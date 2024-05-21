Nintendo neemt gamestudio Shiver Entertainment over van Embracer Group

Nintendo loopt niet 'achter' met hun hardware. Ze leggen hun focus compleet ergens anders op. Sony en Microsoft zijn redelijkerwijs elkaars gelijken. De een is wat beter in de een. De ander is wat beter in de ander. Zou houden elkaar scherp, maar ze zijn op wat exclusives en abonnementsvormen na uitwisselbaar. (even kort door de bocht). Die twee bedrijven hebben een soort continue race met z'n tweeën.
Nintendo doet niet eens mee aan de race. Ze huppelen gewoon mee op de baan en zijn hebben historisch 3 van de 5 best-verkochte consoles (inclusief handhelds) in de geschiedenis:
en 5 van de top 10. (waar Sony er 4 heeft)
Van alle consoles die op dit moment op de markt zijn, staan ze met kop en schouders bovenaan.
Redelijkerwijs gaan ze de PS2 niet meer van de troon afstoten.
Nintendo dus ook niet mee aan de spec-war en technobabble galore van de marketingmolens van Sony en Microsoft. Nintendo gaat z'n eigen pad en doet dat al sinds jaar en dag. Waar Sony en Microsoft heel hun marketingmolen focussen op specs en technobabble is Nintendo vooral bezig met gameplay en 'fun'.
Wat ik hiermee bedoel:
Microsoft XBOX site: https://www.xbox.com/en-U...xbox-series-x?xr=shellnav
- THE FASTEST, MOST POWERFUL XBOX EVER TRUE 4K Gaming UP TO 120 FPS Frames per second 8K HDR High Dynamic Range Xbox Velocity Architecture
- 12 TFLOPS OF POWER Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, and a custom SSD.
- Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.
- 3D Spatial Sound is the next evolution in audio technology, using advanced algorithms to create immersive lifelike worlds that put you at the center of your experience.
-
OPTIMIZED GAMING EXPERIENCE
Games built with the Xbox Series X|S development kit showcase unparalleled load times, visuals, and responsiveness.
AMAZING VISUAL FIDELITY
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing gives your games a heightened level of realism.
GET IT ONCE
With Smart Delivery you can buy a supported game once and always save the best available version for whatever console you play on.
blablablatechnobabble-specs-blablabla
Sony Playstation 5 site:https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/ps5/
- Experience lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback1, adaptive triggers1 and 3D Audio*, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games
- Dynamic resistance mimics the tension of interactions with in‑game gear and objects in select PS5™ games.
- Harness the might of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.
- SSD BUILT FOR LIGHTNING SPEED
- An ultra-high speed SSD maximises your play session swith near-instant load times for installed PS5 games.
- Ray Tracing brings new levels of realisn with natural shadows and reflections in supporting PS5 games.
- Smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps for compatible games, with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays.
blablablabla
Nintendo Switch site: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/
- Play anytime, anywhere with Nintendo Switch
- Three systems, so many ways to play
- Detach the two included Joy-Con™ controllers and pop the kickstand to enjoy game time—even without a TV.
- Play together and share the smiles
- Get in on the fun, together
Nintendo focust hun marketing (en product) op hetgeen waar het om gaat. Plezier in het spelen. En specifiek leggen ze focus op samen spelen. De andere twee leggen focus op technische souplesse (om het spelen leuker te maken). Kleine nuance.
