Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers hebben versienummer 31.0.101.5522 en zijn voorzien van een whql-certificering. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave zijn verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, Wuthering Waves en XDefiant. Verder zijn er enkele problemen verholpen en laat de changelog een aantal problemen zien die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Starfield May Update

Wuthering Waves

XDefiant Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5448 software driver for8: Starfield May Update (DX12): Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings

Known Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: No Rest for the Wicked (DX11) may experience intermittent application crash during gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using certain models for video enhancements.

Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay. A workaround is to relaunch the application.

Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products:

Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues: Arc Control may show intermittent error when trying to enable Virtual Camera and camera preview on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs. Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Schedule Updates for Drivers may not work intermittently.