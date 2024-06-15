Software-update: Sigil 2.2.0

Versie 2.2.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Add support for Windows live switching from dark to light and light to dark modes
  • Add support for Linux kde and gtk3 live switching from dark to light and light to dark modes
  • Add new environment variable: SIGIL_PREVIEW_TIMEOUT (in milliseconds) to allow user control of the Preview updating intervals, valid range 100 - 10000. default value: 1000. Set only once at Sigil startup.
  • Add new Find and Replace targets: Selected SVG files, Selected Javascript Files, and Selected Misc XML
  • Add new Find and Replace Regular Expression menu option: Unicode Property (*UCP)
  • Add ability to rename files when new name is just a case variant on case insensitive filesystems
  • Extended the number of clips that can be assigned to toolbars (total now of 60 clips supported)
  • Accessibility improvements:
  • Add abiity to highlight the widget with current focus (Thanks BeckyEbook)
  • Add ability to double text insertion point width throughout Sigil
  • Extend Python Plugin Interface with info on preferred font mangling information
  • Replacement strings in F&R can now use \x{hhhh} hex escape codes to represent unicode characters numerically
Other Changes
  • There will be no more built-in HighDPI settings in Sigil's prefs. If you have special needs in that regard, you can still set your own Qt highdpi environment variables.
Bug Fixes
  • Reformating css with multiline now adds space after selector comma
  • Add in bulk resource move and use bulk delete to handle epubs with thousands of files
  • Add in bulk resource rename to handle epubs with thousands of files
  • If Replace has focus and Find done, CodeView should get focus (Thanks BeckyEbook)
  • Fix dark mode Toolbar continuation symbols for Windows (Thank you BeckyEbook)
  • Fixed bug in Save-As context menu action in ImageTabs
  • Fix dark mode live switching on macOS issues qith QTreeView and QStandardItemModels
  • Fix bug in missing CharToEntity in the Create TOC process
  • Fix TabManager tab close symbol on macOS to match that used in dockwidgets
  • Use Unciode NormalizationForm C inside Sigil and for io
  • Fix macOS stuck at Maximized size issue
Notes:

Sigil

Versienummer 2.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/2.2.0
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

15-06-2024 • 07:38

1

Sigil

Update-historie

04-06 Sigil 2.5.2 1
23-05 Sigil 2.5.0 0
01-02 Sigil 2.4.2 2
11-01 Sigil 2.4.0 0
09-'24 Sigil 2.3.1 0
08-'24 Sigil 2.3.0 0
06-'24 Sigil 2.2.1 1
06-'24 Sigil 2.2.0 1
04-'24 Sigil 2.1.0 0
10-'23 Sigil 2.0.2 3
Meer historie

Reacties (1)

digdas 15 juni 2024 11:46
Ik ken deze niet. Ga ik proberen.

Use case:
Kindle e-reader, waarop ik de muziek wil hebben (images) voor tijdens optredens.
Nu doe ik het via Calibre, eerst een pdf maken met Libreoffice...
Ik mis alleen een inhoudsopgave...

