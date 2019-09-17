Cookies op Tweakers

VS klaagt Edward Snowden aan om publicatie memoires en eist inkomsten op

Het Amerikaanse ministerie van Justitie begint een civiele rechtszaak tegen klokkenluider Snowden vanwege de publicatie van zijn memoires. Volgens de VS schendt Snowden daarmee geheimhoudingsovereenkomsten. De VS eist alle inkomsten van het boek.

In het boek Permanent Record dat dinsdag officieel verschijnt, beschrijft Edward Snowden zijn eigen leven. Daarbij komt ook zijn werk voor de CIA en de NSA aan bod. Volgens het Amerikaanse ministerie van Justitie heeft Snowden geheimhoudingsovereenkomsten getekend toen hij daar werkzaam was en heeft hij die met de publicatie van het boek nu geschonden.

Snowden heeft volgens de aanklacht het boek niet voorafgaande aan de publicatie naar de diensten gestuurd ter inzage. Ook wordt de klokkenluider ervan beschuldigd lezingen gegeven te hebben over zaken met betrekking tot inlichtingen, waarmee hij ook de geheimhoudingsovereenkomsten schendt.

De VS eist met de aanklacht alle inkomsten op die uit de publicatie van het boek voortvloeien. Ook de uitgever is aangeklaagd, maar dat is enkel gedaan om er zeker van te zijn dat er geen geld overgemaakt wordt naar Snowden, aldus het ministerie. De VS doet geen poging om de publicatie van het boek te verbieden. Een dergelijke eis zou ook geen stand houden, omdat die ingaat tegen het First Amendment, waar persvrijheid onder valt.

De nieuwe civiele rechtszaak staat los van de strafrechtelijke vervolging van Snowden. Nadat Snowden in 2013 zijn NSA-onthullingen werd hij door de overheid aangeklaagd voor spionage. Snowden heeft daarvoor nooit terechtgestaan omdat hij asiel zocht in Rusland. Maandag zei Snowden in een interview met CBS dat hij overweegt om terug te keren naar de Verenigde Staten als hij een eerlijk proces krijgt.

Door Julian Huijbregts

Nieuwsredacteur

17-09-2019 19:59

17-09-2019 • 19:59

Politiek en recht Edward Snowden Justitie NSA Verenigde staten

Reacties (19)

+1GekkePrutser
17 september 2019 20:11
Tja, er hangen hem wel ergere dingen boven het hoofd dus ik denk niet dat hij zich om deze aanklacht zo druk maakt.

Wel is het vervelend voor zijn inkomstenbron natuurlijk. Een volledige inbeslagname van de inkomsten van het boek zou ik ook niet eerlijk vinden, alleen het deel dat eventueel over zaken en processen binnen de NSA gaan. Hopelijk bekijkt de rechter het ook zo. Ik neem ook aan dat Rusland hem wel financieel steunt.

Ik hoop dat ze het hem ook gaan vergeven net als Chelsea Manning. Maar onder deze president gaat dat natuurlijk nooit gebeuren.
+1GeoBeo
@GekkePrutser17 september 2019 20:26
Ik hoop dat ze het hem ook gaan vergeven net als Chelsea Manning. Maar onder deze president gaat dat natuurlijk nooit gebeuren.
Uhm, pardon? Chelsea Manning is vergeven? Eerst jaren lang psychologisch gemarteld en in isoleercellen doorgebracht:
While in Kuwait, Manning was placed on suicide watch after her behavior caused concern.[174] She was moved from Kuwait to the Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, on July 29, 2010, and classified as a maximum custody detainee with Prevention of Injury (POI) status. POI status is one stop short of suicide watch, entailing checks by guards every five minutes. Her lawyer, David Coombs, a former military attorney, said Manning was not allowed to sleep between 5 am (7 am on weekends) and 8 pm, and was made to stand or sit up if she tried to. She was required to remain visible at all times, including at night, which entailed no access to sheets, no pillow except one built into her mattress, and a blanket designed not to be shredded.[175] Manning complained that she regarded it as pretrial punishment.[176]

Her cell was 6 × 12 ft (1.8 x 3.6 m) with no window, containing a bed, toilet, and sink. The jail had 30 cells built in a U shape, and although detainees could talk to one another, they were unable to see each other. Her lawyer said the guards behaved professionally and had not tried to harass or embarrass Manning. She was allowed to walk for up to one hour a day, meals were taken in the cell, and she was shackled during visits. There was access to television when it was placed in the corridor, and she was allowed to keep one magazine and one book.[175] Because she was in pretrial detention, she received full pay.[177]

