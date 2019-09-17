VS klaagt Edward Snowden aan om publicatie memoires en eist inkomsten op

Het Amerikaanse ministerie van Justitie begint een civiele rechtszaak tegen klokkenluider Snowden vanwege de publicatie van zijn memoires. Volgens de VS schendt Snowden daarmee geheimhoudingsovereenkomsten. De VS eist alle inkomsten van het boek.

In het boek Permanent Record dat dinsdag officieel verschijnt, beschrijft Edward Snowden zijn eigen leven. Daarbij komt ook zijn werk voor de CIA en de NSA aan bod. Volgens het Amerikaanse ministerie van Justitie heeft Snowden geheimhoudingsovereenkomsten getekend toen hij daar werkzaam was en heeft hij die met de publicatie van het boek nu geschonden.

Snowden heeft volgens de aanklacht het boek niet voorafgaande aan de publicatie naar de diensten gestuurd ter inzage. Ook wordt de klokkenluider ervan beschuldigd lezingen gegeven te hebben over zaken met betrekking tot inlichtingen, waarmee hij ook de geheimhoudingsovereenkomsten schendt.

De VS eist met de aanklacht alle inkomsten op die uit de publicatie van het boek voortvloeien. Ook de uitgever is aangeklaagd, maar dat is enkel gedaan om er zeker van te zijn dat er geen geld overgemaakt wordt naar Snowden, aldus het ministerie. De VS doet geen poging om de publicatie van het boek te verbieden. Een dergelijke eis zou ook geen stand houden, omdat die ingaat tegen het First Amendment, waar persvrijheid onder valt.

De nieuwe civiele rechtszaak staat los van de strafrechtelijke vervolging van Snowden. Nadat Snowden in 2013 zijn NSA-onthullingen werd hij door de overheid aangeklaagd voor spionage. Snowden heeft daarvoor nooit terechtgestaan omdat hij asiel zocht in Rusland. Maandag zei Snowden in een interview met CBS dat hij overweegt om terug te keren naar de Verenigde Staten als hij een eerlijk proces krijgt.