TomTom introduceert op Android Automotive gebaseerd softwareplatform voor auto's

TomTom heeft IndiGO gepresenteerd, een softwareplatform voor auto's dat met infotainmentschermen en digitale instrumentenclusters overweg kan. Het platform is op Android Automotive gebaseerd en laat autofabrikanten goedkoper software integreren in hun auto's.

IndiGO is een softwareplatform dat op alle schermen binnen een auto werkt en hierbij een uniforme interface laat zien, en fungeert als het besturingssysteem van een auto. Het platform werkt samen met functies van de auto, zoals de airco, gps en mobiele-netwerkantennes. De software kan ook overweg met fysieke knoppen van een auto, bijvoorbeeld om de temperatuur te regelen of het volume van de muziek aan te passen.

Het platform werkt met Android Automotive Operating System, kortweg AAOS, en wordt aan fabrikanten geleverd inclusief toegang tot de broncode van IndiGO, en met sdk's en api's. Het idee is dat IndiGO werkt als de basissoftware van een auto, die een fabrikant eigen vormgeving en apps kan geven. Fabrikanten kunnen er bijvoorbeeld voor kiezen om TomToms temperatuurkeuzemenu te gebruiken, of een eigen menu te ontwikkelen. TomTom denkt dat fabrikanten met IndiGO geld en tijd kunnen besparen, doordat ze zelf niet meer de basissoftware voor een auto hoeven te ontwikkelen.

Niet alleen autofabrikanten zelf kunnen software voor IndiGo ontwikkelen; ook externe bedrijven kunnen hier apps voor maken die door de klant gebruikt kunnen worden. In onderstaande video laat het bedrijf zien hoe Amazon Alexa en een muziekstreamingdienst met IndiGO en functies van een auto werken. Alexa werkt bijvoorbeeld met de ingebouwde microfoons van een auto en de muziekapp werkt met de stuurknoppen en speakers. IndiGO herkent een bestuurder aan de hand van zijn of haar smartphone en kan zo een profiel inladen, inclusief contactpersonen en afspeellijsten. Ook kan de auto op basis van de agenda van een bestuurder een navigatieroute voorstellen.

Het bedrijf zegt daarnaast met IndiGO rekening te hebben gehouden met elektrische auto's; zo moet het voor bestuurders makkelijk worden om laadpunten te kunnen bekijken bij een bestemming. Daarnaast kan de software de accu voorbereiden op het laden om zo sneller opladen mogelijk te maken, waarmee TomTom vermoedelijk doelt op het zorgen voor de juiste temperatuur van de accu.

IndiGO is nu klaar voor klanten. Het is niet duidelijk of TomTom al klanten voor IndiGO heeft en wanneer de eerste auto's met de software geleverd gaan worden.

Door Hayte Hugo

Redacteur

Feedback • 30-11-2021 17:05
30-11-2021 • 17:05

Reacties (48)

+2HoiHoi77
30 november 2021 17:37
Ze hebben een schil om Android heen gebouwd die geen persoonlijke data deelt en geen advertising toestaat. Dit is dus voor autofabrikanten die wel de lusten willen van Android (een grote developer community en veel ontwikkeltools), maar niet de nadelen van samenwerken met Google op het gebied van data. In hun presentatie zat ook een stuk over 'privacy by design'. De cloud is van Microsoft Azure, en dus juist weer niet Google. Ik zou niet weten waarom je nu nog met Google in zee wilt gaan als autofabrikant. Ook zijn er veel apps ge-preintegreerd die ook wat dieper in het systeem van de auto zitten. Zoals waarschuwing op je dashboard als iemand in je dode hoek zit, vertoning van rijbanen, bediening van de airco en checken van de batterij status van een EV. Dit scheelt elke autofabrikant development tijd. Ook is het design aan te passen aan branding van de fabrikant, zodat het toch nog een uniek sausje krijgt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HoiHoi77 op 30 november 2021 17:40]

+1Nas T
@HoiHoi7730 november 2021 17:57
Ik vind heel belangrijk dat er geen persoonlijke gegevens verzameld gaan worden. Nog sterker: ik zie het als reden om een auto niet te kopen. Zoals @Jeroenneman aangeeft, vind ik wel een sterk punt. Als je een schil om Android heen bouwt voor privacy, verwacht ik niet dat je van functionaliteiten zoals Alexa gebruik kan maken.

