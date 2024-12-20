Versie 5.40 van AIMP is in ontwikkeling en de tweede release candidate is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New: Plugins: scrobbler - support for self-hosted services based on Maloja Changed: Plugins: API has been extended Fixed: "General - settings window displays behind main window if app's taskbar button is switched off (regression 5.40)

Sound engine - sound delays when playing CDDA (regression 5.40)

Sound engine - impulse limiter of replay gain filter works incorrectly in certain cases (regression 5.40)

UI - few small design issues

Plugins - album art - the artwork disappears when switching between tracks too quickly

Plugins - analog meter - VU stops handling in certain cases (regression 2645)

Plugins - scrobbler - gdi-resource leak in track information dialog that lead to app crash after some time (regression 5.40)

Plugins - information bar - button state poorly distinguishable because of focus frame

Issues from incoming crash-reports