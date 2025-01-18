Software-update: Double Commander 1.1.22

Double Commander logo (79 pix) Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntaxhighlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.22 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Backward incompatible changes
  • Tab list is stored in tabs.xml now
  • All colors settings is stored in colors.json now
  • Portable version configuration is stored in the settings subdirectory now
New features and changes
  • Fully featured built-in terminal
  • New Cocoa based macOS version
  • Dark mode support (Windows 10+)
  • New file properties dialog (Unix)
  • Experimental Haiku support
  • Qt 6 widgetset support (Lazarus 3.0)
  • Search in the options dialog
  • Built-in SVG image support
  • Zip plugin: new options dialog
  • Base64 encoder/decoder archiver plugin
  • Viewer: view with syntax highlighting
  • Viewer: view office XML documents (text only)
  • Find files: search text in the several encodings simultaneously
  • This computer virtual folder support, work with portable devices (Windows Vista+)

Double Commander

Versienummer 1.1.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Double Commander
Download https://github.com/doublecmd/doublecmd/releases/tag/v1.1.22
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-01-2025 16:00 42

18-01-2025 • 16:00

42

Bron: Double Commander

Update-historie

09-08 Double Commander 1.2.8 14
19-07 Double Commander 1.2.7 19
14-04 Double Commander 1.2.5 bèta 7
14-03 Double Commander 1.2.4 35
07-01 Double Commander 1.1.32 2
21-12 Double Commander 1.1.31 6
11-'25 Double Commander 1.1.30 9
10-'25 Double Commander 1.1.29 23
08-'25 Double Commander 1.1.28 5
07-'25 Double Commander 1.1.27 4
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Uruk-Hai 18 januari 2025 16:07
Dit soort tools zijn niet alleen voor de liefhebbers, maar ook voor de mensen die thuis een niet goed werkende filemanager hebben. Ik heb al op meerdere Windows 10 installaties meegemaakt dat Windows Verkenner ineens fouten maakte met bestanden knippen/plakken/verplaatsen. Bij een kennis van mij was Verkenner zelfs een tijdje compleet onbruikbaar (dat probleem werd automatisch opgelost nadat ze handmatig Windows Update had gebruikt). Nu gebruik in Linux Mint, maar voor het geval ik Nemo in de toekomst een keer de fout in zie gaan ben ik alvast blij dat ik uit kan wijken naar een alternatief.

Dat gezegd hebbende: met Nemo heb je ook twee vensters nadat je op F3 hebt gedrukt, maar die functie gebruik ik eigenlijk nooit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 18 januari 2025 16:12]

Jack Flushell @Uruk-Hai18 januari 2025 16:53
Windows die fouten maakt met knippen en plakken? Sorry, maar dat klinkt wel heel vergezocht.
Uruk-Hai @Jack Flushell18 januari 2025 17:03
Voor de ongelovige Thomassen zoals jij zal ik hier een gedetailleerde beschrijving geven:

Ik heb met Windows Verkenner op Windows 10 meerdere keren (verschillende installaties van Windows 10) meegemaakt dat ik een CTRL X deed met een bestand in een directory (dan zie je het vaag worden), vervolgens binnenin een andere directory CTRL V deed, ik naar de eerste map ging en het bestand daar nog steeds zag staan, alsof ik CTRL V had gebruikt in plaats van CTRL X. Vervolgens verwijderde ik dat bestand en daarna bleek het ook verdwenen te zijn in de tweede directory 8)7

Daar kun je flink onrustig van worden en behoorlijk veel extra tijd mee kwijt raken als je bezig bent grote hoeveelheden bestanden te herordenen.

Verder wil ik je er op wijzen dat iedereen andere hardware gebruikt en dat dat invloed heeft op hoe de software functioneert. Daarnaast zijn er ook nog applicaties die conflicten kunnen geven met andere applicaties. Dus dat het jou nooit is overkomen is daarom geen enkele garantie dat het met een ander niet kan gebeuren.

Mijn kennis had een heel ander probleem, namelijk dat Verkenner helemaal niet meer wilde opstarten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 18 januari 2025 17:08]

dfader @Uruk-Hai18 januari 2025 23:19
Ik weet het niet zeker, maar ik vermoed dat Windows bij cut/paste tussen verschillende stations (dus bijv. van E: naar F: ) kopieert i.p.v. verplaatst.
BrainCrash @dfader19 januari 2025 00:17
Dat is het geval als je met de linkermuisknop een sleep-actie uitvoert..
De default-actie bij slepen op hetzelfde station is dan verplaatsen, en bij slepen naar verschillende stations is de default actie dan kopieren.. je krijgt dan ook geen keuzemenu, net zoals je met rechtermuisknop-slepen krijgt (waar de default-actie dan vetgedrukt is).

Maar dat verschil is niet het geval als je de directe keyboard shortcuts gebruikt. Dan doet ie gewoon wat ie volgens de keyboard actie zou moeten doen.
Uruk-Hai @dfader19 januari 2025 07:53
Nope, het ging om cut-/paste acties op het zelfde station.
Robertdw @Uruk-Hai18 januari 2025 19:57
Misschien iets te ongeduldig geweest en was de verplaatsing nog niet compleet? Als je dan de bron verwijdert kan de verplaatsing niet afgemaakt worden.
Maar voor uitgebreid bestandsbeheer zijn dit soort tools inderdaad handiger.
Uruk-Hai @Robertdw18 januari 2025 19:58
Nee, met ongeduld had het niks te maken. Ik heb een snelle computer. Het ging om fotobestanden van hooguit 5-6MB per stuk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 18 januari 2025 19:59]

HerrPino @Uruk-Hai19 januari 2025 08:58
Ik weet niet of het hebben van een ‘snelle computer’ iets uitmaakt. File Explorer gebruikt gewoon system calls. Dezelfde als die tools als Double Commander ook gebruiken. Het is niet zo dat File Explorer de uitvoering van de operaties zelf doet. Dit kan dus van alles zijn; van een caching dingetje (Windows of je drive), driver issues of gewoon een verkeerde/onverwachte optimalisatie van de file operatie (als in: we zeggen dat de operatie klaar is, maar we zijn op de achtergrond nog even bezig). Als File Explorer aan het systeem vraagt welke bestanden staan in deze folder en je het krijgt er 1 terug die jij net denkt te hebben verplaatst dan zal het deze gewoon tonen. Dat zal een DC niet veel anders doen lijkt me
Uruk-Hai @HerrPino19 januari 2025 09:00
Allemaal leuk beredeneerd van je, maar waar Windows Verkenner niet functioneerde zoals verwacht, werkte Double Commander wél zoals verwacht.
BrainCrash @Uruk-Hai19 januari 2025 00:13
Als je een cut & paste actie doet, en achteraf zie je het bestand nog op de oude locatie staan, dan betekent het dus dat het niet (of niet correct/geheel) verplaatst is naar de bestemming.
Er zal dan iets geweest zijn waardoor de verplaats actie niet afgemaakt kon worden.
Het *domste* wat je dan kan doen is klakkeloos het bronbestand weggooien, wat jij dus gedaan hebt. En al helemaal zonder *vooraf* goed te controleren of het bestand wel aanwezig is op de bestemming.

Je kunt nu wel Windows de schuld geven, maar het is toch echt alleen maar je eigen handeling waarmee je het bestand hebt weggegooid. Jij hebt het bestand verwijderd, dat zeg je zelf… En dan geef je Windows de schuld dat het bestand weg is?? Vreemd…

Als je een Cut actie doet (bestand wazig), en je drukt daarna bijvoorbeeld op Escape, dan is de Cut actie ook al afgebroken en blijft het bestand staan op de bronlocatie. Ook als er iets anders misgaat, of de actie wordt onderbroken, of een virusscanner neemt iets langer de tijd, of het bronbestand blijkt in gebruik te zijn of zo, waardoor verplaats actie niet uitgevoerd kan worden. Zomaar wat voorbeelden. Maar het is niet Windows dat vervolgens je bestand weggooit hè…
Uruk-Hai @BrainCrash19 januari 2025 07:35
Het *domste* wat je dan kan doen is klakkeloos het bronbestand weggooien, wat jij dus gedaan hebt. En al helemaal zonder *vooraf* goed te controleren of het bestand wel aanwezig is op de bestemming.
Nu zeg je iets dat niet waar is.

Volgens mij heb ik heel duidelijk uitgelegd dat Verkenner na CTRL-X in de ene map en CTRL-V in de andere map het bestand op beide locaties liet zien. Aangezien het niet mogelijk is om in Verkenner te zien voor hoeveel procent een dergelijke verplaatsingsactie voltooid is lijkt het mij vrij logisch om er dan maar vanuit te gaan dat Verkenner per abuis een kopieeractie heeft uitgevoerd in plaats van een verplaatingsactie en op basis van die aanname het bestand van de originele locatie te verwijderen.

Maar goed, ik snap wel wat het punt is dat je probeert te maken: het probleem is altijd de gebruiker en niet de computer. Sorry, maar dat is compleet achterhaalde bullshit. Zodra software bugs vertoont, zoals ik beschrijf, is het niet langer de schuld van de gebruiker.

Maar dat zal in jouw beleving vast niet kloppen...

Als Verkenner helemaal niet meer wil opstarten is dat volgens jouw logica ook de schuld van de gebruiker. Nou, dan ben je wat mij betreft verkeerd aan het redeneren.
Je kunt nu wel Windows de schuld geven, maar het is toch echt alleen maar je eigen handeling waarmee je het bestand hebt weggegooid. Jij hebt het bestand verwijderd, dat zeg je zelf… En dan geef je Windows de schuld dat het bestand weg is?? Vreemd…
Ik heb nergens gezegd dat ik Verkenner het verwijderen van het bestand verwijt.

Wat ik heb gezegd is dat ik me er aan irriteerde dat Verkenner eerst wel goed (als in: snel en volledig) en heel erg vaak (veel bestanden herordend) functioneerde op CTRL-X en CTRL-V acties, maar op een gegeven moment vanuit het niets zomaar ineens niet meer en dan ook nog op een vreemde manier. Dan kan ik me wel een oorzaak-gevolg scenario, zoals jij beschrijft, proberen voor te stellen, zoals bijvoorbeeld een corrupt bestandssysteem (wat jij niet als voorbeeld hebt genoemd), dan is het probleem toch echt nog steeds niet de schuld van de gebruiker. Je kunt een gebruiker wel verwijten dat dergelijke slijtage aan software of hardware (SSD) zijn/haar eigen schuld is omdat hij/zij dan maar niet zoveel zijn/haar computer had moeten gebruiken, maar kom op... dan schiet je echt veel te ver door met redeneren. Vooral als een andere filemanager zoals Double Commander het met dezelfde handeling wel goed blijkt te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 19 januari 2025 07:50]

MrFax @Uruk-Hai19 januari 2025 09:38
Als er echt een probleem was met zoiets simpels, dan zouden er links en rechts nieuwsartikels komen met bedrijven en mensen met dataverlies.

Als zoiets stuk is, dan krijg je een groot schandaal, wellicht zo groot als CrowdStrike.

Dus nee, je doet zelfs iets verkeerd.
Uruk-Hai @MrFax19 januari 2025 10:02
Als zoiets stuk is, dan krijg je een groot schandaal, wellicht zo groot als CrowdStrike.
Tenzij er in het geval van mijn pc iets unieks aan de hand is, zoals een hardware-defect in de SSD of een geheugenreepje.

Tja, in dat opzicht moet ik je wel gelijk geven, dan heb ik schuld door niet afdoende mijn hardware te controleren op fouten direct na het constateren van problemen en in plaats van via die weg het probleem op te lossen probeer het probleem te omzeilen met een alternatieve filemanager.

Punt is alleen dat op het moment dat ik grote hoeveelheden bestanden opnieuw orden, ik ook alleen maar dat wil doen en me niet bezig wil houden met systeembeheer.
MrFax @Uruk-Hai19 januari 2025 10:41
Een fout in dat opzicht is vrij makkelijk te controleren met een chkdsk voor de SSD (en SMART, vooral Uncorrectable Errors Count) en Memtest86 voor het RAM-geheugen.

