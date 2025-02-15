Versie 24.12.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Kdenlive 24.12.2 released
The second maintenance release of the 24.12 cycle is out with multiple bug fixes. Notable changes include fixes for crashes, UI resizing issues, effect stack behavior, proxy clip handling, and rendering progress display, along with improvements to Speech-to-text in Flatpak and macOS packages.
- Don’t try to update monitor overlay if effect is disabled. Commit.
- Fix crash setting empty name for folder. Commit. Fixes bug #499070.
- Better fix for expand library clips broken with proxies. Commit. Fixes bug #499171.
- Try to fix Whisper models folder on Flatpak. Commit. See bug #499012.
- Don’t try to delete ui file elements on subtitlemanager close. Commit.
- Fix effect stack widget not properly resizing. Commit.
- Ensure built-in effects reset button is enabled. Commit.
- Ensure vidstab external files are correctly listed and archived. Commit.
- Added 2 decimals for the rotation parameter (addresses bug #498586). Commit.
- Rescale 48-apps-kdenlive.png to 48×48. Commit.
- Fix effects layout broken on resize. Commit. Fixes bug #498749.
- Fix possible crash on exit. Commit.
- Reassemble proxy profile elements in the correct order after validation. Commit. Fixes bug #485356.
- Fix the spinbox range for title position and size. Commit. Fixes bug #487950.
- Fix rendering progress not shown when rendering a zone. Commit.
- Fix FFmpeg for STT not found on Mac. Commit. Fixes bug #498949.
- Backport fix for invalid file names in custom effects. Commit. Fixes bug #498710.