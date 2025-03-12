Software-update: AIMP 5.40 build 2668

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New:
  • General: the %Total macro has been added
  • Music library: bookmarks - an ability to remove bookmarks for non-existent files
  • Music library: bookmarks - support for grouping in the table
Updated:
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • Audio converter: the FLAC codec has been updated to v1.5.0
  • Audio converter: the Monkey's Audio codec has been updated to v10.96
  • Audio converter: the OPUS codec has been updated to v1.5.2
  • Audio converter: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.8
  • Tag Editor: information about the file - date/time of last file modification
  • Tag Editor: file renaming edit box has been extended
  • Skin-engine: windows-widgets will not minimized only if the window's position is pinned
  • Plugins: MyClouds - Google.Drive - no more supported because of access restrictions via API
  • Plugins: API has been extended
Fixed:
  • Audio converter - MP3 - VBR encoding mode works incorrectly (regression 5.40)
  • Bookmarks - issues related to automatic catching the bookmarks
  • Sound engine - ASIO - few bugs with playback resuming on some devices
  • Sound engine - stuttering during playback after switching between devices (regression 5.40)
  • Playlist - track repeat stops working after undo
  • Playlist - auto-name does not updated after undo
  • Tag editor - ID3v2 - chapters are not saved in the tag if another tag fields has no data
  • Tag editor - CUE created by AIMP and embedded to file tags cannot be read by Foobar2K
  • Tag editor - the "jump to folder" command does not work (regression 5.40)
  • General - UI gets flickering if app is running under RDP session (regression 5.40)
  • Issues from incoming crash-reports

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.40 build 2668
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 17,54MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Rocketman 12 maart 2025 10:50
Een bijzonder prettige audioplayer die Winamp "Whip the lama's ass" doet vergeten.
Tweaker1958 12 maart 2025 16:25
Is het wel verstandig om deze Russische software op onze Pc's te zetten?
dfury 12 maart 2025 19:40
De Linux versie draait hoe dan ook via Wine. Ook als je deze via de deb of rpm package installeert. Het is dan ook geen native linux soundplayer.

