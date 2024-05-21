Nintendo neemt gamestudio Shiver Entertainment over van Embracer Group

Nintendo neemt gamestudio Shiver Entertainment over van de Zweedse gamegigant Embracer Group. Het Japanse bedrijf koopt alle aandelen van Shiver, maar het is niet bekend hoeveel Nintendo voor de overname betaalt.

Shiver is een Amerikaans bedrijf dat voornamelijk bekend staat om het porten van videogames naar de Nintendo Switch. De ontwikkelaar werkte onder meer aan de ports van Mortal Kombat 1 en 11. Ook maakte het bedrijf Hogwarts Legacy voor de Switch. Onder Nintendo blijft de ontwikkelaar games porten, zo blijkt uit de aankondiging.

In een toelichting zegt Nintendo dat de focus, ondanks de overname van Shiver, voornamelijk op het uitbreiden van interne mogelijkheden ligt, zo parafraseert GamesIndustry.biz. Het komt namelijk niet zo vaak voor dat Nintendo een overname doet, in tegenstelling tot Embracer Group, dat de afgelopen jaren tientallen grote overnames deed en eerder dit jaar zichzelf opsplitste in drie aparte bedrijven. Vanwege reorganisatie en een mogelijk misgelopen miljardendeal moest Embracer de studio Gearbox al voor een fractie van de aankoopprijs verkopen. Het is niet bekend of Shiver onder vergelijkbare omstandigheden aan Nintendo is verkocht.

Door Yannick Spinner

Redacteur

Feedback • 21-05-2024 13:42
Reacties (26)

r_brus 21 mei 2024 15:12
Ik lees op verschillende media dat journalisten suggereren dat Nintendo mogelijk afstand wil nemen van games zoals Mario en zich meer wil richten op het porten van andere games naar de Switch. Persoonlijk denk ik dat dit helemaal niet het geval is.

Mijn verwachting is dat Nintendo met de overname van Shiver Entertainment juist mikt op het uitbreiden van hun aanbod van oudere games die oorspronkelijk verschenen voor consoles zoals de NES, SNES, N64, Gamecube, Wii, DS en 3DS. Door Shiver in te zetten, kan Nintendo deze klassieke titels gestructureerd naar de Switch brengen.

Ik zie deze overname als een stap meer in de richting van het uitbreiden van hun abonnementsdiensten vergelijkbaar met Game Pass, waarbij gebruikers toegang krijgen tot een uitgebreide collectie games van vorige generaties. Het zou mij niet verbazen als de nieuwe Switch een dergelijk abonnement introduceert, waarmee Nintendo fans kunnen genieten van een rijke bibliotheek aan klassieke titels.
Raem
@r_brus21 mei 2024 16:35
Die bibliotheek aan games bestaat al binnen het Nintendo Online abonnement en worden via roms geëmuleerd. Waarom zou je een heel team daarop zetten om ports te maken als je ook de roms kunt inladen. Wellicht bij latere generatie consoles en de handhelds waarbij je niet zomaar een rom kunt draaien, maar daarbij zie ik Nintendo nog steeds eerder games full price remastered aanbieden dan enkel ports in een abonnementsvorm te gieten.

Volgens Nintendo blijft Shiver voorlopig ook gewoon hun ding doen wat ze altijd al hebben gedaan:
Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch.
https://www.nintendo.co.jp/ir/pdf/2024/240521e.pdf

Voor de Switch 2 verwacht ik eerder dat ze ingezet worden om meer, sneller en betere ports van grotere games naar de Switch 2 te krijgen.
micla @Raem21 mei 2024 21:16
In dat geval zeg ik; schoenmaker, blijf bij je leest.

