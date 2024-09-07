Sigil-2.3.1

Versie 2.3.1 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. Er is volledige ondersteuning aanwezig voor zowel epub 2 als epub 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Sigil version 2.3.1 is primarily a bug-fix release. Also note that the Microsoft VC++ runtime redistributable is no longer being bundled in the Sigil Windows installer starting with version 2.3.1. This should already be installed on any Windows PC that Sigil is supported on.