Versie 24.12.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Kdenlive 24.12.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 24.12 series is out packed with important fixes and enhancements. This update focuses on polishing the newly introduced built-in effects, resolving issues with bin effects and the effect stack, and addressing some recently introduced crashes. Other highlights include fixing an issue where hiding a track in a sequence could alter the length of the parent sequence, ensuring tags and markers are maintained when reloading proxy clips, fixing Whisper model downloads and installation of Python virtual environment (venv) issues on some Linux distributions. Full changelog:
- Ensure sequence clips in timeline are not resized to smaller when hiding a track. Commit. Fixes bug #498178.
- Fix crash moving build-in effect with feature disabled. Commit.
- Fix crash saving effect stack. Commit. Fixes bug #498124.
- Fix layout order with > 9 layouts. Commit.
- Fix use after free from last commit. Commit.
- Fix reload or proxy clip losing tags, markers, force aspect ratio. Commit. Fixes bug #498014.
- Fix bin clips effects sometimes incorrectly applied to timeline instance. Commit.
- Fix typo. Commit. Fixes bug #497932.
- Fix title widget braking text shadow and typewriter settings. Commit. Fixes bug #476885.
- Math operators not supported in xml params. Commit. Fixes bug #497796.
- Fix track resizing. Commit.
- Fix bin effects cannot be removed from timeline instance. Commit.
- Fix crash trying to move bin effect before builtin effect. Commit.
- Fix venv packages install on some distros. Commit.
- Fix Whisper models download. Commit.
- Fix delta display when resizing clip, add duration info when resizing from start. Commit.
- Fix line return when pasting text with timecodes inside project notes. Commit.
- Fix transparent rendering ffv1 profile. Commit.
- Bring back presets to build in effects. Commit.