Maar als je echt last hebt van corruptie dan ga je dat niet alleen merken bij knippen en plakken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 19 januari 2025 10:43]

Uruk-Hai @MrFax19 januari 2025 10:43
Maar als je echt last hebt van corruptie dan ga je dat niet alleen merken bij knippen en plakken.
Dat was ook mijn gedachte, maar afgezien van dat kleine avontuurtje met Windows Verkenner werkt de software op mijn pc echt perfect.
Saph @Uruk-Hai19 januari 2025 11:27
Dat klinkt gewoon als niet lang genoeg gewacht of een toetsenbord dat niet werkt ofzo. Ik gebruik al Windows XP en heb dit soort problemen nog nooit mee gemaakt of van gehoord
Uruk-Hai @Saph19 januari 2025 11:45
Je zult dan ook op weinig begrip kunnen rekenen als je er wel zelf een keer tegen aan loopt...
MPIU8686 @Uruk-Hai18 januari 2025 16:39
Ik heb al op meerdere Windows 10 installaties meegemaakt dat Windows Verkenner ineens fouten maakte met bestanden knippen/plakken/verplaatsen.
Ik heb sinds een paar weken Total Commander in gebruik genomen om de problemen met Windows verkenner en het overzetten van bestanden/vergelijken tussen interne en externe opslag overzichtelijker te maken en vergemakkelijken.

Maar met Double Commander zou ik dus vanaf mijn mainPC op dezelfde manier alle data op de hardwareapparaten met verschillende besturingssystemen die in het netwerk verbonden zijn kunnen beheren ?
Uruk-Hai @MPIU868618 januari 2025 16:48
Ik weet niet wat je precies met je vraag bedoeld, maar als je iets van Apple hebt (ikzelf niet, maar ik werk er weleens mee op Macs van kennissen) en als je net als ik een hekel hebt aan Finder van MacOS dan zou ik zeggen: in dat geval mag je blij zijn dat je op MacOS kunt uitwijken naar een meer vertrouwde filemanager als Double Commander, omdat die er naar ik meen op alle OS'en hetzelfde uit ziet.

Als je vraag over netwerkfunctionaliteit van Double Commander gaat kan ik hem niet beantwoorden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 18 januari 2025 16:49]

GeroldM @Uruk-Hai18 januari 2025 18:05
DoubleCommander ziet er hetzelfde uit op Windows als op Linux. Dat kan ik in ieder geval beamen. Nu is het alweer jaren geleden dat ik een MacOS (of iOS) apparaat heb aangeraakt, dus kan ik daar niets over zeggen.

Behalve dan dat het zeer waarschijnlijk is, gezien de moeite die is gestoken in de versies voor Windows en Linux. MacOS is gebaseerd op BSD en Linux is op veel gebieden nog steeds behoorlijk verwant aan BSD.

DoubleCommander is een bestandsbeheer programma. Je kan er dus geen hardware mee beheren. Of dat nou Windows-, Linux of MacOS-hardware is maakt niet uit.
Dat, of ik begrijp je vraag ook niet.
TweakerVincent @GeroldM18 januari 2025 18:47
Macos versie werkt perfect en lijkt idd ook op windows variant
MPIU8686 @Uruk-Hai18 januari 2025 17:20
Nee, het gaat allemaal over Windows installaties, maar ik smijt de vraag wel in de groep.
Xaphod 18 januari 2025 17:23
Ik gebruik het ook al een tijdje.
Ik probeer nog uit te vogelen hoe standaardmappen in te stellen bij de start, iemand een tip?
)(DVD)( @Xaphod18 januari 2025 17:40
Zet je tabs hoe je ze wilt, dan rechts klik je op een tab.
Selecteer dan save current tabs to a new favorite tabs.
Dan geef je het een naam.
dan kan je als je dubbelklikt op een tab altijd op die mappen terug komen.
als je wilt dat dit altijd die mappen is bij het opstarten dan moet je bij configuration > configuration: Save on exit de folder tabs uitvinken.