On January 18, 2011, after Manning had an altercation with the guards, the commander of Quantico classified her as a suicide risk.[178] Manning said the guards had begun issuing conflicting commands, such as "turn left, don't turn left," and upbraiding her for responding to commands with "yes" instead of "aye". Shortly afterward, she was placed on suicide watch, had her clothing and eyeglasses removed, and was required to remain in her cell 24 hours a day. The suicide watch was lifted on January 21 after a complaint from her lawyer, and the brig commander who ordered it was replaced.[179] On March 2, she was told that her request for removal of POI status—which entailed among other things sleeping wearing only boxer shorts—had been denied. Her lawyer said Manning joked to the guards that, if she wanted to harm herself, she could do so with her underwear or her flip-flops. The comment resulted in Manning being ordered to strip naked in her cell that night and sleep without clothing. On the following morning only, Manning stood naked for inspection. Following her lawyer's protest and media attention, Manning was issued a sleeping garment on or before March 11.[180]

The detention conditions prompted national and international concern. Juan E. Méndez, United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture, told The Guardian that the U.S. government's treatment of Manning was "cruel, inhuman and degrading".[181] In January 2011 Amnesty International asked the British government to intervene because of Manning's status as a British citizen by descent, although Manning's lawyer said Manning did not regard herself as a British citizen.[182] On March 10, State Department spokesman Philip J. Crowley criticized Manning's treatment as "ridiculous, counterproductive and stupid".[183] The following day, President Obama responded to Crowley's comments, saying the Pentagon had assured him that Manning's treatment was "appropriate and meet[s] our basic standards". Under political pressure, Crowley resigned three days after his comments.[184] On March 15, 295 members of the academic legal community signed a statement arguing that Manning was being subjected to "degrading and inhumane pretrial punishment" and criticizing Obama's comments.[185] On April 20 the Pentagon transferred Manning to the medium-custody Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where she was placed in an 80-square-foot cell with a window and a normal mattress, able to mix with other pretrial detainees and keep personal objects in her cell.[186]
En daarna dit jaar nog:
In February 2019, Manning received a subpoena to testify in a US government case against WikiLeaks and Julian Assange (the existence of which had been accidentally revealed in November 2018), which was proceeding under prosecutors in Virginia.[220] Manning condemned the secrecy of the hearings and announced she would avoid testifying,[221] saying "we've seen this power abused countless times to target political speech. I have nothing to contribute to this case and I resent being forced to endanger myself by participating in this predatory practice."[222] Manning also said she had provided all the information she had in 2013 during her court martial and that she stood by her previous answers.[223]

On March 8, 2019, Manning was held in contempt of court and jailed in the women's wing of the federal detention center in Alexandria, Virginia, with the judge conditioning her release on her testifying or the grand jury concluding its work.[224][225][226] Manning was initially held alone in administrative segregation for 28 days until she was placed in the general population on April 5, 2019.[227] Her supporters described her period in administrative segregation as "effective solitary confinement" as it involved "up to 22 hours each day spent in isolation".[228] Officials at the facility said that administrative segregation was used for safety reasons and that prisoners still had access to recreation and social visits during that time.[224]

On April 22, 2019, a federal appeals court upheld the trial court's decision and denied a request by Manning that she be released on bail.[229]

Manning was released on May 9, 2019, after the grand jury's term expired. She was immediately served with another subpoena to appear before a new grand jury on 16 May. She indicated then that she would not answer questions at the new hearing.[230] On 16 May 2019, Manning again refused to testify before the grand jury investigating Julian Assange stating that she "believe[d] this grand jury seeks to undermine the integrity of public discourse with the aim of punishing those who expose any serious, ongoing, and systemic abuses of power by this government". She was returned to jail for the 18-month term of the grand jury. In addition a fine was imposed of $500 for each day she spends in jail over 30 days and $1,000 for each day she spends in jail over 60 days.[231]
Zit nog gewoon vast en moet zelfs betalen om vast te zitten.

