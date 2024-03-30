Driver-update: Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.537982

Intel Arc logo (79 pix) Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers hebben versienummer 31.0.101.5382 en zijn voorzien van een whql-certificering. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave zijn enkele problemen verholpen. De changelog laat verder een aantal problemen zien die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Fixed Issues:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
  • Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience longer than expected load times while launching into gameplay during first run of the game.
  • 3DMark Speed Way (DX12) may experience application hang while loading the benchmark.
  • Starfield (DX12) may experience an application crash with High or Ultra graphics settings.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
  • 3DMark Speed Way (DX12) may experience application hang while loading the benchmark.

Known Issues:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
  • Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.
  • PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.
  • T opaz Video Al may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
  • Diablo IV (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.
  • Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash on loading to gameplay before shader compilation complete in the main menu.
  • PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing T ests.
  • Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.
  • Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.
  • Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.
Intel Core Processor (12th-l 4th Generation) Products:
  • Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Intel Arc A770

Versienummer 31.0.101.537982
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Intel
Download https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/785597/intel-arc-iris-xe-graphics-windows.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-03-2024 12:22 7

30-03-2024 • 12:22

7

Bron: Intel

Update-historie

09-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.8132 WHQL 0
08-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.7026 WHQL 1
06-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6913 WHQL 7
05-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6790 WHQL 14
03-'25 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6647 10
11-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6299 2
09-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5989 2
07-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5762 5
05-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5522 0
03-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.537982 7
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Reacties (7)

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CqR 30 maart 2024 19:13
Het zou mij niets verbazen dat de bekende driver problemen ook de hoofdreden is dat Intel Battlemage nog op zich laat wachten. Ze willen er eerst zeker van zijn dat de problemen rondom de Arc serie opgelost zijn. Jammer dat dit zo lang moet duren omdat Nvidia en AMD ook niet stil zitten. Volgens geruchten van in het verleden gebleken betrouwbare bronnen brengt Nvidia de RTX 5000 serie hoogstwaarschijnlijk dit jaar al uit en dan praat ik niet alleen over de RTX 5090 zoals eerder het gerucht ging.
Daarnaast komt AMD met de Radeon 8000 serie die ongeveer twee keer de raytracing performance ten opzichte van de 7000 serie behaald maar dan wel tegen een zeer aantrekkelijke prijs.
Het zou daarom best goed kunnen dat ze Battlemage alsnog overslaan en eind dit jaar al met Celestial komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CqR op 23 juli 2024 03:55]

machiel @CqR1 april 2024 12:13
Volgens mij loopt Intel op schema. De samples zijn al gespot
CqR @machiel1 april 2024 23:46
Dat klopt, gisteren kwam na lange tijd wachten eindelijk weer nieuws op videocardz binnen dat Intel nu met samples komt. De kaart was eigenlijk al maanden klaar en het is voornamelijk de software waaraan gewerkt wordt. Laten we hopen dat het geheugen iets meer dan 12GB is, aangezien er bij de RTX 4070 al bandbreedte problemen waren bij de zwaardere spellen. Maar wie weet heeft Intel hier een oplossing voor gevonden?
Ik vind het trouwens raar waarom hier zoveel wordt gemind alsof het slecht is om naast de drivers update ook wat meer informatie over de Battlemage serie te tonen. Zelf ben ik juist erg benieuwd naar wat Intel gaat brengen en niet alleen maar dat de drivers logischerwijs steeds beter worden. Intel kan wel wat extra steun gebruiken wil het kunnen concurreren met AMD en Nvidia. Tenzij de mensen niet graag zien dat na verloop van tijd mede hierdoor de prijzen zullen zakken.
raro007 @CqR30 maart 2024 21:21
En prijs zal zijn nvidia hoog en AMD gaat zoals gebruikelijk iets onder zitten met winsten waar je U tegen kan zeggen.
Dus blijft er genoeg marge over voor intel.
CqR 31 maart 2024 00:14
Laten we het hopen raro007, het zou mooi zijn als Intel succesvol mee kan draaien in GPU land. Dan gaan de prijzen misschien ook wat dalen.
CqR @mutley692 april 2024 09:36
''Hoe lang heeft Intel de vorige pogingen laten leven? Veel te kort mijnheer/mevrouw/x''

Als u begrijpt waar driver updates voor dienen, dan ziet u ook in dat Intel serieuze bedoelingen heeft om hun eerste generatie GPU's beter te maken en te blijven ondersteunen zolang dat nodig is.

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