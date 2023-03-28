Apple heeft macOS 13.3 uitgebracht. In versie 13, bekend als Ventura en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer met Stage Manager een manier toegevoegd die multitasking eenvoudiger moet maken. Verder is er Continuity Camera, die een camera van een ander Apple-apparaat als webcam kan gebruiken en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in Spotlight en Reminders, en kun je nu ook je AirPods beheren in macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

macOS Ventura 13.3

This update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

21 new emoji, including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image

Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu keyboards

New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent's device

Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using the Finder

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Mac models.