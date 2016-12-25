Cookies op Tweakers

Door

De ontwikkelaar achter Star Citizen heeft te kennen gegeven dat de game vanaf versienummer 2.6 loopt op Amazon Lumberyard, als vervanger voor de CryEngine van Crytek. Daardoor kan ook gebruik gemaakt worden van de clouddiensten van Amazon.

Star Citizen, PCRocket Space Industries, de maker van Star Citizen, maakte het nieuws bekend op zijn website. Het bedrijf bracht onlangs versie 2.6 van de game uit, waarin de verandering van de game-engine is geïntroduceerd. Aan de switch van CryEngine naar Lumberyard is al een jaar gewerkt, maar volgens de ontwikkelaar verliep de transitie verder vrij soepel.

De verandering van game-engine brengt nog een aantal veranderingen met zich mee: zo is er integretatie met Amazon Web Services, de clouddienst van het onlinewarenhuis. Ook moet het door de transitie gemakkelijker worden om de gamestreamingdienst Twitch te ondersteunen.

Ook heeft Rocket Space Industries in versie 2.6 van Star Citizen, die daarmee overigens nog steeds in het alpha-stadium verkeert, nieuwe content toegevoegd. Zo is er Star Marine, een first person shooter die beschikt over twee verschillende speelmodi. Ook zijn verscheidene, bestaande features in het spel opgepoetst.

+3 GoT.Typhoon
25 december 2016 14:57
Meh, niet al te best artikel van Tweakers. Hier de volledige quote van Chris Roberts. (Source: https://forums.robertsspaceindustries.com/discussion/364217)

Lumberyard and StarEngine are both forks from exactly the SAME build of CryEngine.

We stopped taking new builds from Crytek towards the end of 2015. So did Amazon. Because of this the core of the engine that we use is the same one that Amazon use and the switch was painless (I think it took us a day or so of two engineers on the engine team). What runs Star Citizen and Squadron 42 is our heavily modified version of the engine which we have dubbed StarEngine, just now our foundation is Lumberyard not CryEngine. None of our work was thrown away or modified. We switched the like for like parts of the engine from CryEngine to Lumberyard. All of our bespoke work from 64 bit precision, new rendering and planet tech, Item / Entity 2.0, Local Physics Grids, Zone System, Object Containers and so on were unaffected and remain unique to Star Citizen.

Going forward we will utilize the features of Lumberyard that make sense for Star Citizen. We made this choice as Amazon's and our focus is aligned in building massively online games that utilize the power of cloud computing to deliver a richer online experience than would be possible with an old fashioned single server architecture (which is what CryNetwork is).

Looking at Crytek's roadmap and Amazon's we determined that Amazon was investing in the areas we were most interested in. They are a massive company that is making serious investments into Lumberyard and AWS to support next generation online gaming. Crytek doesn't have the resources to compete with this level of investment and have never been focused on the network or online aspects of the engine in the way we or Amazon are. Because of this combined with the fact we weren't taking new builds of CryEngine we decided that Amazon would be the best partner going forward for the future of Star Citizen.

Finally there was no ulterior motive in the timing of the announcement. The deal wasn't fully finalized until after the release of 2.5 and we agreed with Amazon to announce the switch and partnership upon the release of 2.6, which would be the first release on Lumberyard and AWS. If you have been checking out our schedule updates you would know that we originally had hoped to release 2.6 at the beginning of December, not Friday the 23rd!

I hope this clears up some of the speculation I have seen. We are very excited to be partnered with Amazon and feel this move is a big win for Star Citizen and by extension everyone that has backed the project.

p.s. I wont be replying to this as it is Christmas and I am meant to be enjoying a bit of time off with my family (and playing some games - you may see me pop into a Star Marine or AC match or two!)

p.p.s Happy Holidays All!
Reageer
+1 sHELL
@GoT.Typhoon25 december 2016 17:06
Niet te vergeten dat ze met lumberyard toegang krijgen tot de source code.

