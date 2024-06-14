Software-update: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186

IPFire logo (79 pix) IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en Arm-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.29 Core Update 186 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186 released

Finally it is time for another release of IPFire! IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186. Packaged with a refreshed kernel, experimental support for Btrfs, as well as various security & bug fixes. But before we start talking about the changes in detail, we would like to take a moment and ask for your support. We put a lot of effort into building and testing this update and could not do any of this without your donation. Please, donate to the project helping us to put more resources to bring you more and better updates. It is very much appreciated by all of us here!

A Refreshed Kernel

This update brings a refresh of the IPFire Kernel, based on Linux 6.6.32. It has mitigations for the latest Register File Data Sampling (RFDS, CVE-2023-28746) in Intel processors and fixes issues with the CPU graph for processors when some virtual cores are offline. The Raspberry Pi has received support for CPU frequency scaling.

Experimental Support for Btrfs

This release introduces experimental support for Btrfs in IPFire. Currently this has been implemented to test out what benefits IPFire could draw from this new design of a filesystem. It enables compression of all data it holds and allows to create snapshots which might become useful for the development process and enable easier rollbacks.

Misc.
  • Firewall Blocklists
    • Spamhaus EDROP has been merged into DROP. Users who had EDROP enabled will automatically have DROP enabled after installing this update.
    • The discontinued Alienvault list has been removed.
  • Suricata haș been enabled to use Linux Landlock which is supposed to protect against any unauthorised file system access from exploits.
  • The Unbound/DHCP Leases bridge has been patched to avoid unnecessary reloads of Unbound. Thanks to Nick Howitt for his first-time contribution.
  • Some unnecessary warnings during the boot process have been silenced.
  • Updated packages: Apache2 2.4.59, BIND 9.16.49, kmod 32, libhtp 0.5.48, OpenSSL 3.2.2, SQLite 3.45.3, squid 6.9, strongSwan 5.9.14, Suricata 7.0.5, tzdata 2024a
Add-ons
  • Icinga has been removed, as announced in February
  • The broken sslh add-on has been removed
  • Updated packages: Bacula 13.0.4, dnsdist 1.9.3, Lynis 3.1.1, mympd 14.1.2, Tor 0.4.8.11

After installing this update, please reboot your IPFire appliance.

Versienummer 2.29 - Core Update 186
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.29-core186
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-06-2024 • 10:36

14-06-2024 • 10:36

2

Bron: IPFire

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
1
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
ProjWorld 14 juni 2024 18:34
Het is jammer dat IPFire gevoelsmatig zo weinig actieve gebruikers heeft. Qua gebruiksgemak voor een eerste installatie door een bijna-leek past IPFire makkelijk tussen consumenten routers en de meer geavanceerde gateway/firewalls in. De keuze om kleurzones te gebruiken, maakt dat de verworven kennis over je eigen netwerk niet makkelijk overdraagbaar naar pfSense of VyOS kan worden toegepast. Of als je pfSense of OpenWRT al een beetje kent, ben je volgens mij ook minder snel geneigd om tijd te stoppen in IPFire, omdat deze instellingen toch wat onwennig aanvoelen.

Voor werk en hobby draai ik meerdere “merken” routers en het valt me toch wel mee, dat andere mensen in mijn lab IPFire relatief snel naar hun eigen hand weten te zetten, waar ze bij andere systemen vaak nog vastlopen op bepaalde paradigma’s.


Met deze laatste release ook nu weer weinig spannende features, behalve de experimentele btrfs-support. Persoonlijk kan ik daarom ook niet begrijpen voor wie de ontwikkelaars dit hebben ingezet. Waarom in hemelsnaam een experimentele feature in een stabiele versie?
fenrirs 15 juni 2024 08:48
Doet me erg denken aan shorewall, 2001. Dat gebruikte ik als centraal inbel platform op ons huisnetwerkje, nog pré adsl

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

