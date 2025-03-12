Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New: General: the %Total macro has been added

Music library: bookmarks - an ability to remove bookmarks for non-existent files

Music library: bookmarks - support for grouping in the table Updated: General: localizations has been updated

Audio converter: the FLAC codec has been updated to v1.5.0

Audio converter: the Monkey's Audio codec has been updated to v10.96

Audio converter: the OPUS codec has been updated to v1.5.2

Audio converter: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.8

Tag Editor: information about the file - date/time of last file modification

Tag Editor: file renaming edit box has been extended

Skin-engine: windows-widgets will not minimized only if the window's position is pinned

Plugins: MyClouds - Google.Drive - no more supported because of access restrictions via API

Plugins: API has been extended Fixed: Audio converter - MP3 - VBR encoding mode works incorrectly (regression 5.40)

Bookmarks - issues related to automatic catching the bookmarks

Sound engine - ASIO - few bugs with playback resuming on some devices

Sound engine - stuttering during playback after switching between devices (regression 5.40)

Playlist - track repeat stops working after undo

Playlist - auto-name does not updated after undo

Tag editor - ID3v2 - chapters are not saved in the tag if another tag fields has no data

Tag editor - CUE created by AIMP and embedded to file tags cannot be read by Foobar2K

Tag editor - the "jump to folder" command does not work (regression 5.40)

General - UI gets flickering if app is running under RDP session (regression 5.40)

Issues from incoming crash-reports