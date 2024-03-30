Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers hebben versienummer 31.0.101.5382 en zijn voorzien van een whql-certificering. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave zijn enkele problemen verholpen. De changelog laat verder een aantal problemen zien die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Fixed Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience longer than expected load times while launching into gameplay during first run of the game.

3DMark Speed Way (DX12) may experience application hang while loading the benchmark.

Starfield (DX12) may experience an application crash with High or Ultra graphics settings. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: 3DMark Speed Way (DX12) may experience application hang while loading the benchmark. Known Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

T opaz Video Al may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Diablo IV (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash on loading to gameplay before shader compilation complete in the main menu.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing T ests.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32. Intel Core Processor (12th-l 4th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.