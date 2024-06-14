Software-update: Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 126 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om met behulp van AI een persoonlijk thema voor de browser te ontwerpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Feature updates
  • AI theme generator. Microsoft Edge includes an AI theme generator that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame. Admins can control availability to this feature using the AIGenThemesEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Security setting controls in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service will provide admins with a dedicated experience to manage specific settings that help improve the security posture of their managed browser instances. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.
  • Copilot summarization notification. The feature displays an Omnibox notification when users enter into a reading mode eligible page in Edge and offers them the option to open Copilot in the sidebar to generate a summary of the content. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

New policies

  • ProactiveAuthWorkflowEnabled - Enable proactive authentication
  • InternetExplorerSetForegroundWhenActive - Keep the active Microsoft Edge window with an Internet Explorer mode tab always in the foreground.

Obsoleted policies

Versienummer 126.0.2592.56
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-06-2024 09:05
9 • submitter: mikeoke

14-06-2024 • 09:05

9

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

07-02 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
18-01 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
15-11 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
18-10 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
6
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
FrostyPeet 14 juni 2024 09:39
Laat me raden. Die AI moet eerst de hele browser en alle internet activiteiten analyseren om een "persoonlijk aangepast thema" te genereren?

Ik vind het eng, en nutteloos..

Kom op zeg, voor een kleurtje en randje zijn er al ik-weet-niet-hoeveel te vinden in de libraries. Moet je daar nou een AI op loslaten? Wat komt er straks? Een Edge theme die zich aanpast aan website X?
3R!K 14 juni 2024 09:14
In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om met behulp van AI een persoonlijk thema voor de browser te ontwerpen.
Als dat het niveau van je features is wordt het tijd dat je of je backlog opnieuw gaat prioriteren of een nieuwe baan gaat zoeken als product manager...
MazeWing @3R!K14 juni 2024 09:20
Edge was in het begin heel fijn en echt een goed alternatief voor Chrome. Maar als je kijkt naar de hoeveelheid bloat die Microsoft er de laatste 2 jaar in heeft gestopt + knoppen die niet verwijderd kunnen worden, is het maar een droevig geheel geworden...

Ik snap werkelijk waar niet waarom Microsoft dit allemaal zo nodig moet doen aangezien de browser er echt niet beter door wordt en het eerder een deel van de gebruikers hierdoor kwijtraakt dan behoudt.
Sevenanths @MazeWing14 juni 2024 09:56
Ik ben overgeschakeld naar Chromium / Ungoogled Chromium voor die reden. Er zat gewoon zoveel rommel in Edge, dat het niet meer te verdedigen was. Ironisch genoeg weet ik nog dat Edge in 2017 nog zo barebones was dat ze niet eens spellcheck hadden in de browser! Waar is de tijd...
micnocom @MazeWing14 juni 2024 09:26
Heel windows is toch om te janken, je moet tegenwoordig na installatie zoveel doen om er wat van te maken, vreselijk.

Ik werk alleen nog maar met MacOS en Linux, Windows 10 was de laatste acceptabele versie voor mij.
m-a-r-t-1 @micnocom14 juni 2024 09:39
Duck eens op Chris Titus debloater. Daarmee valt met een paar klikken van Windows een redelijk rustig OS te maken.
PrimusIP @m-a-r-t-114 juni 2024 09:52
He zegt wel iets dat je kennelijk veel energie of third party software moet gebruiken om het rustig te maken...
m-a-r-t-1 @PrimusIP14 juni 2024 10:15
Ja joh, Windows kan wat mij betreft de prullenbak in. Heb heel lang alles op Linux Mint gedraaid. Helaas werkt de Adobe Creative Suite niet op Linux waardoor ik helaas niet zonder Windows kunnen. Zodra Adobe Linux gaat ondersteunen neem ik afscheid.
PageFault @m-a-r-t-114 juni 2024 10:20
Ja dat is hier ook het geval. Windows 7 en 10 vond ik dikke prima, met al die opgedrongen zooi in 11 word ik elke keer steeds minder blij. Als Adobe over is, dan ben ik ook zo over. Ik heb verder geen applicaties in gebruik die of niet zelf onder Linux draaien of waar geen goed open source alternatief voor is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq