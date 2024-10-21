Versie 24.08.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 24.08.2 released
Kdenlive 24.08.2 is out with many fixes to a wide range of bugs and regressions.
- Fix title producer update on edit undo. Commit. Fixes bug #494142.
- Fix typo in dance.xml. Commit.
- Fix single item(s) move. Commit.
- Fix cycle effects playling timeline and sometimes broken after reopening project. Commit.
- Fix recent regression breaking all sort of things when opening projects. Commit.
- Fix crash when dragging clip and using mouse wheel. Commit.
- Don’t play when clicking monitor container if disabled in settings. Commit.
- Fix effect zones lost on project reopening. Commit.
- Various fixes for bin clip effects. Commit.
- Disable check for ghost effects that currently removes valid effects. Commit.
- Detect and fix track producers with incorrect effects. Commit.
- Fix bin effects sometimes not correctly removed from timeline instance. Commit.
- Don’t try to build clone effect it if does not apply to the target. Commit.
- Don’t unnecessarily check MLT tractors. Commit.
- Fix crash opening file with missing clips. Commit.
- Fix crash on project close. Commit.
- Fix compilation. Commit.
- Fix possible crash opening an interlaced project. Commit.
- Fix on monitor seek to next/previous keyframe buttons. Commit.
- Fix crash editing keyframes in a bin clip with grouped effects enabled. Commit.
- Don’t try to connect to dbus jobview on command line rendering. Commit.
- Fix Qt5 compilation. Commit.
- FIx looping through clips in project monitor effect scene. Commit.
- Fix loop selected clip. Commit.