Denk dat dit is wat je wilt (je kan het ook zonder de favorite tabs, maar die favorite tabs maakt het handiger als je meerdere standaardmappen layouts gebruikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door )(DVD)( op 18 januari 2025 17:41]

TweakerVincent @)(DVD)(18 januari 2025 18:48
ctrl D werkt nog veel sneller
)(DVD)( @TweakerVincent18 januari 2025 20:03
Directory Hotlist is toch voor 1 map te switchen en niet alle mappen/tabs?

Bij 1 van mijn favorite tabs heb ik links 4 tabs met verschillende maps en rechts 3 tabs ook met verschillende maps.
en dan heb ik nog andere favorite tabs die dan compleet andere tabs en mappen heeft, voor zover ik zie is dit nog altijd sneller met favorite tabs.
TweakerVincent @)(DVD)(18 januari 2025 21:20
ja klopt, combi van beide werkt erg snel. ik gebruikte eerst altijd tabs totdat ik ctrl D ontdekte.
Neelon 18 januari 2025 16:41
Portable package (windows 64bit) geeft een windows defender interventie, en melding van mogelijke data corruptie bij verder gaan. Vorige versie maar weer terug gezet.
wc2wc @Neelon18 januari 2025 17:01
Ik krijg ook een foutmelding bij het openen (EDOMerror) .
De vorige versie werkte uitstekend

1.1.20 teruggezet , die doet het wel .

windows defender protesteerde ook bij het downloaden ( msi ) en installeren

[Reactie gewijzigd door wc2wc op 18 januari 2025 17:05]

)(DVD)( @wc2wc18 januari 2025 17:19
Ik wou deze versie uittesten of deze versie al de optie had toegevoegd van dat je simpeler files kan hernoemen (zoals in explorer met tab dat je naar de volgende file gaat voor te hernoemen), dit hebben ze al tegevoegd in de 1.2.0 snapshot.

Maar ik krijg ook dezelfde foutmelding als wc2wc met de portable versie, dus ik vermoed dat er iets gebroken is (getest op w10 22h2)

1.2.0 en 1.1.21 werkt zonder problemen in portable versie
jozuf @)(DVD)(18 januari 2025 17:33
Nvm

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 18 januari 2025 17:33]

MPIU8686 18 januari 2025 17:17
Vraag in de groep

Ik heb sinds een paar weken Total Commander in gebruik genomen om de problemen met Windows verkenner en het overzetten van bestanden/vergelijken tussen interne en externe opslag overzichtelijker te maken en vergemakkelijken. - Dit terzijde

Maar met Double Commander zou ik dus vanaf mijn mainPC of laptop (beiden met Windows 10)
op dezelfde manier als met TotalCommander alle data op de hardwareapparaten met verschillende besturingssystemen die in het netwerk verbonden zijn kunnen beheren ?

Ik gebruik Windows 10 op mijn mainPC en laptop
.. en heb in het netwerk ook nog systemen met Windows 8 / Windows 7 en Windows XP staan 32bit/64bit
)(DVD)( @MPIU868618 januari 2025 17:30
Double Commander gebruikt de total commander plugin api dus als je plugins van total commander gebruikt dan zou deze ook moeten werken op Double Commander.

https://github.com/double.../wiki/Supported-platforms

"Works on Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10/11. "

Dus normaal gezien zou het moeten werken, ik denk dat je beter gewoon is de portable versie moet downloaden en proberen (1.1.21 in dit geval in niet de 1.1.22 die gebroken lijkt te zijn).
https://github.com/doublecmd/doublecmd/releases/tag/v1.1.21
MPIU8686 @)(DVD)(18 januari 2025 17:57
Double Commander gebruikt de total commander plugin api dus als je plugins van total commander gebruikt dan zou deze ook moeten werken op Double Commander.
(1.1.21 in dit geval in niet de 1.1.22 die gebroken lijkt te zijn).
https://github.com/doublecmd/doublecmd/releases/tag/v1.1.21
Dat staat inderdaad bovenaan vermeld
Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken.
.

