Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntaxhighlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.22 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Backward incompatible changes Tab list is stored in tabs.xml now

now All colors settings is stored in colors.json now

now Portable version configuration is stored in the settings subdirectory now New features and changes Fully featured built-in terminal

New Cocoa based macOS version

Dark mode support (Windows 10+)

New file properties dialog (Unix)

Experimental Haiku support

Qt 6 widgetset support (Lazarus 3.0)

Search in the options dialog

Built-in SVG image support

Zip plugin: new options dialog

Base64 encoder/decoder archiver plugin

Viewer: view with syntax highlighting

Viewer: view office XML documents (text only)

Find files: search text in the several encodings simultaneously

This computer virtual folder support, work with portable devices (Windows Vista+)