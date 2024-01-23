Apple heeft macOS 14.3 uitgebracht. In versie 14, bekend als Sonoma, heeft Apple onder meer widgets op de desktop toegevoegd. Verder kun je jezelf projecteren op het beeld dat je deelt in een videogesprek, en geeft zoeken in Safari betere en relevantere resultaten. Daarnaast kunnen er nu ook profielen in Safari worden aangemaakt om zo bijvoorbeeld werk en privé gescheiden te houden. In deze update treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan in het invullen van pdf-formulieren. In deze uitgave heeft Apple onder meer gedeelde Apple Music-playlists toegevoegd.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

