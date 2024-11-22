Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers hebben versienummer 32.0.101.6299 en zijn niet voorzien van een whql-certificering. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Flight Simulator 2024 en S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Verder zijn er enkele problemen verholpen en laat de changelog een aantal problemen zien die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Flight Simulator 2024

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl Known Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio may experience lower than expected performance on certain workloads.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience sporadic crash during gameplay.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on water surfaces. Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Schedule Updates for Drivers may not work intermittently.

Arc Control Studio capture or stream may not stop intermittently when using the stop option. A workaround is to use Exit app option in Settings to stop the recording.