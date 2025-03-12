Software-update: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 192

IPFire logo (79 pix) IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en Arm-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.29 Core Update 192 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende releasenotes zien er als volgt uit:

Kernel 6.12

This release rebases the IPFire kernel on Linux 6.12 which is the latest long-term supported version of the Linux kernel. Since the last version, IPFire is going to benefit from various improvements from the Linux kernel development community:

  • Intel & AMD CPUs that support VAES & AVX-512 will have a 162% faster AES-GCM encryption/decryption which will massively improve IPsec throughput
  • Memory alignment optimisation has improved TCP performance of up to 40% due to smaller structs that result in more CPU cache hits.
  • TCP fraglist GRO support has been added, allowing chaining multiple TCP packages together which might improve throughput for PPPoE connections on systems which lack basic checksum offloading
  • A lot of work has been spent on scheduling which result in the system being able to respond quicker to any load spikes. For IPFire this will result in lower latency when processing packets.
  • New driver support has been added and extended for various network devices, both wired and wireless; for example rtl8192du

Overall, there has been a lot valuable work gone into the kernel release which will bring you the most secure version of IPFire - and it is the most snappy one. On various hardware, the system responds a lot faster and provides better throughput throughout. Together with this kernel update we are shipping a new driver for Realtek's 8812au chipsets, a set of firmware for Raspberry Pi SBCs, and an updated version 2024.10 of U-Boot which adds support for the Orange Pi PC 2 SBC.

collectd 5

collectd, the service that is collecting statistics about the status of the IPFire operating system, has been updated to version 5.12.0. Due to some technical limitations and necessary migration of the databases, this update has been postponed for a long time. But now it is here! This release comes with a large number of bug fixes and generally there won't be any changes to the graphs that IPFire generates from the data that collectd gathers; but under the hood, there are improvements and better efficiency.

zlib-ng

zlib-ng replaces the legacy DEFLATE zlib compression library which has recently not been receiving many updates. zlib-ng is a fork which has merged various patches by Intel and Cloudflare that have been maintained elsewhere into a new version as well as adding lots of new code for faster compression/decompression on modern processors that support SSE2, SSSE, AVX2, Neon, and so on. With those and the removal of hacks for ancient compilers and architectures, zlib-ng achieves a significant performance boost in both compression and decompression.

zlib is a very essential core library in the IPFire operating system and we are glad that there is some new work going into it. Although there won't be general performance improvements as we usually don't compress large amounts of data using DEFLATE, some features like using IPFire as a reverse proxy will benefit from this and increase throughput.

Misc.
  • Rust has been updated to 1.83.0 and together with this all crates that we are shipping were updated, too. Since Rust only supports static linking, this update ships all code that includes Rust code. Thank you to Adolf Belka for spending extended time on this.
  • Logos uploaded to the IPFire Captive Portal will now be displayed correctly in all browsers regardless of their image format (#13795)
  • Various improvements for the French translation have been submitted by Phil SCAR
  • The DNS root zone has been updated
  • Updated packages: collectd 5.12.0, dbus 1.16.0, dma 0.14, e2fsprogs 1.47.2, fping 5.3, hwdata 0.391, kbd 2.7.1, libpng 1.6.45, liburcu 0.15.0, mdadm 4.4, nettle 3.10.1, PPP 2.5.2, protobuf 29.3, Ruby 3.4.1
Add-ons
  • Updated packages:
    • ClamAV 1.4.2 - which includes a fix for CVE-2025-20128
    • dnsdist 1.9.8
    • fetchmail 6.5.2
    • FRR 10.2.1
    • mympd 19.0.2
    • nano 8.3
    • Postfix 3.9.1
    • QEMU & QEMU Guest Agent 9.2.0
    • Samba 4.21.3
    • strace 6.12
    • tshark 4.4.3
  • speedtest-cli has received a fix so it can actually be launched at the top of the hour and thirty minutes past the hour (#13805)
  • CUPS has been removed, as previously announced
    • Together with CUPS, various packages that were a dependency have been removed as well as there is no use for them as a standalone package: CUPS Filters, CUPS PDF, Foomatic, Gutenprint, HP & EPSON Inkjet Printer drivers as well as some auxiliary libraries like libcms2, libtiff, openjpg, poppler and QPDF

Versienummer 2.29 - Core Update 192
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/downloads/ipfire-2.29-core192
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-03-2025 12:00 2

12-03-2025 • 12:00

2

Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

12-05 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 0
10-04 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 8
12-03 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 192 2
19-12 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 0
16-10 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 189 2
17-09 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 4
08-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 187 5
06-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186 2
04-'24 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 185 0
03-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 184 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

IPFire

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
2
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
The Realone 12 maart 2025 20:28
Gebruikt iemand dit? Het leek me jaren geleden nog wel een interessant product, maar ik zie de voordelen tegenover bijvoorbeeld een OPNsense niet.
RobertMe @The Realone12 maart 2025 22:05
IPFire is denk ik op zichzelf niet (meer?) zo interessant. Ik heb het zelf nooit gebruikt, maar weet wel dat IPv6 ondersteuning ontbreekt, en dat is iets dat heden ten dagen echt niet meer kan (IMO).

Terwijl het wel potentie zou kunnen hebben door de Linux basis, vs de FreeBSD basis van PfSense & OPNsense. Vooral ook door de problemen die FreeBSD heeft met PPPoE afhandeling, wat Linux beter doet. Daarnaast zou Linux ook meer potentie hebben om zaken er naast/bij te draaien. Immers heeft meer software Linux ondersteuning. (Als "workaround " wordt *Sense vaak in een VM op bv Proxmox gedraait, met bv weer een Linix VM er naast) Maar de enige serieuze opties zijn nu denk ik OpenWRT en VyOS / Vyatta. Waarbij OpenWRT voornamelijk gericht is op "alternatief OS voor consumenten hardware". En daardoor inherent wat "kreupel" is (immers is de hardware kreupel en legt dat de beperking op aan wat de software kan / hoeveel features je er in kunt stoppen). En VyOS / Vyatta heeft weer geen UI. Waarbij VyOS / Vyatta mogelijk ook nog eens het bekendst is van Ubiquitis EdgeOS. Weer een fork van VyOS / Vyatta van Ubiquiti die ze gebruiken op de EdgeRouter lineup (+ UniFi Security Gateway (Pro).

En als je vervolgens zonder UI kunt zou je het onder Linux ook nog vrij eenvoudig zelf kunnen doen. Dat is wat ik zelf gedaan heb. Gewoon een standaard Debian installatie, waarbij ik zelf ervoor heb gekozen om alles met systemd-networkd te doen. Configureren WAN en LAN interface(s), opzetten VLAN, DHCP server, IPv6s SLAAC, .... Allemaal geregeld binnen systemd-networkd, en dan gewoon standaard nftables (iptables opvolger) als firewall. Maar ook andere opties zijn mogelijk. Je zou ook NetworkManager kunnen gebruiken voor puur de interfaces (+ VLANs) te beheren, PiHole als DHCP server en Kea voor IPv6 / SLAAC. Of een van de vele andere alternatieven die de individuele taken kunnen doen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq