Software-update: Kdenlive 24.08.3

Kdenlive logo (79 pix) Versie 24.08.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 24.08.3 released

The last maintenance release of the 24.08 series is out.

  • Fix crash caused by incorrect codec passed on opening subtitle. Commit. Fixes bug #495410.
  • Fix shadowed variable causing incorrect clip removal on project opening, fix crash opening project with timeline clip missing in bin. Commit. See bug #493486.
  • Fix qml crash building timeline with Qt 6.8 – ensure context property exists before setting source. Commit. See bug #495335.
  • Fix generate proxy when frame size is above a value not using the current project setting. Commit.
  • Fix shadow variable causing clip removal on project opening. Commit.
  • Fix monitor seek to prev/next keyframe not working in rotoscoping. Commit.
  • Fix missing build-in LUT files not correctly fixed on project open. Commit. See bug #494726.
  • Fix clip jobs like stabilize creating invalid folders. Commit.
  • Fix freeze loading project with invalid folder id. Commit.
  • Don’t invalidate timeline preview when replacing an audio clip in bin. Commit.
  • Ensure monitor is cleared and ruler hidden when no clip or a folder is selected in bin. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 24.08.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-11-2024 13:30 0

08-11-2024 • 13:30

0

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

13-05 Kdenlive 25.04.1 0
29-04 Kdenlive 25.04 4
12-03 Kdenlive 24.12.3 9
15-02 Kdenlive 24.12.2 9
14-01 Kdenlive 24.12.1 0
20-12 Kdenlive 24.12.0 0
08-11 Kdenlive 24.08.3 0
21-10 Kdenlive 24.08.2 8
16-09 Kdenlive 24.08.1 0
03-09 Kdenlive 24.08.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kdenlive

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq