dennis11227 augustus 2021 11:17
De vraag is alleen is Brein hier alleen aan het bluffen is of ook daadwerkelijk iets kan. Deze site biedt zo ver ik weet alleen de mogelijkheid om nzb bestanden te downloaden en niet de daadwerkelijke content. Het nzb bestand bevat alleen de informatie over waar de daadwerkelijke content te downloaden is. Het enige wat Brein in handen heeft is dat deze persoon weet waar de betreffende content op usenet staat en meer niet. Of de persoon deze nzb bestanden daadwerkelijk heeft gebruikt is onbekend. Is het weten waar je een gestolen fiets kan kopen strafbaar (om in Brein termen te praten)? En als deze persoon de nzb bestanden gebruikt heeft, dan weet Brein ook niet WAAR deze persoon zich op dat moment bevond en dus of Brein überhaupt bevoegt is in dit geval.
+1arbraxas
@feuniks27 augustus 2021 11:23
Recht hebben en recht krijgen zijn al 2 verschillende dingen vanwege het prijskaartje wat daar aan kan hangen.
Dat is waar BREIN op gokt.
De stichting zegt de persoonsgegevens volgens de wetgeving te verwerken. Ict-jurist Arnoud Engelfriet reageerde bij het eerdere artikel over Nzbxs.com dat het verwerken van deze gegevens onder de AVG waarschijnlijk inderdaad rechtmatig is.
Onder de AVG vast wel, alleen zit er een veel groter probleem: een stichting die word toegestaan om als politiedienst op te treden.
0Gepetto
@arbraxas27 augustus 2021 11:46
Precies. Als ik dus informatie wil hebben van iemand, hoef ik alleen maar een stichting op te richten en kan ik zo alles opvragen. Goed om te weten.
+1mjtdevries
@Gepetto27 augustus 2021 13:45
Nee natuurlijk niet.
Brein als stichting heeft dezelfde rechten die jij zonder stichting hebt.

Waar het verschil zit, is dat Brein door de mensen wiens auteursrecht geschonden is, gevraagd is voor hen te opereren en mensen die dat recht schenden aan te klagen.
Jij bent niet iemand wiens auteursrecht geschonden is en ik vermoed dat je daarom dan geen gerechtvaardigd belang hebt om die gegevens op te vragen.
0mae-t.net
@mjtdevries27 augustus 2021 18:05
Zou de eigenaar van de persoonsgegevens geen toestemming moeten geven voor dat delen? En onder gerechtvaardigd belang wordt niet persé het belang van derden verstaan, lijkt me. In eerste instantie denk ik aan het belang van de eigenaar van de persoonsgegevens en de site aan wie hij die gegevens heeft verstrekt. In tweede instantie pas aan derde partijen die handelen in het belang van de eerder genoemde partijen. Uiteindelijk in laatste instantie of zelfs helemaal niet aan partijen die tegen het belang van de eerder genoemde partijen handelen.
0mjtdevries
@mae-t.net28 augustus 2021 18:40
Gerechtvaardigd belang gaat juist over het belang van de partij die de persoonsgegevens verwerkt.
0Gepetto
@mjtdevries10 september 2021 20:53
Of het auteursrecht werkelijk is geschonden is nog lang niet bepaalt, er is op dat moment alleen sprake van een vermoeden. De enige partijen die op dat moment prive-informatie op mogen vragen, zijn bij mijn weten alleen het Openbaar Ministerie en Justitie en niet een private partij.

Of er sprake is van een belang doet niet ter zake. Als jij mij aanrijdt op de snelweg en je gaat er vervolgens snel van door, dan heb ik zeker een gerechtvaardigd belang om jouw gegevens te achterhalen aan de hand van jouw kenteken. Ik zal er echter niet in slagen dit zomaar op te vragen. De officier van Justitie zal hier wat minder moeite mee hebben.
0phoenix2149
@arbraxas27 augustus 2021 11:49
Dat brein de gegevens kan en mag verwerken die zei hebben ontvangen kan we kloppen

Brein in deze heeft de gegevens en kan er in zekere zin me doen wat ze willen binnen de grenzen can het AVG (niet te lang bewaren bijvoorbeeld)

Vraag is: had de beheerder de gegevens mogen overhandigen zonder tussenkomst van een rechtsorgaan of toestemming van de gebruikers?

Feitelijk zou de ontvanger van de mail nu een klacht moeten indienen bij AP dat de beheerder van Nzbxs.com zijn gegevens aan derden heeft overhandigd zonder zijn toestemming.
0jpfx
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 12:48
Volgens mij mag de ontvanger nog steeds geen gebruik van de gegevens maken zonder een verwerkers overeenkomst met de verstrekker. En de vertrekker kan deze niet geven aangezien Brein geen werkzaamheden voor hem uitvoert. Als Brein dat als onderdeel van de schikking bedingt, dan is dat niet rechtmatig lijkt mij.

Maar goed, ik verwacht dat Brein zich daar niet zo veel van zal trekken gezien zij een veel machtigere instantie zijn dan een gewone burger.
0marcovit
@jpfx27 augustus 2021 13:38
Als het goed is is Brein niet machtigere gezien het gewoon een prive bedrijf is.
0svennd
@jpfx27 augustus 2021 14:34
Of Brein dat mag, is eigenlijk aan een rechter te oordelen; Maar in de AVG staat wel dat als je doel algemeen belang is, (alle rechthebbende beschermen) het toegelaten is om data te verwerken ...
Dat is dus zonder toestemming ... :) De piraten zullen een andere bescherming moeten zoeken.
0sygys
@svennd28 augustus 2021 19:17
Data te verwerken.. ja. Maar NZB mag die gegevens niet verstrekken zonder dat daar een gerechtelijk bevel aan vast hangt of toestemming van de persoon van wie deze informatie afkomstig is. Brein doet hier niks fout want die vraagt gegevens op. Ik kan ook bij kpn gegevens op vragen. Opvragen is niet strafbaar. Het wordt pas strafbaar als kpn deze gegevens zonder toestemming verschaft aan mij. Het probleem is dat brein dreigt met verdere stappen als gegevens niet worden overhandigd. De vraag is vanaf welk moment dit een soort machtsmisbruik is om onder druk een partij gegevens te laten verstrekken die men eigenlijk niet wil/mag geven. Ik vind dat de AVG hier wel degelijk moet ingrijpen en moet kijken op welke manier brein probeerde aan deze gegevens te komen. Dreigen en onder druk zetten van een partij om deze gegevens te laten verstrekken lijkt me niet helemaal legaal

[Reactie gewijzigd door sygys op 28 augustus 2021 19:19]

0svennd
@sygys29 augustus 2021 10:27
Ik denk dat je de AVG niet goed begrijpt (of ik :P), toestemming is maar één van de mechanismen om data te kunnen verwerken. (delen, opslaan, doorgeven, ...) Net zoals een arts jouw medische gegevens mag inkijken zonder jouw toestemming (om je leven te redden oid) zijn er andere paden zoals "algemeen belang" om toch data te kunnen opvragen & inzien zonder jouw toestemming. Het is aan een rechter om uit te maken of dat effectief "algemeen belang" is, alsook wat je met die gegevens doet, éénmalig waarschuwingsmail zal vast wel oké zijn... als ze een deurwaarder naar je toe sturen, mogelijk iets minder ...

Sowieso is Brein in een grijze zone bezig, maarja het is ethisch wel duidelijk dat nzb's niet gebruikt worden voor legale doelen, dus echt naar de rechtbank zou ik niet trekken met die mail.
0feuniks
@arbraxas27 augustus 2021 11:52
Ik zeg nergens dat Brein volgens de AVG de gegevens niet mag gebruiken. Ik vraag me echter af of deze gegevens genoeg zijn om iemand te veroordelen. Ze weten namelijk niet of de persoon illegaal gedownload heeft. In mijn ogen gokken ze erop dat de persoon in kwestie schrikt en ofwel stopt met downloaden ofwel antwoordt op de mail en zichzelf in die mail belast.
0gaskabouter
@arbraxas27 augustus 2021 13:27
Dat probleem zie ik niet zo. De overheid kan allerlei bevoegdheden, rechten en plichten toekennen aan rechtspersonen als daar een wettelijke basis voor is. Dat het hier toevallig een stichting betreft betekent niets anders dan dat ze geen winstoogmerk hebben.

Andere rechtsvormen als verenigingen of vennootschappen kunnen ook vergaande bevoegdheden hebben.

Brein begeeft zich, net als de mensen waar ze op jaagt, regelmatig op of over de grens van het rechtmatige maar het feit dat het een stichting is heeft daar niets mee te maken.
+1memphis
@feuniks27 augustus 2021 11:26
Die discussie is er ook met torrent bestanden geweest. een torrent file is niet de media/software zelf.
Ik denk dat het een blufpoker is want als ze genoeg bewijs hadden hadden ze wel direct slag geslagen.
0jpfx
@feuniks27 augustus 2021 12:42
Misschien dat iemand ook een licht kan schijnen op de legaliteit van deze actie van Brein? Volgens mij mag je niet zomaar een email aan iemand sturen die geen klant bij jou is? Of ontspringt Brein in dat geval de regelgeving omdat zij een "stichting" is?
0gaskabouter
@jpfx27 augustus 2021 13:33
Je mag iedereen een mail sturen. Of een brief. De vraag is of ze het adres rechtmatig verkregen hebben maar ze hebben erom gevraagd en gekregen.

De vraag is dus vervolgens of de gegevens rechtmatig verstrekt zijn en de volgende vraag is dan weer dat als ze onrechtmatig verstrekt zijn dat ook betekent dat brein ze niet mag gebruiken.

Beetje vergelijkbaar met de Belastingdienst die een schijf met data van zwartspaarders krijgt. Hoewel onrechtmatig verstrekt mochten ze de data uiteindelijk toch gebruiken.

Als er geen alternatief is en het ingezette middel is proportioneel zullen ze ermee weg komen. Laten we wel wezen, brein heeft anders dan een waarschuwing niets gedaan....
0OCU-Macs
@jpfx27 augustus 2021 14:55
Volgens mij is het zelfs meer dan dat:

"Als onderdeel van deze schikking zou de beheerder de website offline halen en informatie verschaffen over aangemelde leden. Het gaat onder meer om voor- en achternaam, gebruikersnaam en e-mailadres. Brein gaf toen al aan deze leden te willen benaderen."

Dus Brein heeft de beheerder van de website onder druk gezet en hem onder deze (waarschijnlijk financiële) druk geen andere keuze gelaten dan gegevens van de leden te verstrekken.

Waarschijnlijk valt het keurig onder de AVG dat deze beheerde deze gegevens bezat, maar is het dan wel AVG-proof (of wettig) dat hij deze gegevens heeft overgedragen aan Brein? (Brein is namelijk geen opsporingsinstantie en kan deze gegevens niet vorderen).

Vervolgens, is het überhaupt wetting om een partij dusdanig onder druk te zetten dat deze geen andere uitweg meer ziet dan te voldoen aan het gevraagde? Volgens mij is er een artikel in de wet die handelt over dergelijke vrijheden (contractvrijheid onder anderen).