Aan de andere kant, lumberyard is nog steeds in bèta en niet bepaald zwaar doorontwikkeld of zo. Vraag me af in hoeverre dit wel een goed idee is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sHELL op 25 december 2016 17:10]

Reageer
+1 HgnX
@sHELL25 december 2016 18:20
Heb zelf ervaring met het werken met Lumberyard. Mijn guess is dat ze gebruik willen maken van de integratie van services zoals Gamelift in Lumberyard. De core van de engine zal waarschijnlijk niet verschillen van wat Star Citizen nodig heeft. Het online brengen van een snelle multiplayer ervaring en integreren met AWS services wordt wel veel makkelijker. Het is veel makkelijker in te prikken op een fully supported online platform dan er zelf 1 vanaf de grond voor op te tuigen. Logische keuze dus ook imho die voor alle partijen goed gaat zijn.

Ps. Het in beta zijn van de engine is veel te kort door de bocht. De engine is van hetzelfde niveau als ze al hadden. Wat integratie met cloudservices betreft, die is goed en wordt waarschijnlijk flink uitgebreid zelfs in de toekomst. Aangezien Amazon dit zelf al gaat doen scheelt dit waarschijnlijk backlogwerk voor de boys van Star Citizen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HgnX op 25 december 2016 18:24]

Reageer
+1 sHELL
@HgnX25 december 2016 18:22
Hoorde ook iets van volledig twitch integratie. Dat zullen bepaalde fans ook wel leuk vinden.
Reageer
0 HgnX
@sHELL25 december 2016 18:30
Yes, dat is inderdaad fully supported :)
Reageer
+1 Zatthäus
@GoT.Typhoon25 december 2016 17:42
Dank je wel voor de extra info!
Het gaat dus in principe om een uitbesteding. Ik ga ervan uit dat het in het originele bedrijfsplan zat voor dit project, dat de engines compatible zouden zijn zodat deze transitie vlekkeloos zou kunnen verlopen en in veel opzichten gelijk veel oplevert.
Reageer
+2 VortexSB
25 december 2016 12:45
Matig geschreven artikel jongens. Ten eerste is zo als al aangegeven de naam van het bedrijf Roberts Space Industries. Daarnaast is de Amazon engine en hun eigen engine (StarEngine) beiden gebaseerd op CryEngine, het is dus meer een stap zijwaarts. Ze integreren hun eigen aanpassingen weer in de Amazon engine.

Bron: https://forums.robertsspaceindustries.com/discussion/364217

[Reactie gewijzigd door VortexSB op 25 december 2016 12:47]

Reageer
+1 PhoenixT
@VortexSB25 december 2016 12:58
Sterker nog, de game studio heet Cloud Imperium Games. RSI is een fictief bedrijf.
Reageer
0 Crazy Harry
@PhoenixT25 december 2016 13:08
En toch was het op Gamescom Roberts Space Industries die de booth in de business area had gehuurd...
Roberts Space Industries is dan ook gewoon een daadwerkelijk bestaande dochteronderneming van Cloud Imperium Games.
Reageer
+1 PhoenixT
@Crazy Harry25 december 2016 13:26
In het begin was RSI een fictief bedrijf dat in de marketing werd gebruikt, blijkbaar is het nu inderdaad ook de naam van het bedrijf waarin rechten/assets zijn ondergebracht. Maar de studio blijft Cloud Imperium Games.
Reageer
0 AndrewBourgeois
@PhoenixT25 december 2016 14:26
CIG heeft er een boeltje van gemaakt dus ik begrijp wel dat mensen in de war zijn maar inderdaad, de studio gaat als Cloud Imperium Games door 't leven.
Reageer
0 DCG909
@AndrewBourgeois25 december 2016 14:49
Laat ik het zo stellen, ik speel het spel niet en lees er enkel af en toe over en ik weet zelfs dat RSI voor Roberts Space Industries staat en CIG voor Cloud Imperium Games.
Wie dan precies de rechten heeft (uitgever speelt?) en wie de game maakt weet ik dan niet altijd zo 1,2,3 maar je mag van een veredelde blogger wel verwachten dat hij meer zijn huiswerk doet...
Reageer
+1 Tokkes
@VortexSB25 december 2016 17:26
Matig inderdaad. Net zoals Gamespot's headline op dit onderwerp ("Star Citizen Switches Game Engines After Years of Development") is de headline hier ook gewoon puur clickbait. En het artikel lijkt snel effe tussen kalkoen en kerststronk geschreven om toch maar "inhoud" te bieden.
Reageer
0 SG
@VortexSB25 december 2016 15:18
CryEngine bestaat uit verschillende versies.
De Starengine en die van Amazon zijn gebaseerd op dezelfde versie.
Dus relatiev makkelijke merge.
Crytech huidige versie is al versie verder. Wat moeilijkere merge is.
Reageer
+2 Jorrie
25 december 2016 12:44
Hier nog een bericht van de CEO Chris Roberts over de 'verandering': https://forums.robertsspaceindustries.com/discussion/364217
Reageer
+1 ashwin911
25 december 2016 12:41
De transactie verliep vrij soepel omdat Lumberyard een fork is van CryEngine
Reageer
+1 vlc
@ashwin91125 december 2016 12:45
Aha, dit had wel in het artikel mogen staan. Thx voor de info.
Reageer
+1 WDMeaun
@ashwin91125 december 2016 13:20
Dit is inderdaad zeer nuttig informatie.
Was een beetje bang voor een Rust-scenario, waarbij ze eigenlijk geen idee hadden en een beetje blind van engines wisselden.
Game engines wisselen in mid-development is anders een redelijk goed signaal om het niet meer te supporten.
Reageer
+1 sjettepetJR.
@ashwin91125 december 2016 14:25
Ze hebben dus waarschijnlijk simpelweg de extra functies van de Lumberyard fork overgebracht naar hun eigen zwaar aangepaste CryEngine. Er zullen vast wel wat conflicten geweest zijn, maar verder is het neem ik aan vooral knip-en-plak werk.
Reageer
+1 Barsonax
@ashwin91125 december 2016 16:56
Ik merkte zelfs niet eens aan het spel dat het een andere engine was. Het artikel hierboven beweert dat het een andere engine is maar er had echt wel even bij mogen staan dat lumberyard dus gebaseerd is op cryengine en dan ook nog op dezelfde build van cryengine die star citizen gebruikt. Dat is zeker geen klein detailtje.
Reageer
0 Edwins1984
@ashwin91125 december 2016 15:06
Dank voor deze toevoeging, klein maar geen onbelangrijk detail :)
Reageer
+1 Drumatiko
25 december 2016 12:42
Mijn eerste gedachte hierbij is: "goh, wat zonde van het werk", maar wellicht zijn er goede redenen om de overstap te maken. Heeft deze overstap nog invloed op de planning van het project?

Edit: kleine aanvulling;
The studio has already been collaborating with Amazon for "over a year," so this isn't a panicked response to Crytek's financial woes. The timing is more than a little convenient, mind you. It gives Cloud Imperium more of a safety net if Crytek ever has to stop its own development -- it won't have to switch engines while it's in panic mode. It's easy to imagine frustration from backers at the thought that the Amazon switch might delay Star Citizen even longer, but that might be better than risking the entire project.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Drumatiko op 25 december 2016 12:46]

Reageer
+1 Jorrie
@Drumatiko25 december 2016 12:46
Volgens Chris Roberts heeft het 2 dagen gekost om het over te zetten, was bijna geen werk. https://forums.robertsspaceindustries.com/discussion/364217
Reageer
+1 Drumatiko
@Jorrie25 december 2016 12:48
Kijk dat is goed om te horen. Bedankt voor de aanvulling.
(Wellicht is het goed om dit nog toe te voegen in het artikel)
Reageer
+1 PhoenixT
@Drumatiko25 december 2016 13:01
Lumberyard is een fork van CryEngine, Amazon heeft hun sourcecode gekocht.
Reageer
+1 Morrar
@Drumatiko25 december 2016 12:46
Tja als je alles van te voren kon voorzien had het waarschijnlijk wel wat werk kunnen besparen. Aan de andere kant zou deze switch later natuurlijk ook weer tijdswinst op kunnen leveren. Met name de toegang tot AWS cloud services zou kunnen betekenen dat het in de lucht brengen van nieuwe servers en het beheer van servers makkelijker wordt. Ook de Twitch integratie is natuurlijk voor de PR van belang; zonder goede / makkelijke streaming opties krijg je toch een stuk minder aandacht online.
Reageer
+1 lever
@Morrar25 december 2016 14:15
Wat een onzin statement over twitch intergatie. Dit is leuk voor iemand om even snel een stream te starten om zijn maat iets ge laten zien. Maar iedereen die wat professioneler aan het werk gaat gebruikt toch een programma zoals OBS.

Het heeft dus niks met PR te maken. Want iemand die even een stream online gooit om een maatje te laten kijken zal geen aandacht online verwekken.
Reageer
+1 grote_oever
25 december 2016 12:43
Lijkt me een geweldig game om in te stappen, maar de reacties dat het nog te veel in alpha zit schrikt me beetje af. Hoop dat ze gauw iets moois uit brengen (als ik tweakers topic moet geloven is dat patch 3.0)
Reageer
+1 legendareN
@grote_oever25 december 2016 12:47
Ook heeft Rocket Space Industries in versie 2.6 van Star Citizen, die daarmee overigens nog steeds in het alpha-stadium verkeert,
Het verkeert in Alpha.
Reageer
+1 Case_C

@grote_oever25 december 2016 13:37
Heel Star Citizen is een heel gaaf concept. En dat concept zijn ze nu al 4 jaar aan het uitbouwen met features en opties. Elke update brengt het spel weer verder, en 3.0 zou inderdaad voor het eerst de basis functies moeten hebben van wat er beloofd is.

Feit blijft dat het spel zolang het in 'alpha' zit niet op lange termijn te spelen is. Je kan er je lol in op, maar zolang het nog geen beta is, kan je het niet als MMO gaan spelen (wat het uiteindelijk wel moet worden.)

Dus gewoon lekker afwachten, en af en toe een update bekijken om te zien wat het word is de beste manier om het geheel te volgen.
Reageer
0 SG
@Case_C25 december 2016 14:53
Ik zou ook niet dagelijk checken want dag in grote productie is net niet niks tov totaal
Reageer
0 Crazy Harry
@grote_oever25 december 2016 13:12
Fans denken continu dat de volgende patch het moois gaat brengen. Voorlopig gaat het vooral om loze beloftes. Die overigens niet vreemd zijn bij Chris Roberts. Zijn naam is in het verleden op succesvolle games geplakt waar hij weinig zeggenschap in had, dat heeft hem echter wel een naam gegeven waar mensen in geloven.
Reageer
+1 Facerafter

@Crazy Harry25 december 2016 13:59
Fans denken continu dat de volgende patch het moois gaat brengen. Voorlopig gaat het vooral om loze beloftes.
Waar op is dit dan gebaseerd ?
Er zijn aardig wat delays geweest maar de inhoud van de patches zijn altijd heel duidelijk geweest. Op gamescom en Citizencon is aangegeven in grote lijnen wat de planning en de inhoud is van de patches van het aankomende jaar.

Als fans daaruit kunnen constateren dat patch X een hele mooi patch zal zijn waarom zijn het dan opeens loze beloftes?

Hier kan je inhoud bekende inhoud van Patch 3.0 zien: https://starcitizen.tools/Star_Citizen_Alpha_3.0.0

Kan je zelf ook belissen of dat het een mooie patch is :)
Reageer
+1 madcow22
@Facerafter25 december 2016 17:43
caterpillar schip zit zelfs al in 2.6 ze hebben een paar schepen naar voren geschoven omdat die al afgerond waren en niet persee op 3.0 hoefde te wachten.
Reageer
+1 SG
@Crazy Harry25 december 2016 14:51
Ik denk eerder dat het crowed fund volk gewent is aan games kleine oroducties die binnen jaar op te leveren zijn.
Dit grote productie waar ze agile en ook features in R& D fase zitten en dus niet strak geplant kan woorden zoals de 5 de honderd in dozijn routine sequels van triple A caliber.

Full production is van af de gross van de studio op sterkte waren.
Pre productie en skunk works is meestal gedaan met de core team.
Dus niet vanaf Kickstarter begin.

CR is dev die groots denkt en resultaat wilt leveren en liever dus geen consesies doet.
Soort van i'ts done wenn its done mentaliteit.

Alleen met of zonder funds backing streeft hij dat na.

Dus falen is zeker mogelijk. Maar ja na 6 jaar full production komen de feiten boven.
Maar zo ver zijn wij nig niet.

StarCitizen productie lijkt erg lang omdat men en vooral de early backers deze game vanaf het aller begin al D A G E L I J K S kunnen volgen . En dat al paar jaren al.

Bij conventionele grote producties heb je dat niet die zijn gesloten.
Je krijgt door de jaren heen officiële pers berichten.
Concept art trailers optioneel community feedback jaar voor rekease.
Dan optioneel Beta.
Demo optineel en ook pas vask na release.

Heb je minder het gevoel van wachten.
Reageer
0 Barsonax
@Crazy Harry25 december 2016 14:07
Tot nu toe maken ze met iedere patch grote stappen dus waar die loze beloftes vandaan komen vraag ik mij dan wel af.
Reageer
+1 Sebben
25 december 2016 12:42
Hopelijk zorgt dit ervoor dat de development eens opschiet. Ik wil een rondje vliegen met mijn Aegis Reclaimer :)
Reageer
+1 SG
@Sebben25 december 2016 14:35
Dat wil ik ook , maar ik vermoed dat Reclaimer nogal zwaar leund op salvaging gameplay. Dus zolang dat niet uitgewerkt is en geimplementeerd zal Reclaimer helemaal achteraan de ships productielijst zitten.
Dus dat wordt lang wachten.
Reageer
+1 Sebben
@SG25 december 2016 16:27
Hij staat op de road map. Als ik me niet vergis komt trading als eerst volgende, daarna salvage & recovery incl bijbehorende schepen. Dus het zou nu te overzien moeten zijn
Reageer
+1 Gamehack
@Sebben25 december 2016 13:12
En hopen dat we de Netcode van 3.0 snel krijgen want het is nu gewoon bijna niet te doen, ook niet in Star Marine
Reageer
+1 carefish
25 december 2016 14:34
Ik vind dit een rare sprong. Omdat Lumberyard zelf in een transitionele fase zit met het compleet vervangen van bepaalde CryEngine functionaliteiten (http://docs.aws.amazon.co...erguide/entity-intro.html - staat nota bene in hun documentatie!). Ik weet natuurlijk niet (en derhalve dus slechts speculatie) wat de staat is van het spel, maar ik zou mijn verwachtingen in verband met de komende patch 3.0 toch ernstig bijstellen. Ik schaar mij bij de mening dat het niet erg betrouwbaar overkomt.

Overigens moet ik ook vermelden dat wat mensen hierboven zeggen over een development cycle stellig niet gebaseerd is op realistische beelden. EA's development cycle is eentje gebaseerd op decennia ervaring dan wel afgestemt op de situatie/omstandigheden. Van wat ik weet is dit project meer gestoeld op een hype, een trend, dan daadwerkelijk realistische verwachtingen en is de omvang van dit project astronomisch (pun intended) waardoor besluiten à la deze vergaande gevolgen hebben voor de opgebouwde community rond Star Citizen. Ik hoop dat ze Amazon's transitioneele periode overleven, en vervolgens hun eigen transitioneele periode. En dat de community hier zachtaardig mee om gaat.
Reageer
+1 Facerafter

@carefish25 december 2016 15:44
Amazon gaat inderdaad onderdelen van de engine vervangen maar heeft niet per se altijd effect op Star Citizen. Ze kunnen er ook voor kiezen om bepaalde updates gewoon niet mee te nemen naar Star Citizen. Ze deden precies hetzelfde met CryEngine. De laatste update van CryEngine die ze gebruikt hebben is 3.7 of 3.8 (durf ik niet uit mn hoofd te zeggen).

Ze zullen waarschijnlijk alleen de updates mee nemen die ook echt een waardevolle toevoeging zijn voor de game.
Reageer
+1 Rolfski
25 december 2016 17:49
Voor degenen die benieuwd zijn naar deze zeer ambitieuze game: Star Citizen Alpha 2.6 is tijdelijk gratis te spelen.
Reageer
0 cdnl
25 december 2016 13:14
hopen dat het niet maandelijks betalen wordt dalik
Reageer
+1 Jorrie
@cdnl25 december 2016 13:19
Ze hebben altijd gezegd dat dat niet zo zal zijn. Wel zullen er microtransacties zijn waar je in game currency kan kopen (geen premium currency).
Reageer
