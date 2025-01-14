Software-update: AIMP 5.40 build 2655

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

AIMP 5.40 build 2655
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • Audio converter: OPUS - replay gain is no longer stored to file header - only to file tags
  • Fixed: sound engine - tracks starts from 0:05 when switching between tracks on pause and silence removing is activated (regression 5.40)
  • Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
  • Fixed: playlist - default-playlist appear in recycle bin after closing although it saving is disabled
  • Fixed: plugins - scheduler - the "return to previous playlist" option works incorrectly in certain cases
  • Fixed: Plugins - WebLyrics - data validation does not pass after selection during multi-page parsing (regression 5.40)
  • Fixed: issues from incoming crash-reports
AIMP 5.40 build 2653
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • General: compatibility with Wine 9.1
  • Audio converter: the Monkey's Audio codec has been updated to v10.86
  • Audio converter: the OPUS codec has been updated to v1.5.2
  • Music library: an ability to clone grouping tree preset
  • Fixed: sound engine - ASIO - playback stops when opening settings dialog (regression 5.40)
  • Fixed: sound engine - player jumps 5 seconds from target position when seeking in paused state if silence removing is enabled
  • Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
  • Fixed: issues from incoming crash-reports

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.40 build 2655
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 14,48MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-01-2025 09:00 2

14-01-2025 • 09:00

2

Bron: AIMP

Update-historie

26-06 AIMP 5.40 build 2721 4
09-04 AIMP 5.40 build 2713 1
17-03 AIMP 6.00 build 3050 bèta 1
04-03 AIMP 5.40 build 2708 3
24-12 AIMP 5.40 build 2703 9
14-11 AIMP 5.40 build 2699 1
10-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2695 4
09-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2693 1
08-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2689 1
06-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2682 2
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bschelst 14 januari 2025 09:48
ook beschikbaar voor linux... (via built-in wine)
brutus0 @bschelst14 januari 2025 10:07
Ik denk dat de mensen die dat wilde doen wel wisten dat dat kon. Ik had laatst wat geprobeerd te emuleren op wine maar had daar een probleem mee met een windows programma met iets van webtime viewer ofzo.
Vond het wel leuk om uit te zoeken :)

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