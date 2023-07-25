Apple heeft macOS 13.5 uitgebracht. In versie 13, bekend als Ventura en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer met Stage Manager een manier toegevoegd die multitasking eenvoudiger moet maken. Verder is er Continuity Camera, die een camera van een ander Apple-apparaat als webcam kan gebruiken, en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in Spotlight en Reminders, en kun je nu ook je AirPods beheren in macOS. Versie 13.5 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar sinds versie 13.3.1 is er meer veranderd:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: