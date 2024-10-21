Software-update: Kdenlive 24.08.2

Kdenlive logo (79 pix) Versie 24.08.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 24.08.2 released

Kdenlive 24.08.2 is out with many fixes to a wide range of bugs and regressions.

  • Fix title producer update on edit undo. Commit. Fixes bug #494142.
  • Fix typo in dance.xml. Commit.
  • Fix single item(s) move. Commit.
  • Fix cycle effects playling timeline and sometimes broken after reopening project. Commit.
  • Fix recent regression breaking all sort of things when opening projects. Commit.
  • Fix crash when dragging clip and using mouse wheel. Commit.
  • Don’t play when clicking monitor container if disabled in settings. Commit.
  • Fix effect zones lost on project reopening. Commit.
  • Various fixes for bin clip effects. Commit.
  • Disable check for ghost effects that currently removes valid effects. Commit.
  • Detect and fix track producers with incorrect effects. Commit.
  • Fix bin effects sometimes not correctly removed from timeline instance. Commit.
  • Don’t try to build clone effect it if does not apply to the target. Commit.
  • Don’t unnecessarily check MLT tractors. Commit.
  • Fix crash opening file with missing clips. Commit.
  • Fix crash on project close. Commit.
  • Fix compilation. Commit.
  • Fix possible crash opening an interlaced project. Commit.
  • Fix on monitor seek to next/previous keyframe buttons. Commit.
  • Fix crash editing keyframes in a bin clip with grouped effects enabled. Commit.
  • Don’t try to connect to dbus jobview on command line rendering. Commit.
  • Fix Qt5 compilation. Commit.
  • FIx looping through clips in project monitor effect scene. Commit.
  • Fix loop selected clip. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 24.08.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 21-10-2024 14:30 8

21-10-2024 • 14:30

8

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

12-03 Kdenlive 24.12.3 9
15-02 Kdenlive 24.12.2 9
14-01 Kdenlive 24.12.1 0
20-12 Kdenlive 24.12.0 0
08-11 Kdenlive 24.08.3 0
21-10 Kdenlive 24.08.2 8
16-09 Kdenlive 24.08.1 0
03-09 Kdenlive 24.08.0 0
07-'24 Kdenlive 24.05.2 4
06-'24 Kdenlive 24.05.1 4
Kdenlive

Reacties (8)

Hell-Slave 21 oktober 2024 15:13
Gratis programma, alleen jammer dat het niet echt intuïtief is.
Ik moest soms opzoeken hoe je een fade moet doen en dat is toch een redelijk basis dingetje.
Eusebius @Hell-Slave21 oktober 2024 15:15
Gewoon vanaf de clip naar beneden trekken en je hebt een fade.. zit dat niet op andere editors?
Hell-Slave @Eusebius21 oktober 2024 15:37
Dat weet ik nu ja, maar de eerste keer niet.
Gebruikte vroeger Pinnacle Studio en was een simpel programma. (en heel onstabiel)
Koetsie @Hell-Slave21 oktober 2024 15:56
Voor mij was Pinnacle Studio de reden om over te stappen op grote broer (Pinnacle) Liquid edition. Tegenwoordig edit ik of met Lightworks, of met Davinci Resolve.Lightworks, omdat dat in heel veel opzichten leek op het editten in Pinnacle Liquid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Koetsie op 21 oktober 2024 15:58]

Hell-Slave @Koetsie21 oktober 2024 16:19
Ik heb het over lang geleden, Pinnacle Studio 9 met een HW kaart.
https://www.newegg.com/pi...rsion-9/p/N82E16832126013
(20jaar geleden alweer, gaat de tijd toch hard.)
Geen idee of Liquid edition al bestond?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hell-Slave op 21 oktober 2024 16:36]

Koetsie @Hell-Slave21 oktober 2024 20:22
Ik ook. Jaren '90 (ik denk zo 1995). Ik zat toen als vrijwilliger bij een huisomroep die programma's uitzond op een gesloten kanaal. Ik had voor een projectje een filmpje gemaakt van ongeveer drie kwartier. Na diverse programmacrashes was ik helemaal klaar met Pinnacle Studio. Project was ondanks alle back-ups compleet vernacheld.

Als huisomroep kregen wij leden wel eens demonstraties voor allerlei zaken en op een dag werd Pinnacle Liquid Edition (Versie 4.5 meen ik) gedemonstreerd. Dat toen voor wel 750 gulden aangeschaft.Nooit meer een crash meegemaakt.

Overigens wordt Pinacle Studio nog steeds verkocht door Corel.
Hell-Slave @Koetsie21 oktober 2024 21:04
Ik zag het, dat ze nog bestaan. 8)7
Deed toen trouwerijen en vakantie filmpjes voor de hele familie, elke 5 minuten backup en nog steeds raakte ik werk kwijt.
Was een mooi en simpel programma, maar zeer onstabiel.
Tonne2016 22 oktober 2024 02:07
Kdenlive is voor mij een geweldig programma.
Inmiddels gebruik ik het al meerdere jaren. Tot nu toe heb ik er alles me kunnen doen wat ik wilde.
Van Super 8 ingescande beelden iets moois maken tot muziekclipjes met effecten.
Re-colorgrading van oude tv-beelden tot, tegenwoordig, zelfs ondertitels aan toe.

Zoals (bijna?) alle videobewerkingsprogramma's moet men best even leren waar en hoe alles werkt.
Persoonlijk ben ik erg blij en tevreden met wat de devs doen.

Ten opzichte van Davinci Resolve (gratis versie) mis ik eigenlijk alleen de auto-levels.
En de "stokoude" Pinnacle mis ik al helemaal niet.

Ter aanvulling: bij mij draait alles al vele jaren op Linux. En ik gebruik de flatpak.

