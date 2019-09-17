VS klaagt Edward Snowden aan om publicatie memoires en eist inkomsten op

Ik hoop dat ze het hem ook gaan vergeven net als Chelsea Manning. Maar onder deze president gaat dat natuurlijk nooit gebeuren.
Uhm, pardon? Chelsea Manning is vergeven? Eerst jaren lang psychologisch gemarteld en in isoleercellen doorgebracht:
While in Kuwait, Manning was placed on suicide watch after her behavior caused concern.[174] She was moved from Kuwait to the Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, on July 29, 2010, and classified as a maximum custody detainee with Prevention of Injury (POI) status. POI status is one stop short of suicide watch, entailing checks by guards every five minutes. Her lawyer, David Coombs, a former military attorney, said Manning was not allowed to sleep between 5 am (7 am on weekends) and 8 pm, and was made to stand or sit up if she tried to. She was required to remain visible at all times, including at night, which entailed no access to sheets, no pillow except one built into her mattress, and a blanket designed not to be shredded.[175] Manning complained that she regarded it as pretrial punishment.[176]
Her cell was 6 × 12 ft (1.8 x 3.6 m) with no window, containing a bed, toilet, and sink. The jail had 30 cells built in a U shape, and although detainees could talk to one another, they were unable to see each other. Her lawyer said the guards behaved professionally and had not tried to harass or embarrass Manning. She was allowed to walk for up to one hour a day, meals were taken in the cell, and she was shackled during visits. There was access to television when it was placed in the corridor, and she was allowed to keep one magazine and one book.[175] Because she was in pretrial detention, she received full pay.[177]
On January 18, 2011, after Manning had an altercation with the guards, the commander of Quantico classified her as a suicide risk.[178] Manning said the guards had begun issuing conflicting commands, such as "turn left, don't turn left," and upbraiding her for responding to commands with "yes" instead of "aye". Shortly afterward, she was placed on suicide watch, had her clothing and eyeglasses removed, and was required to remain in her cell 24 hours a day. The suicide watch was lifted on January 21 after a complaint from her lawyer, and the brig commander who ordered it was replaced.[179] On March 2, she was told that her request for removal of POI status—which entailed among other things sleeping wearing only boxer shorts—had been denied. Her lawyer said Manning joked to the guards that, if she wanted to harm herself, she could do so with her underwear or her flip-flops. The comment resulted in Manning being ordered to strip naked in her cell that night and sleep without clothing. On the following morning only, Manning stood naked for inspection. Following her lawyer's protest and media attention, Manning was issued a sleeping garment on or before March 11.[180]
The detention conditions prompted national and international concern. Juan E. Méndez, United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture, told The Guardian that the U.S. government's treatment of Manning was "cruel, inhuman and degrading".[181] In January 2011 Amnesty International asked the British government to intervene because of Manning's status as a British citizen by descent, although Manning's lawyer said Manning did not regard herself as a British citizen.[182] On March 10, State Department spokesman Philip J. Crowley criticized Manning's treatment as "ridiculous, counterproductive and stupid".[183] The following day, President Obama responded to Crowley's comments, saying the Pentagon had assured him that Manning's treatment was "appropriate and meet[s] our basic standards". Under political pressure, Crowley resigned three days after his comments.[184] On March 15, 295 members of the academic legal community signed a statement arguing that Manning was being subjected to "degrading and inhumane pretrial punishment" and criticizing Obama's comments.[185] On April 20 the Pentagon transferred Manning to the medium-custody Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where she was placed in an 80-square-foot cell with a window and a normal mattress, able to mix with other pretrial detainees and keep personal objects in her cell.[186]
En daarna dit jaar nog:
In February 2019, Manning received a subpoena to testify in a US government case against WikiLeaks and Julian Assange (the existence of which had been accidentally revealed in November 2018), which was proceeding under prosecutors in Virginia.[220] Manning condemned the secrecy of the hearings and announced she would avoid testifying,[221] saying "we've seen this power abused countless times to target political speech. I have nothing to contribute to this case and I resent being forced to endanger myself by participating in this predatory practice."[222] Manning also said she had provided all the information she had in 2013 during her court martial and that she stood by her previous answers.[223]
On March 8, 2019, Manning was held in contempt of court and jailed in the women's wing of the federal detention center in Alexandria, Virginia, with the judge conditioning her release on her testifying or the grand jury concluding its work.[224][225][226] Manning was initially held alone in administrative segregation for 28 days until she was placed in the general population on April 5, 2019.[227] Her supporters described her period in administrative segregation as "effective solitary confinement" as it involved "up to 22 hours each day spent in isolation".[228] Officials at the facility said that administrative segregation was used for safety reasons and that prisoners still had access to recreation and social visits during that time.[224]
On April 22, 2019, a federal appeals court upheld the trial court's decision and denied a request by Manning that she be released on bail.[229]
Manning was released on May 9, 2019, after the grand jury's term expired. She was immediately served with another subpoena to appear before a new grand jury on 16 May. She indicated then that she would not answer questions at the new hearing.[230] On 16 May 2019, Manning again refused to testify before the grand jury investigating Julian Assange stating that she "believe[d] this grand jury seeks to undermine the integrity of public discourse with the aim of punishing those who expose any serious, ongoing, and systemic abuses of power by this government". She was returned to jail for the 18-month term of the grand jury. In addition a fine was imposed of $500 for each day she spends in jail over 30 days and $1,000 for each day she spends in jail over 60 days.[231]
Zit nog gewoon vast en moet zelfs betalen om vast te zitten.
Geen idee waar je vandaan haalt dat Obama haar vergeven zou hebben. Ook geen idee waarom je het nodig vindt zonder ondebouwing toe te voegen dat dat "onder deze president nooit zou gebeuren". Totaal irrelevant en nergens op gebaseerd.
