Software-update: Apple MacOS 14.0

macOS Ventura logo (79 pix) Apple heeft macOS 14.0 uitgebracht. In versie 14, bekend als Sonoma en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer widgets op de desktop toegevoegd, kun je jezelf projecteren op het beeld wat je deelt in een videogesprek, geeft zoeken in Safari betere en relevantere resultaten en kunnen er nu ook profielen in Safari worden aangemaakt om zo bijvoorbeeld werk en privé gescheiden te houden. De complete changelog voor versie 14 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

macOS Sonoma 14.0

macOS Sonoma brings all‑new capabilities that elevate your productivity and creativity. Discover even more ways to personalize your Mac with stunning screensavers and widgets that you can add to your desktop. Elevate your presence on video calls with a new way to present your work that keeps you a part of the presentation. Safari profiles and web apps help you organize your browsing in all-new ways. Game Mode boosts your gaming performance. Sonoma also brings big updates to Messages, Keyboard, and Accessibility. And when you upgrade, you get the latest security and privacy protections available for Mac.

Screen Savers
  • Stunning screen savers of locations from around the world seamlessly become your desktop wallpaper when you log in
  • Shuffle settings for rotating through screensavers by theme, including Landscape, Cityscape, Underwater, and Earth
Widgets
  • Widgets can be placed anywhere on the desktop and adapt to the color of your wallpaper while working in apps
  • iPhone widgets can be added to your Mac when your iPhone is nearby or on the same Wi-Fi network
  • Interactive widgets let you take actions directly from the widget, such as running a shortcut, pausing media, and more
Video Conferencing
  • Presenter Overlay keeps you front and center while sharing your screen in FaceTime or third-party video conferencing apps (Mac with Apple silicon)
  • Reactions layer 3D effects like hearts, balloons, confetti, and more around you in video calls and can be triggered with gestures (Mac with Apple silicon, Continuity Camera with iPhone 12 and later)
Safari and Passwords
  • Profiles keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and favorites
  • Web apps let you use any website like an app, complete with an icon in the Dock for faster access and a simplified toolbar for easier browsing
  • Enhanced Private Browsing locks your private browsing windows when you’re not using them, blocks known trackers from loading, and removes tracking that identifies you from URLs
  • Password and passkey sharing allows you to easily share accounts with trusted contacts
Messages
  • Live Stickers sync from iOS and iPadOS to macOS, giving you access to the Live Stickers you create on your iPhone and iPad
  • Search filters for people, keywords, and content types like photos or links help you more easily find what you are looking for
  • Swipe to reply inline on any iMessage bubble
Gaming
  • Game Mode gives games the highest priority on the CPU and GPU, delivering more consistent frame rates and lower latency to wireless controllers and AirPods (Mac with Apple silicon)
Keyboard
  • Improved autocorrect accuracy makes typing even easier by leveraging a more powerful transformer-based language model
  • Inline predictive text shows single- and multi-word predictions that you can add by pressing the Space bar
  • Improved Dictation experience supports using your voice and keyboard together to enter and edit text
AirPods
  • Adaptive Audio delivers a new listening mode that dynamically blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency to tailor the noise control experience based on the conditions of your environment (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware)
  • Personalized Volume adjusts the volume of your media in response to your environment and listening preferences over time (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware)
  • Conversation Awareness lowers your media volume and enhances the voices of the people in front of the user, all while reducing background noise (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware)
  • Press to mute and unmute your microphone by pressing the AirPods stem or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max when on a call (AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), or AirPods Max with the latest firmware)
  • Improved AirPods automatic switching now detects Mac up to 2X faster (AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), AirPods Max with the latest firmware)
Privacy
  • Sensitive Content Warnings can be enabled to help prevent users from unexpectedly viewing sensitive images in Messages
  • Expanded Communication Safety protections for children now detect videos containing nudity in addition to photos shared through Messages and the system Photos picker
  • Improved sharing permissions let you choose which photos to share and add calendar events without providing access to your entire photo library or calendar
Accessibility
  • Live Speech lets you type what you want to say and reads it aloud in FaceTime calls or in-person conversations
  • Personal Voice helps users at risk of speech loss to create a voice that sounds like them in a private and secure way using on-device machine learning
  • Made for iPhone compatible hearing devices can be paired and used with Mac (MacBook Pro (2021), Mac Studio (2022), and Mac computers with M2 chip)
This release also includes other features and improvements:
  • One-time verification code AutoFill from Mail helps you quickly sign into sites in Safari, without leaving the browser
  • Inline PDFs and document scans in Notes are presented full-width, making them easy to view
  • Grocery Lists in Reminders automatically group related items into sections as you add them
  • Visual Look Up for recipes helps you find similar dishes from a photo
  • Visual Look Up in video helps you learn about objects that appear in paused video frames
  • Pets in the People album in Photos surfaces individual pets just like friends or family members
  • Option to say “Siri” in addition to “Hey Siri” for a more natural way to activate Siri (Mac with Apple silicon, AirPods Pro (2nd generation))
  • High performance mode in Screen Sharing supports color workflows and improves responsiveness while remotely accessing a Mac (Mac with Apple silicon)
  • Item sharing in Find My allows you to share an AirTag with up to five other people
  • Activity History in Home displays a recent history of events for door locks, garage doors, security systems, and contact sensors
  • Battery health management updated on 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip to better optimize long term battery health
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

