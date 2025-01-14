Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

AIMP 5.40 build 2655 General: localizations has been updated

Audio converter: OPUS - replay gain is no longer stored to file header - only to file tags

Fixed: sound engine - tracks starts from 0:05 when switching between tracks on pause and silence removing is activated (regression 5.40)

Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed

Fixed: playlist - default-playlist appear in recycle bin after closing although it saving is disabled

Fixed: plugins - scheduler - the "return to previous playlist" option works incorrectly in certain cases

Fixed: Plugins - WebLyrics - data validation does not pass after selection during multi-page parsing (regression 5.40)

Fixed: issues from incoming crash-reports AIMP 5.40 build 2653 General: localizations has been updated

General: compatibility with Wine 9.1

Audio converter: the Monkey's Audio codec has been updated to v10.86

Audio converter: the OPUS codec has been updated to v1.5.2

Music library: an ability to clone grouping tree preset

Fixed: sound engine - ASIO - playback stops when opening settings dialog (regression 5.40)

Fixed: sound engine - player jumps 5 seconds from target position when seeking in paused state if silence removing is enabled

Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed

Fixed: issues from incoming crash-reports