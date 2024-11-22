Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.3 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox VE 8.3 Based on Debian Bookworm (12.8)

Latest 6.8.12-4 Kernel as new stable default

Newer 6.11 Kernel as opt-in

QEMU 9.0.2

LXC: 6.0.0

ZFS: 2.2.6 (with compatibility patches for Kernel 6.11)

Ceph Reef 18.2.4

Ceph Quincy 17.2.7

New Ceph Squid 19.2.0 available as technology preview Highlights New "Tag View" for a quick and customizable overview of virtual guests. Users can already categorize their virtual guests using custom tags. The new "Tag View" view type for the resource tree shows virtual guests grouped according to their tags. This allows for a quick overview of the categories of virtual guests in the cluster.

Tighter integration of the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) stack with the firewall. Proxmox VE SDN now generates IP sets for VNets and virtual guests managed by the PVE IP address management plugin. These IP sets can be referenced in firewall rules, making the rules simpler and easier to maintain. In addition, the opt-in firewall based on nftables now allows to filter forwarded traffic, both on the host and VNet level. For example, this can be used for restricting SNAT traffic or traffic flowing from one Simple Zone to another.

More streamlined guest import from files in Open Virtualization Format (OVF) and Open Virtualization Appliances (OVA). OVF and OVA files can be directly imported from file-based storages in the GUI. This makes it easier to import virtual appliances and simplifies migration from hypervisors supporting OVF/OVA export. Users can upload OVA files from their local machine or download them from a URL. The improved OVF/OVA importer now also recognizes the guest OS type, NICs, boot order, and boot type.

Webhook target for the notification system. The new webhook notification target allows notification events to trigger HTTP requests. Request headers and body can be customized and can contain notification metadata. This allows users to push notifications to any target that supports webhooks.

New change detection modes for speeding up container backups to Proxmox Backup Server. Metadata and data of backup snapshots are now stored in two separate archives. Optionally, files that have not changed since the previous backup snapshot can be identified using the previous backup snapshot's metadata archive. Processing of unchanged files is avoided when possible, which can lead to significant reduction in backup runtime.

Ceph Squid 19.2.0 is available as a technology preview.

Seamless upgrade from Proxmox VE 7.4, see Upgrade from 7 to 8