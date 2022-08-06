Microsoft heeft versie 104 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 104, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer de beveiliging aangescherpt en is het nu mogelijk om een Google Chrome profile te importeren, zonder dat die browser aanwezig hoeft te zijn op de computer.

Enhance your security on the web. Improvements to Enhance your security on the web in edge://settings/privacy now include Basic as the new default option. With this option, Microsoft Edge will apply added security protection to the less visited sites. This feature preserves the user experience for the most popular sites on the web. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.

Import Chrome data without Chrome during First Run Experience. This feature lets a user bring in their Chrome data by logging in to their Google account during Microsoft Edge's First Run Experience. This feature can be turned off by disabling First Run Experience with the HideFirstRunExperience policy, or by setting AutoImportAtFirstRun to 'DisabledAutoImport'. New policies AllowedDomainsForApps - Define domains allowed to access Google Workspace

AskBeforeCloseEnabled - Get user confirmation before closing a browser window with multiple tabs

BrowserCodeIntegritySetting - Configure browser process code integrity guard setting

DoubleClickCloseTabEnabled - Double Click feature in Microsoft Edge enabled (only available in China)

ImportOnEachLaunch - Allow import of data from other browsers on each Microsoft Edge launch

QuickSearchShowMiniMenu - Enables Microsoft Edge mini menu

PasswordManagerRestrictLengthEnabled - Restrict the length of passwords that can be saved in the Password Manager

PDFXFAEnabled - XFA support in native PDF reader enabled

TextPredictionEnabled - Text prediction enabled by default Obsoleted policy U2fSecurityKeyApiEnabled - Allow using the deprecated U2F Security Key API