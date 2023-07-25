Software-update: Apple macOS 13.5

macOS Ventura logo (79 pix) Apple heeft macOS 13.5 uitgebracht. In versie 13, bekend als Ventura en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer met Stage Manager een manier toegevoegd die multitasking eenvoudiger moet maken. Verder is er Continuity Camera, die een camera van een ander Apple-apparaat als webcam kan gebruiken, en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in Spotlight en Reminders, en kun je nu ook je AirPods beheren in macOS. Versie 13.5 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar sinds versie 13.3.1 is er meer veranderd:

macOS Ventura 13.5

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

macOS Ventura 13.4.1

This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

macOS Ventura 13.4

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

  • Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow
  • My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games
  • Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac
  • Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting
  • Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages
  • Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

macOS Ventura

Versienummer 13.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://www.apple.com/nl/macos/ventura/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-07-2023 13:03
10 • submitter: Boboke

25-07-2023 • 13:03

10

Submitter: Boboke

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

06-03 Apple macOS 26.3.1 22
04-11 Apple macOS 26.1 20
16-09 Apple macOS 26.0 57
01-'24 Apple macOS 14.3 15
12-'23 Apple macOS 14.2.1 28
12-'23 Apple MacOS 14.2 2
09-'23 Apple MacOS 14.0 8
09-'23 Apple macOS 13.5.2 19
08-'23 Apple macOS 13.5.1 7
07-'23 Apple macOS 13.5 10
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Zezura 25 juli 2023 13:19
Hopelijk hebben ze de bug gefixt in Apple Music, wanneer een video afspeelt dat het volume reset naar het volume van toen de app opstartte. Heel irritant.
jvwou123 25 juli 2023 14:09
Hopen dat nu de beheerde M* mac’s weer uitgesteld kunnen updaten, zonder de hele machine over hoop te halen.

Als je nu een beheerde mac hebt met een M1 of M2 en je hebt in b.v. jamf ingesteld dat de updates een dag of wat moeten wachten dan sloop de update de rechten op je home map, met alle gevolgen van dien.
Macblah @jvwou12325 juli 2023 14:23
wat vreemd de rechten blijven bij mij echt wel hetzelfde, de update gaat netjes via jamf rechten veranderen niet.
jvwou123 @Macblah25 juli 2023 15:29
Is er ingesteld dat de updates deferred zijn? Als dat vinkje aanstaat (aantal dagen maakt niet uit) heb je rare problemen zodra er een update komt.
JimboTonq @jvwou12325 juli 2023 16:08
Ik kan bevestigen dat de update naar macOS 13.5 goed gaat ook met een deferral config profile in place. Wij hadden hiervoor ook problemen met macOS 13.4 naar macOS 13.4.1.
kid1988 25 juli 2023 13:59
Is er ook een echte changelist? Want de 'important security fixes' zaten ook al in 13.4.

@hieronder, top! zou handig zijn om die gewoon in het artikel te linken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kid1988 op 26 juli 2024 00:56]

eilavid @kid198825 juli 2023 14:12
https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT213843
CorbataGames @eilavid25 juli 2023 14:29
Flinke lijst! Ben wel benieuwd of ze 1 bug hebben gevonden die in meerdere stukken software is gefixed, of dat het allemaal losse issues zijn.
Meiklokje 25 juli 2023 18:49
Er is ook een update beschikbaar voor

iOS / iPad os 15 en 16.
Mac OS big sur, monterey

Hebben jullie een recente Apple TV zal er ook wel een update voor zijn en de Apple Watch. Indien even bevestigen want ik heb deze 2 niet in huis. Voor de gene die m hebben is het mooi om te weten. :)

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