Apple heeft macOS 14.0 uitgebracht. In versie 14, bekend als Sonoma en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer widgets op de desktop toegevoegd, kun je jezelf projecteren op het beeld wat je deelt in een videogesprek, geeft zoeken in Safari betere en relevantere resultaten en kunnen er nu ook profielen in Safari worden aangemaakt om zo bijvoorbeeld werk en privé gescheiden te houden. De complete changelog voor versie 14 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

macOS Sonoma brings all‑new capabilities that elevate your productivity and creativity. Discover even more ways to personalize your Mac with stunning screensavers and widgets that you can add to your desktop. Elevate your presence on video calls with a new way to present your work that keeps you a part of the presentation. Safari profiles and web apps help you organize your browsing in all-new ways. Game Mode boosts your gaming performance. Sonoma also brings big updates to Messages, Keyboard, and Accessibility. And when you upgrade, you get the latest security and privacy protections available for Mac.

Stunning screen savers of locations from around the world seamlessly become your desktop wallpaper when you log in

Shuffle settings for rotating through screensavers by theme, including Landscape, Cityscape, Underwater, and Earth

Widgets can be placed anywhere on the desktop and adapt to the color of your wallpaper while working in apps

iPhone widgets can be added to your Mac when your iPhone is nearby or on the same Wi-Fi network

Interactive widgets let you take actions directly from the widget, such as running a shortcut, pausing media, and more

Presenter Overlay keeps you front and center while sharing your screen in FaceTime or third-party video conferencing apps (Mac with Apple silicon)

Reactions layer 3D effects like hearts, balloons, confetti, and more around you in video calls and can be triggered with gestures (Mac with Apple silicon, Continuity Camera with iPhone 12 and later)

Profiles keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and favorites

Web apps let you use any website like an app, complete with an icon in the Dock for faster access and a simplified toolbar for easier browsing

Enhanced Private Browsing locks your private browsing windows when you’re not using them, blocks known trackers from loading, and removes tracking that identifies you from URLs

Password and passkey sharing allows you to easily share accounts with trusted contacts

Live Stickers sync from iOS and iPadOS to macOS, giving you access to the Live Stickers you create on your iPhone and iPad

Search filters for people, keywords, and content types like photos or links help you more easily find what you are looking for

Swipe to reply inline on any iMessage bubble

Game Mode gives games the highest priority on the CPU and GPU, delivering more consistent frame rates and lower latency to wireless controllers and AirPods (Mac with Apple silicon)

Improved autocorrect accuracy makes typing even easier by leveraging a more powerful transformer-based language model

Inline predictive text shows single- and multi-word predictions that you can add by pressing the Space bar

Improved Dictation experience supports using your voice and keyboard together to enter and edit text

Adaptive Audio delivers a new listening mode that dynamically blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency to tailor the noise control experience based on the conditions of your environment (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware)

Personalized Volume adjusts the volume of your media in response to your environment and listening preferences over time (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware)

Conversation Awareness lowers your media volume and enhances the voices of the people in front of the user, all while reducing background noise (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware)

Press to mute and unmute your microphone by pressing the AirPods stem or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max when on a call (AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), or AirPods Max with the latest firmware)

Improved AirPods automatic switching now detects Mac up to 2X faster (AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), AirPods Max with the latest firmware)

Sensitive Content Warnings can be enabled to help prevent users from unexpectedly viewing sensitive images in Messages

Expanded Communication Safety protections for children now detect videos containing nudity in addition to photos shared through Messages and the system Photos picker

Improved sharing permissions let you choose which photos to share and add calendar events without providing access to your entire photo library or calendar

Live Speech lets you type what you want to say and reads it aloud in FaceTime calls or in-person conversations

Personal Voice helps users at risk of speech loss to create a voice that sounds like them in a private and secure way using on-device machine learning

Made for iPhone compatible hearing devices can be paired and used with Mac (MacBook Pro (2021), Mac Studio (2022), and Mac computers with M2 chip)