Versie 24.12.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The first maintenance release of the 24.12 series is out packed with important fixes and enhancements. This update focuses on polishing the newly introduced built-in effects, resolving issues with bin effects and the effect stack, and addressing some recently introduced crashes. Other highlights include fixing an issue where hiding a track in a sequence could alter the length of the parent sequence, ensuring tags and markers are maintained when reloading proxy clips, fixing Whisper model downloads and installation of Python virtual environment (venv) issues on some Linux distributions. Full changelog: