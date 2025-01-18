Software-update: Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 132 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer een product tracker toegevoegd, waarmee prijzen van een artikel in de gaten kunnen worden gehouden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue on macOS that caused rendering issues and missing text when viewing certain PDF files containing Japanese fonts.
Feature updates
  • Intune policies in the Microsoft Edge management service. Admins now can set Intune policies via the Microsoft Edge management service, alongside the existing cloud policies. This ability lets admins deploy both browser policies in the cloud and Intune policies from a single pane, making it easy to keep users safe and the browser workflow streamlined. This feature comes along with a new policy creation wizard that streamlines the creation process into a comprehensive, step-by-step flow. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.
  • Version monitoring in the Edge management service. The Edge management service offers a single view of all managed Edge instances with their update status and possible actions to take. For out-of-date devices, you can easily schedule updates or notify users to update their browsers to avoid workflow interruptions. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.
  • Shopping Product Tracking. Track product prices easily with a new experience in the Edge Address Bar that appears on the product detail page. Users can track prices quickly and are notified when there's a price drop on that product and save more. Administrators can control the availability of Shopping in Edge using the EdgeShoppingAssistantEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • New password manager policy. The DeletingUndecryptablePasswordsEnabled policy controls whether the built-in password manager can delete undecryptable passwords from its database. This policy is required to restore the full functionality of the built-in password manager, but it might cause permanent data loss. Undecryptable password values won't become decryptable on their own. If fixing them is possible, it usually requires complex user actions.
  • PromotionalTabsEnabled policy deprecation. The PromotionalTabsEnabled policy is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 132 and will be obsolete in a future Microsoft Edge version. Administrators can use the ShowRecommendationsEnabled policy instead.
  • Allow enterprise users to view XFA PDFs using IE Mode. Enterprise customers can view XFA PDFs in Microsoft Edge using IE mode through either the ViewXFAPDFInIEModeAllowedOrigins or ViewXFAPDFInIEModeAllowedFileHash policy. This change will be available in the new PDF viewer on Microsoft Edge.
  • Deprecation of Microsoft Edge Support page. To improve end user experience, edge://support is being deprecated. The information found on edge://support is available on other pages: edge://version, edge://metrics-internals, edge://extensions, and edge://policy.
  • Full Favorites Bar available in Workspaces. Workspaces now display a user's full set of favorites in the Favorites Bar, with a dedicated workspace folder accessible from the bar. Previously when in a workspace, a user's existing Favorites Bar was not easily accessible and instead only the workspace favorites folder was visible. Users can control the behavior by modifying #edge-workspace-favorites-bar in edge://flags.

New policies

Deprecated policies

Obsoleted policies

Versienummer 132.0.2957.115
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-01-2025 14:00
6 • submitter: danmark_ori

18-01-2025 • 14:00

6

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

02-'25 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
01-'25 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
11-'24 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
10-'24 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
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Uruk-Hai 18 januari 2025 14:25
In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer een product tracker toegevoegd, waarmee prijzen van een artikel in de gaten kunnen worden gehouden.
Lijkt me een interessante toevoeging, maar zit dit ook in de versie voor Linux of alleen in de Windows versie van Edge?
Rhapsody @Uruk-Hai18 januari 2025 14:42
Als je op het linkje klikt bij de feature, dan staat er het volgende;
EdgeShoppingAssistantEnabled
Shopping in Microsoft Edge Enabled
Supported versions:

On Windows and macOS since 87 or later

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rhapsody op 18 januari 2025 14:43]

NietZomaar @Uruk-Hai18 januari 2025 15:58
Ik gebruik zelf geen Edge, maar ik moest meteen aan de Honey-scam denken (niet als enige): https://www.reddit.com/r/...er_similar_to_honey_scam/
Jeroen hofman 18 januari 2025 14:42
Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS
misschien zul je deze naast je linux of OS moeten downloaden, of komt de distro met een update. Of deze al in de linux zit ?? was dat je vraag ?
Uruk-Hai @Jeroen hofman18 januari 2025 14:57
Beter lezen graag, ik heb het niet over de complete browser, maar over een specifieke functie van Edge.
Ik heb Edge al eens eerder in een virtuele Linux gehad, maar toen zat bijvoorbeeld de Copilot functie (de werkbalk rechts als je op het Copilot icoontje klikt) er niet in. Edge is blijkbaar niet AI aangedreven op Linux. Zo zijn er vast nog wel meer functies die in de Linux versie ontbreken.

En nee, Edge staat niet in de repo voor Linux Mint, maar dat is geen probleem voor mij. Microsoft bied er een .deb installatiebestand voor aan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 18 januari 2025 15:01]

Baserk 19 januari 2025 10:18
En op Android nog steeds alleen een gemutileerde bastaard versie, met ingebouwde AdBlock Plus en geen optie om naar wens Chrome/Chromium addons te installeren.

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