Ik heb een Switch enkel voor de Mario's, de Metroid's, de Zelda's en Mario Kart. En daar kunnen er wat mij betreft niet genoeg van komen. 3th party games speel ik wel op andere consoles of PC.
Wolfos @micla22 mei 2024 08:52
Waarom niet beide? Die games blijven ze gewoon maken. Maar je ziet het aan andere handhelds - de technologie is nu ook klaar voor de meute aan third party games.

Als ik op een ROG Ally al de (voormalig) PS5 exclusives van Sony kan spelen dan moet dat met wat meerwerk ook op een Switch 2 kunnen.
Seal64 @r_brus21 mei 2024 17:17
Ik denk eigenlijk dat Shiver vooral ingezet zal worden om nieuwe games voor de PS5 en de XB1 naar de nieuwe Switch te porten, of om andere partijen te ondersteunen in dat proces. Ik las dat Shiver onder Saber viel en die hebben al een aantal hele degelijke ports afgeleverd - waaronder minstens één (The Witcher 3) waarvan velen zich afvroegen of dat überhaupt wel zou kunnen werken.

De oude games naar het nieuwe platform omzetten zal waarschijnlijk niet zo'n issue zijn aangezien de hardware sterk op elkaar lijkt - er wordt al gemompeld dat alle oude Switch games gewoon werken op de nieuwe hardware...
Bliksem B @r_brus21 mei 2024 18:47
Dat zou inderdaad raar zijn, minder inzetten op Mario. Ik denk wel dat Nintendo meer gaat inzetten op een toegankelijker alternatief voor de Steam Deck en co. Met name bij de release belangrijk, omdat de early adaptors de gene zijn met geld en mogelijk dus ook de iets oudere gamer.

Want de Switch was met name in het begin een behoorlijk gamemonster qua handheld.

In het begin van het Switch tijdperk zag je dan ook dat de gemiddelde switch koper in de 20-35 leeftijdsgroep zat.
Ben5050 @r_brus21 mei 2024 19:51
Emulator + Retroachievments is de oplossing.
DigitalExorcist 21 mei 2024 13:49
Interessant, inderdaad zoals het artikel al zegt omdat Nintendo weinig overnames doet. Misschien toch als voorbereiding op een nieuw platform ..
Zeror
@DigitalExorcist21 mei 2024 14:07
Nintendo beseft zelf natuurlijk ook wel dat zij met hun nieuwe hardware nog steeds achterlopen qua hardware capaciteit/kracht. Dus, ik denk, dat het alleen maar goed is dat Nintendo kijkt naar het porten van games zodat:
- oudere Nintendo games geport en remastered kunnen worden voor de nieuwe generatie console
- games van derden eventueel geport kunnen worden naar Nintendo's console

Het is win-win.
DigitalExorcist @Zeror21 mei 2024 14:31
Ze hebben ook behoorlijk succesvol geport (of nou ja, anderen het werk laten doen) in het verleden richting de Switch. Dus dat zullen ze ook wel blijven doen.
lenwar
@Zeror21 mei 2024 16:08
Nintendo loopt niet 'achter' met hun hardware. Ze leggen hun focus compleet ergens anders op. Sony en Microsoft zijn redelijkerwijs elkaars gelijken. De een is wat beter in de een. De ander is wat beter in de ander. Zou houden elkaar scherp, maar ze zijn op wat exclusives en abonnementsvormen na uitwisselbaar. (even kort door de bocht). Die twee bedrijven hebben een soort continue race met z'n tweeën.
Nintendo doet niet eens mee aan de race. Ze huppelen gewoon mee op de baan en zijn hebben historisch 3 van de 5 best-verkochte consoles (inclusief handhelds) in de geschiedenis:
Wikipedia: List of best-selling game consoles
en 5 van de top 10. (waar Sony er 4 heeft)
Van alle consoles die op dit moment op de markt zijn, staan ze met kop en schouders bovenaan.
Redelijkerwijs gaan ze de PS2 niet meer van de troon afstoten.

