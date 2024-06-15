Versie 2.2.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features
Other Changes
- Add support for Windows live switching from dark to light and light to dark modes
- Add support for Linux kde and gtk3 live switching from dark to light and light to dark modes
- Add new environment variable: SIGIL_PREVIEW_TIMEOUT (in milliseconds) to allow user control of the Preview updating intervals, valid range 100 - 10000. default value: 1000. Set only once at Sigil startup.
- Add new Find and Replace targets: Selected SVG files, Selected Javascript Files, and Selected Misc XML
- Add new Find and Replace Regular Expression menu option: Unicode Property (*UCP)
- Add ability to rename files when new name is just a case variant on case insensitive filesystems
- Extended the number of clips that can be assigned to toolbars (total now of 60 clips supported)
- Accessibility improvements:
- Add abiity to highlight the widget with current focus (Thanks BeckyEbook)
- Add ability to double text insertion point width throughout Sigil
- Extend Python Plugin Interface with info on preferred font mangling information
- Replacement strings in F&R can now use \x{hhhh} hex escape codes to represent unicode characters numerically
Bug Fixes
- There will be no more built-in HighDPI settings in Sigil's prefs. If you have special needs in that regard, you can still set your own Qt highdpi environment variables.
Notes:
- Reformating css with multiline now adds space after selector comma
- Add in bulk resource move and use bulk delete to handle epubs with thousands of files
- Add in bulk resource rename to handle epubs with thousands of files
- If Replace has focus and Find done, CodeView should get focus (Thanks BeckyEbook)
- Fix dark mode Toolbar continuation symbols for Windows (Thank you BeckyEbook)
- Fixed bug in Save-As context menu action in ImageTabs
- Fix dark mode live switching on macOS issues qith QTreeView and QStandardItemModels
- Fix bug in missing CharToEntity in the Create TOC process
- Fix TabManager tab close symbol on macOS to match that used in dockwidgets
- Use Unciode NormalizationForm C inside Sigil and for io
- Fix macOS stuck at Maximized size issue
- The latest version of the Sigil User Guide can always be downloaded from the Sigil website, or from its own GitHub repository.
- Please check the Sigil website for important Sigil support links, additional resource downloads, and platform-specific trouble-shooting tips/requirements.
- The MacOS builds are signed but they are NOT notarized. See this PageEdit/Sigil issue for more information.