Maar goed, ik ben geen jurist, dus wie ben ik om er over te oordelen. Echter, voor mijn gevoel: Deze actie van Brein voelt een beetje 'als op het randje', of wellicht daar iets overheen.
+1H.Boss
@dennis11227 augustus 2021 11:03
Ja, wilde net zeggen eigenlijk. Wel heftig inderdaad, ze zwichten en geven alle gegevens door. Daarom moet je fake gegevens gebruiken voor dit soort sites.
+1Mr. Freeze
@H.Boss27 augustus 2021 11:16
Vaak moet je mailadres wel even bevestigen, 10minutemail is een prima oplossing.
+1Frostbite
@H.Boss27 augustus 2021 11:04
Op zich kun je daar prima bestanden vinden maar tegenwoordig heten ze niet meer "Free-Guy-2021HD" maar een string van random nummer en cijfers en zijn ze voorzien van de nodige wachtwoorden.

Je zult dus wel die informatie ergens moeten halen en die informatie delen ze allemaal via zo'n forum.
+1H.Boss
@Frostbite27 augustus 2021 11:17
NZB server werkt anders heel goed. Is een soort van webversie van Spotnet. En dan icm SABnzb downloader helemaal prima.

Binsearch, NZBindex zijn eigenlijk een soort van laatste redmiddel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door H.Boss op 27 augustus 2021 11:19]

+1Frostbite
@H.Boss27 augustus 2021 11:20
Er zijn inderdaad genoeg 'openbare' bronnen waarvan een groot gedeelte waarschijnlijk uit die besloten fora komt. Maar zodra het openbaar is is de kans groter dat de bestanden via een Takedown procedure offline gehaald worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frostbite op 27 augustus 2021 11:22]

0ToolBee
@Frostbite27 augustus 2021 14:37
Of rechtstreeks van een russische server... ;)
0Tadango
@H.Boss27 augustus 2021 13:50
Spotweb lokaal draaien? Alleen zijn het veel spots dus de spotters moeten wel ergens de nzb's vandaan toveren....... maar je zit dan niet op een centraal platform wat kan worden opgerold met jouw erbij.
+1psygarden
27 augustus 2021 11:00
Is er geen GDPR / privacy wetgeving van toepassing die het delen van al deze persoonsgegevens met Brein zou moeten voorkomen?
+1AnD
@psygarden27 augustus 2021 11:06
Lees eens alles wat er staat:
Ict-jurist Arnoud Engelfriet reageerde bij het eerdere artikel over Nzbxs.com dat het verwerken van deze gegevens onder de AVG waarschijnlijk inderdaad rechtmatig is.
Er staat wel "waarschijnlijk" wat dan toch weer twijfel oproept.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnD op 27 augustus 2021 11:07]

+2Arnoud Engelfriet

@AnD27 augustus 2021 11:41
Ja zeg hee, als ik juridisch adviezen moet gaan inschrijven in comments onder Tweakers dan wordt reageren een dure grap }:O

Het komt neer op een belangenafweging:
a) Een recht of legitiem belang van Brein: het auteursrecht (van hun achterban) verdedigen
b) Noodzaak, je kunt niet echt anders: dit is de enige lijst van downloaders (van nzb bestanden) dus enige manier ze te bereiken
c) Proportioneel, je doet ze geen Dutch Filmworks-claim aan maar alleen een "hee let op" mail. En ik denk/gok dat ze daarna de gegevens weggooien.
d) Privacybelangen daar tegenover: privacy van accounthouder/IP-adresgebruiker, mogelijk niet de feitelijk downloader, maar het gaat om een e-mail en niet een rechtszaak of publiciteit
e) Afweging: Dan komt het neer op "als ik een mailadres heb van een geregistreerd NZB-site gebruiker, mag ik die dan mailen "niet van Usenet downloaden want dat is illegaal, grtz tkuik"?

Mijn gratis advies: ja dat mag. Het betaalde advies zal ik hier niet plaatsen, maar tl;dr ja dat mag.
0jeroen_loeffen
@AnD27 augustus 2021 11:24
Ict-jurist Arnoud Engelfriet is een jurist en geen rechter ;) Wanneer die niet "waarschijnlijk" zou zeggen is het alsof hij op de stoel van de rechter gaat zitten, nu geeft hij alleen aan dat hij verwacht dat de rechter daar in mee gaat.
0fruitbakje
@jeroen_loeffen27 augustus 2021 11:50
Daarnaast heeft de Tweakers-redacteur waarschijnlijk al helemaal geen juridische achtergrond, en zal die dus huiverig zijn zoiets zo stellig neer te zetten (althans, dat zou ik zijn).
0janbaarda
@psygarden27 augustus 2021 11:08
Het lijkt erop dat Brein een gat in de wet gevonden heeft. Jouw privacy is alleen voor mensen die er niks aan hebben. Voor alle ander sneupers is een of andere uitzondering in de wet gecreëerd.
0kodak

@psygarden27 augustus 2021 11:24
Zolang de wet niet stelt dat persoonsgegevens hoe dan ook niet doorgegeven mogen worden en de mogelijkheid aan anderen laat om zelfstandig te beslissen wat ze met andermans persoonsgegevens mogen en moeten doen mag je verwachten dat je gegevens mogelijk gedeeld worden.

Het zou al een goede verbetering zijn als je daar vooraf inspraak in hebt, het zijn tenslotte je eigen persoonsgegevens en niet die van de beslisser, die hele andere belangen kan hebben om andermans persoonsgegevens aan een ander te geven dan slechts wat zou moeten.
+1ErikT738
27 augustus 2021 11:24
Ik blijft het een beetje een trieste kruistocht van Brein vinden. Er is al meerdere malen aangetoond dat vooral de beschikbaarheid van legaal materiaal er voor zorgt dat men niet naar de downloads grijpt. Ik merk het bij mezelf nu ook dat ik vrijwel alles legaal probeer te kijken en ook bereid ben tijdelijk streaming abonnementen af te sluiten. Ik download pas als er geen fatsoenlijke legale bronnen te vinden zijn (Blu-rays en DVD boxen kopen waar je op moet wachten en die je vervolgens ook nog ergens kwijt moet zijn wat mij betreft geen redelijk alternatief). Bedrijven die hun materiaal niet aan mij aanbieden kunnen ook geen schade leiden.
+1segil
@ErikT73827 augustus 2021 11:40
Brein heeft verder geen bestaansrecht, en proberen zoveel mogelijk zaken te winnen.
Ik blijft het een beetje een trieste kruistocht van Brein vinden.
Brein heeft alleen bestaansrecht als deze opsporingen/boetes/schikkingen blijven komen. Als dat er niet meer was, houden ze op te bestaan. Dus wel begrijpelijk dat ze er alles aan doen om maar door te gaan.