Nintendo dus ook niet mee aan de spec-war en technobabble galore van de marketingmolens van Sony en Microsoft. Nintendo gaat z'n eigen pad en doet dat al sinds jaar en dag. Waar Sony en Microsoft heel hun marketingmolen focussen op specs en technobabble is Nintendo vooral bezig met gameplay en 'fun'.

Wat ik hiermee bedoel:
Microsoft XBOX site: https://www.xbox.com/en-U...xbox-series-x?xr=shellnav
- THE FASTEST, MOST POWERFUL XBOX EVER TRUE 4K Gaming UP TO 120 FPS Frames per second 8K HDR High Dynamic Range Xbox Velocity Architecture
- 12 TFLOPS OF POWER Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, and a custom SSD.
- Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.
- 3D Spatial Sound is the next evolution in audio technology, using advanced algorithms to create immersive lifelike worlds that put you at the center of your experience.
-
OPTIMIZED GAMING EXPERIENCE
Games built with the Xbox Series X|S development kit showcase unparalleled load times, visuals, and responsiveness.

AMAZING VISUAL FIDELITY
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing gives your games a heightened level of realism.

GET IT ONCE
With Smart Delivery you can buy a supported game once and always save the best available version for whatever console you play on.

blablablatechnobabble-specs-blablabla
Sony Playstation 5 site:https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/ps5/
- Experience lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback1, adaptive triggers1 and 3D Audio*, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games
- Dynamic resistance mimics the tension of interactions with in‑game gear and objects in select PS5™ games.
- Harness the might of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.
- SSD BUILT FOR LIGHTNING SPEED
- An ultra-high speed SSD maximises your play session swith near-instant load times for installed PS5 games.
- Ray Tracing brings new levels of realisn with natural shadows and reflections in supporting PS5 games.
- Smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps for compatible games, with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays.
blablablabla
Nintendo Switch site: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/
- Play anytime, anywhere with Nintendo Switch
- Three systems, so many ways to play
- Detach the two included Joy-Con™ controllers and pop the kickstand to enjoy game time—even without a TV.
- Play together and share the smiles
- Get in on the fun, together
Nintendo focust hun marketing (en product) op hetgeen waar het om gaat. Plezier in het spelen. En specifiek leggen ze focus op samen spelen. De andere twee leggen focus op technische souplesse (om het spelen leuker te maken). Kleine nuance.

Edit: Quote-tag ging mis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 22 juli 2024 16:31]

Wolfos @lenwar21 mei 2024 16:54
Een console IS hardware, en moet beoordeeld worden op die hardware. Dat Nintendo ontwikkelaars dwingt exclusief daarvoor te ontwikkelen staat los daarvan. Zeker wanneer die games flinke limitaties laten zien door de verouderde hardware.

Je gaat mij niet vertellen dat Breath of the Wild niet beter was geweest met een fatsoenlijke framerate (in plaats van 20FPS de helft van de tijd) - welke op Playstation op Xbox zeker behaald was.
Als de hardware zulk nadelig effect heeft op het eindresultaat, is dat geen geldig kritiekpunt?

Dit is de reden dat er zoveel in emulators gespeeld word. De games zijn vaak gewoon slechter af op Nintendo hardware.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolfos op 22 juli 2024 16:31]

DigitalExorcist @Wolfos21 mei 2024 18:40
Hoeveel Xbox exclusives hebben beter verkocht dan BOTW?
chimnino @DigitalExorcist22 mei 2024 08:08
kwantiteit is toch geen maatstaaf voor kwaliteit? Dat weten we toch al eventjes?
Wolfos @DigitalExorcist22 mei 2024 08:57
Ik zie de relevantie niet. Het is een fantastische game die overduidelijk beperkt werd door de hardware. Dat reken ik de hardware aan.
Dat een game op 20FPS draait omdat Nintendo zichzelf geld wilde besparen met een CPU uit 1998 vind ik zeer kwalijk.
DigitalExorcist @Wolfos22 mei 2024 11:33
Het is nog altijd 20 FPS méér dan die game op de Xbox bedoel ik ;)

