Versie 2.2.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Add support for Windows live switching from dark to light and light to dark modes

Add support for Linux kde and gtk3 live switching from dark to light and light to dark modes

Add new environment variable: SIGIL_PREVIEW_TIMEOUT (in milliseconds) to allow user control of the Preview updating intervals, valid range 100 - 10000. default value: 1000. Set only once at Sigil startup.

Add new Find and Replace targets: Selected SVG files, Selected Javascript Files, and Selected Misc XML

Add new Find and Replace Regular Expression menu option: Unicode Property (*UCP)

Add ability to rename files when new name is just a case variant on case insensitive filesystems

Extended the number of clips that can be assigned to toolbars (total now of 60 clips supported)

Accessibility improvements:

Add abiity to highlight the widget with current focus (Thanks BeckyEbook)

Add ability to double text insertion point width throughout Sigil

Extend Python Plugin Interface with info on preferred font mangling information

Replacement strings in F&R can now use \x{hhhh} hex escape codes to represent unicode characters numerically Other Changes There will be no more built-in HighDPI settings in Sigil's prefs. If you have special needs in that regard, you can still set your own Qt highdpi environment variables. Bug Fixes Reformating css with multiline now adds space after selector comma

Add in bulk resource move and use bulk delete to handle epubs with thousands of files

Add in bulk resource rename to handle epubs with thousands of files

If Replace has focus and Find done, CodeView should get focus (Thanks BeckyEbook)

Fix dark mode Toolbar continuation symbols for Windows (Thank you BeckyEbook)

Fixed bug in Save-As context menu action in ImageTabs

Fix dark mode live switching on macOS issues qith QTreeView and QStandardItemModels

Fix bug in missing CharToEntity in the Create TOC process

Fix TabManager tab close symbol on macOS to match that used in dockwidgets

Use Unciode NormalizationForm C inside Sigil and for io

Fix macOS stuck at Maximized size issue Notes: The latest version of the Sigil User Guide can always be downloaded from the Sigil website, or from its own GitHub repository.

Please check the Sigil website for important Sigil support links, additional resource downloads, and platform-specific trouble-shooting tips/requirements.

The MacOS builds are signed but they are NOT notarized. See this PageEdit/Sigil issue for more information.