Update: formulering aangepast.

[Reactie gewijzigd door segil op 27 augustus 2021 13:09]

+1litebyte
@segil27 augustus 2021 11:51
Wat Brein allemaal pretendeert te zijn en wil overkomen als een digitale BOA is aan Brein zelf, maar het is geen officiele opsporingsinstantie.
+1ShellGhost
@segil27 augustus 2021 12:00
Volgens de entertainmentbranche heeft Brein blijkbaar wel een bestaansrecht. :)
Jij kan vinden van niet, maar heel relevant is die mening niet.
0segil
@ShellGhost27 augustus 2021 13:08
ik had het verkeerd verwoord zie ik nu. Ik bedoelde te zeggen dat Breins bestaansrecht volledig bestaat door het voeren van deze zaken. Zonder illegale downloaders/uploaders op te sporen, zouden ze er niet zijn. Dat was een reactie op Erik "Ik blijft het een beetje een trieste kruistocht van Brein vinden"
+1Ridicuul
@segil27 augustus 2021 12:23
Tweakers heeft verder geen bestaansrecht, ze proberen zoveel mogelijk bezoekers op de website te krijgen. Als dat er niet meer was, houden ze op te bestaan.

Het is er wel, dus hebben ze bestaansrecht. Brein creëert de vraag naar deze zaken niet zelf, die komt vanuit de entertainmentindustrie.
+1fruitbakje
@ErikT73827 augustus 2021 11:46
Is het de beschikbaarheid of de kosten? Films en series en muziek waren altijd beschikbaar in de bioscoop, op DVD, Blu-Ray, en CD?
In mijn ervaring (#anecdotalevidence) was het juist het goedkoop aanbieden van films, series en muziek (Netflix en Spotify) dat het downloaden liet zakken.
+1Nimja
@fruitbakje27 augustus 2021 11:53
https://www.gamesradar.co...-issue-service-not-price/

“One thing that we have learned is that piracy is not a pricing issue. It’s a service issue. The easiest way to stop piracy is not by putting antipiracy technology to work. It’s by giving those people a service that’s better than what they’re receiving from the pirates.”
0mastersphinx
@Nimja27 augustus 2021 14:01
Tjah, alleen is het gevolg van de services e.d niet om hun eigen services te verbeteren, maar om piraten nog moeilijker te maken. Zodat netto hun service misschien toch weer handiger is.
+1ShellGhost
@ErikT73827 augustus 2021 11:58
Brein doet waar ze voor betaald worden door de entertainmentbranche.
Niks meer en niks minder.
0iAR
@ErikT73827 augustus 2021 17:01
Brein is er om auteursrechten voor entertainment te beschermen. Niet om legale opties en beschikbaarheid te vergroten. Waarom zouden ze? Er komt nu geld binnen, er blijft lekker wat aan de strijkstok hangen en de rest gaat naar de industrie. Dweilen met de kraan open.
+1MeNTaL_TO
27 augustus 2021 11:01
Her verwerken zou wel volgens de regels zijn, maar mag Brein als stichting iedereen zomaar een spammail sturen?
Maar goed,. als ze volgens de AVG werken, mag je het recht om vergeten gebruiken.
+1HADES2001
@MeNTaL_TO27 augustus 2021 11:05
Waarom denken zoveel toch dat de AVG een magisch middel is dat je overal maar kan gebruiken? Zolang Brein een geldige reden heeft om je gegevens momenteel te hebben doet de AVG helemaal niets voor je, sterker zelfs die zet zwart op wit dat ze toestemming hebben je gegevens te bewaren

[Reactie gewijzigd door HADES2001 op 27 augustus 2021 11:06]

+1Brontosaurus99
@HADES200127 augustus 2021 11:10
Welke geldige reden heeft Brein om je gegevens te hebben?
En is er vanuit de gebruiker toestemming gegeven aan nzbxs om deze data met brein te delen?
+2Arnoud Engelfriet

@Brontosaurus9927 augustus 2021 11:37
Wat dacht je van het handhaven van auteursrechten? Auteursrechten zijn een grondrecht onder Europees recht, en het beschermen daarvan geeft dus in beginsel een legitiem belang (art. 6 lid 1 sub f AVG), waardoor toestemming niet meer aan de orde is (dat is immers sub a). Je zit met een belangenafweging, maar omdat het hier alleen gaat om een waarschuwingsmail vanuit een legitieme situatie, zie ik wel hoe dit in het voordeel van Brein uitpakt.
0Brontosaurus99
@Arnoud Engelfriet27 augustus 2021 11:48
Was een legitieme vraag, dus bedankt.
Wel een beetje scheef zo, omdat Brein mij verdenkt van het schenden van auteursrechten mogen ze dus een kopie van mijn privegegevens hebben?
Of hebben ze alleen gegevens van degene waarvan ze ook daadwerkelijk weten dat er auteursrechten zijn geschend?
+1Arnoud Engelfriet

@Brontosaurus9927 augustus 2021 14:18
De term "verdenken" komt uit het strafrecht, dus die zou ik willen vermijden. In het burgerlijk recht gelden wat lagere bewijsregels, zo hoef je bij de burgerlijke rechter alleen aan te tonen dat het waarschijnlijker is dan niet dat je het hebt gedaan. De strafrechter moet zonder redelijke twijfel overtuigd zijn.

