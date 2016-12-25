Door Bauke Schievink, zondag 25 december 2016 12:37, 68 reacties • Feedback

De ontwikkelaar achter Star Citizen heeft te kennen gegeven dat de game vanaf versienummer 2.6 loopt op Amazon Lumberyard, als vervanger voor de CryEngine van Crytek. Daardoor kan ook gebruik gemaakt worden van de clouddiensten van Amazon.

Rocket Space Industries, de maker van Star Citizen, maakte het nieuws bekend op zijn website. Het bedrijf bracht onlangs versie 2.6 van de game uit, waarin de verandering van de game-engine is geïntroduceerd. Aan de switch van CryEngine naar Lumberyard is al een jaar gewerkt, maar volgens de ontwikkelaar verliep de transitie verder vrij soepel.

De verandering van game-engine brengt nog een aantal veranderingen met zich mee: zo is er integretatie met Amazon Web Services, de clouddienst van het onlinewarenhuis. Ook moet het door de transitie gemakkelijker worden om de gamestreamingdienst Twitch te ondersteunen.

Ook heeft Rocket Space Industries in versie 2.6 van Star Citizen, die daarmee overigens nog steeds in het alpha-stadium verkeert, nieuwe content toegevoegd. Zo is er Star Marine, een first person shooter die beschikt over twee verschillende speelmodi. Ook zijn verscheidene, bestaande features in het spel opgepoetst.