Maw. Nintendo maakt gewoon écht briljante games, en 20FPS is schromelijk overdreven. Dat was in het begin in 1 of 2 gebieden misschien eventjes zo, maar na de eerste of 2e patch was dat nagenoeg opgelost.
lenwar
@Wolfos21 mei 2024 19:13
Een console is een appliance en daarmee inderdaad onder andere hardware. Met alleen de hardware kun je echter niks. Er is ook een besturingssysteem en een interface nodig. (Plus nog een vracht andere zaken natuurlijk 😊.)
Op dat vlak kun je ook erg veel winnen. Ik verwacht overigens dat de PlayStation een XBOX ook goed geoptimaliseerd zijn op de hardware. (Voor het geval ik anders suggereerde 😊)

Ik heb persooblijk nooit last gehad van de framedrops. Het is me inderdaad een paar keer opgevallen, maar ik stoorde me er niet aan. (Puur persoonlijk.)
En zeker waar. Het is beter om een hogere framerate te hebben. Maar ik heb persoonlijk ook wel het idee dat mensen er om klagen om er over te klagen. De gameplay wordt er niet compleet door vergalt in mijn optiek. (Mogelijk zie jij dat anders.)

Mijn conclusie is eerder dat Breath of the Wild blijkbaar een te zwaar spel is/was voor de Switch.
Dat zie ik dus niet zo zeer als kritiek op de console, maar op makers/studio van het spel. In dit geval natuurlijk dezelfde toko.

Je kunt op de Switch gewoon heel veel spellen die je speelt op een PlayStation of XBOX, niet spelen.
Die ‘zware’ spellen moet je dan dus ook niet (willen) porten. En ik vind het ook zeker kwalijk dat Nintendo daar aan meewerkt.

Ik ken persoonlijk niemand die op emulators speelt, dus ik weet bier de reden is. Is het niet eerder omdat men dan illegaal kunnen spelen? (Uiteraard zijn er ook mensen die hem legaal hebben en om, de door jou genoemde reden liever op een emulator spelen. Dat zal ik zeker niet ontkennen.)
mailis @Wolfos21 mei 2024 22:34
Een console IS hardware, en moet beoordeeld worden op die hardware.
Met deze redenatie zou Apple standaard lage beoordelingen moeten krijgen, want meestal lage RAM geheugen en geen mogelijk om een 4090 TI te kunnen inbouwen.

De hardware is minder, en de prijs is ook lager. Bij introductie was de Switch $299,- en de XBOX X was $499,- wat een verschil van zo'n 40% is. Dat is dus hetzelfde als een Peugeot e-208 met een BMW i4 willen vergelijken. Het is beide een elektrische auto, maar spreken een verschillende doelgroep aan. En in sommige gevallen kun je beide op je oprit hebben staan ;)
Wolfos @mailis22 mei 2024 08:59
Met deze redenatie zou Apple standaard lage beoordelingen moeten krijgen, want meestal lage RAM geheugen en geen mogelijk om een 4090 TI te kunnen inbouwen.
Is dat geen legitieme kritiek dan? Men doet bij Apple inderdaad ook net alsof het goed voor ze is dat Apple 5x de marktprijs vraagt voor opslag en RAM. Uiteindelijk is het gewoon pure winstmaximalisatie en alleen het bedrijf heeft er voordeel van. Jij betaalt extra of hebt er een mindere computer door.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolfos op 22 juli 2024 16:31]

Bliksem B @lenwar21 mei 2024 17:59
Niet te te letterlijk nemen. Nintendo Switch is een handheld is daardoor zwakker dan een reguliere console. Daarnaast ook nog eens ARM- en NVIDIA based. Dus porten moet op basis van 2 factoren en ports waren in mijn optiek toch wel een troef van de Nintendo Switch: "oude en nieuwe triple AAA games onderweg kunnen spelen". Panic Button (Wikipedia) heeft bijvoorbeeld laten zien dat veel mogelijk is. Dus ik juich dit alleen maar toe en betekend veel goeds voor de handheldliefhebbers die niet enkel Nintendo games willen spelen bij de launch van de Switch 2.

Zwakker kun je inderdaad wel zien als achterlopen, maar dat is inderdaad niet eerlijk en niet de juiste definitie, omdat het gaat om de technologie in de console. Alleen die (Tegra X1) loopt momenteel ook achter, we weten niet hoe dit straks is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 22 juli 2024 16:31]

Wolfos @Bliksem B22 mei 2024 09:02
Niet te te letterlijk nemen. Nintendo Switch is een handheld is daardoor zwakker dan een reguliere console.
Met een 11 jaar oude SoC.
Bliksem B @Wolfos22 mei 2024 10:18
[...]


Met een 11 jaar oude SoC.
Klopt niet helemaal. Officieel is de Tegra X1 sinds 2015 in productie.

Alleen ik ook geef ook aan dat de huidige Switch zeker ouder is en daarom ook achterloopt. Alleen Zeror in 'Nintendo neemt gamestudio Shiver Entertainment over van Embracer Group' zegt:
Nintendo beseft zelf natuurlijk ook wel dat zij met hun nieuwe hardware nog steeds achterlopen qua hardware capaciteit/kracht.
Daar ging de discussie over.

Tevens was de originele Switch behoorlijk up to date. De PS4 pro had een GCN 4th en kwam uit 2016 Q2. De Tegra X1 dus 2015 Q2.
detheavn @DigitalExorcist21 mei 2024 14:19
Ik denk dat een dedicated porting studio juist heel goed uit kan pakken voor Nintendo, vooral als je ziet dat zelfs triple A studios moeite hebben hun geporte spellen te tailoren naar de Switch. Met genoeg inside info en directe support van Nintendo zouden toekomstige ports (om bijv bij Hogwarts Legacy te blijven) mogelijk geen maanden te hoeven duren.

Sony heeft destijds ook Nixxes Software overgenomen welke daarvoor ook al ports maakte van consoles naar PC, en gezien ze nu de PC markt aangebroken hebben lijkt me dat dat geen foute zet is geweest.

Nu verwacht ik niet meteen dat Nintendo spellen wil porten naar andere platforms, maar ik kan me idd wel voorstellen dat zij spellen die bijv uitkomen op de Switch 2 speelbaar willen houden op een Switch 1, of andersom zelfs: spellen die op de 1 uit zijn gekomen te voorzien van patches zodat ze gebruik maken van de nieuwe hardware en nog beter lopen.

Zoals Sony dat soms doet...
Behalve bij Bloodborne...
Pls Sony... Modders en piraten hebben een betere ervaring dan betalende klanten :'(
Schway @DigitalExorcist21 mei 2024 17:47
Ik zie het een beetje als Sony deed met Nixxes, maar dan de andere kant op :)
Linksquest Moderator Spielerij
21 mei 2024 16:11
Geen verkeerde zet lijkt me, vooral als die studio bekend is met het poorten van games naar de Switch.
OriginalCharun 21 mei 2024 19:45
Lijkt me goed mogelijk dat Nintendo de services van Shiver voor een zacht prijsje zal verhuren. Ze ruiken bloed in de lucht, dus het is extra slim om het kwalitatief porten naar de Switch 2 te faciliteren. Verschillende grote studio's zitten in slechte papieren, dus porten naar de Switch opvolger zal véél belangstelling hebben gezien de beperkte prijs in vergelijking met de ontwikkeling van de oorspronkelijke of nieuwe games.

Wie weet is SE als schoorvoetend vragende partij. :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door OriginalCharun op 22 juli 2024 16:31]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