Meer algemeen: als jij denkt dat A jouw rechten heeft geschonden, waarom zou je dan niet de gegevens van A mogen noteren?
0MSalters

@Brontosaurus9927 augustus 2021 13:06
Dat is natuurlijk een kip-en-ei redenatie : meestal blijkt een overtreding uit twee of meer bewijsstukken, maar als je het eerste bewijsstuk al niet mag opslaan dan is het onmogelijk om het hele bewijs bij elkaar te krijgen.
0bytemaster460
@Brontosaurus9927 augustus 2021 11:42
Nee, maar dat hoeft ook niet volgens de jurisprudentie (Lycos). Een organisatie mag dat doen als die vindt dat zijn belangen in het geding zijn. Blijft natuurlijk wel weer de vraag: waar ligt de grens? Meestal gaat daar een rechter dan achteraf over oordelen.
0JohanNL
@Brontosaurus9927 augustus 2021 11:55
Waarschijnlijk iets wat ver gezocht is, zoals ter voorkomen van fraude of ze zijn van mening dat jij hun geld schuldig bent, zoiets.
Punt is, BREIN heeft je gegevens dan wel op een onrechtmatige manier verkregen, ze gaan deze niet zelf op jouw verzoek verwijderen.
En daar hebben ze een hele goede reden voor: de gegevens van de desbetreffende persoon, daarvan weten ze wel vrijwel zeker dat die illegaal heeft gedownload.
Ze gaan dan nu wel geen actie ondernemen, maar stel je gaat toch proberen je gegevens te laten verwijderen ( evt. via een AVG inzage/verwijderings verzoek ) of desnoods een rechtszaak, dan heeft BREIN daadwerkelijk al jouw gegevens in handen en kunnen ze hiermee ook een zaak over het illegaal downloaden tegen je beginnen.

Linksom of rechtsom, BREIN krijgt voor elkaar wat ze willen; de desbetreffende ' dader ' en anderen bang maken en zo men te weerhouden van het ' illegaal ' downloaden.
0R4gnax

@JohanNL27 augustus 2021 12:54
En daar hebben ze een hele goede reden voor: de gegevens van de desbetreffende persoon, daarvan weten ze wel vrijwel zeker dat die illegaal heeft gedownload.
Op basis van wat? Een e-mail adres? Iedereen kan willekeurig ergens een e-mail adres invullen.
Het mijne is ooit ergens een keer gelekt of doorgespeeld en ik krijg bijv. dagelijks spam van de raarste dingen binnen. Paar dagen terug bijv. weer een aanmelding op één of ander affiliate platform. Block sender en we gaan weer verder.

Brein zal toch echt met wat meer tastbaars moeten komen dan enkel een email adres. Op z'n minst moeten ze dan ook beschikken over server logs; IP addressen; login sessies; etc.
0mjtdevries
@R4gnax27 augustus 2021 13:56
Toch altijd leuk hoe mensen met zulke doorzichtige smoesjes komen.
Tegenwoordig moet je bij sites na het opgeven van je email adres ook daadwerkelijk het mailtje openen om te laten zien dat het email adres correct is.
Zo'n smoesje dat iemand anders je email heeft gebruikt voor zo'n site is tegenwoordig echt niet geloofwaardig te maken.
+1phoenix2149
@HADES200127 augustus 2021 11:16
Waarom zijn er dan eindeloze rechtszaken met ISP’s om de gegevens te krijgen? Brein denkt toch een geldige reden te hebben.

Oh ja AVG en zo.

Maar als ze een site beheerder maar strak genoeg chanteren geven ze het wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door phoenix2149 op 27 augustus 2021 11:33]

+1bytemaster460
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 11:45
In de laatste rechtszaak tegen Ziggo ging het dan ook niet om het wel of niet hebben van een reden, maar werd geoordeeld dat DFW het verzoek niet voldoende had onderbouwd. Kort door de bocht: "geef me de gegevens want onze belangen worden geschaad" is niet voldoende om de gegevens te krijgen.
+1phoenix2149
@bytemaster46027 augustus 2021 11:56
Was ook niet de onduidelijke gevolgen voor de “gebruiker” een reden?
0JohanNL
@phoenix214927 augustus 2021 12:07
Ik vraag mij dan altijd wel af hoeveel waarde zo'n IP log heeft.
Ten eerste zegt het alleen welk publiek adres contact heeft gezocht met een ander publiek adres, het zegt eigenlijk nooit wat over welk persoon of apparaat, daarvoor zou je ook nog de private adressen moeten weten om de ' dader ' te vinden.
Daarnaast kan iedereen wel zeggen dat iemand op een bepaald tijdstip op een bepaalde dag contact heeft gezocht met een bepaalde server, tot hoe ver wordt dit als bewijs gezien?
Want wat als ik zeg dat het niet klopt en dus min of meer beweer dat die ip logs uit de duim gezogen zijn? Gaat een rechter dan alsnog mee met een ene BREIN?
En dan hebben we ook nog dat er toch wel moet worden aangetoond dat er daadwerkelijk schade is geleden door het eventuele illegaal downloaden.
+1_Galavant
@HADES200127 augustus 2021 11:13
Het argument zit in de geldigheid van de reden die ze aanbrengen voor het verwerken & gebruiken van persoongegevens (in dit geval blijkbaar mailadressen). De geldigheid is een afweging tussen belang van verwerker voor het hebben van deze gegevens & de privacy van deze personen.

De opvatting dat mensen denken dat de AVG een magisch middel is, is denk ik een stap te ver. Je ziet veel mensen zich afvragen of de reden die een partij lijkt te hebben voor het verwerken van hun gegevens wel doeltreffend en dragend is. Dit is naar mijn idee een legitieme vraag.

