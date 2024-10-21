Software-update: DBeaver 24.2.3

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 24.2.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.2.3:
  • SQL Editor:
    • “Show values setting” in the autocompletion section is disabled by default due to performance issues
    • Added highlighting and validation of synonyms
    • Semantic error style was changed
    • Fixed issues with highlighting that occurred when saving the script
  • Metadata: Fixed and exception that appeared on right click on table properties
  • Connectivity:
    • Fixed an issue where script execution would not stop when disconnected
    • Added an ability to export driver files from the “Edit driver” dialog
    • Fixed user name display in SSH profile
  • Miscellaneous:
    • Added additional Java configuration file independent of the product version update
    • Added the ability to disable Windows Defender at startup, which speeds up application loading
    • Some SWT errors were fixed
    • Darkest Dark theme installation was fixed
    • Added the ability to work with OS usernames containing special characters
    • Git extension installation was fixed
    • Eclipse license text was updated
    • Fixed exception that appeared when loading procedure
  • Databases:
    • BigQuery: Array and JSON display was improved
    • Db2 z/OS: Fixed broken configuration for generic drivers
    • DuckDB: BLOB display was fixed
    • MySQL: Added support for table name in backticks for SQL Editor
    • PostgreSQL: Permission editor was fixed

Versienummer DBeaver 24.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

