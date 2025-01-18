Microsoft heeft versie 132 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer een product tracker toegevoegd, waarmee prijzen van een artikel in de gaten kunnen worden gehouden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes Fixed an issue on macOS that caused rendering issues and missing text when viewing certain PDF files containing Japanese fonts. Intune policies in the Microsoft Edge management service. Admins now can set Intune policies via the Microsoft Edge management service, alongside the existing cloud policies. This ability lets admins deploy both browser policies in the cloud and Intune policies from a single pane, making it easy to keep users safe and the browser workflow streamlined. This feature comes along with a new policy creation wizard that streamlines the creation process into a comprehensive, step-by-step flow. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Version monitoring in the Edge management service. The Edge management service offers a single view of all managed Edge instances with their update status and possible actions to take. For out-of-date devices, you can easily schedule updates or notify users to update their browsers to avoid workflow interruptions. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Shopping Product Tracking. Track product prices easily with a new experience in the Edge Address Bar that appears on the product detail page. Users can track prices quickly and are notified when there's a price drop on that product and save more. Administrators can control the availability of Shopping in Edge using the EdgeShoppingAssistantEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

New password manager policy. The DeletingUndecryptablePasswordsEnabled policy controls whether the built-in password manager can delete undecryptable passwords from its database. This policy is required to restore the full functionality of the built-in password manager, but it might cause permanent data loss. Undecryptable password values won't become decryptable on their own. If fixing them is possible, it usually requires complex user actions.

PromotionalTabsEnabled policy deprecation. The PromotionalTabsEnabled policy is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 132 and will be obsolete in a future Microsoft Edge version. Administrators can use the ShowRecommendationsEnabled policy instead.

Allow enterprise users to view XFA PDFs using IE Mode. Enterprise customers can view XFA PDFs in Microsoft Edge using IE mode through either the ViewXFAPDFInIEModeAllowedOrigins or ViewXFAPDFInIEModeAllowedFileHash policy. This change will be available in the new PDF viewer on Microsoft Edge.

Deprecation of Microsoft Edge Support page. To improve end user experience, edge://support is being deprecated. The information found on edge://support is available on other pages: edge://version, edge://metrics-internals, edge://extensions, and edge://policy.

Full Favorites Bar available in Workspaces. Workspaces now display a user's full set of favorites in the Favorites Bar, with a dedicated workspace folder accessible from the bar. Previously when in a workspace, a user's existing Favorites Bar was not easily accessible and instead only the workspace favorites folder was visible. Users can control the behavior by modifying #edge-workspace-favorites-bar in edge://flags. New policies AdHocCodeSigningForPWAsEnabled - Native application signing during Progressive Web Application installation

AutomaticFullscreenAllowedForUrls - Allow automatic full screen on specified sites

AutomaticFullscreenBlockedForUrls - Block automatic full screen on specified sites

CreatePasskeysInICloudKeychain - Control whether passkey creation will default to iCloud Keychain

DeletingUndecryptablePasswordsEnabled - Enable deleting undecryptable passwords

EdgeAutofillMlEnabled - Machine learning powered autofill suggestions

GenAILocalFoundationalModelSettings - Settings for GenAI local foundational model

IPv6ReachabilityOverrideEnabled - Enable IPv6 reachability check override

PersonalizeTopSitesInCustomizeSidebarEnabled - Personalize my top sites in Customize Sidebar enabled by default

SelectParserRelaxationEnabled - Controls whether the new HTML parser behavior for the <select> element is enabled

element is enabled ViewXFAPDFInIEModeAllowedFileHash- View XFA-based PDF files using IE Mode for allowed file hash.

ViewXFAPDFInIEModeAllowedOrigins - View XFA-based PDF files using IE Mode for allowed file origin. Deprecated policies InsecureFormsWarningsEnabled - Enable warnings for insecure forms (deprecated)

LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabledForDomainList - Revert to legacy SameSite behavior for cookies on specified sites (deprecated)

MutationEventsEnabled - Enable deprecated/removed Mutation Events (deprecated)

PromotionalTabsEnabled- Enable full-tab promotional content (deprecated) Obsoleted policies BlockTruncatedCookies - Block truncated cookies (obsolete)

CertificateTransparencyEnforcementDisabledForLegacyCas - Disable Certificate Transparency enforcement for a list of legacy certificate authorities (obsolete)