Dit neemt niet weg dat het niets oplost tenzij de redenen voor verwerking van bepaalde gegevens getoetst gaan worden door het AP, dat al jaren onderbemand is.
+1xoniq
@HADES200127 augustus 2021 11:21
Welk recht heeft BREIN dan? Het is puur chantage. "Je draagt de gegevens over, of ...."
BREIN is geen overheidsinstelling met macht die boven de privacy gaat, en heeft dus geen rechten om maar gegevens te verzamelen middels chantage.

Of is het dus gewoon toegestaan dat ik websites benader, om met bedreigingen hun klantenbestand te krijgen? :+
0comecme
@xoniq27 augustus 2021 20:31
Natuurlijk mag je een website benaderen. En die kun je dan "bedreigen" met een rechtzaak. Alleen is het niet waarschijnlijk dat een website daarop in zal gaan.
0kodak

@MeNTaL_TO27 augustus 2021 11:44
Er lijkt geen enkele duidelijkheid te zijn waaruit blijkt dat de beheerder een redelijke beslissing heeft genomen of dat de stichting de persoonsgegevens nu zo verwerkt.

Wat wel duidelijk is, is dat de personen kennelijk afhankelijk zijn van anderen of zich bekend maken om voor de eigen rechten op te komen. Het lijkt me dan ook redelijk dat de toezichthouder naar deze verwerkingen kijkt, want juridisch mag een ander dan wel een beslissing nemen om andermans gegevens door te geven maar dat maakt een volkomen onduidelijke afweging nog niet zomaar redelijk of rechtmatig als het gevolgen heeft voor de personen om wie het gaat.
+1Mavamaarten
27 augustus 2021 11:03
Ik vraag me vooral af of in dit geval "geregistreerd zijn" wel voldoende is om dit soort blafbrieven te mogen sturen. Eigenaar zijn van een dergelijke site, waar de quote van Engelfriet over gaat, is natuurlijk wel net wat anders.
+1ManiacsHouse
@Mavamaarten27 augustus 2021 11:14
Dat dus...
"De beheerder heeft op vordering van BREIN informatie verschaft over geregistreerde leden van de site, waarbij gebleken is dat uw registratiegegevens in het ledenbestand voorkomen.

Het is belangrijk dat u herhaling van dit misbruik voorkomt"

Registreren bij zo'n site staat gelijk aan misbruik? Van wat? Is dit niet een vorm van laster door Brein? Jij bent ingeschreven bij x dus je maakt misbruik/schuldig aan.

Natuurlijk mag Brein brieven sturen tot ze een ons wegen, maar soort van beschuldigen zonder onderbouwing lijkt mij not done.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ManiacsHouse op 27 augustus 2021 11:16]

+1Rannasha
@ManiacsHouse27 augustus 2021 11:23
Is dit niet een vorm van laster door Brein?
Het kan pas laster zijn als het publiekelijk (of in ieder geval tegenover andere mensen) gebeurt. Als Brein op z'n website een lijst met namen zou posten met de melding dat dit allemaal misbruikers zijn, dan zou je kunnen denken aan iets als laster.

Het gaat hier echter om email die direct naar de betreffende personen worden gestuurd.
0ManiacsHouse
@Rannasha27 augustus 2021 11:25
Okay chantage-mail dan. :)
+1Ridicuul
@ManiacsHouse27 augustus 2021 12:20
Stop met je (in onze ogen) illegale handelingen of we ondernemen juridische stappen is nou niet echt chantage te noemen, toch?
0CH4OS

@Ridicuul27 augustus 2021 12:28
Wat is het dan wel als het geen chantage is? :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 augustus 2021 13:56]

0ManiacsHouse
@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 13:19
Volgens de woorden van Brein: "waarbij gebleken is dat uw registratiegegevens in het ledenbestand voorkomen"

En daar gaan we dus weer met het truukje van Brein. Gewoon roepen dat is illegaal. En als je niet zus doet dan doen wij zo en kost het je nog meer geld. Vervolgens ga je akkoord en roept Brein zie je wel het is illegaal want je geeft toe aan onze chantage-mails.
0CH4OS

@ManiacsHouse27 augustus 2021 13:52
Mijn punt is meer het chantage gedeelte, ik heb mijn bericht daarop aangepast zodat het wat duidelijker is.
En daar gaan we dus weer met het truukje van Brein. Gewoon roepen dat is illegaal. En als je niet zus doet dan doen wij zo en kost het je nog meer geld. Vervolgens ga je akkoord en roept Brein zie je wel het is illegaal want je geeft toe aan onze chantage-mails.
Het downloaden uit illegale bron (een illegale bron is in dit geval een plek waar iemand content naartoe heeft geupload waar geen toestemming voor geweest is) is inderdaad illegaal en is dat sinds 2014.

Of dat nu via Torrent, Usenet of FTP of whatever is, doet er niet toe. Dat je een NZB- of Torrent-bestand of Magnet-linkje hebt, doet er ook niet toe. Het gaat erom dat je iets download, waar nooit toestemming voor is geweest dat diegene het op die plek of op die manier aanbood of deelde.

Of je met een auto, een bus of vrachtwagen een bank overvalt maakt niet uit voor het feit dat je een ramkraak of overval gepleegd hebt. Dat veranderd niets aan het feit immers.

Het enige dat Brein nu weet is welke e-mailadressen hoorden bij accounts van leden van die website. Daarmee hebben ze nog niet bewezen dat je illegaal downloadt. Al vermoed ik wel, dat ze de IP-adressen wel gechecked zullen hebben, want niet alle leden die lid waren van de website hebben zover ik begrijp een e-mail gehad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 augustus 2021 14:00]

0Frostbite
@ManiacsHouse27 augustus 2021 11:25
Ik vermoed dat ze kijken naar het aantal reacties van een account. Bij sommige fora wordt afgeschermde informatie pas zichtbaar nadat een lid een reactie heeft geplaatst.

