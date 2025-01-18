Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntaxhighlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.22 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Backward incompatible changes
New features and changes
- Tab list is stored in
tabs.xmlnow
- All colors settings is stored in
colors.jsonnow
- Portable version configuration is stored in the
settingssubdirectory now
- Fully featured built-in terminal
- New Cocoa based macOS version
- Dark mode support (Windows 10+)
- New file properties dialog (Unix)
- Experimental Haiku support
- Qt 6 widgetset support (Lazarus 3.0)
- Search in the options dialog
- Built-in SVG image support
- Zip plugin: new options dialog
- Base64 encoder/decoder archiver plugin
- Viewer: view with syntax highlighting
- Viewer: view office XML documents (text only)
- Find files: search text in the several encodings simultaneously
-
This computervirtual folder support, work with portable devices (Windows Vista+)