Driver-update: Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5989

Intel Arc logo (79 pix) Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers hebben versienummer 32.0.101.5762 en zijn niet voorzien van een whql-certificering. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Once Human, Zenless Zone Zero en Diablo IV. Verder zijn er enkele problemen verholpen en laat de changelog een aantal problemen zien die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs for:
  • Arena Breakout: Infinite
  • Deadlock
  • NBA 2K25
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
  • Deadlock
  • NBA 2K25
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5972 software driver for:
  • Deadlock (DX11)
    • Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Best Looking settings
    • Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Best Looking settings
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (DX12)
    • Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (DX12)
    • Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings

Known Issues:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
  • Diablo IV (DX12) may intermittently crash while toggling Ray Tracing settings during gameplay.
  • Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
  • Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
  • Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.
  • Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.
  • Fortnite (DX12) game may crash while performing Alt+Tab operations
  • SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.
  • CATIA texts may not appear in quality toolbar with HQAO settings
  • Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Intel Arc A770

Versienummer 32.0.101.5989
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Intel
Download https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/785597/intel-arc-iris-xe-graphics-windows.html
Bestandsgrootte 884,40MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

