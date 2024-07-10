Driver-update: Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5762

Intel Arc logo (79 pix) Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers hebben versienummer 32.0.101.5762 en zijn niet voorzien van een whql-certificering. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Once Human, Zenless Zone Zero en Diablo IV. Verder zijn er enkele problemen verholpen en laat de changelog een aantal problemen zien die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Intel Game On Driver support
  • Once Human
  • Zenless Zone Zero
Game performance improvements
  • Diablo IV (DX12)
    • Up to 30% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings
    • Up to 35% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings
Fixed Issues:
  • Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition may experience lower than expected performance with 3D acceleration enabled.
  • Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
  • Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay.
  • Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition may experience lower than expected performance with 3D acceleration enabled.

Known Issues:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game. Relaunching the game may resolve the instability.
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization V (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • No Man’s Sky (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay while changing window context with Alt + Tab.
  • Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.
  • Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • Puget Bench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.
  • Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.
Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products:
  • Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Intel Arc A770

Versienummer 32.0.101.5762
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Intel
Download https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/785597/intel-arc-iris-xe-graphics-windows.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-07-2024 16:16 5

10-07-2024 • 16:16

5

Bron: Intel

Update-historie

09-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.8132 WHQL 0
08-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.7026 WHQL 1
06-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6913 WHQL 7
05-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6790 WHQL 14
03-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6647 10
11-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6299 2
09-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5989 2
07-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5762 5
05-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5522 0
03-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.537982 7
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sfranken 10 juli 2024 16:34
Geen WHQL certificering betekent toch dat Windows Update deze niet automagisch aanbied, toch? (Het is al een flinke tijd geleden dat ik Windows voor het laatst gebruikt heb)
Tweaker1958 @sfranken10 juli 2024 16:47
Description
There are two types of drivers listed on the Download Center: drivers with and without a WHQL Certification. What are the differences between the two?

Resolution
Drivers labeled as WHQL Certified have been thoroughly tested by Intel, have passed Windows Hardware Lab Kit testing on various platforms and configurations, and are signed by Microsoft as compatible with Windows* operating systems.

Drivers that do not have WHQL Certification are also thoroughly tested by Intel, are of the same functional quality as WHQL Certified drivers, and are signed by Microsoft. The key difference is that Non-WHQL drivers have not completed the full Windows Hardware Lab Kit testing prior to release. This is known as an attest-signed driver.
MrFax @sfranken15 juli 2024 18:32
AMD en Intel kiezen ervoor om niet altijd WHQL-drivers te releasen omdat het veel tijd vergt. Vroeger moest je Microsoft er ook voor betalen, maar dat is tegenwoordig niet meer zo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 23:19]

sfranken @MrFax15 juli 2024 19:05
De niet WHQL drivers zijn dan dus eigelijk een beetje verkapte beta versies geschikt voor tweakers, maar niet voor Oma Janneke?
Sando 10 juli 2024 16:47
Ik zit nog steeds te wachten op hardware accelerated LLM-ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 24.04.

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