Kan er aangetoond worden dat Android Automotive absoluut (noch direct, noch indirect) geen persoonlijke gegevens verzameld voor commerciële doeleinden?
+2HoiHoi77
@Nas T30 november 2021 18:39
De ingebouwde spraakassistent heet Cerence, dat is marktleider op dat gebied. Je kunt wel zelf Alexa als app installeren. Dat moet je als consument zelf weten.
+1Oon
@HoiHoi7730 november 2021 20:35
Ik denk dat het ook zeker gaat vallen of staan met de apps die beschikbaar zijn/komen. Ook Android Auto heeft veel apps die er gewoon nog niet (helemaal) zijn, en zo'n nieuwe skin kan ook weer voor problemen zorgen bij apps die wél met AA werken. Als TomTom ook meteen developers een goeie reden geeft om hun apps echt volledig klaar te maken voor dit systeem dan is het een super idee, maar anders voorzie ik veel klachten over apps die niet werken omdat de schermgrootte net anders is of developers gewoon helemaal dit systeem niet willen ondersteunen
+1HoiHoi77
@Oon1 december 2021 02:21
Schermgrootte kan geen probleem zijn, want is hardware agnostisch, voor elk type en formaat hardware. En via partners is er al een behoorlijke app developer community.

Bestaande Appstores zoals van Harman/Samsung sluiten zich ook aan. Zie https://www.tomtom.com/pr...ce-through-tomtom-indigo/
+1kaasboer09
@Oon1 december 2021 02:51
Android Auto is iets anders dan Android Automotive. De laatste is een platform specifiek ontwikkeld voor autofabrikanten om complexe auto-systemen op te integreren. Het embedded-gehalte is dus een stuk steviger, en externe ontwikkelaars moeten voldoen aan aanvullende voorwaarden. Als TomTom de community aanspreekt om via een alternatieve route apps te ontwikkelen, dan is dat wellicht een pluspunt. Maar ik ben bang dat het daarmee wellicht wordt ontvangen als "nog een app store".

Verder ben ik erg enthusiast met deze ontwikkeling. BlackBerry is altijd een grote leverancier (marktleider?) geweest maar dat is vergane glorie. De fabrikanten zijn op zoek naar iets nieuws, maar blijven tegelijkertijd ook een beetje huiverig voor de grote tech-bedrijven. Wellicht kan TomTom evenwicht bieden.
+1servies
@Nas T1 december 2021 09:14
Ik vind heel belangrijk dat er geen persoonlijke gegevens verzameld gaan worden.
uit het persbericht/lijstje van @HoiHoi77 :
HARMAN

HARMAN Ignite Store is a leading Android-based app store that is optimized for automotive. HARMAN Ignite Store enables automakers to control and easily manage customer relationships and data, while unlocking new business models and revenue streams. With top apps from various domains available, the HARMAN Ignite Store is designed to reward and delight consumers, today and into the future.
@Nas T
Wat denk je wat vooral in die 2e regel staat...
+1Jeroenneman
@HoiHoi7730 november 2021 17:41
Privacy by design, en dan je spraakherkenning demonstreren met Alexa.

Mooi staaltje holle beloftes.
+1HoiHoi77
@Jeroenneman30 november 2021 18:38
De ingebouwde spraakherkenning is van Cerence
+1Jeroenneman
@HoiHoi7730 november 2021 20:40
Bron? In de video laten ze letterlijk een demo met Alexa zien.
+2HoiHoi77
@Jeroenneman1 december 2021 02:15
https://www.tomtom.com/pr...ce-through-tomtom-indigo/

Tech Leaders Partner with TomTom to Transform the Digital Cockpit Experience through TomTom IndiGO

Partnerships’ details:

ACCESS Europe GmbH

ACCESS Twine™ for Car is an automotive grade app store providing drivers and passengers with video on demand, live TV, music, radio, social, karaoke, games, news, and information services.

“I’m excited that the ACCESS Twine™ for Car in-car app store and content solution has been chosen by TomTom to be part of its innovative IndiGO digital cockpit platform.”

– Michi Uematsu, CTO, Access.


Amazon Alexa

Alexa Auto brings the Alexa experience that has delighted customers at home into the vehicle. It adds automotive-specific functionality and contextualizes the experience for the vehicle.

“TomTom IndiGO makes it easy for automakers and Tier 1s to integrate the Amazon Alexa Auto SDK into their digital cockpit software platforms.”

– Christian Mentz, Director, Alexa Automotive International.


ART S.p.A.

ART, well known as a designer and manufacturer of high-quality and high-performance automotive infotainment systems with built-in augmented reality features, has already integrated the IndiGO platform into its digital connected eCockpit.

“TomTom IndiGO is transforming digital cockpit development. The integration of the IndiGO software platform was fast and frictionless, resulting in a significant reduction in time to market. This allows us to focus on creating more value for our customers – before and after vehicle production, thanks to IndiGO’s continuous software platform updates. We look forward to working with TomTom IndiGO, the open digital cockpit software platform that has been built with developers in mind.”

– Francesco Ortix, CEO ART S.p.A.


Bosch

TomTom and Bosch share a common vision: to provide carmakers with highly scalable and customizable solutions that minimize development cost, time to market and project risk, while bringing a best-in-class cockpit experience to the customer and leaving carmakers in full control of their brand user experience. Together with Bosch, TomTom has already integrated IndiGO onto the new Bosch Cockpit Integration Platform.


Cerence

Cerence is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology.

“IndiGO's integration of Cerence’s industry-leading conversational AI gives automakers access to an out-of-the-box, voice-first infotainment system with language capabilities that can support drivers worldwide. We are happy to continue our decades of partnership with TomTom to deliver this latest innovation to carmakers, enabling them to delight their drivers with a game-changing user experience.”

– Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & GM, Core Products, Cerence.


Cinemo

Cinemo, a global leader in vehicle multimedia software, is expanding IndiGO with its complete, powerful, and high-quality embedded multimedia and streaming solution, serving both front and rear-seat entertainment functionality.

“With TomTom IndiGO, carmakers can provide a futureproof infotainment system built on a platform that makes app development fun, easily testable and highly efficient. At Cinemo, we focus on taking the audio and video entertainment experiences that consumers love, into the car. In an industry where seeing and hearing is believing, enabling car vendors to actually feel the digital cockpit, is fundamental. With Cinemo solutions running on IndiGO, we can do so within the context of a completely functional infotainment user experience.”

– Charly Lippoth, Director Global Infotainment Partnerships, Cinemo GmbH.


Digital Charging Solutions GmbH

Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) develops charging solutions for automobile manufacturers and fleet operators, making it one of the world’s most important drivers of the transition to electromobility. The full-service white label solutions and API solutions of DCS allow OEMs and fleet operators to realize their electromobility strategies. Integrated digital solutions make charging at charging stations easy, safe, and comfortable. With over 245.000 charging points in 30 markets Digital Charging Solutions GmbH offers the fastest-growing charging network in Europe. Digital Charging Solutions GmbH is a joint venture between BMW Group, Daimler AG and bp plc.

“We consider TomTom an important strategic partner for DCS and are excited about the potentials of a collaboration. With its extensive EMSP (e-mobility service provider) portfolio, DCS is the number 1 charging partner for OEMs and fleets and the leading EMSP with best-in-class coverage. Our integration with TomTom IndiGO aims at enabling electric vehicles with a hassle-free and convenient in-car charging experience.”

– Jörg Reimann, CEO, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH.


Faurecia Aptoide Automotive

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive believes that high-performance infotainment systems will become a major pillar of the connected cars. To bring to market a truly connected experience, we developed a dedicated App Store for the Automotive industry, which is based on Android Automotive OS (AAOS) – a built-in operating system tailored for the car environment. Through our platform, we lead and support Android App developers to be part of next-generation in-car entertainment systems, like IndiGO.