Maar goed dat bewijst natuurlijk niet dat iemand daadwerkelijk die informatie gebruikt heeft om iets te downloaden. Die kans is waarschijnlijk wel groot maar valt volgens mij niet te bewijzen
+1bytemaster460
@Mavamaarten27 augustus 2021 11:49
Of het geregistreerd staan de reden is dat er een brief verstuurd is betwijfel ik. Dan hadden ze meteen naar alle gebruikers met geldig emailadres een brief kunnen sturen. Ik denk dat deze gebruiker op het bijbehorende forum gewoon ronduit heeft zitten vertellen over wat hij gedownload heeft of misschien dat de wet hem niets interesseert en hij gewoon doorgaat met downloaden of iets anders waarmee hij zichzelf verraad als illegale downloader.
0mjtdevries
@bytemaster46027 augustus 2021 14:03
precies. Die site heeft natuurlijk niet alleen de email gegevens van zijn gebruikers, maar weet ook hoe actief ze zijn geweest.
Vaak worden mensen op zulke sites gestimuleerd berichtjes achter te laten wanneer ze wat gedownload hebben of zelf ook spots te plaatsen.

En als ze alleen maar mails gestuurd hebben aan mensen die recent actief zijn geweest dan ben je er ook al.
Want iemand die ooit per ongeluk op die site geregistreerd heeft omdat ie dacht er legale dingen op te kunnen doen, die heeft daarna natuurlijk niet meer aangelogd.

Ik vind dit een erg slimme actie van Brein. Dat ze gebruikers van die site vriendelijk vragen dit voortaan niet meer te doen, daar kun je weinig op tegen hebben.
Tegelijkertijd zullen die mensen flink schrikken als blijkt dat hun gegevens bij Brein terecht zijn gekomen. Dus die zullen wel een paar keer nadenken of/hoe ze opnieuw illegaal gaan downloaden.
+1CH4OS

27 augustus 2021 11:23
Het zou Brein sieren als zij meedenkt en meewerkt in legaal aanbod, maar dat doet Brein niet, omdat Brein enkel en alleen de bestrijding van illegaliteit als doel heeft, zo lieten zij weten in het interview dat Tweakers een paar jaar geleden had met Tim Kuik. Jammer om te zien dat men na al die jaren nog steeds niet inziet dat mensen best voor legaal aanbod willen betalen, maar men niet bij diverse partijen een 10-20 euro per maand wil of kan betalen.

Doordat elke partij zijn eigen streamingservice wilt, want fear of missing out, is er een gigantisch versnipperde markt ontstaan. Ergens is dat goed voor de concurrentie, maar om de een of andere manier werkt dat niet in prijs, doordat men een bepaalde hoeveelheid omzet wilt zien. Al met al hapt de klant vooralsnog niet erg, de versplinterde markt en de prijzen werken ook niet mee. Daarbij is het een stuk gemakkelijker om illegaal verkregen content te bekijken, via apps die zelfs intuïtiever werken dan die van streamingservices en je bent ook nog eens van gezeik van DRM af.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 augustus 2021 12:35]

+1ShellGhost
@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 11:56
Waarom moet Brein meedenken aan een legaal aanbod?
Dat is niet de bedoeling van de stichting. Dat ligt bij de aanbieders van de streams.
Dat zij er voor kiezen om zelf een streamingservice te beginnen is hun goed recht.
Het is het recht van de consument om daar een abonnement op te nemen of dat bedrijf te negeren.
+1CH4OS

@ShellGhost27 augustus 2021 12:02
Waarom moet Brein meedenken aan een legaal aanbod?
Ze moeten van de leden de illegaliteit toch bestrijden? Hoe kun je dat beter bestrijden dan zorgen dat legaal aanbod aantrekkelijk(er) is? :? Ik denk dat velen die hier komen prima weten hoe je eea downloadt, maar ook staan juist die mensen open voor legaal aanbod. Vaak genoeg lees je alhier dat men best wilt betalen voor legaal aanbod mits:
  • Een serie bijvoorbeeld compleet beschikbaar is , liefst gedurende lange tijd (en eigenlijk nooit weg gaat)
  • Goedkoop is in kosten. Hier snap ik wel dat een dienst zijn centen wilt verdienen, maar ook de maker etcetera. Maar zolang er vele gebruikers zijn van 'die ene' dienst, dan lijkt het mij dat de prijzen best laag kunnen zijn en de dienst en de makers alsnog genoeg verdienen.
  • Een goed gebruiksgemak kent, momenteel is dat er gewoonweg niet. Hoe vaak lees je wel niet dat een bepaalde TV-app niet (meer) ondersteund is, dat er issues zijn met DRM (Widevine is denk ik naast de meest gebruikte, ook degene met de meeste issues heb ik het idee). Voor de niet (meer) ondersteunde app kun je dan wel zeggen 'pak een Chromecast of vergelijkbaar apparaat', maar dat is verschuiving van het probleem. Vroeg of laat valt de Chromecast support misschien ook wel weg.
Al met al best wel een aantal dingen waar nog aan gesleuteld dient te worden vooraleer legaal aanbod qua gebruiksgemak ook maar in de buurt komt.
Dat is niet de bedoeling van de stichting. Dat ligt bij de aanbieders van de streams.
Dat zij er voor kiezen om zelf een streamingservice te beginnen is hun goed recht.
Het is het recht van de consument om daar een abonnement op te nemen of dat bedrijf te negeren.
Dat de stichting een ander doel heeft moge duidelijk zijn, dat gaf ik ook in mijn reactie al aan, maar als zij zo pro inkomsten voor de originele maker zijn, maar legaal aanbod gewoon niet het gebruiksgemak en een interessant prijskaartje heeft, doe je ook niet echt iets (of eigenlijk niets) aan de oplossing van het probleem.

Plat gezegd is Brein nu vooral voor haar huilende kinderen (de leden) bezig om hun pijn te verzachten met een kusje erop, in plaats van te zorgen dat het huilende kind überhaupt niet hoeft te gaan huilen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 augustus 2021 12:09]

+1Ridicuul
@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 12:28
Maar Brein wordt niet gevraagd door de streamingsdiensten om adviezen hoe zij hun aanbod moeten vormgeven.

Brein wordt ingezet om illegale downloads te bestrijden, niet om alternatieven te bieden.
+1CH4OS

@Ridicuul27 augustus 2021 12:33
Maar Brein wordt niet gevraagd door de streamingsdiensten om adviezen hoe zij hun aanbod moeten vormgeven.

Brein wordt ingezet om illegale downloads te bestrijden, niet om alternatieven te bieden.
Daarom dat ik aangeef, dat het Brein zou sieren als zij legaal aanbod ook zouden stimuleren / verbeteren. Ook de leden van Brein hebben daar uiteindelijk meer baat bij, al willen ze dat nog niet echt zien. Zij zitten vast in hun oude verdienmodel wat nog teveel oplevert (en nog steeds records breekt, mind you). Zolang dat gebeurd, zal verdere verbeteringen ook uitblijven.
+1MSalters

@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 14:17
De leden willen zélf legaal aanbod verzorgen - een commerciële activiteit. Brein is de gemeenschappelijke stichting die het illegaal aanbod aanpakt. Wat je voorstelt is dus dat Brein de concurrentie aangaat met de partijen die voor Brein betalen.
+1CH4OS

@MSalters27 augustus 2021 14:20
Nee, ik stel voor dat Brein wat meer doet ter promotie of verbetering van legaal aanbod doet. Ik zeg niet dat ze zelf met een dienst moeten komen, dat zal mij worst wezen, zolang legaal aanbod maar verbeterd wordt, want hier en daar laat legaal aanbod simpelweg steekjes vallen, bijvoorbeeld doordat aanbod nu te versnipperd is en elke dienst een vergelijkbaar bedrag per maand vraagt, waardoor het al snel allemaal ontzettend duur wordt.

Kijk je naar muziek bijvoorbeeld, zoals Spotify en Tidal en consorten, is het voor muziek dus aardig voor elkaar. Waarom kan zoiets niet voor films en series dan als het voor muziek wel kan? :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 augustus 2021 14:22]

0Tadango
@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 11:33
Naast het geld is het een hoop gedoe om al die diensten te managen en installeren overal. Alles op 1 dienst / app zal echt een oplossing zijn. Ik heb nu 1 muziek dienst waar 99,9% van de muziek die ik wil beschikbaar is. Downloaden is me teveel gedoe. Voor TV zijn er veel te veel en is downloaden makkelijker. Daar kunnen ze best wat aan doen maar de industrie wil niet en wil ieder voor zich.

Qua geld zou ik 60-80 euro per maand voor alle content die ik nu ook kijk prima vinden. Zelfs 100 heb ik wel over voor de eenvoud van 1 app.
0CH4OS

@Tadango27 augustus 2021 11:36
Het probleem is alleen dat een monopolie ook niet toegestaan is en ook dat de prijs alleen maar hoger maakt.
0Tadango
@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 11:39
Er kunnen toch prima meerdere bundel verkopers zijn? Met allemaal 90% hetzelfde en wat verschillen onderling? Er zijn ook meerdere muziek streaming diensten die zo goed als hetzelfde aanbieden en vooral op functionaliteit verschillen.

Ik wil 1 app, er mogen beste meerdere apps zijn die dezelfde functionaliteit bieden ;)
0Groningerkoek

@Tadango27 augustus 2021 13:16
Muziek is een lastige vergelijking, het verschil is dat er geen bedrijf is dat zelf genoeg content heeft om voldoende interessant te zijn als streamingsdienst voor een breed publiek. En dus is men afhankelijk van samenwerken of elders onderbrengen. Bij Films zijn er wel bedrijven die zelf genoeg content hebben voor een breed publiek zoals Disney, dus die hebben geen behoefte aan het elders onderbrengen, laat staan dat ze behoefte hebben om films van de concurrent te streamen.
0sOid
@CH4OS27 augustus 2021 11:50
Los van die versnippering is de user experience ook waardeloos. Regelmatig gehad dat op Netflix een seizoen waar ik middenin zat plotseling werd verwijderd. Of dat ze een eerste seizoen van een serie niet aanbieden maar s2 en s3 wel.

En het is natuurlijk ook een ramp om uit te vinden welke content waar nou staat. Wil gewoon één applicatie die alle databases van de verschillende aanbieders kan doorzoeken. Plex is meen ik wel bezig met zo'n soort integratie.
0cracking cloud
@sOid27 augustus 2021 11:52
Je kan in justwatch zien waar welke content beschikbaar is
0CH4OS

@sOid27 augustus 2021 11:58
Los van die versnippering is de user experience ook waardeloos. Regelmatig gehad dat op Netflix een seizoen waar ik middenin zat plotseling werd verwijderd. Of dat ze een eerste seizoen van een serie niet aanbieden maar s2 en s3 wel.
Dat is inderdaad ook vervelend, maar heeft ook alles met rechten te maken.
En het is natuurlijk ook een ramp om uit te vinden welke content waar nou staat. Wil gewoon één applicatie die alle databases van de verschillende aanbieders kan doorzoeken. Plex is meen ik wel bezig met zo'n soort integratie.
Met sites zoals de genoemde JustWatch.com kun je dus zien wat je waar legaal kunt zien. :)
