Proxmox VE logo (79 pix)Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.3 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox VE 8.3
  • Based on Debian Bookworm (12.8)
  • Latest 6.8.12-4 Kernel as new stable default
  • Newer 6.11 Kernel as opt-in
  • QEMU 9.0.2
  • LXC: 6.0.0
  • ZFS: 2.2.6 (with compatibility patches for Kernel 6.11)
  • Ceph Reef 18.2.4
  • Ceph Quincy 17.2.7
  • New Ceph Squid 19.2.0 available as technology preview
Highlights
  • New "Tag View" for a quick and customizable overview of virtual guests.
    Users can already categorize their virtual guests using custom tags.
    The new "Tag View" view type for the resource tree shows virtual guests grouped according to their tags.
    This allows for a quick overview of the categories of virtual guests in the cluster.
  • Tighter integration of the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) stack with the firewall.
    Proxmox VE SDN now generates IP sets for VNets and virtual guests managed by the PVE IP address management plugin.
    These IP sets can be referenced in firewall rules, making the rules simpler and easier to maintain.
    In addition, the opt-in firewall based on nftables now allows to filter forwarded traffic, both on the host and VNet level.
    For example, this can be used for restricting SNAT traffic or traffic flowing from one Simple Zone to another.
  • More streamlined guest import from files in Open Virtualization Format (OVF) and Open Virtualization Appliances (OVA).
    OVF and OVA files can be directly imported from file-based storages in the GUI.
    This makes it easier to import virtual appliances and simplifies migration from hypervisors supporting OVF/OVA export.
    Users can upload OVA files from their local machine or download them from a URL.
    The improved OVF/OVA importer now also recognizes the guest OS type, NICs, boot order, and boot type.
  • Webhook target for the notification system.
    The new webhook notification target allows notification events to trigger HTTP requests.
    Request headers and body can be customized and can contain notification metadata.
    This allows users to push notifications to any target that supports webhooks.
  • New change detection modes for speeding up container backups to Proxmox Backup Server.
    Metadata and data of backup snapshots are now stored in two separate archives.
    Optionally, files that have not changed since the previous backup snapshot can be identified using the previous backup snapshot's metadata archive.
    Processing of unchanged files is avoided when possible, which can lead to significant reduction in backup runtime.
  • Ceph Squid 19.2.0 is available as a technology preview.
  • Seamless upgrade from Proxmox VE 7.4, see Upgrade from 7 to 8

Versienummer 8.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox
Download https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads/proxmox-virtual-environment/iso/proxmox-ve-8-3-iso-installer
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 22 november 2024 08:29
Zijn er al mensen die een upgrade hebben gewaagd? De vorige upgrade verliep bij mij niet vlekkeloos, dwz door foutmeldingen werd de upgrade in eerste instantie tegengehouden. Dat bleek een breed voorkomende bug te zijn. Ik kijk de kat nog wel even uit de boom en wacht nog even voor ik een poging doe,
FrederikVDN @Bor22 november 2024 08:48
Ik ben foutloos van de 7 naar 8 gegaan...
meowmofo @Bor22 november 2024 09:48
Upgrade gister gedaan zonder enig probleem. Proxmox released dit eerst in de non-enterprise repositories om te testen en de kleine bugs er uit te halen, daarna gaat het pas naar de enterprise repository (deze aankondiging, gister dus).
RobbyTown @Bor22 november 2024 14:51
Hier onbewust gisteren geupgrade. Zag een lijst updates en uitgevoerd en een reboot gegeven. Zag Tweakers post dat het dus om een versie upgrade naar 8.3 ging :z .

Hier geen errors ofzo werkt prima (in PTRG heb ik zelfs een lagere ping naar DNS toe. Maar dat kan toeval zijn...).

Vraagje bij weke upgrade verliep het niet vlekkeloos bij je?
Van 7.4 naar 8.0 of van 8.1 naar 8.2

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 22 november 2024 15:04]

Jerie @Bor22 november 2024 18:37
Van 8.2 naar 8.3 ging bij mij vlekkeloos maar ik denk dat je niet genoeg signal gaat krijgen op T.net om je gerust te stellen. Kun je beter op Engelstalig forum kijken.
SjekjePieler 22 november 2024 08:01
Ik geloof dat ik hier weer eens mee aan de haal ga!

Werkte best goed in het verleden alleen nooit een eigen standaard gemaakt in servers.
bucovaina89 @SjekjePieler22 november 2024 08:27
Kan ik je van harte aanraden! Ik gebruik het thuis, op het werk en heb het bij een paar vrienden en familieleden geïnstalleerd. Draait overal als een zonnetje.
SjekjePieler @bucovaina8922 november 2024 08:44
Ben het ook eens met je uitspraak hoor!
Thuis dus in het verleden wel gebruikt en werkte in mijn optiek super goed, maar nooit echt door gezet en een main server van gemaakt helaas.

Wil hem in een rack hebben uiteindelijk
Deukalion 22 november 2024 09:48
Zit ondertussen op Proxmox 8.3, weinig aan de hand qua upgraden.
Gebruikt het zelf voor:
- Home Assistant (Thuis automatisering)
- DSMR Reader (Uitlezen P1 meter voor energie/gas)
- AdGuard Home (Reclame en content filtering via DNS)
- Jellyfin (Media bibliotheek met afspelen browser, android, tv etc.)
- Wireguard (VPN naar thuis netwerk)
- Zoraxy (Reverse Proxy)
- Duplicati (voor het maken van backups)

Wat ik erg handig vind zijn de Proxmox scripts op https://community-scripts.github.io/ProxmoxVE/scripts

Dit werd voorheen onderhouden door tteck, maar hij is onlangs begin november helaas overleden.
De scripts zijn overgedragen nog door hem naar community scripts.
Kroesss @Deukalion22 november 2024 10:24
Ik draai ook Duplicati, maar dan op mijn laptop. Die schrijft dan een backup weg naar een off-site locatie.

Wat doet Duplicati bij jou exect in proxmox? Ontvangt die backups van apparaten in jou netwerk, of backup je juist je homelab naar extern?
Deukalion @Kroesss22 november 2024 12:11
Met Duplicatie backup ik juist mijn homelab (wekelijks). Bepaalde LXC backups of VM's waarvan ik een backup maak schrijf ik naar een bepaalde backup folder op Proxmox.
Vervolgens pakt Duplicatie dit op en schrijft het naar een off-site locatie (OneDrive in mijn geval, gebruik hiervoor niet mijn persoonlijk account maar een account wat ik heb aangemaakt specifiek voor de backups ivm ruimte).
Bewaar trouwens ook maar 2 versies van kopieën. Kan dan altijd 1-2 weken terug voor die backups.

Maar zoals je aangeeft zou je ook bepaalde backups van apparaten in het netwerk kunnen aanmaken zoals configuratie. En dit dan via Duplicatie naar een off-site locatie laten schrijven. Dit is wellicht iets wat ik ga gebruiken, bedankt voor de tip :).
Kroesss @Deukalion22 november 2024 13:16
Geen dank :)

Ik vind jou oplossing ook wel interessant. Echter wordt mijn HomeAssistant (de grootste van de applicaties binnen Proxmox) al door een add-on in HA zelf om de paar dagen off-site gebackupt, en de anderen zijn applicaties waarvan de bestanden zelf niet vaak wijzigen. Dan heb je het over dingen als Wireguard om toegang te krijgen tot het thuisnetwerk, PiHole, een kleine webserver, dat soort dingen. Daarvan is regelmatig backuppen minder van belang.
BliXem @Deukalion22 november 2024 10:54
Inderdaad: https://github.com/commun...ProxmoxVE/discussions/237, mooi om te zien dat, toen met hem in overleg, dat Proxmox dit heeft overgedragen aan hen/community zelf.

RIP :(
pelican @Deukalion23 november 2024 23:38
Draai je verder geen VM voor bijv. OMV, Truescale, of Unraid? Zit zelf te kijken om over te stappen van OMV naar Unraid. Jij doet alles vanuit Proxmox LXCs?
bonyuri 22 november 2024 09:40
Jammer dat in deze release notificatie niet de shout-out naar ttec is overgenomen:

https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-8-3-released.157793/
With this release we want to pay tribute to a special member of the community who unfortunately passed away too soon.
RIP tteck! tteck was a genuine community member and he helped a lot of users with his Proxmox VE Helper-Scripts. He will be missed. We want to express sincere condolences to his wife and family.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bonyuri op 22 november 2024 09:40]

BGB4rn 22 november 2024 08:28
Fijn pakket, ProxmoxVE, en wordt waarschijnlijk ook nog erg interessant voor beheerders, gezien de stop met ontwikkeling van HyperV en de 'verkoopstop' van VMware sinds de overname van Broadcom verkopen ze niet meer aan 'kleine' organisaties.
Ik zelf draai het thuis op mijn NUC voor Homeassistant en Frigate, maar ook bij het bedrijf waarbij ik werk, een hoster, draaien we in een test al met ProxmoxVE.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BGB4rn op 22 november 2024 08:30]

TumTum @BGB4rn22 november 2024 08:38
Hyper-V is volop in ontwikkeling en in Server 2025 enorm verbeterd. Azure Stack maakt ook gebruik van Hyper-V. Dit zal echt niet stoppen. VMware verkoopt wel aan kleine organisaties via resellers, maar het is verschrikkelijk duur. Ik gebruik zelf al jaren Proxmox VE, maar het is geen direct alternatief voor VMware bij veel organisaties. Eind dit jaar komt er een soort vCenter uit voor Proxmox en dat maakt het interessant om meerdere datacenters te beheren.
t-force @BGB4rn22 november 2024 11:30
Ik heb net mijn Hyper-V Cluster op basis van Server 2022 DC gemigreerd naar Server 2025.
Zoals TumTum al meldde er is juist veel ontwikkeling bij Hyper-V.

Ter info, ik kon een in-place upgrade doen van Server 2022 naar Server 2025. Geen rare meldingen en in het cluster alles draaide meteen goed. Wel van te voren alle netwerkkaart drivers naar de laatste versie geupdated. Een Hyper-V Cluster is erg gevoelig op netwerkproblemen.

PS. Proxmox is een erg mooi product, alleen draai ik voor 95% Windows VM's en die activatie is met AVMA naadloos als je een Server DC licentie draait. Met Proxmox is dat lastiger, dan moet je KMS gaan draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door t-force op 22 november 2024 11:31]

ExtremelyBroken @BGB4rn23 november 2024 10:41
Alleen de gratis Hyper-V Server is gestopt, Hyper-V zelf wordt o.a. door Azure gebruikt, en ook de nieuwe Windows 2025 heeft updates voor Hyper-V.

Kosten technisch zal Proxmox voordeliger zijn dan Windows licensing, alhoewel met een datacenter licentie op je host je ongelimiteerd Windows VMs op je host mag draaien. Als je alleen Linux VMs draait zal Proxmox een stuk voordeliger zijn (de gratis versie dan, de commerciële versie van Proxmox is ook niet goedkoop) EN je kan direct containers draaien in Proxmox.
Siempie1989 22 november 2024 18:18
Zowel de Proxmox update/upgrade als de Ceph upgrade van Reef naar Squid waren weer soepel.