HARMAN

HARMAN Ignite Store is a leading Android-based app store that is optimized for automotive. HARMAN Ignite Store enables automakers to control and easily manage customer relationships and data, while unlocking new business models and revenue streams. With top apps from various domains available, the HARMAN Ignite Store is designed to reward and delight consumers, today and into the future.


iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio is iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting, on demand and live streaming radio service. They are the biggest radio broadcaster in the United States, and their platform is also available in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Mexico.

“IndiGO enables carmakers to seamlessly integrate the iHeartRadio user experience into the digital cockpit. Through one single interface, drivers can access personal playlists, podcasts, and live radio stations, ensuring a frictionless listening experience in the car.”

– John Vermeer, EVP, Digital Distribution & Platform Partnerships, iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.


Intellias

Intellias, a supplier of software development services, seamlessly integrated a climate app allowing drivers to fully control the car’s heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system.

“Thanks to its innovative approach and open structure, the new TomTom IndiGO platform will surely delight developers and end-users alike. IndiGO is paving the way for a new era of digital cockpits.”

– Gavriel Yadgarov, Account Director, Intellias.


Microsoft

IndiGO allows application developers to deeply integrate their services with TomTom’s location technologies which take advantage of Microsoft Azure as its underlying cloud platform, ensuring high-availability and reliability.

“TomTom has made impressive progress with its automotive solutions, including its newest IndiGO offering. We look forward to continuing our relationship with TomTom by providing Azure as the underlying cloud platform to deliver connected vehicle services.”

– Sanjay Ravi, General Manager of Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Industries at Microsoft.


Rightware

With the release of TomTom’s IndiGO software platform, we introduce a unique partnership for in-vehicle HMI development. The seamless interoperability between IndiGO and the Kanzi One toolchain for user interface creation allows car makers to combine the unique design capabilities and graphics performance of Kanzi with the power of the IndiGO software platform. The result is a delightful digital cockpit in cars incorporating Android Automotive infotainment, delivered much faster and at much lower cost than was ever possible before.

“TomTom’s IndiGO platform is a perfect complement to Kanzi One, providing a powerful automotive software platform that includes, off-the-shelf, most services and application logic components needed for automakers to build future-looking user experiences with a real signature UI for the intelligent cockpit.”

– Freddie Geier, CEO, Rightware.
0janbaarda
@Jeroenneman1 december 2021 00:40
Bovendien jammer dat alles weer gebaseerd is op techniek van een Amerikaans bedrijf dat niet echt bekend staat om haar degelijke privacy bescherming. TomTom maakt zich bovendien afhankelijk van de grillen van de VS politiek. Wat als (een deel van) Android niet in China gebruikt Mag/kan worden? Ben je meteen VW als mogelijke klant kwijt. China is nu al de grootste markt en heeft bovendien een intensief 5G netwerk. Een platform op basis van Harmony (Huawei) had meer voor de hand gelegen.
+1Tassadar32
@janbaarda1 december 2021 08:08
Android als OS is opensource. TomTom heeft in het verleden eerder op Android gebaseerde automotive systemen gebouwd dus er is meer dan genoeg ervaring aanwezig.
+1bilgy_no1

@HoiHoi7730 november 2021 17:56
Ik denk dat dit een heel slimme zet is van TomTom. Het leveren van alleen de navigatie is nou niet echt een groeimarkt gebleken en levert ook geen echte meerwaarde op (navigatie is inmiddels net zo standaard als elektrisch bedienbare ruiten en airbags).

Tegelijkertijd lost het een groot probleem op voor de fabrikanten. VW heeft een enorme kluif aan het opbouwen van een nieuw softwarebedrijf binnen de groep. Hun developers zijn gewend te werken als integrators van allerlei componenten, maar moeten nu een schaalbaar operating system met ecosysteem gaan bouwen en dat vinden ze moeilijk...

Dan zijn er natuurlijk veel andere fabrikanten die dit beter uit kunnen besteden.

Ik hoop alleen wel dat TomTom er op tijd bij is. Ongetwijfeld kijken veel fabrikanten al naar Android Automotive.
+1D-Three
@bilgy_no130 november 2021 18:25
TomTom is er al lang bij :) De autofabrikanten ontwikkelen hun systemen niet (helemaal) zelf hoor.

