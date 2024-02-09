Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers met versienummer 31.0.101.5194, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. Driverversie 31.0.101.5252 is geschikt voor de Intel Core Ultra familie, ook bekend onder de naam Meteor Lake. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Helldivers 2, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden en Skull & Bones. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen zien die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Helldivers 2

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Skull & Bones Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics for: Helldivers 2

Skull & Bones Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5186 software driver for: Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (DX12): Up to 4% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Palworld (DX11): Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings

Snowrunner (DX11): Up to 71% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Fixed Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Arcade Paradise (DX11) may exhibit color corruption during gameplay.

Ghostrunner 2 (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.

Starfield (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance. Known Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Starfield (DX12) may experience an intermittent application crash while launching the game.

Helldivers 2 (DX12) may experience application instability using certain display panels when opening the game options.

Palworld (DX11) may experience an intermittent crash during extended gameplay sessions.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics Products: Helldivers 2 (DX12) may experience application instability using certain display panels when opening the game options.

Diablo 4 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (DX12) may experience an application crash after loading into gameplay on certain maps.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption in game menu and during gameplay.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Serif Affinity Photo 2 may experience application crash while running benchmark. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Camera preview may turn off after the system goes into connected standby mode. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA):

Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.