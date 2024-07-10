Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers hebben versienummer 32.0.101.5762 en zijn niet voorzien van een whql-certificering. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Once Human, Zenless Zone Zero en Diablo IV. Verder zijn er enkele problemen verholpen en laat de changelog een aantal problemen zien die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Intel Game On Driver support Once Human

Zenless Zone Zero Game performance improvements Diablo IV (DX12) Up to 30% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings Up to 35% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings

Fixed Issues: Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition may experience lower than expected performance with 3D acceleration enabled.

Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay.

Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition may experience lower than expected performance with 3D acceleration enabled. Known Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game. Relaunching the game may resolve the instability.

Sid Meier’s Civilization V (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

No Man’s Sky (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay while changing window context with Alt + Tab.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Puget Bench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32. Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.