Bedankt voor de waarschuwing trouwens om niet de laatste versie te installeren.
Heidistein 18 januari 2025 19:54
Noumoe! Na twintig jaar linux als daily driver wist ik nog niet dat ik dit miste.... Ik werk meestal in terminals, maar voor die enkele keer is het wel handig. Pakcage heet doublecmd-gtk (of doublecmd-qt, voor die andere mensen ;-) ).

Een vraag, ik zou het mooi vinden om het pad waar de panel in zit zou kunnen bewerken per toetsenbord. Dus dat je, net als in je file-manager, bovenin een ander pad kan intiepen, of aanpassen. Weet iemand of dat kan, en hoe die optie dan heet?
CaptainKansloos @Heidistein19 januari 2025 09:19
Een vraag, ik zou het mooi vinden om het pad waar de panel in zit zou kunnen bewerken per toetsenbord. Dus dat je, net als in je file-manager, bovenin een ander pad kan intiepen, of aanpassen. Weet iemand of dat kan, en hoe die optie dan heet?
Als je rechtsklikt op het pad in de balk net onder het tabblad, dan kun je het pad rechtstreeks manipuleren. In dat pad kun je ook rechtstreeks navigeren door te linksklikken op een parent directory bv. En als je in de balk _naast_ het pad klikt, krijg je een jumplist met recente paden.

Onder in de command bar kun je met een 'cd <padnaam>' ook wisselen van pad / dir in het actieve panel. En als laatste; je kunt een eigen hotkey verbinden aan de functie 'çm_EditPath' om een pad direct te kunnen manipuleren (zie daarvoor Configuration>Options>Keys>Hotkeys) en de Help file.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CaptainKansloos op 19 januari 2025 09:23]

boukej 18 januari 2025 21:37
Handig programma! Ik gebruik een iets oudere versie (1.1.20) uit de standaard package repository onder FreeBSD 14.2.
Merlijn_merlin 19 januari 2025 13:24
Ik mag dit programma niet installeren van Windows Defender
Mr_Jojo 19 januari 2025 13:31
Ik overwoog Total Commander te kopen maar als ik dit hier lees vraag ik me af of ik niet beter voor Double Commander kan gaan. Wat zou het argument zijn alsnog voor TC te betalen?
Monzo @Mr_Jojo20 januari 2025 11:57
probeer ze allebei en besluit dan. Ik gebruik TC al jaren omdat ik een licentie heb.
Ik zou zo weer een licentie kopen, ook al gebruik ik tegenwoordig 40-50% van de tijd een niet-Windows PC omdat ik het onder Windows een supergoed, stabiel programma vind die nog steeds doorontwikkeld wordt (zonder licentie-upgrade te hoeven kopen).

Double Commander heb ik in het verleden wisselende resultaten mee gehad, zowel op Mac als Debian & Ubuntu.

YMMV, dus alles lekker proberen en dan een keuze maken :)
ppaulv @Monzo20 januari 2025 13:55
Dat klinkt logisch. Gebruik TC al ruim 30 jaar iedere keer dat ik m'n PC of laptop gebruik. Ben er eigenlijk wel afhankelijk van geworden om dingen snel en betrouwbaar (!) te doen. Heb ook al eens een dingetje (was heel groot eigenlijk) op m'n werk gehad waar de infra afdeling een robocopy script had gebruikt voor een kopie van zo'n 16 TB aan gebruikersdocumenten maar dat blijkbaar/schijnbaar onder water gebruik maakt van Windows commando's en daardoor verborgen bestanden/folders zoals de prullenbak niet meenam. TC maakt daarin geen verschil en kon het wèl correct doen. Ook is de manier waarop Windows en TC bestanden kopiëren anders qua gebruik van tijdelijke bestandsnaam tijdens de kopie en hernoemen als de kopie klaar is. Maakt heel veel uit als je geautomatiseerde synchronisatie hebt lopen ..... ;-)
Dit terzijde.
Ik ben (ook) wel benieuwd naar redenen waarom ik DC zou kunnen gaan gebruiken ipv TC. Ik heb al een licentie op TC dus dat argument is er niet.
Iemand een andere reden om over te stappen?

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