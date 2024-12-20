Versie 24.12.0 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release focuses on bug fixes, improved stability, and usability enhancements across the board. Numerous crashes and glitches have been addressed, including issues with audio capture, effect zones, high DPI display rendering, and subtitle editing. Proxies, rotoscoping, and project management workflows have been significantly refined, resolving lags, incorrect EXIF orientation handling, and archiving problems. We’ve managed to sneak in some little nifty features as well like the ability to resize multiple timeline items, Shift + Del shortcut to extract clips from the timeline, added actions to quickly add Marker/Guides in a specific category and mixes (same track transitions) can be 1 frame long.

Under the hood, we’ve dropped support for Qt5 and now require Qt6, alongside updated dependencies (MLT 7.28 and KF 6.3). This release comes with a lot of code cleanups and refactored Whisper settings. Optimized threading and memory management. Additionally, fail-safe measures have been taken to prevent invalid project profiles and script names.

We’ve added support for Advanced SubStation Alpha (ASS) subtitles, a widely used text-based format renowned for its flexibility in creating highly styled and customizable subtitles. ASS subtitles support advanced features such as font family, size, and color; text outlines and shadows; alignment and positioning; scaling and rotation; margins and spacing; and effects, including masking and other enhancements.

The new subtitle manager is now integrated with style management and has been divided into four sections: Files, Layers and Content, Style, and Info, which correspond to the four main components of ASS subtitles.

The new and powerful Subtitle Style Editor allows you to control all the styling capabilities of the ASS format.

The ASS format supports three types of effects: Banner, where the text scrolls sideways across the screen; Scroll, where the text moves vertically; and Karaoke, where each word is highlighted in sync with the audio. Currently, only the Banner and Scroll effects are accessible through the user interface, but additional styling, including Karaoke effects, can be applied using ASS tags. Currently, only the Banner and Scroll effects are accessible through the user interface, but additional styling, including Karaoke effects, can be applied using ASS tags.

We’ve polished the Speech to Text features ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience. Seamless installation, GPU translation and threading issues have fixed. We’ve also resolved issues with the display of Vosk, Whisper and Seamless model folder sizes on Windows. Added the ability to update all virtual environment packages have updated to the latest version of Whisper. Lastly, the Whisper settings interface has been refactored.

With this version, we complete the final task of our fundraiser: builtin effects and a redesigned effects interface. Rendering of keyframe types like Bounce, Circular, and Exponential has been improved, alongside fixes for zone-based effects, rotoscoping lag, shape filter rendering, improved precision for time remapping, motion tracker models and prev/next seeking in monitor. It is also now possible to have single-frame mixes (same track transitions).

The new Effect Stack redesign enhances usability with clearer organization of keyframeable and non-keyframeable parameters, improved layout consistency, more compact and clean. We’ve also added info buttons in effect headers for quick access to documentation.

To make your workflow much more fluid, the new effects panel gives direct access to effect parameters, allowing to quickly and easily adjust them. Currently built-in effects are Transform and Flip for video clips and Volume for audio clips. Built-in effects can be enabled/disabled in the settings.

As usual there is always room for some eye candy, so we’ve added two color correction effects, HSL Primaries and HSL Range as well as GPS Effects (Images below displaying Distance, Altitude and Speed among many other values).