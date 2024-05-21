Nintendo neemt gamestudio Shiver Entertainment over van Embracer Group

Nintendo neemt gamestudio Shiver Entertainment over van de Zweedse gamegigant Embracer Group. Het Japanse bedrijf koopt alle aandelen van Shiver, maar het is niet bekend hoeveel Nintendo voor de overname betaalt.

Shiver is een Amerikaans bedrijf dat voornamelijk bekend staat om het porten van videogames naar de Nintendo Switch. De ontwikkelaar werkte onder meer aan de ports van Mortal Kombat 1 en 11. Ook maakte het bedrijf Hogwarts Legacy voor de Switch. Onder Nintendo blijft de ontwikkelaar games porten, zo blijkt uit de aankondiging.

In een toelichting zegt Nintendo dat de focus, ondanks de overname van Shiver, voornamelijk op het uitbreiden van interne mogelijkheden ligt, zo parafraseert GamesIndustry.biz. Het komt namelijk niet zo vaak voor dat Nintendo een overname doet, in tegenstelling tot Embracer Group, dat de afgelopen jaren tientallen grote overnames deed en eerder dit jaar zichzelf opsplitste in drie aparte bedrijven. Vanwege reorganisatie en een mogelijk misgelopen miljardendeal moest Embracer de studio Gearbox al voor een fractie van de aankoopprijs verkopen. Het is niet bekend of Shiver onder vergelijkbare omstandigheden aan Nintendo is verkocht.