Zie hier een lijstje van hun klanten:
https://www.tomtom.com/customers/automotive/
+1bilgy_no1

@D-Three30 november 2021 21:07
Ik weet dat ze die klanten hebben, maar dat is voor navigatie, infotainment, fleet management etc. Wat ze nu aankondigen gaat veel dieper, zie bijvoorbeeld het aansturen van de batterijtemperatuur aan de hand van de navigatie. Daarvoor moet de software dus ook de Vehicle Control Unit kunnen aanspreken en aansturen.
+1Tassadar32
@bilgy_no11 december 2021 08:11
De infotainment systemen van TomTom zitten al veel langer diep geintegreerd in de auto. Om de navigatie beter te laten werken bij slecht GPS signaal (hallo tunnel!) worden vaak al allerlei sensoren uitgelezen.
+1sprankel
@HoiHoi7730 november 2021 23:30
IndiGO integrates with in-vehicle systems, including vehicle sensors, enabling it to display reliable practical information linked to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)
Dit is nog het belangerijkste van allemaal denk ik in combo met een lange support. Immers ingebouwde navigatiesystemen krijgen vaak na x jaar nauwelijks of geen kaarten updates meer, als het een simpele navigatie is valt dat wel mee maar als ik dat bij mijn auto bekijk:

-Hybrid systeem kijkt naar de route, file en temperatuur om te bepalen wanneer hij al dan niet elektrisch gaat rijden.
-Auto rijvak wisselen onder autonoom rijden level 2 doet hij enkel als hij voldoende detail info van de navigatie krijgt die overeenkomt met de praktijk (doorgaans enkel autostrade)
-Auto max snelheid aanpassen vereist up to date navigatie (tenzij hij borden kan aflezen), is wel een dingetje als NL plots nog eens beslist de standaard snelheden aan te passen op snelwegen.
-De lichten vereisen een up to date navigatie, ja echt. Die passen het lichtbeeld aan met 64 projectors afhankelijk van het type weg (breed kort lichtbeeld in stad, smal ver lichtbeeld autostrade, iets tussen de 2 op een buitenweg)

En dan zijn er waarschijnlijk nog zaken die afhankelijk zijn van de navigatie, allemaal heel leuk maar ik vroeg mij al af wat er gebeurd als die auto 10 jaar is en de fabrikant weigert nog een kaartenupdate uit te brengen.
0arjandijk162
@HoiHoi7730 november 2021 22:32
Je weet dat voor autofabrikanten het delen van rijdersdata een serieus businessmodel is geworden? Dus waarschijnlijk bedoel je dat er geen persoonlijke data wordt gedeeld met Google, maar wel met een bron naar keuze van de autofabrikant
0ro4sho
@HoiHoi771 december 2021 09:19
Tomtom staat er om bekend veel data te verzamelen. Ik kan me bijna niet voorstellen dat ze dat hier niet doen.
+1slijkie
30 november 2021 17:10
Klinkt als een best data-slurpend product als je het mij vraagt. Reuze benieuwd wat voor gegevens er gebruikt worden van het voertuig.
+1The Zep Man
@slijkie30 november 2021 17:15
Reuze benieuwd wat voor gegevens er gebruikt worden van het voertuig.
Uit het originele artikel:
Through online connectivity, the platform’s software, apps, services, and plugins can be updated and extended over-the-air. In other words, carmakers will be able to integrate new innovations continuously throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle and generate fresh revenue streams.
Alles om dit te ondersteunen.
+1Nas T
@The Zep Man30 november 2021 17:42
Erg jammer. Ik weiger te betalen met mijn gegevens. Ik wil niet achtervolgd worden en de trend is dat het steeds erger wordt. Waar vroeger enemy of the state een film was, is het tegenwoordig realiteit. En het blijft zich maar ontwikkelen.

Maar er lijkt ook geen alternatief te zijn. Online vind je mondjesmaat betaalmogelijkheden (bijvoorbeeld via een abonnement) om te ontkomen aan dat soort zaken, maar in plaats van dat dat vaker voorkomt, gaan we de andere kant op.