Geen idee waar je vandaan haalt dat Obama haar vergeven zou hebben. Ook geen idee waarom je het nodig vindt zonder ondebouwing toe te voegen dat dat "onder deze president nooit zou gebeuren". Totaal irrelevant en nergens op gebaseerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeoBeo op 17 september 2019 20:36]

+2GekkePrutser
@GeoBeo17 september 2019 20:41
Ze is vergeven door Obama toen hij vertrok (geen pardon maar de straf omgezet tot 'time served'). Sinds Trump aan de macht is, is de druk weer opgevoerd. Vandaar dat ik niet verwacht dat de situatie nu zal verbeteren.

Trump is puur nationalist ("America First") zonder de nuance die Obama wel had. Dus ik verwacht niet dat hij iemand zal vergeven die in de ogen van zijn hardliners achterban een soort landverraad heeft gepleegd.

Overigens is de huidige hechtenis een geval van minachting van het hof en dus puur iets tussen haar en de rechter. Blijft een kwalijke zaak natuurlijk maar de rechtspraak is daar ook niet bepaald onpartijdig meer.
0GeoBeo
@GekkePrutser17 september 2019 21:01
Ze is vergeven door Obama toen hij vertrok (geen pardon maar de straf omgezet tot 'time served'). Sinds Trump aan de macht is, is de druk weer opgevoerd. Vandaar dat ik niet verwacht dat de situatie nu zal verbeteren.

Trump is puur nationalist ("America First") zonder de nuance die Obama wel had. Dus ik verwacht niet dat hij iemand zal vergeven die in de ogen van zijn hardliners achterban een soort landverraad heeft gepleegd.

Overigens is de huidige hechtenis een geval van minachting van het hof en dus puur iets tussen haar en de rechter. Blijft een kwalijke zaak natuurlijk maar de rechtspraak is daar ook niet bepaald onpartijdig meer.
Als de goede rechtsgang afhankelijk is van bemoeienis van de president, dan is er echt wel iets heel erg gruwelijk mis met het juridische systeem en het politieke systeem.

En ironisch genoeg is dat precies wat dit soort klokkenluiders naar buiten brachten: dat er iets gruwelijk mis is met Amerika en haar politiek en dat presidenten daar amper invloed op kunnen uitoefenen.
0Freeaqingme
@GeoBeo17 september 2019 21:00
Wellicht kan je je quotes wat inkorten en terugbrengen naar de essentie? Hoe goed je verhaal nu dan ook is, het valt weg in de ellenlange quotes...
+1falconhunter

@GekkePrutser17 september 2019 20:29
Wel is het vervelend voor zijn inkomstenbron natuurlijk. Een volledige inbeslagname van de inkomsten van het boek zou ik ook niet eerlijk vinden, alleen het deel dat eventueel over zaken en processen binnen de NSA gaan. Hopelijk bekijkt de rechter het ook zo. Ik neem ook aan dat Rusland hem wel financieel steunt.
Snowden heeft een keurig inkomen dat sinds hij in Rusland is door de Russische staat betaald word. Niet extreem maar voor lokale begrippen zeer ruim. Wat hij daarvoor doet (anders dan een propaganda middel zijn) moeten we maar raden. Persoonlijk denk ik dat ie alles wat ie weet al aan de Russen heeft verteld anders hadden ze hem al lang op een vliegtuig gezet. Poetin is niet erg sentimenteel over spionnen en vermoord ze zelfs in Engeland als dat nodig is.

Daarnaast zijn de opbrengsten van het boek buiten de US geheel buiten bereik van de Amerikaanse overheid. De verkopen in Rusland en Europa liggen bij uitgevers buiten de US. En als Amazon de boeken in de UK besteld zal het voor de Amerikaanse overheid nog niet meevallen om daar iets van te halen. De aanklacht is tegen Snowden en niet 'direct' tegen de uitgevers.

Niet dat dat soort onwelgevallige details veel indruk maken op veel tweakers..... Ik ben geen vriend van de Amerikaanse overheid maar wel van feiten.
+1E-Bastard
@falconhunter17 september 2019 20:34
Over feiten gesproken:
Snowden heeft meermaals aangegeven in verschillende interviews geen enkele cent van Rusland te ontvangen.

Hij verdient zijn geld voornamelijk met lezingen en is volledig onafhankelijk van Rusland.

Zie bijvoorbeeld dit interview (in deel 1 rond 1 minuut):
https://twitter.com/heute.../1173321799268020225?s=09 (deel 1)
https://twitter.com/heute.../1173323446165676033?s=09 (deel 2)

[Reactie gewijzigd door E-Bastard op 17 september 2019 20:46]

0GeoBeo
@falconhunter17 september 2019 20:52
[...]
Snowden heeft een keurig inkomen dat sinds hij in Rusland is door de Russische staat betaald word.
Bron? Iets over vriend van feiten. Kom maar door...

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeoBeo op 17 september 2019 20:52]

+1Fidesnl
@GekkePrutser17 september 2019 20:44
Als je alles van de Amerikaanse overheid eruit haalt blijft er weinig over van zijn boek wat interessant is. Zonder zijn werk voor de overheid had je de naam Edward Snowden nooit gekend, hij heeft alles van zijn bekendheid te danken aan de Amerikaanse overheid.
Reageer
+1GeoBeo
17 september 2019 20:13
Volgens het Amerikaanse ministerie van Justitie heeft Snowden geheimhoudingsovereenkomsten getekend toen hij daar werkzaam was en heeft hij die met de publicatie van het boek nu geschonden.
Oh nee toch! Stoute Snowden! Arm Amerikaans ministerie.

//sarcasme

Ze durven wel bij die Amerikaanse overheid. Illegale spionage op het eigen volk (en dat van bondgenoten als ook leiders als Merkel) en dan ook nog eens de ballen hebben om degene die dat naar buiten brengt aan te klagen en op zo'n smerige manier zijn boek te censureren. Sure, het is geen directe censuur, maar eigenlijk gewoon wel: want het boek kan zo door de aanklachten niet uitgebracht worden. Zelfde effect.

Terwijl de andere man die oorlogsmisdaden naar buiten bracht vast zit in een vrij letterlijk concentratiekamp en vecht voor zijn leven in afwachting van zijn uitlevering aan de VS. Om (via een rechtszaak achter gesloten deuren in het geheim) bestraft te worden voor het bekend maken van oorlogsmisdaden door de VS en corrupte leiders tijdens verkiezingen.

Hoe ver moeten ze daar gaan tot mensen dit niet meer trekken? En wij vinden dat allemaal maar best als bondgenoot. Amper aandacht voor in onze media ook. Ook de behandeling van Julian Assange krijgt 0 aandacht en heeft altijd de focus gehad op de verkrachtingszaken, in plaats van op de grove misstanden die hij naar buiten bracht of het inhumane politieke proces dat hem te wachten staat.
Maandag zei Snowden in een interview met CBS dat hij overweegt om terug te keren naar de Verenigde Staten als hij een eerlijk proces krijgt.
Nou, daar heeft hij zijn antwoord. Een hele dikke "vergeet het maar".

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeoBeo op 17 september 2019 20:17]

+1falconhunter

@GeoBeo17 september 2019 20:22
Sure, het is geen directe censuur, maar eigenlijk gewoon wel: want het boek kan zo door de aanklachten niet uitgebracht worden.
Wellicht moet je eerst even kijken wie de uitgevers zijn en hoeveel invloed de Amerikaanse overheid daarop kan hebben. Of je leest wat meer sites en ziet dat de Amerikaanse overheid geen enkele illusie hebben dat ze dit boek kunnen tegenhouden. Ik snap best dat je erg boos bent op de VS maar je commentaar slaat als kut op dirk. Dit boek komt gewoon uit, alleen het geld dat in de VS verdient kan worden is hier in het gedrang.

En als jij van mening bent dat Snowden zijn belofte van geheimhouding NIET heeft geschonden en daarmee zich niet schuldig maakt aan de daaraan hangende gevolgen ben je of extreem onwetend of extreem naïef.

Dat heeft niets te maken met wie er de morele waarheid in pacht heeft.
0GeoBeo
@falconhunter17 september 2019 20:45
[...]
Wellicht moet je eerst even kijken wie de uitgevers zijn en hoeveel invloed de Amerikaanse overheid daarop kan hebben. Of je leest wat meer sites en ziet dat de Amerikaanse overheid geen enkele illusie hebben dat ze dit boek kunnen tegenhouden. Ik snap best dat je erg boos bent op de VS maar je commentaar slaat als kut op dirk. Dit boek komt gewoon uit, alleen het geld dat in de VS verdient kan worden is hier in het gedrang.
Nee. Jij gaat ervan uit dat de uitgever nu ondanks de aanklacht het boek uit gaat brengen in de VS (fysiek). Dat weten we niet en ik verwacht van niet, omdat een bedrijf altijd risicomijdend zal optreden. Hierover verschillen we dus van mening.

En ja, ik snap dat het boek digitaal nog gewoon uit kan komen en Snowden gewoon inkomsten kan halen uit landen buiten de VS, maar de hoofd doelgroep van het boek zijn natuurlijk Amerikanen en niet alleen buitenlanders.
En als jij van mening bent dat Snowden zijn belofte van geheimhouding NIET heeft geschonden en daarmee zich niet schuldig maakt aan de daaraan hangende gevolgen ben je of extreem onwetend of extreem naïef. Dat heeft niets te maken met wie er de morele waarheid in pacht heeft.
Snowden heeft illegaal gehandeld. Ja, zo ver waren we al. Ik ook.

Ik snap alleen het grote belang van de nadruk op Snowden's illegale handelen niet in deze discussie. Hij heeft zaken naar buiten gebracht die in het belang zijn van alle burgers en zelfs politici van Westerse landen in de VS en buiten de VS, inclusief jij en ik.

Iets dat eigenlijk journalisten zouden moeten doen, maar niet kunnen, omdat ze geen kans maken tegenover de ondoorzichtige politieke overmacht.

Voor degene die een ondemocratische, geheime en onbeperkt machtige schaduwoverheid echt een tof idee vind is Snowden moreel echt helemaal verkeerd bezig geweest. Maar je moet redelijk suïcidaal zijn om zo te denken vind ik persoonlijk.

Heb je eigenlijk enig idee van de zaken die hij naar buiten gebracht heeft? Die waren niet bepaald in het voordeel van jou en ik als burgers (aannemende dat je democratie belangrijk vindt).

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeoBeo op 17 september 2019 20:54]

+1fm77
@GeoBeo17 september 2019 20:23
[...]

Oh nee toch! Stoute Snowden! Arm Amerikaans ministerie.
Daarnaast is de usa ook niet vies van zich terugtrekken uit ondertekende contracten... Blijkbaar zeggen contracten niet heel erg veel in dat land |:(
+1conces
17 september 2019 20:26
Hoezeer ik ook waardeer dat Snowden de durf had om als klokkenluider naar buiten te treden, vind ik niet dat het vreemd of ook maar onterecht is dat hij aangeklaagd wordt. In onze en ook Amerikaanse systeem tekenen we vaak genoeg voor geheimhouding of andere soorten "beperkende" verklaringen, waarbij we van tevoren weten dat het jou er niet aan houden kan resulteren in vervelende dingen. Bijvoorbeeld een concurrentiebeding of relatiebeding. Vrij simpel.
+1asing
17 september 2019 20:26
Ze hebben het niet vooraf gelezen maar omdat het voor een deel over de FBI en de CIA gaat gaan ze meteen alle inkomsten vorderen. Nu is er al veel gelekt door Snowden zelf en is er een film over gemaakt die laat zien wat de diensten doen.

Zonder de inhoud van het schrijven te weten kunnen ze nooit vooraf de conclusie trekken dat de geheimhouding is geschonden.
0fjoek
17 september 2019 20:28
We kunnen allemaal wel gaan schelden op Amerigo en die walgelijke president maar enig idee hoe wij met klokkenluiders omgaan?
0robvanwijk

17 september 2019 20:44
De VS doet geen poging om de publicatie van het boek te verbieden. Een dergelijke eis zou ook geen stand houden, omdat die ingaat tegen het First Amendment, waar persvrijheid onder valt.
Dus als ie het boek niet zelf had geschreven, maar had laten schrijven door iemand anders, dan was er geen vuiltje aan de lucht geweest (die extra aanklachten voor het breken van geheimhoudingsovereenkomsten maken ook niet meer uit, met de andere aanklachten die er al waren)...!? Dit voelt niet alsof de VS bezig is met het recht zijn werk laten doen; dit voelt veel meer als kinderachtig natrappen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door robvanwijk op 17 september 2019 20:45]

0Mr777
17 september 2019 20:49
De epub circuleert ondertussen al vrijelijk over het internet, dus tegenhouden is er sowieso niet meer bij.
