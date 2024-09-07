Versie 2.3.1 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. Er is volledige ondersteuning aanwezig voor zowel epub 2 als epub 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Sigil-2.3.1
Sigil version 2.3.1 is primarily a bug-fix release. Also note that the Microsoft VC++ runtime redistributable is no longer being bundled in the Sigil Windows installer starting with version 2.3.1. This should already be installed on any Windows PC that Sigil is supported on.Bug Fixes
- Fix to prevent double epub load warnings
- Fix to prevent load warnings without details from causing a crash
- Fix to prevent rename templates from using characters forbidden in file names and paths
- Fix to better restoreState when MainWindow is Maximized of FullScreen
- Fix lost External Editor Preference when browse cancelled (BeckyEbook)
- Fix for crashes related to serious epub load exceptions
- Better handle epubs with missing NCX files