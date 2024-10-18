Microsoft heeft versie 130 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer het probleem verholpen met Selenium, laat de browser een waarschuwing zien wanneer er bestanden over een onveilige http-verbinding worden gedownload en is ondersteuning voor processors zonder sse3-instructieset komen te vervallen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes Fixed an issue that prevented the briefcase icon from appearing on the edge://settings/sidebar page when Edge Bar was disabled using the StandaloneHubsSidebarEnabled policy.

Fixed an issue that caused rendering issues on some SharePoint sites. Announcements Live Captions. The LiveCaptionsAllowed policy was available since Microsoft Edge version 103 but this feature isn't generally available. Clients that have the ExperimentationAndConfigurationServiceControl policy set to 'FullMode' might receive the feature before broad availability. Broad availability will be announced via Microsoft Edge release notes.

Cancel dialog for beforeunload event. Microsoft Edge is changing the behavior of the cancel dialog for the beforeunload event in Microsoft Edge version 131. Starting in version 131, calling event.preventDefault in a beforeunload event handler won't prevent the dialog from being shown. Instead, event.returnValue = '' needs to be called in the beforeunload event handler to prevent the cancel dialog. The BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled policy is being obsoleted and will no longer work after Microsoft Edge version 130. Token Binding. Token Binding uses cryptographic certificates on both ends of the TLS connection in an attempt to close the security gap of bearer tokens, which may be lost or stolen. Token Binding is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 130. Also, the AllowTokenBindingForUrls policy is now obsolete.

Copilot browser Context Policies. The EdgeEntraCopilotPageContext policy will be available starting from Microsoft Edge version 130 and will replace the CopilotCDPPageContext policy. The CopilotCDPPageContext policy is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 130 and will be obsolete in Edge 133.

Elevating top settings and improving settings page navigability. To make finding browser settings more efficient, Microsoft Edge is introducing three navigation improvements to Edge Settings. We aren’t changing the functionality of any setting, and all the settings stay on the same page as they are today but will be behind clickable sections. These changes are as follows. Introduce quick access to the most used Settings actions on the first place users land when entering Edge Settings (the Profiles page). Clicking the button with the name of the setting navigates users directly to its location. Make densely populated Settings pages (such as Privacy, search, and services, Appearance, Cookies and site permissions, System and performance) easier to navigate by introducing quick access to the most used actions located on that page. Clicking the button with the name of the setting takes users directly to its location. For these densely populated pages, each lengthy section of settings will be a clickable "table of contents" with descriptive subtexts. This helps users locate settings directly and avoid unnecessary scrolling. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Edge on macOS now seamlessly opens links in Teams. When Microsoft Edge is configured as the browser to open web links in Teams, then links in Teams chat will be opened through Edge, and Edge launches in the profile that matches with the authenticated profile, users can benefit from a seamless browsing experience that integrates their identity and user data across Microsoft apps. Administrators can control the availability of this feature using the "Choose Which Browser Opens Web Links" Microsoft 365 policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Site compatibility impacting changes Compression dictionary transport with shared Brotli and shared Zstandard. This feature adds support for using designated previous responses, as an external dictionary for content encoding compressing responses with Brotli or Zstandard.

Enterprises might experience potential compatibility issues with enterprise network infrastructure that intercepts HTTPS traffic and is sensitive to unknown content encodings. The CompressionDictionaryTransportEnabled policy is available to turn off the compression dictionary transport feature.

By making scrollers focusable by default, users without a mouse can now focus clipped content using tab and arrow keys. This behavior is enabled only if the scroller does not contain any keyboard-focusable children. This logic is necessary so there are no regressions for existing focusable elements that might exist within a scroller like a <textarea>.

If more time is needed to adjust to this new feature, the KeyboardFocusableScrollersEnabled policy is available from Edge 128.

ExtensionsPerformanceDetectorEnabled - Extensions Performance Detector enabled Deprecated policies CopilotCDPPageContext - Control Copilot with Commercial Data Protection access to page context for Microsoft Entra ID profiles (deprecated) Obsoleted policies AllowTokenBindingForUrls - Configure the list of sites for which Microsoft Edge will attempt to establish a Token Binding with (obsolete)