Software-update: Apple macOS 14.3

macOS Ventura logo (79 pix) Apple heeft macOS 14.3 uitgebracht. In versie 14, bekend als Sonoma, heeft Apple onder meer widgets op de desktop toegevoegd. Verder kun je jezelf projecteren op het beeld dat je deelt in een videogesprek, en geeft zoeken in Safari betere en relevantere resultaten. Daarnaast kunnen er nu ook profielen in Safari worden aangemaakt om zo bijvoorbeeld werk en privé gescheiden te houden. In deze update treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan in het invullen van pdf-formulieren. In deze uitgave heeft Apple onder meer gedeelde Apple Music-playlists toegevoegd.

macOS Sonoma 14.3

macOS Sonoma 14.3 introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

  • Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs
  • Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music
  • AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

macOS Sonoma

Versienummer 14.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://www.apple.com/nl/macos/sonoma/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-01-2024 07:02
submitter: XeroFox

23-01-2024 • 07:02

15

Submitter: XeroFox

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

01-'24 Apple macOS 14.3 15
12-'23 Apple macOS 14.2.1 28
12-'23 Apple MacOS 14.2 2
09-'23 Apple MacOS 14.0 8
09-'23 Apple macOS 13.5.2 19
08-'23 Apple macOS 13.5.1 7
07-'23 Apple macOS 13.5 10
04-'23 Apple macOS 13.3.1 19
03-'23 Apple macOS 13.3 0
02-'23 Apple macOS 13.2.1 2
Meer historie

Apple macOS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen Apple

Reacties (15)

tom.cx 23 januari 2024 07:41
De tekst klopt niet helemaal. Je kan updates gewoon via de systeeminstellingen binnenhalen en installeren. Gaat niet meer via de App Store.
Lampiz @tom.cx23 januari 2024 10:09
Ik vind het qua features wel magertjes, maar goed significante features komen wss. alleen bij een major?

Off-topic:
Ik draai altijd de volgende regel code vanuit de terminal dat werkt prima:
softwareupdate -ia
Keypunchie
@Lampiz23 januari 2024 10:38
Grote feature updates zijn in dit soort minor releases altijd beperkt. Die komen altijd bij een nieuwe major.

Hoewel het nieuwe patroon bij Apple lijkt: voor de jaarlijkse major worden dingen aangekondigd, waar ze 80% in de major opleveren en 15% in de loop van het jaar via de minors. 0-5% valt van de radar.

dikke +1 voor terminal updates. Onder Ventura kwam het vaker voor merkte ik dat softwareupdates helemaal niet getoond werden als je via de UI ging.
softwareupdate -l
(dat is de L van Leo) is een volledig veilige manier om te checken of er updates zijn.
sfranken @Lampiz23 januari 2024 13:52
Ik doe altijd:
softwareupdate -iaR
Zodat mijn macbook, indien nodig, automatisch herstart
Carlos0_0
@sfranken23 januari 2024 16:57
Dat doet die volgens mij sowieso wel, hij telt af en start gewoon opnieuw op.
In heb vandaag ook niet op de restart knop gedrukt naar mijn idee.
sfranken @Carlos0_023 januari 2024 17:09
Niet bij elke update. Als macOS detecteert dat het een major update is, dan wel, maar bij de wat kleinere gebeurt dat niet altijd. Maar is wel aan te raden dan te rebooten, om er zeker van te zijn dat je geen oude delen in stand houd in RAM. Letterlijk fris beginnen weer.
Carlos0_0
@sfranken23 januari 2024 17:27
Ja rebooten doenlijk sowieso inderdaad na een update :)
tennis-boy 23 januari 2024 10:14
Mijn iMac (3,4 GHz Quad-Core, i5, 8 GB geheugen) is van 2017. Vind het reuze jammer dat het niet meer wordt geupdated met Sonoma. Vind mijn iMac toch snel genoeg, dus waarom kan het niet geupdated worden naar versie 14?
Keypunchie
@tennis-boy23 januari 2024 10:34
Het is een keuze van Apple om apparaten maar beperkte tijd te ondersteunen. Jouw iMac is van de compatiblity list af. Betekent dat je nog dit en volgend jaar patches voor Ventura krijgt.

Nou zijn er natuurlijk wel maniertjes om wel te patchen (we zijn immers op Tweakers hier): https://lifehacker.com/ho...nsupported-mac-1847802771 (al wat ouder artikel, maar de software bestaat nog steeds. Doe je eigen huiswerk voor gebruik!)

Als kanttekening, je gaat dan wel van het "supported' pad af. Je neemt bepaalde risico's met de functionaliteit. Voor je thuiscomputer, die je netjes en regelmatig back-upped is dat waarschijnlijk een acceptabel risico.

Voor een bedrijfskritisch apparaat, waarschijnlijk een minder goede keuze en is het slimmer om met de supported patches op Ventura van Apple te leven, of om apparaat te vervangen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 22 juli 2024 13:53]

silent785 @Keypunchie23 januari 2024 12:03
Wel even een kanttekening, Microsoft doet dit ook met TPM 2.0 dat een vereiste is voor Windows 11.
Er zullen wel workarounds zijn maar dan dwaal je weer af.
mrooie 23 januari 2024 07:45
Hoop security fixes als ik zo lees.

Apple Neural Engine
Available for: macOS Sonoma
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-23212: Ye Zhang of Baidu Security

Als je dan geen Neural engine hebt krijg je dan ook deze fix?
Keypunchie
@mrooie23 januari 2024 10:30
Ja :-) Maar het doet niet zoveel :-)

MacOS heeft een hele hoop onderdelen die selectief worden gebruikt. Als je op een iMac werkt, heb je bijvoorbeeld ook code voor power management, terwijl je geen batterij hebt.

Het is goedkoper voor Apple om gewoon alles 1x te verpakken en dan zoekt het lokale apparaat uit wat het wel/niet nodig heeft, dan om allemaal losse versies te gaan onderhouden.
matty___ 23 januari 2024 08:48
Is de sound ook gefixt? Na paar dagen begint bij youtube oid de speakers te poppen en te kraken.(https://discussions.apple.com/thread/253531295?sortBy=best)
jimmy_dg @matty___23 januari 2024 12:35
Idem, al best lang last van. Komt vaker voor nadat ik gebeld met via Slack.

Irritante workaround is in Activity Monitor "coreaudiod" quitten of force quitten. Macos spawned vanzelf weer een nieuw proces. Probleem is daarna tijdelijk opgelost.
loewal 23 januari 2024 10:21
Opencore Legacy Patcher overwogen? Werkt echt goed!

