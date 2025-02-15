Versie 24.12.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The second maintenance release of the 24.12 cycle is out with multiple bug fixes. Notable changes include fixes for crashes, UI resizing issues, effect stack behavior, proxy clip handling, and rendering progress display, along with improvements to Speech-to-text in Flatpak and macOS packages.