Apple heeft macOS 13.5 uitgebracht. In versie 13, bekend als Ventura en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer met Stage Manager een manier toegevoegd die multitasking eenvoudiger moet maken. Verder is er Continuity Camera, die een camera van een ander Apple-apparaat als webcam kan gebruiken, en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in Spotlight en Reminders, en kun je nu ook je AirPods beheren in macOS. Versie 13.5 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar sinds versie 13.3.1 is er meer veranderd:
macOS Ventura 13.5
This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.macOS Ventura 13.4.1
This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.macOS Ventura 13.4
macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
- Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow
- My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games
- Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac
- Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting
- Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages
- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices