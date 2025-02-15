Software-update: Kdenlive 24.12.2

Kdenlive logo (79 pix) Versie 24.12.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 24.12.2 released

The second maintenance release of the 24.12 cycle is out with multiple bug fixes. Notable changes include fixes for crashes, UI resizing issues, effect stack behavior, proxy clip handling, and rendering progress display, along with improvements to Speech-to-text in Flatpak and macOS packages.

  • Don’t try to update monitor overlay if effect is disabled. Commit.
  • Fix crash setting empty name for folder. Commit. Fixes bug #499070.
  • Better fix for expand library clips broken with proxies. Commit. Fixes bug #499171.
  • Try to fix Whisper models folder on Flatpak. Commit. See bug #499012.
  • Don’t try to delete ui file elements on subtitlemanager close. Commit.
  • Fix effect stack widget not properly resizing. Commit.
  • Ensure built-in effects reset button is enabled. Commit.
  • Ensure vidstab external files are correctly listed and archived. Commit.
  • Added 2 decimals for the rotation parameter (addresses bug #498586). Commit.
  • Rescale 48-apps-kdenlive.png to 48×48. Commit.
  • Fix effects layout broken on resize. Commit. Fixes bug #498749.
  • Fix possible crash on exit. Commit.
  • Reassemble proxy profile elements in the correct order after validation. Commit. Fixes bug #485356.
  • Fix the spinbox range for title position and size. Commit. Fixes bug #487950.
  • Fix rendering progress not shown when rendering a zone. Commit.
  • Fix FFmpeg for STT not found on Mac. Commit. Fixes bug #498949.
  • Backport fix for invalid file names in custom effects. Commit. Fixes bug #498710.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 24.12.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-02-2025 • 12:30

15-02-2025 • 12:30

9

Bron: Kdenlive

Llopigat 15 februari 2025 22:08
Kdenlive is een verbazend goede app moet ik zeggen.

Ik gebruikte altijd iMovie en Final Cut toen ik nog een Mac had. Maar ik vind Kdenlive niet slecht. Een mooie verrassing. Net zoals Krita en OBS (Die laatste is natuurlijk geen deel van het KDE ecosysteem).

Ik denk niet dat je er een speelfilm mee gaat maken maar voor wat huis tuin en keuken filmpjes is het in elk geval perfect.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 15 februari 2025 22:08]

Ed Vertijsment @Llopigat15 februari 2025 22:30
Ik had het jaren geleden een keer gebruikt, toen zag het er al een mooi uit, het crashte wel vaak toen maar dat zou zomaar opgelost kunnen zijn.
Frenziefrenz @Ed Vertijsment15 februari 2025 22:40
Ik denk dat het op Linux een stuk stabieler is dan op Windows (of was — hopelijk in de zin dat het ook op Windows stabieler is nu :) ).
Ed Vertijsment @Frenziefrenz16 februari 2025 08:00
Het was op Linux, jaren geleden
UPPERKEES @Ed Vertijsment16 februari 2025 11:47
Blender heeft ook een ingebouwde video editor, super stabiel en feature rich. Kan het waard zijn om even naar te kijken.
Ed Vertijsment @UPPERKEES16 februari 2025 13:22
Gebruik inmiddels een mac, mocht ik wat video willen edited kan ik iMovie gebruiken, maar evengoed thx voor de tip:)
MrMonkE @UPPERKEES16 februari 2025 19:17
Die gebruik ik het meest maar ik vind hem wel erg traag.
Daarom was ik een week of 3 terug wat alternatieven aan het testen.
MrMonkE @Ed Vertijsment16 februari 2025 19:16
Ik ook.
Maar recent dat ik het probeerde crashte het niet.
(Moet ik wel zeggen dat ik maar 20 minuten ben bezig geweest.)
mdbabgnl?!123 @Llopigat15 februari 2025 23:51
Wat zegt u nu toch? Deze versie is prima in staat om serieuze filmpjes in elkaar te draaien. Beter dan Premiere Pro en Da Vinci Resolve bij elkaar. Zelfs met een goed werkende transcribe modus!

Ik denk niet dat je er een speelfilm mee gaat maken???? Komop zeg, echt wel.....

