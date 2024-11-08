Versie 24.08.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 24.08.3 released
The last maintenance release of the 24.08 series is out.
- Fix crash caused by incorrect codec passed on opening subtitle. Commit. Fixes bug #495410.
- Fix shadowed variable causing incorrect clip removal on project opening, fix crash opening project with timeline clip missing in bin. Commit. See bug #493486.
- Fix qml crash building timeline with Qt 6.8 – ensure context property exists before setting source. Commit. See bug #495335.
- Fix generate proxy when frame size is above a value not using the current project setting. Commit.
- Fix shadow variable causing clip removal on project opening. Commit.
- Fix monitor seek to prev/next keyframe not working in rotoscoping. Commit.
- Fix missing build-in LUT files not correctly fixed on project open. Commit. See bug #494726.
- Fix clip jobs like stabilize creating invalid folders. Commit.
- Fix freeze loading project with invalid folder id. Commit.
- Don’t invalidate timeline preview when replacing an audio clip in bin. Commit.
- Ensure monitor is cleared and ruler hidden when no clip or a folder is selected in bin. Commit.