macOS Sonoma

Versienummer 14.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://www.theverge.com/2023/9/26/23890599/apple-macos-sonoma-14-available-desktop-widgets-game-mode
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-09-2023 08:13
8 • submitter: Inai

30-09-2023 • 08:13

8

Submitter: Inai

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

01-'24 Apple macOS 14.3 15
12-'23 Apple macOS 14.2.1 28
12-'23 Apple MacOS 14.2 2
09-'23 Apple MacOS 14.0 8
09-'23 Apple macOS 13.5.2 19
08-'23 Apple macOS 13.5.1 7
07-'23 Apple macOS 13.5 10
04-'23 Apple macOS 13.3.1 19
03-'23 Apple macOS 13.3 0
02-'23 Apple macOS 13.2.1 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Apple macOS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen Apple

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
8
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
MartyLooterKing 30 september 2023 08:45
Waarom komt Tweakers toch altijd dagen nadat er een dergelijke update voor macOS is met dit nieuws? Voor Windows wordt er meteen een heel artikel aan gewijd. :X
Cergorach @MartyLooterKing30 september 2023 15:12
Ja er was al een artikel van het nieuwe MacOS, nee die was niet zo uitgebreid, de preview was uitgebreider.

Echter zijn de reviews, previews, etc. voor Windows 11 veel meer en uitgebreider. Dat is imho ook niet zo heel vreemd omdat het marktaandeel Windows nog steeds ruim 3x zo groot is dan dat van MacOS.

Bron:
nieuws: Apple brengt macOS 14 Sonoma uit
review: Apple macOS Sonoma - Gamen op de Mac en veel gekkigheid

review: De nieuwe grote Windows 11-update is er, maar hij heet niet 23H2
review: Upgraden naar Windows 11? - Alles over installeren en compatibiliteit
review: Windows 11 Moment 2-update - Soms beter voor jou, soms beter voor Mic...
video: Windows 11 krijgt grote update, haalt dit de twijfelaars over?
review: Prestaties in Windows 11 - Wat levert de upgrade je op?
review: Zo kun je óók in de Benelux Android-apps draaien op Windows 11
review: Windows' gebreken - Vallen en opstaan in aanloop naar Windows 11
review: Windows 11 - Nieuwe start moet OS nieuw elan geven
review: Hoe werkt de Windows 11-scheduler met Big.Little-processors?
video: Elf nieuwe features in Windows 11 - Eerste ervaringen met previewbuild
m.z @MartyLooterKing30 september 2023 12:22
Voor Windows wordt er meteen een heel artikel aan gewijd. :X
lol, of dat niet voor macOS/iOS/iPadOS wordt gedaan. nieuws: Apple brengt macOS 14 Sonoma uit (Plus in naar preview). Apple-updates worden wel gemeld in Downloads, op nieuwsberichten na, Windows-updates helemaal niet.

Hier, aantal links die ik zelf gebruik om in de gaten houden of er updates zijn:
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

https://support.microsoft...e4-49e5-b3f6-7073197d98fb

https://support.microsoft...5f-4e75-9d6d-9025ab70fcce

EDIT: links toegevoegd

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 23 juli 2024 04:48]

warzaw 30 september 2023 08:38
Het gebruik van profielen in de browser is echt fantastisch _/-\o_. Chrome kon het al een tijdje maar mooi dat Safari het nu ook heeft.
tvtech @warzaw30 september 2023 09:50
Inderdaad en synct ook naar de ipad!
HolaGanz @warzaw30 september 2023 18:27
Of had Firefox gebruikt, die doet dat al jaren en goed ook
Joenos 30 september 2023 08:55
Dan heb je misschien deze https://tweakers.net/nieu...-macos-14-sonoma-uit.html gemist
Carlos0_0
1 oktober 2023 08:57
Stunning screen savers of locations from around the world seamlessly become your desktop wallpaper when you log in

Dit viel mij ook al gelijk op ja wel mooi, maar dit moet je niet willen op een laptop.
Direct weer uitgezet want zal vast wat stroom kosten, en vind ik voor laptop die niet constant aan de lader hangt zonde(Voor desktop wel weer leuk).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq