Microsoft heeft versie 126 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om met behulp van AI een persoonlijk thema voor de browser te ontwerpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

AI theme generator. Microsoft Edge includes an AI theme generator that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame. Admins can control availability to this feature using the AIGenThemesEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Security setting controls in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service will provide admins with a dedicated experience to manage specific settings that help improve the security posture of their managed browser instances. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Copilot summarization notification. The feature displays an Omnibox notification when users enter into a reading mode eligible page in Edge and offers them the option to open Copilot in the sidebar to generate a summary of the content. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. New policies ProactiveAuthWorkflowEnabled - Enable proactive authentication

InternetExplorerSetForegroundWhenActive - Keep the active Microsoft Edge window with an Internet Explorer mode tab always in the foreground. Obsoleted policies MathSolverEnabled - Let users snip a Math problem and get the solution with a step-by-step explanation in Microsoft Edge (obsolete)

ImmersiveReaderGrammarToolsEnabled - Enable Grammar Tools feature within Immersive Reader in Microsoft Edge (obsolete)