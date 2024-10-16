IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en Arm-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.29 Core Update 189 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

Get ready for a new release of IPFire: Version 2.29 - Core Update 189. It comes with a security fix and a new graph for the IPS as well as a large number of package updates. It is one of the largest update that we have ever shipped because it brings a large number of new and updated firmware files for a lot of hardware.

In case of the IPS process crashing, it might open the firewall and expose services that are running on the firewall to the Internet. We did not observe any attackers intentionally crashing Suricata in the real world, but on systems with low memory, the process could be killed to make memory available (#13764). This is considered a security risk and therefore we recommend to install this update as soon as possible - especially for users of the IPS.

To mitigate this problem, we have made various improvements to the handling of the IPS under the hood. There is now a watcher process active when the IPS is running to restart it in case the IPS crashes unexpectedly. Whitelisted traffic will not be send to the IPS any more to be excluded, but immediately skipped in the iptables ruleset (#13691). It is now possible to filter IPsec traffic which was excluded before (unless it was coming in or exiting through one of the other scanned interfaces).

There is also a new graph on the IPS page which shows the IPS throughput in three different categories: We show the bandwidth of scanned bandwidth in incoming and outgoing direction, any whitelisted traffic as well as bypassed traffic.

Linux Firmware has been updated to version 20240811 which brings updates for various firmware of wireless and Ethernet interfaces, RAID controllers and other sorts of hardware. It pushes the download size of this update slightly over 100 MiB.

It was fixed that live graphs no longer updated themselves.

Updated packages: automake 1.17, bind 9.20.1, cURL 8.10.0, dhcpcd 10.0.10, dtc 1.7.1, expat 2.6.3, gdbm 1.24, GCC 14.2.0, GnuTLS 3.8.7, glibc 2.40, iana-etc 20240813, lua 5.4.7, mcelog 200, meson 1.5.1, OpenSSL 3.3.2, OpenVPN 2.5.10, p11-kit 0.25.5, python3-msgpack 1.0.8, ruby 3.3.4, sudo 1.9.16, sysvinit 3.10, taglib 2.0.2, xfsprogs 6.9.0

New packages: autoconf-archive, libxxhash 1.4.0