Ik vrees voor hoe de wereld er over tien jaar uit ziet. Als nu al duidelijk is hoe overheden met onze gegevens omgaan (SyRI, toeslagenaffaire) en dat individuen gedupeerd worden, dan wil je toch niet dat we méér gegevens van ons laten verzamelen?
+1torp
@Nas T30 november 2021 19:42
Privacy by design
- identity protection
- control is yours
- your data is yours
- geen advertenties
+1GoBieN-Be
@The Zep Man30 november 2021 23:33
"generate fresh revenue streams" kan natuurlijk ook perfect met bepaalde premium apps of features.
0axg
30 november 2021 17:08
Ik zit persoonlijk niet te wachten op een besturingssysteem gebaseerd op Android (van Google). Jammer dat TomTom hier gebruik van maakt en niet bijvoorbeeld zelf met een besturingssysteem komt.
+1Bose321
@axg30 november 2021 17:12
Lekker kort door de bocht weer. Zal wel heel veel tijd en geld kosten om zelf zomaar een OS te bouwen.

Daarnaast, is het bekend of/hoeveel data Google verzameld met hun OS, en ook in deze specifieke situatie als het als basis is gebruikt?
+1Jeroenneman
@Bose32130 november 2021 17:26
Maakt ook weinig uit, want de stemherkenning leunt weer op Amazon's Alexa.

Dus je hebt dan een soort Frankenstein Android Automotive OS, met een TomTom sausje eroverheen, én Amazon als leverancier van de spraakherkenning?

Klinkt....minder dan ideaal. :?

Het kost misschien veel geld en tijd om een eigen OS te ontwikkelen, maar je ziet nu wel duidelijk de voordelen. Polestar heeft vertrouwd op Google, en krijgt de app al nauwelijks werkend om de auto op afstand uit te kunnen lezen.
+1HoiHoi77
@Jeroenneman30 november 2021 18:40
Spraakherkenning is van Cerence
+1Veneus
@Jeroenneman30 november 2021 22:43
Ze leunen niet op spraakherkenning van Amazon, de Alexa app is volgens mij meer als voorbeeld voor een app die op het systeem zou kunnen draaien.
+1xoniq
@Bose32130 november 2021 17:26
Daarnaast, is het bekend of/hoeveel data Google verzameld met hun OS,
Ook kort door te bocht. Google heeft vaak genoeg verhuld dat ze bepaalde data verzamelen terwijl hun OS de indrukt wekt dat het niet zo is. Een voorbeeld hiervan is locatie voorziening op telefoons. Zelfs als je dan je locatie voorziening helemaal uitzette, bleef Google het gebruiken. Uit is niet uit als het om Google gaat, terwijl het OS de indruk wel wekt. Klinkt als: “We geven de gebruiker de keuze wat anderen mogen gebruiken, maar wij gebruiken wat we willen, een gratis OS is niet voor niets gratis”
+1Tassadar32
@xoniq1 december 2021 08:13
Maar Google location services zijn geen onderdeel van het onderliggende (opensource) Android OS. Als je dat als basis neemt ben je los van Google (for better or worse).
+1axg
@Bose32130 november 2021 17:36
Ik geloof ook zeker wel dat het veel geld kost om te bouwen, maar ik denk dat ze ook wel veel tijd en geld gestoken in deze 'skin' met api's en dergelijke. Ze zien hier dus wel serieus business in!
+1DropjesLover
@axg30 november 2021 17:16
Want Android Automotive is anders? TomTom trekt het nu eenvoudigweg breder en makkelijker lijkt het.
+1Tintel
@axg30 november 2021 17:17
AAOS is open source en de source-code van IndiGO wordt meegeleverd. Een nieuw OS ontwikkelen is best kostbaar. En daarna heb je wellicht hetzelfde probleem; vertrouw je die ontwikkelaar op z'n blauwe ogen m.b.t. welke gegevens worden gedeeld?
0Visgek82
@axg30 november 2021 17:42
dat hadden ze op hun navigatie. tergend traag en vervelend om te gebruiken en aan alle kanten voorbij geraced door de competitie.
+1bvdbos
@Visgek8230 november 2021 18:50
Aan alle kanten voorbij geraced? Niet volgens een review van TomTom Go Discover van juli j.l.
0killerbie
@axg30 november 2021 17:22
ik zie wel mogelijkheden in het kunnen kiezen van je CarOS (deze heeft Apple nog niet als TM denk ik), maar bij die mogelijkheden zie ik ook enorm veel gevaren.

Het ding is dat die gevaren er vandaag de dag ook al zijn op smartphones en laptops etc, en we die er blijkbaar over het algemeen graag bij nemen.
De mensen die dit niet willen, kunnen gewoon hun StockOS blijvben gebruiken.

lijkt me fijn
0Maarten707
@axg30 november 2021 17:32
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maarten707 op 30 november 2021 17:32]

0vinkjb
@axg30 november 2021 17:35
Want? liever de Big Apple?
+1The__Virus
30 november 2021 19:40
Hoop serieus dat autofabrikanten dit gaan omarmen. Dit heeft serieus veel potentieel. Een partij met ervaring in gebruikerservaring in de automotive. Kan veel schaalvoordelen opleveren voor fabrikanten en voor eindgebruikers systemen die jarenlang ondersteund en ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Het huidige landschap is nog erg beperkt. Voor elektrische auto's heeft alleen Tesla een mooi en goed werkend geïntegreerd systeem, maar laten die op andere vlakken punten liggen. Zelf fervent gebruiker van Android Auto, maar de integratie is maar heel beperkt met de auto. Dit biedt het beste van twee werelden, hopelijk ook echt met de juiste privacy instellingen.
0Clogg
30 november 2021 17:30
Dit is volgens mij een aanvulling op de Fleet die Tomtom al had. Was altijd al de cashcow, niet die navigatiesetjes voor particulieren. Dit is zeer waarschijnlijk voor fleetmanagement klanten bedoeld.
0MetalfanBlackness
30 november 2021 17:30
Me het gebruik van deze hoofdletters lijkt de naam wel erg op de concurrent iGO
0HitDyl
30 november 2021 19:03
Goed afgekeken van de Tesla ui zo te zien. Daar is helemaal niks mis mee, want die werkt gewoon super fijn.
0HoiHoi77
@HitDyl1 december 2021 02:18
De rest van de autofabrikanten ligt achter op Tesla qua UI en het gebrek aan mogelijkheden om over the air de software te updaten. Dan moet je naar de dealer toe in plaats van net zoals je telefoon zelf updaten. Dit noemen ze de 'Tesla gap'. Met TomTom kan een fabrikant in 3 maanden de Tesla gap dichten, met een systeem dat TomTom 3 jaar tijd heeft gekost om te ontwikkelen. De ontwikkeltijd van Tesla concurrenten gaat nu van jaren naar maanden.
0Pasc66
30 november 2021 19:21
Mooi werk Rijn. Ik ben benieuwd hoe zich dat gaat ontwikkelen.
0K0L3N
30 november 2021 19:50
Heb de laatste tijd veel rondgereden in Opel Movano en Vivaro busjes, waarbij er of een LG medianav of Opel/TomTom navigatie systeem in zat, en dat van TomTom werkt als een speer vergeleken met de concurrentie, zowel qua snelheid/ondersteuning als qua UI. Dus ik juich dit alleen maar toe.
0Gubbel
30 november 2021 23:13
Waarom die knoppen voor zaken als de temperatuur nu zou klein zijn terwijl er zo veel witruimte over is, geen idee. Die pure touch devices zijn zo vreselijk slecht toegankelijk, zelfs als iemand zonder enige beperking klik ik mis en kan ik de zooi de helft van de tijd niet snel vinden omdat er geen enkele vorm van tastbare feedback is. Ziet er slick uit, jammer dat ze niet verder denken dan hun neus lang is.

Software van Google, draaiend bij Microsoft, met de voice assistant van Amazon. Lekker onafhankelijk van derden op deze manier ook. Wat een nutteloos gedoe.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gubbel op 30 november 2021 23:14]

